Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl in the middle of the US Open coverage

Everything’s coming up BABIES in the tennis world. Everyone had a wonderfully spooky feeling that Serena Williams was going to give birth in the middle of the US Open, and of course that happened. Serena waited until Thursday night, and she was reportedly induced and gave birth to the baby on Friday, September 1. Serena and Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl! Everyone had a sixth sense about the sex too, including Serena – Serena and Alexis didn’t find out the sex of the baby beforehand, but Serena said she was getting girl vibes, because the baby didn’t give her any trouble as she was winning the Australian Open this year without dropping a set. It turns out she was right!
Baby Girl Williams-Ohanian doesn’t have a name yet, or at least they’re not announcing the name yet. Serena’s full name is Serena Jameka Williams and her sister’s full name is Venus Ebony Starr Williams. I feel like Serena would use one of Venus’s names for her daughter’s name. But we’ll see, you never know. The baby announcement came just before Venus came onto the court at the US Open, and after Venus thrashed her opponent, V said she was very happy. The US Open organization also threw together this video for Serena:
Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!
Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have also welcomed a baby girl, which surprised me – I didn’t realize Jelena was due so soon. Andy Murray’s wife Kim Sears-Murray is pregnant and pretty far along too. I wonder if she’ll give birth in the next few days so the tennis world will be colonized by Virgo tennis stars 18 years from now. Novak and Jelena apparently named their daughter Tara, which is… interesting. Tara is not a Serbian name? And that name doesn’t really fit with their son’s name, Stefan. Did Novak and Serena welcome their daughters on the same day????
Also: the Australian Open next year is going to be LIT. Serena swears she’s coming back, and all of the injured players on the men’s side will be back too, including: Novak, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori… and Marin Cilic is dealing with something, who knows if it’s physical though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, WENN.
Congratulations Serena! Induced birth is so painful. I had one and it lasted 48h. I hope she and the baby are okay. Can’t wait to see the pictures of the lucky baby girl! What an amazing mother, auntie and grandfather she have!
Jameka is a beautiful name as is Venus.
It seems like we just learned of her pregnancy and boom baby girl is already here. Congrats to them.
Yes! I was just thinking this is the shortest celebrity pregnancy ever.
What a great week for the Williams sisters–woohoo!
If the rumours are true about her having a c-section then she’s probably not going to be back to her best in time for the Australian Open. Congrats to her though.
That’s not necessarily true. I had a c section with my son and was able to resume normal everything within 4 weeks. She was very in shape throughout the pregnancy and has a ton of support so it’s very possible she could be!
Congrats to her!! I can’t wait to hear the name. I bet they’re just over the moon!
Congrats Serena and Alexis!
This baby is going to be beautiful.
S/o to Tara!! She’s the goddess of compassion, known as a female Buddha. I love that name.
Congrats to Serena as well!
I never really liked the name, seemed a little too Gone With the Wind for me, but after knowing a couple lovely Taras, it has grown on me. Nice to hear about its meaning, thanks!
I’ve never really liked the name, and then there was that awful Tara character on Buffy years ago. (Am I dating myself? I feel like I am.) I had no clue that’s what the name meant, which makes me like it a bit more.
I love the name Tara too.
Basically all these sanskrit names that are also international, like Tara, Monika, Anushka/ Anoushka : I love them.
Congrats to Serena, her husband and her beautiful baby girl.
Tara is a really popular name in the Balkans, especially in recent years. It’s also a name of a river in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina ( Tara Canyon is the second longest in the world, after the Grand Canyon).
To my ears it goes really well with Stefan, but I’m from the region. How is Tara pronounced in America?
What do you mean who knows if it’s physical for Čilić? His leg is injured?
Tara is usually Tare-ah.
How is pronounced there?
I don’t know how to spell it phonetically, but like Zara, just with a T.
The Tara Gorge is not the longest or the second longest in the world. It’s actually quite hard to determine lengths of gorges and/ or canyons. But so many have yet to be discovered and right now the 1st longest is in Greenland at under 500kms, which is the length of more than half of ex-Yugoslavia, as the crow flies…
All best wishes to the parents and new baby Can’t wait to see the pictures!!
Congratulations to Serena and her family!!! I’m sure her daughter will be beautiful!!!😊
Awww, can’t wait to see the baby pictures
Congratulations to both couples.
Just the right age to be the best playmate with Rumi and Tara.
If little baby Murray is a boy we could have a dynasty on our hands. lol
Congrats on the whippersnapper!
I can’t wait to hear her name.
Yay for the babies! Congrats and best wishes to all.
Can’t wait to see the baby, she’ll be gorgeous.
Congratulations!! YES!!! A baby girl!!!!!!! Who will be stunningly gorgeous, just like her mama!
Aw, I’m glad it’s a girl. I just always saw her with a daughter.
Serena will most likely honor her sister, Yetunde Hawanya Tara Price (who passed away in 2003), and name her child after her over Venus!
it would be interesting if she chose tara
setting up future doubles team of her tara and novak’s tara – some tv sports marketing person just got a chill up their spine and doesnt know why
Congratulations Queen Serena!
And then the next day, Sharapova crashes out of the US Open. Bwahahahaha.
Congrats to both new tennis parents . Tara is quite a common Serbian name; it is also the name of a mountain and NP in Serbia.
I think Serena knew it was a girl and Venus let the cat out of the bag. Serena has been quiet on social media. Very surprised she hasn’t posted on social media yet , where she is a real warrior. Who would have believed a year ago that Serena would be a mother now!
As a Tara, I approve. Great name. Unique but not weird.
