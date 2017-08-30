Duchess Kate wears $2200 Prada for Kensington garden tour: dated or lovely?

I will never understand the Duchess of Cambridge’s affection for these dated, 1980s-secretary styles. Half the time she’s at a daytime event, she looks like she’s auditioning for a role in 9 to 5 (sidenote: 9 to 5 is an amazing movie). Anyway, these are some photos of Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate all visited the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The Sunken Garden has now been transformed into the White Garden, in honor of Princess Diana. They were given a tour of the garden by head gardener Sean Harkin, who arranged for Diana’s favorite plants to be included in the garden. You can read more about the event here.

This could have been a somber event, especially considering that it’s raining today in London. But Will, Kate and Harry chose to make it a more upbeat commemoration of their mother. Because Kate loves to theme-dress and because she has the style of the costume designer for 9 to 5, she wore this high-neck green-floral Prada dress. It’s new and it costs $2200. Something nice: I actually like the fabric and I don’t mind the “theme” of wearing a dress which looks like a garden to an event that consists of viewing a garden. Something mean: the style and cut of this dress does her no favors. The effect is not prim, it’s dowdy.

Some other pieces of news… Prince George’s first day of school has been announced. George will start big-boy school in London on September 7, next Thursday. Prince William and Duchess Kate will both be there, and they will attend the “reception” for the first day. I’m assuming they will pose for photos with George too, although I’m expecting them to bitch endlessly about “privacy” and “normalcy.” Apparently, the Cambridges are trying to make it so only a “handful” of photographers are in front of the school for the photos. Good luck with that. Also, the Daily Mail has a big story about how Will and Kate are set to become “full-time working royals next week,” and they’re preparing to “steadily increase the number of duties they undertake.” I’ll believe it when I see it! Whatever “royal work” means, right Will?