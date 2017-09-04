Tom Hiddleston is apparently a great Dane in the RADA production of ‘Hamlet’

Tom Hiddleston hasn’t said anything publicly since Comic-Con, and that was the first time he made a public appearance or spoke about anything in months. I’ve actually made the conscious choice not to repeat some really stupid gossip about Tom’s “reaction” to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Trust me, there are a few sites trying to start sh-t. Maybe Tom cried about Taylor’s video, maybe he didn’t. I suspect he’s been trying to keep his head down and focus on the work. I suspect he won’t make any kind of public statement about Taylor now, especially after he dumped out his purse to GQ earlier this year. Considering he hasn’t updated his social media in months, I really do think Tom is trying out a different, more “mature” press strategy from here on out. Bless him.
As for the work, Tom’s brief run in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts’ production of Hamlet has started. Tom will only star in Hamlet for several weeks, and it’s basically a fundraising scheme for RADA. I don’t even know if Tom will give any interviews to promote this, but I’m assuming he won’t. The tickets already sold out, so what’s the point in promoting it even further? Here are some photos from the production – just click on the image and you’ll see the photos in GIF-form. Hamlet in leather!! MODERN HAMLET. I’m sure that was easier for the costumer.
Our first glimpse of Tom Hiddleston as #Hamlet which premiered tonight at the Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre #RADAhamlet #RADA #TomHiddleston pic.twitter.com/kaflKH6Qoi
— SundayTimesPictures (@STPictures) September 1, 2017
The production is also being reviewed by most of the London newspapers. The Guardian really liked this production (directed by Ken Branagh) and they liked Tom’s Dane. I have to admit though, I giggled at the Guardian’s review. They make Tom’s Hamlet sound like a weepy-yet-violent basket case. That’s one interpretation – as I get older, I see Hamlet more like a guy with arrested development, making these childish schemes to “get back” at his uncle. The Telegraph also liked the production – go here to read their review.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I know it’s sacrilege to say this but Hamlet bores me to tears…..BECAUSE THEY DO A VERSION ALMOST EVERY YEAR!
Give it a rest please.
I appreciated that he did Coriolanus. ‘Saw it on one of those live broadcasts. Would love to see him do one of the comedies.
Add me to the sacrilegious crowd… it bores me so much to death that I have seen 30 minutes of Fassbender’s movie… in 3 instalments. No idea when I will be able to see the end lol
Lol same. I was watching it and fell asleep twice. I mean Fassbender and Marion are good actors, but it was such a bore. I haven’t bothered to try again.
That was Macbeth, not Hamlet.
Everything Shakespeare bores me to tears and makes me fall asleep. I never finished reading any Shakespeare assignments in high school because of the boredom and snores
I can’t tell if this is trolling or the Yankee education system… Fassbender’s film with Marion Cotillard was Macbeth.
Hiddles is in Hamlet.
They are different plays.
Stop. You are breaking this old English professor’s heart!! America needs all the Shakespeare it can get. Can’t decide whether we are living a comedy or tragedy.
Oh that’s too bad. both Michael and Marion give fantastic performances in that. It’s probably my favorite adaptation.
@Beth, I’ve thought for a long time that Shakespeare is mistaught in schools, it’s not boring despite many teacher’s best efforts to make it so. If I were leading the class, we would watch as many versions of the play as possible before even cracking open the textbook so the students could see with their own eyes just how many different interpretations there are of the same words.
@Unicorn, thank you. You gave me a much needed laugh this morning, although probably without meaning to.
Jetlagged, ITA! There is so much about Shakespeare for teens to fall in love with, but you need to have them read it aloud, act out scenes, truly understand all the nuances within each turn of phrase. Also, mix it up a little. There’s more to Shakespeare than Hamlet and Romeo & Juliet. MacBeth & King Lear are where I would start, drawing parallels to their civics courses, or even to Game of Thrones if thats what gets teens interested, but Measure for Measure is my personal favorite for exploring the absurdities of misguided laws and getting people talking about social concepts of morality.
We had to read Richard III in my 9th grade English class (read other works later in school) and the teacher assigned us all parts to read it aloud but she also had us break into small groups that had to choose a comedy to read on our own, write summaries of it, analyze it, and explain how we would cast it and stage it, complete with drawings or pictures of costumes and sets. My friends and I chose As You Like It and it remains my favorite Shakespeare play.
Yes sorry people, it was Macbeth, so I will be more sacrilegious and say that they all bore me (saw the Hamlet with Mel Gibson ages ago… ). Also saw Richard II…
It’s all good, not everyone likes everything. I love most everything Shakespeare, but some of his work bores me to death too.
Try watching some of the movies made from the comedies. Twelfth Night with Helena Bonham-Carter is hilarious. Love’s Labour Lost with Kenneth Branagh is good, too. Those should give you an idea of what else to look for.
Shakespeare is better watched with a friend and without a test at the end.
Or 10 Things I Hate About You with Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger updating The Taming of the Shrew.
I actually want to see that new Macbeth with Fassbender. And we had fun with our Shakespeare assignment in high school. I am just Hamlet-ed out.
what do you have in mind?
I also wish that people would focus on other plays besides [in Jan(?) Brady voice] Shakespeare Shakespeare Shakespeare.
I get what you mean entirely. No shade to he or Branagh for doing a charity run but I am SO SICK OF HAMLET!! Of course I loved it when I first saw it, read it, studied it. But my GOD the Bard did write other plays. It’s all they seem to do. Oscar Isaac has been doing a run of Hamlet for months in NYC. Love me some Oscar but again I could not care less and the thought of sitting through that nearly four hour version also makes me want to scream!
Hollywood and its reboots huh? 😂
Every actor wants to try Hamlet.
But yes, there are many other Shakespeare plays I would love to see handled by talented Shakespearean actors that just aren’t done enough. Like the comedies. Like As You Like It, which I did see Rebecca Hall do.
Thanks, LP.
Actually Tom has appeared in both Coriolanus and Cymbeline – two pretty rare plays (the latter rarer than the former). I’m sure he’d like to try some others as well. But if you want a fundraiser to kick off a campaign as RADA is doing here, you don’t go with “King John”, you go with the big boy – HAmlet! And im sure that a lot of the people seeing this have not had the chance to see other versions ( though some certainty would). I’ve only seen it on stage once myself – though I’ve seen films and televised versions. Never gets old- and is always different – it’s a role that actors can really sink their teeth in!
Also, as Cassio in an acclaimed production of OTHELLO.
Oh yes – his Cassio was apparently what got Branagh’s attention (and lots of other people’s as well.) I didn’t mention it because Othello is not a rare play – and is done frequently and the poster was saying that she/he wanted to see less performed plays.
Sorry. did not read carefully.
I would love to see him as Benedick in Much Ado.
In past interviews, both he and Branagh have said that they’ve been kicking that idea around for years.
@ jetlagged, you are so right – watch the play then”read” it at school.
This production has been cut back to around three hours! I remember reading it at school and thinking “oh get on with it you wuzz, either put up or shut up” but what do you know about life at 14/15 ?
I always did this with MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. Sadly, other responsibilities prevent me from teaching much literature these days.
And my favorite comedy versions are The Taming of the Shrew with Marc Singer and the Comedy of Errors with the Flying g Karamazov Brothers.
Oh and I have very fond memories of the RSC version of Cymbeline that featured a pre Band of Brothers Damian Lewis!
Well, we all told him didn’t we?
I like the costume. Modern Hamlet seems good. The last I saw was Ostermeier’s and it was pretty damn good.
The “costume” is clothing that he has been wearing for he past two years, right down to the grey suede boots that no longer come off his feet.
Oh my. Was I being offensive?
No.
I only saw one production of Hamlet in my life. It was a modern take and done in a somewhat goofy fashion. Hamlet f.e. had a balloon (that narrow one used to make balloon animals) in his pants and kept flashing it out. It was ridiculous, and not in a good way. Since then I don’t want to see any modern approach to any old play ever again. EVER. Can’t even stand Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.
This HAMLET is not a modern approach. It’s just in modern dress. All the reviews call it a “classic” HAMLET. Every actor obviously brings his own interpretation.
That production sounds awful. However, it’s not completely known what props were used in the original plays though pretty sure it was not silly balloons.. I read that in the RADA production, Tom carries a modern book. I would not say that changes the play that much. Sadly, although I have been an English professor for 37 years, I have never seen HAMLET on stage.
Modern clothes bother me too, but yeah, it’s true we don’t know what props they used so a lot of things can be fair game. And I understand that Hamlet has been done a billion times by now and it’s very hard to make a production seem fresh. But still, I’m conservative when it comes to theatre.
Isn’t the book “Reasons to stay alive”, by Matt Haig? Touché Sir Ken.
This is actually a clever way for Tom to redeem his image – if that was needed and was a plan. Particularly with a small production that is effectively exclusive but was fair using a ballot to sell the tickets, and not out for profit but to raise funds for RADA.
I saw Hamlet with Jude Law on Broadway, that was also a solid performance and he actually has a wonderful voice.
I saw a pretty crazy production in Spain. Hamlet was a woman and did the famous monologue while sparring with a boxing sack.
Ken’s a good mate to the Tomster.
I think he looks good in those images – older but not in a bad way. I don’t know what’s come over me, but I’m feeling quite beneficent towards PuddleTom at the moment. Bets on how long it will last?!
2 months? :p
Me too. I guess it won’t last long 😂😂
He looks like he lost some weight?
Sixer, it will last until November when young Tom wears a series of ridiculous hats [given to him by fans] while promoting the hell out of RAGNORAK.
LOL! Probably! Or the next sickly interview he gives to the Grauniad?
If he just keeps quiet and acts, he’ll stay in my good books!
I saw those comments. Can I just ask what the hell is wrong with people? Maybe Yanks have TOO much affection for actors, but I honestly think we would appreciate the gesture. Wrong placement. Replying to spidey below. sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is wrong? It is called inverted snobbery. Blame the system not the man, especially when he is trying to help!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The costumer didn’t have much work to do. With the exception of the leather jacket in the sword fight scene, we have seen every single piece of that “costume” on Tom many, many times before. He’s wearing his own clothes.
The Guardian, Telegraph, and Times had to enter the ticket lottery like everyone else so its interesting they managed to get tickets for the first two performances. I really wish they would record this thing. The reviews for the young woman who plays Ophelia are pretty solid too and more exposure would help her start her career. Of course, having a reference from Branagh isn’t going to hurt her.
I must admit, even I thought La Swift took it too far. It was just mean for the sake of being mean.
We both know it won’t last, so enjoy it while you can!
There has been a lot of mean for the sake of being mean – and not by you, you usually have pretty good reasons for laughing at him. He does do silly things and he does come off as defensive on the class issue. Just since the Swift thing, there’s been a lot of meanness all around and very little of it seemed earned. She’s downright cruel – (yes, Taylor, he dumped you but it was a short summer fling and you were rebounding and you were the one calling paps and selling stories to US Weekly about ring shopping and just waiting to say YES. get over it, Taylor) – but there were also a lot of people just piling on with the mean. He had nothing whatsoever to do with the Kimye mess and removed himself shortly after that all unfolded, but that crowd has all been buzzing about just to be mean as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LP – when I mock him for paper knickers and sparkles and whatnot, I see it as being nice, even though I know it’s not seen that way by a certain devoted section of his fans (not you). That’s me being affectionate! I do actually mean the class criticisms I make, as you know. But he does seem to have been dragged way into a childish, malign, mean spirited world of pop rivalries and I really don’t think, clueless as he often is, there is anything mean spirited about him.
Even though I am a sentimental old lady, I like to think I can laugh at young Tom when warranted. I actually learned what the word “extra” means through posts about him here. CB writers and posters also have a wit lacking on most sites. I know I have said it before, but not many actors are as well-liked by their co-workers as he is. That counts for a lot with me.
If anyone needs to reawaken their Tom love, just watch the video of him and Jessica C. punking Josh Horowitz. Or do like I did-ignore the whole TS thing. Or hum Cole Porter, It was just one of those things, just one of those fabulous flings………..too hot not to cool down,
@Sixer, we tease the ones we love. It actually serves as a form of keeping them in check. Paper knickers, sparkles, dancing wildly, and singing badly while juggling in a car on a strange German talk show should be laughed at and teased. Criticism where warranted is also appropriate. But yes, he has been dragged into some weird, childish spitefulness where he just does not belong. Last summer there were those who insisted that he would soon be using his various social media accounts to engage in that childish feud and were argumentative and nasty with those who thought otherwise. And what did he do? Posted a picture of Loki in the makeup trailer and some UNICEF stuff. He’s not part of that childishness and he’s definitely not mean-spirited. Never was and never will be. There’s too much genuine admiration from colleagues and directors like Josie Roarke, GDT, and Thea Sharrock. The Branaghs of the world don’t want to work with a person for the 5th or 6th time if that person is too difficult with co-workers.
LP – Mr Sixer thinks the internet age has made spiteful children of us all. Human beings do have tribal tendencies as we see with politics and sports and all the rest of it. But the interwebz does seem to have heightened it all. It’s impossible to speak on so many topics unless you have declared a side first. It’s not helpful. I think the Great Tiddlesbanging pulled the Tomster into an arena where that tendency is at its most acute and he’s suffered for it. Really, as we were all saying last year, his people should never have allowed it to happen.
OT but just to cheer you up cos I remember you loved the police officer ring a rosie dancing at the Manchester benefit, here’s a video of another police officer being mocked by an MC at the Notting Hill carnival and busting out his bestest moves:
http://twitter.com/JNETTEKWAKYE/status/902219053531586560
Thanks for that! What a good sport!
Yes, the interwebz definitely heightens it as people can maintain anonymity while doing their worst.
He is wearing a voluntary ball gag, which helps. Next time he gives an interview…..
As for his Hamlet: wasn’t he also a weepy Coriolanus?
He’s a weepy dude. That’s why he’s a perfect Loki and would be an awful Thor (as demonstrated when he tried to be a buffed up hero in the Kong film).
(And I like him well enough, as you all know.)
He was a very haughty Coriolanus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, we need to restock our ball gag inventory.
SPOILER ALERT:
I would have cried rivers of tears if I knew I was going to be hanged upside down and have my throat cut!😐
A few points about Tom’s Hamlet:
I am delighted he is getting such good reviews, especially at this time, which is the best way of showing TS’s songs up for the immature spiteful ditties they are.
Highly entertaining comments Btl of the Guardian’s complimentary review. A lot of posters can’ t say anything nice about him because they can’t forgive him for his having been sent to Eton, even though they haven’t seen his performance and won’t give him any credit for doing it for a charitable reason.
Did you even saw Coriolanus? He wasn’t weepy. He was great and put that rather mediocre WS play a lever higher. He played a perfect soldier and was enough mainly for me. I love him in that play. And I heard that that in Hamlet he is superb. Well I will see it in few days – can’t wait. Love sir Ken too.
p.s. Apparently his fight scene at the end is great, but he had a few oportunity to lern how to hold a sword.
I saw it twice and there were copious tears, but you’re right, I wouldn’t call Coriolanus weepy. Others here have commented before on Tom’s propensity for waterworks, some appropriate to the character but some probably involuntary, likely due the depth of whatever emotion he is portraying. Tears are not always a sign of weakness. In my own life I’ve cried more tears from anger or frustration than actual grief.
I’ve always thought Tom’s weepiness in Coriolanus was a bit inspired by Branagh’s film version of Henry V in which King Hal is both a ruthless warrior and a world-champion crier.
good for him.
by the way the condom part had me laughing nice touch ken.
What condom part? A bit up I’m complaining about one modern Hamlet I saw using a balloon d**k, and now you’re mentioning condoms here too?
Is nothing sacred anymore?!?
Laertes gives Ophelia a condom packet at some point and during his speech to Laertes, Polonius gives him a box of condoms to take with him.
Nanny, Shakespeare LOVED dick jokes. His plays are full of ‘em, and other raunchy lines.
Good point. I guess I’m just bothered by it because the play is a serious one. I’d expect that sort of thing in one of the comedies more.
Yes. Often vulgar. Had to please the groundlings.
It is a serious play, but also has humor- Hamlet can be quite funny – another reason actors love to play him – he has so many aspects to him! Also actors have a shortish period of their lives when they can tackle the role. HAmlet is 30 and is usually played by actors from 30-40 (ish). By that time the actor can be well-known enough to to front a production. Tom may see this as his one chance to be HAmlet and test his mettle in this role. There HAVE been a lot of Hamlets recently, but by doing this as a charity piece, he cannot be said to be trying to steal anyone else’s commercial thunder. And it is a way to work again with Branagh. This production has certainly fulfilled its mission of kicking off the Attenborough appeal to (among other things) build housing for RADA students who don’t come from privileged backgrounds and who struggle to live in London. HAmlet does that better than a big gala dinner, or some poetry readings or any of the other things they might have done
Remember the scene with the two drunken porters in Macbeth?
These are rave reviews. Read them if you want. Audiences also love it. I can’t see the downside to this. Sadly, I will never make it to London, but I would love to see Hiddleston, Andrew Scott [an even more praised Hamlet] and my darling Ben Wishaw on stage.
those are one lucky bunch but I think it was a fair system too. Not everybody has time to sit infront of pc just to score a ticket.
Ann Treneman from The Times liked the play too: “(…) And now, Hiddleston. He is a fine Prince from the get-go, when we see him sitting on a stage bare but for a piano, picking out the notes, singing a lament for his father (though, it must be said, he can’t sing). He makes the role completely his own, emotional, magnetic, canny, often frolicsome. The words seem natural, effortless. He bounds around the stage and his duelling is fierce (his swordplay, unlike his musicianship, is expert).(…)
Source: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/theatre-review-hamlet-at-the-rada-jerwood-vanbrugh-theatre-tom-hiddleston-kenneth-branagh-ddlqnzr8l
Whatever else can be said of him, he’s genuinely a very good classical actor. I saw him live in Coriolanus and he was excellent.
I saw this last week.
It’s a perfectly decent, solid, traditional, very safe production of the text that doesn’t try to do anything new.
It’s a shame it’s coming on the heels of a massive smash hit Hamlet that really pushed boundaries and took risks.
The critics would likely not be as kind if this was a proper production and not a fundraiser with no press tix.
I’m so happy Tom’s gotten such great reviews from critics & fans alike. I would love to see him on stage, but since I’m in the states I can only hope for Tom to perform in NYC some day. This is quite a nice thing these artists are doing as a fundraiser. Not only are some like Tom & Kenneth working for peanuts compared to what they could potentially earn, so money their losing, but also all of these artists are giving up so much of their time (learning lines, rehearsals, & the actual production of 3 weeks). And they obviously poured their heart & soul into this production and it showed with great performances. As for the more reserved and media savvy Tom, I miss the old Tom. I’m glad I got to see the let loose & silly side of Tom before the whole tshirt take down, because he was a real joy to watch in interviews back then.
Many of the stage crew are current Rada students, which is just terrific. The more I read of this production, the more it sounds like they really did make a concerted effort to have as little overhead as possible – off the rack costumes, sparse sets, Rada’s own theatre rather than a larger capacity place that needed to be rented, etc.etc. It does need to be repeated that a lot of people, not just Ken and Tom, are probably donating their time (or working for peanuts) to get this thing off the ground. They all deserve kudos.
Hamlet is not my favorite Shakespeare play, but I have a burning jealousy aimed at the lucky few that get to see this in person.
I dont care how many times Hamlet has been done, I would give my right ARM to see Hiddles in this Branagh production. And as a Yank, I have my fingers crossed it’s coming across the pond…🤞
And the timing could not be better for him to get back to the stage he loves and so obviously excels at. Plus he gets to wear his Outfit 🤣🤣
This Yank agrees!! Just read an article about how RADA is being urged to film it. So far, no plans to do so.
@third ginger. Have you read Updike’s Gertrude and Claudius? In it the mature lovers are the focus, with their backgrounds filled in, their passion for one another. The only fly in the ointment is Gertrude’s son, home from college and always skulking around, hiding behind curtains, mumbling to himself, and just being an all around downer. It’s very funny and very moving at the same time. I recommend it.
No. But I love Updike, and he used mythology and the classics so well in his work. Thanks for the recommendation. Best to you.
I do wonder of this will encourage Ken and Tom to take a production of Hamlet out to a wiser audience?
Well Tom agent tweeted that “it would be shame if they won’t continue it”, so maybe they think about West End. People and jurnalist are begging RADA to record it or transfet to West End/Broadway. Thirst for this play is real so we will see. I think they will transfer it.
Personally I hope they will broadcast then I have a better chance of seeing it!
I don’t know if that is a good idea. GK above is right: if it transfers to the West End, it will be re-reviewed and the critics will be harsher, especially since it sounds a bit cookie-cutter.
To be fair, taking risks doesn’t necessarily pay with theater critics either…that’s a crusty crowd.
How did critics from three major papers manage to get tickets off the bat? That’s awfully lucky.
Anyone else have the feeling that Tom will take a back seat in the next Thor film publicity rounds?
I can see it being a group effort as it is a big cast with a lot of favorites.The director himself is also hilarious. I have read though that MARVEL executives are very enamored of Tom’s ability to promote the films.
Yep. I think he might. Chris was filming during a lot of TDW promo, so Tom filled in. But also the emphasis from all the promo we have seen so far has been on Thor and the Hulk as buddies, so I think it will be more the Chris and Mark show, with only a bit of Tom. I also think that Tom does not want to be the dancing bear anymore. He’s older and also more cautious around the media. He’ll do what he must but it won’t be like last time. Maybe I’ll be wrong, but I doubt it.
There are more people available to share the work this time. Chemboy and Natalie were both busy filming other projects at the time so Feige had Tom do the SDCC promo, Natalie and Anthony Hopkins did the Disney promo with Tom that August but Feige had Tom to the Asia promotion with Jaimie Alexander joining him in Australia. Tom did much of the Europe promotion too until the premieres when ChemBoy and Natalie were available for London and Berlin. For the US PR, Tom did a few offbeat things like Chelsea Handler and a screening for kids in the NY foster care system, attended the premiere in LA then Chemboy & Natalie did the more traditional late night talk shows of Letterman, Tonight, & Kimmel with Anthony Hopkins and Jaimie Alexander joining in. Tom took off back to London to prep for Coriolanus.
Ragnorak has a much larger cast so the PR can be spread around a lot more with Cate, Mark, Jeff, Karl, and Tessa joining in.
I don’t like Handler most of the time, but I enjoyed Tom’s interview with her.
I always await these reviews, breath held, but (knock on wood as I’d hate to jinx him) Tom always gets great reviews. And looking at past films as I just became a fan 1 yr ago, even if the film itself received poor reviews, the reviews of Tom’s acting has always been good to excellent. I’m glad KB did a good job & the other actors as well so the entire production reviewed well. And to Sixer: I can get so peaved at Tom haters as they can be so savage but I always took your comments as teasing, with no true mean intent.
I didn’t ‘get’ Shakespeare when we had to read it in English class, but then I took a class called Stage II, where we read four plays then got to go to Ashland (Oregon) to see those plays. I’ve been hooked on Shakespeare & theater-going ever since.
The first play was Oedipus Rex. Slayed me. Then we saw The Sherwood Forest, Charley’s Aunt, and A Winter’s Tale. This gives you an idea of the breadth of Ashland’s Oregon Shakespearean Festival. They have three theaters at the edge of Lithia Park, and the schedule is from February thru November. The outdoor theater–Shakespearean plays only–is summer only.
Sorry! Feeling homesick & nostalgic! But if you love theater, go to Ashland!
Ashland is excellent! I’ve been three or four times over the years and it’s some of the best theatre, Shakespeare or otherwise, I’ve seen. The first time I went was also for a college course. While my roommates were spending sleepless nights polishing their final papers, our Shakespeare class piled in the school vans for a road trip and saw five plays in three days. It was amazing. I wish I could go every season.
🤗🤗🤗🙌🙌🙌 I can’t even remember how many plays I’ve seen in Ashland, I went every year for the longest time! I loved seeing the same actors in completely different parts throughout the season.
Between my high school and college years I wrote four or five papers on Hamlet, all different. I love Shakespeare.
Sixer left a comment above that TH let TS…but in the ridiculous GQ interview, didn’t Tom say that his loved “pinned him up against the wall for several months” or some such language….what do you all think of that statement by him….I thought it was widely believed that she dumped him and his statement would seem to reflect that…..thanks
I don’t remember that particular statement, but yes, he did say to the effect that the his feelings for TS came upon very quickly, and it was a whirlwind type of relationship for several months. Basically Tom is always going to be gracious and will never say anything bad or derogatory of TS – something she is incapable of appreciating and doesn’t deserve.
It’s widely believed the whole relationship was a staged PR arrangement. So TS fans are going to hear and believe her “leaked” story that she dumped him cause he was “too public”. But her critics and gossip followers don’t seem to buy that since she’s queen of ‘public relationships’. Tom’s fans never bought any of it. From beginning to end, it never struck a right cord ie. the whole roll-out and subsequent provided narrative. It was always too rushed, too much and too public.
This is how I like Tom’s hair best. A little grown out with a bit of soft curls trying to come through.
His hair in Hamlet pics on twitter link that is. Not pics in this article. Although he looks super sharp in that suit. Very Bond-esque.
