Gwyneth Paltrow used Goop to launch an ad hominem attack on one OB/GYN

Back when Gwyneth Paltrow first started goop.com, we would write about the weekly newsletters and Gwyneth’s half-hearted attempts to educate the peasants on her lifestyle. While I’m sure she had people helping her in those early days, Goop did have a homespun feel in those first years, like Gwyneth was still figuring out “her voice” as a lifestyle/elitism blogger. Over the years, Goop has obviously shifted, from homespun and amateurish to straight up commerce and what we have now, which is some weird hybrid of lifestyle/commerce and the worst of Gwyneth’s fixation on wellness, gurus, shamans and shady PhDs who only tell her what she wants to hear. Just in the past few months, I’ve covered some of the most eye-rolly Goop stories, everything from “new trend: walking around barefoot” to “Gwyneth went on an eight-day goat-milk-only cleanse” to “please stick this jade egg up your business.”

Many of the recent faux-medical Goop recommendations have been widely refuted by actual doctors. Dr. Jen Gunter – a certified OBGYN – has made it part of her mission in life to smack down some of Goop’s most specious and ridiculous claims. Gunter has become something of a folk hero for anti-Goop people. Gunter has started to get under Gwyneth’s skin too – as much as Gwyneth wants to front like she’s so above criticism, she showed how thin-skinned she really is last week, when she devoted the weekly Goop-letter to trying to smack down Gunter and other medical doctors who routinely fact-check Goop. Goop’s editorial – which was probably written by Gwyneth and some of her staffers – attempts to patronizingly explain that they are merely presenting women with more information, that Goop’s critics aren’t merely trying to disseminate the correct medical information, they’re actually being “dismissive” of all of Gwyneth’s precious gurus and shamans. As Vox noted, “Rather than offering a clear and coherent defense of alternative medicine, Goop’s statement is filled with ad hominem attacks and baldfaced hypocrisy.”

Along with the Goop editorial, Goop also published what seems to be an individual editorial from Dr. Steven Gundry, who specifically addresses Jen Gunter’s various takedowns. Gundry’s editorial is possibly the worst part of all of this, as he repeatedly attacks Dr. Gunter for using the word “f–k” when she writes about Goop. He patronizingly attacks her medical knowledge and is completely dismissive of the very idea that Jen Gunter might also be pretty concerned about women’s health, as she is (again) a certified OBGYN. Dr. Gunter responded:

Dr. Gunter also wrote a blog post about the Goop “takedown” piece, which is absolutely worth a read – go here for here article, titled “GOOP’s misogynistic, mansplaining hit job.” She made me laugh, a lot. But mostly I cheered for her, because she’s David and Goop is Goliath and Dr. Gunter is going to take that a–hole down.

UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope 5 - Arrivals

19 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow used Goop to launch an ad hominem attack on one OB/GYN”

  1. Alix says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Looks like somebody’s found Goopy’s sore spot. Rock on, Dr. Gunter!

    Reply
  2. Caroline says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Well well, goop, you asked and Dr Gunter did in fact bring her A game!

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Gwenyth is really quite pathetic and trashy isn’t she? I mean I always got a desperately needy vibe from her but this is next level!

    I’d laugh, but she’s preying on vulnerable and/or rather foolish women to make a buck. She belongs on late night infomercials with the rest of the scam artists and is not worthy of any more attention than that.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:58 am

    What an obnoxious tw*t. The face of all the white feminists that voted for 45.

    If she was ever capable of being honest with herself, she’d admit that the only difference between her and Jenny McCarthy is the tax bracket of their respective audiences. Otherwise they’re both arrogant, attention seeking, snake oil salesmen.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Goop is such an obnoxious tw*t. Can’t even deal with her. She must be scared if she had to do a takedown of one doctor. Esp since many have criticized her BS

    Reply
  6. Giulia says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Jade egg for $66? Kegel exercises are free

    Reply
  7. Sara says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:09 am

    As a historian of ideas it drives me insane that she uses the argument that women’s health being constantly underresearched and minimized -entirely true- to bolster her selling vitamins and steam pots. It’s amazing how far we still have to go for typically “feminine” ailments to be taken seriously. Migraines, eating disorders and chronic exhaustion in working mothers are still seen as hysteria. Doctors are often dismissive and sometimes cruel to women. But charlatanism IS NOT A FAVOUR DONE TO US. it only contributes to marginalize women more.

    Reply
  8. INeedANap says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Man, I thought GOOP was harmless, but she seems to be willing to defend her business at any cost, including sacrificing rigorous debate and women’s health.

    Serious question — can the FDA get involved in her nonsense?

    Reply
  9. Snowpea says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: watch the “Who do you think you are?” ep featuring none other than our Goopiest Goopy Goop and it tells you everything you need to know about our old mate.

    Watch as she finds out she is descended from a whole bunch of rabbis and she is everything you ever imagined and more: egocentric, gleeful, narcissistic and shallow AF. Girlfriend is such a fraud. She is the ultimate fauxminist.

    Reply
  10. RBC says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Has Gwyneth been this defensive of Goop before? or are sales at Goop falling because of all the criticism from medical experts and she has decided to fight back?
    I always thought of Gwyneth as not really caring what people thought of her or Goop. Just as long as the money was coming in.

    Reply
  11. Nyawira says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I have a question. People peddle pseudo science all the time. The papers still carry astrology readings all the time, people sell books about that sh*t. From colon cleansing to reflexology, this stuff is often treated like respectable Medicine. And more importantly people make money off it. So why so much attention on Gwyneth for merely joining this large bs party?

    I genuinely think that people need to make up their minds. Either we reject all pseudoscience and that means everyone just finally stop telling us how perfectly suited they are to their Capricon husband because they are Pisces or we just embrace that most people are irrational idiots and so who cares that a Hollywood actress is one too. As they say, a fool and his money are soon parted anyway. I hate to say it but I do agree with Goop that there’s a witch hunt out against her specifically for reasons beyond her pseudo science sell.

    Reply
    • Sara says:
      July 17, 2017 at 8:31 am

      Isn’t the problem that Paltrow couches her pseudoscience as a form of feminism and reclaiming of one’s health in the context of a for profit company? If you read Dr. Gunther and her blog, she discusses many other aspects of pseudoscience and doesn’t focus on Goop specifically. That’s what makes the attack on her so random.

      Reply
  12. Jenns says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I love that she went from being a Carolyn Bessette /Grace Kelly wannabe to just another fool selling MLM products.

    Reply
  13. Stella in NH says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I could never stomach Paltrow because she is such a snob so I never read her goopy junk. I love Dr. Gunter’ response. We need more people out there to take down all these pseudoscience nutjobs that are bringing down this society.

    Reply
  14. Incredulous says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Goop is trying to sell sand in your front bottom now?

    Reply
  15. Ophelia says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:23 am

    The juvenile in me cackles heartily at the abbreviation of Journal of the International Society of Microbiota.

    Especially also in relations to where a self-satisfied mansplainer publishes his… ahem… claim to fame.

    Reply
  16. HeatherAnn says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Gwenny is just disgusting. Good for this doctor for taking her to task.

    Reply

