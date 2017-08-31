Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I’ve f–ked up so many relationships… I f–ked that up, Brad’

I just had way too much fun looking up old photos of Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow. For those of you who weren’t there or weren’t old enough to remember, ‘90s gossip was and is the best gossip. The ‘90s were amazing, even more so in retrospect. It was cataclysmic gossip when Gwyneth and Brad started dating after they costarred in Se7en, promptly got engaged, started twinning everywhere, then broke up. That was a years-long gossip cycle and it was amazing. Reportedly – and I always believed this – Gwyneth cheated on Brad. Possibly with a costar (possibly Viggo Mortensen). Instead of staying home and licking her wounds, she wound up dating Ben Affleck even though he was such a mess back then (my God). Beyneth would end up breaking up and making up several times and you probably know the rest.
Anyway, back to Brad and Gwyn – they were arguably the Couple of the ‘90s. After their breakup, Gwyneth always took full responsibility for screwing up too. And she’s still owning up to it too. Gwyneth did a podcast interview this week where she dropped Brad’s name in a very interesting way:
Gwyneth Paltrow got super candid about her past love life in a recent podcast interview. When asked if she had ever “f–ked up a relationship and had to fix it,” the 44-year-old actress told Girlboss Radio’s Sophia Amoruso in comments posted Wednesday, “Oh my God. I’ve f–ked up so many relationships, so many.”
“I’m actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f–ked up in the romantic slice of the pie,” Paltrow said. “So it’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”
“So Brad Pitt, if you’re listening,” the host began.
“I f–ked that up, Brad,” Paltrow said.
I believe Gwyneth is being real here, as in she’s acknowledging that she’s kind of messy in romantic relationships. She and Brad were good for years, until they weren’t and it was over in a hurry. The thing with Affleck was constant drama. When she got with Chris Martin, she was not in the best place emotionally, and I always thought she expected Chris to “fix” her. I’ve also heard, over the years, that she’s like a stage-five clinger and no one is, like, allowed to dump her. Anyway… yeah, chica’s got issues. Then again, most of us have some messy sh-t in our romantic pasts so it’s not some huge deal. I still believe she cheated on Brad though!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
She admitted the same on Howard Stern, in so many words. They were beautiful together.
Really because I look at these photos and feel like Brad’s beauty eclipses hers. I’m not even a Brad fan, but I feel like Angie is the only woman he’s dated long-term who has been on his level beauty-wise. In fact, Angie is more beautiful than he is.
I think Angie has a beautiful face but a weird body.
@WTW Angelina is so Beautiful on the inside that she radiates beauty on the outside.
Angie and Brad together made Brad look less the pretty girl in the relationship (as he did with Paltrow and Jennifer) and more just a handsome. man. Somehow his beauty was emphasized when standing next to average to vaguely pretty girls like Goop and Jen, but when with a real beauty such as Angelina, he looked less a beauty himself. If that makes sense. Haha
His hotness kind of declined during the Jolie years. Kids, aging, rigorous travel, apparently substance abuse, didn’t go well for him. He looks good now, but I think Jen A had him at his absolute peak hotness.
She’s plainly stated it many times over the years. I just wonder why she seems to think that Brad doesn’t know she f_ked it up. I remember when it happened. She fled to NYC and bunked with Winona Ryder and there were pictures online of them out partying and having a good ol’ time. It was also convenient because the man Gweny was cheating with (if memory serves) was Ben Affleck and Winona was dating Matt Damon at the time.
I thought it was widely known she boned Harvey ‘Ick’ Weinstein. She, Damon and Affleck were all in his stable, Miramax, which was huge at the time. She thought Brad would give her a pass for cheating, he didn’t and bounced. She was worried her career would be over, and the Weinstein machine covered for her by smearing Brad and trying to ruin his career.
I recall articles in high profile mags like, ‘Ben Affleck, the smart woman’s Brad Pitt’ and just lots of pieces demeaning Brad. Brad went on to diss her in a Rolling Stone piece – they described him as being more disgusted with what she did after than the actual cheating with weinstein and whoever else. Aniston was more a rebound that got him away from that Hollywood movie starlet effery. A safe tv haven. He realized that shortly after his marriage to Jen, when he finally got over what Goop did to him, which is really why he and Jen split.
Heh, that first picture (not the header one), he is completely stoned. I can’t be the only person who noticed that?
I’ve never understood her appeal. her and Chris Martin seemed the most matched in the department. not unattractive, just blah.
Ooh, I always thought she was way out of Martin’s league. Affleck’s too, I remember thinking what a massive downgrade he was, lol. Now that I say that I think she and Brad were the match that made the most sense.
They look like babies in these photos!
I think she’s the looks equivalent of a loaf of white bread.
But she looked peak 90s IN the 90s. The blonde waifish look was it. And the camera loved (loves?) her. If you’ve seen The Talented Mr. Ripley, you’ll know what I mean.
Yes, the camera loved everyone in Mr. Ripley. That was the pinnacle of Jude Law’s hotness, too, imo.
She’s more a generic California blonde mom now, but back in the 90′s she had a very interesting look imo. Her bone structure, and her chic style… She was very different then. Much more sophisticated and interesting.
That’s because she copied Carolyn Bessette’s looks. She had to rely on her own fashion sense when Bessette died (just kidding — well, not really).
Yes, Perplexed. Gwyneth very much styled herself after CBK.
I guess she was peak 90s if you were a white person because I never found this look impressive.
Oh yes, she was vey much going for the Carolyn… but then again, so was everyone. You either went Diana or Carolyn in the 90′s. My mom was full on Diana. Jeans, loafers, blazer, wavy short hair. Bam!
I don’t get her appeal either….She is so boring and bland. I saw her current boyfriend last month at LAX, and he’s very very handsome. I just don’t understand how she lands these men!
She’s not pretty. You make her 5’3 and no one would notice her. I figured her appeal to men was more the energy she gives off.
I think she’s pretty. Maybe not the Grace Kelly timeless beauty she seems to think she is… but she’s pretty.
Maybe I should have said she’s not beautiful. I don’t think she’s hideous, but she doesn’t have movie star looks. She can look very put together when she wants to, and I think changing up her hair would go a long way.
And did Brad then hook up with Jennifer Anniston after the Gwyneth relationship broke up? Or was there a bit of a time gap there? (Like to get my 90′s goss straight!)
I remember Jen and Brad started dating the summer before the season of friends after Ross said Rachel during his wedding to Emily. She looked really slender when that next season started and I remember thinking it had to do with that relationship. Lololol
It was long enough. The Brad and Gwyneth relationship and breakup was huge. He talked all over the place about how excited he was to get married, and then they broke up abruptly. At the time it was obvious that someone cheated, and then it was clear that Paltrow drove that breakup. So when Pitt was setup with Aniston and they became engaged, it was finally “Brad’s happy ending”.
In a way it seems like Gwyneth was his dream girl who broke his heart, then he found his best friend and lover who made him feel safe and loved and comfortable, and then he left her for he exciting va vavoom girl when he grew bored. The girl who made him stretch to be more. But, you know, she’s also a little odd and stretching to be something more than you are over a long time can be exhausting so he reverted to party drinking fun boy.
sfk I agree with this assessment totally. question is what or who next for brad? if he goes for the 24 year old trophy who worships him I’ll be disappointed but not surprised. a lot of famous men seem to do this after reaching middle age am I right?
It was pretty obvious at the time that the breakup with Gwyneth utterly devastated Brad. Re: his relationship with Aniston. She was the most similar to Brad. A happy stoner who’s content to hang out and eat some occasional Mexican food and hang with friends. I always thought his issues with her were the issues he had with himself, and hence his draw toward the Jolie, who for better or for worse is focused on other issues. #armchairpsychologist
I never really thought Brad and Jennifer Aniston had major issues. They seemed fine together, if a bit vanilla. I always thought he was insanely attracted to the dark sexy side of Angelina. Wild sex, motorcycles in the desert, airplane flying. I still think they would have fizzled out after a few months if the kids hadn’t started coming so fast (starting with Zs adoption that hooked Brad in).
Jen and Brad didn’t have issues mainly because it was a comfortable rebound for Brad. When they broke up, he even said that wasn’t an issue, that they broke up because they weren’t meant to be more than what they were. He said he didn’t think they were a failure that it was just supposed to be over and not go any farther. Somehow that came across as even more cruel than some relationship that you’re trying to work on and make succeed and fail. He essentially said there was no sadness or grief on his part about it being over. It was meant to be over.
Ouch.
Casey: i think they both said as much long before the actual break up. I remember a joint interview they did with Vanity fair a couple of years after their wedding which was riddled with quotes about how they weren’t soul mates, how neither would be sad if it didn’t last because it wasn’t big love. Brad went as far as saying he often called Jen ‘the leaker’ on account of her habit of crying easily and often at every little thing. The entire interview was so strange in light of the ‘golden couple’ banner draped over them at the time. I remember thinking that they wouldn’t last any longer.
Regardless of accusations and recriminations after the fact, that interview stuck in my mind and i wasn’t surprised at all when they broke up.
Gwyneth has had a boat load of work hasn’t she. Brad’s skin looks a lot worse back then, too.
Yes, she has.
An old co-worker was in college with him and she said he was definitely the big man on campus. And that he was beyond gorgeous except for severe acne scars. I think he’s had them buffed away over the years.
No trouble believing that. I always loved young Brad’s slightly pockmarked face. One of those deals where a person can be TOO beautiful and a little flaw adds some character and humanity.
Same here. I friend of mine went to college with him at the University of Missouri Columbia. He remembers him as a douche frat boy, but as my friend would be the first to admit, so was he.
tealily, I agree that his scars added some character. Anna, yes my friend was in the greek system so douche bros were (and are) her thing, lol. It’s funny to think about how she told us about him as this “up and coming” actor and Thelma and Louise was his big break. We never could have imagined how A-list he would become back then.
Good lord, the matching hairdos. lol
Those were the best. They were morphing into each other
As i recall he was in a period flick playing an Aryan nazi/ss soldier ’7 Years in Tibet.’ they died and cut his hair like the real person’s.
Don’t know what Paltrow’s excuse was.
I do recall those wedding highlights – I put that down to Jennifer aniston having that famous power hair stylist dude (creator of ‘The Rachel’) at the time that wanted to get his hands on Brad too. Lol.
Her hair was cut for her role in “Sliding Doors”
He did the same thing with Jennifer at their wedding….they had “brother and sister matching blonde highlights!!” He was kind of whipped back then….lol
He didn’t copy her haircut.. she copied his. Which he had for a film. The constant talk of him looking like his partner is silly. The man changes his hair all the time. Mostly for movie roles.
You know, that short hair was cute on her though!
The 90s were the best. I miss it…college, Princess Di, JFK Jr, Carolyn Bessette, Seinfeld. Can you imagine Brad and Gwyneth getting ready for events together? “You are in the way, I can’t see my reflection in the bathroom mirror.” Sigh. I did like him in A River Runs Through It and Legends of the Fall.
OMG, Jerry Seinfeld and Shoshanna! Yeah, the 90′s were interesting.
I appreciate Gwynnie owning it. It may be for ego reasons (look at all the famous guys I’ve had!), but I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt.
GAH!! I LOVE the 90s!! I was in HS but I loved it all, I was very into Vogue. MTV & pop culture. The 90s will forever be my fave decade <3
The 90s were my favorite decade. The economy was good, Clinton was president, there was a pre 9/11 innocence. I had one baby in 1991 and another in 1999; it was hectic but sweet.
God Brad was so gorgeous in the 90s. That first picture is everything!
‘Legends of The Fall’ Brad… be still my heart.
I was a little in the 90s so i missed brad fever never got why people though he was so handsome, but then i saw interview with the vampire and understood
“A River Runs Through It” was my favorite Brad. Best hair for his face shape and he was so charming!
Yes!! I never “got” Brad Pitt until I saw Legends of the Fall. Swoon…
Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt is my favorite, followed by Meet Joe Black Brad Pitt, then Fight Club Brad Pitt, then Oceans 11, then A River Runs Through It.
I’ve obviously given it some contemplation.
Agreed on all these @Millenial. Meet Joe Black Brad Pitt is my favorite. He’s just so pretty.
She so wants him back! Lol. I would love for them to get back together!
She never speaks of Ben as fondly as Brad.
It would make for good gossip.
Lol She’s name dropped Brad for years. Even her ex husband name dropped Brad a lot – which was weird. She even has said a version of this same thing (that she effed up or was “the architect of her own misery”) at various times, most notably on the eve of Brad’s wedding to “that tv woman,” which is how she passive aggressively referred to Aniston, twisting the knife.
Translation: you’ll never be an Oscar winning movie star like me peasant. Lol i thought that was a bit cruel and tacky of her. But that’s snobby Goop at her finest.
She cheated on Brad, then tried to end his career with the help of the Weiinstein machine.
That’s why it puzzles me how anyone would want them back together, unless they have other motives. Like they think it would devastate Aniston who is on record saying she suffered self esteem issues via Goop. (waaah I’m just your rebound, not as pretty and not a movie star- why don’t you love me as much.. Waah)
This was the first celebrity relationship where my hormones were involved and I was like, NOOO I HATE YOU GWYNETH!! And for some reason I still do, though she has done nothing to make me hate her other than look down on us peasants.
Same. I always attributes my dislike of her to their relationship.
Then, when they split, I realized I couldn’t stand her based on *her*.
God, she’s insufferable.
Brad always looked amazing, even through the nineties styling.
Gwenyth… I don’t see it. I didn’t see it then and I don’t see it now. She looks tired and pinched. Maybe it’s because I’m from a family of wasps that all look kind of like her (or prettier, really). I just don’t see what’s so special about her looks. The only time I’ve found her very lovely was in that Great Expectations movie she did with Ethan Hawke.
Not that a woman’s looks is what matters. But she bills herself as some major beauty so it strikes me that she’s … not.
Ditto.
Right? She’s definitely not beautiful, interesting at best….
Cheating is cruel and I am think she is a fool and boring and greedy. So, not a fan.
But got to say,.. given that itt was Viggiio. She may get a partial pass.
That’s might be the ONLY thing she’s ever done that I wouldn’t hold against her!
It wasn’t Viggo. Thought he denied that at the time.
It was said that it was Harvey which was covered up to protect her by inferring Ben and Viggo. There were also rumors she had an abortion and that it was Brad’s.
Looking at those pictures of them together reminds me that together they had a certain mystique that’s reminiscent of old Hollywood magic—a lovely chemistry neither has managed to recreate with their subsequent romances.
I agree! It most likely is because we got little glimpses into celebs’ lives before gossip exploded on the internet.
Ah! That’s a good point. I was looking at these photos wondering how they both got so boring. I’m sure it’s just that I know too much about them both.
I don’t like Goop. She was with Pitt for less than three years after they hooked up on a movie set, Seven I think. She was in her early twenties. He was with Juliette Lewis longer than her. History makes our memories grander sometimes. It seems she had a more torrid relationship with Ben Affleck. When you look at the expression on her face, it seems time hasn’t changed her regal attitude. I think Brad dodged a bullet in this one.
I remember that she always made a point of calling him ‘Bradley’ in interviews though rumour had it that privately she called him ‘William (his first name) because ‘Brad’ was too peasanty!! Lol
Yeah, just like she called Lenny Kravitz, Leonard -_-
Nothing, and I mean nothing, is better than her calling Billy Joel “William”.
She called Billy Joel “William” as well. So obnoxious.
She talks about this relationship A LOT. That’s why we can never forget.
@LAK, @City Girl, @penelope –
LOL. I did NOT know all this!
I dont know if it was the quality of the cameras, but 90s celebrities look so real,dot like they are going on a photoshoot,they is too much gloss now.
They had zero chemistry together. Or it could just be Goopy cause she is as interesting as white paint on the wall. On the other side I see her name dropping game is through the roof as per usual. That’s ok cause beside the jaded eggs it’s pretty much whats left of her business.
It will always be 1995 in my heart.
Those clothes.
The header photo is the only time I have ever thought gwyneth to be pretty/special/attractive.
Yes, Yiza! I was a middle school, high school and college student all in the 90s, and I miss the clothes so much. I actually periodically Google 90s fashion because I love it so much. I caved recently and purchased an expensive 90s style choker; it is leather with a real silver accent in the middle. A lot of the dresses I wear are updated versions of 90s looks. Go figure. I also love some aspects of the 50s Rockabilly look. But the 90s are definitely in my heart for life.
No Gwynnie dont do that to yourself. Yes it’s good to admit that you’re super messy but Brad is super messy too. By the time Brad and Gwyn got together he had already lived with and been engaged to Juliette Lewis, who was barely legal age. He always seems to be looking for someone to “complete” him and seems to mimick his partners a lot.
Gwyneth loves Gwyneth. What she misses is the star factor. That ship has sailed so all she can do now is reminisce and detox.
Lmao. “Reminisce and detox”. That’s deliciously bitchy.
I’d kind of like it if they got back together.
Their twinning is legendary.
Hmm I actually prefer older Brad than younger Brad.
Idk, brooding Interview with a Vampire Brad and then Legends of the Fall Brad…those were sexy. And IWAV was the trifecta of hot 90s men. Too bad Tom Cruise showed his crazy. Him, Antonio Banderas, and Brad Pitt…good God.
Dear God, Antonio was so hot in the 90′s…
Super blonde Brad makes me tingle. Remember when he buffed up for Troy?
She uses Brad for attention. Let’s face it she uses anyone for attention.
Good observation. Brad, Winona, Madonna, Beyonce (when has been the last time those two saw each other?)
What Jlo said was true: some people get hot by association. Gwyneth was as exciting as cold oatmeal until she paired with Brad. Had they not dated, she would not be famous.
Chris Martin and Jay-Z are good friends. I don’t think Beyoncé and Gwyneth stayed as friendly once she divorced Chris.
This. Also I MUST correct a version of events!
Gwyneth did NOT own up to truth of her and Brad until she was married and had kids. For YEARS Gwyneth trashed Brad publicly in press and everywhere. It got so bad that when Diane Sawyer interviewed him, she asked him about it. I remember this distinctly – he didn’t mention her name. It was the first and only time he spoke of her trashing him – he said “it’s tough because I have someone saying these things and I can’t do anything about that”. Gwyneth also said, after Brad and Jen married “I don’t know what she’s doing with him, she obviously doesn’t have good taste”. I’m paraphrasing in a couple parts but exactly recall “I have someone” and her dissing Jen.
Also she messed with Winona’s career AND her relationship with Damon. I was just thinking the other days look at Winona all over the place and how great that is and there’s Gwyneth who can’t act her way out of a paper bag so she created GOOP which is now being hardcore attacked. Lol
I can’t stand Gwyneth ever since what she did to Brad. Of course I’m not a great fan of his anymore but I don’t have any ill will toward him. He’s ok. The 90s were so nuts for gossip. Lol
Well, everybody will always be fascinated by their relationship. GOOP would look so much better if she cut off that stringy, bleached, center parted hair of hers and went back to that 90s short hair cut She certainly has the bone structure
Gwyneth won’t stop bringing this relationship up. We’re forced to be fascinated by it.
Gwyneth ALWAYS believed/believes shes soooo much hotter & sooo much better than she actually is. Her parents did one hell of a job making her think shes “perfect”. I know here shes admitting that maybe she isnt so perfect but i also know she still believes shes the shit when in allllllll reality, she really isnt! I think she matches better w Ben. Theyre both super delusional
I remember a scene in SATC tv show where Carrie is recommended a therapist on the grounds that GOOP is a client. To which Carrie asks why GOOP would need a therapist and Stanford replies that she’s got too high self-esteem (paraphrasing)
Lol. I don’t remember that. Funny.
I remember that and I always laughed. The fact that that episode was in the early 2000′s and even then they were referencing her large ego is pretty hilarious and telling.
In that last picture he looks amazing and she looks so smug. I’ve never found her attractive but angular and odd
90s gossip is the best
She is overrated.
It wasn’t Viggo. Viggo was when she was with Ben. They were cheaters on each other, and he thought she was a snob she thought he was beneath her. It made him mad that she was snotty he even said it in public. I bet he was like a bucket of ice water on her self grandeur.
Gwyneth was a serial cheater and hyper ambitious. Candace Bushnell used a bit about her in her book about the 4 blondes, but she wasn’t a main character. Unless a person knew the gossip it wouldn’t register but if you did it was there.
She was a Harvey girl and lied to Brad over and over about it. He was crazy about her and loved her more than she deserved, and she used to take it for granted and push his limits.
He made excuses for her because she was young and at that time the love of his life. It is sort of cliched but the story was that he supposed to be surprising her but found her stark naked and doing things to Harvey in her trailer. Ew that man is skeezy. Can you imagine it is bad enough she cheats but with him? His little angel was not only a cheater but would sleep with someone to get ahead. I don’t understand why people act like that on a film set. You are surrounded by people roaming to and fro, and they aren’t stupid. They blab even if it never makes it to print especially if you act like an a-hole. But then again a lot of actors aren’t that bright. Agents are nosy as hell, and they know long before their client does because most of the top ones have a heavy dose of Littlefinger in them. But in this case he had no clue.
Then she got a glimpse of the other side of his personality. He was devastated and heartbroken but there was not a chance he would take her back. So that in turn hurt her and
it is absolutely true she couldn’t get over it even after marrying Chris Martin.
I don’t want to dig into the triangle but his marriage to JA was doomed from the beginning. Gwyneth haunted that marriage and freely told everyone she wished she could get him back even in interviews Gwyneth was the It girl at the time. JA lost a lot of weight and said in an interview it was because he liked skinny women. Her fans probably remember when she got very thin, grew out her hair and colored it blonde with a middle part. She stepped up her fashion game and got some tasteful plastic surgery.
They used to be seen squabbling all the time and I have never seen this again but there was a photo series some pap caught of them fighting. It was obvious she was mad about something. He was trying to reassure her, but she pushed him away and started to walk away. He tried to talk and hold her hand, but she folded her arms, and then he just stood there with his arms like What did I do Come on and looked exasperated. This was well before the triangle. It is scrubbed like the other one of her looking mad and him looking like IDGAF. One of the reasons I remember it because it was odd for those to be public. I wonder if Gwyneth thought maybe then would be her chance since she was still talking about him.
Paps were indiscreet back then and that was when they used to climb in trees and hide behind garbage cans trying to get the money shot. Those days are gone.
Gwyneth is clearly sending signals to him now that he is single. Chris Martin was not altogether her type or the love of her life, and she knows at one time she had someone who loved her and wasn’t immune to being seen with her. Who would actually walk with her in public and didn’t cheat on her. Kind of gives a person a little perspective but I would be shocked if she got her wish. At first, I thought the rumor she was circling was just whatever but now I see it must be true.
For gossip’ sake please do it. We could avoid Tangerine for months with rumors and assumptions. She and Serena could have a blonde off.
I can believe she cheated, but not with Harvey.
I though it was well known she cheated on Brad with John Hannah, her co-star in Sliding Doors.
Ah no!
I would prefer Garner and Pitt. That would be epic.
Paltrow is known in the industry as a wh0r3. My ex-boss in the industry had mentioned it over and over. Yes, Pitt loved her and she should have been very grateful that she was so loved by this guy. She was a spoiled brat.
Perfect post Magnoliarose, and definitely how I remember it.
I have always believed Gwyneth was Brads “The One” and his pride never recovered when she cheated on him. He was matched with Jennifer and it was a good match, physically. She also appeared more laidback than the snooty Gwyneth. He punched above his weight with Jolie. I think they were into each other but personality wise they did not match.
Why does she think Brad cares at this point who screwed up? Ha ha, he’s over it, Gwen.
That’s what I don’t get either. He’s been married twice now. Clearly, he’s worried about his issues right now with his kids and potential ex-wife (and possibly his public image).
E online only published a small part of the podcast. She also talks about her current boyfriend Brad F. and their relationship.
Still, this is the 100th time she’s brought up Brad Pitt’s name. Winona has never brought up Johnny Depp’s name this many times.
kate moss + johnny depp = 90′s IT couple for me!
But my god, I forgot how pretty Gwyneth was back in the day, before she fried her hair and got so sanctimonious.
It still is so amusing to me that Brad styles himself just like the lartner he is with
She really was an It Girl in the 90ies! I remember an interview she did with The Washington Post. They mentioned her recent film roles as well as her Hollywood pedigree, and pointed out how polite she was during the interview, even pouring the reporter a cup of tea. They wryly concluded that with all the aforementioned credentials, there was no reason she would not become a big star if she chose. I found it very telling at the time.
I remember her at the time saying she’d screwed it up, and that he was a good person. I also remember her saying that if people saw any more photos of them together that they’d go out and kill themselves. She felt it was way over-exposed. People think she’s stuck up but I don’t. She’s very self-depricating, actually. Yes, her expensive organic ingredient cooking tips are a bit much, but overall she’s not a celebrity I hate at all.
The movie Se7en is still a top psychological thriller IMO. That movie sticks with you. Brad and Gwen had good chemistry together too.
Agree that a lot of his ladies did not match up with his beauty. I think Angie did and his Allied costar Marion Cotillard. Even though they didn’t date it sure added fuel to the preggo drama because they looked so hot together.
GOOP, are you trying to counsciously couple with Bradley?? Or better say: with William?!
