Taylor Swift debuts a clip of her second single, ‘Ready For It’, on ESPN & ABC

Taylor Swift celebrated her bffs wedding at Martha's Vineyard

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift over the weekend in Martha’s Vineyard. She was all dressed up because she was her best friend’s bridesmaid! Her BFF is Abigail Anderson, and Abigail got married at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. All of Abigail’s bridesmaids wore the same rich maroon color, although from the way Taylor was taking special care of the wedding dress train, I kind of wonder if Tay was the maid of honor?

A few more Swifty things. Taylor debuted a clip of a second single from her new album, Reputation. The song is apparently called “Ready For It” and it debuted on ESPN, during the Florida State vs. Alabama game. That’s Taylor’s audience – red-state football fans. Here’s the ESPN promo:

This song sounds more like what we were hearing on 1989, Taylor’s last album. Very pop-y, radio friendly, etc. I bet it will be a big hit. Taylor also gave the song to ABC for one of their promos for the upcoming fall season – the promos hit around the same time Saturday night.

A few more things – Taylor made a “very sizeable donation” to Houston Food Bank. She didn’t announce it, Houston Food Bank announced it and thanked her on their Facebook page. Taylor’s surrogates have also been doing a lot of heavy lifting over the past few days to make sure that everyone knows that Taylor is A) the victim, B) completely innocent and C) better than Kanye West. Taylor’s problematic video director Joseph Kahn has been saying a lot of words (ugh) and now Todrick Hall is out here giving lengthy interviews about how no one even knows if Taylor voted for Donald Trump, etc.

Update: Here’s the full song. She’s really going in on one of her exes. Huh. Tom or Calvin?

Taylor Swift celebrated her bffs wedding at Martha's Vineyard

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

219 Responses to “Taylor Swift debuts a clip of her second single, ‘Ready For It’, on ESPN & ABC”

  1. Babs says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Better than Kanye how?

    Reply
    • Sweeny says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Not at all. She is going to grow old and die like every one else.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 3, 2017 at 10:28 am

      That is what I want to know.

      I know he isn’t perfect and has issues but it seems a little insensitive to talk about him as if we don’t know he has a mental illness. Most people’s breakdowns are embarrassing but they aren’t public.
      Something is beginning to bug me too. The courting of rednecks by Taylor and her obsession with Kanye has not gone unnoticed especially in this climate. Were there any women of color besides Selena in her “squad”? She won’t deny 45 and let’s be honest how hard is that? She afraid of losing the white supremacy vote? Or the Breitbart support?

      Reply
      • Nicole Savannah, GA says:
        September 3, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        Hearing her stupid song during every commercial break last night got me angry so I went inside away from college football. Her attack on mental illness has made me NO longer a fan. It is not acceptable. The Aryan princess needs to listen to Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Be humble. It takes you so much farther in life. At this point, I don’t care about her ‘good deeds’ because they are only actions to help her PR. Of course, I am grateful she donated. But, at what cost in the long run? Reputation is more about ruining everyone else’s.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        I think Kanye is problematic and flawed, but they have been in this fight over this issue long enough. We know what he said was wrong and took things too far. We know that she lied, and we know she humiliated him at The Grammys, and he hit back with an insulting video.
        But he was hospitalized for a serious mental illness and on medications. He is still struggling that is why you see Kim and not him. His 45 rants were not endorsements they were part of his bipolar. Who knows what part of his behavior has been a result of mental illness.

        Nicole, I agree with you. Every single song is about revenge and throwing shade. Her whole PR game has been about latching on to someone else.
        But her silence on her vote is very bad PR and I don’t think it will go away. What was her response to Charlottesville? She can drag all of these other people but strangely silent about any of the social issues we are experiencing now.
        It is a good deed to donate but it doesn’t erase the other stuff.
        I hope you feel better today. Even a tiny bit is better than the day before. :)

      • Nicole Savannah, GA says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        RoseyMags (MagnoliaRose),
        I’m sorry I like nicknames! I do feel a bit better. I responded there so please read. I am exhausted and agree with Every. Word. You have written. I am too tired to type, but also, I see the girl in my head in high school everyone thought was an angel! Ugh, it was exhausting and tedious to be fake. I mean I went to a Southern Baptist school for God’s sake. Oops. She is faker than sweet n low. Gosh, she’s baby Reece

    • Dana says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:57 am

      Well, Kanye West definitely has her beat on misogyny.

      For all of Taylor Swift’s shallow/faux feminism, she’s at least never made such revolting, rape-apologist remarks like “he got in early” or proclaimed Bill Cosby innocent.

      Reply
    • Cali says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:35 pm

      In EVERY WAY, I mean we’re talking about Kanye. Why is that such a stretch? She should start calling herself a “genius” just to see how may people adopt it. It would be a great case study on sexism I’m sure.

      Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    A few things.

    First: “That’s Taylor’s audience – red-state football fans.” Yup, and that says a hell of a lot. She still hasn’t said sh!t about Breitbart tweeting her lyrics.

    Also: Her hair is still an insult to all curly haired people everywhere. It’s so bad.

    Lastly: I wonder how Abigail and her new husband feel about the fact that there’s a Taylor Swift song out there which details how Abigail lost her virginity with a side of soft slut-shaming. “Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind…”

    Reply
    • D says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:18 am

      If Abigail had a problem with a song like that, I don’t think Taylor would have been her bridesmaid. But I agree, her hair looks really bad.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 8:21 am

        You’re probably right, but the mention of Abigail presented me with another opportunity to talk about what an @sshole Taylor Swift is, so I took it ;)

      • Caity says:
        September 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

        Taylor played the song for Abigail first. And got permission to put it on her album. Abigail also appeared in the video.

        Abigail agreed to taylor sharing her story to try to help other girls who might be in the same position

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Caity,

        Other girls who might be in the position of feeling like their virginity is “everything they have”?

        I guess I should have worded this differently. I’m sure Abigail didn’t have an issue with the lyrics, but I sure as hell did.

      • Veronica says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

        I don’t like the lyrics, either, but a lot of women are raised with that exact ideology that their virginity is a precious commodity and they are lesser for the loss of it – especially if they’re from the more conservative areas of the US. I would hope both of them have matured and learned differently, considering she was 18-19 when she wrote it.

      • Wren says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:55 am

        I don’t know the song or really anything about it, but I wish we could find a way to make losing your virginity less about “purity” and associated BS and shame and more about “doing what’s right for you and being sure this is what you want”.

        Virginity in and of itself is meaningless, especially in this day and age of antibiotics and birth control, but choosing if, when, and who to have sex with is an important decision that I don’t believe should be made lightly, especially when one is inexperienced. I found actually having sex for the first time very underwhelming, considering what a big deal it’s “supposed” to be, but the decisions I made surrounding it were actually quite empowering. I was fortunate and I wish everyone could have such an experience.

      • bettyrose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        Wren, PREACH! I don’t come from a conservative region, but I had some friends who experimented with sex as early as 12, 13, and decided by high school to be celibate until they were older and felt more ready for it. It’s totally natural to be curious about sex when you’re young, but a few clunky experiences in someone’s basement shouldn’t define the rest of your adolescence. I HATE the idea that once “deflowered” you’re just a sexual being now, no going back.

    • Miles says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

      If Abigail had an issue with it, then they wouldn’t still be friends now would they.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:09 am

        Like I said above, Abigail became part of the conversation on this post, so I used it as an opportunity to talk about the fact that Taylor has been writing gross song lyrics for her entire career. Maybe Abigail didn’t have an issue with it, but a lot of people did. Saying a young girl “gave everything she had” by losing her virginity is problematic af.

      • Miles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:15 am

        You’re literally the only person I’ve ever heard bring this up or have an issue with it. So many teenage girls give up their virginity for boys who then dump them, and it breaks them. What’s problematic about what Taylor wrote? “Abigail gave everything to a boy who changed his mind. We both cried.” What exactly is the problem again? Your first issue was whether Abigail was okay with it. Clearly she was. Now you’ve flipped it to the lyrics being problematic. Like what.

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:21 am

        Like I have throughly explained twice now, I didn’t actually have an issue with Abigail being okay with the song or not. I should have worded it better. Abigail was brought up in the post, so I decided to talk about Taylor’s lyrics about Abigail.

        And yes, the lyrics “Abigail gave everything she had…” are absolutely problematic as hell. She’s saying that a girl gave up *everything she had* by losing her virginity. The subtext is that the worth of a girl is comeptley, 100% tied up in whether or not she has had sex. That girls have nothing except their virginity. That girls are only worthy if they’re “pure.” That’s disgusting, and it’s proof that Taylor has been problematic for her entire career.

      • Miles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:26 am

        First of all you’re making the assumption that she’s even talking about her virginity. Secondly, yes to teenage girls, their virginity is a lot to them so losing it to someone who doesn’t give a crap about them, messes them up. Taylor wrote that song when she was a teenager so yea surprise surprise at that age a girl’s virginity means a lot to them. Thirdly, you’re projecting about how problematic these lyrics are. You have no idea what “everything” stands for. It could be her virginity, it could be her heart, it could be a combo of both or it could be something else entirely. Like I have literally never heard anyone else mention that these lyrics are problematic except for you. But I’m not shocked by your reaching when looking at your other comments. For someone who really doesn’t like Taylor, you really know a lot about her music, friends and exactly what her lyrics mean.

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:31 am

        Miles, you obviously have a very different interpretation of the lyrics and I’m not going to argue with you about it. And yes, I do know a lot about Taylor’s music, for better or worse. Her first hit came out when I was in middle school, and she was becoming a mega-star all throughout my high school career. Like it or not, I’ve been exposed to Taylor’s music forever.

      • Valois says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:34 am

        Maybe if people stopped telling girls that their virginity* is all or most of what to have, then losing it wouldn’t mess them up.
        This isn’t even about Taylor or her bff, I just take issue with your argument.

      • Marianne says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:37 am

        @shambles : taylor also wrote that song when she was like 18. Maybe at the stage in their life that was considered “everything”.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        @Miles,

        No, @Shambles is not the only one to have had an issue with the topic of Taylor’s “a girl’s virginity is all she has”. There are hundreds of articles and millions of internet discussions taking her to task for it. Google is your friend. The general topic has tons and tons of academic papers on it. Women have waay more to contribute to society than what is between our legs but the males that rule our society have brought us up to believe so and conditioned us to feel shame about it. Google virginity rings, father-daughter virginity balls, etc.

        Many men lose their virginity to unscrupulous women all the time. Yes they are hurt by the manipulation but they are conditioned by society not to tie their self worth to that event. That it was just a bad relationship with a bad person. It’s not *them* that is bad or dirty. Rather they should work hard and be successful in life THEN they will get many good women standing in line to treat them well.

      • otaku fairy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

        “Maybe if people stopped telling girls that their virginity* is all or most of what to have, then losing it wouldn’t mess them up.” We have a winner! Your point was lost on Miles though- as we can see from his mansplanations here to a bunch of women about how “messed up” and “broken” any girl will be if the first person she has sex with doesn’t turn out to be her eternal soulmate. Men are often so quick to try to ‘school’ women in these conversations about our ‘essential nature’ and miss the point that this about what we’re all socialized to believe a woman’s worth is. I half expected him to bust out the religious crowd’s ‘dirty lolipop’ analogy next.
        Shambles is also not the first person I’ve seen who has said that that was a song that made them uncomfortable. On another site a feminist discussed it along with two of Taylor Swift’s other more problematic songs- the one where she calls Camilla Belle a wh*re and that little virgin-wh*re anthem ‘you belong with me.’

      • Jay (the Canadian one) says:
        September 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        @Shambles, I would’ve interpreted “gave everything” to mean “poured her heart into it unreservedly”. That’s what “giving everything” or “giving it your all” usually means, no?

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        I agree with you Shambles. People are trying to act like “gave everything she had” is a proprietary phrase invented by TayTay rather than the sordid and sexually charged phrase that it is and has always been. She gave “everything she had.” Clearly that includes body and soul, now doesn’t it? And of course Taylor would subtly position herself above such an unfortunate creature as Abigail, now wouldn’t she?

      • Betsy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:05 pm

        WeAreAll: I don’t think that phrase has always been sexual. When I hear “giving one’s all” I’m usually hearing it in regards to the battlefield. Not. sexual.

    • Goats on the Roof says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

      I was watching that game (not in a red state but I do like football, thanks) and we were all surprised to hear Look What You Made Me Do and then this new song. It seemed very out of place. So no, doesn’t really say a hell of a lot. 🙄

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Yeah, to you, it was out of place. Because you’re not part of the audience Kaiser was describing. You’re not in a red state, so you’re not a red-state football fan. The fact that a lot of Taylor’s fan base are red-state football fans (again, not you, as you said), does say a hell of a lot, to me. A hell of a lot about Taylor, not you. To be clear.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

        Shambles, maybe I should have had my coffee before my original post.

        I went to school at Alabama and I am VERY familiar with these “red state football fans” you and K say are Taylor’s target audience and you’re both dead wrong. It would have made sense to drop a country song, maybe Sam Hunt or Luke Bryan, during an Alabama game but Taylor? No way. Grown men barbecuing and drinking Miller Lite aren’t her target. I get you guys are saying it because Taylor MUST be a Trump supporter therefore the people supporting Taylor MUST come from Trump-supporting states but that’s just nonsense. So silly.

      • Purplehazeforever says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:26 am

        @ Shambles…we get it..you dislike Taylor Swift. But a few things, Abigail obviously cleared the song because she’s still friends with Taylor today. Maybe Abigail is just like Taylor or your assumption of Taylor is off base. She’s kept friends for over a decade, since her high school days. I’m 46 and I can tell you it’s hard to nurture and maintain any relationship that’s not familial. Her clip played on ABC, which aired a college football game that happened to be a red state. If I’m not mistaken, the teaser for the first song that was ripped apart on this site also played on ABC. Maybe it has nothing to do with red state football games but possibly ABC? I’m not sure. I don’t pay that much attention to Taylor Swift. Apparently her detractors do on this site.

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:27 am

        GOTR,

        You’re right, beer-drinking, barbecuing football fans are not Taylor’s target audience, petty teenage girls are. I should have been more clear in my post. She may not actually appeal to these red-state football fans, but I think it says a lot that that’s who she’s *trying* to appeal to. Like you said, it makes no sense that she dropped this clip during this game, so it just makes me wonder what she’s trying to do here.

      • MellyMel says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:33 am

        I have to agree with Goats, but I attended FSU and live in the city it’s located in, which yes is in a red state, but was one of the few (and has been for some time) cities in Florida that votes blue and is very diverse and liberal. I don’t associate Taylor with red states or southern fans at all, especially football fans. Like Goat said, country music would have made more sense and since Tay isn’t country anymore, it doesnt’ fit.

      • Purplehazeforever says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:35 am

        @ Shambles…How old was Taylor when she wrote the lyrics to that song? 16? 17? You really expect her to have some deep insight into the lyrics? Really? We are taught as young girls to value our virginity and too much emphasis is placed on it. I’d agree with you if a woman in her 30s wrote that but a teenager did. Yes, she’s now 27 and we should expect some growth by now but good God that song was written when she was a teenager. A teenager. Not everyone is Lourdes.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:36 am

        Petty girls aren’t exclusive to red states. Teenagers are snapping her songs up and pushing them on Twitter and YouTube and last I checked, teenagers can be found all over.

        I also think it’s a stretch to say Taylor is now attempting to curry favor with red-state football fans. She’s not winning them over, sorry. Most of them wouldn’t like her anyway but they’re still holding grudges she “turned her back” on country music. 🙄 She clearly has some sort of deal with ABC–her songs were used to promote a football game ON ABC (which I think has more to do with the sheer number of people watching the game) but also has been used for Grey’s, Scandal, and other shows in ABC’s lineup.

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

        Purple Haze,

        “we get it..you dislike Taylor Swift.”

        Yes, I really do, and I’ve never been quiet about it. I have no bones about saying so. Even years ago, before the larger public started to realize what a snake she is, I was calling out her bullsh!t.

        As far as the football thing, can we all please just take a breath and remember that it was the OP who said “that’s her base– red state football fans,” and I was expounding off of that original sentiment? Someone else brought it up, I’m not just out here trying to start sh!t for no reason.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Yes, K originally said it but I honestly thought she was being a smart ass because she’s from Virginia.

        You chose to run with it and said “it says a hell of a lot” based on your dislike of Taylor. So silly to put your reaction on the OP.

      • Purplehazeforever says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:52 am

        @ Shambles…I think the clip aired on ABC more than it being played during a red state football game. I think Swift has a deal with ABC if I’m not mistaken. It was something I thought I read on Lainey Gossip awhile ago. And I’m not saying there’s not justified criticism of Taylor Swift. There is. But the song about Abigail is a decade old and written by a then teenage Taylor. So I’m going to pass on that criticism. Present day Taylor..much more justified. Just my opinion.

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:59 am

        GOTR

        I went out of my way to keep my reactions to your comments friendly and courteous, despite the fact that we obviously disagree, because debate is good. I even take some of your points, and you’re probably right that it’s more to do with ABC. So I really don’t appreciate the fact that you’ve continuously called me silly and nonsensical in every single one of your replies to me. It’s unnecessary. We’re just having a discussion. I’m sorry if my “hell of a lot” offended you personally because you are a football fan, but I wasn’t personally talking about you. I meant that it says a hell of a lot about TAYLOR, not football fans. Again, I apologize for offending you.

        Purple Haze,

        I hear you, and you’re probably right that it’s more to do with ABC. It was early, I saw what Kaiser said, and I went with it. You have every right to pass on criticism of Taylor’s early song lyrics, just as I have every right to make the critique. That’s what’s cool about respectful discussion, so I appreciate you presenting your view in a corteous way.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:11 am

        You dislike Taylor, as is your right. I don’t actually care for her much myself. However, I’m REALLY not a fan of blind criticism for criticism’s sake, which is what I feel you’re doing. I do think it’s silly and won’t apologize. ::shrugs::

      • otaku fairy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        “How old was Taylor when she wrote the lyrics to that song? 16? 17… We are taught as young girls to value our virginity and too much emphasis is placed on it.” Good point. Girls do grow up in a world that objectifies them by teaching that their value and respectability and that of other women is related to them not allowing their bodies to be seen or touched by ‘too many’ or ‘too soon’. (Even in her early 20′s she was still dropping interviews about how women in the music industry who weren’t as modest as her were ‘being bad role models for young girls’ and how she was better than them for not performing in her bra. People were trying to figure out who she was shading). People do change and grow, and she shouldn’t be dragged forever for behavior that happened when she was young but that she hasn’t kept doing- but when you put work out their with messages about gender and morality, it’s kind of out there forever for people to discover and analyze. I wish some of her fans would change and grow too- they still try to use what Taylor Swift hasn’t done with her body as a bargaining chip for why she shouldn’t be criticized or why we should ‘be nicer’ to her than we are to other women. Those fans could make it a lot easier for people to forget that part of Taylor Swift’s problematic past if they’d stop playing the hymen card.

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        Florida is a swing state that voted for Obama, Obama, Clinton, Carter, LBJ, and let’s be real, Gore. Hillsborough county (home to Tampa) has been a POTUS bellwether county every year from 1964 until Trump ruined their track record. Miami-Dade county is largely liberal, as is Orlando, St. Pete, and Ft. Lauderdale.

    • The New Classic says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:59 am

      And here I was, thinking that her hair actually looked good for once. I legit have no style.. 😔

      Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:35 am

      I agree about her hair. It’s terrible. I don’t like that style on anyone though, the clumps of individual curls hanging down like squid tendrils or something. It looks awful to me, all these giant curl chunks hanging down.

      Also, Shambles, don’t feel you have to fall down the rabbit hole of replying to every post. You’ve said it, more than once, and corrected your post to more accurately reflect what you were saying. If others can’t read, that’s on them. I think we all get- you are not a fan, but be cautious of the Maya-ing of posting :)

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:41 am

      I get you Shamby.
      Taylor used her best friends pain to make money, and did it by placing her as the victim, and mildly slut shaming at th same time. Yes, the ‘everything she had’ was a sex quote, and lyrics like that in a song help no one, especially not teen girls.

      Reply
      • Hikaru says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

        Um, being tricked by a guy who dumps you the moment he gets what he wants is being an actual victim of a two faced guy. Aby had every right to be hurt by that and every right to warn other girls to mind who they trust. There is nothing “slut shaming” about it. Also, girls aren’t sluts and the term “slut shaming” is gross.

    • Shambles says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:44 am

      Jesus Christ. This thread got crazy fast. And now I’m coming off like an unhinged Angie Stan, apparently, so I’m done.

      I take back everything I said. I’m sorry for bringing up Taylor Swift’s old song lyrics. I’m sorry for taking an idea that *the OP* shared, about red-state football fans, and expounding on that. I’m going outside. Peace and good feelings to all.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Shambles, this isn’t the for the most part, the regular posters we’re used to. I agree with all of your comments, but get tired of people scolding me. Don’t worry about it, most women (not on this particular day or site) agree with you!

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:58 am

        hey, I know exactly how it goes. Your Taylor is my Kanye. I have to walk away sometimes, so I don’t post on every comment. But neither of us want to Maya.

        Also, agree with Nancy. My comment above referred to those we don’t know, not Goats, who was furthering the conversation, not just creating some controversy.

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Okay I know I said I was stopping, but just one more. Thank you Nancy, Detrius, et all. And yes, I have noticed that there’s been a barrage of unfamiliar commenters ever since Taylor dropped her new single. Funny how that works

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

        Maybe the site came up on a google search like it did for me years ago. I liked it here and continue to check daily to see what everyone has to say. Maybe the new people will stick around, maybe they won’t, but I don’t think we should discount what they’re saying because they aren’t our “regular” commenters.

      • Purplehazeforever says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:33 am

        I’m not new. I’ve been reading the site for years, have been commenting for awhile. Just under different names, trying to be anonymous and fly under the radar. I don’t dislike Taylor Swift but I don’t listen to her music either. My niece does when she’s in my car, it’s how I know anything about her. I’m more rock and metal personally.

      • Nancy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:33 am

        GOTR: Nobody should be dismissed. At the same time, one doesn’t have to go after somebody simply because they don’t agree with someone else. It happens all the time. One person gets called out and a train forms. This is a celebrity blog and we all have different views, which makes it fun. I guess what’s important is to stay on topic and not a poster, he or she can say anything they want about the subject matter, just not go after the commenter. Whew…..I know that could have been said in a less verbose manner, but my fingers wouldn’t stop!!!! @Purplehaze: Posting under different names, don’t let Kaiser catch ya!!!!

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

        **falls down the rabbit hole**

        dismissed, and not responding, are 2 different things. and yes, some people should be dismissed- like trump and his supporters, for example. but I digress.

        I think, also, that a lot of people forget this saying “let people save face”. It’s important, imo, to know when to stop. There usually isn’t a need to slam into someone just because their opinion differs, and that is what I saw happening here. Shambles is a regular, and we know her posting style, so for god’s sake, let her save some face and leave it alone now. She gets it, now it’s time for others to get it too.

        And yes, I do dismiss posters here, like maya and one of the cleo’s. I read carefully to make sure I’ve got the right one. some posts are not worth my time or effort. Sue me. Only ones obviously creating issues. Not just lone comments on threads. See the difference?

      • Shambles says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

        Goats,

        No one is discounting new commenters, or discouraging them from staying. That’s how I found this site too. But the non- “regular” commenters, the ones who only seem to appear on Taylor Swift posts, are usually the one’s who jump down people’s throats for daring to criticize Taylor, or dismiss justified criticism by saying “you’re a hater.”

        I replied to this comment to be clear that neither I or the other posters are discouraging new commenters from staying, not to engage in another “discussion” with you.

        And thanks, Archie.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

        @Shambles
        I know you are done but I have a theory why she irritates you and others including me. Maybe not as strongly. lol

        She is the girl in high school that all of the teachers and parents praised for her kindness and how good she was. Most people agreed but a few of us saw through her and couldn’t stand watching the fawning over someone we knew was not what she seemed. But when we tried to say something people thought we were just jealous and being mean. We could hear the sarcasm when no else seemed to notice and even when she was obvious she was excused.

        Gwyneth was that girl at Spence. I had one and I am sure somewhere in life others who react to her like we do have one too.

        Did you ever see the movie Election with Reece Witherspoon? It is a good example of how this kind of thing can drive a person crazy.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:45 am

        Nancy–sometimes you’ll be the poster everyone agrees with and sometimes you won’t. On a site where discussion is encouraged, it is inevitable. I don’t think anyone was “going after” shambles; they just disagreed with the argument she was trying to make. It happens.

        Purple–not trying to scold, but please don’t switch up your name! I love being able to get a feel for a poster based on their comments. It’s one of the reasons I like it here so much.

        Aside–can you tell I’m not working today? I’m not usually so posty. 😜

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:50 am

        Magnolia, mine is my very own sister. I just don’t get how people cannot see what a conniving, back stabbing, mean girl she is.
        Creates drama and issues, then blames you for it, and if you disagree or argue, she calls up everyone before you even think of it, tells them her side to get them on her side, and then comes at you again with this strange, ill informed army. yet they go back and are friends.

        it’s bizarre. I don’t deal with her, for obvious reasons. The last issue between me, my mother and sister was this: my mother said she couldn’t go shopping for the kids for easter (she was ill, she said) so take her card and get some things. For the kids. So I did, a few hundred like she said. clothes, some lego and make up. like we previously agreed upon. I just did the leg work. Then my mother complained to my sister that I used her for money, who told the family I stole money from my mother, called me up and told me if I do it again she is calling the police and having me charged with elderly abuse.

        Last contact ever.
        whew! thanks for reading.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Archie, so sorry you had to go through that. It’s never a fun thing to cut someone out of your life, but doing so with immediate family has to be the worst. Hugs to you.

        Shambles–I feel you on the “hater” thing. I absolutely loathe the term and it is tossed around by some even when the criticism is valid.

      • Lorelai says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:47 am

        Shambles, FWIW, I know exactly what you’re trying to say and agree.

        TBH it feels like one of those mornings where everyone woke up on the wrong side of the bed and is sort of cranky (myself included!). Usually posters here aren’t so negative toward other, regular posters like you. Enjoy your day : )

      • Lorelai says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:50 am

        @MagnoliaRose – you nailed it!!

        It’s so frustrating when everyone else falls for someone’s BS and you can see right through it 😒

        Also, favor? I’ve been lurking more and posting less over the past couple of months (trying to stay offline as much as possible to save my sanity…) – what is the deal with this “Maya” everyone is referring to? Clearly I missed that!

        ETA: Archie, that is *awful*. I am so sorry that happened to you but glad you had the strength to remove people like that from your life. Elderly abuse?! Good grief.

      • Elva says:
        September 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        SHAMBLES, you’re spot on about the lyrics. Maybe if you’re incredibly naive “everything she had” could be interpreted as love, and not her first time having sex (virginity is a stupid word). Maybe she was too young to realize how awful the concept for the song was, but her handlers certainly understood it. They likely thought it would appeal to her preteen and teenage audience, and their parents who are buying the albums for them. Too many up and coming pop stars do this, tbh. Britney insisting she’d never had sex, the Jonas Brothers and their purity rings, etc.

        Tay Tay has a history of idiotic, anti-feminist songs. Fifteen, Better Than Revenge, Bad Blood… Then she acted all woke because Lena freaking Dunham mentored her on feminism. Taking advice about feminism from someone who thought a “grab them by the p—y” Halloween costume was not just appropriate but hilarious? Nah. Tfoh.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:39 pm

        @ArchieGoodwin
        That had to be a hard decision but even family sometimes can’t be part of our lives. Sorry you have to even experience something so awful.

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        Elva: Yup, you’re right! I’ve never understood how not mom, dad, manager, or anybody had the gaul to take little Tay Tay aside and say “Oh no, sweetie, we don’t slut-shame other girls or women, and here’s why.” It just goes to show you what a spoiled money train this woman has been her whole life and how even mommy, the former C-level executive of a corporate firm, epically failed her responsibility to educate her daughter on these matters.

        Also I think whomever said that Swift bothers people because she’s the celebrity embodiment of that two-faced liar kid that got away with everything is dead on.

  3. QueenB says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Another white girl anthem. Hard to blame her for it tho, it sells.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:19 am

    The comment I was replying to is gone. Delete plz 🙏🏼

    Reply
  5. A Croatian says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    All I can see in that picture is her “totally not fake” boobs! Where did they come from?! Oh, Taylor, how you laugh when you lie! :-P

    Reply
  6. Jessi says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:37 am

    That color looks great on her. Also, can she please keep the new weight? She looks so much better than when she was extremely thin

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

      I noticed that too – I think she only gained like 10 pounds but it really looks great on her and suits her look!

      Reply
      • Norman Bates' Mother says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:03 am

        So true. I was surprised that, for once, she actually looked quite good while dancing in her new video, despite the horrendous styling in that scene and it was all due to the weight gain. She isn’t any more skilled than she was before, but she doesn’t looke like a baby giraffe learning how to walk anymore because she carries her weight differently and the proportions are much better.

      • Scout says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:26 am

        She gained at least 20, she was teeny tiny during 1989.

      • Carol says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:49 am

        @ scout I’m not good at estimating weight but it doesn’t seem like 20. But yes she was tiny during 1989. Some girls are naturally that tiny, but maybe Taylor wasn’t one of them and got tired of dieting or something.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Taylor is something like six feet tall. She easily could have gained 20lbs and it wouldn’t show up as much as it would on me, for example. I’m 5’1″ and would look like an absolute butterball if I put on that kind of weight.

        Regardless, I think she does look better with however many pounds it is. I don’t think “bone thin with large implants” is a good look for anybody.

      • Josie says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:15 am

        She put on weight last year – I’d guess about 10 lbs, she’s put on more since.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:38 am

        Taylor is the same height I am. Our builds are different but that is easily 20 pounds. It takes that much for anyone to notice at 5’10. Underweight people’s faces don’t look fresh and glowing because they aren’t eating enough.

      • Veronica says:
        September 3, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        Honestly, it probably is about twenty pounds. My mother’s the same height as her, and it takes a lot more weight than people think for it to show on their figure. That’s part of why the modeling industry’s weight numbers are so downright unsettling – its really NOT the norm for a 5’10″ woman to be in the 110-120lb range.

        It’s also not uncommon for women to gain a little one they hit their late 20s, early 30s. Growth metabolism has stopped, and we start to enter the aging period of muscular decline. That’s why a lot of us have to seriously up our exercise and health routines around the 30ish mark.

      • Valois says:
        September 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

        I think Taylor is closer to 5″9 than 5″10. Just like Blake Lively isn’t 5″10.

        With that being said, I absolutely agree. She’s
        obviously still very slim, but looks so much better and much more proportionate with this minor weight gain.

    • Elisa the I. says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Yep, just like Amal Clooney on the other post today, Taylor Swift looks better with a few more pounds.
      And this song is also better than the first one, I quite like the part where is trying to rap.

      Reply
      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        Really? Can we talk about the song after a trillion comments talking about everything else? It’s AWFUL!!! And I don’t mean that in the I-see-why-her-demographic-will-love-it because it’s so on the nose for her kind of way either. It’s just plain bad! Not catchy, not memorable, doesn’t tug at your Sappy Swift heartstrings, it just sucks. It does nothing to further her image at all. Weird.

    • Ira says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:09 am

      ITA. Lately she looks most beautiful. She is healthy, fresh, and I dont know…she’s basic white girl but lately she looks attractive for me.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      September 3, 2017 at 10:57 am

      It’s a color that looks good on just about everyone. I love it when people pick that color for bridesmaid and prom dresses because everyone looks awesome. Very easy color to wear because it’s actually a neutral. It’s one of my favorite colors.

      Reply
  7. tullyg says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    all the adult women hating her on this site just makes me like her more.

    Reply
  8. Miles says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

    So this new song is literally nothing like what the snippet made it seem like. She’s rapping…so those Drake rumors were true hahaha

    The song is definitely about her current boyfriend Joe though.

    Reply
  9. Shirurusu says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Her music is so formulaic and boring. It’s like someone had a list of check-boxes over what they think kids want and what’s already on the radio and just went, this beat – check, that lyric – check, check, check check down the list. Edgy but not too edgy!!! She should just hide under an umbrella and sing girl anthems softly to a Teddy Bear. I think she was better when she was country, the romantic narrative suits her more than trying to be a bad a** or a bad girl.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:00 am

      Yep. They all sound the same. I further agree she was better at country…..all the he done me wrong songs suited her. Her family moved to Nashville to make this make dream possible, right? Guess there’s more money (and attention) in pop. She looks better with her maroon bridesmaid’s dress and curly hair with bangs to match than she does as some wannabe biker chick. She should stay true to herself and stop being so vengeful.

      Reply
      • Shirurusu says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:16 am

        I agree! I think she looks absolutely gorgeous in these photographs too, I don’t know what people are on about about her hair, but then I don’t have curly hair so I just think it looks good. Maybe she got caught up in this constant feuding narrative because it worked for her on Red? I think it was that record. And it gave her a lot of attention and sales so she’s been milking it dry ever since. But it’s a bit of a trap getting stuck in the pop genre and desperately trying to hold on to those fans, they’re extremely fickle. Not so much in country.

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 3, 2017 at 9:36 am

        We were listing to her older, country music just the other day, and liked it a lot. Much more than her current stuff.

      • Nancy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 10:01 am

        ArchieG: Sometimes as the young stars start to get big, so do their heads. They start to believe their own hype. I think this is 100% true in her case. When she came out in a dress and jean jacket, holding her guitar she was much more entertaining. I don’t like her music, but my daughter loved the early ballads….then she started to do the revenge songs. Go back to your roots Taylor!

      • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
        September 3, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        But I think this vapid, narcissistic butthurt little girl is the true Taylor Swift. She’s a rich Yankee (yes I just said that…ex NYer here) whose parents bought her a record deal and helped craft a puddin n’ pie image for her when they realized it sold well. It was contrived from day one. There are Youtube vids that show what she was like before fame: dorky, saucy, entitled, impatient, and definitely nothing like her later persona. And also she was a cheerleader in high school!

  10. Zephyr says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:45 am

    The full song is on YouTube- and I really like it

    Reply
  11. Jaii says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Nah I don’t think we should brush off Todricks interview to just about whether Taylor voted for trump. As a woc and a Muslim his comments about how having white friends/ relationship with white men had effected him, and the reactions he has recieved online and in real life was a something that really touched me. It’s something we don’t speak about, and as someone who has a white bf , I have faced backlash from my own community, and his, and it’s something I think we still need to address .

    Reply
  12. Babs says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Whoever she voted for, she is a Trump égérie.

    Reply
  13. Kate says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Much better song, which isn’t saying much, but still.

    What was with the Native American costumes in the football ad though? Did I really see a guy in actual ‘red-face’? And the white cheerleader with the braids and fringe? I know this gross cultural appropriation exists in football but they actually put it in their ads? Seriously?

    Reply
    • Renee2 says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:16 am

      I KNOW!!! My mouth fell open when I saw the man on the horse. I don’t know what the teams’ names are, or perhaps that man really was Native American. It just seemed out of place. And given how tone-deaf the NFL is towards cultural issues, I’m not very hopeful with this scenario.

      Reply
    • MellyMel says:
      September 3, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Florida State University are the Seminoles, named after the Seminole Tribe in Florida. They have been given permission by the tribe to use the name and “mascot” (Chief Osceola and the horse named Renegade) for some decades now. It rubs some ppl the wrong way, just like the Washington Redskins, however most FSU fans and alumni and Floridians in general don’t have an issue with it because the tribe is fine with and works with the school to make sure the image being portrayed is to their liking. It is meant to be a sign of respect and pride and not malice as the Seminole Tribe and other Native groups are a huge part of real FL culture.

      Reply
      • Scout says:
        September 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        How much of FSU’s billion+ dollar yearly merchandise revenue goes back into supporting the tribe? Providing scholarships for Native students? Combating racism? I know they have a good chunk of that earmarked for covering up rape allegations so they can win football games so I shouldn’t expect much.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        I wonder what other Native Americans think from other tribes? They tried to get ALL mascots dealing with their culture banned. But no we have to continue to disrespect them.
        That is not respectful. Blackface isn’t respectful so why would this be?

  14. Fiorucci says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

    LOve her friends gown it’s divine.
    I like the songs but the first one is in my head more. Her music is made for teen sales. That’s where the profit margins is obviously right? So the lyrics on all her songs are decent, easy to sing along to,. but here and there a little corny or immature sounding. But they are still fun and good for working out. I am concerned about the “you made me do” line for the abuser issue. Hopefully it will start a conversation. Also I don’t want my (under 10) kids to start saying that to me or each other, or obviously other kids at school.

    Reply
  15. Fiorucci says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

    It’s on a large scale but if you had a business would you make a statement that would make a large group not buy your stuff (but they’d still like trump)? I don’t see how that would help anyone. As it is she get their money and can donate more money when she donates.

    Reply
  16. Mermaid says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I’m not a Swift fan but I’m a huge Martha’s Vineyard fan!!!! What a beautiful place for a wedding.

    Reply
  17. Aerohead21 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Y’all!! *sobbing* stop picking on Taylor!!

    Seriously though, her talent is knowing how to use what she has to make a buck. She knows she isn’t crazy talented with her voice, she isn’t amazing with her musical instruments, she’s just an average pop star so who can blame her for taking full advantage of what she has?

    I’ve been waiting for a post so I could say I finally watched Katy Perry’s Swish Swish and I hated it. The only good part to the song is Nicki Minaj’s part. The rest of the song is just poorly written and the video is too tongue in cheek to be bitchy like the song is intended to be…sorry, I like LWYMMD better…

    Reply
  18. Jane says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

    She’s been in the news for a week and already I am totally exhausted hearing and reading about her. It was so pleasant when she went partially off the grid.

    Reply
  19. Froggy says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Always a bridesmaid…

    Reply
  20. OG OhDear says:
    September 3, 2017 at 9:42 am

    (1) That’s nice that the donated. No snark.

    (2) I’m really bothered how she’s using POC to take potshots at Kanye (and Kim) and defend herself from the Beyoncé Formation mocking (meaning how people mocked her for using visuals similar to Formation). As the post said, Kahn is problematic as hell. And the Todrick Hall interview is cringeworthy at parts (esp. the part talking about how they all talked about racism at Thanksgiving or other). As usual, she’s very clearly telling and using her “friends” to deflect and defend. And she thinks those defenses will work better because it’s a POC saying it.

    Reply
  21. Mar says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I don’t understand the hatred for Taylor. She is an entertainer, she gives it her all and she gives her fans what they want. I dont love her music but that’s besides the point.

    Reply
    • Electric Tuba says:
      September 3, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Probably because everyone has had enough of being completely bombarded with mediocre vanilla nothingness. It’s so bland and immature that it’s become offensive.

      I watched the game last night in a red state and the only people who enjoyed the music or even mentioned it were the wives who were also huddled in the corner talking about pinterest, how they are superior Mom’s to everyone else, and talking smack about women they went to high school with. There wasn’t enough beer in the world last night.

      Reply
      • OG OhDear says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

        @Electric Tuba – They’re still talking about people they went to high school with? How sad.

        Also, I’ve noticed that a lot of (mostly white, formerly not in the popular crowd) people still seem to be obsessed with their high school experiences even though they’ve spent more of their adult life outside of high school than their time in high school. So odd.

      • Imqrious2 says:
        September 3, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        I call it “The Curse of Facebook” lol. You can look up all those people and obsess. Frankly, I never got the allure.

        That said, I did finally have to get an account, but I only do it to see my family’s pages/pics, and I only do that when/if I remember (like every few months, or someone says, “Hey did you see…?”) lol

    • Hikaru says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:11 am

      She is pandering to teen girls instead of adult men like a proper mature female entertainer ought to.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        September 3, 2017 at 11:36 am

        Teen girls buy more music than adult men do.

      • otaku fairy says:
        September 3, 2017 at 5:18 pm

        “She is pandering to teen girls instead of adult men like a proper mature femle entertainer ought to.” I’m curious about:
        1.) Which Female Entertainers you think are ‘pandering to men’.
        2.) What evidence you have that they’re ‘pandering to men’
        3.) Why you don’t consider Taylor Swift (who, let’s not forget, can’t even be bothered to denounce Trump and alienate his stans) to count as a female entertainer who’s pandering to men.

  22. Radley says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Geez, Swifty fans are as annoying as she is. I feel like a lot of deplorables and deplorable apologists are in the mix. She really should have taken a longer break. This is not the time.

    A lot of people perceive her as that problematic white girl who’s a tone deaf, selfish, privileged, whining, greedy, entitled, opportunist. Very Trumpian. I’m sure her new project will be a success because like Trump she has a significant number of cult-like supporters. But respect for her is dwindling. She hasn’t had mine since she was a country striver. Things went to hell when she went pop.

    One of the worst parts of all this is the ripple effect her relentless stunts have had on other young celebs. Her success means they’re encouraged to lie and stunt as well. And they do.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      September 3, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      She was stuck between a rock and hard place. Her fans had gotten used to the usual accelerated album schedule and were clamoring for new music, delaying any longer might have had them walking away out of boredom. In the meantime, her over-exposure with the general audience still hasn’t completely worn off. Based on the first two singles I’m convinced this album is squarely targeted at her most ardent fans, there are enough of them still willing to buy anything she sells, even if the rest of the world responds with a lukewarm “meh”.

      Reply
  23. Jayna says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I like her hair in that photo.

    Reply
  24. Caity says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Taylor’s Houston donation was $1.5million

    Her new song is about the new bf joe.

    *and I’ve been lurking for years and years, with the occasional comment

    Reply
  25. mtam says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:54 am

    1) I think charities announcing who donated is probably part of the donation “deal” (for lack of a better word. I picture it like, “taylor will donate such and such, and we wouldn’t mind if you mention it to the press.” Charities have spokespeople/communication department/PR of their own so it makes sense.. It’s still PR, but her team is smart enough to know it looks better if her camp doesn’t announce it directly. No shade though, just an observation, it’s great what she did.

    2) Coming out with two singles in one week? Don’t they usually wanna space that out more. I though LWYMMD was technically a hit, so why try to overshadow it with a new single now? Did it bomb?

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Yup. What, people think she’s the only celeb who donated? It would have come with a “suggestion” that they thank her publicly.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:56 am

      When that happens something is up and it is never good. This makes me wonder what her label is thinking about the songs. There may not be a sure huge hit on it.

      Reply
    • Elisa the I. says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      LWYMMD is number 1 on the worldwide Itunes Charts and on the global Spotify charts, plus it has 165 mio views on YouTube after 6 days, so it’s a huge hit.
      By dropping her 2nd song within a week she is basically competing against herself, as “Ready for it?” is already nr.2 in the US Itunes Charts – behind LWYMMD.
      Interesting strategy. Maybe someone on this thread with some insight into the music industry can chime in and explain. To me it looks like she wants to have several songs at the same time in the top 10…

      Reply
      • Madly says:
        September 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        She released it quickly to make it a more public friendly narrative. I don’t think her team anticipated the negative flack she got from so many places.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 3, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        Typically, the first song is released a month or two before the album to build hype and to promote it so that it is highly anticipated. The second single may come right before to tie into the PR for the album.
        To dramatically release the video means that they expected this to be big. You can’t go by the first week numbers because all of her fans push the numbers higher but it is the second week and after that determines the success of the record.
        The date a single is released is very calculated and scheduled to maximize sales before a tour. During the tour, the album should still be selling and singles should be new enough that her fans are dying to see it performed live. The decision to drop this at this time was made a long time ago. There is no way to change the schedule within a week with all the work it takes to release a single.

        There is Taylor backlash and fatigue. She never went away since her last album and that could be a problem. It isn’t like film since songs are played over and over which is necessary for a hit. If the public is tired of her then how can the album go the distance? Her PR formula that usually worked is working against her this time. Once a negative perception sets in it is very hard to change it especially with all the press she has to do now. It can build from seeing her so much until it becomes an accepted fact and a public sentiment.
        Example: Iggy Azalea

        It isn’t as if the second song is phenomenal. Labels don’t like to step on the first single like this so something is going on and it isn’t good.

      • jetlagged says:
        September 3, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        This release feels rushed. Has there ever been music released late on a holiday-weekend Saturday before? The ABC promo makes a sort of sense, and it feels like that was going to be just a teaser for the iHeart radio play, but the official release was moved forward for some reason. My half-baked conspiracy theory is that it was pushed up because Team Taylor expects a big drop in sales for the first single between week one and week two, and/or the first single did get so much criticism so they needed to change the subject.

  26. lightpurple says:
    September 3, 2017 at 10:58 am

    “Burton to this Taylor”

    How long as she been waiting to insert that line into something? And no, Taylor, nobody is comparing Joe Alwyn to Richard Burton. Nobody!

    Reply
  27. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I can’t believe her BFF from high school is still her friend. You’d think Taylor would have dropped her once she became famous. No snark from me about that, or the pictures, because I think she looks so much better with a little extra weight. Ditto for her donation, which just like her one to Kesha, only came out when someone else mentioned it.

    I do think it’s weird her new song got previewed on ESPN. The men-boys who watch it are not her target audience. Does she have a deal with Disney or something?

    Reply
    • Goats on the Roof says:
      September 3, 2017 at 11:33 am

      Does Disney own ABC? I think it’s clear she has some deal with ABC in place. Her two most recent songs have both been used in multiple promos for the network, Look What You Made Me Do to the point of exhaustion. We heard that song at least once a commercial break during a different football game earlier in the day.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Good on her for donating to Houston however it’s her MO that what ever good works she does or things she does for fans gets announced by the receiver on social media. Every.Single.Time. I don’t think that’s a coincidence since celebrities who truly want their good works to go unannounced, are able to do so and only have it revealed after their death.

      Instagram, twitter and Ytube are filled with videos of her “secret” presents to fans and organizations. That’s what her team does. That said, still good on her.

      Reply
  28. Dttimes2 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Is she pregnant??? Looks like she could be in the picture…

    Reply
  29. Veronica says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Better than the first song, that’s for sure. But as for the video, I seriously cannot believe in the year 2017 we still think a NA caricature is an acceptable mascot.

    Reply
  30. Monsy says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:25 am

    That color looks great on her and i think this song is better than the first one.Poor of her exes, the only thing missing is that she says they all have small d**ks.lol
    It’s remarkable how this 27 yo woman can hold a grudge. Honestly i couldn’t. I lack the discipline and the constancy to do it, it seems exhausting.

    Reply
  31. Bliss 51 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I don’t like her music but so what, million$ are rolling into her bank accounts. Lucky her.

    Reply
  32. Bliss 51 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Her music is boring but so what? Million$ are rolling into her bank accounts. We should be so lucky. Lucky her.

    Reply
  33. lightpurple says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Walter Becker of Steely Dan just died. Washing away all Taylor sounds with My Old School. She could take lessons on writing a song dissing people from Donald Fagan.

    Reply
  34. Madly says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Tom’s song will come, but this sounds like Calvin. So nothing different than her last album and no growth whatsoever as a person or artist from her.

    Reply
  35. Chef Grace says:
    September 3, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Why can’t she pen real lyrics about life instead of rubbish throwing shade at her real or imagined enemies. She lacks vision and imagination.

    Reply
  36. Madly says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I do find it funny that her whiny immature music is getting mixed to negative reviews as she mocks others. Meanwhile, Tom is getting stellar reviews at his charity play and has not said anything bad about anyone.

    Reply
  37. Amelie says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    I also associate Taylor’s music (or maybe her persona is a better way of putting it) with white red neck red state football fans along with tweens. Her on going beef with Kanye has not helped that image (and I realize some of that is Kanye’s doing) nor has her white girl squad. She has never denounced Donald Trump and very glaringly avoided talking about the election and who she was supporting. It’s her right to keep silent but had she been planning to vote for Hillary why bother to keep silent in of the most important elections in living memory? Either she didn’t want to alienate her Republican fans or more obvious, she didn’t want people to know she voted for Trump. Also if Breitbart tweeted her lyrics–that’s all I need to know.

    She is a Mean Girl through and through and I’ve seen through her ever since her teenage petty lyrics. When she wouldn’t shut up about how Joe Jonas dumped her in a 30 second phone call and then wrote a dumb song about it all I could think was how immature is this girl?

    Reply
  38. Sullivan says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    She looks lovely in that color and with a bit of extra weight.

    Reply
  39. Maria F. says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    she should have dropped this first. Much catchier.

    I do find the rapping annoying, especially the part where she wants to sound like Rihanna.

    Reply
  40. Elisa the I. says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Honestly, she is bringing so much drama, I’m glad she’s back.
    Check out the lyrics to her new song, she is so dissing her exes. It would be hilarious if none of her new songs were about Hiddles or Harris and she would ignore them (considering that most are expecting her write about them).

    He can be my jailer
    Burton to this Taylor
    Every lover known in comparison is a failure
    I forget their names now
    I’m so very tame now
    Never be the same now, now

    Reply
  41. M.A.F. says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    WHOA! There is a college team that still has someone dress up as a Native American & throw a spear into the ground?! What? How are they getting away with that?

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      September 3, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      The explanation is above. The tribe is consulted about the depictions.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        September 3, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        This matter is handled very differently from school to school. William & Mary, the nation’s second oldest college [1693] is known as the Tribe. They once had a logo with 2 feathers and were asked to change it by the NCAA, which they did. They are still The Tribe, but voted in a Griffin[mythical creature] as a mascot, so there could be no offense. Gotta love the humor and a little snark. No wonder Jon Stewart and Patton Oswalt went there.

  42. Jaded says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I wish she’d stop playing the petulant angsty teenager with her passive-aggressive lyrics about all her exes. A REAL musician died today – Walter Becker of Steely Dan. Now I’m going to listen to Aja and mourn his passing.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWfQTY_K-_o

    Reply
  43. Lori says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I dont have much of an opinion on her country music, because I’m not a fan of county in general, but i really liked her 1989 album. I play it quite often.

    I wish she had kept going down the 1989 track. Rap? These new songs are very.. annoying.

    Reply
  44. Bobby says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Yikes

    It’s actually crazy how many posters are projecting their sad high school experiences on Taylor.

    Reply
  45. Jo says:
    September 3, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Todrick’s interview was a very thoughtful interview on queerness and blackness and you make out it’s all about him saying we don’t know Taylor’s politics ugh… I can’t stand Taylor but don’t even mention Todrick if you are just going to erase his sexuality and race.

    Reply
  46. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 3, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Whoa. Is this a weekend Celebitchy poster thing or is this a Taylor Swift poster thing? Holy cats. And here I thought ole Duchess Kate of Eyelinerton brought out the vitriol.

    Reply
    • maaaaarsha says:
      September 3, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      us American posters dont care at all about those royals posts. I dont even click them, they are irrelevant to us. the royals are known but we don’t care about them gossip wise. They don’t have any traction with us.

      I think its odd though that you call this commentary and criticism vitriol, since people are upset with her because she hasn’t spoke out AGAINST the vitriol.

      if the comments sections on here are filled with what you define as vitriol, then you are very lucky because you have never experienced real vitriol in your life. Maybe if you had, you would know why people are upset with Taylor.

      Reply
  47. maaaaarsha says:
    September 3, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Man, these taylor fans that visit celebitchy are just as bad as the 14yo ones! You guys are literally defending her not calling out her nazi fans….are you crazy? The parallels between Trump and Taylor are getting creepier and creepier. The stans that invade the comments sections (including here) often say the media is the true bully and that every criticism of taylor has a ‘misogynistic undercurrent’….fakes news! wow, that evil mainstream media! Certainly sounds parallel to somebody we know right now that is running the country….Taylor is a smart businesswoman. Bottomline > morals, and if you speak out against a hate part of your fanbase supports, you risk losing a lot of money. That to me is despicable. Every good deed she’s ever done (and she HAS done lots of them!) is wasted because of that failure to speak out against fans of yourself who support genocide, hate crimes, everything. Unreal.

    I’m embarrassed seeing grown women defend this singer. I like her music (catchy pop hits, why not? nice and breezy, they are good!) but jesus, how hard is it to say ‘hey nazis and breitbart, I do NOT want your endorsement’? If you have time (and are combing the internet for stories about yourself) to DENY COMING OUT OF A SUITCASE IN/OUT YOUR APARTMENT, but not any time to denounce these literally EVIL people who are her fans….I mean what kind of mental gymnastics does one have to do to think that that makes sense? I’m really sad for the women out there who are defending her but also say they care about POC and minorities and the hate that fills our world right now. She did GREAT with the trial, but you think thats some kind of erasing of all of this? If you’re willing to speak out against hate, but then defend her not speaking out against it….then you’re on the side of hate, congratulations.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment