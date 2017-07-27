Hillary Clinton’s new memoir is called ‘What Happened’ as opposed to ‘WTF’

I hate a lot of memoir titles, because most of them are either insipid or unmemorable. When you write a memoir, please don’t call it My Life or, A Life, or, like, your first name. Hillary Clinton has already written memoirs and books (Hard Choices, Living History), and it’s no surprise that she got another book deal to write about what happened during her last presidential campaign. And that’s what she’s calling it too: What Happened. No question mark, which I personally think it needs. What Happened? is better than WHAT HAPPENED. No question mark makes it seem like Hillary knows what happened and she’s just laying down some facts. It needs a question mark because we still don’t know the extent of what happened.

I hope she follows up What Happened with these books:

No Really, What the F–k Just Happened?
What the Hell
Huh, I Guess You Hate Women
Pantsuit Gangster
You Voted For a Monster
H Is For ‘Hold My Beer’
But Her Emails
STFU About My Hair
You’re All Idiots, I’m Going on Vacation

The book will be coming out in September, so just prepare yourself for a lot of rage-tweeting from Emperor Baby Fists as excerpts are released and she starts promoting the book. According to sources, HRC will talk about Russia’s meddling in the election and how James Comey screwed her over in the last weeks of the election. In the intro, HRC writes:

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”

According to Simon & Schuster, Clinton also addresses the “challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.”

[From CBS News]

I hope she goes IN. I hope she blankets the media too, because you know there will be so many angry dudes screaming about how she needs to just “go away” and “stop talking.” Never stop talking, Hillary. Keep fighting. Keep reminding people what they lost.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

34 Responses to “Hillary Clinton’s new memoir is called ‘What Happened’ as opposed to ‘WTF’”

  1. Savu says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I will be so proud to carry this in public. That is all.

    Reply
  2. astrid says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Can’t wait to read it

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

    @Kaiser WTF definitely should have been the title. It captures the zeitgeist post-election.

    Reply
  4. Maria says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

    LOL Kaiser! Not sure I’ll read this book but the follow up books sound like great reading material.

    Reply
  5. nicegirl says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Persist

    Reply
  6. Kaiser says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Alternate titles:

    What the Shit
    Screw You, I’m Going Home
    Motherf–king Russians, I’ll Tell You

    Edited to add:
    Pantsuit Bae

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Dear Hillary, please do a forum at the JFK Library to promote this. Call Caroline, make it happen. Get someone cool to ask the questions

    Reply
  8. OhDear says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Damn, as much as I have issues with her policies, the whole election drama must have been crazymaking and infuriating (I TOLD YOU HE WAS NOT QUALIFIED AND WAS IN CAHOOTS WITH RUSSIA BUT DID YOU LISTEN TO ME?!?!).

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    My choice:

    ‘I Won the EC Too’

    Just to rub it in the Bros and Cult Followers face.

    Reply
  10. Merritt says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    A combination of Russian interference and racist idiots. That is what happened.

    Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Pretty much. But there’s still voter suppression and third-party voters too (the latter aided by Russian interference). And sexism (both against her AND accepting of his actions against all women). The impact of racism and sexism remains underappreciated.

      I also think the last minute surge was the NRA / evangelicals.

      Ugh.

      Reply
  11. Maria says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Is there a possibility that she could run in 2020?

    Reply
    • mar_time says:
      July 27, 2017 at 10:29 am

      I hope she doesn’t…we need someone new, young, fresh… hoping Kamala runs, she’s legit – I’ve “known” her for a while because my best friend was her campaign manager. Watching her speak made me tear up, I think she’d be a perfect first woman president (and hopefully a big f-u to Trump and his supporters)

      Reply
      • Indiana Joanna says:
        July 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

        I respect HRC enormously, but no just no to another presidential run.

        I agree Mar_Time, we need new, dynamic leadership who can better articulate positive steps for the future of our country. And we need to be laser focused on 2018 elections to rebuild the DNC.

      • Louisa says:
        July 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

        I’m hoping for Kamala also! Would love a Harris / Kennedy ticket (Joseph Kennedy III). I had my doubts about another Kennedy, but he’s the real deal.

      • Marion C. says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:08 am

        I agree; I appreciate HRC and voted for her but it’s time for a new face and approach. HRC and her team didn’t seem to learn/adapt their strategy from their primary loss to Obama.

        And for the person who suggested Joe Kennedy, totally agree. I do some lobbying and have met with him a few times. He’s one of the few that can actually have a discussion on pros/cons of issues, with a bipartisan perspective, without the usual “I’ll have my aide look into that.”

  12. GreenBunny says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

    What about “F-ck You, You F-cking F-cks”

    Reply
  13. Algernon says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Whoever ends up writing the post-election tome on everything that went down, the title of that book should be “America: You broke it, you bought it.”

    Reply
  14. Hillary says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Make America great!!!! Trump serves all the hard working people, she was in the government for so long and never did anything for “the people” … get over yourself jeez!

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I can’t wait.

    Reply
  16. Heather says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I cannot wait for this book! Hopefully by the time it comes out, Trump will be out of office. Hopefully they let him check it out of the prison library! :)

    Reply
  17. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

    What/who compelled Comey to screw her over?

    Reply
  18. Rapunzel says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I really had hoped she’d title her next book “Nasty Woman” or, “It’s Hillary, not Killary”.

    But whatever. I just hope she doesn’t blame herself and apologize.

    Reply

