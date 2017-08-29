Ed Skrein quit ‘Hellboy’, he didn’t want to play a whitewashed character

For weeks now, I’ve been glancing at the headlines involving the Hellboy reboot and the controversies around it. Since I don’t give a sh-t about Hellboy, I barely did more than skim a few stories here and there. I kept seeing this name, Ed Skrein, and I was like “why are people acting like we should know that name?” I had to look it up – Ed Skrein was Original Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones. He was replaced by Michiel Huisman after one season. I actually prefer Huisman’s Daario. Anyway, Skrein was slated to play Major Ben Daimio in Hellboy, a character who “turns into a jaguar when angered or in pain.” In the original comic, Ben Daimio is an Asian character. Ed Skrein is a white British man. So, there were whitewashing complaints about the film and this character in particular. Now Ed Skrein is withdrawing from the film:

Ed Skrein is saying goodbye to the new Hellboy before it ever began…Days after it was announced that the Deadpool actor would be starring in Lionsgate and Millennium’s Hellboy reboot, the Brit revealed that he’s dropping out of the film after a whitewashing backlash broke out on the Internet following his casting news. Skrein, who also is known for his role in Game of Thrones, was set to play Major Ben Daimio, a member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain. In the original Dark Horse comic, Major Daimio was Asian, a fact that Skrein says he did not know.

In the days since the announcement, a huge outcry erupted online over the casting news, many claiming that Hollywood was once again whitewashing a character. Skrein quickly addressed the public’s ire and revealed in a lengthy Twitter post that he was stepping away from the film in hopes of his role going to an actor that better fit the character who is of mixed Asian heritage.

“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that. Therefore I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately,” the actor wrote in a statement that he posted earlier today. He added, “Representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially to me as I have a mixed heritage family. It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity. It is my hope that one day these discussions will become less necessary and that we can help make equal representation in the arts a reality…. I am sad to leave Hellboy but if this decision brings us closer to that day, it is all worth it. I hope it makes a difference.”

[From E! News]

See, now I sort of feel bad for this guy. He’s clearly trying to do the right thing and it’s not his fault the studio was looking to whitewash this character. Isn’t this exactly what we want white actors to do? We want them to acknowledge their privilege and use that privilege to promote more diverse casting decisions. Skrein’s withdrawal has actually worked too – the producers of the reboot released a statement saying: “Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material.” See? They’ll recast the part with an Asian actor. Good. I mean, this never should have happened in the first place, but I guess Hellboy dude-bros needed a f–king education. And good for Ed Skrein. Here’s his tweet:

59 Responses to “Ed Skrein quit ‘Hellboy’, he didn’t want to play a whitewashed character”

  1. Wilma says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I’m happy that he did this, but even more happy that it seems to have worked and the part will be re-cast better (hopefully, you never know).

    Reply
  2. nicegirl says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Bravo to Ed Skrein

    Reply
  3. Val says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:44 am

    That’s very good of him to do, and it makes me respect him a lot that he didn’t just sell out and continue to support a crappy tendency (specially as he’s trying to make a name for himself in the industry). Hats off.

    Reply
  4. Odette says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Good for him.

    Reply
  5. Annie says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:45 am

    He has one of those faces that despite some on-screen charm made me want to punch him when he was on GOT. That said, I have so much respect for him as a person after this. Some other articles about him have since popped up to my attention (including teaching kids swimming and giving up a life of gang-related crime after being stabbed when he was 17), and oh, my god, he has the cutest son EVER which is no surprise as his partner is perfect. I hate that he had to be put in this situation in the first place, but wow. Y’all, I did NOT want to like this guy, but I really, really do.

    Reply
  6. HelloSunshine says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Hopefully the studio sticks to their word and casts an Asian actor. Good on him for choosing to take a stand instead of the paycheck. Idk how consistent he gets cast in stuff but I imagine it’s not easy to turn work down like this.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Yes absolutely they should turn down a role that’s white washed. They have the power and privilege to do so. He did the right thing here. If more people did this studios wouldn’t be so quick to whitewash everything esp Asian roles.

    Reply
  8. Lotusgoat says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Francis is a good guy after all!!

    (He played the bad guy in Deadpool)

    Reply
  9. Bridget says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I thought he was a better fit for Daario, who was supposed to be a kind of skeezy mercenary.

    Reply
  10. JA says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:50 am

    He was in Deadpool and looked yummy…he was a bad guy but looked good doing it. Good for him and hopefully the positive press will land him more work.

    Reply
  11. Odette says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:51 am

    His multi-racial son, Marley, is adorable! http://motherland.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/motherland_ed_skrein_01.jpg

    Reply
  12. Sarah says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Good for him! It makes it a lot harder for bigger “name” actors to act like they have no choice now, when even Rejected Daario could do it.

    Reply
  13. OG OhDear says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Good on him, especially since he’s relatively unknown!

    It also means that the A-list actors (ahem Scarlett, Emma, et al.) don’t have any excuse. And since Gene Demby (NPR: Code Switch) reposted his comments on the Tilda Swindon-Margaret Cho dustup and how white people perceived it in response to this (https://twitter.com/geedee215/status/810085565790121984), compare Ed’s response to being called out for taking a whitewashed role v Tilda’s response.

    Reply
  14. Lisa says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Good for him! Now maybe the likes of ScarJo and Emma Stone can find it within themselves to reject roles that call for different races than what they are.

    Reply
  15. FLORC says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Where did they say they were goimg to recast with an Asian actor? For as semi vague as that statement was they could pull an Emma stone. Believe it when I see it.

    Reply
    • Blinkbanana says:
      August 29, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      Considering this role went out as any race and they saw a lot of different types of ethnic actors, it’s just f’ing lazy that they went for the white guy again. Not sure it’s a franchise a lot of experienced actors would jump at, what with del Toro off the project, it always struck me as a bit of a gamble so I suspect it wasn’t that hard for him to walk away from it especially after his turn in Deadpool. He’s better off waiting for a leading role rather than being the sidekick again. He made the right decision for his career and for the bigger moral issue.

      Reply
  16. Who ARE These People? says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Well done. Maybe they’ll find him another, roughly equal, part in the same movie.

    Reply
  17. Sis says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Good for him…there are so many great Asian actors that could totally play that role.

    I know I’ll get shit on for this but I wish it could work both ways sometimes. Love idris Elba but still wished they had chosen someone closer to the source material to play the gunslinger in the dark tower movie…although they did a shitty job with that movie in general.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 29, 2017 at 10:26 am

      It will work both ways when they get this part right. Then no one would care as much if all things were fair and then it could be seen differently. When an actor can’t even play his own ethnicity in the one or two films per year that get made then when?

      Reply
    • Littlestar says:
      August 29, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      Except white people are not chronically (and purposely) underrepresented in film nor denied roles because of their whiteness. And the is no history in Hollywood of dressing up non-white actors as white characters instead of using white actors, but there is a very long history of using white actors to not only replace non-white roles but to play racial caricatures as well. Asians, Native Americans, black (African American or otherwise) and black and/or brown Latino people have all been reduced to racist caricatures in Hollywood and played by white actors. There is no “other side”, you sound like Trump saying both sides were responsible.

      Reply
  18. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Wow, good for him!

    Reply
  19. manta says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Didn’t realize he was an unknown. Ill Manors made me aware of both him and Riz Ahmed. Love them both.

    Reply
  20. magnoliarose says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:33 am

    His son is all sorts of adorable. I could crush on Ed a little bit. I appreciate his sensitivity and not adding to the problem.
    Casting would not matter as Hellboy has a built in audience and he isn’t famous anyway. They have destroyed so many franchises with whitewashing you would think they would learn.

    Reply
  21. Mel says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Kudos to him since he’s not a household name yet and this could have been it.
    NO PASS for established actors.
    I didn’t recognize him without the horrible Daario wig! He actually looks good.
    It’s not his fault but I’m a sucker for Michiel Huisman.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Good for him, very worthy of respect. Many well-established actors could learn a thing or two from him.

    Reply
  23. Ana says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I respect his choice, this guy is starting his career and probably saw that being mixed in a whitwashing controversy so early on would do more damage than good. However, I wish he’d skipped the “I have a mixed heritage family” part. His mixed heritage is jewish austrian and english. We all have “mixed heritage” in that sense, comparing his two rather similar caucasian ancestries to this sounds incredibly out of touch.

    Reply
  24. Chicken says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:52 am

    #thatsmydaarionaharis

    Reply
  25. suzie says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:32 am

    He was the perfect preening Daario and im still pissed off with GoT for replacing him despite the fact I like who replaced him in everything ( apart from GoT where he is crap)

    Reply
  26. Chaine says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:42 am

    So glad someone will step up to the plate. And much more courageous for him as a lesser-known person who is obviously making less money to begin with. Hopefully this shames future Johannsens and Swintons from taking whitewashed parts.

    Reply
  27. Littlestar says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Yass Mr. Skrein!! This is what white actors should do when given a non-white role *cough* Scarlett Johansson *cough* Emma Stone *cough*

    Reply
  28. Dee Kay says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I have to say, I am really impressed with this actor’s decision to step down. Occasionally there are great thinkpieces online, usually by white women like Lauren Duca, about how white people can support people of color, and some of the recommendations usually involve stepping down in some capacity. Let them speak in meetings, acknowledge their perspectives and suggestions, suggest they take some of the leadership roles. Don’t always occupy the front, center, and top positions — suggest to the Powers That Be that a person of color take those positions sometimes.

    In my life (I am a PoC), I have been fortunate enough to have worked with a number of white people, male and female (but not the majority of white ppl I have worked with) who understand this and do it for their PoC colleagues. But it rarely happens in such a way that it actually costs the white person something, like a job. (No shade on my supportive white colleagues — I’m very glad they never had to get fired in order for me to get a promotion!) That’s why this actor’s decision and action is so striking. He is not just saying, “Hey let’s listen to the complaints, let’s honor Asian fans’ perspectives and wishes.” He’s also saying, “Don’t give me the job. Give an Asian person this job. I don’t want this job if it means a person of color can’t have it.”

    Truly amazing. I am deeply impressed. This is modeling a type of behavior that the world needs more of right now. Outstanding.

    Reply
  29. Harryg says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    He did the right thing! It’s always nice to see there are still decent people in this world.

    Reply
  30. Maria_ says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Fraaaannnccciiissss!!! finally you did the right thing to do ;-)

    Congrats to Ed Skrein´s desition.

    Reply
  31. Lauren says:
    August 29, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    I liked him way better than the old Daario. I was so annoyed when they replaced him with that bland new guy.

    Well done to him for making a stand with this too.

    Reply
  32. Meg says:
    August 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    He was in Deadpool too, really sexy

    Reply
  33. Pina says:
    August 29, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    He played the villain in ryan reynolds deadpool

    Reply

