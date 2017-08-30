E!: Meghan Markle will possibly meet the Queen this weekend in Scotland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “intensely private” three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia is now over. The vacation included: Harry introducing Meghan to his posh Botswanan friends, Harry taking Meghan on a glamping trip/safari, Harry “surprising” Meghan with a special trip to Victoria Falls. This was all for Meghan’s 36th birthday, and of course many of us believed that Harry gave Meghan a very special birthday gift: a diamond engagement ring. So far, no one is announcing anything, which is pretty much what I expected. When the engagement announcement comes next month or the month after, we’ll hear that Harry proposed during this trip. I bet you $20! Anyway, as if we needed further confirmation, E! News says that Meghan and Harry are back in Britain right now, and that they play to spend this coming weekend with Prince Charles… and possibly the Queen.

E! News can confirm Meghan and Harry returned to London this morning (Tuesday) as an onlooker spotted them taking the Heathrow express train from the airport into central London. “The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly,” our source explained. “[Meghan] was smiley and giddy looking.” Unfortunately, the onlooker noted she was not wearing a ring. Still, since Meghan isn’t currently filming Suits, we’re told she’s going to be staying with her royal beau in London for a little while longer. In fact, another source told us the couple is planning to visit Birkhall this weekend where they will stay with Prince Charles. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is currently at Balmoral, so it’s possible they could meet up with her as well, which would mark another big step in their relationship. Not to mention, Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. If Meghan is planning to stay with Harry through the weekend, she’ll likely stick by his side throughout the difficult day.

[From E! News]

Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, so yes, I think Meghan will be at Harry’s side tomorrow, especially if she’s planning to stay through the weekend and then some. Reportedly, Meghan has already met and spent some time with Charles – that happened months ago, if not last year. But Meg has never met the Queen. The protocol is slightly funky on this, because I think the Queen’s rule is that she doesn’t meet girlfriends and boyfriends until everything is official, but then the Queen has to give her approval before an engagement can happen. I believe Harry has proposed to Meghan, but Meg still has to meet the Queen and be “approved of” in person. It’s all happening, peeps.