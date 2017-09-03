Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl in the middle of the US Open coverage

Everything’s coming up BABIES in the tennis world. Everyone had a wonderfully spooky feeling that Serena Williams was going to give birth in the middle of the US Open, and of course that happened. Serena waited until Thursday night, and she was reportedly induced and gave birth to the baby on Friday, September 1. Serena and Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl! Everyone had a sixth sense about the sex too, including Serena – Serena and Alexis didn’t find out the sex of the baby beforehand, but Serena said she was getting girl vibes, because the baby didn’t give her any trouble as she was winning the Australian Open this year without dropping a set. It turns out she was right!

Baby Girl Williams-Ohanian doesn’t have a name yet, or at least they’re not announcing the name yet. Serena’s full name is Serena Jameka Williams and her sister’s full name is Venus Ebony Starr Williams. I feel like Serena would use one of Venus’s names for her daughter’s name. But we’ll see, you never know. The baby announcement came just before Venus came onto the court at the US Open, and after Venus thrashed her opponent, V said she was very happy. The US Open organization also threw together this video for Serena:

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have also welcomed a baby girl, which surprised me – I didn’t realize Jelena was due so soon. Andy Murray’s wife Kim Sears-Murray is pregnant and pretty far along too. I wonder if she’ll give birth in the next few days so the tennis world will be colonized by Virgo tennis stars 18 years from now. Novak and Jelena apparently named their daughter Tara, which is… interesting. Tara is not a Serbian name? And that name doesn’t really fit with their son’s name, Stefan. Did Novak and Serena welcome their daughters on the same day????

Also: the Australian Open next year is going to be LIT. Serena swears she’s coming back, and all of the injured players on the men’s side will be back too, including: Novak, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori… and Marin Cilic is dealing with something, who knows if it’s physical though.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, WENN.

 

34 Responses to “Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl in the middle of the US Open coverage”

  1. Babs says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Congratulations Serena! Induced birth is so painful. I had one and it lasted 48h. I hope she and the baby are okay. Can’t wait to see the pictures of the lucky baby girl! What an amazing mother, auntie and grandfather she have!
    Jameka is a beautiful name as is Venus.

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    What a great week for the Williams sisters–woohoo!

    Reply
  3. whatever says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    If the rumours are true about her having a c-section then she’s probably not going to be back to her best in time for the Australian Open. Congrats to her though.

    Reply
    • HelloSunshine says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:47 am

      That’s not necessarily true. I had a c section with my son and was able to resume normal everything within 4 weeks. She was very in shape throughout the pregnancy and has a ton of support so it’s very possible she could be!

      Congrats to her!! I can’t wait to hear the name. I bet they’re just over the moon!

      Reply
  4. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Congrats Serena and Alexis!

    Reply
  5. Sushi says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:23 am

    This baby is going to be beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    S/o to Tara!! She’s the goddess of compassion, known as a female Buddha. I love that name.

    Congrats to Serena as well!

    Reply
  7. Kiki says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Congrats to Serena, her husband and her beautiful baby girl.

    Reply
  8. Maple Girl says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Tara is a really popular name in the Balkans, especially in recent years. It’s also a name of a river in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina ( Tara Canyon is the second longest in the world, after the Grand Canyon).

    To my ears it goes really well with Stefan, but I’m from the region. How is Tara pronounced in America?

    What do you mean who knows if it’s physical for Čilić? His leg is injured?

    Reply
  9. SoulSPA says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    All best wishes to the parents and new baby :) Can’t wait to see the pictures!!

    Reply
  10. Mermaid says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Congratulations to Serena and her family!!! I’m sure her daughter will be beautiful!!!😊

    Reply
  11. Snowflake says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Awww, can’t wait to see the baby pictures

    Reply
  12. magnoliarose says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Congratulations to both couples.
    Just the right age to be the best playmate with Rumi and Tara.
    If little baby Murray is a boy we could have a dynasty on our hands. lol

    Reply
  13. OG OhDear says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Congrats on the whippersnapper!

    Reply
  14. Megan says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I can’t wait to hear her name.

    Reply
  15. Esmom says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Yay for the babies! Congrats and best wishes to all.

    Reply
  16. minx says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Can’t wait to see the baby, she’ll be gorgeous.

    Reply
  17. nicegirl says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Congratulations!! YES!!! A baby girl!!!!!!! Who will be stunningly gorgeous, just like her mama!

    Reply
  18. Jayna says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Aw, I’m glad it’s a girl. I just always saw her with a daughter.

    Reply
  19. truthSF says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Serena will most likely honor her sister, Yetunde Hawanya Tara Price (who passed away in 2003), and name her child after her over Venus!

    Reply
  20. Dee says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Congratulations Queen Serena!
    And then the next day, Sharapova crashes out of the US Open. Bwahahahaha.

    Reply
  21. Doc says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Congrats to both new tennis parents :) . Tara is quite a common Serbian name; it is also the name of a mountain and NP in Serbia.

    Reply
  22. PrincessK says:
    September 3, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I think Serena knew it was a girl and Venus let the cat out of the bag. Serena has been quiet on social media. Very surprised she hasn’t posted on social media yet , where she is a real warrior. Who would have believed a year ago that Serena would be a mother now!

    Reply
  23. Beas says:
    September 3, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    As a Tara, I approve. Great name. Unique but not weird.

    Reply
