Star: Selena Gomez begged The Weeknd to stay with her after he cheated

As much as I want to believe that Selena Gomez learned some important life and love lessons from her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, I don’t think that’s the case. I think Selena and Bieber had a crazy amount of teenage drama, and I think Selena figured out that she sort of thrives on that drama. She loves that she “stole” The Weeknd from Bella Hadid (Bella and Abel were broken up, but the split was pretty recent). Selena loves that she has a big pop star boyfriend and that she gets to be “the girlfriend” now. Most of all, I think she enjoys that Abel is low-key dramatic too. Reportedly, Abel was never faithful to Bella – taken with his lyrics and that fact that I’ve heard a lot of anecdotal information about him, I tend to believe that he’s not a very good boyfriend overall, let’s say. So… I believe this Star Magazine, is what I’m saying.

Never make a threat you cannot carry out. After learning that The Weeknd invited model Ava Van Rose back to his room before a show, Selena Gomez said she was going to give Abel the boot. “Abel flew straight back to LA to try to fix things with Selena, but she just gave him the cold shoulder,” reveals a friend. “He actually left early because he was sick of the silent treatment. She clearly wanted him to beg her for forgiveness, but that isn’t his style.” Sadly, it is hers. “Instead of dumping Abel, Selena panicked after he called her bluff,” spills the source. “She’s so afraid of being alone that she begged him not to leave her!”

Sounds about right, doesn’t it? Selena gives him the silent treatment (aka she pouted) when he seemingly cheats on her, and instead of calling it a day and really standing up for herself, Selena folds because Abel played her perfectly. The only surprise here is that it’s taken this long for these kinds of stories to come out about them. If the Selena-Justin relationship was any indication, Abel and Selena will probably have about 20 breakup-and-makeup cycles. Ah, young love.