Taylor Swift’s new album is called ‘Reputation’ & the first single comes out tonight

Here it is. Taylor Swift has released the image for her new album, Reputation. I’m grateful that the album name is not “Timeless,” which was reported earlier this week. I actually read this as “Repudiation” at first and I thought that was badass. Reputation is less badass and more fart-sniffing, if I may say that. Like, we get it, Tay. You’re super-famous. You have a reputation. Your reputation is used against you. You will tell the story of how wrong we are and how your reputation really should be “angelic blonde child, victim of circumstance, victim of evil boys, etc.” Something nice: I love that the album cover isn’t bangsy. Did you forget what she looked like without bangs? It’s so much better, right?
There is one reason to cross our fingers for a different narrative though: the reclaiming of the snake. After publicly lying to malign Kanye West and further her own image of the Forever Victim, Tay’s detractors called her a snake. Kim Kardashian used the snake emoji against her. The snake emoji had such power back then. And now Taylor is reclaiming that power by owning her hissing, venomous snake:
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2017
I laughed at this. I feel like they should have spent more time on the CGI snake teef.
Anyway, prepare yourselves. Taylor’s first single comes out tonight, and the album – WHICH SHOULD BE CALLED REPUDIATION – comes out on November 10th. Which means The Taylor Swift Show is coming to town. It means for the next ten weeks, it’s going to be ALL TAY, ALL THE TIME. Does Taylor even have to bother coming to the VMAs on Sunday?
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift, Getty.
Oh dear god. Can this be a TS free zone? I don’t know if I can face the joint white privilege and evilness of Orange Voldemore and his minions, and Taylor swift, at the same time.
The silver lining is that people keep posting the most beautiful, mesmerising snake gifs whenever she’s mentioned. I could look at them all day!
This one is better
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/127f56a8bb1e9dfebab08d9b501b04b0317a0b70be75cc3fa33ca2ec84c01e8a.gif
haha, what is happening in that gif!
I’m declaring a self-imposed Swifty ban. I can’t with her. Not enough time has passed for her to begin a new round of arrested development make believe foolishness. There’s a giant embarrassing child in the white house. Pop culture doesn’t need another attack of forever 14 Taylor Swift on top of that mess. Too much. Girl bye.
@Josie brilliant, but what the heck does she think she’s doing back there?
Your guess is as good as mine 😂
Well, I guess it was good timing for The Hollywood Reporter to crown the Kardashians because Taylor is apparently planning to continue the coverage! I think LaineyGossip is deluded, there is no way she is not going to play victim.
Empowered Victim.
Like she’s some sort of Feminist Icon now.
“They try to keep me down, but I keep fighting! I’m your best friend! If a blonde, moderately talented bone-thin woman who started out rich and is now absolutely mint can do it so can you!”
There was an interview ages ago where she spouted some nonsense about how she won’t reveal who her songs are about, because that’s the last card she holds, or some shit.
So victim.
Such martyr
So innocent.
Moron, you WROTE those songs and put them on an album.
Will she go after the media in her songs ?? I think she did that a few years ago already
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s totally going to be the little snowflake victim and everyone got her wrong. She’s not an evil lying white feminist that casually uses racist tropes to her advantage! No she’s just a victim of mean mean people.
Excuse me while I roll my eyes and try to pretend that shes not annoying on so many levels.
I also wonder if she’ll trot out her bf or PR relationship for this.
This exactly
Excuse me how DARE you.
Taylor is an ANGEL who we do not DESERVE.
She has never done anything wrong, and if you don’t agree with her slut-shaming actresses or feeding into the bogeyman of the Angry Black Man or lying until she’s called on it or claiming to hate bullies while writing an entire track meant to bully another woman or or perpetual victimhood then YOU are the monster.
Also if you weren’t aware someone allegedly grabbed her ass so she’s a feminist hero now.
Well EXCUSE me. I had no idea Princess Nagini was a feminist icon *gasp*
(Your post made me laugh so hard)
Get back in the suitcase Tay. Lol
Seriously though, I do not care for snakes, spiders, or mosquitoes.
Her first single should be called “He managed me at nights”.
LMAO
Two for one: Mischief Managed
Can I just say… that Reputation cover? It looks so pedestrian to me.
It looks like it was made in Microsoft Word or Paint.
“Use a newspaper font!”
“Uh, hmm, what about this one, ‘trash tattoo font’?”
“Sure why not”.
+1000! And that photo, it’s so flat and it has no texture to it at all, it needs to look more grungy. That cover is a terrible execution of a bad concept.
Reminds me of Kanye’s cover art on The Life of Pablo….
I thought that too. The album font, the holey shirt, that vibe, oh my.
also this picture makes it look as if she’s borrowed her lips from a Kardashian!
I just want to tell her to sit straight and think of her back and yadda yadda, young lady!
Now I feel old.
I’m trying to figure out if she meant to make her hair look like a greasy mullet.
I may be I the minority here, but I like imagery of this album cover. I’m a classic movie fan. The name “Reputation” and the B&W portrait style with dark lipstick reminds me of Ingrid Bergman who was famous for her Hitchcock film “Notorious”. Bergman also famously exuded a girl-next-door innocent image until she became involved in a huge scandal that dominated headlines in entertainment media. In the end, Bergman did as she pleased and to hell with the haters.
Britney Spears already did this with ‘Piece of Me’, and I can already tell you that it’s better than Taylor’s without listening to it.
I thought she didn’t want any part of the snake/Kanye narrative. I guess she meant she didn’t want to be a part of it unless she could cash in on it. I’m already over her. Also, I actually think she looks better with bangs. Or at least she shouldn’t wet her hair back.
Plus Britney had much more reason to hate the press.
Seriously! Everything that Taylor had to face was due to her own actions.
Britney had way more reason to hate the press and she was a victim of her own mental illness and being harassed constantly.
Taylor is a victim of her own narcissism and inability to know when she f*cks up.
There’s nothing about Taylor that we don’t know. There’s no hidden layer there.
They were brutal to Britney. It’s amazing she survived. Swift is her own worse enemy. So many other performers calling her out, where there is smoke, there is fire. And BTW, those lips, come on Taylor, you battle with the Kardashians and are buying Kylie’s lip kits. Hypocrite would be a good album name!!!
I watched a documentary that showed the level of scrutiny she was under and it was so sad. At the time of her public meltdown I was in college and not super aware of how insane it was till after. I always said it was good her dad stepped in (along with her mom) and K Fed stepped up. It allowed her to get back on the right track
Britney did contribute to her own press in huge ways, but I am sure it was influenced by mental illness.
I remember when I first moved to LA. I thought the paps hounded her. Then one day there were great white sharks at the Santa Monica beach, and EVERY news organization in the city was there, helicopters, hundreds of reporters on the beach. Britney took Kevin to Santa Monica beach that afternoon, so the press turned around and took some photos of her. The images of so many photographers surrounding her and Kevin painted a picture of harassment by paps, but really, she went to them. She also had deals with paparazzi agencies and would phone them to tell them where she was, used staged photo ops to control public narrative.
Her situation is complex because of the mental illness factor, but she did participate for many years before her actual “melt down”.
I loved Piece of Me…I still have it on my running mix on my play list. You are right, Britney was beat to heck by the press.
I’m wildly guessing at the chances of unintentionally hilarious and heavy handed imagery she’ll use:
Shedding her bad reputation skin 100%
Emerging from skin extra luminous glowy angelhair white 95%
Emerging from the skin sexy and powerful with more eyeliner but still blonde 5%
Being betrayed by a boy who looks suspiciously like Hiddleston 80%
Boy looks nothing like Huddleston but wears a I heart NY shirt (can’t be too on the nose) 20%
Crying alone 70%
And if this thing with Katy perry reunion is true there will definitely be a girlfriends first one.
love this, you’re on!
Hahah…how about:
The snake is wearing the I heart hiddles tshirt and Joe slides into frame on a 4th July inflatable slide to cut Tay Tay from the belly of said snake. She rises with bangs and a fistful of receipts. 5%
I wanna direct that video!
Lmao. I dig your analysis, Deets.
Remember the think pieces that were written about her vivtim act after the Kanye BS? If she uses this album to try to play the victim, we’ll need popcorn and 3D glasses for the show, the analyses and think pieces should be even better.
People are already calling her out for the victim narrative
That the articles on the cover only say her name over and over doesn’t suggest she’s absorbed the controversies and is ready to own her mistakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree
(Sorry, admins, I didn’t read it the correct way, you can delete this one)
Hope Tommy H has been given warning , or there may be tears.
Her hair looks awful on that cover, mine looks like that after the gym.
Did anybody else zoom in the pic to see if there were hidden “enemies” names among all that T Swift text?
ok..just me..
Lol. Her hair looks awful. Mine looks cleaner even after running around sweating in the scalding hot, sticky humid Florida summer sun
The whole cover is awful. She looks……off…in that photo. I don’t know what it is but it makes her look like a grade 9 girl from 1991 and not in a good way.
She IS a 9th grade girl. Hence her inability to do anything, literally anything, other than play the victim.
In case anybody had doubts about what kind of narrative the album would have. Poor little white girl was being beaten down down by nasty tabloid lies and scary angry black men, but she is stronger that, you guys!!! She’s so tough! She’s going to tell it like it is!! She’s going to beat back against all the haters and the FAKE NEWS!
People forget how street she is.
So yeah, she doesn’t NEED to be at the VMAs but she will probably will if for no other reason than to give a giant F*ck You to Katy Perry.
Oh little old me?! I can’t believe how much attention I’m getting!!! I mean they asked me to come and it would be rude not to… Surprise face!
i follow katy perry on instagram and i noticed she was hyping her new video yesterday but then released it at like 3am. (i was up with my baby – not desperately refreshing for katy perry’s new single…lol) i wonder if she planned to release it today and taytay messed up her whole timeline?
The album title, the album art it all shows that she is not willing to let it go.
If she was, she would have named her album, ‘purple skies’ or something totally personally meaningful and vague, but no, we get something so completely on the nose with the snake etc. that only fans can stand it.
And I should not care, but i hate being played for a fool. How stupid does she think people out there are?
Good God, she is hideous looking. I don’t mean to be superficial, but her face is and has always been an awful pain on the eyes.
“I don’t mean to be superficial” and immediately after that you procede to, well, be intentionally superficial. Sit the eff down.
Yes, that’s just mean. Whether or not she is attractive is beside the point, it’s her actions that seems to be the topic here. I think everyone on this forum agrees that body shaming is a big NO.
She’s average looking. What makes her “hideous” is her personality.
I thought the title was Reptilian and that’s how I’m going to refer to it.
Her fans have been HILARIOUS posting snakes to KK’s posts. I love a good F-U!
What a sick burn, over a year later! Do you think the Kardashians will have Instagram systematically erase all snake emojis from their comments like Taylor did?
Already have . No snake emoji will show on Kim’s instagram
Well obvs unlike everyone else today I’m excited for the single, and the album. And, I’d be surprised if it was what everyone here is expecting. TSwift is a lot of things , but I don’t think she is stupid or blind to the climate she is releasing in to.
@Jaii, co-sign. I’ll sit in the corner with you. I like a fun, catchy pop song and TS is good at churning those out. While I don’t really have a horse in this race and don’t consider myself a fan of hers, I kinda do hope she ends up proving everyone wrong. The disporportionate level of vitriol and negativity levelled against Taylor by the commenters here is getting a bit exhausting.
What you said is pretty much how I feel about it all.
But she’s incredibly ugly to look at and as evil as Trump!!! /jk
I don’t really care either way about her but a lot of these comments are unnecessarily vitriolic and OTT. If you don’t like someone, fine, but then projecting your own insecurities, dislikes and prejudices on them? Just odd. So many comments go along the lines of “She voted for Trump, I can feel it in my waters” or “She’s so homely I retch whenever I see her”, etc., etc. It just seems really weird and disproportionate. *shrugs*
It’s what happens when she has the audacity to snag the internets fav for a summer fling. Most of these comments or very similar ones you can find over on Tom blogs on tumblr . The freak out there is worth a read , TAy Tay certainly has got the fan girls stressed!
And chalking up any dislike of Taylor to mere jealousy is the kneejerk defense of her most hardcore fans… it’s wearisome, not to mention lazy.
There are actual, valid reasons to dislike her and how she handles her image, but sure, call it jealousy if you want. I’m sure that’s why Taylor thinks she has so many haters.
@Lucy, sure. The vitriol has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the Kimye crowd or the Katy Perry fans or the people who just don’t like her; It’s all just jealous TH fan girls. Sure,
yal are gonna sit in a corner??? LOLOL
Does that corner have a banner above that say sympathizers and protectors of an innocent blond child who is just trying to live her angelic life while other singing women, angry black rappers, and red headed thirst bot actors betray her and bully her
the vitriol is wellllll deserved.
I’m excited for her new single/album too! I love that she’s embracing the snake and going for a more dark look. I’m not a die hard fan, but I like Taylor, and I’m glad to see there’s some people on here who don’t want to just bash her to pieces.
@Lucy thank you, finally somebody said it! I mean I’m tom fan and never would have known anything about swifties personal life if it wasn’t for tom but bashing a woman for that is stupid and I can tell you there are other tom’s fan too (more mature) who haven’t comment here just to be salty. But there’re some like here who are just….
Anyway can you give link to those tumblr? I’d really like to read those meltdown
@mikajoe go look at Zero F club and her cronies and then u have the nanny side like insanely smart who think basically it was planned to coincide with TR . I have no horses in this race either but I just love watching fandoms explode
@jetlagged … no I wouldn’t say all genuine issues with Taylor are just from jealous fan girls . There are some very valid criticisms of her , however like I said if you go look at Tom Stan blogs you will see a lot of very similar ones to what is posted on every Taylor post here that do stink of the green eyed monster.
Yeah, she’s problemtaic for sure. But most stars in Hollywood anyway. I dont think shes any more hypocritical than Katy, Kim and the rest of her “haters”. I like the music she puts out and so will listen to her latest track. I also used to listen to a lot of Katy, but her latest album was crap. If Taylor’s is the same I also wont listen to it. Simple.
Whoever did her hair and picked out her clothes on that picture should be fired. That’s a terrible look!
At least she didn’t time the release for Hiddles’ opening night in “Hamlet” . . .
She still stinks strongly to me of deplorable…media victim mentality is part of Trumplestilskinitis
So I guess no self reflection and personal growth then?
+1
I don’t hate Taylor but I wish she would learn from her past experiences and mistakes and use them to mature and better herself. That doesn’t seem to be the case.
Of course! She’ll reflect on the people who have wronged her, the “boys” that have been mean to her, the way she’s not allowed to just lie and get away with it, and how tough being a white girl is.
No wonder she’s big with Trump fans.
My FB friends, i.e. people I socialize with on a rare occasion, so yes acquaintances, were dying at the news. 35+ yr old women who still buy what T Snake is selling and the always a victim of society/mean mean men/ media narrative. Its a little sad but also funny how her die hards lap this Sh*t up! Bravo, I’m gonna grab my popcorn and watch it unfold.
She has gotten breast AND butt implants, and gained weight … Yet she or her PR team will blame the increased butt size on exercise … *sips tea* Just wait for it….
When Iook at her parents, I think Taylor’s body is natural. She does keep fit and she’s gained weight since high school. Her face and figure are broader now and she has a more womanly form. She’s a pretty good mix of her parents.
The boobs ain’t natural.
Her boobs aren’t. She got such bad work done you can often see the ridge of the implants through her skin.
Unfortunately, nothing can be done about her Napolean Dynamite face. Ah well. I must admit I’m slightly curious about what her new sound will be. My guess is that it will follow the trend of the current electronic (EDM) influenced pop sound.
I thoroughly enjoy watching this unfold. Taylor knows what she’s doing and I’m excited for the drama that’s about to be unleashed during the next few weeks.
OH MY GOD SHE IS SO RIDICULOUS but I am admittedly looking forward to hearing the song given how much I enjoyed 1989. What I desire to know is whether new!Taylor is a variation on the usual DRAMATIC VICTIM TAYLOR or OWNING THE SNAKE TAYLOR, which will be far more interesting.
I guess I am in the minority too. Don’t get all the hate. She’s a moron for sure, but harmless. Some catchy songs, some crappy ones. Life goes on.
some people here are saltier than dead sea lmao
This cover is so… Trumpian. She should have just called it “FAKE NEWS!” Attacking the media for bullying you is such a stellar choice of narrative at this crucial point in history. Taylor, you dun goofed.
Wow the hate is just – no words. I personally like her music. Does she play the victim – for sure but that is what everyone is doing these days. Except for the white male everyone is a victim last I checked. Isn’t Katie playing the victim as well in their feud? As for the Kayne thing. What I don’t understand is why no one cares that a married man called another woman a b7tch and talked about having s7x with her in an album that is listened to by millions. Whether or not Taylor said it was OK – what kind a man would do this? Why do people defend men like this and then wonder why men treat women like they do. Just saying.
@Hellothere preach. I too can’t understand! Consented or not, what kind of man would propose it at the first place? Mr kardasian doesn’t get any pass for this.
And has statues made of his fantasy version of her naked body, which he films in a bed next to him, along with his fantasy version of the naked bodies of several other women with whom he has had conflict? I never understood why that man is constantly given a free pass by so many. She’s done bad things. He has done bad things.
I’m surprised he couldn’t be sued for humiliating his subjects like that, depicting them naked without their consent. But then I don’t know much about laws for “creative license”.
Interesting that the album release date is one week after the opening of Thor: Ragnorok. Or maybe I need a tin foil hat?
I’m a fan of Tom and I don’t think that the timing is connected. It’s sort of a natural time for her to drop the album. Just hope she totally ignores Tom.
So basically white privileged millionaire will crying how it is so hard to be a white privileged millionaire, how media are making fake new, people are mean and blame for everything some evil black guy. Hmm… I think that I just heard it few time from someone. Oh come on Ivanka need to abdicate from “Donny sweet girl” throne. Tay Tay is just to perfect for thaat role. It;s like she and Donny have some mental connection and that grossy blond hair of this two. Do we know what Donny T. was doing in 1989?
Ivanka, Taylor, Gwyneth… I wonder if they have some sort of Stupid Blonde Lady club where once a month they meet, talk about how victimized they are, and steam their vaginas.
I honestly cannot stand her. The funniest thing ever would be if the record flops.
I’m already so over this.
Can we start coming up with other words to use in place of “narrative”?
I wish she had called the album “Manipulation.”
You guys all sound like mean girls. Taylor is a very talented artist who has made some mistakes. Who hasn’t???
Agreed. I’m not a Taylor fan but all this piling on her here is making me uncomfortable. Yes, you can be fed up with Taylor Swift, but the mean-girling is getting out of hand. Maybe some of you guys aren’t seeing the sad irony.
In my opinion, Taylor’s die hard fans and People who hate her (Extremes) are really similar. Both can be extremely negative and nit picky. Both will defend their side, both do it in ways that are condensing and rude.
Both will shame you for feeling what you feel, Both care entirely too much about Taylor Swift.
I mean, seriously, people tracking her planes.
People who hate her know exactly what’s going on in her life. I found it odd people I know (extremes) were the main ones reporting news to me about what she was doing. Commenting on every thing they can about her.
I don’t like the chic, I don’t know her but in my opinion, it’s mindless gossip and sometimes I feel like both sides (and not anyone here in particular) takes it to far.
People criticizing Taylor Swift are mean girls but Taylor using racist stereotypes, appropriating other cultures, smiling her ass off for a photo with a dude who had a giant swastika on his shirt, bullying other artists, slut shaming Camilla Belle, devoting songs to tearing down people she feels wronged her (Mean), exploiting the personal information of exes, etc. is just a bunch of ~mistakes. Cool, cool.
