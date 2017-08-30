E!: Meghan Markle will possibly meet the Queen this weekend in Scotland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “intensely private” three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia is now over. The vacation included: Harry introducing Meghan to his posh Botswanan friends, Harry taking Meghan on a glamping trip/safari, Harry “surprising” Meghan with a special trip to Victoria Falls. This was all for Meghan’s 36th birthday, and of course many of us believed that Harry gave Meghan a very special birthday gift: a diamond engagement ring. So far, no one is announcing anything, which is pretty much what I expected. When the engagement announcement comes next month or the month after, we’ll hear that Harry proposed during this trip. I bet you $20! Anyway, as if we needed further confirmation, E! News says that Meghan and Harry are back in Britain right now, and that they play to spend this coming weekend with Prince Charles… and possibly the Queen.
E! News can confirm Meghan and Harry returned to London this morning (Tuesday) as an onlooker spotted them taking the Heathrow express train from the airport into central London.
“The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly,” our source explained. “[Meghan] was smiley and giddy looking.”
Unfortunately, the onlooker noted she was not wearing a ring. Still, since Meghan isn’t currently filming Suits, we’re told she’s going to be staying with her royal beau in London for a little while longer. In fact, another source told us the couple is planning to visit Birkhall this weekend where they will stay with Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is currently at Balmoral, so it’s possible they could meet up with her as well, which would mark another big step in their relationship.
Not to mention, Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. If Meghan is planning to stay with Harry through the weekend, she’ll likely stick by his side throughout the difficult day.
Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, so yes, I think Meghan will be at Harry’s side tomorrow, especially if she’s planning to stay through the weekend and then some. Reportedly, Meghan has already met and spent some time with Charles – that happened months ago, if not last year. But Meg has never met the Queen. The protocol is slightly funky on this, because I think the Queen’s rule is that she doesn’t meet girlfriends and boyfriends until everything is official, but then the Queen has to give her approval before an engagement can happen. I believe Harry has proposed to Meghan, but Meg still has to meet the Queen and be “approved of” in person. It’s all happening, peeps.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Bet accepted, although I know it’s stupid to bet against your gossip radar.
Yeah, I’d start printing the money now if I were you.
I’m with you on this one CB
Ha, I’m going to be rolling in $20s
http://gph.is/2ecEYNL
Enjoy those 20′s Kaiser!
Comments above notwithstanding, I don’t think you will get many takers!!😂
The only thing that I might bet against is the timing of the announcement. The Brit royals typically do 4 to 6 month engagements, and a February/March wedding won’t allow for much in the way of outdoor photography. I say they hold off announcing until Nov/early Dec and have an April/May wedding.
But these two are modern, right? So maybe a longer engagement or a Vegas wedding is in the cards ; )
Don’t, please – don’t. I have GOT to win this one, I just have to!
Can’t believe it’s been 20 years. I remember waking up and being stunned to hear she died. I’m not a fan of William but I think Harry has his mother’s warmth with people and I love watching him with Michelle Obama. Meghan is gorgeous and I wish them the best.
Well, let’s face it: Michelle Obama makes everyone and everything better.
Everyone to Melania: *You aren’t our real Mom* (Runs away sobbing)
Melania to Everyone: *Wasn’t in prenup* (Shrugs, dead-eyed stare, turns on stiletto)
And scene.
God, I miss Michelle…and her husband too, of course.
You’re speaking for a lot of us.
The heels were bad enough , but what was that with Melania’s Top Gun bomber jacket? smh
She looked ridiculous in that outfit. And the sunglasses! At least they hid the dead eyes, I guess? Michelle would never have looked so inappropriate. Michelle and Harry were awfully cute together when then did Invictus. She has such a natural warmth and beauty and radiance and intelligence and OMG, please come back…
Anyway, I’m good with Harry and Meghan if they invite Michelle to the wedding. LOL.
ITA @Pedro45, can you imagine the hugs between these two at his wedding?
http://gph.is/1OPiWvO
They stole that train story from laineygossip!
Anyway, I bet she is done with Suits…the announcement will either slip out in the trades or they will wait until she announces her engagement. Probably much sooner than we think.
That’s what I thought, robbed from Lainey!
Lainey makes lots of shit up, hoping it sticks. It would be foolish to try to “steal” tips from her.
Plus I’m sure plenty of people saw them to tip off.
If Meghan have not met the queen I don’t think he proposed yet.
Harry is super closed to the queen. I suppose he would like her to meet the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with before proposing, non?
The Queen met Kate back in 2008 I believe it was. At peter and autumns wedding, so it doesn’t need to be official for them to meet. She also met Chelsy at the same time.
I think an engagement depends on if suits is finished or not. If there is to be an 8th drain she may want to finish it, have proper closure on her career as it’s over once there’s a ring I her finger. No announcement until she’s done with filming, cost of protecting her in Canada would be a nightmare.
Exactly, Kate had been with William several years before meeting the Queen and it was right before the engagement. But for me the more telling thing, how serious they were, was when Harry introduced Meghan to William, Charles and Mark Dwyer. They came together quickly, but it seemed serious within a few months.
As LAK points out, it wasn’t right before the engagement. HM and KM were both at Peter and Autumn’s wedding in May 2008, which William ditched to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding. Their engagement wasn’t until Nov 2010.
I do think they are engaged. I go back and forth as to whether it will be announced after the Invictus Games (to keep the attention focused on the games and not the couple) or before the games (to get additional attention for the games and so that Meghan can be there with Harry without all the “is there a ring” gossip.)
Wouldn’t it be nice if Harry did a Four-weddings kind of proposal, like ‘will you NOT marry me but let’s just be together forever’? I defenitely would do that if everyone in the world was predicting my wedding 5 times a day
@FeVi – I suspect that with the level of financial, real estate, and other valuable property likely to be involved, like family jewelry, Harry’s lawyers would have to do some fancy footwork to persuade his un-intended to agree . . .
Meghan is such classic beauty. I wish both all the best. Gorgeous babies!!
I saw a high school graduation picture of her, pre nose job. She was absolutely gorgeous. Stunning. I know everyone gets rhinoplasty but it’s too bad she felt that she had to go for that standard Hollywood nose. She was beautiful before. Oh well, it’s her business.
maybe lots of people in Hollywood have nose jobs but I don’t know think it’s like standard for regular people lol
Carol, yes, not in my circle of friends and relatives! But if it makes someone feel better…
Southern California too. My husband grew up in the San Fernando Valley and said all the girls he knew got nose jobs at 16.
I actually went to high school with her and her nose looks pretty much the same to me.
I am a bit of a rhinoplasty expert. I am of 2 minds
1. She grew out of the baby fat and is now much thinner. She still has a bob on the tip which isn’t ideal. The ideal is what they call 2 dots.
2. She might have had very subtle refinement maybe without fracture.
I’ve had my nose done and it did wonders for my self confidence. No one notices unless I tell, them but as I aged , my tip was getting bigger.
It’s important to the Queen, but it doesn’t mean engagement is imminent. She met Chelsy who was also cosy with Charles. She met Kate in 2008. She met Sophie almost immediately she started dating Edward though they didn’t wed for another 6yrs.
That’s right. And I think Sophie accompanied the Royal Family on their Britannia cruise when she was still the GF.
William went to Jecca’s brother’s wedding instead of his cousin Peter’s wedding in 2008; KM was there as his, what, representative? She met HM unofficially at that event, without William there to introduce them. Didn’t Autumn also vacation at Balmoral before the engagement?
Yeah, Kate accompanied Harry and Chelsey at Autumn’s wedding. Odd, choosing an ex-gf over your own cousin. Kate also went alone to Lady Rose Windsor’s wedding that same year. Where was William? Talk about weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How thoughtful of William, to put her in that odd position of meeting the Queen but him not being there to make the introduction.
He really is a piece of work 🙄
Can’t wait to see how Meghan dresses and the Middletons heads are gonna explode. As Kaiser sad months ago, Meghan knows how to dress and do her hair and makeup. Kate will look even more drab.
I hope Meghan uses a proper makeup artist and day makeup -it might be what finally gets through to Kate after all these years.
Yes! hurrah! I think she is going to be very stylish.
Look at this “look” terrible!!!!!! Prada as well. Hair and makeup horrific. She looks so old. Is it the fags? http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4835948/Princes-William-Harry-pay-tribute-mother-Diana.html
Kate’s issue – in part – is that she tries on a style, likes it, and that’s it for months/years. Like she used to be all about the straight knee-length dresses. Now she loves the midi-style dress.
I feel like Meghan will switch it up a lot more.
@ Natalie:
I keep hoping Meghan will be savvy enough to avoid competing directly in any way with Kate because it would be distinctly non- beneficial for her. There will be lots of people patiently waiting for her to trip up in some way – they will use try to pit her against Kate and use that to whip up sentiments against her.
If she’s seen to be competing with Kate, a LOT of people will rally behind Kate automatically against the American (ie Black, ethnic, foreign) Actress (ie opportunistic, frivolous, commoner).
If she’s smart, she’ll find a way to bond with Kate and form a genuine friendship (if possible) to minimize that line of attack and then keep her head down and “get on with it” (ie Keep things simple and continue workinghard).
That phrase is absolutely key for her success in the U.K. .
@Bellagio, spot on assessment!
Why, thank you Scottie! 😁😉😘
@Louise – ah, but there are pitfalls there. A bit too much glam from the 5th in line’s SO and Kate could start looking like the serious one who, after all, has more serious work to do, and to whom, no matter how well MM dresses, MM will one day be curtseying. The next Princess of Wales will outrank the mere Duchess of Sussex by a good bit . . .
In these circles, glamor is a suspicious trait and can quickly backfire.
Someone said Prince Harry looks like SugarBear from HoneyBooBoo.
Now I can’t unsee.
I still think she can do better. Shrugs
As far as looks go, she is so, so out of his league. Good thing he’s a prince.
Many of the wives are out of their royal husbands’ league in looks (Maxima and WA, Mathilde and Philippe, Charlene and Albert).
Don’t forget Mary of Denmark.
Yes but Harry won’t confiscate Meg’s passport :/
I don’t think an engagement will happen/be announced until Meghan occupancy’s Harry or other members of the BRF to a few official events or functions. Harry is playing with fire if he thinks the British public will accept Meghan after hiding her for entire duration of the relationship up until the engagement. The older generation (the dire-hard Royalist) need to see her with Harry/ the British Royal Family to accept her because they are not going to spent time watching ‘Suits’. I’m sure Kate attended a few events as William +1 pre-engagement where she was kept at the back but was able to mingle, meet, be photographed with members of the Royal family. Meghan can do this if she attends the Queens wedding Anniversary church service or she goes to Sandringham for Christmas.
The British Public have for the most part already accepted her. She’s been all over the press for months. Most people respect them for keeping their relationship private. The average person doesn’t know or care about “official engagements”.
Royals are not required to date in public or meet your expectations about how they date. Felipe and Letizia were a secret until their engagement day, as were Philippe and Mathilde.
In the BRF, they’re don’t attend an official work event (with the royal) unless a royal engagement/wedding has been announced. They might attend a family event in the background as part of the crowd (KM at Concert for Diana, graduation at Sandhurst), but not as part of an official royal work engagement until after a formal announcement.
I meant a family event not necessarly official event/engagement. The 2 examples I mentioned in my previous post are family events.
Kate barely met the royal family privately. Harry made that very clear in his pre-wedding interview.
Further, Middleton PR at the time kept putting out articles that Kate was turning down invites to Sandrigham or Balmoral or other private events because she didn’t want to meet the royals until she was official.
If we believe those things, then Kate met the royals less than a handful of times before the engagement. Post- wedding, she doesn’t appear embedded with them like Autumn or Mike. She almost seems like an acquaintance rather than part of the family.
I just have a feeling that it is not gonna happen for them. I mean, with everything that has been seen, will Meghan be stupid enough to become a empty vessel for, this dude. I just do not think he is worth it.
You know I’ve wonder about this a lot. Maybe she really loves him and doesn’t care or maybe she’s just blinded by the family jewels, homes,outrageous clothing allowance and lifelong fame she will get if she marries him?. If she does marry him the first thing that will go is her American passport/citizenship as well as her right to vote in the UK or US, her right to express a political opinion publicly among other things.
She’s going to be giving up a hell of a lot for him and for such a vivacious women, who has campaigned for other peoples rights it seems odd that she is willing to give up her basic rights to become an empty vessel and join this dysfunctional family with 17th century morals.If she does end up joining the BRF, I hope for her sake she doesn’t live to regret her decison in 5-10 years time.
Letizia, Maxima, Sophie, Maria-Teresa, Mathilde, Mette-Marit, Daniel, Rania – they all chose to marry a royal and have done fine. They can use their personal interests in their work (Maxima and microfinance, Daniel and healthy living, Camilla and osteoporosis). Many of them work internationally with the UN or other organizations, often around things skirting politics (refugees, microfinance, HIV/AIDS, FGM).
She would potentially be allowed to keep her US citizenship, as Grace Kelly did. All members of the BRF can vote in UK elections, even HM who chooses to abstain iirc.
@NASH, I would never put Harry in the category of the royals you named. Not even close. He is not worth the change and I totally believe he would not allow Meghan to shine in any area , which for her is social rights.
@notasugarhere -
I think you are grouping everyone together where it may not be possible. The British Royal Family have an intense spotlight on them, they are seen as the mother of all Royal Families and are generally more stricter than any other Royal family. So what works for the Danish, Swedish or Monégasques Royal Families may not work or be acceptable for the British Royal Family.
Re voting; BRF can vote but don’t. I think it would be odd if Meghan was the only one that voted and everyone else didn’t. Personally, I think there is an unwritten, unofficial agreement that no senior member of the Royal Family votes.
Whatever: It’s not that they can’t vote or have agreed not to vote. Afterall, a voting booth is private and they can arrange to vote privately or by post.
The more pertinent point that recent royals have adopted is to be publicly neutral. At the very least, obscure their private preference so as not to appear to be favouring any particular outlook. And that might include abstaining from voting to do that, but it’s not a requirement.
The last royal that publicly demonstrated their preferences was Victoria and that brought on constitutional crisis after she refused to work with those she didn’t personally like or whose political outlook didn’t match her own.
For self preservation reasons, the Queen has been completely silent, never showing an opinion about anything unless pushed to do so. ‘Don’t rock the boat’ her mother told her.
Being a longlived regnant, people assume that her way of reigning is the way they are all supposed to be, and anyone who deviates is stepping on an imaginary line.
@Tiffany – Oh, HE might not be, but what he is offering in terms of lifestyle, lifetime security, a public stage (she IS an actress after all, and headed fairly soon toward 40), the social status and privilege, not just for her but for any children she has with them . . .
Don’t ever underestimate that. It’s why men like this pull in the women they do.
Most of the ordinary commoners marrying in, as others have pointed out, have done quite well. Which kind of demonstrates what a sham all that royal “specialness” is. It’s not that hard a trick to master . . .
And anyway, it has to happen, I can NOT lose another wager.
It’s so limiting to look at the minutiea of what he can offer her.
He could be personally as dynamic as all get out and still offer only 10% of the platinum opportunity his position offers.
It’s the access and ability to pull practically anything your heart desired. Everything is only phonecall away from you. And people, accomplished, successful people will rarely turn you down.
On top of which you are protected from prosecution or most of your own bad behaviour. Heck, past and future mistakes are whitewashed away. At worst, others are blamed for your bad behaviour.
There is practically no path that can’t be smoothed.
And you don’t have to work publicly. You can do it all behind the scenes whilst publicly appearing to do nothing. You don’t need to use your brains, or lack thereof, because the right people can be pulled in to make it right. And no matter what you decide to do, you will never be seen to fail. You are an institution from the minute you marry in. Even if you divorce as Fergie shows us all. Safety net is forever. And people still line up to ‘work’ with her.
The opportunity offered by the position is extremely attractive to anyone regardless of their talents or brains.
The jewels, money and public adulation is gravy on top of a very, VERY attrative proposition.
This is absolutely the heart of it all. Well said. This reality/tradeoff is why the wine and spirits column in the household accounts book is so high lol.
Somehow I expect an announcement before Xmas, then having her as part of the Xmas mass parade at Balmoral on Xmas day.
Yay for Merry! Honk, honk!
