Mindy Kaling: ‘A lot of husbands’ are uncomfortable when wives have full-time jobs

Mindy Kaling still isn’t telling us about the baby-daddy. It will be a mystery… until it isn’t. I suspect that unlike the January Jones situation – she’s never said one word in the press about the baby-daddy – Mindy will eventually talk about it. She’s just not talking about it now, and all of that is her right. I’m just curious. I still have my fingers crossed for the baby-daddy to be “hot rando Kiwi.” It’s probably BJ Novak, but a girl can hope. Anyway, Mindy covers the latest issue of American Way, American Airlines’ in-house, in-flight magazine. She doesn’t identify the baby daddy, but she does talk about her “mysterious” personal life.
Control & mystery: “My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of women respond to that.”
A woman who works: “On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs. But in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.”
When The Mindy Project was canceled by Fox: “I was super disappointed,” she admits. But, “less than a week later, they announced that we were going to be on Hulu.”
People confusing her for her TMP character: “I think people forget when you create a show, you’re creating different characters that have different aspects of your personality. I play one of them, so obviously, everyone thinks I identify most with her.”
First off, of course people identify her character with the real Mindy. The character’s name is Mindy and the real Mindy writes and produces the show. We know the real Mindy isn’t a celebrity-obsessed OB/GYN with man problems, but I think it’s pretty likely that the real Mindy is a celebrity-obsessed actress with man problems.
As for what she says about men feeling uncomfortable when their wives have full-time jobs… yes. That’s real. Men feel “forgotten” or like their wives don’t “need” them. That’s why there’s an entire industry devoted to telling women that they should work really hard and be successful, but not too successful or else they can’t get or keep a man, because Male Ego So Fragile. Don’t even talk about what happens when a wife makes more money than her husband! It’s no wonder that Mindy seems like she’s pretty content to raise her baby on her own.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of American Airlines.
I’m uncomfortable with the amount of work she’s had on her face…esp. those lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s pregnant you asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s had lip fillers for the last few years. It has nothing to do with her pregnancy. And it does look weird. And unless you’re actually Mindy, calling someone else an asshole is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that necessary? There have been stories about changes to her face for over a year, long before she was pregnant, including on this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had her lips done long before she got pregnant. I don’t think they’re injections either, they’re like implants or something. Do you watch The Mindy Project? It’s so distracting when she speaks. I think it started in Season 4, she suddenly looked like a different person with a rubbery mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She started having significant work done 2-2.5 years ago. It has nothing at all to do with her pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KB I know right, I used to love the Mindy Project, now I just watch it cause, hey I’m here why not, but the work she has done on her face the last few years has been so distracting, I sometimes cringe watching her. why why why do people alter what genetics made. Unless you have a disfigurement of some sort, you got into the business with your looks, why change them now? I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DUH: I’m surprised CB actually permitted your comment. There’s NO reason to call someone an asshole just because you don’t agree with their statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband sure doesn’t have a problem with me working. He’s like, girl get that money! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the impression I’m getting nowadays. Most men seem to want a woman who works because it helps pay the bills. Some women seem even weary that a man only wants them for their ability to make money. Something has shifted…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most men are okay with women working and bringing some kind of income, but many still have issues if the woman makes more than he does and has a career that is time consuming. I see a lot of this with my female friends who are lawyers and the spouse is not, especially when kids are in the mix. Not all the men step up and help their spouse even though they have the job with more flexibility. And many women compensate by trying to do it all because of the fragile male ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Economy has shifted. Families used to be able to support themselves with one wage. They wouldn’t live luxuriously or anything but a manual worker would at least put food at the table for the family. Now it is so much harder. Of course men want women who works because unless he is loaded, they are going to struggle financially. Women working in 21. Century is not solely “feminism and empowerment”, it is , for most women, a necessity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do get the impression that men expect women to do the chores AND work. It’s a lot for a woman nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nic919 Yep, that’s my experience too. Men don’t mind a woman who works and contributes to the income, they just don’t like it if they’ themselves are the ones “contributing” and not seen as the ones with the more important job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree. In the town where I grew up, I know of many, many couples where the wife is an RN, LPN, CDA, accountant, etc, and the husbands are working low paying construction jobs. The women are by far the main breadwinners, not to mention the ones with careers that provide medical benefits for the family.
The men all seem to have low grade alcohol issues and incurable laziness. I find it unbelievably annoying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha mine too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with Ridley: my husband is after me to take more gigs (we’re musicians) and is happy to have an accomplished wife. Maybe it’s not the money as much as it’s the lack of time, but that’s a problem for everyone now, including lowest paid workers. Seems like everyone has a stressful job, or they have to work more than one job to make ends meet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try being in the same field as your boyfriend. they are so giving and kind when you’re not doing as well, but If you start progressing ahead of him suddenly there are all these household bullshit things you’ve apparently been neglecting that need to be done now now now instead of work or else you don’t love him
Yes. We’ve been working through this. Yes, we’ve come a long way. But I’ll never forget how hurt I felt when I thought I lost his support because he was jealous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree my husband loves my salary. There are a lot of women who have problems with their husbands who are married to their careers and never see them. So it can go both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It definitely goes both ways.
There’s certainly men who just don’t like women being more successful than them, or not available to them at all times, but there’s also a lot of perfectly decent men who are just more comfortable than many women in saying what they need from a relationship.
A lot of women are socialised to think of having an ambitious, busy husband as a good thing. Which it can be, but it can also mean you live a very lonely life playing third wheel to your husband and his job. So many women just accept that, even if it makes them miserable, because having a successful husband is seen as the ideal. If it’s not working for you it must be your problem, right?
Men aren’t socialised to think that way, so they’re more likely to speak up and tell their partner that their work/life balance is ruining the relationship. That’s not a bad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine was like that too! I’ve been a SAHM for almost 10 years now and he’s like, sooooo are you gonna go back to work???? PLEASE?? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY, Caroline! I quit working FT when my daughter was 1, and have been home for a while, but my husband is aaaaaalways hinting for me to back and he LOVED the big bucks I made and wants me to earn as much as I can!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, where these men at that want to support me? I love my career and my SO, but I can’t even imagine a life with a partner who didn’t want/need me to contribute my half.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen-I make it and my husband is happy to spend it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought. Like, who are these men who have a problem with their spouse working? Girl you need new friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So funny but after I had my baby my husband was like I am not sure I want you to work for a year. I was like WTF???? Where did this come from?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never met a married man that was uncomfortable with the wives having a full time job, my husband certainly isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never heard of that either. I think this is the classic case of projecting.
I am not American though so maybe I am missing something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She mentions full-time demanding jobs which I view as different from full-time jobs. Some full-time jobs don’t have predictable hours and can demand your time on evenings and weekends. All of the women lawyers I know have related the push-pull they feel when their job demands impact family life and it is magnified when they have kids. Many leave private practice and compromise their aspirations to restore harmony at home. I also have physician friends who have related the same concerns. It’s a real issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just realized that she said that there is a “lot of stress”, and implied that the stress causes discomfort. I wonder if her words were slightly misinterpreted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I own my own business and we have several locations throughout the city I live in and the surrounding communities. I’m a “hands on” manager and can work upwards of 12-14 hours on any given day. I’m not a doctor or a lawyer but my job is still demanding. Adding to that is the fact that my husbands “full time” job is being a Marine, I would say that my life has it’s fair share of stress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps this is cultural thing. Because in my culture the men love it when the women work!!! More money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Stay at home mums are very rare in my country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha not my husband! He’s realistic and knows that without me working our disposable income would diminish along with our health insurance…a huge no no. I get what she’s saying tho if both partners had demanding careers, it puts a strain but communicating and always understanding making your marriage work is a job in itself..a fun job but takes effort on both ends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mr tracking was never uncomfortable with my having a FT job–until life got real and arguments arose about divvying about housework and childcare. He’s proud of my professional accomplishments, and knows my income contributes meaningfully to our standard of living, but I’m pretty sure occasionally fantasizes about having a little woman who’d take care of all of that stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought maybe referring to the kinds of work-life balance issues that arise with two FT(+) jobs. Every dual income couple I know has some stress related to this, to greater or lesser degrees, above all after kids come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mindy Kaling is Indian and they have a very patriarchal society but I believe most of her friends are white/western (but this may not be true) so I’m surprised it’s such an issue amongst her married friends.
“On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs. But in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.”
When it comes to married couples I think a lot of men secretly don’t like it when they aren’t the higher earner. They don’t mind their wives working a 9-5 but they still want to be considered the primary breadwinner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm… she’s from Boston and dates white men.
I mean, we’re all in patriarchal societies. Don’t get racist about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing racist about my comment; whether she’s from Boston or not she’s still Indian. I mention it because India has a huge problem with treatment of women; pointing that out isn’t racist. USA is patriarchal but India is on a whole different level. Whether she dates white men or not isn’t relevant because she was talking about her married friends. I would imagine some of them are Indian because she’s Indian but then again she does she seem to have some color issues and might have all non-Indian friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mom was a doctor though. So she comes a family where it isn’t really weird for the wife to be working. She comes from both a high-achieving family and a high-achieving culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be curious to see any stats about men’s attitudes on their wives working.
My hubs loves and appreciate that I work. And vice versa. Everyone that I know that is married feels the same way. If anything I feel that now the expectations on women are that they will bring home some bacon, manage the household, and wake up at 4am daily to workout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in a very economically mixed area, and the only women who don’t work are upper middle class or above, very low income, or have more than three kids. The wealthier women don’t need to, the low income women wouldn’t make enough money to offset child care, and the cost of child care for three or more kids cancels out the income of even middle class women. Most everyone else sees it as something that is necessary to take care of business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mindy Kaling grew up in a very privileged environment in Weston, MA. Her mom was a physician who may have continued to work full-time or part-time, but many families in Weston are so wealthy that they can easily afford for a mom to quit work or just work part time and still have nannies. She would also be one of few families of color other than the occasional NBA player or two. Bill Belichick would have been a neighbor. Her private school in Cambridge was also extremely privileged. A co-worker sends her kids there and often complains that most of the other moms don’t understand the time limitations that come with having a job
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience with my ex-husband, he had no problem with me having a full-time and at times demanding job but he also expected me to take care of everything else too. Maybe that’s what she means and was trying to be nice about it…???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work always and will not stop, it would be too boring and I would feel I waste my capacity (not to mention education) and would never place my life in anyone elses hands. I am in charge of my well being and future and only i can and will secure this form myself with 100% certainty. If someone else promises you this, this is still not a 100% guarantee.
That said, my partner didnt work for a year and just now started working, and never did he complain about me working. He would actually like to be a stay at home partner, I think
But with his low performance on household chores, he has to train on that for a while before I’d ever let him stay home.
But lets be real- today its well known that both people have to work to get by. No one person can earn enough to support two people or larger investments (talking about the average household here).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. I don’t completely agree. I’ve had one controlling BF who didn’t want me to work, and that ended quickly. Most men actually prefer a successful partner and a second income. In fact, I think men get bored when their partner is just at home waiting for them. But, they do get obnoxious if you don’t pay enough attention to them so it’s sort of bullsh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband loves that I have a job. I also make more money than him. The problem I have is that he is very old fashioned in some ways. Like he says the yard is his area and the house mine. He will cook sometimes but rarely cleans and Never does dishes. Do any of you have any suggestions on how I can get him to help out more? If I try and soften it by saying, I don’t feel like cooking, he’ll say don’t worry about it, we’ll find something to eat. Idk how else to approach it. Thankfully we don’t have kids. ive relaxed my cleaning and cooking standards for myself, but idk how to get him to help more. Other than that, he’s a great husband. Is this a common problem in marriages?
Report this comment as spam or abuse