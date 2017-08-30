Duchess Kate wears $2200 Prada for Kensington garden tour: dated or lovely?

I will never understand the Duchess of Cambridge’s affection for these dated, 1980s-secretary styles. Half the time she’s at a daytime event, she looks like she’s auditioning for a role in 9 to 5 (sidenote: 9 to 5 is an amazing movie). Anyway, these are some photos of Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate all visited the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The Sunken Garden has now been transformed into the White Garden, in honor of Princess Diana. They were given a tour of the garden by head gardener Sean Harkin, who arranged for Diana’s favorite plants to be included in the garden. You can read more about the event here.
This could have been a somber event, especially considering that it’s raining today in London. But Will, Kate and Harry chose to make it a more upbeat commemoration of their mother. Because Kate loves to theme-dress and because she has the style of the costume designer for 9 to 5, she wore this high-neck green-floral Prada dress. It’s new and it costs $2200. Something nice: I actually like the fabric and I don’t mind the “theme” of wearing a dress which looks like a garden to an event that consists of viewing a garden. Something mean: the style and cut of this dress does her no favors. The effect is not prim, it’s dowdy.
Some other pieces of news… Prince George’s first day of school has been announced. George will start big-boy school in London on September 7, next Thursday. Prince William and Duchess Kate will both be there, and they will attend the “reception” for the first day. I’m assuming they will pose for photos with George too, although I’m expecting them to bitch endlessly about “privacy” and “normalcy.” Apparently, the Cambridges are trying to make it so only a “handful” of photographers are in front of the school for the photos. Good luck with that. Also, the Daily Mail has a big story about how Will and Kate are set to become “full-time working royals next week,” and they’re preparing to “steadily increase the number of duties they undertake.” I’ll believe it when I see it! Whatever “royal work” means, right Will?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah…Kate is on a real kick with these dresses. Is this her 3rd or 4th one in a very similar style?
That aside, I like the color and I think the length looks nice on her. I even like the waistline of it. I cant stand the bow though. I hate those SO MUCH.
Her hair doesn’t look great but I guess the rain can be blamed for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like the print and the length
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the bow messes it up. Take the bow and high collar off and it wouldn’t look dowdy. I like the waist, the length, and the print.
And I like Will and Harry’s shoes. Does anyone know who makes them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s definitely dated but I kind of like it?
Does that make me a bad person? I’m so torn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it too! It’s feminine and looks comfortable. I’d just wear different shoes and get rid of the bow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. I think different shoes and no bow would be perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress too. As much as I like this site, I choose not to drink the Kool-Aid that everything Kate does is terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She reminds me of my infant’s school principal, and she was about 60. Matronly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AnnaKist, I am 61 and wouldn’t be caught dead in this dress as is. Maybe, maybe without the bow but most likely not. Matronly is not really an age but more a state of mind. Someone can be matronly at a young age as evidenced by these photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
9-5 would’ve been a whole different movie if the fed up secretaries had been wearing $2200 Prada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
9-5 circa 1980. You’ve hit the nail on head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, whatever the brand/price equivalent was in 1980. The movie would have sent an entirley different message if the women wore couture. They were frazzled, underpaid office staff shopping at Kmart. And Kate’s dress really does hilariously evoke that time period/price range.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! 9 to 5! The minute I read that, I immediately thought of Jane Fonda’s character, Judy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh… an fab orange shoe would have drastically improved this whole look. Burn the beige shoes, Kate! Burn them!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she seems to be going for a more conservative look, but she is still in her 30s. So while the color and even the cut of the dress is pretty, it ages her. The whole look would have been so much better with some orange shoes like you are suggesting – or even an orange umbrella!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Conservative doesn’t mean dowdy or matronly.
Check out Queen Rania of Jordan or Shiekha Mozah of Qatar. Extremely conservative constituencies that also require covered hair, arms and legs in the case of Shiekha Mozah and conservative is not the way you’d describe their styles.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=sheikha+Mozah+fashion&client=tablet-android-samsung&prmd=inv&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj3uNbco__VAhUSK1AKHR–CJwQ_AUIESgB&biw=768&bih=1024
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sigh along with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even a black shoe to set off the darker center color of the flower would be better. The nude does absolutely nothing for this dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great color but still matronly. I guess “conservative” is still better than “overexposed” in her position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does she not already have a million floral green dresses she could have worn. I can think of two off the top of my head.
There’s only going it be one photographer allowed take photos in the first day according to Emily Andrews- likely Chris Jackson.
Seeing as we’ve gotten numerous statements before about how they’re going to increase their workload,I’ll wait and see if their actions back it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps shopping gives Kate a kind of pleasure she doesn’t get elsewhere – like in the bedroom? Even if it is just shopping for the same same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flashback to 1980, I had dresses that looked just like this. And this is Prada?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From some angles I abhor it. From some angles I actually like it a little. Overall, I am confused by this dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
$2200 for that dress? Prada should be ashamed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How tall is she?? I used to think that she was 5’9″ but I don’t think she’s that tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the colors, but that’s it. The rest has Jane Fonda written all over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not her worst outfit. I quite like the shape and length. The waist band gives it a nice shape and it is actually sitting at her waist rather than under her bust. I’m not mad on the bow.
Time will tell regarding the gradual increase in workload to become a full-time royal. I won’t hold my breath on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im really not a fan of the dress. But she is there for a Diana tribute so of course 80′s are gonna be her go to.
Im sure they only have a few upcoming events on their schedules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana would have looked lovely in this dress circa 1986.I suppose that’s what Kate was going for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had this been a sheath cut with a large statement bow at the neckline, how fab would it be?
And perhaps if she wore her hair with a sleek side swept style with a side messy knot?
She’s lovely but I think expectations of her being a style icon like her much adored late mother in law has long passed.
Kate prefers simple, non statement looks…and that’s ok…isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I think happens is she has bad stylists and gets bad advice. This dress just needed some good styling. The hair is a huge part of why this looks meh. The shoes. She looks like the head secretary in the office secretarial pool. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree.
Kate looks like she gets fashion advice from a girl who aspires to be a young country aristo filly: long and sleek limbs and long flowing open hair and flowing country dresses.
That is ridiculous because
a) country aristos wear practical (but expensive) clothes for their country pursuits and glamorous stuff for parties and social gatherings. Think Sarah Phillips.
b) the style doesn’t suit Kate. She doesn’t have long legs. She is no longer a young country aristo filly.
c) that style is impractical for her “job” and it doesn’t work for her job as it makes her look desinterested and silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooooo yes, I imagined that as I read your description, and it’s FAB. I love a good pussybow blouse, but not a wimpy thin one. A big one like you described.
I think I’ve figured it out: her style has no imagination.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Maynra, I don’t know if I agree with Kate preferring simple, non-statement clothes as this $2340 non-simple, filled with statements dress shows. Of course, if she did that would indeed be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she just cut off her hair? extensions put back in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent point. It is markedly longer. Has it even been a month?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing. I don’t mind the dress, and I think without the bow, I would love it. But what happened to her great, shorter Wimbledon hair? Maybe her hair grows quickly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, c’mon, guys. She has crazy good genes, she takes prenatal vitamins, and she rinses her hair with unicorn tears. That’s why her hair grows very, very fast. It has nothing to do with extensions. Princess Kate would never, ever wear extensions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dress looks as if it came from William’s great grandmother complete with tie at neck.
Beyond matronly…
And at such a price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not mind the dress. I just wish it was short or 3/4 sleeve instead of long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone’s certainly had some fresh Botox!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress but an orange/red shoe would have really set it off. She looks really nice here and very occasion-appropriate. Shame it rained.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I like the 80′s secretary look but better shoes would have really pulled it together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for George and I can’t wait to see him in his uniform. I really don’t like Catherine’s dress but whatever we have different styles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today is about William and Harry and their mother.
Was it really necessary for Kate to upstage the news cycle by appearing in a new dress similar to at least 3 appropriately themed ones already in her closet? Like, really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, BeamMeUpScottie, it is necessary, at least for Kate it is. It seems that she likes to be the center of attention, especially W&H’s, at all times. Rather sad really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a nice dress, it’s just that Kate Middleton has the dubious talent of making everything she wears look like she got it from Boden, or Joules (mid priced, prim clothing lines designed for people south of the M25 who have holiday homes in Devon or in the south of France. Tidy, with a bit of money but dreadfully boring).
The dress could have taken a chunky heel to offset the sweetness, or like someone said above, an orange strappy shoe to play up the blossoms in the sea of green.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s the clothes so much (although I do see where you’re coming from with the Boden vibe) as her seeming inability to pull an outfit together with the right accessories so it becomes a stylish whole rather than a jumble of good and bad bits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@skylark… yeah, I get you. It’s just frustrating that for all her access and subsidised lifestyle she can’t get things like this right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her hair is a problem. It is very dated and hair can break an outfit. The shoes. She could have worn a darker shoe that had another style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s choices in clothing is basic, average and conservative – nothing wrong with that, mind you. That’s just her style. If we are looking for that something extra, that “oomph”, we’ll never find it in Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On Kate, less is more. I like the background color on her, but the dress and the pattern are too busy. Too much going on for her to successfully carry off. I think she needs a bit of neck showing, too.
Wonder if she’ll carry a lunchbox handbag for George’s 1st day of school…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a pretty dress. I’m usually impressed when an attractive and fit women chooses to occasionally wear something conservative. It’s like she doesn’t feel like she has to always show off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the tie at the high neck that is one of the major problems. And while I too get the garden theme and that this is a memorial of sorts, up close I think the print is downright ugly.
You can do floral and respectful with a bit more chic. I’ve seen both the Danish princesses in much nicer florals, and also Princess Madeleine of Sweden in some very nice ones. Kate just doesn’t seem to know how to blend approaches.
But the neckline and little tie is what really gives it the 9 to 5 look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You did hit the nail on the head!
That dress lacks chic and elegance. Long sleeves and the length of that dress is wrong, too. And that neck-high style simply makes it look dowdy and matronly and BORING. And wrong for this season: it is still summer. Nothing wrong with showing 2-4 inches of decolletage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the dress is really pretty but agree she could have made it more with a different shoe. Not Orange! She always looks well dressed and appropriate to me. Classy lady!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Green shoes, maybe a slingback. I can’t see her jewelry, but a slightly lower neckline would leave room for a necklace — maybe even a contemporary pearl necklace. Shorter sleeves would also look better with this print, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there was ever a time to break out the beige wedges (shudder) this is it. Makes no sense to wear heals on a garden tour (presuming, of course, that she actually walks on some grass and not just a paved pathway).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i actually like it on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sure that Katie Keen is ‘keen’ to get to work…I’ll believe that when I see the results. How many statements have we had just like this? 4 or 5 now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re all very keen to see how keen she is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait to see their interpretation of a full time working week, really ” keen” to see that happen.
Also,I now have Dolly Parton singing 9 to 5 stuck in my head…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I could get my hands on her I would have styled her hair in a classic ponytail chignon, tasteful earrings with some pop, neutral wedges with a rust overtone and fresh summery makeup that made her look just a little dewy. The dress can be worked with but looks like it would cost a fraction of what it does because of styling.
Call me Kate. We can get this under control. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like what he’s wearing !!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That fabric drooping below the bustline is ‘unfortunate’. The dress really is awful, but it could be salvaged by removing the bow, tailoring the bulge under the bust, and getting rid of those blasted nude shoes. Perhaps the easiest fix is to hide most of it under a short jacket. Not a fan of the hairstyle, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very 70s. I would like it, but not at that price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“these dated, 1980s-secretary styles”
1980s, you say? More Diana cosplay, of course. That’s why she likes these styles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ick.
For a princess, she surely is basic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many frumpy great aunt dresses… I can almost picture this on Aunt Bea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a pretty dress and suits her and her figure. I agree the shoes are the wrong colour
Report this comment as spam or abuse