THR: Hollywood’s Trump supporters are still deplorable, aggrieved & unhinged

Just FYI: Deplorable wingnuts are in Hollywood too. That’s the point of a new story in The Hollywood Reporter called “Hollywood Conservatives Still Standing With Trump: ‘The Media Is Irrelevant.’” This reminds me of the endless and profoundly stupid reporting around the “Trump voters” for the past eight months. Every media outlet runs these articles seemingly once a week, articles that are basically like “let’s check in with these idiot Trump voters and see if they’re ashamed yet.” They’re never ashamed. Dear media outlets: please start running pieces with headlines like “Clinton voter confirms: ‘Eight months in, I still believe Donald Trump is a misogynistic neo-Nazi lunatic.’” Or “Clinton voter now believes we’re all going to die under a baby-fisted madman.” Anyway, you can read THR’s piece here – I guess it is depressing to realize that Hollywood truly is “just like us,” in that there are terrible people with terrible political views and you never want to see them or hear from again.

This week’s issue of The Hollywood Reporter features an inside look at the Hollywood conservatives still standing with Trump. THR reveals that support for the president in the wake of Charlottesville hasn’t waned, though a few backers won’t go on the record about their support “are you trying to get me killed?” Actor Scott Baio has no such hesitation. “I don’t give a sh-t about Hollywood liberals,” he tells THR. “They’re gonna hate the guy no matter what. If he cured cancer, they’d be on him for putting oncologists out of business…We know who Trump is, and we don’t believe the propaganda…The media is almost irrelevant. It’s predictable and boring. I want the man to get his agenda through, and everything else is a sideshow…I don’t give a sh-t if I ever work again…My country comes first. I guess I’m just an old, angry, successful white guy who stole everything he has from someone else.” Haim Saban, the billionaire Univision chairman and Clinton backer, commented “I do not believe that President Trump is a Nazi or anti-Semite.” Black Lives Matter, meanwhile, “is clearly an anti-Semitic, anti-Israel group,” he tells THR, citing BLM’s official platform that calls Israel “an apartheid state” responsible for “genocide.” An industry employee on Hollywood being a no-go zone for Trump supporters: “Don’t believe it? Try wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap on a film shoot.” Justified actor Nick Searcy on Trump’s words after Charlottesville: “Trump didn’t say some nice people were Nazis; he said there are some nice people who don’t want monuments torn down. This movement to erase the history of the Democrats’ support for the Confederacy and the KKK is ridiculous….I’ll say the communist ‘Antifa’ is bad, and they’ll twist it to say, ‘Nick Searcy defended Nazis.’ They’re so self-righteous…It’s not that they disagree, it’s that they’re better people. They’re not better than me because they voted for Hillary Clinton.”

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw me bitching yesterday about the new Public Policy Polling report on Trump voters and their butthurt white fragility – basically, Trump voters believe that they (mostly middle class and overwhelmingly white and male) are the true victims of American society. They believe that white folks and Christians face so much discrimination in American society. They believe that the entire time they’re shouting anti-Semitic slogans and beating people of color. This article is just Hollywood’s version of that, where these dumb a–holes are just desperate to be victims of SOMETHING, anything, so they can feel aggrieved. It’s pathetic and sad.