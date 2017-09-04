Angelina Jolie: ‘I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted’

Embed from Getty Images

Angelina Jolie arrived at the Telluride Film Festival late last week to promote and premiere First They Killed My Father. I actually forgot that she was due in Telluride – I thought she would start her big North American press tour in Toronto, at TIFF. Telluride is becoming increasingly important on the awards circuit though – many of the films which went on to win Oscars in the past few years did a promotional swing in Telluride. It’s, like, artsier than Sundance now.

Angelina apparently brought all six kids to Telluride, and they all came out for the premiere. Did you know Maddox is 16 years old now? Crazy world. Reportedly, the audience gave Angelina a standing ovation, and she was warmly received by all of the industry types and her peers in Telluride. She posed for photos with Gary Oldman, documentarian Ken Burns and Natalie Portman too. Those photos are at the end of the post. While she was in Telluride (?), she chatted with The Telegraph about what’s going on in her life and how being single was not her choice.

She’s feeling shy about doing press: “This is the first time I have done this for a long time. It’s not easy. I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past.” The emotional & physical toll of the divorce: “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days. Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor. I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. We tend to get so stressed that our children feel our stress when they need to feel our joy. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh. It may sound like a postcard, but it’s true.” Finding herself as a single woman: “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.” Her life now: “I am going to cooking classes. Cooking is one of those things you do when you are settled in your life and you can take the time. But somehow I am just very impatient and I am a little bit erratic. But I am getting into it now. I feel like, if I cook, the kids can all hang out. Although they often take over and tell me that they can do it better.” Looking for Vintage Jolie: “I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me. I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children. And it’s been a very good time to absorb and develop and grow. But maybe now that my kids are growing up I am starting to realize that my own sense of play has been put on hold for a while. And maybe them hitting their teens is going to bring out a little more fun in Mom. So maybe I am going back. It may be time.”

God, this just reminds me of how much I miss Vintage Jolie. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t mind the Humanitarian Earth Mother Years. Everybody has to grow up sometimes, and she was a great poster girl for “when the weird goth girl grows up to be well-adjusted and badass.” But I still miss the wild and crazy Jolie who banged dudes in hotels and, like, played with knives.

