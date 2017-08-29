Ed Skrein quit ‘Hellboy’, he didn’t want to play a whitewashed character

For weeks now, I’ve been glancing at the headlines involving the Hellboy reboot and the controversies around it. Since I don’t give a sh-t about Hellboy, I barely did more than skim a few stories here and there. I kept seeing this name, Ed Skrein, and I was like “why are people acting like we should know that name?” I had to look it up – Ed Skrein was Original Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones. He was replaced by Michiel Huisman after one season. I actually prefer Huisman’s Daario. Anyway, Skrein was slated to play Major Ben Daimio in Hellboy, a character who “turns into a jaguar when angered or in pain.” In the original comic, Ben Daimio is an Asian character. Ed Skrein is a white British man. So, there were whitewashing complaints about the film and this character in particular. Now Ed Skrein is withdrawing from the film:
Ed Skrein is saying goodbye to the new Hellboy before it ever began…Days after it was announced that the Deadpool actor would be starring in Lionsgate and Millennium’s Hellboy reboot, the Brit revealed that he’s dropping out of the film after a whitewashing backlash broke out on the Internet following his casting news. Skrein, who also is known for his role in Game of Thrones, was set to play Major Ben Daimio, a member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain. In the original Dark Horse comic, Major Daimio was Asian, a fact that Skrein says he did not know.
In the days since the announcement, a huge outcry erupted online over the casting news, many claiming that Hollywood was once again whitewashing a character. Skrein quickly addressed the public’s ire and revealed in a lengthy Twitter post that he was stepping away from the film in hopes of his role going to an actor that better fit the character who is of mixed Asian heritage.
“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that. Therefore I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately,” the actor wrote in a statement that he posted earlier today. He added, “Representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially to me as I have a mixed heritage family. It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity. It is my hope that one day these discussions will become less necessary and that we can help make equal representation in the arts a reality…. I am sad to leave Hellboy but if this decision brings us closer to that day, it is all worth it. I hope it makes a difference.”
See, now I sort of feel bad for this guy. He’s clearly trying to do the right thing and it’s not his fault the studio was looking to whitewash this character. Isn’t this exactly what we want white actors to do? We want them to acknowledge their privilege and use that privilege to promote more diverse casting decisions. Skrein’s withdrawal has actually worked too – the producers of the reboot released a statement saying: “Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material.” See? They’ll recast the part with an Asian actor. Good. I mean, this never should have happened in the first place, but I guess Hellboy dude-bros needed a f–king education. And good for Ed Skrein. Here’s his tweet:
— Ed Skrein (@edskrein) August 28, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m happy that he did this, but even more happy that it seems to have worked and the part will be re-cast better (hopefully, you never know).
I’m happy he’s getting press for this too. This is what people should be doing, and it’s a hard thing. He should be applauded.
I know his name now, and never did before. Since people are already monetizing social justice, i think this is actually a very strong move for his career as well.
Ditto, detritus.
Exactlly this. I never heard of him before. Now I do and I now hope that it works to his benefit, the world would be a better place if people that are given a platform in pop culture and arts use it for a right reason and so the more people are willing to take a stand as he did, the better. It also should put Swinton, Johansson and Stone to shame, he does not have a profile as high as they do and yet he stood up for what is right.
Exactly – by drawing attention to it, they can’t just shrug and hire another white guy.
I admire him for doing this. This was likely a big role and payday for him, but he’s doing what’s right.
This. Especially since he isn’t A list, and I’m sure rejecting this move will cost him money that he’ll miss.
Bravo to Ed Skrein
He really put his money where his mouth is. Walking away from a comic book franchise is no joke.
Yes, I’m sure it was a very hard paycheck to turn down. I have a lot of respect for his decision.
Agree. Bravo!
That’s very good of him to do, and it makes me respect him a lot that he didn’t just sell out and continue to support a crappy tendency (specially as he’s trying to make a name for himself in the industry). Hats off.
Does he come for money? Or has he been successful enough so far? Because hats off to him, this is really impressive, but I wouldn’t hold it aginst a strugling actor for keeping the part.
I just looked him up, he seems to be working pretty steadily and had a role in Deadpool, but this isn’t a guy making eight figures a movie.
Good for him.
He has one of those faces that despite some on-screen charm made me want to punch him when he was on GOT. That said, I have so much respect for him as a person after this. Some other articles about him have since popped up to my attention (including teaching kids swimming and giving up a life of gang-related crime after being stabbed when he was 17), and oh, my god, he has the cutest son EVER which is no surprise as his partner is perfect. I hate that he had to be put in this situation in the first place, but wow. Y’all, I did NOT want to like this guy, but I really, really do.
Hopefully the studio sticks to their word and casts an Asian actor. Good on him for choosing to take a stand instead of the paycheck. Idk how consistent he gets cast in stuff but I imagine it’s not easy to turn work down like this.
Yes absolutely they should turn down a role that’s white washed. They have the power and privilege to do so. He did the right thing here. If more people did this studios wouldn’t be so quick to whitewash everything esp Asian roles.
This is a partial solution and very brave and noble of this actor but let’s not take the spotlight away from studio producers and executives. Only the top 15% of actors have much real power, despite their racial or gender privilege.
Francis is a good guy after all!!
(He played the bad guy in Deadpool)
I so was expecting someone to come up with this! How come anyone not remmember Francis???
I only know him as Francis! He was great in Deadpool.
I had no idea that he was the original Daario from GOT though. I always thought he looked familiar but I figured it’s because he looks a bit like Nicolas Hoult.
Wasn’t he also in the Transporter reboot?
I thought he was a better fit for Daario, who was supposed to be a kind of skeezy mercenary.
He was in Deadpool and looked yummy…he was a bad guy but looked good doing it. Good for him and hopefully the positive press will land him more work.
His multi-racial son, Marley, is adorable! http://motherland.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/motherland_ed_skrein_01.jpg
He is cute.
Good for him! It makes it a lot harder for bigger “name” actors to act like they have no choice now, when even Rejected Daario could do it.
Good on him, especially since he’s relatively unknown!
It also means that the A-list actors (ahem Scarlett, Emma, et al.) don’t have any excuse. And since Gene Demby (NPR: Code Switch) reposted his comments on the Tilda Swindon-Margaret Cho dustup and how white people perceived it in response to this (https://twitter.com/geedee215/status/810085565790121984), compare Ed’s response to being called out for taking a whitewashed role v Tilda’s response.
This was also linked in the thread you posted:
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2016/12/the_black_person_s_burden_of_managing_white_emotions_in_the_age_of_trump.html
I thought that was a really interesting exchange as well.
Good for him! Now maybe the likes of ScarJo and Emma Stone can find it within themselves to reject roles that call for different races than what they are.
Where did they say they were goimg to recast with an Asian actor? For as semi vague as that statement was they could pull an Emma stone. Believe it when I see it.
Considering this role went out as any race and they saw a lot of different types of ethnic actors, it’s just f’ing lazy that they went for the white guy again. Not sure it’s a franchise a lot of experienced actors would jump at, what with del Toro off the project, it always struck me as a bit of a gamble so I suspect it wasn’t that hard for him to walk away from it especially after his turn in Deadpool. He’s better off waiting for a leading role rather than being the sidekick again. He made the right decision for his career and for the bigger moral issue.
Well done. Maybe they’ll find him another, roughly equal, part in the same movie.
Good for him…there are so many great Asian actors that could totally play that role.
I know I’ll get shit on for this but I wish it could work both ways sometimes. Love idris Elba but still wished they had chosen someone closer to the source material to play the gunslinger in the dark tower movie…although they did a shitty job with that movie in general.
It will work both ways when they get this part right. Then no one would care as much if all things were fair and then it could be seen differently. When an actor can’t even play his own ethnicity in the one or two films per year that get made then when?
Except white people are not chronically (and purposely) underrepresented in film nor denied roles because of their whiteness. And the is no history in Hollywood of dressing up non-white actors as white characters instead of using white actors, but there is a very long history of using white actors to not only replace non-white roles but to play racial caricatures as well. Asians, Native Americans, black (African American or otherwise) and black and/or brown Latino people have all been reduced to racist caricatures in Hollywood and played by white actors. There is no “other side”, you sound like Trump saying both sides were responsible.
I’m a mixed race lesbian…trump would hate me. I’m just a huge dark tower fan who wanted to see the story done right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, good for him!
Didn’t realize he was an unknown. Ill Manors made me aware of both him and Riz Ahmed. Love them both.
Never heard of him but he is wonderful. We need more people like him. Im so gonna start crying. Beautiful, just beautiful post.
His son is all sorts of adorable. I could crush on Ed a little bit. I appreciate his sensitivity and not adding to the problem.
Casting would not matter as Hellboy has a built in audience and he isn’t famous anyway. They have destroyed so many franchises with whitewashing you would think they would learn.
Kudos to him since he’s not a household name yet and this could have been it.
NO PASS for established actors.
I didn’t recognize him without the horrible Daario wig! He actually looks good.
It’s not his fault but I’m a sucker for Michiel Huisman.
Good for him, very worthy of respect. Many well-established actors could learn a thing or two from him.
I respect his choice, this guy is starting his career and probably saw that being mixed in a whitwashing controversy so early on would do more damage than good. However, I wish he’d skipped the “I have a mixed heritage family” part. His mixed heritage is jewish austrian and english. We all have “mixed heritage” in that sense, comparing his two rather similar caucasian ancestries to this sounds incredibly out of touch.
His girlfriend/wife is black and they have a son (someone posted a picture of him and his son above).
Ah, I didn’t know that! That makes a lot more sense then, good for him.
I think he’s referencing his wife and son which is why he said ‘mixed heritage family’ rather that ‘I am of mixed heritage’ or ‘mixed heritage ancestry’
I think he’s referring to his son, not his ancestry
#thatsmydaarionaharis
He was the perfect preening Daario and im still pissed off with GoT for replacing him despite the fact I like who replaced him in everything ( apart from GoT where he is crap)
So glad someone will step up to the plate. And much more courageous for him as a lesser-known person who is obviously making less money to begin with. Hopefully this shames future Johannsens and Swintons from taking whitewashed parts.
Yass Mr. Skrein!! This is what white actors should do when given a non-white role *cough* Scarlett Johansson *cough* Emma Stone *cough*
I have to say, I am really impressed with this actor’s decision to step down. Occasionally there are great thinkpieces online, usually by white women like Lauren Duca, about how white people can support people of color, and some of the recommendations usually involve stepping down in some capacity. Let them speak in meetings, acknowledge their perspectives and suggestions, suggest they take some of the leadership roles. Don’t always occupy the front, center, and top positions — suggest to the Powers That Be that a person of color take those positions sometimes.
In my life (I am a PoC), I have been fortunate enough to have worked with a number of white people, male and female (but not the majority of white ppl I have worked with) who understand this and do it for their PoC colleagues. But it rarely happens in such a way that it actually costs the white person something, like a job. (No shade on my supportive white colleagues — I’m very glad they never had to get fired in order for me to get a promotion!) That’s why this actor’s decision and action is so striking. He is not just saying, “Hey let’s listen to the complaints, let’s honor Asian fans’ perspectives and wishes.” He’s also saying, “Don’t give me the job. Give an Asian person this job. I don’t want this job if it means a person of color can’t have it.”
Truly amazing. I am deeply impressed. This is modeling a type of behavior that the world needs more of right now. Outstanding.
He did the right thing! It’s always nice to see there are still decent people in this world.
Fraaaannnccciiissss!!! finally you did the right thing to do
Congrats to Ed Skrein´s desition.
I liked him way better than the old Daario. I was so annoyed when they replaced him with that bland new guy.
Well done to him for making a stand with this too.
ditto in both fronts.
He was in Deadpool too, really sexy
He played the villain in ryan reynolds deadpool
