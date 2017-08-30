Duchess Kate wears $2200 Prada for Kensington garden tour: dated or lovely?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend an event at Kensington Palace

I will never understand the Duchess of Cambridge’s affection for these dated, 1980s-secretary styles. Half the time she’s at a daytime event, she looks like she’s auditioning for a role in 9 to 5 (sidenote: 9 to 5 is an amazing movie). Anyway, these are some photos of Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate all visited the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The Sunken Garden has now been transformed into the White Garden, in honor of Princess Diana. They were given a tour of the garden by head gardener Sean Harkin, who arranged for Diana’s favorite plants to be included in the garden. You can read more about the event here.

This could have been a somber event, especially considering that it’s raining today in London. But Will, Kate and Harry chose to make it a more upbeat commemoration of their mother. Because Kate loves to theme-dress and because she has the style of the costume designer for 9 to 5, she wore this high-neck green-floral Prada dress. It’s new and it costs $2200. Something nice: I actually like the fabric and I don’t mind the “theme” of wearing a dress which looks like a garden to an event that consists of viewing a garden. Something mean: the style and cut of this dress does her no favors. The effect is not prim, it’s dowdy.

Some other pieces of news… Prince George’s first day of school has been announced. George will start big-boy school in London on September 7, next Thursday. Prince William and Duchess Kate will both be there, and they will attend the “reception” for the first day. I’m assuming they will pose for photos with George too, although I’m expecting them to bitch endlessly about “privacy” and “normalcy.” Apparently, the Cambridges are trying to make it so only a “handful” of photographers are in front of the school for the photos. Good luck with that. Also, the Daily Mail has a big story about how Will and Kate are set to become “full-time working royals next week,” and they’re preparing to “steadily increase the number of duties they undertake.” I’ll believe it when I see it! Whatever “royal work” means, right Will?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend an event at Kensington Palace

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend an event at Kensington Palace

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Becks says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Yeah…Kate is on a real kick with these dresses. Is this her 3rd or 4th one in a very similar style?

    That aside, I like the color and I think the length looks nice on her. I even like the waistline of it. I cant stand the bow though. I hate those SO MUCH.

    Her hair doesn’t look great but I guess the rain can be blamed for that.

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    It’s definitely dated but I kind of like it?
    Does that make me a bad person? I’m so torn!

    Reply
  3. Bettyrose says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    9-5 would’ve been a whole different movie if the fed up secretaries had been wearing $2200 Prada.

    Reply
  4. KatieBo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Sigh… an fab orange shoe would have drastically improved this whole look. Burn the beige shoes, Kate! Burn them!!

    Reply
  5. Livealot says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Great color but still matronly. I guess “conservative” is still better than “overexposed” in her position.

    Reply
  6. Lainey says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Does she not already have a million floral green dresses she could have worn. I can think of two off the top of my head.
    There’s only going it be one photographer allowed take photos in the first day according to Emily Andrews- likely Chris Jackson.
    Seeing as we’ve gotten numerous statements before about how they’re going to increase their workload,I’ll wait and see if their actions back it up.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Flashback to 1980, I had dresses that looked just like this. And this is Prada?

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    From some angles I abhor it. From some angles I actually like it a little. Overall, I am confused by this dress.

    Reply
  9. UmYeah says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:28 am

    $2200 for that dress? Prada should be ashamed

    Reply
  10. Renee2 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    How tall is she?? I used to think that she was 5’9″ but I don’t think she’s that tall.

    Reply
  11. L84Tea says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I like the colors, but that’s it. The rest has Jane Fonda written all over it.

    Reply
  12. Cerys says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

    It’s not her worst outfit. I quite like the shape and length. The waist band gives it a nice shape and it is actually sitting at her waist rather than under her bust. I’m not mad on the bow.
    Time will tell regarding the gradual increase in workload to become a full-time royal. I won’t hold my breath on it.

    Reply
  13. Llamas says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Im really not a fan of the dress. But she is there for a Diana tribute so of course 80′s are gonna be her go to.

    Im sure they only have a few upcoming events on their schedules.

    Reply
  14. Maynra says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Had this been a sheath cut with a large statement bow at the neckline, how fab would it be?
    And perhaps if she wore her hair with a sleek side swept style with a side messy knot?

    She’s lovely but I think expectations of her being a style icon like her much adored late mother in law has long passed.

    Kate prefers simple, non statement looks…and that’s ok…isn’t it?

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      What I think happens is she has bad stylists and gets bad advice. This dress just needed some good styling. The hair is a huge part of why this looks meh. The shoes. She looks like the head secretary in the office secretarial pool. It doesn’t have to be that way.

      Reply
      • Downright sexy *sarcasm* says:
        August 30, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        I totally agree.
        Kate looks like she gets fashion advice from a girl who aspires to be a young country aristo filly: long and sleek limbs and long flowing open hair and flowing country dresses.
        That is ridiculous because
        a) country aristos wear practical (but expensive) clothes for their country pursuits and glamorous stuff for parties and social gatherings. Think Sarah Phillips.
        b) the style doesn’t suit Kate. She doesn’t have long legs. She is no longer a young country aristo filly.
        c) that style is impractical for her “job” and it doesn’t work for her job as it makes her look desinterested and silly.

    • Anastasia says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      Ooooo yes, I imagined that as I read your description, and it’s FAB. I love a good pussybow blouse, but not a wimpy thin one. A big one like you described.

      I think I’ve figured it out: her style has no imagination.

      Reply
    • Harla says:
      August 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      Hi Maynra, I don’t know if I agree with Kate preferring simple, non-statement clothes as this $2340 non-simple, filled with statements dress shows. Of course, if she did that would indeed be fine.

      Reply
  15. Karen says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Didn’t she just cut off her hair? extensions put back in?

    Reply
  16. Impromptu says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

    This dress looks as if it came from William’s great grandmother complete with tie at neck.
    Beyond matronly…
    And at such a price.

    Reply
  17. Tiffany says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I do not mind the dress. I just wish it was short or 3/4 sleeve instead of long.

    Reply
  18. Kristi says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Someone’s certainly had some fresh Botox!

    Reply
  19. Skylark says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I love the dress but an orange/red shoe would have really set it off. She looks really nice here and very occasion-appropriate. Shame it rained.

    Reply
  20. Jessica says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Good for George and I can’t wait to see him in his uniform. I really don’t like Catherine’s dress but whatever we have different styles.

    Reply
  21. Laura says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Dated.

    Reply
  22. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Today is about William and Harry and their mother.
    Was it really necessary for Kate to upstage the news cycle by appearing in a new dress similar to at least 3 appropriately themed ones already in her closet? Like, really?

    Reply
  23. dodgy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:04 am

    It’s a nice dress, it’s just that Kate Middleton has the dubious talent of making everything she wears look like she got it from Boden, or Joules (mid priced, prim clothing lines designed for people south of the M25 who have holiday homes in Devon or in the south of France. Tidy, with a bit of money but dreadfully boring).

    The dress could have taken a chunky heel to offset the sweetness, or like someone said above, an orange strappy shoe to play up the blossoms in the sea of green.

    Reply
  24. Idky says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Kate’s choices in clothing is basic, average and conservative – nothing wrong with that, mind you. That’s just her style. If we are looking for that something extra, that “oomph”, we’ll never find it in Kate.

    Reply
  25. JC says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    On Kate, less is more. I like the background color on her, but the dress and the pattern are too busy. Too much going on for her to successfully carry off. I think she needs a bit of neck showing, too.

    Wonder if she’ll carry a lunchbox handbag for George’s 1st day of school…..

    Reply
  26. Zondie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I think it’s a pretty dress. I’m usually impressed when an attractive and fit women chooses to occasionally wear something conservative. It’s like she doesn’t feel like she has to always show off.

    Reply
  27. seesittellsit says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:38 am

    It’s the tie at the high neck that is one of the major problems. And while I too get the garden theme and that this is a memorial of sorts, up close I think the print is downright ugly.

    You can do floral and respectful with a bit more chic. I’ve seen both the Danish princesses in much nicer florals, and also Princess Madeleine of Sweden in some very nice ones. Kate just doesn’t seem to know how to blend approaches.

    But the neckline and little tie is what really gives it the 9 to 5 look.

    Reply
    • Downright sexy *sarcasm* says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      You did hit the nail on the head!
      That dress lacks chic and elegance. Long sleeves and the length of that dress is wrong, too. And that neck-high style simply makes it look dowdy and matronly and BORING. And wrong for this season: it is still summer. Nothing wrong with showing 2-4 inches of decolletage.

      Reply
  28. Joannie says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I think the dress is really pretty but agree she could have made it more with a different shoe. Not Orange! She always looks well dressed and appropriate to me. Classy lady!

    Reply
  29. thaisajs says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

    If there was ever a time to break out the beige wedges (shudder) this is it. Makes no sense to wear heals on a garden tour (presuming, of course, that she actually walks on some grass and not just a paved pathway).

    Reply
  30. April says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    i actually like it on her.

    Reply
  31. MAfromthe6ix says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I am so sure that Katie Keen is ‘keen’ to get to work…I’ll believe that when I see the results. How many statements have we had just like this? 4 or 5 now?

    Reply
  32. Scarlett says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Can’t wait to see their interpretation of a full time working week, really ” keen” to see that happen.
    Also,I now have Dolly Parton singing 9 to 5 stuck in my head…..

    Reply
  33. magnoliarose says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    If I could get my hands on her I would have styled her hair in a classic ponytail chignon, tasteful earrings with some pop, neutral wedges with a rust overtone and fresh summery makeup that made her look just a little dewy. The dress can be worked with but looks like it would cost a fraction of what it does because of styling.
    Call me Kate. We can get this under control. lol

    Reply
  34. Angel says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I like what he’s wearing !!!

    Reply
  35. vava says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    That fabric drooping below the bustline is ‘unfortunate’. The dress really is awful, but it could be salvaged by removing the bow, tailoring the bulge under the bust, and getting rid of those blasted nude shoes. Perhaps the easiest fix is to hide most of it under a short jacket. Not a fan of the hairstyle, either.

    Reply
  36. Olive says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    “these dated, 1980s-secretary styles”

    1980s, you say? More Diana cosplay, of course. That’s why she likes these styles.

    Reply
  37. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    So many frumpy great aunt dresses… I can almost picture this on Aunt Bea.

    Reply
  38. Fiorucci says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    It’s a pretty dress and suits her and her figure. I agree the shoes are the wrong colour

    Reply

