Taylor Swift’s new album is called ‘Reputation’ & the first single comes out tonight

tay reputation

Here it is. Taylor Swift has released the image for her new album, Reputation. I’m grateful that the album name is not “Timeless,” which was reported earlier this week. I actually read this as “Repudiation” at first and I thought that was badass. Reputation is less badass and more fart-sniffing, if I may say that. Like, we get it, Tay. You’re super-famous. You have a reputation. Your reputation is used against you. You will tell the story of how wrong we are and how your reputation really should be “angelic blonde child, victim of circumstance, victim of evil boys, etc.” Something nice: I love that the album cover isn’t bangsy. Did you forget what she looked like without bangs? It’s so much better, right?

There is one reason to cross our fingers for a different narrative though: the reclaiming of the snake. After publicly lying to malign Kanye West and further her own image of the Forever Victim, Tay’s detractors called her a snake. Kim Kardashian used the snake emoji against her. The snake emoji had such power back then. And now Taylor is reclaiming that power by owning her hissing, venomous snake:

I laughed at this. I feel like they should have spent more time on the CGI snake teef.

Anyway, prepare yourselves. Taylor’s first single comes out tonight, and the album – WHICH SHOULD BE CALLED REPUDIATION – comes out on November 10th. Which means The Taylor Swift Show is coming to town. It means for the next ten weeks, it’s going to be ALL TAY, ALL THE TIME. Does Taylor even have to bother coming to the VMAs on Sunday?

107 Responses to “Taylor Swift’s new album is called ‘Reputation’ & the first single comes out tonight”

  1. Clare says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Oh dear god. Can this be a TS free zone? I don’t know if I can face the joint white privilege and evilness of Orange Voldemore and his minions, and Taylor swift, at the same time.

    Reply
  2. Talie says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Well, I guess it was good timing for The Hollywood Reporter to crown the Kardashians because Taylor is apparently planning to continue the coverage! I think LaineyGossip is deluded, there is no way she is not going to play victim.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Empowered Victim.
      Like she’s some sort of Feminist Icon now.
      “They try to keep me down, but I keep fighting! I’m your best friend! If a blonde, moderately talented bone-thin woman who started out rich and is now absolutely mint can do it so can you!”

      There was an interview ages ago where she spouted some nonsense about how she won’t reveal who her songs are about, because that’s the last card she holds, or some shit.

      So victim.
      Such martyr
      So innocent.

      Moron, you WROTE those songs and put them on an album.

      Reply
  3. Léna says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Will she go after the media in her songs ?? I think she did that a few years ago already

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:36 am

    She’s totally going to be the little snowflake victim and everyone got her wrong. She’s not an evil lying white feminist that casually uses racist tropes to her advantage! No she’s just a victim of mean mean people.
    Excuse me while I roll my eyes and try to pretend that shes not annoying on so many levels.
    I also wonder if she’ll trot out her bf or PR relationship for this.

    Reply
  5. Electric Tuba says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Get back in the suitcase Tay. Lol
    Seriously though, I do not care for snakes, spiders, or mosquitoes.

    Reply
  6. Deidra says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Her first single should be called “He managed me at nights”.

    Reply
  7. A Croatian says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Can I just say… that Reputation cover? It looks so pedestrian to me.

    Reply
  8. Alleycat says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Britney Spears already did this with ‘Piece of Me’, and I can already tell you that it’s better than Taylor’s without listening to it.

    I thought she didn’t want any part of the snake/Kanye narrative. I guess she meant she didn’t want to be a part of it unless she could cash in on it. I’m already over her. Also, I actually think she looks better with bangs. Or at least she shouldn’t wet her hair back.

    Reply
    • Josie says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Plus Britney had much more reason to hate the press.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Britney had way more reason to hate the press and she was a victim of her own mental illness and being harassed constantly.
      Taylor is a victim of her own narcissism and inability to know when she f*cks up.
      There’s nothing about Taylor that we don’t know. There’s no hidden layer there.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:48 am

        They were brutal to Britney. It’s amazing she survived. Swift is her own worse enemy. So many other performers calling her out, where there is smoke, there is fire. And BTW, those lips, come on Taylor, you battle with the Kardashians and are buying Kylie’s lip kits. Hypocrite would be a good album name!!!

      • Nicole says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

        I watched a documentary that showed the level of scrutiny she was under and it was so sad. At the time of her public meltdown I was in college and not super aware of how insane it was till after. I always said it was good her dad stepped in (along with her mom) and K Fed stepped up. It allowed her to get back on the right track

      • Tiffany :) says:
        August 24, 2017 at 2:19 pm

        Britney did contribute to her own press in huge ways, but I am sure it was influenced by mental illness.

        I remember when I first moved to LA. I thought the paps hounded her. Then one day there were great white sharks at the Santa Monica beach, and EVERY news organization in the city was there, helicopters, hundreds of reporters on the beach. Britney took Kevin to Santa Monica beach that afternoon, so the press turned around and took some photos of her. The images of so many photographers surrounding her and Kevin painted a picture of harassment by paps, but really, she went to them. She also had deals with paparazzi agencies and would phone them to tell them where she was, used staged photo ops to control public narrative.

        Her situation is complex because of the mental illness factor, but she did participate for many years before her actual “melt down”.

    • mellie says:
      August 24, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      I loved Piece of Me…I still have it on my running mix on my play list. You are right, Britney was beat to heck by the press.

      Reply
  9. detritus says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I’m wildly guessing at the chances of unintentionally hilarious and heavy handed imagery she’ll use:
    Shedding her bad reputation skin 100%
    Emerging from skin extra luminous glowy angelhair white 95%
    Emerging from the skin sexy and powerful with more eyeliner but still blonde 5%
    Being betrayed by a boy who looks suspiciously like Hiddleston 80%
    Boy looks nothing like Huddleston but wears a I heart NY shirt (can’t be too on the nose) 20%
    Crying alone 70%

    And if this thing with Katy perry reunion is true there will definitely be a girlfriends first one.

    Reply
  10. Izzy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Remember the think pieces that were written about her vivtim act after the Kanye BS? If she uses this album to try to play the victim, we’ll need popcorn and 3D glasses for the show, the analyses and think pieces should be even better.

    Reply
  11. Birdix says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:55 am

    That the articles on the cover only say her name over and over doesn’t suggest she’s absorbed the controversies and is ready to own her mistakes.

    Reply
  12. Ellie71 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Hope Tommy H has been given warning , or there may be tears.

    Reply
  13. Francesca Love says:
    August 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Her hair looks awful on that cover, mine looks like that after the gym.
    Did anybody else zoom in the pic to see if there were hidden “enemies” names among all that T Swift text?

    ok..just me..

    Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:01 am

    In case anybody had doubts about what kind of narrative the album would have. Poor little white girl was being beaten down down by nasty tabloid lies and scary angry black men, but she is stronger that, you guys!!! She’s so tough! She’s going to tell it like it is!! She’s going to beat back against all the haters and the FAKE NEWS!

    People forget how street she is.

    So yeah, she doesn’t NEED to be at the VMAs but she will probably will if for no other reason than to give a giant F*ck You to Katy Perry.

    Reply
  15. Maria F. says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

    The album title, the album art it all shows that she is not willing to let it go.

    If she was, she would have named her album, ‘purple skies’ or something totally personally meaningful and vague, but no, we get something so completely on the nose with the snake etc. that only fans can stand it.

    And I should not care, but i hate being played for a fool. How stupid does she think people out there are?

    Reply
  16. Tim H says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Good God, she is hideous looking. I don’t mean to be superficial, but her face is and has always been an awful pain on the eyes.

    Reply
  17. Eener says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I thought the title was Reptilian and that’s how I’m going to refer to it.

    Reply
  18. Nanc says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Her fans have been HILARIOUS posting snakes to KK’s posts. I love a good F-U!

    Reply
  19. Jaii says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Well obvs unlike everyone else today I’m excited for the single, and the album. And, I’d be surprised if it was what everyone here is expecting. TSwift is a lot of things , but I don’t think she is stupid or blind to the climate she is releasing in to.

    Reply
    • PinkCoconutIce says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

      @Jaii, co-sign. I’ll sit in the corner with you. I like a fun, catchy pop song and TS is good at churning those out. While I don’t really have a horse in this race and don’t consider myself a fan of hers, I kinda do hope she ends up proving everyone wrong. The disporportionate level of vitriol and negativity levelled against Taylor by the commenters here is getting a bit exhausting.

      Reply
      • Jaii says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

        What you said is pretty much how I feel about it all.

      • salmah says:
        August 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

        But she’s incredibly ugly to look at and as evil as Trump!!! /jk

        I don’t really care either way about her but a lot of these comments are unnecessarily vitriolic and OTT. If you don’t like someone, fine, but then projecting your own insecurities, dislikes and prejudices on them? Just odd. So many comments go along the lines of “She voted for Trump, I can feel it in my waters” or “She’s so homely I retch whenever I see her”, etc., etc. It just seems really weird and disproportionate. *shrugs*

      • Lucy says:
        August 24, 2017 at 10:51 am

        It’s what happens when she has the audacity to snag the internets fav for a summer fling. Most of these comments or very similar ones you can find over on Tom blogs on tumblr . The freak out there is worth a read , TAy Tay certainly has got the fan girls stressed!

      • jetlagged says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:44 am

        And chalking up any dislike of Taylor to mere jealousy is the kneejerk defense of her most hardcore fans… it’s wearisome, not to mention lazy.

        There are actual, valid reasons to dislike her and how she handles her image, but sure, call it jealousy if you want. I’m sure that’s why Taylor thinks she has so many haters.

      • Lightpurple says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        @Lucy, sure. The vitriol has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the Kimye crowd or the Katy Perry fans or the people who just don’t like her; It’s all just jealous TH fan girls. Sure,

      • ash says:
        August 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm

        yal are gonna sit in a corner??? LOLOL

        Does that corner have a banner above that say sympathizers and protectors of an innocent blond child who is just trying to live her angelic life while other singing women, angry black rappers, and red headed thirst bot actors betray her and bully her

        the vitriol is wellllll deserved.

    • Kaylee says:
      August 24, 2017 at 10:58 am

      I’m excited for her new single/album too! I love that she’s embracing the snake and going for a more dark look. I’m not a die hard fan, but I like Taylor, and I’m glad to see there’s some people on here who don’t want to just bash her to pieces.

      Reply
      • mikajoe says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

        @Lucy thank you, finally somebody said it! I mean I’m tom fan and never would have known anything about swifties personal life if it wasn’t for tom but bashing a woman for that is stupid and I can tell you there are other tom’s fan too (more mature) who haven’t comment here just to be salty. But there’re some like here who are just….

        Anyway can you give link to those tumblr? I’d really like to read those meltdown :D

      • Lucy says:
        August 24, 2017 at 11:57 am

        @mikajoe go look at Zero F club and her cronies and then u have the nanny side like insanely smart who think basically it was planned to coincide with TR . I have no horses in this race either but I just love watching fandoms explode

      • Lucy says:
        August 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        @jetlagged … no I wouldn’t say all genuine issues with Taylor are just from jealous fan girls . There are some very valid criticisms of her , however like I said if you go look at Tom Stan blogs you will see a lot of very similar ones to what is posted on every Taylor post here that do stink of the green eyed monster.

    • Marianne says:
      August 24, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Yeah, she’s problemtaic for sure. But most stars in Hollywood anyway. I dont think shes any more hypocritical than Katy, Kim and the rest of her “haters”. I like the music she puts out and so will listen to her latest track. I also used to listen to a lot of Katy, but her latest album was crap. If Taylor’s is the same I also wont listen to it. Simple.

      Reply
  20. Honey says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Whoever did her hair and picked out her clothes on that picture should be fired. That’s a terrible look!

    Reply
  21. seesittellsit says:
    August 24, 2017 at 8:45 am

    At least she didn’t time the release for Hiddles’ opening night in “Hamlet” . . .

    Reply
  22. D says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:22 am

    She still stinks strongly to me of deplorable…media victim mentality is part of Trumplestilskinitis

    Reply
  23. Grace says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:50 am

    So I guess no self reflection and personal growth then?

    Reply
  24. JA says:
    August 24, 2017 at 9:57 am

    My FB friends, i.e. people I socialize with on a rare occasion, so yes acquaintances, were dying at the news. 35+ yr old women who still buy what T Snake is selling and the always a victim of society/mean mean men/ media narrative. Its a little sad but also funny how her die hards lap this Sh*t up! Bravo, I’m gonna grab my popcorn and watch it unfold.

    Reply
  25. Henny in my Hand says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:10 am

    She has gotten breast AND butt implants, and gained weight … Yet she or her PR team will blame the increased butt size on exercise … *sips tea* Just wait for it….

    Reply
  26. Henny in my Hand says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Unfortunately, nothing can be done about her Napolean Dynamite face. Ah well. I must admit I’m slightly curious about what her new sound will be. My guess is that it will follow the trend of the current electronic (EDM) influenced pop sound.

    Reply
  27. thejordanriver says:
    August 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I thoroughly enjoy watching this unfold. Taylor knows what she’s doing and I’m excited for the drama that’s about to be unleashed during the next few weeks.

    Reply
  28. Veronica says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:14 am

    OH MY GOD SHE IS SO RIDICULOUS but I am admittedly looking forward to hearing the song given how much I enjoyed 1989. What I desire to know is whether new!Taylor is a variation on the usual DRAMATIC VICTIM TAYLOR or OWNING THE SNAKE TAYLOR, which will be far more interesting.

    Reply
  29. Dumbledork says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I guess I am in the minority too. Don’t get all the hate. She’s a moron for sure, but harmless. Some catchy songs, some crappy ones. Life goes on.

    Reply
  30. mikajoe says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:26 am

    some people here are saltier than dead sea lmao

    Reply
  31. Scout says:
    August 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

    This cover is so… Trumpian. She should have just called it “FAKE NEWS!” Attacking the media for bullying you is such a stellar choice of narrative at this crucial point in history. Taylor, you dun goofed.

    Reply
  32. HelloThere says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Wow the hate is just – no words. I personally like her music. Does she play the victim – for sure but that is what everyone is doing these days. Except for the white male everyone is a victim last I checked. Isn’t Katie playing the victim as well in their feud? As for the Kayne thing. What I don’t understand is why no one cares that a married man called another woman a b7tch and talked about having s7x with her in an album that is listened to by millions. Whether or not Taylor said it was OK – what kind a man would do this? Why do people defend men like this and then wonder why men treat women like they do. Just saying.

    Reply
  33. Abbess Tansy says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Interesting that the album release date is one week after the opening of Thor: Ragnorok. Or maybe I need a tin foil hat?

    Reply
  34. no no says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    So basically white privileged millionaire will crying how it is so hard to be a white privileged millionaire, how media are making fake new, people are mean and blame for everything some evil black guy. Hmm… I think that I just heard it few time from someone. Oh come on Ivanka need to abdicate from “Donny sweet girl” throne. Tay Tay is just to perfect for thaat role. It;s like she and Donny have some mental connection :) and that grossy blond hair of this two. Do we know what Donny T. was doing in 1989? :)

    Reply
  35. Cat says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I honestly cannot stand her. The funniest thing ever would be if the record flops.

    Reply
  36. Parigo says:
    August 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I’m already so over this.

    Reply
  37. matahari says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Can we start coming up with other words to use in place of “narrative”?

    Reply
  38. Moon Beam says:
    August 24, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I wish she had called the album “Manipulation.”

    Reply
  39. cleveland girl says:
    August 24, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    You guys all sound like mean girls. Taylor is a very talented artist who has made some mistakes. Who hasn’t???

    Reply
    • Silent Star says:
      August 24, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      Agreed. I’m not a Taylor fan but all this piling on her here is making me uncomfortable. Yes, you can be fed up with Taylor Swift, but the mean-girling is getting out of hand. Maybe some of you guys aren’t seeing the sad irony.

      Reply
      • Apples says:
        August 24, 2017 at 8:46 pm

        In my opinion, Taylor’s die hard fans and People who hate her (Extremes) are really similar. Both can be extremely negative and nit picky. Both will defend their side, both do it in ways that are condensing and rude.
        Both will shame you for feeling what you feel, Both care entirely too much about Taylor Swift.
        I mean, seriously, people tracking her planes.
        People who hate her know exactly what’s going on in her life. I found it odd people I know (extremes) were the main ones reporting news to me about what she was doing. Commenting on every thing they can about her.
        I don’t like the chic, I don’t know her but in my opinion, it’s mindless gossip and sometimes I feel like both sides (and not anyone here in particular) takes it to far.

    • Scout says:
      August 24, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      People criticizing Taylor Swift are mean girls but Taylor using racist stereotypes, appropriating other cultures, smiling her ass off for a photo with a dude who had a giant swastika on his shirt, bullying other artists, slut shaming Camilla Belle, devoting songs to tearing down people she feels wronged her (Mean), exploiting the personal information of exes, etc. is just a bunch of ~mistakes. Cool, cool.

      Reply

