Mindy Kaling: ‘A lot of husbands’ are uncomfortable when wives have full-time jobs

Mindy Kaling still isn’t telling us about the baby-daddy. It will be a mystery… until it isn’t. I suspect that unlike the January Jones situation – she’s never said one word in the press about the baby-daddy – Mindy will eventually talk about it. She’s just not talking about it now, and all of that is her right. I’m just curious. I still have my fingers crossed for the baby-daddy to be “hot rando Kiwi.” It’s probably BJ Novak, but a girl can hope. Anyway, Mindy covers the latest issue of American Way, American Airlines’ in-house, in-flight magazine. She doesn’t identify the baby daddy, but she does talk about her “mysterious” personal life.

Control & mystery: “My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of women respond to that.”

A woman who works: “On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs. But in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.”

When The Mindy Project was canceled by Fox: “I was super disappointed,” she admits. But, “less than a week later, they announced that we were going to be on Hulu.”

People confusing her for her TMP character: “I think people forget when you create a show, you’re creating different characters that have different aspects of your personality. I play one of them, so obviously, everyone thinks I identify most with her.”

First off, of course people identify her character with the real Mindy. The character’s name is Mindy and the real Mindy writes and produces the show. We know the real Mindy isn’t a celebrity-obsessed OB/GYN with man problems, but I think it’s pretty likely that the real Mindy is a celebrity-obsessed actress with man problems.

As for what she says about men feeling uncomfortable when their wives have full-time jobs… yes. That’s real. Men feel “forgotten” or like their wives don’t “need” them. That’s why there’s an entire industry devoted to telling women that they should work really hard and be successful, but not too successful or else they can’t get or keep a man, because Male Ego So Fragile. Don’t even talk about what happens when a wife makes more money than her husband! It’s no wonder that Mindy seems like she’s pretty content to raise her baby on her own.

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of American Airlines.

 

48 Responses to “Mindy Kaling: ‘A lot of husbands’ are uncomfortable when wives have full-time jobs”

  1. lobstah says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I’m uncomfortable with the amount of work she’s had on her face…esp. those lips.

    Reply
  2. Radley says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:02 am

    My husband sure doesn’t have a problem with me working. He’s like, girl get that money! LOL

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:09 am

      That’s the impression I’m getting nowadays. Most men seem to want a woman who works because it helps pay the bills. Some women seem even weary that a man only wants them for their ability to make money. Something has shifted…

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:24 am

        Most men are okay with women working and bringing some kind of income, but many still have issues if the woman makes more than he does and has a career that is time consuming. I see a lot of this with my female friends who are lawyers and the spouse is not, especially when kids are in the mix. Not all the men step up and help their spouse even though they have the job with more flexibility. And many women compensate by trying to do it all because of the fragile male ego.

      • Rey says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:24 am

        Economy has shifted. Families used to be able to support themselves with one wage. They wouldn’t live luxuriously or anything but a manual worker would at least put food at the table for the family. Now it is so much harder. Of course men want women who works because unless he is loaded, they are going to struggle financially. Women working in 21. Century is not solely “feminism and empowerment”, it is , for most women, a necessity.

      • perplexed says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

        I do get the impression that men expect women to do the chores AND work. It’s a lot for a woman nowadays.

      • ichsi says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:45 am

        @Nic919 Yep, that’s my experience too. Men don’t mind a woman who works and contributes to the income, they just don’t like it if they’ themselves are the ones “contributing” and not seen as the ones with the more important job.

      • The Rickest Rick says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:50 pm

        I completely agree. In the town where I grew up, I know of many, many couples where the wife is an RN, LPN, CDA, accountant, etc, and the husbands are working low paying construction jobs. The women are by far the main breadwinners, not to mention the ones with careers that provide medical benefits for the family.
        The men all seem to have low grade alcohol issues and incurable laziness. I find it unbelievably annoying

    • minx says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

      Same!

      Reply
    • Karen says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:16 am

      Hahaha mine too!!

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:29 am

      I’m with Ridley: my husband is after me to take more gigs (we’re musicians) and is happy to have an accomplished wife. Maybe it’s not the money as much as it’s the lack of time, but that’s a problem for everyone now, including lowest paid workers. Seems like everyone has a stressful job, or they have to work more than one job to make ends meet!

      Reply
    • polonoscopy says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Try being in the same field as your boyfriend. they are so giving and kind when you’re not doing as well, but If you start progressing ahead of him suddenly there are all these household bullshit things you’ve apparently been neglecting that need to be done now now now instead of work or else you don’t love him

      Yes. We’ve been working through this. Yes, we’ve come a long way. But I’ll never forget how hurt I felt when I thought I lost his support because he was jealous.

      Reply
    • lower case lois says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:48 am

      I agree my husband loves my salary. There are a lot of women who have problems with their husbands who are married to their careers and never see them. So it can go both ways.

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        It definitely goes both ways.

        There’s certainly men who just don’t like women being more successful than them, or not available to them at all times, but there’s also a lot of perfectly decent men who are just more comfortable than many women in saying what they need from a relationship.

        A lot of women are socialised to think of having an ambitious, busy husband as a good thing. Which it can be, but it can also mean you live a very lonely life playing third wheel to your husband and his job. So many women just accept that, even if it makes them miserable, because having a successful husband is seen as the ideal. If it’s not working for you it must be your problem, right?

        Men aren’t socialised to think that way, so they’re more likely to speak up and tell their partner that their work/life balance is ruining the relationship. That’s not a bad thing.

    • Caroline says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:51 am

      Mine was like that too! I’ve been a SAHM for almost 10 years now and he’s like, sooooo are you gonna go back to work???? PLEASE?? LOL

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

      Yeah, where these men at that want to support me? I love my career and my SO, but I can’t even imagine a life with a partner who didn’t want/need me to contribute my half.

      Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      September 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      Amen-I make it and my husband is happy to spend it for me.

      Reply
    • Charlene says:
      September 8, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      That’s what I thought. Like, who are these men who have a problem with their spouse working? Girl you need new friends.

      Reply
  3. lolamd says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:06 am

    So funny but after I had my baby my husband was like I am not sure I want you to work for a year. I was like WTF???? Where did this come from?

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I’ve never met a married man that was uncomfortable with the wives having a full time job, my husband certainly isn’t.

    Reply
    • Rey says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:15 am

      Never heard of that either. I think this is the classic case of projecting.
      I am not American though so maybe I am missing something.

      Reply
    • Nicole (the Cdn One) says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:33 am

      She mentions full-time demanding jobs which I view as different from full-time jobs. Some full-time jobs don’t have predictable hours and can demand your time on evenings and weekends. All of the women lawyers I know have related the push-pull they feel when their job demands impact family life and it is magnified when they have kids. Many leave private practice and compromise their aspirations to restore harmony at home. I also have physician friends who have related the same concerns. It’s a real issue.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        September 8, 2017 at 11:40 am

        I just realized that she said that there is a “lot of stress”, and implied that the stress causes discomfort. I wonder if her words were slightly misinterpreted.

      • Nicole says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        I own my own business and we have several locations throughout the city I live in and the surrounding communities. I’m a “hands on” manager and can work upwards of 12-14 hours on any given day. I’m not a doctor or a lawyer but my job is still demanding. Adding to that is the fact that my husbands “full time” job is being a Marine, I would say that my life has it’s fair share of stress.

  5. HelloThere says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Perhaps this is cultural thing. Because in my culture the men love it when the women work!!! More money.

    Reply
  6. JA says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:11 am

    haha not my husband! He’s realistic and knows that without me working our disposable income would diminish along with our health insurance…a huge no no. I get what she’s saying tho if both partners had demanding careers, it puts a strain but communicating and always understanding making your marriage work is a job in itself..a fun job but takes effort on both ends.

    Reply
  7. tracking says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Mr tracking was never uncomfortable with my having a FT job–until life got real and arguments arose about divvying about housework and childcare. He’s proud of my professional accomplishments, and knows my income contributes meaningfully to our standard of living, but I’m pretty sure occasionally fantasizes about having a little woman who’d take care of all of that stuff.

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Mindy Kaling is Indian and they have a very patriarchal society but I believe most of her friends are white/western (but this may not be true) so I’m surprised it’s such an issue amongst her married friends.

    “On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs. But in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.”

    When it comes to married couples I think a lot of men secretly don’t like it when they aren’t the higher earner. They don’t mind their wives working a 9-5 but they still want to be considered the primary breadwinner.

    Reply
    • polonoscopy says:
      September 8, 2017 at 11:44 am

      Umm… she’s from Boston and dates white men.

      I mean, we’re all in patriarchal societies. Don’t get racist about it.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        September 8, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        Nothing racist about my comment; whether she’s from Boston or not she’s still Indian. I mention it because India has a huge problem with treatment of women; pointing that out isn’t racist. USA is patriarchal but India is on a whole different level. Whether she dates white men or not isn’t relevant because she was talking about her married friends. I would imagine some of them are Indian because she’s Indian but then again she does she seem to have some color issues and might have all non-Indian friends.

    • perplexed says:
      September 8, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      Her mom was a doctor though. So she comes a family where it isn’t really weird for the wife to be working. She comes from both a high-achieving family and a high-achieving culture.

      Reply
  9. Squiggisbig says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I would be curious to see any stats about men’s attitudes on their wives working.

    My hubs loves and appreciate that I work. And vice versa. Everyone that I know that is married feels the same way. If anything I feel that now the expectations on women are that they will bring home some bacon, manage the household, and wake up at 4am daily to workout.

    Reply
  10. M4lificent says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I live in a very economically mixed area, and the only women who don’t work are upper middle class or above, very low income, or have more than three kids. The wealthier women don’t need to, the low income women wouldn’t make enough money to offset child care, and the cost of child care for three or more kids cancels out the income of even middle class women. Most everyone else sees it as something that is necessary to take care of business.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Mindy Kaling grew up in a very privileged environment in Weston, MA. Her mom was a physician who may have continued to work full-time or part-time, but many families in Weston are so wealthy that they can easily afford for a mom to quit work or just work part time and still have nannies. She would also be one of few families of color other than the occasional NBA player or two. Bill Belichick would have been a neighbor. Her private school in Cambridge was also extremely privileged. A co-worker sends her kids there and often complains that most of the other moms don’t understand the time limitations that come with having a job

    Reply
  12. huckle says:
    September 8, 2017 at 11:50 am

    In my experience with my ex-husband, he had no problem with me having a full-time and at times demanding job but he also expected me to take care of everything else too. Maybe that’s what she means and was trying to be nice about it…???

    Reply
  13. teehee says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I work always and will not stop, it would be too boring and I would feel I waste my capacity (not to mention education) and would never place my life in anyone elses hands. I am in charge of my well being and future and only i can and will secure this form myself with 100% certainty. If someone else promises you this, this is still not a 100% guarantee.
    That said, my partner didnt work for a year and just now started working, and never did he complain about me working. He would actually like to be a stay at home partner, I think :)
    But with his low performance on household chores, he has to train on that for a while before I’d ever let him stay home.
    But lets be real- today its well known that both people have to work to get by. No one person can earn enough to support two people or larger investments (talking about the average household here).

    Reply
  14. HoustonGrl says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Hmmm. I don’t completely agree. I’ve had one controlling BF who didn’t want me to work, and that ended quickly. Most men actually prefer a successful partner and a second income. In fact, I think men get bored when their partner is just at home waiting for them. But, they do get obnoxious if you don’t pay enough attention to them so it’s sort of bullsh*t.

    Reply
  15. Snowflake says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    My husband loves that I have a job. I also make more money than him. The problem I have is that he is very old fashioned in some ways. Like he says the yard is his area and the house mine. He will cook sometimes but rarely cleans and Never does dishes. Do any of you have any suggestions on how I can get him to help out more? If I try and soften it by saying, I don’t feel like cooking, he’ll say don’t worry about it, we’ll find something to eat. Idk how else to approach it. Thankfully we don’t have kids. ive relaxed my cleaning and cooking standards for myself, but idk how to get him to help more. Other than that, he’s a great husband. Is this a common problem in marriages?

    Reply

