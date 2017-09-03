Julianne Moore in LV & Valentino at the Venice Film Festival: stunning or awful?

Julianne Moore isn’t just in Venice to promote Suburbicon, her latest film, which is directed by George Clooney. Julianne is also at the film festival because she was awarded the Franca Sozzani Award, which is sort of the Venice Film Festival’s lifetime achievement award. It’s well-deserved, when you think about Julianne’s filmography and her history of turning in powerful work through the years. To receive the award, Julianne wore this red-pink Valentino which… my immediate reaction was to hate it, then I kind of fell in love with it, then I looked at the detailing a bit harder and I hated it again. I’m still on the fence. From a distance, it looks romantic and amazing. In close-up photos, it’s a really strange dress, especially with the patterned fabric underneath all of that tulle. Still, I love red on a redhead.
I’m also including some other looks from Julianne in Venice. This is what she wore to the Suburbicon photocall on Saturday. This dress is Louis Vutton Resort 2018 and I kind of love it. It’s just a boxy, weird little dress but it really suits her, right?
And here’s her look at the Suburbicon premiere on Saturday night. This is Valentino as well and I think this is perhaps the worst look. It’s trying so hard to be striking and dramatic but this color is just so… meh. If the entire thing was in black, I might have loved it. Or maybe not: this dress is fundamentally a bibbed sack dress, almost maternity-wear. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I love the color (fabulous!) and general design concept–but these damn boxy silhouettes again!
Both dresses are what a woman would wear to hide a weight gain or pregnancy.
Not saying that either of those apply to Julianne Moore, so I really don’t understand why she wore this style.
I’ve seen plenty of young teenie tiny actresses (Emma Stone) wear the boxy styles and I think they’re quite lovely.
Not every dress has to be bodycon to be stylish.
I guess it’s a matter of personal taste.
Just because a woman is wearing a boxy style doesn’t mean she’s trying to hide something! Maybe she thinks, as I do, that the bodycon style is overdone, and generally unimaginative while trying too hard to be sexy. Ugh.
(And yes, there are looks in between the two. But there’s something about the silhouette of the boxy style I love. Especially when dressier fabrics are used that contrast with the casualness of the fit.)
Those dresses are comfy and look cute if done well like here. Why should you only wear them if you trying to hide something? Why do you need to show of your body if you don’t want to?
Uh-uh. Can do better,
Sorry, it’s a no from me.
Yeah. And that red dress somehow reminds me of being draped in raw beef. Bleh.
What the f*ck is that?!
I actually love the second Valentino. Maybe not the dress itself, but the entire look. She looks knock-out, jaw-dropping hot.
Ugh. I hate to criticize anything Julianne Moore. She’s so fabulous and such a great actress, she doesn’t deserve to be criticized for bad fashion choices, but geezus that dress screams bloody prom night massacre.
The second one, though, the t-shirt dress is awesome. Totally suits her personality. It’s a fun dress and she seems like a fun, easy going person.
I’m beginning to think she has some kind of visual impairment where she looks in the mirror and sees a square.
It always amazes me how such a gorgeous and talented woman can consistently have such unbelievably bad fashion sense. Year after year after year. It’s astonishing really. And I don’t mean just meh. I been awful.
Yes, she has such horrible style. Not flattering
She’s beautiful, but she definitely can’t dress. She must also have a stylist who hates her because all these looks are terrible.
Agree. She is such a beautiful, intelligent, and talented woman with absolutely zero fashion sense. She almost never gets it right. (And I can’t really think of a time she did get it right.) Love her though.
This, utterly and completely.
The best she seems capable of is a conservative fine, if you know what I mean. Utter waste, with a face and figure like hers.
AWFUL! She is such a great looking, intelligent and together woman, but her fashion sense, not so much.
I don’t care for any of the dresses but she’s so beautiful she kind of pulls them off.
That’s how I feel on the two gowns. She looks glamorous and so kind of pulls it off. But the black dress the other day she didn’t pull off.
Come back Tom Ford. All is forgiven.
Just as we unconsciously attribute good character to good looks it seems we do similar in assuming that beautiful people automatically have good style. Julianne Moore is a good example that that’s not true.
I think she’s a wonderful actress but she really needs a new stylist. Or at least let Tom Ford dress her. His stuff didn’t always work but at least it sometimes did!
I’m firmly in the camp of Tom Ford dressing her. She was his perfect female client. His creations and styling worked on her in a way it never hit the spot with other clients.
Is no one on her styling team aware of the concept of lines? No one at all? Who in the world told this woman this trauma looked good on her? Who hates her this much to let her go out not only in public but have this crime spree documented on film?
The black dress looks fine(ish) no it doesn’t it is styled like pure butt. It looks like someone snuck into Liza Minelli’s storage unit and stole it.
I want to rip her shoes off and throw them in the stanky Venice canal behind her. That way no one would dare jump in and save them.
Guess I should copy the above and just paste it under every tragic Juliane Moore red carpet perp strut. Why bother anymore I am fresh out of adjectives.
Different strokes, then. I think she looks great. I like the dresses, and how confident, easy going, and – yes, to me – stylish she looks in them. And that she kept her hair, makeup, and jewelry simple. It’s much more interesting a look than the ubiquitous dresses and excessive styling favoured at these type of events.
I obviously disagree. lol
I don’t think she needs excessive styling either. She needs elegant glamour in the vein of Grace Kelly. Not busy but clean with excellent tailoring and details.
The Tom Ford era was her best even the riskier looks.
Taste
I think she looks really great. I like that the clothes aren’t just cookie cutter gowns you would expect from a woman her age. I think in movement, in person, the dresses are probably even better. Shrug.
No.
The hot husband, Bart Freundlich, elevates the look considerably. Gorgeous couple.
They really are one of those perfectly matched couples.
The silhouettes of the gowns are interesting and perfect for the woman who dresses for her own pleasure and comfort. I’ve seen similar styles worn on the street in NYC. Breezy comfort. Confident even. The boxy Tshirt dress is in the same wheelhouse. I feel she pulls off the look again with her confidence. She feels good and the happiness on her face is the real star. Like she knows she has the chops and the life so showing you her curves or body is never on her priority list. She doesn’t care.
And how nice to see a 56-year-old woman playing opposite Matt, who is 46. Not that she looks any older than Matt, but usually in Hollywood it wouldn’t even be an actress close to Matt’s age, much less ten years older. It would be an actress in their 30s getting the role.
Love the color but the dress looks like something Endora from Bewitched would wear.
I do like the color, but it is so huge -very unflattering overall. I do like the boxy dress though …
Endorsed was my first thought, too!
I do like the Gold dress. ☺️
I liked the Louis Vitton dress too…
I think she looks amazing. I LOVE Julianne’s sense of style simply because I always know she will wear something interesting. I may not always love it but she never shows up in what all the other starlets are wearing. I love a risk on the red carpet! These dresses make me want to take a closer look or view the dress from a different angle. There is something about the volume of the first & third looks that feel so luxurious to me.
And dresses aside, her face looks unbelievably gorgeous.
I really like the silver and black dress. It is definitely different. The red dress is bizarre to me. Not a fan of the sea of blood red tulle with that neckline.
@Smee You rock! Now, designers, what is wrong with you? Julianne has mature breasts. Design for that.
She’s one of my favorites. Smart, thoughtful, flies under the radar unless she’s promoting something, always professional, and a brilliant actress. Oh, and absolutely stunning. I like that she takes so many fashion risks. I just wish they actually worked for her more often than they do! That red dress is ethereal and interesting and I love it, but it makes her look square and chunky which is crazy.
@ smee , I agree with your Endora from bewitched comment though my first thought was Carol Brady in her nightgown. I do think the short dress is cute.
I love the boxy dress! I want one!
