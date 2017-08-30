E!: Meghan Markle will possibly meet the Queen this weekend in Scotland

Elton John AIDS Foundation 13th Annual Benefit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “intensely private” three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia is now over. The vacation included: Harry introducing Meghan to his posh Botswanan friends, Harry taking Meghan on a glamping trip/safari, Harry “surprising” Meghan with a special trip to Victoria Falls. This was all for Meghan’s 36th birthday, and of course many of us believed that Harry gave Meghan a very special birthday gift: a diamond engagement ring. So far, no one is announcing anything, which is pretty much what I expected. When the engagement announcement comes next month or the month after, we’ll hear that Harry proposed during this trip. I bet you $20! Anyway, as if we needed further confirmation, E! News says that Meghan and Harry are back in Britain right now, and that they play to spend this coming weekend with Prince Charles… and possibly the Queen.

E! News can confirm Meghan and Harry returned to London this morning (Tuesday) as an onlooker spotted them taking the Heathrow express train from the airport into central London.

“The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly,” our source explained. “[Meghan] was smiley and giddy looking.”

Unfortunately, the onlooker noted she was not wearing a ring. Still, since Meghan isn’t currently filming Suits, we’re told she’s going to be staying with her royal beau in London for a little while longer. In fact, another source told us the couple is planning to visit Birkhall this weekend where they will stay with Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is currently at Balmoral, so it’s possible they could meet up with her as well, which would mark another big step in their relationship.

Not to mention, Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. If Meghan is planning to stay with Harry through the weekend, she’ll likely stick by his side throughout the difficult day.

Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, so yes, I think Meghan will be at Harry’s side tomorrow, especially if she’s planning to stay through the weekend and then some. Reportedly, Meghan has already met and spent some time with Charles – that happened months ago, if not last year. But Meg has never met the Queen. The protocol is slightly funky on this, because I think the Queen’s rule is that she doesn’t meet girlfriends and boyfriends until everything is official, but then the Queen has to give her approval before an engagement can happen. I believe Harry has proposed to Meghan, but Meg still has to meet the Queen and be “approved of” in person. It’s all happening, peeps.

Prince Harry attends the announcement of the Invictus Games 2017 British team

69 Responses to “E!: Meghan Markle will possibly meet the Queen this weekend in Scotland”

  1. Celebitchy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Bet accepted, although I know it’s stupid to bet against your gossip radar.

    Reply
  2. Mermaid says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Can’t believe it’s been 20 years. I remember waking up and being stunned to hear she died. I’m not a fan of William but I think Harry has his mother’s warmth with people and I love watching him with Michelle Obama. Meghan is gorgeous and I wish them the best.

    Reply
  3. Talie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:55 am

    They stole that train story from laineygossip!

    Anyway, I bet she is done with Suits…the announcement will either slip out in the trades or they will wait until she announces her engagement. Probably much sooner than we think.

    Reply
  4. Em' says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:56 am

    If Meghan have not met the queen I don’t think he proposed yet.
    Harry is super closed to the queen. I suppose he would like her to meet the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with before proposing, non?

    Reply
  5. Lainey says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:56 am

    The Queen met Kate back in 2008 I believe it was. At peter and autumns wedding, so it doesn’t need to be official for them to meet. She also met Chelsy at the same time.
    I think an engagement depends on if suits is finished or not. If there is to be an 8th drain she may want to finish it, have proper closure on her career as it’s over once there’s a ring I her finger. No announcement until she’s done with filming, cost of protecting her in Canada would be a nightmare.

    Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Exactly, Kate had been with William several years before meeting the Queen and it was right before the engagement. But for me the more telling thing, how serious they were, was when Harry introduced Meghan to William, Charles and Mark Dwyer. They came together quickly, but it seemed serious within a few months.

      Reply
  6. Becks says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I do think they are engaged. I go back and forth as to whether it will be announced after the Invictus Games (to keep the attention focused on the games and not the couple) or before the games (to get additional attention for the games and so that Meghan can be there with Harry without all the “is there a ring” gossip.)

    Reply
  7. FeVi says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Wouldn’t it be nice if Harry did a Four-weddings kind of proposal, like ‘will you NOT marry me but let’s just be together forever’? I defenitely would do that if everyone in the world was predicting my wedding 5 times a day

    Reply
  8. oh well says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Meghan is such classic beauty. I wish both all the best. Gorgeous babies!!

    Reply
  9. LAK says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:29 am

    It’s important to the Queen, but it doesn’t mean engagement is imminent. She met Chelsy who was also cosy with Charles. She met Kate in 2008. She met Sophie almost immediately she started dating Edward though they didn’t wed for another 6yrs.

    Reply
  10. Louise says:
    August 30, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Can’t wait to see how Meghan dresses and the Middletons heads are gonna explode. As Kaiser sad months ago, Meghan knows how to dress and do her hair and makeup. Kate will look even more drab.

    Reply
  11. Yeahright says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Someone said Prince Harry looks like SugarBear from HoneyBooBoo.
    Now I can’t unsee.
    I still think she can do better. Shrugs

    Reply
  12. whatever says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I don’t think an engagement will happen/be announced until Meghan occupancy’s Harry or other members of the BRF to a few official events or functions. Harry is playing with fire if he thinks the British public will accept Meghan after hiding her for entire duration of the relationship up until the engagement. The older generation (the dire-hard Royalist) need to see her with Harry/ the British Royal Family to accept her because they are not going to spent time watching ‘Suits’. I’m sure Kate attended a few events as William +1 pre-engagement where she was kept at the back but was able to mingle, meet, be photographed with members of the Royal family. Meghan can do this if she attends the Queens wedding Anniversary church service or she goes to Sandringham for Christmas.

    Reply
    • GR says:
      August 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

      The British Public have for the most part already accepted her. She’s been all over the press for months. Most people respect them for keeping their relationship private. The average person doesn’t know or care about “official engagements”.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Royals are not required to date in public or meet your expectations about how they date. Felipe and Letizia were a secret until their engagement day, as were Philippe and Mathilde.

      In the BRF, they’re don’t attend an official work event (with the royal) unless a royal engagement/wedding has been announced. They might attend a family event in the background as part of the crowd (KM at Concert for Diana, graduation at Sandhurst), but not as part of an official royal work engagement until after a formal announcement.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Kate barely met the royal family privately. Harry made that very clear in his pre-wedding interview.

      Further, Middleton PR at the time kept putting out articles that Kate was turning down invites to Sandrigham or Balmoral or other private events because she didn’t want to meet the royals until she was official.

      If we believe those things, then Kate met the royals less than a handful of times before the engagement. Post- wedding, she doesn’t appear embedded with them like Autumn or Mike. She almost seems like an acquaintance rather than part of the family.

      Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I just have a feeling that it is not gonna happen for them. I mean, with everything that has been seen, will Meghan be stupid enough to become a empty vessel for, this dude. I just do not think he is worth it.

    Reply
    • whatever says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:01 am

      You know I’ve wonder about this a lot. Maybe she really loves him and doesn’t care or maybe she’s just blinded by the family jewels, homes,outrageous clothing allowance and lifelong fame she will get if she marries him?. If she does marry him the first thing that will go is her American passport/citizenship as well as her right to vote in the UK or US, her right to express a political opinion publicly among other things.

      She’s going to be giving up a hell of a lot for him and for such a vivacious women, who has campaigned for other peoples rights it seems odd that she is willing to give up her basic rights to become an empty vessel and join this dysfunctional family with 17th century morals.If she does end up joining the BRF, I hope for her sake she doesn’t live to regret her decison in 5-10 years time.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:12 am

      Letizia, Maxima, Sophie, Maria-Teresa, Mathilde, Mette-Marit, Daniel, Rania – they all chose to marry a royal and have done fine. They can use their personal interests in their work (Maxima and microfinance, Daniel and healthy living, Camilla and osteoporosis). Many of them work internationally with the UN or other organizations, often around things skirting politics (refugees, microfinance, HIV/AIDS, FGM).

      She would potentially be allowed to keep her US citizenship, as Grace Kelly did. All members of the BRF can vote in UK elections, even HM who chooses to abstain iirc.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        August 30, 2017 at 11:20 am

        @NASH, I would never put Harry in the category of the royals you named. Not even close. He is not worth the change and I totally believe he would not allow Meghan to shine in any area , which for her is social rights.

      • whatever says:
        August 30, 2017 at 11:30 am

        @notasugarhere -
        I think you are grouping everyone together where it may not be possible. The British Royal Family have an intense spotlight on them, they are seen as the mother of all Royal Families and are generally more stricter than any other Royal family. So what works for the Danish, Swedish or Monégasques Royal Families may not work or be acceptable for the British Royal Family.

        Re voting; BRF can vote but don’t. I think it would be odd if Meghan was the only one that voted and everyone else didn’t. Personally, I think there is an unwritten, unofficial agreement that no senior member of the Royal Family votes.

      • LAK says:
        August 30, 2017 at 11:52 am

        Whatever: It’s not that they can’t vote or have agreed not to vote. Afterall, a voting booth is private and they can arrange to vote privately or by post.

        The more pertinent point that recent royals have adopted is to be publicly neutral. At the very least, obscure their private preference so as not to appear to be favouring any particular outlook. And that might include abstaining from voting to do that, but it’s not a requirement.

        The last royal that publicly demonstrated their preferences was Victoria and that brought on constitutional crisis after she refused to work with those she didn’t personally like or whose political outlook didn’t match her own.

        For self preservation reasons, the Queen has been completely silent, never showing an opinion about anything unless pushed to do so. ‘Don’t rock the boat’ her mother told her.

        Being a longlived regnant, people assume that her way of reigning is the way they are all supposed to be, and anyone who deviates is stepping on an imaginary line.

    • seesittellsit says:
      August 30, 2017 at 11:57 am

      @Tiffany – Oh, HE might not be, but what he is offering in terms of lifestyle, lifetime security, a public stage (she IS an actress after all, and headed fairly soon toward 40), the social status and privilege, not just for her but for any children she has with them . . .

      Don’t ever underestimate that. It’s why men like this pull in the women they do.

      Most of the ordinary commoners marrying in, as others have pointed out, have done quite well. Which kind of demonstrates what a sham all that royal “specialness” is. It’s not that hard a trick to master . . .

      And anyway, it has to happen, I can NOT lose another wager.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      It’s so limiting to look at the minutiea of what he can offer her.

      He could be personally as dynamic as all get out and still offer only 10% of the platinum opportunity his position offers.

      It’s the access and ability to pull practically anything your heart desired. Everything is only phonecall away from you. And people, accomplished, successful people will rarely turn you down.

      On top of which you are protected from prosecution or most of your own bad behaviour. Heck, past and future mistakes are whitewashed away. At worst, others are blamed for your bad behaviour.

      There is practically no path that can’t be smoothed.

      And you don’t have to work publicly. You can do it all behind the scenes whilst publicly appearing to do nothing. You don’t need to use your brains, or lack thereof, because the right people can be pulled in to make it right. And no matter what you decide to do, you will never be seen to fail. You are an institution from the minute you marry in. Even if you divorce as Fergie shows us all. Safety net is forever. And people still line up to ‘work’ with her.

      The opportunity offered by the position is extremely attractive to anyone regardless of their talents or brains.

      The jewels, money and public adulation is gravy on top of a very, VERY attrative proposition.

      Reply
  14. Cookiejar says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Somehow I expect an announcement before Xmas, then having her as part of the Xmas mass parade at Balmoral on Xmas day.

    Reply
  15. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Yay for Merry! Honk, honk!

    Reply

