Kim Kardashian: ‘My daughter would be better’ as president than Trump

Kim Kardashian covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. It’s a gorgeous editorial for the most part, although to be clear: Kim obviously looks like some kind of Cher-doll hybrid. The combination of Cher-like extensions, plastic surgery, fake eyelashes and Photoshop have really given Kim an almost alien-like visage. In the interview, Kim talks politics and how much she hates living in Trump’s America. Kim became more outspoken politically last year, donating to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and trying to talk more about reproductive rights and racial issues. Some highlights from the interview:
Careful about political conversations: “Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues. You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful; I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”
On Donald Trump: “Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter [North West] would be better. We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”
On feminism: “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside…Modern feminists are all the girls around us today. Every time you look on social media and there’s someone standing up for themselves, to me that’s a modern feminist. There’s such an amazing group of girls that empower each other.”
Fearful for her kids’ futures: “Life scares me, just thinking of all the things that can go wrong. When you’re a mom you turn into this maniac that just thinks anything and everything can go wrong. [Social media] doesn’t seem like the safest place. I have a pretty thick skin. But I feel bad for anyone that gets hate on social media. There’s so much cyber-bullying and negativity in comments to everyone. I think it’s so wrong. No matter what you do, you’re so judged and criticized on social media. I hope it changes. I hope people stop being so negative.”
Staying motivated:“When you have kids it keeps you motivated. I want to have something on my own. I feel good when I get up and go to work and am busy all day. That makes me happy. If I just, like, retire, I would definitely be more of a stay at home mom, but I want my kids to have a really strong work ethic and see how motivated mom and dad really are.”
I’ve said before that few things make me more grateful to be childfree than the Donald Trump presidency. I don’t know how you parents out there deal with this – how do you explain this orange monstrosity to your kids? Especially if you’re the mother or father of kids who are minorities, how do you make them feel safe in Trump’s America? Kim’s right – it’s like a nightmare every day, and I’m well into adulthood, so I can barely imagine how terrifying this must be for kids. That being said, I doubt North West would be a better president (but Kim would, sorry not sorry).
As for this: “I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist…” That could be about anybody. But I think I know who she’s talking about.
While I appreciate Kim denouncing Trump as a bad president which is an understatement, I would not appreciate for her to be in the White House. Can you imagine the Kardashians installed in the White House, what kind of place would that be? Oh my God, the dresses they would wear! Agghhhh.
I’m wonder she thinks she’s contributing that is more then someone like Brie who openly identifies as a feminist. Or heck Rowan who is 15 and a feminist. Or Amandla.
It’s very strange agreeing with Kim Kardashian on so many things.
It is a weird feeling, I agree.
I know. For me, as a mother, maybe it’s the legitimate fear for your children. She’s fake on so many levels, but I don’t see her as ignorant. She’s a smart businesswoman, which can’t be said about her sisters, she paved the way for their wealth. Can’t say any longer it was just the sex tape, a lot of Hollywood has done that without the success that came to her. Maybe I’m just in a mood, but she’s my age, loves her kids and is fearful of trump. Guess I don’t mind her as much as I thought I did.
Kim’s mother is a smart businesswoman, not Kim. Kris is the one who figured out how to profit from Kim’s sex tape and took it from there. Kim always wanted to be famous, but she was vague about what for. She would still be organizing closets and embezzling from clients’ credit cards if her mother hadn’t taken over.
Kris sets things up. Kim signs on for it. The empire would collapse if Kris died today. The only other one in the family with business knowledge and willingness to actually work is Kourtney, but she is much less likely to want to manage the whole family like Kris does. She can do well enough independently. Better, actually. But Kylie, Kim, and Khloe need Mama Ten Percent.
Even Kendall’s opportunities would evaporate without her mom and Kanye’s connections – she just isn’t that good a model. Kris pushed hard to get her and Kylie started, even taking them out of school to work as models. Kris had to sign off on all that plastic surgery for underage Kylie. Never underestimate Mama Ten Percent.
Kim thinks of herself as hard-working, but actually it’s more that she likes to be busy even if just sitting in a chair while somebody else does her hair and makeup etc. Her sisters called her out for laziness with regard to their original Dash store. She really comes across in the shows as a basically lazy person who likes to look busy. Other people are doing the real work.
I know. I felt a little prickle of like. It is just a spark mind but I am surprised.
With Trump being the worst human being alive right now he elevates everyone else. If someone forced me to have dinner with Kim or Melania or the daughter. I would choose Kim easily.
She and Princess Complicit share the same surgical enhancer.
She is just using any name to get in the press. She said she might vote for him before elections.
True how quickly they forget she was on the fence about Trump, her words. Kanye met with him before the election. People who think that Kim is intelligent and different are full of it. First it was crazy pimp mom who made her famous and handles all of this. Kris is still her manager. This is her way to get publicity for herself and passive aggressively go after others to make her sound like a good mother and concerned citizen. Sorry, I don’t believe her act. She just wants the fame and fortune always has.
Somebody told her the latest poll results and so it’s safe now for her to criticize him. Maybe Kanye has changed his mind about Trump also and she is likely to take her lead in such things from him if they are ever together. She’s kind of chameleon-like that way with significant others. Her second husband was the odd exception, she was completely in control always with him and treated him like a prop.
Well, she’s monetized it. Which makes it “work”. I used to be one of those people who gave her sh*t for it, but when it comes down to it, a lot of people have tried to do what she’s doing. No one has succeeded like she has. It’s an awful version of a success story, but much like Trump, all of us in the celebrity watching/gossip world bear a little blame for it.
I don’t understand why so many women are reluctant to claim feminism. Are they not sure they deserve equality, safety and respect??? One thing the right wing has done well is demonize any moment that advocates for equality. It’s tragic.
Fear makes women shy away from it.
Even though the definition is simple we are conditioned from birth to be afraid of our power. We are taught our bodies are only as worthy as our male society decides. Our happiness is only based on our relation to men. How successful you will be is determined by how much allowance men are willing to give. If you fail to be acceptable then you are useless.
The first male in our lives, in general, are our fathers. How imprinted we become by our patriarchal society begins there. Who our fathers are and how they treat us and value us is the beginning of our self-view.
When a woman says I am a feminist as most of us here do we understand we won’t be getting good girl points and that some men are going to feel threatened by our existence. There will be women who will feel even more threatened and feel the need to attack. It also means we have to step up and be willing to fight for it and be “masculine”. It isn’t passive.
Her life has been about nudity and self-promotion and at all cost capture the male gaze. She doesn’t understand at any time she can say I am a feminist and explore it. She doesn’t need anyone else’s approval. The only requirement, to me, is a willingness to learn and grow. How it is expressed is up to the individual.
I have no trouble with Kim not wanting to use the label feminist for whatever reason. I’m more interested in what people do than in what they call themselves.
Feminist is a word that carries so much extra baggage way beyond the simple dictionary meaning for many people. I don’t use the label myself and would never ask someone if they were a feminist. Better to be more direct and just use the basic definition, which involves equality and equal opportunities. If you ask people that question, they will say yes with no hesitation. But labels bother people because they’re not sure whose version of feminism they would be signing on to. I know there are those who have no trouble with the label, but they all have a different framework on which they hang that label.
Besides, it’s a label that can especially make many men hesitate to apply it to themselves because of the form. That’s cultural. I don’t need men to call themselves feminists, I need them to live the ideas of equality and fairness and equal opportunities for everybody. Labels can really get in the way.
Anyway, many people have trouble with labels in general. I use very few labels for myself and none involve political leanings. It’s really better to focus on specific issues and events than to toss labels around in discussions. People are complicated and not as easy to label as cans of soup.
Ok, I had to look this up… Cher has Armenian ancestry. I fell down a deep rabbithole looking at Cher’s pics, especially from early in her career. I really didn’t know that about her heritage. I think it explains why a lot of her earliest pics look kind of like Kourtney. Cher was such a beautiful woman – Kim is too, just artificially.
Yeah, they share the almost exact same heritage mix: Armenian and North Western European. I think Cher has some (disputed IIRC) Native American heritage, but other than that they’re pretty much heritage twins. Cher was gorgeous, and I think she’d have aged beautifully if she hadn’t had those fillers done.
To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside…
Translation : There’s still a bunch of money to be made here, so I feel like not actually calling myself a feminist because like, I don’t believe in labels and stuff or whatever, I can play both sides without worrying about a dent in my revenue stream.
That photoshoot (there are a few more images around online) seems to be an homage to one Cher did in the 70s, including a practically identical picture. When you compare the two photoshoots it really highlights how cartoonish the surgery she’s chosen makes Kim look. There’s a photo of Kim from this shoot, not included in the article above, where it looks like she’s squatting and she’s almost like Amanda Lepore there, not like Cher at all.
It was a weird “shock” to see it, I suppose because we see her all the time and don’t generally notice the constant modifications until BAM it just seems so overdone. It was really unsettling and jarring. If you can, try looking up the photos to compare and contrast (I can’t remember the name of the photoshoot, but googling “kim cher photoshoot 70s” brings up some photos of that shoot). It’s a real double take moment and not in a good way.
It’s horrible explaining Dump to your kids. He’s increasing bullying in schools and the workplace. I am a mom and a former teacher and I’m glad I’m at home and not teaching so I don’t have to pretend to be apolitical at school. He’s an abomination. What has Kim done to her face?!?!
Her children acutally have a pretty good chance of turning out like Trump.
@QueenB Her children won’t be like trump. They’re black kids. Black kids will never have the kind of privilege to rise up to be president with the past and the behavior of someone like trump. Never ever. Remember the class that was Obama? We have to be perfect.
umm…her husband is black, and he openly endorsed Trump….
He was in a manic state and what does it even have to do with sarah6 said? Genuine question.
How do you know he was in a manic state? Gossip blogs? Hes never stated he was unwell. I think his publicist said it was exhaustion? Never at any point since them has he made a statement or withdrawn his support, so as far as any of us are aware, he still supports Trump.
Perhaps if hes reconsidered and wants to withdraw his support for Donald Trump, he come out an admit he was wrong. Until he does, he is in the record as supporting and endorsing a white nationalist.
…because it was obvious, and you didn’t answer.
At least Kim wouldn’t attempt to infringe on certain rights people have, and we all know she loves the press. They are equally clueless, but Kim doesn’t seem to be as inherently evil.
Let us learn from history’s mistakes and never vote for a celebrity/reality TV star to be in ANY KIND of super political power.
I am in agreement with Kim that something crazy happens everyday and Trump is sucking hard at life in office. I don’t really care to read her words though. Very spacey, this one.
I am frightened every single day for my babies. It keeps me up at night. I have developed sleep problems from anxiety about it.
My daughter saw the Nazis with the Tikki torches chanting Jews will not replace us on television at someone else’s house. I didn’t realize it until she was playing on my husband’s laptop and clicked on a news bookmark. She asked me about the parade but not just one question. Why are they saying that? Why do they look mean? Why are they doing a parade? We tried to explain but it was pretty lame.
Only my oldest seems to grasp it but only that our family does not support 45 (his name is not welcome in my home) because he is a bad man who does bad things that hurt innocent people. , So I named her friends from different groups and she got it. Why would 45 want to hurt my friend and his family? Because he is a bad man like the bad men who hurt our family in Europe.
She knows our history and in Hebrew school, they began to teach about it a little last year.
He has made life much more difficult in ways I never could have imagined. We have started making plans and rearranging our finances just in case.
If one more person tells me he wouldn’t hurt us because his daughter is Jewish I will scream.
