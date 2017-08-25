Taylor Swift: ‘There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation’

Does anyone else miss the silly CGI snake videos? I do. Now that we’re full throttle into The Taylor Swift Bonanza, I regret my eagerness for this. True, the summer has been boring as hell and Taylor’s absence was a big reason for that. So I like that there are now like twenty Swifty stories and that’s always fun. But why do I feel all angsty about this? I guess I was hoping that Taylor’s 2017 brand would be a bit different. So far, she’s given us what we expected – the same old Taylor, only this time she’s not wrapping herself up in a twee, pseudo-innocent brand. She’s still the Forever Victim, but she’s also openly a bully too.
Anyway, what’s new now? Taylor is releasing two “collector’s edition magazines” which will be exclusive to Target stores. The magazines will be released on November 10, the same day her album drops. She posted one of the covers on Instagram with this message: “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” NOW GET IN FORMATION. Good God, is she actually trying to “homage” Beyonce’s “Formation”? I told you guys this was like the petty white Mean Girl version of Lemonade. I TOLD YOU. From E! News:
Taylor Swift is about to become a publishing powerhouse. In celebration of her new album Reputation, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has teamed up with Target to release two collector’s edition magazines, which will be out Nov. 10.
The Reputation Vol. 1 cover was shot by Mert & Marcus and styled by Joseph Cassell; Swift hired hairstylist Paul Hanlon, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench and manicurist Lorraine Griffin for the shoot. Reputation Vol. 2 was shot by Benny Horne and styled by Cassell, who put her in Marc Jacobs’ $1,500 embellished camouflage-print, cotton-canvas jacket. For that cover, she retained hairstylist Jemma Muradian, makeup artist Lorrie Turk and manicurist Kimmie Kyees.
The magazines are now available for pre-order online. Each collectible edition will include 72 pages of artwork by Swift, behind-the-scene photos from the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video shoot, poetry and 20 personal photos, handwritten lyrics and an exclusive poster. Standard Reputation CDs at Target will include one of five double-sided exclusive posters. Each edition of the magazine retails for $19.99.
Sure, whatever, it’s smart. The Swift stans will buy this because they love her and because $20 for all of that is actually pretty affordable. Now, get in reputation. Or formation.
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift.
She really is trying to jack Formation. Like girl have a seat. Lemonade was all about the black woman experience. This is about a petty white Girl who feels like a perma-victim even when she’s the biggest bully around.
But Formation had a connection to community & to social justice issues Taylor prob. won’t make. Such a shame, she’s in the position to be an icon but she will never transcend her ego.
“she’s in the position to be an icon but she will never transcend her ego”
THIS.
or a “perm victim”..that hair…good god.
She is more delusional than I thought if she really thinks this crap song can compare to Formation. And I’m not even a Beyoncé fan, but lemonade is a masterpiece!!
Mert and Marcus should know better; their cover is horrible. That’s all I got.
They tried to make her Kate Moss-y but no. I like the idea but for the covers but thats about it
I agree. The covers are terrible. The photos are meh at best. And as a Graphic Designer, it hurts to look at those covers. LOL
I feel u.
I was wondering if there were any graphic designers on the forum today! I’m not one, but I absolutely loathe the artwork for these mags and the album cover…it is just lame on so many levels (the font, the placement, the boring b&w photos), it’s like it’s edgy at the level of a 9-year-old. I can’t believe this woman has all the money in the world and this is the best she can come up with.
The song is also really lame; the lyrics have no poetry to them, they don’t scan well (she’s trying to cram too many words in some phrases), and they are as subtle as a brick to the head. I’m disappointed…I play a couple of the Ryan Adam’s covers of her 1989 songs on ukulele and they are fun to sing, have catchy melodies and lyrics that are fairly interesting for a pop song. SAD!
I heard her new song on the radio. I didn’t like it. It sounded like she was on quaaludes.
Ugh. She’s wishes she was as hard as she’s pretending to be right now.
Also- “Look what you made me do” is total abuser bullshit.
THANK YOU
I can’t believe no one else has brought this up. That phrase is Abusive Relationship & Gaslighting 101. Seriously, did no one in her circle point this out?? It’s…pretty egregious. And incredibly tone deaf of her.
Yes-so creepy. There’s a woman I follow on FB who this morning was like “Yay, karma!” and all I could think was wtf. The song is horrible and I HATE her message. (And I love all the stupid sing a long teeny bop music.) Blech.
All swifty does is gaslighting. She’s trying to morph, but it’s just like the attempts before. It doesn’t work.
Maybe she’s surrounded by the same MAGA crowd that Orangino loves. I bet her handlers only pass her fake news that praises her as well. Someone drew a comparison with her and Orangino in another post and now I can’t unsee that.
There’s a long thread on this very thing on the post about her new single.
And she absolutely knows what she’s doing.
It really is a classic abuser line. It used to be fun to read about Taylor and all her cat lady/stalker/heart-broken antics, but it’s not anymore in this political nightmare. It seems tone deaf of her to mythologize bullying in this climate. I actually hope her album doesn’t do well. I’m tired of her and I’m tired of people like her always succeeding. Its depressing.
Manicurist??? You can’t even see her nails in one of the covers.
Her hair is awful.
Also she needs to get over herself.
That made me laugh, too. Why on earth would you be obligated (or even inspired) to name the manicurist?? #Kentucky!
I don’t mind this. Celebrities are not gods or martyrs or politicians, they are entertainers. Time to ENTERTAIN. Sick of listening to them pontificate about politics when half of them didn’t graduate college and are mostly dumb narcissists.
Musicians are artists. Art should have meaning. Artists become celebreties but we are missing art part today
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Milla, agree
Well I guess I’m out of her demographic. I don’t find her schtick entertaining.
No, me neither, tiresome at best worriesome at worst given her demographic, but then what do I know? I like the cover it reminds me of 1980′s Dave Lee Roth – only without the brains, sense of humour, joie de vivre, silly pants….
I’m with you guys. Taylor is bullshit, but..eh..I’m not about to get my panties up in a bunch and comment on three posts about it.
The song was…okay but she’s just..a shoulder shrug to me.
God she’s completely lacking self awareness.
Beyoncé and Taylor are on the same level of fame, and in the business they both are on top (along with a couple of others). But in terms of talent…. Taylor needs to sit the F down.
I’m sorry, What?
She looks pretty on that orange cover. What I find the craziest about Taylor is that her songs are so interchangeable with other pop artists. If you would have told me ‘shake it off’ was sung by Selena Gomez and ‘style’ by Katy Perry, I’d believe you. Her music isn’t unique or more talented? Yet she gets the acclaims and attention. Crazy.
She also can’t really sing. Or dance. So I’m just like … WTF?
At least she writes her songs, unlike Selena, no?
She has tons of co-writers, like Selena. Also, it’s not hard to write like two sentences and then repeat them for the whole song.
I agree and to elaborate neither can Rihanna ( in my opinion) but Rihanna has style grace and personality which Tay doesn’t.
I just hope Tay makes some music I can work out to again not this angry shit.
@eline you may want to rethink the idea that Rihanna has grace, check out her rice cake incident that seems to be largley ignored
I like the orange cover too, not so much the other one. Song is ok…the beginning is great but it doesn’t seem to build to anything. It’s a good teaser for rest of album though, because I’m actually interested to see what she releases next. And agree with ellieohara above…. at this point, and especially this year, I’m happy just to be entertained by celebrities. That’s why celebrity exists. Taylor is entertaining me. Also, I really want her and Kanye to do a song together. Next year maybe?
I hear the complaints about endorsing bullying and whatnot, but it has been a long dark year and my outrage meter is having trouble getting past “shrug” for a TSwift impersonation of Regina George.
I agree – I just listened to it, and if you told me it was sung by any one of about 10 pop artists, I’d believe you. There’s nothing unique to any of them. I suppose it’s nothing new in that industry, there are similar acts like that in most genres, but for the attention TS gets, you’d think there’d be more to it.
The album font looks very much like a variation of NAZI fonts used 😑😑 wtf! Have a google!
She’s trying to be edgy which unfortunately for white people when they try to go this direction it starts looking like they are joining the Hitler Youth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol are you serious? Lots of white peoplecsn be “edgy” without being Nazi’s. What a stupid comment
@LWithHearts Nah… she’s style-jacking Kanye’s Saint Pablo tour merchandise on purpose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Between our cracked up president and now having to deal with this I want to skate through 2017 with a permanent buzz. We’re dealing with two people who are a perpetual victim . Funny thing is that they don’t see or understand that they do it to themselves . That would take some self awareness , which neither of them have .
Yes, thank you @Aims!
HOW could she challenge the guy in court so magnificently, yet come out with this crap?
Her lawyer challenged the guy in court… Taylor just delivered the script. She’s not that quick or smart. Her entire life is a scripted fantasy, and that’s why she acts like such an insufferable you know what when things don’t go exactly the way she wants them to.
Yes, her court strategy what so well executed. Maybe her lawyers could craft a better strategy for the next album
Those are totally different things. Standing up like that to a guy who violated you is perfectly fine. Acting like that towards people you tried to use is not fine. And Taylor obviously was a victim in the first scenario. In her songs she is just using it to get sympathy and twist the story. In all those feuds she is the common denominator.
Her lawyer clearly prepared her well for cross. That said, there is no way either of them could have known the exact questions his lawyer was going to ask, and she responded to them really, really well. She can be both intelligent and a raving narcissist lacking in self-awareness.
Her case has nothing to do with this, can we stop bringing it up. That was a situation for once were Taylor was a victim. A true one. It has nothing to do with a crap song she probably wrote months before she was even sued.
What is with this bargain basement, early aughts aesthetic?
It’s like Avril Lavigne mixed with Good Charlotte (the font). Not good. And surely not what she was going for.
Haha yeah it’s basically “fonts you would see on tattoos at a Nascar rally”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha, that puts her in proper perspective. Queen of the NASCAR crowd.
So Kanye West made her become a bargain bin Hot Topic T-shirt? Okay. Perfect thing for Kimye to do now is just not react and let her continue on with this one sided conflict.
@Jamiee Google Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour merchandise… she’s pretty much style-jacking Kanye’s merch, and capitalising on the snake emoji meme Kim set up (Taylor is selling bejewelled snake rings as her own tour merch, and featuring the rings in her music video) to troll Kim/Kanye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I know, the references are (painfully) obvious, but the overall aesthetic is just so dated and budget. If you didn’t know it was drawing from Pablo it would just look pointlessly hideous. She could have made all these references and still ended up with something cool looking, but instead it’s bad Avril Lavigne fan art meets no name Hot Topic rip-off.
The Pablo stuff wasn’t my style, but it was a look. This is nothing.
And Pablo drew from Madonna’s Nothing Fails
She looks like a drowned rat. Why would she chose these images? If she was actually edgy, it might work. Unfortunately she just looks like a nerd caught in the rain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess not much has changed at all, she is still who she always has been, except this time she is pissed we, Katy, Calvin, Kim & Kanye call her out publicly for who she truly is. I believe her snake CGIs was her coming back to sssstrike. Girlfriend forgets that the snake can only strike the heel, and IS squashed by the heel. With mummy and daddy padding her world its no wonder she still acts like a 12 year old.
I’m so sad and disappointed. I really liked 1989 but this new song is baaadddd. The lyric video is pretty cool though.
I guess this would have been more appropriate in the other Taylor thread. Wasn’t expecting 3 post with her today. So yes, her little fans will eat this stuff up. Had Britney done this when she was at her peak I would have bought two of each.
It must be nice to have Taylor give you guys so much click bait. Three articles in one day, must be a record.
why do so many comments on this site keep referencing that she’s white? does anyone else find that weird? what does her being white have to do with ANY of this?
I would imagine it’s the privilege that people are referring to – especially because music is one field where there are a lot of prominent black women. Suffice it to say, a black woman wouldn’t get away with the sh*t Taylor pulls.
I don’t know. It seems like Beyoncé has had her fair share of game playing when an album comes out, or she suspects her husband is cheating or when she is having or had babies. Taylor being white and Beyoncé being black really doesn’t matter. They both have huge fan bases and are both rather good in self-promotion.
Sorry but Rih gets away with so much more. I mean Rihannas rice cake bullsh*t should have enough to cancel her but people pick and choose what they want to focus on.
What’s this about Rih and rice cake?
In the midst of the rihanna/chris brown/karrueche drama Rih posted a photo instagram of rice cakes with hoop earings and sunglasses, many believed she was making fun of Karrueche’s half Viatnamese background. She then made another comment about “rice cake” in ner song Cake.
She did. It was back in 2012, and one of the lines of Birthday Cake was: I’m sweeter than a rice cake. Karrueche Tran had gone on YouTube with a couple of friends and ragged on Rihanna. No match. On Christmas day, Tran posted a pic of herself in CB’s shirt with a suggestive tweet only to delete it when Rihanna and Brown appeared at a Laker’s game and were spotlighted. These two girls fought over him. Ick. Rihanna got him and got rid of him shortly thereafter. Thank Goodness. I think she felt guilty about him getting blackballed after the attack on her. Finally she realized SHE was the victim, not him. Tran is a wannabe and has found limited success on his name.
Because she plays the victim and like she’s disenfranchised in some way… It’s like you need to remind her that she’s rich and white and her life is pretty awesome. So, shut up and have fun, Taylor. Stop whining. Seriously.
Maybe because there’s a history of her making racist comments. Subtext of that whole Kanye before the receipts was swift painting a picture of mean black Kanye and innocent white girl swifty. It was bad.
Swift is like lena in a way. White, privileged girl growing up in America that is a perpetual victim. If you call them out on that you’re either anti feminism or racist against her because white people have it hard.
Tully, It’s part of our white privilege to ignore race, to think of whiteness as the default. As a white woman, I never have to think of how well (or badly) I’m performing my whiteness or what my race means in the context of my larger world. Taylor (mis)used her white privilege to play the victim in her first Kanye VMAs encounter, imo & she grossly (in both senses of the word) misused her privilege to avoid responsibility & to avoid the truth with the ‘Famous’ fiasco.
GiBee, totally agree that other artists of color would not be able to market themselves the way she has
In trying to be an ally for all feminists (and not just use feminism to perpetuate a different flavor of oppression), I’m going to point out her white privileges. Or try to.
I agree with everything but the first VMA run in thing. That was all on Kanye. Period point blank. He was rude, drunk and wrong for ruining her moment. If that was anyone else I would say the same thing. If it was a black woman and a white man, a woman doing that to a man or whatever, what he did was wrong and not at all Taylor’s fault.
And I say that as a black woman who loves Beyonce and felt she should’ve won as well. He was wrong for that.
Everything else I agree with though.
Not going to lie though – knowing how Dramatic Stunt-y the VMAs are, and knowing both Taylor and Kayne love drama and attention, I’ve often wondered if the whole thing was a less-than-spontaneous event.
It’s a form of racism.
It’s so hard to like any person in the media, I can’t think of one musician or celeb that I like that doesn’t have some bullshit with them. I’m at the point where I’m just going to cut out gossip period and just listen to disembodied voices while I clean up my kids’ room. Lol.
Taylor benefits from white privilege. What is bothering me is this line: “like the petty white Mean Girl version of Lemonade” why do ppl think Taylor just appeal to white people?? there are lots of poc’s Taylor fans in the USA (quite visible in stan twitter), I know some ppl can’t see beyond their borders but Taylor is huge worldwide where most of us aren’t white. Taylor is petty, yes, we all know, but pettiness hasn’t anything to do with race (even when ppl like her does benefit from that fact). Also, Lemonade appeals to anyone, even white girls, who sympathizes with BLM and movements for black ppl rights.
I’ve been coming to this site for years, the shade used to be delicious, but it has become quite hypocrite when it comes to certain people.
There’s so many lovely nods to Kanye here – from the font shes used and the album art, to the army jacket and the merchandise. She’s certainly owning that infamous line isn’t she?
Yes the jacket reminded me of pablo jacket,she is soo trolling. Also i bet Kim K is kicking herself for not thinking about selling and capitalizing on the snake merchandise.
The LOP album art that was a rip off of Madonna’s Nothing Fails album, which itself was probably a rip off of somebody else’s work
I never liked Taylor much. Boring. But now I’m interested. If I had the means I would buy some of her snake merchandise. She is standing up for herself. Great.
She’s standing up for herself after she got called out for numerous lies. She has claimed to be a victim of bullying, but is the only 1 with the history of instigating conflict 1st. Marketing it. Profiting from hanging dirty laundry. Which sure. Share your stuff, but if someone else does the same as you, you can’t claim it’s bullying without being a hypocrite. And when someone proves you lied, that doesn’t make them a bully. It doesn’t make you a victim.
Wasn’t she the one that asked for Kim and Kanye to leave her alone and stop harping on the drama??? It feels like she’s obsessed with Kanye and the whole snake thing. It’s possible Taylor is actually cray cray. That’s the impression I’m starting to get.
Taylor doesn’t come across as the popular girl ever. She is successful and rich but she cannot let go of perceived slights and injustices. However if she does get her ‘day’ then she will be able to let go (I think). This is the problem with growing up awkward or a bit of an outsider. Kids are cruel and the ones on the receiving end #neverforget.
Taylor is cray cray. Like come off it..you cannot be serious. People are as obsessed with hating on her as those that are obsessed with loving her. When did she claim to be a victim of bullying exactly? Someone’s music is going to be written from their own perspective. She is not innocent but come on.
I don’t think that is necessarily true that awkward kids grow up to be vindictive petty –itches like Swifty. How many of us can seriously say we were popular in high school? I know I can’t. Yes the teen years were hard, sometimes brutal. However as you age, I would like to think many of us got some perspective and the most important thing in life isn’t one upping the “enemy.” I found as I got older, I’m willing to let go of a lot of petty crap because it wasn’t important in the big scheme of things. Also I know karma is a bitch so things will eventually sort itself out.
Holding onto teenage grudges is a vast waste of time.
Taylor trying to look rough & edgy is hilarious to me.
TMZ is going on about how she released this on the 10th anniversary of his mother’s death.
What do we think?
Do we really think she would put that much evil thought into it all?
“Look what you made me do”….
No. Taylor always releases in Q4 before Black Friday. Usually it’s a little earlier but the trial pushed everything back by two weeks. November 3rd her label mate is releasing an album. The week after November 10th is too close to take advantage of Black Friday deals. So November 10th was the only date left in November in order to maximize sales.
I think people are really, really reaching with that. And, may the woman Rest In Peace, but when did that day become a national day of mourning that anyone outside her own family must observe?
Interesting how in all the promotional stuff she is embracing her naturally curly hair over the straight blow-dry look she has been sporting for a few years. As if by wearing her natural hair she is announcing she is killing her old “nice and sweet image.” I have wavy hair too Taylor and I don’t act half as immature as you do.
Those rhymes are terrible. Parents don’t let your kids blow $20 on this pablum. This girl became a thing because she appealed to teenagers. Those same teenagers are nearing 30 now (isn’t she late 20′s?), why hasn’t the adulation dropped off yet? I keep waiting for this talentless hack to recede to her big ole mansion and leave us alone but it’s not happening. Where’s the drop off from the teens?
Visually, I thought the snake’s small teaser videos indicated something less 90′s teenager’s angst? Something more sophisticated, adult and dark. This isn’t that at all and I’m disappointed.
Just read that “Reputation” is set to be released on the 10th anniversary of Kanye’s mother, Donda’s death. Coincidence?
Yes.
This is how you know someone has reached extreme fame levels (like Brad and Angie were at one time). Half the people hate you – half love you. You don’t have to do interviews to get people interested in your product. I expect that Taylor will say little in the next few months just like Angie and Brad did at the beginning. Yet all the press will talk about her. Example 3 posts on this site this morning already. Really is fascinating to watch.
Super pleased my tween daughter has moved on to Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disco.
Did you teenage daughter slip and fall back to 2007?
😂😂
I’ve said it forever and I’ll keep on saying it.
Stop expecting new things from Taylor Swift. Stop expecting a shift. Stop expecting self awareness. Even I’m not huge on the Taylor-Swift-Donald-Trump comparisons, but waiting for Taylor to mature is like waiting for Donald Trump’s ever-elusive presidential pivot. It is never, ever going to happen. She’s almost 30 years old. This is who she is, always has been, and always will be. A petty bully with zero self-awareness who cannot see past her own bullsh!t.
Bet little innocent blonde girl will millions and millions off this.
Cue John Oliver-why is this still a thing? Go away for good now poor poor TayTay. You are truly too good for this mean world. You are our own personal real life Wonder Woman. We don’t deserve you. At least so it must appear in your world. Which by the by, what exactly is the colour of the sky therein?
There will be only reputation and no further explanation- oh pease, no explanation needed. A small piece of you work and it is already quite self-explanatory. Now go away, sister, you are exhausting already
Formation??? No hell no. Swifty Slytherin needs several seats. Lemonade was a lyrical and visual love letter to black women. Taytot needs to jack someone else’s steeze. Just the title of her first single already tells me she’s nowhere near that level of empathy, pain and solidarity that Lemonade evoked. Not here for Round 2, Second Verse same as the first of eternal victim Taylor. #sit
