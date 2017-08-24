Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop was called out by Truth in Advertising watchdog group

Gwyneth Paltrow is little more than a snake oil saleswoman for rich white women. Gwyneth’s Goop used to be a mix of silly “fashion guides” and travel guides and a glimpse into Gwyneth’s neurotic world of fad dieting. At some point, Gwyneth realized that she could sell even more sh-t to rich white women if she put all of her neuroses and faith in bad science under the umbrella of “wellness.” She leaned hard into shilling increasingly odd and utterly unscientific “advice” and “products” to her audience. Whenever a critic challenged her, she launched personal attacks on them in an attempt to discredit them. Well, here’s something interesting: the media watchdog group Truth In Advertising (TINA) has called out Gwyneth and Goop.

On Tuesday, TINA released a statement revealing that after an investigation into Goop’s marketing, the non-profit organization had filed a formal complaint with two California district attorneys California against the lifestyle site, alleging that the business has more than 50 examples of making “deceptive health and disease-treatment claims to promote products in violation of the law.” TINA’s statement goes into further detail, explaining that, “Goop’s marketing has revealed more than 50 instances in which the company claims, either expressly or implicitly, that its products (or those it promotes) can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments. These include crystal harmonics for infertility, rose flower essence tincture for depression, black rose bar for psoriasis, wearable stickers for anxiety, and vitamin D3 for cancer. The problem is that the company does not possess the competent and reliable scientific evidence required by law to make such claim.” The statement also alleges that TINA.org had warned Goop about the investigation in an Aug. 11 letter to the company and Paltrow. The group claims that the letter detailed that it would be alerting the government of its findings unless Goop took “corrective action” by Aug. 18. The group claims that it provided Goop with a list of Goop and Goop-promoted web pages that made inaccurate health claims and that despite the information being given to the site, that only small changes were made to its marketing.

Basically, in America, it’s fine if you want to sell crystals and stickers and flower essences, but you can’t sell those things if you’re claiming that the crystals cure infertility, the stickers cure anxiety and the flower essences cure depression. As always, it’s about the bad science. So, the spokesperson for Goop released an official statement about TINA’s findings:

“Goop is dedicated to introducing unique products and offerings and encouraging constructive conversation surrounding new ideas. We are receptive to feedback and consistently seek to improve the quality of the products and information referenced on our site. We responded promptly and in good faith to the initial outreach from representatives of TINA and hoped to engage with them to address their concerns.” “Unfortunately, they provided limited information and made threats under arbitrary deadlines which were not reasonable under the circumstances. Nevertheless, while we believe that TINA’s description of our interactions is misleading and their claims unsubstantiated and unfounded, we will continue to evaluate our products and our content and make those improvements that we believe are reasonable and necessary in the interests of our community of users.”

LOL, TINA’s claims are “misleading, unsubstantiated and unfounded”!!! Gwyneth, that’s what TINA said about Goop. Stop selling snake oil to rich white women! Stop making stupid claims about disease, mental illness and health. Stop trying to profit off of mistrust in established, mainstream science and medicine.