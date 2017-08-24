Taylor Swift’s new album is called ‘Reputation’ & the first single comes out tonight

Here it is. Taylor Swift has released the image for her new album, Reputation. I’m grateful that the album name is not “Timeless,” which was reported earlier this week. I actually read this as “Repudiation” at first and I thought that was badass. Reputation is less badass and more fart-sniffing, if I may say that. Like, we get it, Tay. You’re super-famous. You have a reputation. Your reputation is used against you. You will tell the story of how wrong we are and how your reputation really should be “angelic blonde child, victim of circumstance, victim of evil boys, etc.” Something nice: I love that the album cover isn’t bangsy. Did you forget what she looked like without bangs? It’s so much better, right?

There is one reason to cross our fingers for a different narrative though: the reclaiming of the snake. After publicly lying to malign Kanye West and further her own image of the Forever Victim, Tay’s detractors called her a snake. Kim Kardashian used the snake emoji against her. The snake emoji had such power back then. And now Taylor is reclaiming that power by owning her hissing, venomous snake:

I laughed at this. I feel like they should have spent more time on the CGI snake teef.

Anyway, prepare yourselves. Taylor’s first single comes out tonight, and the album – WHICH SHOULD BE CALLED REPUDIATION – comes out on November 10th. Which means The Taylor Swift Show is coming to town. It means for the next ten weeks, it’s going to be ALL TAY, ALL THE TIME. Does Taylor even have to bother coming to the VMAs on Sunday?

Embed from Getty Images