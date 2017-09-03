Amal Clooney wears lilac Versace at Venice ‘Suburbicon’ premiere: lovely or meh?

'Suburbicon' Premiere - 74th Venice Film Festival

Here are some photos of George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Venice Film Festival from the past few days. On Saturday, George premiered his latest directorial effort, Suburbicon, and Amal was obviously his date for the premiere. The Clooneys rolled up to Venice early last week, having spent most of the summer in Como, Italy. Amal hasn’t been on a red carpet since she had the twins, Ella and Alexander (again, I’m really hoping they call the kid Sasha Clooney).

For the premiere, Amal did not wear a bubble dress, nor did she wear vintage. I’m shocked! Amal went with Versace, obviously an Italian designer and obviously a nod to how beloved George is in Italy, and a nod to George and Amal’s Italian love story. I feel like I’ve seen this dress a million times, but it still feels new on Amal, because it seems like the first time she’s worn this silhouette and this color. The lilac is lovely on her and the actual design is fine. It fits, the skirt is pretty, etc. I think her “faux bob” is a little bit overdone and too helmet-hair-ish, but it’s fine. My least favorite thing about this look is the earring(s?). Way too matchy-matchy.

Meanwhile, George has obviously been asked a lot of political questions while in Venice. The Daily Beast has a rundown of some of his press conference highlights, and here are some assorted quotes:

How the screenplay came about: “The genesis of the screenplay [came when] I was watching a lot of [Trump] speeches on the campaign trail about building fences and scapegoating minorities, and I started looking around at other times in our history when we’ve unfortunately fallen back into these things, and I found this story that happened in Levittown, Pennsylvania…When you talk about ‘Making America Great Again,’ America being great everyone assumed was the Eisenhower ‘50s, and it was great if you were a white, straight male, but other than that it probably wasn’t so great. It’s fun to lift up that curtain and look underneath that thin veneer and see some of the real problems that this country has yet to completely come to terms with.”

Whether he’d like to run for president some day: “Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun. Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please.”

Growing up in Kentucky: “I grew up in the South in the ‘60s and ‘70s during the Civil Rights Movement, and we sort of at that time thought we were putting to bed a lot of issues— segregation was going away, and we thought that we were putting these issues to bed. Of course we weren’t, and we have these eruptions that blow up every few years, and we realized that we’ve still got a lot of work to do as far as our original sin of slavery and racism.”

On Trump’s America: “It’s probably the angriest I’ve seen the country, and I lived through the Watergate period. There’s a dark cloud hanging over our country right now. I’m an optimist… I do believe in the youth, and I believe that we’re going to get through all of these things, and I think that the institutions of the U.S. government tend to work. We see them work with the press, and with the legislative and the judicial branches of government.”

The Confederate monuments need to come down: “This is something that’s really festering right now in the United States, when you talk about the Confederate flag and the [removal of] Jefferson Davis monuments. I grew up in Kentucky, and you know, they would come to my hometown and do Civil War reenactments, and they’d go to the townspeople and you got to pick if you got to be a Union or a Rebel soldier, and you want to be the Rebel, you know? It’s fun. But you really didn’t understand the history of the Confederate flag, and understand that that was a flag that was designed to be carried into battle against the United States of America in favor of slavery—and they lost. Now, if you want to wear it on your T-shirt or if you want to hang it off your front lawn, have at it. Good luck with your neighbors. But to hang it on a public building where partially African-American taxpayers are paying for it, that cannot stand. And we have to come to terms with those things. That’s important.”

[From The Daily Beast]

I don’t have a problem with anything he says here. He’s from a generation that grew up post-Jim Crow (or as Jim Crow laws were being dismantled), and with images of the Civil Rights movement, but he also admits full-on that growing up, he didn’t really think too much about what all of those Civil War reenactments meant. It’s a weird thing when you grow up in the South and you’re just used to seeing the Confederacy glorified in everyday life – after a while, you do forget why it’s a big deal. It’s easy to see some redneck with a Confederate flag bumper sticker and shrug off that person with a “he’s obviously an ignorant dumbass,” but we live in an age where ignorant dumbasses have all the power in this country.

'Suburbicon' Premiere - 74th Venice Film Festival

74th Venice Film Festival - 'Suburbicon’ - Premiere

'Suburbicon' Premiere - 74th Venice Film Festival

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

111 Responses to “Amal Clooney wears lilac Versace at Venice ‘Suburbicon’ premiere: lovely or meh?”

  1. tracking says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:01 am

    She looks stunning. Love the color and silhouette on her (exquisitely fitted) and her styling. I said this on the last thread–she looks wonderful with the few extra baby pounds on her and hope she isn’t trying to become stick thin again.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Amal looks lovely. Absolutely beautiful.

    I’m from Georgia, and I see lots of rednecks with confederate flag bumper stickers, license plates, actual flags duct taped to their trucks… I wish there was more I could do about it, aside from sending them “you’re an @sshole” vibes from afar. At this point, if you’re still holding on to that crap, you are an actively sh!tty human.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Agreed on the confederate symbols. Nazi monuments were destroyed–noone felt Jews should have to look at them or that the historical moment should be celebrated in anyway. Why should black Americans have to look at this shite *celebrating* men who were willing to die to protect white supremacy (and who, by the way, were traitors who should be celebrated by no US citizen anyway). Retaining those monuments in public spaces disenfranchises black citizens who have already suffered enough. Destroying them could be understood as a kind of restitution. Also agree with Clooney that what the dumb@ss Confederate sympathizers do with their own private property is their business, however. As annoying as the bumper stickers etc. are, frankly at least it lets me know who I’m dealing with.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        September 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

        Firstly, i agree with you

        ….but i feel this is the one area where private property shouldn’t be an excuse. Blanket ban, whilst teaching ALL the history, like they do in Germany and Austria, should be the way to go.

        The community rights should supersede individual rights on this point.

        Picture the alternative, using Hitler and the Nazis as the example. As an individual, you can’t ‘zieg heil’ in Germany or Austria. It is understood that the greater good of the community supersedes the individual right for anyone to do it.

        And they teach everyone *why* it’s a good thing to make it illegal as opposed to relying on the individual’s moral compass to figure out that it’s not a good thing.

        Sometimes, the state has to step in and legislate these things because humans are shitty and selfish, especially where stuff has been going on for so long it has become ‘tradition’ or ‘culture’.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:58 am

        @tracking
        What you said is the reason why I think all the symbols should be treated like hate symbols are in Germany. To have black children sit in schools named after Confederate generals is a crime.
        Put into context and it should be put in the very same context I wonder if southerners would be so quick to defend it?

        I like the way Baltimore did it. All of them were removed in the middle of the night and by morning they were gone.

        Harriet Tubman won’t be on the 20 dollar bill to replace Andrew Jackson now because Obama is gone. He was one of the most ignorant racist presidents we ever had. Remember 45 praising him? Foreshadowing that went unnoticed.

      • German Girl says:
        September 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        @ tracking

        Not quite correct about Nazi monuments, but anyway.
        Because if you destroy all Nazi monuments then how can you “prove” that it happened? It is better to remember history with actual historical things and that means that you have to keep certain monuments and tell visitors how bad Nazis / Fascists / Racists… are / were.

        Most of the former Nazi concentration camps (KZs) are memorial sites nowadays who educate visitors about the history of the Nazis and Nazi crimes and racism and fascism.

        Perhaps instead of destroying confederate monuments they should become part of memorial sites who educate about slavery and racism in US history. ??? Just imagine the effect which such a memorial site would have on today’s southern confederates :D

      • Nic919 says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm

        Most of the confederate monuments were put up in the 1920s when Jim Crow laws were being enacted, so the monuments aren’t a commemoration of the Civil War but of the racist assholes who couldn’t get over losing the war 60 years later. That’s why they need to come down.

        Everyone in the south knows the Civil War happened and African Americans still live the effects of it to this day, so they really don’t need a statue to remember how racist people were, because they still live it.

      • Holly Wouldn't says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        LAK, I think what you’re proposing would be a very dangerous precedent. I don’t like obnoxious people who like to display offensive things anymore than you do.
        However, if we do that, than what’s to stop people’s houses from getting raided because someone down the street claimed they might have a confederate flag or something? What if some common object most of us own would someday become considered offensive?
        I’m not being hystrionic, I just feel that this is how things got started when places became dictatorships.
        And yes, some people abuse their freedom of speech privileges. I remember when Eminem first came out, his schtick was to bash gay people…

      • LAK says:
        September 3, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Holly: i agree 100% and i am a big supporter of individual rights over state censorship, BUT this is one ‘right’ that has been tested several times and found to cause untold harm including, but not limited, a world war, concentration camps in Europe and Africa, etc. It has been tested and found to be wrong. Period. No ifs or buts about it. And even though the world over knows it to be wrong, humans STILL can’t self regulate not to indulge it therefore the state should step in and legislate in the same way they legislate killing or thievery!!!

        We know where the theory of Nazism & their Aryan purity leads. Banning that one thing as they have done in Germany is not a bad thing nor has it caused a slippage of individual or societal rights in those countries. Germany or Austria aren’t suffering eroded rights or policed thoughts because they outright banned statues of Hitler from the town square, Nazi memorabilia decorating items or people ‘zieg heiling’ in their countries.

        It works very well in Germany and Austria, and no one is banning other forms of expression or thoughts or gestures.

        Finally, it’s bemusing that Americans are happily living in a police state with very few civil liberties, but banning this one penicious thing outright is a step too far?

      • LAK says:
        September 3, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        Holly: one more thing, in my country, under the equal rights act as well as the public order act, Eminem would be prosecuted for gay bashing. The state has legislated against hate speech as well as discrimination of sexual orientation. Various versions of this law have been in place since the 1970s, and have been revised and amended in the 90s and 2010.
        https://www.gov.uk/guidance/equality-act-2010-guidance

        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criminal_Justice_and_Public_Order_Act_1994

        As far as i know, our society has not slipped because the state stepped in and legislated.

        And our civil liberties aren’t eroded because of it.

      • Holly Wouldn't says:
        September 3, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        So, your country is England? I took a glance at the links you posted and will read more in depth later.
        I still stand by my point, although I can’t speak for your country.
        What exactly do you mean by “Americans happily living in a police state with very few civil liberties”? People are always protesting here. Now, if you’re talking about the NSA (or whatever alphabet soup agencies are involved) surveillance, then that is a valid point.
        ETA: Quite a few conservative folks/organizations are being censored/semi-censored on places like YouTube, and, no, the ones I’m aware of aren’t “Nazi”/”White Nationalist” because I don’t follow such channels.

    • third ginger says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

      Fellow Georgian, now in Virginia. My “favorite” is the moronic “heritage not hate” sticker.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 3, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      @German Girl
      I think German Girl is from Germantown Pennsylvania. If you were German you would not tell such a lie. Don’t argue I have been there several times.
      What a coincidence. We have this conversation and wouldn’t you know a “German Girl” arrives. lol
      No one needs to prove anything. Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany and there are no symbols anywhere but museums. Just like it should be here.
      Is there a rule that one alt right shill has to respond here every few days?

      I had to write this so misinformation was called out like it should be.

      Reply
  3. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I like. The dress is lovely on her and she looks beautiful, esp. having just had a baby.
    Not many women could carry off that dress without looking frumpy or dated, but Amal does old Hollywood glam so well.

    Reply
  4. Babs says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Bolt-ons.
    She looks beautiful but I loathe that color.

    Reply
  5. OTHER RENEE says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Absolutely stunning dress. She looks great. I just wish she weren’t always preening for the camera. She makes it way too obvious.

    Reply
  6. Christin says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I’m with him on everything he says.

    Her dress is a nice color, and she looks good in it.

    Reply
  7. Sushi says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I think she looks so much more beautiful after the birth of her babies. This dress reminds me of a yellow dress that Angelina worn to Cannes 2007

    Reply
  8. third ginger says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    As a fellow Southerner,I love Clooney’s comments. You just never know where this crazy historic revisionism on the part of some in the South is going to pop up. A few years back, I took my ghost story seminar students on a tour. The elderly man conducting it knew lots of supernatural lore but was also obsessed with the Civil War. Suddenly, he began to lecture the kids on The War of Northern Aggression, which was NOT about slavery. I literally walked behind each student, saying No, it was an attempt to have a separate slave owning nation, which, of course, they already knew. And yes, there were African-American students there.

    Now,of course, we are living with the hideous results of the “white resentment” appeal.

    Reply
  9. Who ARE these people? says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:36 am

    She looks stunning.

    Reply
  10. crazydaisy says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I still can’t decide if I think she’s pretty or not. LOL

    That lavender/lilac color is very pretty… on a flower. I don’t like it on her. Might look nice on someone with blue eyes and California blonde coloring, a la Malibu Barbie. But I don’t care for it on Amal.

    Reply
    • Shirleygail says:
      September 3, 2017 at 10:40 am

      with blue eyes and California blonde colouring (a la Canadian, West Coast Barbie LOL – short, fat woman here), but with that colouring!) that colour would wash me right out…unless I had a tan (not good for fair skintones), tons of highlights in my hair and wore lots of make up……..
      I think with her colouring she can pull off pretty much any colour she damn well chooses. I’ve loved most of her clothes, but some of her dresses have been too short. So, I’m happy with this. She look glamourous and absolutely lovely. She also looks happy, which makes her utterly gorgeous!

      Reply
    • crazydaisy says:
      September 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Yes, for blonde/blue you would totally need a tan, hence the Malibu Barbie reference (dating myself, evidently). I also love this color on a much darker skin tone. I think Lupita Nyong’o would look great in it. Amal has a nice olive complexion, but somehow, especially with her hair and eyes, it doesn’t quite work for me.

      Reply
  11. Giulia says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Best I’ve seen her look. Fabulous.

    Reply
  12. Annetommy says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:45 am

    They both look nice. Beautiful dress on her. And George talks sense.

    Reply
  13. Elisa the I. says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

    She looks absolutely stunning and I love the color of the dress and her hair.
    IMO her nose looks a bit different, but whatever she had done is subtle and suits her.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I agree with most of what he says with the exception on his assessment of what period the White House terrorists are talking about. I think that Yale history professor Timothy Snyder has a more nuanced explanation by dating the great America to the 1930-40′s when in fact there was a political strategy calling for putting America first over war in Europe against nazism. The matter of fact is Hilter himself was very fond of the racial policies in US as the time. Here is an exceprt from one of his articles on this: ” Thus the nostalgic moment for this White House is not the 1950s, usually recalled warmly by American conservatives, but the dreadful 1930s, when fascists of the new right defeated conservatives of the old right in Europe. Whatever one might think of conservative nostalgia for the 1950s, it is notable for what it includes: American participation in the second world war and the beginnings of the American welfare state. For conservatives, it all went wrong in the 1960s. For the Trump administration, it all went wrong rather earlier: in the 1940s, with the fight against fascism and the New Deal. Stephen Bannon, who promises us new policies “as exciting as the 1930s”, seems to want to return to that decade in order to undo those legacies. For anyone wanting to understand the connection between current politics and Nazi ideology in Germany I highly recommend reading at least the first chapter of Snyder’s book Black Earth, of for more light and fast reading his short book he wrote right before the election On Tyranny.

    Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:56 am

      All good points, and I even think much of the WH rhetoric sounds WWI era, reminiscent of Woodrow Wilson’s racism, segregation and anti-immigrant views, as well as his reluctance for the U.S. to join the war. I have to admit that it’s been surprising, but hopeful, to see the press and public actually discuss legit historians and history when trying to deal with our current plight. I hope it inspires young people to become historians. I enjoy seeing people like Jon Meacham on the pundit shows.

      Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Amal looks wonderful, love the color and the fit. George looks great and I agree with everything he said. I hope his movie does well. I’ll go see it.

    Reply
  16. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:21 am

    She looks amazing! I can’t believe she recently had twins, but I do think the tiny bit of extra weight she’s carrying really suits her.

    Reply
  17. Aerohead21 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

    The silhouette is safe, but the color is gorgeous for her. The only thing is it isn’t spring…..like….maybe go with a jewel tone purple for fall…

    That said I had twins a year ago and she looks fabulous!!!

    Reply
  18. Jayna says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The color is growing on me. I have never seen someone that can wear all colors and hues and it flatter her, but Amal can. I’ve always envied that. I have to stay away from certain shades of colors.

    But this is the first time at first glance I thought this lilac color was not flattering on Amal, but maybe it was that I thought her makeup was just a little too harsh for such a subtle color. It is a beautiful silhouette on her and a beautiful gown. I’m just not a fan of the color in general, so maybe that makes me biased. Most on here seem to love the color on her, so what do I know? LOL And I agree, it is a different style gown than she has worn before.

    But I am more partial to the royal blue Missoni gown she wore the night before, because I thought the color was very striking on her. And I love the earrings she wore with it. Very Amal.

    https://amalalamuddinstyle.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/20170902_062845.jpg?w=640&h=879

    Reply
  19. lightpurple says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Yes, we’ve seen that dress a million times, starting with Elizabeth Taylor in this: https://i.pinimg.com/736x/e0/50/9a/e0509a8562fe6f672631e999d9e4e4ca–philippe-halsman-taylors.jpg

    Amal is no Liz but she does look nice.

    Reply
  20. KLO says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:12 am

    She looks perfect in this outfit. What a babe. I absolutely love the color too.

    Reply
  21. Miss M says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:19 am

    She looks fine. The pregnancy weight does wonders to her.
    To me, it feels like she is always copying Elisabeta Canalis red carpet style (clothes, make-up, and hair).

    Reply
  22. Maynra says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:30 am

    She looks healthier with the post baby weight for sure – radiant and happy.
    Not a fan…I don’t find her to be attractive and nothing she wears ever does a thing for me.

    Reply
  23. cleveland girl says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:33 am

    OMG! I wore that dress to my Sr. prom in 1982! I am dead serious!!

    Reply
  24. Dippit says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:49 am

    George has gone from saying something like “I’m not suited for office/as a politician because who would want that kind of scrutiny in their lives” (last year) to now saying being President would “be fun”. I believe the blind item implying the proceeds of George’s sale of Casamigos have been put into a war chest for a 2020 run. Also I believe this has been his intent for quite some time hence the judicious marriage and having children.

    I would prefer to see no further celebrities (Red or Blue) making their bids for the White House. 2020 should be a time for Dems to align behind a grassroots credentialed politician with the education and experience to run a country and help it recover from the damage the current celebrity (with his own personal war chest millions $) has inflicted on the Office, the US, and the wider world.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      September 3, 2017 at 10:54 am

      I’m pretty sure he said “fun” in a very sarcastic way. George’ s interviews are always filled with some humor thrown in. I didn’t read it as “fun” to be taken literally.

      Reply
      • Dippit says:
        September 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Perhaps so. However, I’m still of a mind that he is gearing up for a run. That said, points against that eventuality are that he is a celebrity elite and the voters may well be soured against two of those in quick succession – particularly Dems who would look hypocritical nominating their own celebrity candidate after all they have said of Trump’s lack of qualification for office. Also against the theory is the fact that George still looks set to maintain his main home base in Europe for the foreseeable future – that would disqualify him in a lot of American voters’ eyes.

      • Jerusha says:
        September 3, 2017 at 2:21 pm

        I knew someone would take it literally. He’s joking. He’s not running for any office.

    • Franklymydear... says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:02 am

      Agree, 1000%!!! I am tired of celebrities thinking they know anything about running a country. At least Ronald Reagan was governor of California before throwing his hat in the ring. He was terrible, but at least he wasn’t trying on politics for the FIRST TIME as leader of the free world. If our next election is Clooney vs. The Rock, I’m going to have to give up and go live in the remote woods of Who Knows Where.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:22 am

        Jaysus. He wasn’t serious with that comment. How in the world does anyone think he was serious saying being president sounds like fun? He’s a little deeper than that as far as what the presidency entails and the responsibility. Anyone who has seen a George Clooney interview before can almost see the face he made and tone of voice as he answered such a question put to him.

        “Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun,” he said. At which point Matt Damon, who stars in the film, interjected: “Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please!”

    • LAK says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:09 am

      A politician who has experience running a country is an impossible utopian ask since the only people with such experience are ex-presidents.

      No politician can claim they have that experience since by it’s very unique nature only only 45 people have/had it and nothing in their background qualified them for it.

      Amazing that the public can be sold on this particular point when it is an impossible skill unless the politician in question is an ex-president.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:23 am

      I am so desperate at the moment that I took his words as OK, but I agree about getting behind a non-celebrity, qualified candidate next time.

      Reply
  25. Alix says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Amal’s dress is stunning — love it.

    Do the twins have middle names?

    Reply
  26. Cupcake says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I think she is LOVING showing off her post pregnancy physique. This dress is really flattering for a tiny waist and newly larger bustline. However, in her face you can see that she’s aged and looks predictably exhausted.

    Reply
  27. Karen says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Amal looks much better with weight. But she has had lots of plastic surgery-breasts, nose looks like eye lift. I think she looks the best she ever has.

    Reply
  28. adastraperaspera says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Amal is just beautiful! George looks more relaxed in the pics, like maybe his back pain is being medicated properly now.

    Reply
  29. Cat says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    That dress is very glamorous and the color is lovely.

    Reply
  30. weegie warrior says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    wow she looks stunning – motherhood agrees with her – they both look very happy which is nice.

    Reply
  31. Snowflake says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I feel like the women George is with always have work done while they are with him. Okay, amal had a nose job before him but she’s gotten more work done since seeing him. Elizabetta especially changed. They all seem to change while dating him. It makes me wonder if he’s critical of their looks or if they do it because they are in the spotlight now? Idk.

    Reply
  32. WyoGirl says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Amal is my style icon. Love everything she wears, including the casual looks of her single days. Seriously, who else has hair that shiny? She’s tall with perfect skin and glossy hair. How high maintenance is she? With thousands of dollars of work done, beautiful baby twins of both genders, and George Clooney at her beck and call. I hate her. 😀

    Reply
  33. Hazel says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    It’s an Ava Gardner gown; lovely, but I liked the two gowns she wore earlier in the week.

    Reply
  34. FHMom says:
    September 3, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    She sure does enjoy the red carpet. They both look great.

    Reply
  35. pupax says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Beautiful dress. Too bad about the nosejob. The original nose fits the face better 99% of the time. Sigh. Stop messing with your unique beauties peeps!

    Reply
  36. Cleo says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    aren’t ‘wives of’ sort of last century? What about all the women directors, writers, and achievers at the festival?

    Reply
  37. Dorky says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    I thought that was a picture of Clooney with Joan Crawford.

    Reply
  38. Sarah says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:34 am

    🙄 at Amal’s look. She can do better, is what I had in mind as to why. Other than that I agree with everything George said.

    That said, wake me up when the inevitable happens, or George admits that the marriage is nothing more than a way to for him to shut Tina & Amy up about his love life.

    Reply
  39. RdDr says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:55 am

    I find her very smug and superior. When is George announcing he’s running for CA gov?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment