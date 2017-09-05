Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are engaged, plan to marry next month?!

I last wrote about Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander back in July, when they were on a whirlwind summer vacation through France, Italy and I think Greece too, maybe. In that post, I ended up admitting that “I was sort of wrong about them.” I thought they would maybe last a year, but no longer than two. They’ve been going strong for coming up on three years – they got together in the fall of 2014, while filming The Light Between Oceans. Anyway, in that July story, I ended the post by writing: “So, Fassbender and Vikander: still happening. Still happening, with no ulterior motives too. They really are together and loved up. Hell, maybe they will get married.” Guess what? The Sun says they’re getting married next month.

Swedish beauty Alicia Vikander is the blushing bride as she gets ready to marry boyfriend Michael Fassbender. The pair are set to wed in a secret ceremony on the party island of Ibiza next month, The Sun can exclusively reveal. Hollywood star Michael, 40, is paying for the entire party to stay at a five-star resort as he ties the knot to the 28-year-old screen siren. A source close to the star said: “The details of the party are being kept under lock and key. Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.” The couple met on the set of film The Light Between Oceans in 2014. Irish actor Michael has remained tight-lipped about the romance, but confirmed in an interview last year: “It just happened. It’s good that it happened. It is what it is.”

[From The Sun]

“It is what it is” is what you say when you’re dealing with some kind of tragic circumstance, at least in my experience. Like, when you drop a Diet Pepsi on the floor and have to spend 20 minutes cleaning up the stickiness, you say “it is what it is.” But sure, they’re still together, still happening, still in love, and it is what it is. At this point, it would not surprise me at all if they did get married, nor would it surprise me if they did it this way, just inviting all of their friends to Ibiza and just doing it on the beach or something. Even though Fassy’s a good Catholic boy, I don’t think he’s too concerned about having a “traditional wedding” or anything. I have no idea about Vikander and whether she’s traditional. Meh.