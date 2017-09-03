Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl in the middle of the US Open coverage

Everything’s coming up BABIES in the tennis world. Everyone had a wonderfully spooky feeling that Serena Williams was going to give birth in the middle of the US Open, and of course that happened. Serena waited until Thursday night, and she was reportedly induced and gave birth to the baby on Friday, September 1. Serena and Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl! Everyone had a sixth sense about the sex too, including Serena – Serena and Alexis didn’t find out the sex of the baby beforehand, but Serena said she was getting girl vibes, because the baby didn’t give her any trouble as she was winning the Australian Open this year without dropping a set. It turns out she was right!

Baby Girl Williams-Ohanian doesn’t have a name yet, or at least they’re not announcing the name yet. Serena’s full name is Serena Jameka Williams and her sister’s full name is Venus Ebony Starr Williams. I feel like Serena would use one of Venus’s names for her daughter’s name. But we’ll see, you never know. The baby announcement came just before Venus came onto the court at the US Open, and after Venus thrashed her opponent, V said she was very happy. The US Open organization also threw together this video for Serena:

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have also welcomed a baby girl, which surprised me – I didn’t realize Jelena was due so soon. Andy Murray’s wife Kim Sears-Murray is pregnant and pretty far along too. I wonder if she’ll give birth in the next few days so the tennis world will be colonized by Virgo tennis stars 18 years from now. Novak and Jelena apparently named their daughter Tara, which is… interesting. Tara is not a Serbian name? And that name doesn’t really fit with their son’s name, Stefan. Did Novak and Serena welcome their daughters on the same day????

Also: the Australian Open next year is going to be LIT. Serena swears she’s coming back, and all of the injured players on the men’s side will be back too, including: Novak, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori… and Marin Cilic is dealing with something, who knows if it’s physical though.

