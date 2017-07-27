Hillary Clinton’s new memoir is called ‘What Happened’ as opposed to ‘WTF’

I hate a lot of memoir titles, because most of them are either insipid or unmemorable. When you write a memoir, please don’t call it My Life or, A Life, or, like, your first name. Hillary Clinton has already written memoirs and books (Hard Choices, Living History), and it’s no surprise that she got another book deal to write about what happened during her last presidential campaign. And that’s what she’s calling it too: What Happened. No question mark, which I personally think it needs. What Happened? is better than WHAT HAPPENED. No question mark makes it seem like Hillary knows what happened and she’s just laying down some facts. It needs a question mark because we still don’t know the extent of what happened.

I hope she follows up What Happened with these books:

No Really, What the F–k Just Happened?

What the Hell

Huh, I Guess You Hate Women

Pantsuit Gangster

You Voted For a Monster

H Is For ‘Hold My Beer’

But Her Emails

STFU About My Hair

You’re All Idiots, I’m Going on Vacation

The book will be coming out in September, so just prepare yourself for a lot of rage-tweeting from Emperor Baby Fists as excerpts are released and she starts promoting the book. According to sources, HRC will talk about Russia’s meddling in the election and how James Comey screwed her over in the last weeks of the election. In the intro, HRC writes:

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.” According to Simon & Schuster, Clinton also addresses the “challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.”

[From CBS News]

I hope she goes IN. I hope she blankets the media too, because you know there will be so many angry dudes screaming about how she needs to just “go away” and “stop talking.” Never stop talking, Hillary. Keep fighting. Keep reminding people what they lost.