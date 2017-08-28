Amber Rose attended the VMAs with a wig & her boyfriend 21 Savage

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

I can never get over how different Amber Rose looks with hair/wigs. Amber Rose attended the VMAs with her latest boyfriend, 21 Savage. They’ve apparently been dating for months and months and only recently became official. As for Amber’s look… I’ve always thought Amber was and is very attractive, but to me, she’s so much more striking when she’s bald or buzzed. When she has hair or a wig, she looks like everybody else.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Calvin Harris attended the VMAs, so that was yet another reason why Taylor Swift didn’t show. Calvin tried to rock some new facial hair, which is amusing. People were making fun of him online. I don’t know – I think he looks okay. Not the best, not the worst.

The MTV Video Music Awards arrivals

OMG, Vanessa Hudgens in this Yanina Couture. THE WORST. I remember when people came to the VMAs in rock n’ roll attire. At some point, it became fashionable for some women to actually wear ballgowns and try-hard cocktail dresses. I feel like A) this dress is terrible, and it would have been terrible at any event and B) particularly for the VMAs, this was a bad choice.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Gal Gadot didn’t even walk the carpet, which is a shame because her dress was very cute.

LOOK AT BILLY RAY CYRUS.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

10 Responses to “Amber Rose attended the VMAs with a wig & her boyfriend 21 Savage”

  1. OhDear says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I like Calvin’s look, but can loose that mustache.
    Amber was beautiful I love the hair and dress

  2. Shambles says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Amber Rose’s boyfriend looks suspiciously like Wiz Khalifa, but maybe I just want them to get back together.

    I actually like Calvin’s porn star facial hair. It adds some weird-hot.

    Gal Gadot is the sex, and I love her so much.

  3. kellybean says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Amber is gorgeous, with or without hair. But her taste in men is something that needs improvement. I don’t know who this guy is (or her ex-husband, if I am being honest) but I judge people that make the decision to place tattoos on their faces. I don’t mind tattoos almost anywhere else (necks and fingers excluded).

  4. Honey says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Amber is beautiful when bald, and doesn’t seem as pretty with hair.
    Except for Amber, these are all hideous outfits. I don’t know how they could all go out on purpose,where everyone would see them wearing such ugly clothes

  5. Alexandria says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I like her better bald, very strikingly gorgeous. I saw a bit of Naya Rivera with that hair and makeup.

    Billy Ray Cyrus is stuck in a time machine.

  6. Elle says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I like Vanessa’s dress.

  7. Kimma1216 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Amber likes guys that are very, very skinny..

  8. Moxie Remon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    When Calvin has a full beard, the pornstache isn’t even noticeable and he looks just perfect. Also, he’s been using it since earlier this year, so not that new.

  9. Lexilla says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Amber has new hair to distract from her new face. Tighter and higher around the eyes. Too bad. She really does look like every other generic starlet now.

