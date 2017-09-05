Angelina Jolie: ‘People don’t know the difference between a migrant & a refugee’

Embed from Getty Images

Love it or hate it, we’re going to be hearing a lot from Angelina Jolie in the next few weeks. She was in Telluride over the weekend to promote First They Killed My Father, and soon she’ll be Toronto for TIFF. Angelina started the round of interviews in Telluride which, as I said previously, is interesting because Telluride has increasingly become a major jumping-off point for larger Oscar campaigns. Angelina talked about the film and a lot more with The Hollywood Reporter – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Whether she or her kids speak Khmer (the language of Cambodia): “I speak very little. Funnily enough, Shiloh speaks the most, my middle girl, born in Namibia. My kids are from different countries, but there’s an understanding, you don’t have to like a country just because you were born in it. You need to respect all countries. And be very open to each other’s, of course. Mad is very proud to be Cambodian; he loves languages. He’s actually focused on German, Russian, Korean and French – he’s a linguist. He speaks a little Khmer, but I’m not forcing it. It’s very important that he does as much as he wanted to do and that he loves it naturally.”

On refugees and Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’: “It’s very important that people understand that for refugees to come into this country is very difficult, it takes a very long time. It is less than one percent [of applicants who get in]; so to get approved, to get even that close, is so much more complex than oftentimes politicians like to make it sound. And people who are refugees are fleeing war and persecution; they’re not coming because they just want to be in another country; they want to be home, in fact; they don’t want to have to leave their home. What upsets me about the whole situation is that people don’t know the difference between a migrant and a refugee; they don’t have respect for what people are coming from — the people who against it — and they have completely forgotten this is what built our country, the diversity. When it is put forward that masses of people are dangerous, and the actual numbers and the situation are proven to be completely the opposite of the way they’re presented publicly, it’s horrible. I know these people. I’ve met families in the pipeline, on the way here; I’ve met the refugees in the camp who’ve been waiting – the average stay in a refugee camp is 16 years. We have 65 million people displaced — and I’m not somebody who believes the answer is to cross a border. But until we get ourselves together and we can work internationally to end conflict, to use diplomacy to change the world we live in – and climate is now affecting that – the reality of people needing safety in other countries is something we need to understand. This is the world we live in.



Whether she’s going to actively address Trump’s plans & bans: “I’m not going to say how, specifically, but I will continue to speak out about human rights and freedoms. Absolutely. We can speak out about what we are angry about, but the most important thing is to try and help people understand the reality and not be blinded by something that is not the truth.”

When asked about the current government in Cambodia, there was a long silence, then she says: “I’m somebody who works within Cambodia, with Cambodians. I work alongside the artists and society to work from within, so that is the focus, and from that I hope everybody who believes in democracy, in certain freedoms, will get louder, will grow their voices.

Whether she’ll direct anything else in the next year: “Right now, I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I’ll do some acting. I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids…. When they can have – when I feel it’s time for me to go back to work, I’ll be able to go back to work. I’ve been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come.

Her next project: “Maleficent, we’re working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that. Cleopatra, there is a script. There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed.

Whether ‘FTKMF’ could be nominated for a Foreign Language Oscar: “I believe it will qualify, yes. It’s just, will they choose us? Will we be the country’s selection? We don’t know.