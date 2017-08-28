Amber Rose attended the VMAs with a wig & her boyfriend 21 Savage

I can never get over how different Amber Rose looks with hair/wigs. Amber Rose attended the VMAs with her latest boyfriend, 21 Savage. They’ve apparently been dating for months and months and only recently became official. As for Amber’s look… I’ve always thought Amber was and is very attractive, but to me, she’s so much more striking when she’s bald or buzzed. When she has hair or a wig, she looks like everybody else.
Calvin Harris attended the VMAs, so that was yet another reason why Taylor Swift didn’t show. Calvin tried to rock some new facial hair, which is amusing. People were making fun of him online. I don’t know – I think he looks okay. Not the best, not the worst.
OMG, Vanessa Hudgens in this Yanina Couture. THE WORST. I remember when people came to the VMAs in rock n’ roll attire. At some point, it became fashionable for some women to actually wear ballgowns and try-hard cocktail dresses. I feel like A) this dress is terrible, and it would have been terrible at any event and B) particularly for the VMAs, this was a bad choice.
Gal Gadot didn’t even walk the carpet, which is a shame because her dress was very cute.
LOOK AT BILLY RAY CYRUS.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I like Calvin’s look, but can loose that mustache.
Amber was beautiful I love the hair and dress
Amber is channelling Jennifer Lawrence in the first pic.
Amber Rose’s boyfriend looks suspiciously like Wiz Khalifa, but maybe I just want them to get back together.
I actually like Calvin’s porn star facial hair. It adds some weird-hot.
Gal Gadot is the sex, and I love her so much.
Amber is gorgeous, with or without hair. But her taste in men is something that needs improvement. I don’t know who this guy is (or her ex-husband, if I am being honest) but I judge people that make the decision to place tattoos on their faces. I don’t mind tattoos almost anywhere else (necks and fingers excluded).
Amber is beautiful when bald, and doesn’t seem as pretty with hair.
Except for Amber, these are all hideous outfits. I don’t know how they could all go out on purpose,where everyone would see them wearing such ugly clothes
I like her better bald, very strikingly gorgeous. I saw a bit of Naya Rivera with that hair and makeup.
Billy Ray Cyrus is stuck in a time machine.
I like Vanessa’s dress.
Amber likes guys that are very, very skinny..
When Calvin has a full beard, the pornstache isn’t even noticeable and he looks just perfect. Also, he’s been using it since earlier this year, so not that new.
Amber has new hair to distract from her new face. Tighter and higher around the eyes. Too bad. She really does look like every other generic starlet now.
