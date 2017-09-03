Amal Clooney wears lilac Versace at Venice ‘Suburbicon’ premiere: lovely or meh?

Here are some photos of George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Venice Film Festival from the past few days. On Saturday, George premiered his latest directorial effort, Suburbicon, and Amal was obviously his date for the premiere. The Clooneys rolled up to Venice early last week, having spent most of the summer in Como, Italy. Amal hasn’t been on a red carpet since she had the twins, Ella and Alexander (again, I’m really hoping they call the kid Sasha Clooney).

For the premiere, Amal did not wear a bubble dress, nor did she wear vintage. I’m shocked! Amal went with Versace, obviously an Italian designer and obviously a nod to how beloved George is in Italy, and a nod to George and Amal’s Italian love story. I feel like I’ve seen this dress a million times, but it still feels new on Amal, because it seems like the first time she’s worn this silhouette and this color. The lilac is lovely on her and the actual design is fine. It fits, the skirt is pretty, etc. I think her “faux bob” is a little bit overdone and too helmet-hair-ish, but it’s fine. My least favorite thing about this look is the earring(s?). Way too matchy-matchy.

Meanwhile, George has obviously been asked a lot of political questions while in Venice. The Daily Beast has a rundown of some of his press conference highlights, and here are some assorted quotes:

How the screenplay came about: “The genesis of the screenplay [came when] I was watching a lot of [Trump] speeches on the campaign trail about building fences and scapegoating minorities, and I started looking around at other times in our history when we’ve unfortunately fallen back into these things, and I found this story that happened in Levittown, Pennsylvania…When you talk about ‘Making America Great Again,’ America being great everyone assumed was the Eisenhower ‘50s, and it was great if you were a white, straight male, but other than that it probably wasn’t so great. It’s fun to lift up that curtain and look underneath that thin veneer and see some of the real problems that this country has yet to completely come to terms with.” Whether he’d like to run for president some day: “Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun. Can I just say that I’d like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please.” Growing up in Kentucky: “I grew up in the South in the ‘60s and ‘70s during the Civil Rights Movement, and we sort of at that time thought we were putting to bed a lot of issues— segregation was going away, and we thought that we were putting these issues to bed. Of course we weren’t, and we have these eruptions that blow up every few years, and we realized that we’ve still got a lot of work to do as far as our original sin of slavery and racism.” On Trump’s America: “It’s probably the angriest I’ve seen the country, and I lived through the Watergate period. There’s a dark cloud hanging over our country right now. I’m an optimist… I do believe in the youth, and I believe that we’re going to get through all of these things, and I think that the institutions of the U.S. government tend to work. We see them work with the press, and with the legislative and the judicial branches of government.” The Confederate monuments need to come down: “This is something that’s really festering right now in the United States, when you talk about the Confederate flag and the [removal of] Jefferson Davis monuments. I grew up in Kentucky, and you know, they would come to my hometown and do Civil War reenactments, and they’d go to the townspeople and you got to pick if you got to be a Union or a Rebel soldier, and you want to be the Rebel, you know? It’s fun. But you really didn’t understand the history of the Confederate flag, and understand that that was a flag that was designed to be carried into battle against the United States of America in favor of slavery—and they lost. Now, if you want to wear it on your T-shirt or if you want to hang it off your front lawn, have at it. Good luck with your neighbors. But to hang it on a public building where partially African-American taxpayers are paying for it, that cannot stand. And we have to come to terms with those things. That’s important.”

I don’t have a problem with anything he says here. He’s from a generation that grew up post-Jim Crow (or as Jim Crow laws were being dismantled), and with images of the Civil Rights movement, but he also admits full-on that growing up, he didn’t really think too much about what all of those Civil War reenactments meant. It’s a weird thing when you grow up in the South and you’re just used to seeing the Confederacy glorified in everyday life – after a while, you do forget why it’s a big deal. It’s easy to see some redneck with a Confederate flag bumper sticker and shrug off that person with a “he’s obviously an ignorant dumbass,” but we live in an age where ignorant dumbasses have all the power in this country.