Mindy Kaling: ‘A lot of husbands’ are uncomfortable when wives have full-time jobs

Mindy Kaling still isn’t telling us about the baby-daddy. It will be a mystery… until it isn’t. I suspect that unlike the January Jones situation – she’s never said one word in the press about the baby-daddy – Mindy will eventually talk about it. She’s just not talking about it now, and all of that is her right. I’m just curious. I still have my fingers crossed for the baby-daddy to be “hot rando Kiwi.” It’s probably BJ Novak, but a girl can hope. Anyway, Mindy covers the latest issue of American Way, American Airlines’ in-house, in-flight magazine. She doesn’t identify the baby daddy, but she does talk about her “mysterious” personal life.

Control & mystery: “My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of women respond to that.” A woman who works: “On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs. But in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.” When The Mindy Project was canceled by Fox: “I was super disappointed,” she admits. But, “less than a week later, they announced that we were going to be on Hulu.” People confusing her for her TMP character: “I think people forget when you create a show, you’re creating different characters that have different aspects of your personality. I play one of them, so obviously, everyone thinks I identify most with her.”

First off, of course people identify her character with the real Mindy. The character’s name is Mindy and the real Mindy writes and produces the show. We know the real Mindy isn’t a celebrity-obsessed OB/GYN with man problems, but I think it’s pretty likely that the real Mindy is a celebrity-obsessed actress with man problems.

As for what she says about men feeling uncomfortable when their wives have full-time jobs… yes. That’s real. Men feel “forgotten” or like their wives don’t “need” them. That’s why there’s an entire industry devoted to telling women that they should work really hard and be successful, but not too successful or else they can’t get or keep a man, because Male Ego So Fragile. Don’t even talk about what happens when a wife makes more money than her husband! It’s no wonder that Mindy seems like she’s pretty content to raise her baby on her own.