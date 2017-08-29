Taylor Swift is selling $50 ‘I Heart TS’ t-shirts, for the Tom Hiddleston in your life

Taylor Swift’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted in the first hour of the VMAs on Sunday night. It quickly became the #1 video on YouTube/Vevo, and in less than 24 hours, LWYMMD became the most-watched video on Vevo in history. In 2015, Adele’s “Hello” video snatched Taylor’s crown – Taylor’s “Bad Blood” stood as the most watched video before that, then Adele beat her with 27.7 million views in 24 hours. Taylor’s LWYMMD already skyrocketed to more than 31 million views in less than 24 hours. So, yeah, people are still into Taylor. She knows how to get people talking about her. It’s part of her genius, her marketing genius.
Speaking of marketing genius, what was the most famous thing to come out of the Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016? That’s right, Tom Hiddleston’s “I Heart TS” tank, which he wore while prancing around Rhode Island with Tay’s girl squad (such simpler times). Apparently, Taylor heard everyone make fun of Tom’s tank, so now she’s appropriating that too, along with all the Tay-branded snake merch.
Taylor Swift dropped her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” sparking tons of conversation surrounding the various bits of shade and symbolism throughout it. While we couldn’t help but notice some serious references to both Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, one of the most obvious messages was the “I ❤ TS” shirts her eight male dancers wore behind her.
Obviously, the costumes symbolized Tom Hiddleston’s handmade shirt he donned during the singer’s 2016 Fourth of July party, which sparked tons of headlines and conversation over whether their whole relationship was just a publicity stunt. Well, Swift (being Swift) turned the opportunity into a monetary gain, using the shirts in the music video and subsequently putting them up for sale on her website. You can get your hands on one for $50, ranging from sizes S to XXL.
Taylor actually included the t-shirts – in various forms – in the music video too. It looked like all of the backup dancers got XS t-shirts and they got to do whatever they wanted with them – some turned the tees into tanks, some turned into crop tops, etc. While I’m still rolling my eyes at Taylor’s snake sh-t, I think it’s funny that little girls are going to buy these “I Heart TS” shirts, I really do. I hope she sells a lot in London. I hope Tom Hiddleston is constantly surrounded by those t-shirts wherever he goes.
Screencaps courtesy of Taylor Swift’s music video.
Taylor, it has been a year. Just leave the guy alone.
Good grief. Did Tom know that wearing a stupid shirt could end up like this?
I doubt it.
TS seems to have jumped the shark with tween girls, according to my small CA sample of my youngest and her friends, who pronounced the new song “terrible.” Guess she is finally trying to skew older.
Anecdotally, my friend is saying the same. Her 10-year-old and related mini-posse are all majorly thumbs down.
(PS: This is for your daughter to follow: @WildlifeOrphan1)
The schadenfreude I feel is huuuuge. 100% this is going to come up in an interview with him.
She’s such a dick. I have no doubt she made him/asked him to wear that tank top, he got absolutely skewered over it, and over a year later SHE’S making money off of it. Such a dick! But this is what her entire careeer is based off of: making money at other people’s expense. Taylor Swift is an asshole and I will never ever ever shut up about it, so there
Was going to say the same. Imagine if someone did this to her. She would be whining about it forever.
Spot on. This whole thing is so mean-spirited, I can’t believe it. She absolutely threw him to the wolves.
She is the epitome of this age: nasty, greedy, and self-obsessed.
“But this is what her entire careeer is based off of: making money at other people’s expense.”
I fully agree. Still I am delighted about Hiddlestom being pulled back into it.
“I hope Tom Hiddleston is constantly surrounded by those t-shirts wherever he goes.”
OMG, Kaiser! That’s too blue meanie even for me! I’m Team Tomster here. Poor guy has suffered enough for the Summer of Snake Lurve.
So what I get from this is Tom broke up with her. Or she wouldn’t still be on this.
detritus, this is what I wonder about, also. Why be mean to someone who adored you?. But this girl makes no sense to me.
Taylor should donate the profits to UNICEF. In Tom’s name.
I saw some comments defending the t shirt in the video as Swift making fun of the reaction to the t shirt rather than being a drag at him.
I dont believe that personally but even if you do, hes going to be brought up as part of the narritive on anything concerned with the shirt. She knows this and doesn’t care.
Its a shitty thing to do when hes been fairly benign and complimentary about her.
Yeah, I’ve seen that too.
So if the t-shirts in the vid are a dig at the media, why is she selling them on her site?
I don’t get this whole dragging Tom into this. The revenge against kimye is dump enough but seriously leave Tom be. He had been gracious about it, so should she.
And there is nothing genius about T S since rep. Nothing. We all predicted this. We are all genius then.
She’s gone overboard with the merchandise. Taylor is a little shady with her concert tickets too. The more merchandise you purchase you get to “move up in the line” to buy tickets. The thing is there’s no guarantee. Someone who didn’t buy anything could get tickets and somebody who paid hundreds could get none. Personally Taylor’s persona seems so fake and more like a publicity stunt. At least with somebody like Madonna a changed look and sound seems genuine.
She has had these tops as merch before last summer mind. However, I do find it funny, everyone was saying she forced tom to wear it , that her whole squad has to wear one by her command, well now you are going to have an even bigger sh!t load of Swifties wearing them “by her command” … I like this Taylor a lot more than the old one !
His fan needs to understand that was his Oprah couch moment! People will never get over it, he can play Hamlet, speaks french in interviews he will always be the guy in a tank top and i used to like the guy.
I’m not going to lie, I laughed. Then I rolled my eyes; it’s so petty. To paraphrase Michael Corleone; Just when he thought he was out, she pulls him back in!
This whole Hiddleswift disaster should be exhibit one as to why PR relationships are NOT a good idea in the age of the internet. The seams show. It’s too obvious. I’m not a big fan but it’s clear he was doing fine without it (nothing mind-blowing, but certainly solid) and if his people thought this would help bump him up to A+ list movie star and opener they were utterly delusional. That’s not the way it works anymore, hasn’t for years.
