Tom Hiddleston is apparently a great Dane in the RADA production of ‘Hamlet’

Los Angeles premiere of 'Kong Skull Island'

Tom Hiddleston hasn’t said anything publicly since Comic-Con, and that was the first time he made a public appearance or spoke about anything in months. I’ve actually made the conscious choice not to repeat some really stupid gossip about Tom’s “reaction” to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Trust me, there are a few sites trying to start sh-t. Maybe Tom cried about Taylor’s video, maybe he didn’t. I suspect he’s been trying to keep his head down and focus on the work. I suspect he won’t make any kind of public statement about Taylor now, especially after he dumped out his purse to GQ earlier this year. Considering he hasn’t updated his social media in months, I really do think Tom is trying out a different, more “mature” press strategy from here on out. Bless him.

As for the work, Tom’s brief run in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts’ production of Hamlet has started. Tom will only star in Hamlet for several weeks, and it’s basically a fundraising scheme for RADA. I don’t even know if Tom will give any interviews to promote this, but I’m assuming he won’t. The tickets already sold out, so what’s the point in promoting it even further? Here are some photos from the production – just click on the image and you’ll see the photos in GIF-form. Hamlet in leather!! MODERN HAMLET. I’m sure that was easier for the costumer.

The production is also being reviewed by most of the London newspapers. The Guardian really liked this production (directed by Ken Branagh) and they liked Tom’s Dane. I have to admit though, I giggled at the Guardian’s review. They make Tom’s Hamlet sound like a weepy-yet-violent basket case. That’s one interpretation – as I get older, I see Hamlet more like a guy with arrested development, making these childish schemes to “get back” at his uncle. The Telegraph also liked the production – go here to read their review.

Tom Hiddleston seen arriving at the ABC studios

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

109 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston is apparently a great Dane in the RADA production of ‘Hamlet’”

  1. wood dragon says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I know it’s sacrilege to say this but Hamlet bores me to tears…..BECAUSE THEY DO A VERSION ALMOST EVERY YEAR!
    Give it a rest please.
    I appreciated that he did Coriolanus. ‘Saw it on one of those live broadcasts. Would love to see him do one of the comedies.

    Reply
  2. Babs says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Well, we all told him didn’t we?
    I like the costume. Modern Hamlet seems good. The last I saw was Ostermeier’s and it was pretty damn good.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Ken’s a good mate to the Tomster.

    I think he looks good in those images – older but not in a bad way. I don’t know what’s come over me, but I’m feeling quite beneficent towards PuddleTom at the moment. Bets on how long it will last?!

    Reply
    • lily says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:46 am

      2 months? :p

      Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:48 am

      Me too. I guess it won’t last long 😂😂

      Reply
    • OG OhDear says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:52 am

      He looks like he lost some weight?

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

      You’re feeling beneficent because people have been kicking him for no good reason lately while he has been very quiet and pretty much invisible for most of the last year. And the posh boy blindness seems a bit diminished by doing 3 weeks of Hamlet without much fanfare so less fortune students can go to school. He’ll be promoting Thor next month so about four-five weeks before he does or says something silly for you and you can laugh at him again.

      The costumer didn’t have much work to do. With the exception of the leather jacket in the sword fight scene, we have seen every single piece of that “costume” on Tom many, many times before. He’s wearing his own clothes.

      The Guardian, Telegraph, and Times had to enter the ticket lottery like everyone else so its interesting they managed to get tickets for the first two performances. I really wish they would record this thing. The reviews for the young woman who plays Ophelia are pretty solid too and more exposure would help her start her career. Of course, having a reference from Branagh isn’t going to hurt her.

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:06 am

        I must admit, even I thought La Swift took it too far. It was just mean for the sake of being mean.

        We both know it won’t last, so enjoy it while you can!

      • lightpurple says:
        September 4, 2017 at 8:51 am

        There has been a lot of mean for the sake of being mean – and not by you, you usually have pretty good reasons for laughing at him. He does do silly things and he does come off as defensive on the class issue. Just since the Swift thing, there’s been a lot of meanness all around and very little of it seemed earned. She’s downright cruel – (yes, Taylor, he dumped you but it was a short summer fling and you were rebounding and you were the one calling paps and selling stories to US Weekly about ring shopping and just waiting to say YES. get over it, Taylor) – but there were also a lot of people just piling on with the mean. He had nothing whatsoever to do with the Kimye mess and removed himself shortly after that all unfolded, but that crowd has all been buzzing about just to be mean as well.

        We need things to be back to normal with our Dancing Bear LEGS. If we can have normalcy ever again in this post-Brexit Trumpian world. Ragnorak is coming. Bring on the frivolity and Build a Bear!

      • Maria F. says:
        September 4, 2017 at 9:33 am

        this is a great way for him to distance himself from the entire unfortunate episode next year. I am very neutral towards him, but I did feel sorry for all the vitriol he received and nothing better to be on stage as a serious actor, while the revenge songs are coming out.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:00 am

        LP – when I mock him for paper knickers and sparkles and whatnot, I see it as being nice, even though I know it’s not seen that way by a certain devoted section of his fans (not you). That’s me being affectionate! I do actually mean the class criticisms I make, as you know. But he does seem to have been dragged way into a childish, malign, mean spirited world of pop rivalries and I really don’t think, clueless as he often is, there is anything mean spirited about him.

      • third ginger says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:15 am

        Even though I am a sentimental old lady, I like to think I can laugh at young Tom when warranted. I actually learned what the word “extra” means through posts about him here. CB writers and posters also have a wit lacking on most sites. I know I have said it before, but not many actors are as well-liked by their co-workers as he is. That counts for a lot with me.

      • Jerusha says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:37 am

        If anyone needs to reawaken their Tom love, just watch the video of him and Jessica C. punking Josh Horowitz. Or do like I did-ignore the whole TS thing. Or hum Cole Porter, It was just one of those things, just one of those fabulous flings………..too hot not to cool down,

      • lightpurple says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:41 am

        @Sixer, we tease the ones we love. It actually serves as a form of keeping them in check. Paper knickers, sparkles, dancing wildly, and singing badly while juggling in a car on a strange German talk show should be laughed at and teased. Criticism where warranted is also appropriate. But yes, he has been dragged into some weird, childish spitefulness where he just does not belong. Last summer there were those who insisted that he would soon be using his various social media accounts to engage in that childish feud and were argumentative and nasty with those who thought otherwise. And what did he do? Posted a picture of Loki in the makeup trailer and some UNICEF stuff. He’s not part of that childishness and he’s definitely not mean-spirited. Never was and never will be. There’s too much genuine admiration from colleagues and directors like Josie Roarke, GDT, and Thea Sharrock. The Branaghs of the world don’t want to work with a person for the 5th or 6th time if that person is too difficult with co-workers.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 11:59 am

        LP – Mr Sixer thinks the internet age has made spiteful children of us all. Human beings do have tribal tendencies as we see with politics and sports and all the rest of it. But the interwebz does seem to have heightened it all. It’s impossible to speak on so many topics unless you have declared a side first. It’s not helpful. I think the Great Tiddlesbanging pulled the Tomster into an arena where that tendency is at its most acute and he’s suffered for it. Really, as we were all saying last year, his people should never have allowed it to happen.

      • Sixer says:
        September 4, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        OT but just to cheer you up cos I remember you loved the police officer ring a rosie dancing at the Manchester benefit, here’s a video of another police officer being mocked by an MC at the Notting Hill carnival and busting out his bestest moves:

        http://twitter.com/JNETTEKWAKYE/status/902219053531586560

      • lightpurple says:
        September 4, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        Thanks for that! What a good sport!

        Yes, the interwebz definitely heightens it as people can maintain anonymity while doing their worst.

    • Miss Jupitero says:
      September 4, 2017 at 9:00 am

      He is wearing a voluntary ball gag, which helps. Next time he gives an interview…..

      As for his Hamlet: wasn’t he also a weepy Coriolanus?

      Reply
  4. lily says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:44 am

    good for him. :)

    Reply
  5. lily says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:51 am

    by the way the condom part had me laughing :D nice touch ken.

    Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:54 am

    These are rave reviews. Read them if you want. Audiences also love it. I can’t see the downside to this. Sadly, I will never make it to London, but I would love to see Hiddleston, Andrew Scott [an even more praised Hamlet] and my darling Ben Wishaw on stage.

    Reply
  7. The Yes Girl says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Ann Treneman from The Times liked the play too: “(…) And now, Hiddleston. He is a fine Prince from the get-go, when we see him sitting on a stage bare but for a piano, picking out the notes, singing a lament for his father (though, it must be said, he can’t sing). He makes the role completely his own, emotional, magnetic, canny, often frolicsome. The words seem natural, effortless. He bounds around the stage and his duelling is fierce (his swordplay, unlike his musicianship, is expert).(…)

    Source: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/theatre-review-hamlet-at-the-rada-jerwood-vanbrugh-theatre-tom-hiddleston-kenneth-branagh-ddlqnzr8l

    Reply
  8. Bex says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Whatever else can be said of him, he’s genuinely a very good classical actor. I saw him live in Coriolanus and he was excellent.

    Reply
  9. GR says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I saw this last week.

    It’s a perfectly decent, solid, traditional, very safe production of the text that doesn’t try to do anything new.

    It’s a shame it’s coming on the heels of a massive smash hit Hamlet that really pushed boundaries and took risks.

    The critics would likely not be as kind if this was a proper production and not a fundraiser with no press tix.

    Reply
  10. virginfangirl says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I’m so happy Tom’s gotten such great reviews from critics & fans alike. I would love to see him on stage, but since I’m in the states I can only hope for Tom to perform in NYC some day. This is quite a nice thing these artists are doing as a fundraiser. Not only are some like Tom & Kenneth working for peanuts compared to what they could potentially earn, so money their losing, but also all of these artists are giving up so much of their time (learning lines, rehearsals, & the actual production of 3 weeks). And they obviously poured their heart & soul into this production and it showed with great performances. As for the more reserved and media savvy Tom, I miss the old Tom. I’m glad I got to see the let loose & silly side of Tom before the whole tshirt take down, because he was a real joy to watch in interviews back then.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      September 4, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Many of the stage crew are current Rada students, which is just terrific. The more I read of this production, the more it sounds like they really did make a concerted effort to have as little overhead as possible – off the rack costumes, sparse sets, Rada’s own theatre rather than a larger capacity place that needed to be rented, etc.etc. It does need to be repeated that a lot of people, not just Ken and Tom, are probably donating their time (or working for peanuts) to get this thing off the ground. They all deserve kudos.

      Hamlet is not my favorite Shakespeare play, but I have a burning jealousy aimed at the lucky few that get to see this in person.

      Reply
  11. MI6 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I dont care how many times Hamlet has been done, I would give my right ARM to see Hiddles in this Branagh production. And as a Yank, I have my fingers crossed it’s coming across the pond…🤞
    And the timing could not be better for him to get back to the stage he loves and so obviously excels at. Plus he gets to wear his Outfit 🤣🤣

    Reply
  12. Jerusha says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:41 am

    @third ginger. Have you read Updike’s Gertrude and Claudius? In it the mature lovers are the focus, with their backgrounds filled in, their passion for one another. The only fly in the ointment is Gertrude’s son, home from college and always skulking around, hiding behind curtains, mumbling to himself, and just being an all around downer. It’s very funny and very moving at the same time. I recommend it.

    Reply
  13. spidey says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I do wonder of this will encourage Ken and Tom to take a production of Hamlet out to a wiser audience?

    Reply
  14. spidey says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Anyone else have the feeling that Tom will take a back seat in the next Thor film publicity rounds?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      September 4, 2017 at 12:45 pm

      I can see it being a group effort as it is a big cast with a lot of favorites.The director himself is also hilarious. I have read though that MARVEL executives are very enamored of Tom’s ability to promote the films.

      Reply
    • Justme says:
      September 4, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Yep. I think he might. Chris was filming during a lot of TDW promo, so Tom filled in. But also the emphasis from all the promo we have seen so far has been on Thor and the Hulk as buddies, so I think it will be more the Chris and Mark show, with only a bit of Tom. I also think that Tom does not want to be the dancing bear anymore. He’s older and also more cautious around the media. He’ll do what he must but it won’t be like last time. Maybe I’ll be wrong, but I doubt it.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      September 4, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      There are more people available to share the work this time. Chemboy and Natalie were both busy filming other projects at the time so Feige had Tom do the SDCC promo, Natalie and Anthony Hopkins did the Disney promo with Tom that August but Feige had Tom to the Asia promotion with Jaimie Alexander joining him in Australia. Tom did much of the Europe promotion too until the premieres when ChemBoy and Natalie were available for London and Berlin. For the US PR, Tom did a few offbeat things like Chelsea Handler and a screening for kids in the NY foster care system, attended the premiere in LA then Chemboy & Natalie did the more traditional late night talk shows of Letterman, Tonight, & Kimmel with Anthony Hopkins and Jaimie Alexander joining in. Tom took off back to London to prep for Coriolanus.

      Ragnorak has a much larger cast so the PR can be spread around a lot more with Cate, Mark, Jeff, Karl, and Tessa joining in.

      Reply
  15. virginfangirl says:
    September 4, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I always await these reviews, breath held, but (knock on wood as I’d hate to jinx him) Tom always gets great reviews. And looking at past films as I just became a fan 1 yr ago, even if the film itself received poor reviews, the reviews of Tom’s acting has always been good to excellent. I’m glad KB did a good job & the other actors as well so the entire production reviewed well. And to Sixer: I can get so peaved at Tom haters as they can be so savage but I always took your comments as teasing, with no true mean intent.

    Reply
  16. Hazel says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I didn’t ‘get’ Shakespeare when we had to read it in English class, but then I took a class called Stage II, where we read four plays then got to go to Ashland (Oregon) to see those plays. I’ve been hooked on Shakespeare & theater-going ever since.
    The first play was Oedipus Rex. Slayed me. Then we saw The Sherwood Forest, Charley’s Aunt, and A Winter’s Tale. This gives you an idea of the breadth of Ashland’s Oregon Shakespearean Festival. They have three theaters at the edge of Lithia Park, and the schedule is from February thru November. The outdoor theater–Shakespearean plays only–is summer only.
    Sorry! Feeling homesick & nostalgic! But if you love theater, go to Ashland!

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      September 4, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Ashland is excellent! I’ve been three or four times over the years and it’s some of the best theatre, Shakespeare or otherwise, I’ve seen. The first time I went was also for a college course. While my roommates were spending sleepless nights polishing their final papers, our Shakespeare class piled in the school vans for a road trip and saw five plays in three days. It was amazing. I wish I could go every season.

      Reply
  17. OTHER RENEE says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Between my high school and college years I wrote four or five papers on Hamlet, all different. I love Shakespeare.

    Reply
  18. anonla says:
    September 4, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Sixer left a comment above that TH let TS…but in the ridiculous GQ interview, didn’t Tom say that his loved “pinned him up against the wall for several months” or some such language….what do you all think of that statement by him….I thought it was widely believed that she dumped him and his statement would seem to reflect that…..thanks

    Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      September 4, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      I don’t remember that particular statement, but yes, he did say to the effect that the his feelings for TS came upon very quickly, and it was a whirlwind type of relationship for several months. Basically Tom is always going to be gracious and will never say anything bad or derogatory of TS – something she is incapable of appreciating and doesn’t deserve.

      It’s widely believed the whole relationship was a staged PR arrangement. So TS fans are going to hear and believe her “leaked” story that she dumped him cause he was “too public”. But her critics and gossip followers don’t seem to buy that since she’s queen of ‘public relationships’. Tom’s fans never bought any of it. From beginning to end, it never struck a right cord ie. the whole roll-out and subsequent provided narrative. It was always too rushed, too much and too public.

      Reply
  19. Cranberry says:
    September 4, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    This is how I like Tom’s hair best. A little grown out with a bit of soft curls trying to come through.

    Reply

