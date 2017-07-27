Hillary Clinton’s new memoir is called ‘What Happened’ as opposed to ‘WTF’

I hate a lot of memoir titles, because most of them are either insipid or unmemorable. When you write a memoir, please don’t call it My Life or, A Life, or, like, your first name. Hillary Clinton has already written memoirs and books (Hard Choices, Living History), and it’s no surprise that she got another book deal to write about what happened during her last presidential campaign. And that’s what she’s calling it too: What Happened. No question mark, which I personally think it needs. What Happened? is better than WHAT HAPPENED. No question mark makes it seem like Hillary knows what happened and she’s just laying down some facts. It needs a question mark because we still don’t know the extent of what happened.
I hope she follows up What Happened with these books:
No Really, What the F–k Just Happened?
What the Hell
Huh, I Guess You Hate Women
Pantsuit Gangster
You Voted For a Monster
H Is For ‘Hold My Beer’
But Her Emails
STFU About My Hair
You’re All Idiots, I’m Going on Vacation
The book will be coming out in September, so just prepare yourself for a lot of rage-tweeting from Emperor Baby Fists as excerpts are released and she starts promoting the book. According to sources, HRC will talk about Russia’s meddling in the election and how James Comey screwed her over in the last weeks of the election. In the intro, HRC writes:
“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”
According to Simon & Schuster, Clinton also addresses the “challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.”
I hope she goes IN. I hope she blankets the media too, because you know there will be so many angry dudes screaming about how she needs to just “go away” and “stop talking.” Never stop talking, Hillary. Keep fighting. Keep reminding people what they lost.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I will be so proud to carry this in public. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Can’t wait to read it. Love and admire her so much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ME TOOOO!!!!
Never stop talking Hillary, never stop fighting!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait to read it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kaiser WTF definitely should have been the title. It captures the zeitgeist post-election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think actually WTF would have been a great title if you could have made it stand for something else that is a bit more classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL Kaiser! Not sure I’ll read this book but the follow up books sound like great reading material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I’m dying here. Love “Pantsuit Gangster.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Persist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alternate titles:
What the Shit
Screw You, I’m Going Home
Motherf–king Russians, I’ll Tell You
Edited to add:
Pantsuit Bae
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in love with Pantsuit Bae.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I Told You So
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Hillary, please do a forum at the JFK Library to promote this. Call Caroline, make it happen. Get someone cool to ask the questions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, as much as I have issues with her policies, the whole election drama must have been crazymaking and infuriating (I TOLD YOU HE WAS NOT QUALIFIED AND WAS IN CAHOOTS WITH RUSSIA BUT DID YOU LISTEN TO ME?!?!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now there’s a great title!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My choice:
‘I Won the EC Too’
Just to rub it in the Bros and Cult Followers face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A combination of Russian interference and racist idiots. That is what happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much. But there’s still voter suppression and third-party voters too (the latter aided by Russian interference). And sexism (both against her AND accepting of his actions against all women). The impact of racism and sexism remains underappreciated.
I also think the last minute surge was the NRA / evangelicals.
Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there a possibility that she could run in 2020?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she doesn’t…we need someone new, young, fresh… hoping Kamala runs, she’s legit – I’ve “known” her for a while because my best friend was her campaign manager. Watching her speak made me tear up, I think she’d be a perfect first woman president (and hopefully a big f-u to Trump and his supporters)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respect HRC enormously, but no just no to another presidential run.
I agree Mar_Time, we need new, dynamic leadership who can better articulate positive steps for the future of our country. And we need to be laser focused on 2018 elections to rebuild the DNC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping for Kamala also! Would love a Harris / Kennedy ticket (Joseph Kennedy III). I had my doubts about another Kennedy, but he’s the real deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree; I appreciate HRC and voted for her but it’s time for a new face and approach. HRC and her team didn’t seem to learn/adapt their strategy from their primary loss to Obama.
And for the person who suggested Joe Kennedy, totally agree. I do some lobbying and have met with him a few times. He’s one of the few that can actually have a discussion on pros/cons of issues, with a bipartisan perspective, without the usual “I’ll have my aide look into that.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about “F-ck You, You F-cking F-cks”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winner!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoever ends up writing the post-election tome on everything that went down, the title of that book should be “America: You broke it, you bought it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make America great!!!! Trump serves all the hard working people, she was in the government for so long and never did anything for “the people” … get over yourself jeez!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is snark, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait for this book! Hopefully by the time it comes out, Trump will be out of office. Hopefully they let him check it out of the prison library!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he could read…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on !
Nagini will read it for him using that silly baby voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What/who compelled Comey to screw her over?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really had hoped she’d title her next book “Nasty Woman” or, “It’s Hillary, not Killary”.
But whatever. I just hope she doesn’t blame herself and apologize.
Report this comment as spam or abuse