Angelina Jolie: ‘I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted’

Angelina Jolie arrived at the Telluride Film Festival late last week to promote and premiere First They Killed My Father. I actually forgot that she was due in Telluride – I thought she would start her big North American press tour in Toronto, at TIFF. Telluride is becoming increasingly important on the awards circuit though – many of the films which went on to win Oscars in the past few years did a promotional swing in Telluride. It’s, like, artsier than Sundance now.
Angelina apparently brought all six kids to Telluride, and they all came out for the premiere. Did you know Maddox is 16 years old now? Crazy world. Reportedly, the audience gave Angelina a standing ovation, and she was warmly received by all of the industry types and her peers in Telluride. She posed for photos with Gary Oldman, documentarian Ken Burns and Natalie Portman too. Those photos are at the end of the post. While she was in Telluride (?), she chatted with The Telegraph about what’s going on in her life and how being single was not her choice.
She’s feeling shy about doing press: “This is the first time I have done this for a long time. It’s not easy. I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past.”
The emotional & physical toll of the divorce: “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days. Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor. I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.”
Finding herself as a single woman: “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”
Her life now: “I am going to cooking classes. Cooking is one of those things you do when you are settled in your life and you can take the time. But somehow I am just very impatient and I am a little bit erratic. But I am getting into it now. I feel like, if I cook, the kids can all hang out. Although they often take over and tell me that they can do it better.”
Looking for Vintage Jolie: “I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me. I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children. And it’s been a very good time to absorb and develop and grow. But maybe now that my kids are growing up I am starting to realize that my own sense of play has been put on hold for a while. And maybe them hitting their teens is going to bring out a little more fun in Mom. So maybe I am going back. It may be time.”
God, this just reminds me of how much I miss Vintage Jolie. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t mind the Humanitarian Earth Mother Years. Everybody has to grow up sometimes, and she was a great poster girl for “when the weird goth girl grows up to be well-adjusted and badass.” But I still miss the wild and crazy Jolie who banged dudes in hotels and, like, played with knives.
Her forehead is very botoxed. Her dress is nice.
Holy fillers! That’s the first thing I noticed too. I hope it settles a bit. She’s such a beautiful woman and I think aging gracefully would be better than this.
Not the best look, but in honesty, any kind of ageing in Hollywood requires a spine of steel.
It must be so hard to age as a woman in Hollywood. As a society we place enormous pressure on women to stay young and pretty looking and then if they try to live up to that by getting plastic surgery or other such procedures, we criticize them for it – isn’t that kinda like blaming the victim?
It’s really too bad that we can’t just let women age like we let men age.
Carol–yes. I saw the actress Laurie Metcalf at a Cubs game last week. She threw out the first pitch and did the 7th inning stretch. This woman has not one wrinkle on her face–high botoxed forehead, obvious eye job, everything eerily smooth. Perfectly dark hair. She’s 62. If someone like Laurie Metcalf feels like she can’t age a little, who can? Metcalf is a very good actress and never was a sex symbol. It was odd seeing someone look like that out in the real world of a baseball game.
And Jolie is only 42! That’s not even close to old.
The work makes her look like the actress from Wet Hot American Summer, Marguerite Moreau. Not like herself.
LADY T, AJ already went through menopause due to her surgery. Add to that having six children and in a process of divorce, and boatloads of extra stress. Only thing she has going for her against this is that she does not have to worry about monetary issues.
She is the face of the movie, she is the most known face and she probs feels like tmshe has to look the part to promote and publicize. I wear makeup to my boring job, and worry about looking good for muself and husband, I cant imagine being under pressure to keep a job or represent a movie, other interests, etc.
Laurie Metcalf? Really? I’m surprised, have you seen this great show called “Getting On”. She starred in it and she definitely didn’t have any botox or work done in that. In fact she barely wore even makeup
@ ernie
No, Angelina is not the face of FTKMF . It should be Loung and the girl actress. No ‘director’ makes a movie about themselves like she has done so far. No director talks about their divorce, children, bashing their ex husband non-stop while promoting a movie.
how can you tell? seriously asking because I’m older than her and my forehead is still completely wrinkle free, as is my moms, it’s sort of gigantic and shiny (i know i sound like I’m describing hydrocephaly bear with me)
lol now I’m paranoid people think i have fillers and my head is weird
If it makes you feel any better, I think Angelina Jolie looks beautiful here — much better and more natural than she looked in the last (heavily photoshopped) photos I saw here.
thank you! i dont need more ways to be paranoid
I have not one wrinkle on my forehead. I was in a meeting with a younger woman in her 20s and she had like a million lines in her forehead when she would make certain expressions, I guess. Obviously, I’m exaggerating with the million, but I had never seen so many lines on someone’s forehead, and she was young. It’s different for everyone.
I don’t have any lines on my forehead either….am just about to turn 65. And yet I know much younger women who do – just genetics and staying out of the sun I guess.
I have one fine line between my eyes going part way up my forehead, and I was 57 last week. I always thought it was because I’ve had bangs my whole adult life. I have a lot of thick wavy hair and I just figured my bangs protected my forehead.
I’ve seen children with deep forehead wrinkles.
Also, the texture of your skin, obviously.
She doesn’t enjoy being single? Sorry for her… I’d rather be single than in a bad marriage or relationship.
For the rest… she does a great humanitarian work and seems to enjoy it but a lot about her put me off recently.
Actually there are many who find it difficult to be single
The comfort of being a couple and the social acceptability makes it difficult for people.
Specially those who have been in relationships from young age, being together with a new partner immediately after one relationship ends, find it difficult to enjoy being single .
I dont think that what she meant. She certainly always gave off the impression of needing to be in a relationship but what she says here is more about that when you marry someone and want to raise a family with them you dont want to be or enjoy being single.
Yes. She has six kids and assumed she was going to have a partner. It’s a sad situation all around.
That’s how I read it too. She has six children and misses having a partner to share experiences and make decisions with. Lordknows AJ could take her pick from either gender if all she wanted was a relationship.
The end of a relationship that you thought was “it” or “the one” is a grieving process. No one gets married thinking “what will I do when I divorce my partner”. I’m not in any way taking away from that.
But you would think that she might have learned from the brutal reactions of her fan base to the same sort of disclosures to the grieving process comments of Pitt’s first wife that they’re not that empathetic and that you’re supposed to be an unfeeling robot who just brushes these things off. Otherwise you’re a weak whiny woman casting herself as a “victim”.
Celebrity or not, we’re all human beings with feelings. In the end, push comes to shove, none of them are all that different than us.
Funny thing. It’s not only fans that think she isn’t suppose to have feelings. I’ve read plenty of comments since the divorce stating she doesn’t have the right to be hurt about her divorce. Shes mean and vindictive so no sympathy for her. If she expresses her feelings its passive aggressive or she’s trying to be the victim.
I find her to be quite exhausting. Also, haven’t forgotten that “game” they employed to cast the child actors in this film. It could be the best film of all time, and I’ll still give it a hard pass.
Well that is easy for me as all the films directed by her got a pass from me (never seen one).
The game that was easily explained, and haters were too eager to grasp at. It is a non-issue.
If you read the transcript of her interview and thought what she said was acceptable and aboveboard, I don’t know what to tell you. Many, many people found the casting method to be problematic, even people on this site who are typically pro-Jolie.
I’m neutral in the sense that the only knowledge or information that comes my way about Jolie, Pitt, Aniston and all the rest of it is if I encounter it on this site. And I still don’t fully understand all the positions taken by people on the basis of stuff that happened years ago and recently.
I thought what came out about that film was absolutely dreadful and reflected disastrously on Jolie.
That said, she sounds terribly sad in this interview. It seems that the negative feedback has confounded her and impacted badly. It’s rotten for her but let’s hope it enables her to reflect that saviour narratives about oneself can often lead to a failure to realise when one is doing something one shouldn’t do.
Don’t assume that people who disapproved of the game are all just Angie haters. Maybe you should read about it again and you might see why even her biggest fans found the game to be a little cruel. It shouldn’t be automatically forgiven and forgotten just because she’s Angelina Jolie
I read the transcript. Many Jolie fans, heck, even NON-fans of her, saw how it was exaggerated! There was no actual ‘game’. It was acting and parents were there. If people read the transcripts they’d see it is a non-issue. Sorry, but that is what the transcript and facts show. I’m not normally a big fan of her, but it was more than obvious to me, and to many people who were never fans of her, that the transcript proves that it was exaggerated, and basically exonerated her.
Oh please AJ saying it was a game doesn’t excuse what they did. She was not exonerated, she made it worse and people with a conscious saw what she did was wrong.
@Kylie
That is fine and well you feel that way but you don’t have some superpower the rest of us lack when it comes to reading comprehension.
You don’t seem to understand that some of us can like AJ, disapprove of her actions, feel for her pain, root for her success, side eye her about some statements and forgive her when she makes a bad mistake and corrects herself in the future.
I don’t live in an either/or mindset. Everyone has made mistakes, and they can be so big it feels that recovery is impossible, but we can if we have character and courage. How much more can we ask of anyone?
I am still disappointed and disapprove of her actions and how she handled it. Strongly. But she can’t go back and change it. She can only do better and reflect on her mistake.
Disapproval does not equal hate.
@Sixer I’m not getting any vibes that shows she was sadden by the casting game backlash. If anything shes emotional about her personal life not professional one. Angelina may feel bad about the casting situation but what’s getting most of her attention is her family.
Dana- The last thing we heard about the VF interview was her lawyers demanding a retraction which was stopped dead in its tracks by VF releasing a manuscript of the taped interview. Since then nothing. Not “I misspoke” or “I gave the wrong impression” or “I shouldn’t have tried to place doubt on this journalist’s professional integrity.” Nothing. Maybe she’ll address it next week.
The entire interview was bizarre then she and her lawyers tried to blame it on the journalist and VF which came to a screeching halt when they brought out the recordings. Why is she getting a pass? Is this going to ever be addressed? She’s too fragile and shy now I guess? She implied she’s on chemo now?
There’s a quote from Angie saying she doesn’t have cancer and even if she gets cancer, her surgeries have bought her years without it. It doesn’t sound like she went through chemo, it was just a horrible hypothetical.
She didn’t imply that. It was a hypothetical. Someone who’s watched a parent die from cancer might know something about it.
Ok. She’s comparing her effort to smile through her health issues and difficult year to the suffering of a chemo patient trying to keep their head up?
We’ve virtually all seen that level of suffering in someone close. No one needs to defend what they’ve seen. That’s why it’s such a strong hypothetical and a touchy subject.
Sorry, I also think that the whole issue was overblown. They were casting for an ability to portray emotion. And that is what they had to assess. I think it was legitimate. Further, the children were not in any danger. One would think they were hanging them off a building to see if they had strength in their fingers. My goodness. OVERBLOWN.
There are a number of ways to audition a child that does not include mining their personal trauma. Someone shared a great story about a casting director who told a child actor to convince him the room was on fire, and she did it so well he believed the room could have been burning. What you DON’T do is go to a poor neighborhood and ask children who are financially and food insecure to think of reasons they need food or money, then take it away. If you don’t think that’s unacceptable, I really don’t know what to tell you.
Same. Good for her but she did something terrible and inhumane to orphan children just to get a few ‘good reviews’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being single is a lot more fun than being in a crappy relationship.
If I had the money I would never cook, I hate it.
I hate it too. I also think cooking is a complete waste of time.
sereneirene–Yes! I know people who love to cook and I’m happy they enjoy it, but for me it is sheer boring drudgery. Our younger child just started college and I am enjoying not having to make the pretense of getting meals together. My husband doesn’t care, he’s happy eating a sandwich while he’s working on the computer. He knew I hated to cook when we got married 39 years ago.
i see cooking as one more thing to outsource if you can afford it, no different from hiring someone to fix my car
Most celebrities at her level have chefs. All of them do but some that like to cook do but it is not every day. If you don’t like to cook and you travel a lot it is not unreasonable to think she wouldn’t know how to cook.
My mother was a professional who traveled, and she does not like to cook except for 4 or 5 things she has mastered. Sort of like Jolie she decided she was going to learn to cook for her large family. She was going to make us healthy breakfasts every morning before school. Since I am the youngest I was naive enough to believe it. lol
She started off with recipes and fresh juices by the end of the second week it was bagels and a piece of fruit. Her hatred for cooking was just too strong, and we silently let her off the hook.
That is why we all know how to cook and enjoy it.
I believe it is torture for Jolie to try but noble in her attempt. I wouldn’t be surprised if her kids find it funny.
I am useless in the kitchen and have no patience for it. But I need to cook more, unfortunately.
I cannot stand cooking but have to do it. Remember the Roseanne episode where her sister Jackie brings her new fiance over and is watching Roseanne cook. Jackie says, “I can’t wait to get married and cook for my man!” Roseanne says, “Yeah, and you get to do it every day until one of you dies.” So funny…..and yet so true.
Me either. I’m an excellent cook so I’m told but I freakin’ hate it. Thankfully after several meltdowns about having to plan and prepare meals over the years my husband prepares his own dinner and I usually just graze on something. Dinner is a totally unnecessary meal anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love to cook. I didn’t start liking it until my teens. Now I cook all the time but ask me to do the dishes..
I always interpret celebrity statements of denying being capable of cooking, or any household task, as saying ‘I’m above this’…simple life skills elude many of them, so I don’t know why it’s even brought up…for the record, I avoid cooking and cleaning myself, but I’m pretty lazy..
This interview made me feel so…..sad. She sounds sad and lonely. And surprisingly honest about it. I have to wonder if she will be able to find another partner though – 6 kids and Brat Pitt as an ex…that is an enormous amount of baggage.
I guess she had done an enormous amount of good so she probably (hopefully?) has some good karma coming her way.
I agree, I picked up a lot of sadness from it, too. The line “there’s nothing nice about being single” struck me. In both this and the Vanity Fair piece she sounds a bit lost and overwhelmed. Sounds like she took lots of strength from her romantic relationships and not being in one is hard. That’s too bad, hopefully she can find a way to be strong on her own rather than try to find a relationship, any relationship, just to feel better.
I so strongly remember the sadness of my marriage ending, but I will say that the strength of my marriage was all in my imagination. Parenting, housework, cooking all became so much easier without constant negotiation and criticism.. I felt like I had been in a box and the lid came off and there was sunshine again. I loved the autonomy and freedom with decisions. It was years before I was ready to date again, and years more before I found the right person.
Esmom, I was wondering if this was the longest period of time she’s been single. I think it must be. My sense is that, despite Pitt’s many, many faults, she relied on him heavily both personally and professionally. Hard to lose your best friend and confidante during a split, but I also think she’s been doing a great deal of sympathy seeking for PR. I think the bad personal and professional PR, to which she has been unaccustomed (beyond the more superficial “other woman/vixen” narrative), is very hard for her.
We are all aware she is good with PR narratives but the language here is too true to be false. This is why people get back together even when they shouldn’t. It worked out for me, and we reconciled, but she knows it isn’t in the cards for her. The future probably looks scary and lonely. As time passes the bad stuff doesn’t seem as bad and you can remember all the good times and it is painful as h.ll to know that it may never be like that with anyone again.
“I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past.”
That struck me. Oddly, it makes me feel a bit protective of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, totally orchestrated for sympathy and to promote her film which has already met with much public outrage.
Edited: Misread your post…thought it said “It obviously is NOT working.”
Netflix hired that woman that Jennifer Aniston hired for her Oscar Push. It just feels like she is checking off the boxes. She sounds very different now than she did at the start of this.
I like Angie. I like Brad. It makes me sad for them both.
I don’t know how to interpret this new AJ. I’m sure it’s difficult to start this new chapter in her life with the kids and Brad not in the picture. I don’t much about her but I’m not sure she has a lot of female friends for support. A lot can be said for that.
She seems to have mellowed.
Netflix 19 September , mark my calendar. I am Vietnamese and can not wait to watch the film about that brutal time in Cambodia. Very happy that the film got good review.
The “even if you’re going through chemo” line rubbed me the wrong way. And why so confessional all of a sudden? I wonder if she addressed the problematic film process issues during the Q&A. Would like to hear more about that.
It doesn’t seem like she did, but she will have to eventually.
It really rubbed me the wrong way……Insensitive remark.
I have a rare type of cancer; Inflammatory Breast Cancer.
There was little to laugh at during the grueling 18 sessions of chemo I endured. The thought of dying doesn’t lend much in the way of humor.
But I had love to carry me along.
Good luck and get well. Seeing my mother going through all that wasn’t fun, and I cried a lot more than I laughed. I found nothing funny about the thought of death either, because all of my moms sisters and their mother died of this scary disease. Stay strong
I had a chemo 2 years ago. There is little to laugh about. What you need to be is a fighter. This is an ignorant comment.
My mom had breast cancer when i was 13yrs old she was clear for 13years and it came back in her bones. She lived another 3 years. I had a cancer scare at 23yrs old they took out my right ovary and partial left ovary.
Watched my mom battle cancer in the 80s and 90s, we did numerous chemo therapies i have to agree that had it not been finding the humor, the laughter and love through it all we would have been mkserable. I thank mu parents everyday for despite the hardship they chose to show how to live lofe tp
The fullest. Cancer never made me bittet or resentful it was hard and we eventually losy my mom but what stayed on in my mory wasnt the struggle but the love and laughter we shared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has anyone here read ‘Smile or Die’ by Barbara Erenreich? It is an amazing book about how people with cancer are continually told to be happy and positive in order to beat their cancer and how it’s a load of bull. In the book she says that some studies show that trying to change how you feel (ie trying to feel happy when you actually feel like shite) actually creates more stress on the body. She gives full scientific permission to be grumpy and sad as hell if you want to!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. It really rubbed me the wrong way. When my mother was diagnosed with cancer it was already Stage IV. It had spread to her brain, spine. Overnight she was like a stroke victim. She wanted to undergo radiation and chemo to fight to live longer, but there were no good days for her or us the entire seven months she lived after diagnosis. I cried every single day. There was nothing to find joy in watching the mom that you know and love disappear mentally from you because of the brain tumors, suffer in pain even with pain meds, and feel such hopelessness, watching my dad in denial and complete fear. There were so many nightmare stories to her cancer story, my mom collapsing in the waiting room of the cancer center and at home, losing the ability to walk, watching her mind splinter when her doctor told her she only had at most now two months to live.
It was an honor to help take care of her as she had been a wonderful, self-sacrificing mother all my life, but there was nothing joyous in any day, not even Christmas when she barely talked the whole day nor smiled, and during a prayer before the meal, I looked over at her and tears were streaming down her cheeks. I cried the whole night when I got home.
In Angie’s obvious remarks to gain sympathy in this interview, she needs to keep her opinions to herself about people going through cancer and chemo and how they should react because there is no one-size-fits-all cancer and treatment.
Sorry for the rant. It’s a hard time to go back to and remember, and that remark brought it back.
Chemotherapy is not exclusive to cancer treatment. It can be used to treat autoimmune disorders as well. Jolie mentioned having Bell’s Palsy, which can result from an autoimmune inflammation. I highly suspect she is dealing with an autoimmune disorder, especially with the stress she has been going through. They take their toll on you, which probably contributes to her finding it hard to be alone. With 6 kids, to preteen or teen girls and 2 teen boys, she’s got a lot on her plate that would be hard to tackle on her own (or mostly on her own).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Jayna, what you wrote brought tears to my eyes, it paralleled what my own mother went through. No cancer patient–or their family–needs to hear what they ‘ought’ to do. Sympathies.
I haven’t heard of that book, but when my dad was diagnosed with a cancer that is 100% fatal and one of my co-workers told me it was all about his attitude. . . Let’s just say she picked a bad time to make a stupid comment. As for Angelina, I don’t think it behooves anyone to tell chemo patients what they should be feeling or doing.
I got a little nauseous at that line, maybe a little PTSD. My Darling Husband had the best sense of humor I ever knew, full of wit and playfulness. He made me laugh all the time, but in his last days, he was in such horrific pain and misery it was all he could do to have a conversation. There was nothing amusing about it, and no one should expect anyone experiencing that to buoy the spirits of those around them. She sounds like someone who has no clue about chemo, and we know that’s not true.
Her Mother,Aunt,uncle and Grandmother have all died of cancer,so she knows very well on the effects of it in ones life..Her intention in the paragraph dont sound malicious at all..
That line about chemo really didn’t sit well with me either. One of my closest friends has just gone through months of that and it’s literally poison. There is no “laughing” through it. And I quite frankly resent the insinuation that she knows what it’s like because she has never had cancer. Which was the whole point of having preventive surgery.
It’s a shame we’re talking about her personal life again when this movie is apparently getting the best reviews of her directing career. She should let the movie stand on its own two feet publicity wise. I’m not crazy about how they cast the girl, but the movie sounds interesting based on the reviews and I look forward to seeing it.
One of my neighbors is a Belgian movie journalist and he is actually at Telluride fest ( he had the choice between Venice fest and Telluride fest and he is happy of his choice). Apparently it is a very very good year for movie awards .
He saw the movie and thought it was good ( she understood the errors of her other directed movies). Well made.Good casting.A little long .It is not a pain porn movie whereas the story is very terrible.
That’s one of the things I had read was that it’s effective in showing the horror, but it’s not torture porn like Unbroken and ITLOBAH were.
I feel a bit sorry for her after this interview. She’s like a lost soul.
Anyway, hopefully she can get her spark back and come out of the divorce stronger. I also wonder about her health, as she hasn’t looked strong and fit in many years.
Also, lay off the botox lady. The picture with Natalie Portman is very telling.
Is she doing chemo? Or was that just a hypothetical example? What a hell year she’s had. I was really happy to hear that her film got a standing O and is being discussed as an Oscar contender in a few categories including best foreign film. It will be released in select theatres as well as on Netflix next week. Looking forward to see it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excuse me – release date is in two weeks, not next week.
Variety’s article wasn’t sure if the standing o was for the film or affection for her 6 children which were presented. She definitely brought a buffer with her. But ,yes, the general consensus is that this is her best effort. The cinematography has been particularly praised.
Variety and Hollywoodreporter didn’t seem to like it much, Livewire gave a B+. Those are the only three professional reviews I found after a superficial search. I would be interested in others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never enjoyed being with a guy who wasn’t right for me and was making me unhappy. I wouldn’t want to be miserable staying with him just because I don’t want to be single. Toughen up buttercup. Life can be hard, and not always perfect, happy, and blissful
Yet another passive-aggressive stab. I never wanted this divorce, SOMEONE forced my hand.
Or the truth! Do you think she wanted to break up the family? Not passive aggressiveness. She has never had a problem speaking her mind
Well, yes? She’s obviously pissed with the guy. Very possibly with reason. But all this “I’m lonely, ill, timid, I never wanted any of this” is rather tiresome. Just say that Brad is an enormous asshole and vent those feelings, lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of her comments are passive aggressive re the divorce.
Playing the victim and trying not to say too much all the while taking stabs at Brad.
She’s so transparent.
I see that too. she has to stop. Their children have to be picking up on that. And how does that help them keep a healthy relationship with their father. They need them both.
The same Brad who was acting aggressively towards her kids in the plane. Wtf is wrong with people? How come she is getting all the heat about this incident?
She looks fab!!!And im glad that her film is being well recieved,some are saying its got Oscar potential which is just delicious!!!!
It must be hard and the fact that Brad Pitt still does not have any public outing with his children, it is really telling something very serious and sad went on. Breakups are hard and I am sure in her mind that man was for the long run…sighs
I’m pretty sure she’d have a good field of eligible guys to choose from if she decided she didn’t want to be single anymore. Maybe this is her way of advertising.
Yeah I dont see that. 3 times divorced, 6 kids, accused ex of abuse, so on and so forth. Way too much baggage and drama, I don’t see others wanting to hop on that train.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has looks, money, and international presence through her UN work and her film work. She is a Dame of the British Empire, she is a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, she has travelled the world, and so far, she is a success as a mother. She has grace and intelligence, and she can open a lot of doors. Pretty sure many, many men consider her a catch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lumping abuse in with why she’s too much ‘drama’ for anyone to date makes you sound like a real catch.
@LadyD… she may have all of those things, but more and more, she’s coming across as Tracy Lord, Katharine Hepburn’s character in The Philadelphia Story. Although I found the fact that Tracy’s father blamed her for his philandering complete bull$h*t, citing her inability to have unwavering/unquestioned affection towards him, he did have a point about having ‘an understanding heart’.
Even though Angelina is a humanitarian and mother of six, I’m just not seeing the understanding heart at all, especially from someone who’s been twice divorced.
She & loung both addressed the casting issue. She did not get a standing o for bringing the kids on. The standing o was very much for the film. I actually think there is something going on medically with her, by the way she was talking. Not just about the chemo line but in other interviews she was talking about if she dies she knows her children have each other & that her body & mind are very fragile. I actually think something is going on with her weak immune system.
Ms. Jolie said she didn’t enjoy being single. She didn’t say she’d rather be in a crappy relationship than be single. I don’t know how people can make this assumption. Some people like having a partner. That’s her choice. I can see how suddenly being single after years of raising a family with someone else would be difficult. I’m not a Jolie fan, but dang. She’s only human. Everyone makes mistakes. Most of us are fortunate we don’t make those mistake under public scrutiny.
Thank you. People are so quick to make assumptions, aren’t they?
Jazzie30. I love you especially ‘She’s only human. Everyone makes mistakes. Most of us are fortunate we don’t make those mistake under public scrutiny.’ Spot on.
Yep. The two doesn’t have to coexist. She often spoke about how she expected to have her children and Brad in her old age. However things didn’t work out that way.
YES. I’m still searching for the part where she says “anything is better than being single”.
I prefer the fierce Jolie of old to this whinge-y, self-absorbed (seeming), frail Jolie. Lots of poor me in her interview. In the old days, she did not seek sympathy and victim status in this way. She is rich and has a staff to tend to her every need, and is hardly the first person to get divorced or be the primary parent (she’s *not* going through chemo ffs, what a disgusting analogy). She needs to get it together, for her sake and for those poor kids.
Self-reflection & emotional honesty is not always indicative of unhealthy self-absorption, in my experience. In these excerpts, I don’t hear a woman who is seeking sympathy. I hear someone who has the honesty to admit when something is hard. Fair enough, in my book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Self-reflection & emotional honesty is not always indicative of unhealthy self-absorption, in my experience.” I completely agree. She didn’t come off as playing the victim, but unfortunately any expression of negative emotion or feeling overwhelmed on her heart will be twisted into a cruel, manipulative personal attack on her ex (and THE CHILDREN!1!) or as ‘playing the victim’. There’s a difference between playing the victim and not putting on a forced, happy Pollyana or ‘Super Woman’ front.
Must you take everything so literally? Have you forgotten she saw her OWN MOTHER go through chemotherapy? And they were very very close. So she DOES have experience with it. Perhaps you’ve never seen a very close immediate family member go through chemotherapy. Because if you did, you wouldn’t even think twice about what she said. Because it is absolutely TRUE. Seeing your mother (or sister) go through chemo and being there as they are vomiting into a bag really makes it so real, so I believe she has a great understanding of it. And to mock her for that? That is inhuman and disgusting of you. Her own mother went through it. And her aunt. And her grandmother. People are so quick to take offense and nitpick every little thing she says, that I honestly don’t think that some people realize how unreasonable they are being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie, she might have seen her OWN MOTHER go through chemotherapy, but has she gone through having to have the treatments herself? I’ve seen and taken care of loved ones (sister,mom,grandmother, aunt, uncle, and my best friend ) who were having chemo, but I could never say what it’s like to be the one with cancer going through this and compare it to anything else by using it as an example. Famous people who lots admire and listen to should think twice about some of these things they say because it could offend lots
Seeing someone go through chemo is worlds away from actually going through chemo. It’s an utterly dehumanizing and horrible experience and one you will NEVER forget.
Signed:
A breast cancer survivor
I was extremely put off by, “even if you’re going through chemo, you have to..”. She should not presume to tell people who are facing a hellacious illness, painful treatment, and possibly death how to feel or act. If someone with cancer can’t bring themselves to laugh or be joyous, that is their right. They are entitled to how they feel!
I’ve had to take care of my grandma and mum through their chemo and everything else while at uni. I take no offense at what she said. I read what she said as meaning the way she sees how mums are, that even through their worst times, and chemo is her own relateable example, they feel the responsibility, need or burden or duty (however you see it) to put on a brave face and not ‘infect’ their kids with their pain.
she may be going through chemo for autoimmune disease, you have absolutely no idea.
I I have two relatives who are on chemo one has lupus the other one Sickle Cell .Chemo is not just for cancer.
A relative of mine had to take chemo drugs for terrible psoriasis as well.
Angelina needs to stop playing the blame game and stop shading her ex. Focus on your work, and talk about the merits of the film that is why you are there to promote the film, and the film’s depiction of the horrors that the people of Cambodia faced. Stay on message if you want your movie to be seen and heard. She is such a complicated woman.
No… she’s in a rut, PR wise. Her private life or her provocative take on her life, has always been her main draw, not her actual work.
It would be absolute perfection if her personal life, which right now, consists of her six kids, would not be the focal point. Find good projects, do a good/great/excellent job and keep it moving.
Yup. She could start by not making the kids the PR centerpiece of promoting her directorial efforts. Here, at least, there is a connection to her eldest child and the theme of children in the movie, but it made no sense for Unbroken. Even when it sort of fits, it’s very distracting. It’s always bothered me the way that Jolie and Pitt both used the kids so much for PR for their work. Other celebs don’t do that. Just do good work, and talk about the work, please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That chemo comment was weird, wonder if she’s going through chemo?!
How long has she been single? A few months? Maybe she should concentrate
on the six kids rather than her love life
for a little while longer. The fourth marriage could wait a while.
She has been single a year, this month.
Actually, she’s still married.
She sounds like she is in some kind of midlife crisis. Just like Brad was accused of being in. she seems to not know what she wants or who she is. Hey we all go through that. But I still pick up on the subtle digs and that needs to stop. All that She is the Breadwinner; it implies that Brad Pitt is not supporting their children. Or was he the one baring the brunt of the finances. And stop with the cooking. I don’t know why she focuses so much on that. I hope the film does well. It is important. I just as some have said want her to talk about it and let the family stuff go. It is just too messy; and so of her words or wording are not helping.
What if he isn’t supporting them financially though? I was surprised when I read that he was sued for not paying some woman who did work at miraval. Plus his make it right foundation was also being sued too. So who knows financially sound he is. I mean everyone thought Johnny depp was rich.
they were sued. I don’t think there have been any accounts of Brad or Angie not taking care of business. Business disputes happen. Don’t see this as some indication of Brad being Johnny Depp and being broke. This is why I thought her comment was not fair. It implies something that is not a fact. She really hasn’t worked that much. so Brad must have been the one to shoulder the responsibility.
Congrats on the film getting a standing ovation.On to TIFF
She and the kids look great.
Oh and I will start taking Cooking classes next month.☺
She is beautiful but I miss vintage Jolie also. I am bothered by how this film was made and I won’t see it. I did like her in Maleficent but that was what three years ago?
Her twins are the spitting image of Brad. She sounds like she is in crises right now. I hope it’s just a sound byte and not the truth. It’s so hard to take care of yourself when you have kids. She must be exhausted.
Noticing that her right breast is much smaller than her left in the first photo, and her mentioning chemo, I really hope that she makes an announcement if she ended up having breast cancer anyway even after having her breast insides removed. So many “experts” touted that women who had the same risk of breast cancer should have that procedure done – and having her ovaries removed – that it would be good for her to let women know if those surgeries didn’t work. She’s in my prayers.
Prophylactic mastectomy reduces your chances 95%. Doubtful she has breast cancer issues. She just has very big implants.
I think that’s just her posture, in other photos they look completely symmetrical.
One, she needs to lay off the Botox.
Two, otherwise she looks amazing!
Three, l find the use of her children, even as low key PR, off putting.
Four, Cooking classes still? She has many nannies and tutors and I’m sure she has or can afford a chef. Plus, who can’t make something like a sandwich at 40?
Finally, interesting how all the bitterness over Brad is now sadness. I think she finally got a PR person.
If she got one, she certainly isn’t giving into the advice. It feels like a toe dip, which isn’t good. It continues to feed into the inconsistencies that have plagued her PR for the last year.
I wondered after all this went down which one of them was really heading the PR for them. She has made some big missteps. and I totally understand how this has hit her and him. but she has been so in your face. so many pictures of her with the kids. Brad is hanging low. it just feels out of character. And just makes me wonder if Brad was really the one dictating the way they handled the gossip world.
i’ll adore her forever & always and feel kinda sad and concerned for her here. she obviously has had a hell of a year & it’s normal she’s feeling shaken. i think she’s just being as honest as she’s always been, not being passive-aggressive or whining for sympathy.
lord, people are hard on her.
Honest as she’s always been? You are naive. She is honest at times,I agree, but a lot of it was very savvy portrayal of her life., that amazing life of Brad and Angie and their brood. She was a master at her own PR. And now she has had some bad press, and has come on stronger with the sympathy narrative throwing everything into the interview to offset the bad press.
I like Angelina and admire much about her and I’m sure it has been a rough time, but I think it was pretty blatant what the intent was in this article.
Back to the movie. I will see the movie and root for her success with it. It sounds like her directing has improved, and it’s a compelling story.
Angelina is playing the victim, but does anyone really buy into that. I hope she has a good team around her, not yes men/women that can support her through any crisis or sickness. She needs to focus on her work and focus on the positive things in her life and her humanitarian work. She has a lot to be thankful for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never been a huge fan of hers (or an anti-fan either lol). But these quotes really humanize her. I’m single – broke up with my fiance a while back – and it was such a struggle. And I only have one kid (well, two, but the oldest is grown). The pain; some days I thought I would never stop crying, but I’d have to do it privately, or try to anyway. I’m a bigger fan now and I’ll try to see her next project.
If you have been there, it is hard not to deny that the pain is excruciating. She went way too hard in the beginning but I know after it cools the good memories come flooding back like a punch in the heart.
The ‘old’ Angelina is never coming back. While I certainly believe that her “Earth Mother” persona comes from a genuine desire to help, and appreciate her choice of really difficult causes, there’s no denying that part of her image is because of her star wattage, not nevessarily because of her expertise and experience. If the whole Vanity Fair debacle showed us one thing, it’s that Jolie doesn’t have someone there to give her that reality check anymore. I get the impression that she doesn’t hear the word “no” that often and seems to be genuinely surprised when her ideas are rejected. Remember the whole Cleopatra movie thing? The Scott Rudin stuff aside, was anyone telling her that no one really wanted this movie?
I agree with your assessment – in recent interviews she comes across as a bit out of touch. Her PR game was always so strong, so I’m honestly surprised. Also, the whole “looking for vintage Jolie” sound quite sad and like she is lost. You can’t recreate the past, better to move on.
IMO she needs a real break to focus and find her path again.
From the bits that have come out over the years, it paints a picture of Angelina as a mother who is clearly devoted to her kids, but also doesn’t seem to have a solid idea of how people function in the world, or of normal kid behavior. Everyone thinks their children as special, it’s what parents do – but Jolie doesn’t seem to have the normal life experiences that help give perspective. Like giving Maddox a producer credit. I am sure that she genuinely thinks that he’s mature and smart. Or remember that story about Shiloh and her wanting to take the Cambodian kids as guests to Disneyland for her birthday? It was one of those things were you can plainly see that this is a kid doing something because she thinks it would make her mom proud, and the mom seeing it and thinking it’s proof of how worldly her kid is (no shade, just my read on it).
I have the feeling that people here used to be nicer to her. I mean, could she be playing the victim? Yes, it’s possible. But here we have a mother of 6 kids who just divorced from the man she wanted to grow old with, lost her mother early (she wasn’t even 60, I guess) to cancer, has a bad relatioship with her father and is aging in the public eye. And let’s not forget the constant pressure to “go back to the wild girl” she used to be, when said wild girl didn’t have all of this history and burden to carry.
Or, I am just naive.
I don’t think that is it as much as how much everyone loved Brangelina and separate they are different. Some were more Brad fans, so they aren’t as into it anymore. Some were always neutral positive like me, so we never gushed, but we weren’t harsh either.
Some people that post on blogs are the same people who don’t have anything else to do in their lives but come in to talk negative about people they dislike and positive about the ones they don’t. From the opening poster speaking about forehead fillers, to the ones saying she is done in HW, the ones who is gonna complain about everything she has done in her past, to the ones that hate her because of JA or BP, to the ones who want to dispute her generosity, humanitarian effort, her sincerity of loving her kids, her wanting to be a serious director, her well anything. They have no other narrative than to be negative. I hear some people saying she took a dig at Pitt by saying she is the breadwinner now. Maybe that is the case, we don’t know the outcome of their divorce. Maybe she has the sole custody she asked for without support and he gets visitation. That is sad if that is the case.
Leave the woman alone, she seems to be happy and doing what she can with those 6 kids. She cant raise Pitt too, that is left up to him. No judge or court would side with her if they did not see a reason too or he just gave in. Who knows their situation and they should be left alone and whatever their agreements are people should respect them because they are the parents of those kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Truth Hurts: + 1 billion
Her body language, especially around kids, is very relaxed. Otherwise, in the pics she looks frail to me.
She’s talked about her health issues. On one hand she says she’s grateful she doesn’t have cancer and if it does develop it will be years from now. On the other hand she talks about how proud she is of how close her kids are because they will be there for each other when she dies.
Her health is obviously weighing heavy on her mind.
Said it from the beginning that she only filed for divorce because someone called CPS and she didn’t want her kids to have to live with other people while the investigation was happening. Early on TMZ even said Angelina refused to cooperate with authorities. Her lawyer likely advised her to file for divorce because that’s what was best for the children. Brad Pitt and his team are complete idiots… He should’ve came out right at the beginning and apologized to his family. I’m sure things would be a lot different had he stood up like a man and took responsibility for what he did to his family on the plane. But he’s weak and had to defend his image before he would ever defend his family. His loss.
She really did lose herself in that relationship because she would have stayed with him while he treated her and her kids like trash because she turned into some weird housewife/husband is always right even if he’s abusive type.
There is another interview /similar interview where she talks about forgiveness and how she teaches her children not to hold grudges or hate in their heart for people. Yeah, pretty sure she was talking about Maddox and pax regarding their relationship with Brad Pitt. They still hate their dad.
I’m happy she was forced to leave him because it made her realize she lost who she is for him. That little house maker in the mumu constantly praising daddy dearest is not who she really is.
What interview are you referring to in your 4th paragraph? I haven’t seen anything about forgiveness or teaching her children not to hold grudges. That would certainly be a positve sign for their family moving forward.
Never mind- Just saw your “child abuser Brad” comment. Didn’t mean to engage. I thought there really was an article I’d missed.
He treated her and the kids like dirt..
that is a lot of speculating. You don’t know if any of that is true. And to act as if it is strange.
Holy botox and fillers.
What’s wrong with Botox and fillers? Everyone does it in hollweird including her exes… Billy bob and child abuser Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just Hollyweird. It’s common all over.
Everytime there was a foto of someone famous then chorus ‘boxtox’, ‘filler’.
Telluride and Sundance are really different festivals. Sundance is specifically independent work, and at least the intention is to highlight work that may not otherwise get a spotlight. Telluride on the other hand is a more traditional film festival. They’ve also been leaning hard into celeb invites, as they’re trying to establish themself as an early stop on the awards circuit. It’s a friendly audience, and easier to stand out there vs TIFF, which is massive.
It also appears that the Jolie learned from her mistakes with Unbroken, which came out so late in the awards season that they weren’t able to build any momentum.
What?
Unbroken came out in the thick of awards season. The bad reviews sunk it, not the timing of the release.
Unbroken missed almost all of the festival circuit, and the movie needed the boost. Christmas Day releases were the big move a decade ago – now you have to put your time in on the circuit.
Unbroken was meant to be an almost blockbuster. Those type of awards-baity films usually skip the festival circuit or just do the one. The same year Interstellar did none and got nominated, and American Sniper only did AFI Fest in November.
Unbroken was fully expected to be a frontrunner with the release it had, until people actually saw it. It’s sitting at 51% on RT. It could have done every festival, it still wouldn’t have been a good enough film to nominate.
It was a gamble – a beloved story, a superstar director, and with the hopes that it was going to be a blockbuster it would ride the wave to the Academy. That model fails more often than it works (American Sniper was indeed a success in this model). And yes, it’s entirely possible that she wouldn’t have been able to glad hand a nomination, but we don’t know – it wasn’t that strong of a year for movies/directors. Though I disagree with the inclusion of Interstellar, as Nolan has typically swung more for blockbuster status than awards, at least pre-Dunkirk.
But my point is, the Jolie is not above working the circuit. ESPECIALLY if she has awards season hopes. She’s still a new director, and while her star power opens some doors, her body of work doesn’t.
Unbroken opened to huge numbers Christmas Day. What sunk it, was that the Christian theatre-goers that admire the story dropped it like a hot rock when it was clear that she had left out the Christian conversion part of the story and there wasn’t enough of a general audience to support it.
Unbroken was financially successful, but dropped out of the awards race almost immediately – they opened too late to participate in any of the festival circuit that is so crucial nowadays, and the movie simply wasn’t strong enough to launch itself into awards consideration immediately. The Jolie has learned that she needs to sell.
She’s so beautiful and has the most beautiful kiddos 😭😭😭🙌👏 look at Zahara
She never seemed botoxy in the past: I wonder if that’s a treatment for her Bells Palsy?
She’s been on the ‘tox for a decade.
She’s sounds emotionally unstable. Hopefully she’s in therapy.
That sucks. Luckily she has her children.
This divorce has changed her lifestyle. She does not seem to have the freedom to travel with the frequency she did it in the past. She is not cut out to be mini van mom. She thrives on the exotic not the mundane. I would imagine that is very depressing for her.
She has been thin and frail for years. Members of her film crew have mentioned that she rarely eats. Not surprising that her body is breaking down but she does not have cancer and should not use chemo reference. Being a cancer survivor this does not sit well with me.
I’m a cancer survivor too. If she’d had to go through chemo she wouldn’t be laughing and loving, she’d be barfing and crying. I think she’s a troubled person and is now just facing up to her issues in the aftermath of her marriage breakdown. I think she needs to just hunker down with her kids and take time for them all to heal.
She may not have it but…her mom and her relatives had it so imo that gives her candidacy to talk about chemo no?.also she didn’t say anything what the books don’t tell you about any hardship do something to it that you can and try to stay positive laugh etc… Off course give it to the power above all.
@Candies… not necessarily. Given that Angelina was not in town during much of Marcheline’s illness/treatments, due to her career, marriage(s) and adopting/having children, she likely didn’t see what it was really like for Marcheline. Plus, you have to take into account their relationship dynamics, i.e., Marcheline likely ‘putting on a happy face’ for Angelina, Angelina wouldn’t have an accurate picture to how grueling the chemo was. Given that James was likely around much more, the fact that he was the eldest child and the dynamics between he and Marcheline, he probably has a very different perspective, probably similar to those who are annoyed or offended by the comparison.
I say this as someone who was in college in a different city than my sister, who lived in the same town as my dad as he was going through chemo. She saw him more often and interacted with him, his oncologists and caregivers more often than I did. And even she wouldn’t have the whole story, since the family dynamics (i.e. Mom guilt-tripping us kids if we demonstrated anything resembling affection towards him, even when he was well), from his perspective, was to prevent my mother from having a conniption.
I get she hasn’t had cancer but the spectre of it has certainly affected her personally hasn’t it? It’s not like she’s just sailed through life unscathed, she had a mastectomy and hysterectomy with her ovaries removed. That’s tough to come back from.
I feel for Angelina, but if we are being honest, she needs to be accountable for her own side of the fence, her choices have not always been made with the best of intent.
Man, her PR sucks, she is coming across as very weak and submissive in her interviews. Is that the game plan. Since when do women need a man to find inner happiness. You can only find peace when you look within yourself and find happiness within.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad to say I think the kids are impacted. And not in a good way. Children should never have to take sides. never have to choose. Looks like that is happening; and she doesn’t seem to have a problem with it.
“…she is coming across as very weak and submissive in her interviews…Since when do women need a man to find inner happiness?” I could see a bisexual/lesbian woman or a gay/bisexual man expressing the same types of thoughts after a major break-up though. Straight men are socialized to not show as much emotional vulnerability, so it might be less likely to see this coming from a straight male, but I really don’t think her comments have anything to do with promoting the idea that women specifically need men or are submissive to them.
Am I the only one who thinks it’s strange and inappropriate to give children (Maddox and Pax) film credits? In the VF article, she gave Maddox a producing credit?
I think it’s great for kids to develop a broad awareness of the world and history. I think it’s great that she shares her philanthropy with her children but this smacks of privilege to me. Also, at the moment one parent is reportedly in conflict with a child, the other is drawing them into a professional alliance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It only hold if they have it in themselves. not? Being privileged can not do everything so why angry?
@Candies, I’m in no way angry. Giving a teenager a producing credit on a film is preposterous. There are red flags here. Sometimes even the best intentions go awry.
I saw that too. What does a 16 year old know about ‘producing’ a movie? Sorry but AJ is wrong to give her child with no real experience or expertise a role as ‘excutive producer”.
I bet that boy didn’t do anything other then look at his phone or hang out at his mother’s luxury trailer while the real producers did all the work.
@The Original G
You’re not the only one.
But the thing more worrying is that she’s getting the kids into flight training. Children shouldn’t be piloting small aircraft. JMO
I don’t know why she’s feeling shy about doing press. She’s done it In February for the first time when the divorce was much fresher and painful after all that passive aggressive back and forth and that was shown on TV + her children were filmed too. How come she’s shy now?
About the comments how she sounds lost: well she was shaking her head back in February when she said ‘yes we’ll always be a family’ so that’s a no. Things are not right between Pitt and Jolie. She’s again saying little but revealing a lot. How it wasn’t her choice, how she’s the breadwinner. She sounds sad and angry, which can only come from a place of when you still loved that person when the break-up happened. That sucks, it’s heartbreaking tbh. Of course she cares, she cares A LOT. She had bio babies for him, she endured public scrutiny for him, she gassed him up years, they adopted many children together. They got tattoos for each other. Then after more than a decade together and planning to grow old together, he’s gonna ruin it for reasons unknown. They had plans and he decided otherwise through his actions and she is PISSED. This is her Sandrolling moment, I’ll let her have it tbh she actually has a good reason to do it.
Please, the cooking is just…no. I’m sure the children don’t care as much as they’ve been catered to their whole lives in all sorts of places. As a family activity, I believe it but she sounds like she needs to be a homemaker.
All she has to do for Vintage Jolie is bring back the jeans and white tops please. And the boots. Thank you. Figures though that she lost herself during the relationship, she was always that person that leaned on her partners a lot to make her happy and the fact that she went in so hard for a man that still had to get a divorce just tells me she was going to be ride or die for him. So many suitors but a married Pitt made her knees weak…oh child. Never be ride or die for any married man honey! A poster up-thread mentioned she clearly left him due to the public CPS investigation. No doubt their relationship was toxic towards the end.
Last remark, she talks about being strong for her children a lot but it’s clear those children knew about their parents’ crap marriage for a while so you can laugh all you want kids will know the truth. She’s telling reporters about her raw feelings but thinks a laugh will deceive her children for the purpose of what exactly? It would be better to pretend to the press you’re happy and moving on and being real in private with people who know her instead of the other way around.
The film has some good reviews but the score is still B grade though. The bar isn’t set that high for her anyway going by the fact they are calling it her best effort… so I wonder if part of the praise has got something to do with that and I’ll wait for the general consensus.
There are only 3 real reviews out, and 2 out of 3 are not very good. THR( which is one of the major ones whose opinion carries ALOT of weight) did not like it. I have a feeling its gonna be another Unbroken or By the Sea. She is not a good director.
Also, I don’t think an American can compete for a Best Foreign category. I know that Jolie has an (honorary) dual citizenship with Cambodia but I don’t think that counts. Plus there are over 90 movies competing for those 7 spots for Best Foreign film. I doubt Angelina’s mediocre movie is one of the 7 best that make it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The reviews from a biased THR critic is usual. But this critic is comparing it to a 30 year old movie in which the narrative is different. This isn’t a big budget film and Jolie is tellling the story of a child and her life not about the whole Cambodian genocide. That is the difference and all of you who criticize again a woman who always does her best and you sit back and give your opinions are so silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@shar.
The main issue is that the Academy will not nominate a Netflix movie for the Oscars. They don’t view it as a proper studio. I don’t think Angelina or Netflix are eligible for the Oscars either way. Its a TV movie. And I have to agree with Jessia, the movie may be Cambodian, but why would an American be allowed as a contender for best Froegn film? That kinda contradicts the entire purpose of that category.
@truth
The reviews for FTKMF are not that great so far though. Both Vairty and THR said it was a beautiful looking movie but thats all. It sounds like another Unbroken . So please tell me how is that ‘biased’ when its the truth about Jolie’s limited skills as a director?
I also think Angelina’s inhumane casting methods and her working with the corrupt and brutal Cambodian government also are hurting her chances of getting good reviews. She was wrong to do those things just to make a a movie.
And I don’t see how she will be able to get into Best Foreign Film category when she is a US citizen.
@calum,
Cambodia might submit it. And Netflix is more than TV. Hollywood may not support it; but if Cambodia submits it as their entry it will be accepted. Not saying it will win. but it could get in there.
There is also the distinct possibility that it was the ONLY film produced in Cambodia for this Oscar time frame.
Call me a cynic, but she’s ticked off all of the boxes to ensure that it’s eligible. I think it’s a foregone conclusion that she’s already arranged with whichever entity it is in Cambodia that they will submit her film. She made a comment about “what an honour it would be if they chose my film to submit”, setting the stage for upcoming interviews expressing surprise, delight and a heaping dose of humble-bragging about how special it is and such an immense honour to have Cambodia choose a film made by an American.
Cambodia being Cambodia, chances are that submission has already been bought and paid for.
I think women like her should never Marry an actor because it only seems to work when they get to be the public face and the guy in the backgroundish…
I thought he lacks something like convection from get go and it wasn’t pretty and she lacks something I don’t need to say not pretty either…
The comments glanced through here seem somewhat reasonable.
I wish that they both to be happy and get what they looking for.
I think she’s stunning. Some of y’all are so critical…
What does her divorce, her health issues, her children have to do with being a director? I remember she did this with Unbroken and the movie later flopped.
And I am really disgusted with her chemo comment. Did she compare her celeb divorce to going through chemo? And her comment about going back into acting is rather laughable.
She has not proven to be a talented director and I doubt she got paid big bucks for it. She is not Steven Spielberg at all.
Shame on Angelina. As if she could not stoop any lower. I also still am shocked at how she treated those orphan kids in her movie.
“Cooking is one of those things you do when you are settled in your life and you can take the time.”
I thought this comment was a bit strange. Cooking is a life skill. A lot of working women (and men) cook. Whether they like doing it or not is a different thing altogether, but eating at restaurants all the time or paying for someone to cook for you isn’t something everyone can afford.
Angelina is two years younger than me and I am still surprised that she didn’t have to take home economics, in some form. In 7th grade, everybody had to take 6 weeks of cooking. I don’t know if it was because it was the Midwest, but it wasn’t a terrible idea.
Fast forward to today… my niece is going to an arts and sciences-focused middle school and the school doesn’t offer a cooking option. It’s just bizarre to me.
I graduated high school in 96, and there were no kind of home economics in any grade. Maybe if there had been, I would know a little more about and wouldn’t hate cooking
That’s not aging gracefully dears. That’s Botox/fillers. Try Cicely Tyson (92) for the fountain.
As far as Brangelina. *Laughs in Jennifer*
“Cooking is one of those things you do when you are settled in your life and you can take the time.”
Put those words in GOOP’s mouth and watch the arrows fly! Another dumb comment from AJ.
Bra, please. Ew. Also I doubt she is single. I’m sure there is something in the wings, just not out in the open.
