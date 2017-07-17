Gwyneth Paltrow used Goop to launch an ad hominem attack on one OB/GYN

Back when Gwyneth Paltrow first started goop.com, we would write about the weekly newsletters and Gwyneth’s half-hearted attempts to educate the peasants on her lifestyle. While I’m sure she had people helping her in those early days, Goop did have a homespun feel in those first years, like Gwyneth was still figuring out “her voice” as a lifestyle/elitism blogger. Over the years, Goop has obviously shifted, from homespun and amateurish to straight up commerce and what we have now, which is some weird hybrid of lifestyle/commerce and the worst of Gwyneth’s fixation on wellness, gurus, shamans and shady PhDs who only tell her what she wants to hear. Just in the past few months, I’ve covered some of the most eye-rolly Goop stories, everything from “new trend: walking around barefoot” to “Gwyneth went on an eight-day goat-milk-only cleanse” to “please stick this jade egg up your business.”

Many of the recent faux-medical Goop recommendations have been widely refuted by actual doctors. Dr. Jen Gunter – a certified OBGYN – has made it part of her mission in life to smack down some of Goop’s most specious and ridiculous claims. Gunter has become something of a folk hero for anti-Goop people. Gunter has started to get under Gwyneth’s skin too – as much as Gwyneth wants to front like she’s so above criticism, she showed how thin-skinned she really is last week, when she devoted the weekly Goop-letter to trying to smack down Gunter and other medical doctors who routinely fact-check Goop. Goop’s editorial – which was probably written by Gwyneth and some of her staffers – attempts to patronizingly explain that they are merely presenting women with more information, that Goop’s critics aren’t merely trying to disseminate the correct medical information, they’re actually being “dismissive” of all of Gwyneth’s precious gurus and shamans. As Vox noted, “Rather than offering a clear and coherent defense of alternative medicine, Goop’s statement is filled with ad hominem attacks and baldfaced hypocrisy.”

Along with the Goop editorial, Goop also published what seems to be an individual editorial from Dr. Steven Gundry, who specifically addresses Jen Gunter’s various takedowns. Gundry’s editorial is possibly the worst part of all of this, as he repeatedly attacks Dr. Gunter for using the word “f–k” when she writes about Goop. He patronizingly attacks her medical knowledge and is completely dismissive of the very idea that Jen Gunter might also be pretty concerned about women’s health, as she is (again) a certified OBGYN. Dr. Gunter responded:

I must be affecting @goop's bottom line — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) July 13, 2017

Hey @GwynethPaltrow I give away my health info for free, you sure sell lots of stuff. Do you and your pals at @goop know about bias? — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) July 13, 2017

Dr. Gunter also wrote a blog post about the Goop “takedown” piece, which is absolutely worth a read – go here for here article, titled “GOOP’s misogynistic, mansplaining hit job.” She made me laugh, a lot. But mostly I cheered for her, because she’s David and Goop is Goliath and Dr. Gunter is going to take that a–hole down.