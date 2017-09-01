‘Tulip Fever’ is finally being released after three years: what went wrong?

I lost count of how many times Tulip Fever’s release has been pushed back. It was originally filmed in the summer of 2014, before Alicia Vikander stormed the Oscars with The Danish Girl. It’s a film from The Weinstein Company, makers of overwrought-yet-sexy costume dramas. It was supposed to be a slam-dunk, a costume drama about flowers and sexy secrets, starring some “hot” new talent like Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Cressida Bonas, Cara Delevingne, etc. None of that came to pass. The film probably should have been released in 2015, but I always wondered why TWC didn’t just release the film in the wake of Vikander’s Oscar win – they could have done it quietly, but the film would have gotten a boost from her Oscar campaign. I guess not. Anyway, the film is finally coming out this weekend in 600 locations (a limited release). There are no major nationwide releases for this Labor Day weekend, so maybe Tulip Fever will get a boost from that.

I’ve been reading some reviews, and critics seem to agree: Tulip Fever is terrible. This one review says it plainly: this “has all the clear markings of a Weinstein ‘salvage’ job.” There’s an overzealous narration, too many jumpy cuts, roles that seemed left on the cutting room floor, etc. Tulip Fever is a “broken mess” and it “feels straight-up butchered.”

Can I also blame Alicia Vikander a little bit for this mess too? While critics aren’t saying that Vikander sucks in Tulip Fever (they’re just saying the movie is terrible), I just feel like… we’ve been here before. The release date for The Light Between Oceans kept getting pushed back too, and it felt like a case of “the emperor’s new clothes” where no one really wants to admit that Vikander in particular really can’t carry a film and that she’s not really a “draw” as an actress. Hollywood is really trying to make her happen and everybody’s pushing this narrative that she’s just so incredibly talented and amazing and… are people really buying it? I guess some people are. But it will definitely be interesting to see what happens with Lara Croft, right?

Also: even though Alicia covered one of the September issues, she has done no promotion for this film ahead of this weekend’s release. She has one new interview out this week – and it doesn’t even mention the movie!!