Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are engaged, plan to marry next month?!

Premiere of The Light Between Oceans during the 73rd Venice Film Festival

I last wrote about Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander back in July, when they were on a whirlwind summer vacation through France, Italy and I think Greece too, maybe. In that post, I ended up admitting that “I was sort of wrong about them.” I thought they would maybe last a year, but no longer than two. They’ve been going strong for coming up on three years – they got together in the fall of 2014, while filming The Light Between Oceans. Anyway, in that July story, I ended the post by writing: “So, Fassbender and Vikander: still happening. Still happening, with no ulterior motives too. They really are together and loved up. Hell, maybe they will get married.” Guess what? The Sun says they’re getting married next month.

Swedish beauty Alicia Vikander is the blushing bride as she gets ready to marry boyfriend Michael Fassbender. The pair are set to wed in a secret ceremony on the party island of Ibiza next month, The Sun can exclusively reveal. Hollywood star Michael, 40, is paying for the entire party to stay at a five-star resort as he ties the knot to the 28-year-old screen siren.

A source close to the star said: “The details of the party are being kept under lock and key. Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

The couple met on the set of film The Light Between Oceans in 2014.

Irish actor Michael has remained tight-lipped about the romance, but confirmed in an interview last year: “It just happened. It’s good that it happened. It is what it is.”

[From The Sun]

“It is what it is” is what you say when you’re dealing with some kind of tragic circumstance, at least in my experience. Like, when you drop a Diet Pepsi on the floor and have to spend 20 minutes cleaning up the stickiness, you say “it is what it is.” But sure, they’re still together, still happening, still in love, and it is what it is. At this point, it would not surprise me at all if they did get married, nor would it surprise me if they did it this way, just inviting all of their friends to Ibiza and just doing it on the beach or something. Even though Fassy’s a good Catholic boy, I don’t think he’s too concerned about having a “traditional wedding” or anything. I have no idea about Vikander and whether she’s traditional. Meh.

73rd Venice Film Festival

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

121 Responses to “Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are engaged, plan to marry next month?!”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Eh I don’t know. For some reason I always felt like he held all the cards in this relationship. Hopefully that’s not the case

    Reply
  2. Squiggisbig says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    One of them must have a movie coming out.

    Reply
  3. Enough Already says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Do you serve a red or white with crow?

    Reply
  4. Josie says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    If true, good for them

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:39 am

    WHAT?????? How did this happen?????

    My Fassey belongs to another :(

    Congrats!

    Reply
  6. Miss M says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:42 am

    To all Fassy loonies: I hope this is true!!!!
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  7. Tan says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Alicia looks so bland beside him
    Like Fassy eats up all the screen and attention.

    Good for them though and congratulations.

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    go for it, you crazy kids. I don’t anticipate a big wedding, or lots of photos. I get the feeling Fassy calls the shots and he isn’t into sharing publicly.

    Reply
  9. Thebees says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Oh how boring!….. I mean congratulations!

    Reply
  10. Wilder says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I think she’s lovely but “screen siren”? Really?

    Reply
  11. Lulu says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:52 am

    No shade and not a fassie loonie, but I kind of had the same reaction to this news as Michael Bluth reacting to Ann in Arrested Development “Her?” Honestly. She has tall skinny body, but a very bland face. Am I the only one?

    Reply
  12. Skylark says:
    September 5, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Oh Yay! I love them together and think they make such an interesting couple. Congrats to them.

    This thread should be interesting…. *smirks*

    Reply
  13. HeidiM says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:00 am

    meh………

    Reply
  14. D says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Whenever I read that someone said “it is what it is” I always imagine that it was said with a deep sigh, it just never sounds like anything positive. I think I’d be a little annoyed if my boyfriend described our relationship as “it is what it is”.

    Reply
  15. Flipper says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Does MF sleep outside in rain and hail? Because he looks 60.

    Reply
  16. Elisa the I. says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    “It is what it is” is a quote from a love poem by Austrian poet Erich Fried. I’m not a Fassy fan, but as far as I remember he has Austrian/German roots, so maybe he is referring to this poem, which is pretty famous in German speaking countries.

    Here is an English translation – it sounds better in German. :)

    What It Is – Poem by Erich Fried

    It is nonsense
    says reason
    It is what it is
    says love

    It is calamity
    says calculation
    It is nothing but pain
    says fear
    It is hopeless
    says insight
    It is what it is
    says love

    It is ludicrous
    says pride
    It is foolish
    says caution
    It is impossible
    says experience
    It is what it is
    says love

    Reply
  17. sumana says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I have always liked them as a couple, both really talented, hope they are very happy!

    Reply
  18. Kiki says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I find it funny that their engagement came after AV’ sex tape of a movies came as a flop! Wow, I can’t say I am surprised because MF’s mess of a movie career is going nowhere. So why not announce an engagement.

    Michael Fassbender career (2001-2017) May it rest in peace.

    Reply
    • blogdis says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:19 am

      LOL Some People really need to get over this.If you genuinely respected his acting talent and him in the past (as you used to state many times here in the past pre Alicia) then if he is
      happy then be happy for him or move on

      I never found him attractive but his acting in Shame, Hunger and 12 yrs were outstanding( like Ryan Gosling wouldnt bang LOL but would watch pretty much anything they are in )

      I couldn’t help but feel that a very tiny but vocal section of the blogosphere seemed to have been getting some sort of validation from MF dating life and for me that couldnt be more pathetic . if hes happy with whomever then good for him and Alicia seems Ok to me

      Reply
      • Skylark says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:37 am

        Well said, blogdis. The ‘cancelling’ of his film career solely because of a dislike of the woman he’s chosen to marry is hilariously sour!

      • Kiki says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:01 am

        I don’t like either of them. They are just as bland as french toast. She is is not a pushover has don’t make me laugh people. She and her publist would do anything to make her “happen” and a famous movie ⭐. She has no personality and zero charisma. As for her “soon to be hubby”, he can kiss his career goodbye. After that foolish stunt of a promotion for assassin’s Creed was a complete 💩, I wouldn’t be surprise for his lack luster of a full career wouldn’t flourish. He better save his net worth. He and his twinkle toes of a fiance can use tabloid attention for their relevance.

      • M says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

        Has nothing to do with the woman. It is what it is, meaning he’s had only flops, he doesn’t have box office material even though he is a very good actor.

      • blogdis says:
        September 5, 2017 at 10:59 am

        @Kiki
        Methinks the lady doth protest too much , you prior comment history of MF pre Alicia says otherwise ( I have been lurking here for years and still lurk more than i post and have a pretty decent memory LOL )

        There are actors that some people go gaga for that I just dont get like Hiddles and Cumberbatch so I pretty much dont even click, much less post on their articles cuz like …Meh
        You and Fassy on the other hand …..I was literally waiting to see your inevitable post about not caring
        Anyhoo

    • rachel says:
      September 5, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Lmao. Yes he’s so bland now, because he’s dating an actress that you don’t like. How pathetic. Also congrats on the slut shaming.

      Reply
      • Kiki says:
        September 5, 2017 at 11:36 am

        I am done with MF since last year. I use to like him and his personality but now I think he is just an idiot with his promotion of his movies. As for has “twee” girlfriend. I don’t like her because she is still cold as a fish and she is still a stuck snob with a personality of a dry toast.

      • Lilly says:
        September 5, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        You know Kiki, people can see your past comments… And you’re really fooling no one.

        If you didn’t care (way too much) you wouldn’t be here slagging her (and now him) off on every post.

        His career isn’t over just because you’re jealous of his fiance…

  19. MeowuiRose says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:14 am

    No disrespect to Alicia but it kinda seems like he’s marrying her cuz she just happens to be his current GF and he wants to be married. Hes getting older and maybe getting into the headspace that if he wants to get married +/- have kids now is the time to do it. Obviously I could be totally wrong but like another poster said above it seems like he tends to hold all the cards in his relationships and does what he wants. I think this is more about him vs them.

    Reply
  20. Div says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Good for them. I never understood why people were so convinced they were a PR couple.

    I find it weird that some commenters believe their careers are in trouble. Tulip Fever was a flop but she has two or three films lined up at TIFF and the Tomb Raider remake coming out. If Tomb Raider plus one of her festival bait films flop, then her career might be in serious trouble….but right now she’s fine. Most people are blaming Tulip Fever on Harvey and poor anemic looking Dane DeHaan since this is his second flop of the summer. While I thought Fassbender would have a bigger career by now, he still has an XMen film and that Harry Hole remake….He may not be getting the type of roles Cumberbatch is getting (although he should be), but it’s not like he can’t at least get decent indie roles.

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      September 5, 2017 at 8:27 am

      I don’t think they are PR at all.

      But Vikander’s career does look like its following the BSA Oscar curse with Tulip Fever, LBTO, even The Man From Uncle bombing sequence.

      Hope Tomb Raider reverses that.

      Reply
      • Div says:
        September 5, 2017 at 8:35 am

        I think The Man from Uncle came out before she was even nominated for an Oscar?

        Yeah, I agree that she’s not on a hot streak or anything post Oscar like JLaw or Margot Robbie, but her career is fine even if it’s not on fire. She also has the safety net of an established rep in Swedish cinema, so if her English language career falters she can always go back home. I’m more surprised that Fassbender’s career isn’t bigger, but he does consciously seem to stay away from a lot of the Oscar bait/typical period piece films that Cumberbatch goes after….and those are the types of films that help actors stay on the A list.

      • rachel says:
        September 5, 2017 at 8:51 am

        I don’t think we should count Tulip Fever or TLBO as post oscar carrer, those are projects she took in 2013/2014 when she was trying to star as many English – Speaking movies as possible. Tomb Raider is the box office test. She can still get those prestige movies thought if it bombs. Fassbender seems to work on less projects, I get the feeling that it’s a conscious choice. Maybe he’s tired or has other priorities.

      • tamika-jay says:
        September 5, 2017 at 9:02 am

        @Div was Margot Robbie nommed for an Oscar? I thought her big Oscar push was still to come with the Tonya biopic/Christopher Robin lineup.

    • Div says:
      September 5, 2017 at 9:04 am

      @tamika-jay,

      Margot hasn’t been nominated even if her career is on fire. My wording was bad/awkward….I was trying to mention two actresses with fire careers and point out that one had an Oscar like Alicia.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 5, 2017 at 10:55 am

      Tulip Fever is a mess of a movie but Alicia is not the problem. DeHaan brings absolutely nothing to his role and it is a total mystery why her character would risk everything with Christoph Waltz’s character to be with him. Jack O’Connell is totally wasted. Tom Hollander seems to wander in and out from a different movie, as does Kevin McKidd. And whatever Judi Dench and David Harewood are doing is never explained

      Reply
    • Squiggisbig says:
      September 5, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      I think Fassy’s career is kind of in trouble though. He’s had a series of flops that cost a lot of money to make. Has he ever been in anything where he was the lead that did well? (I wouldn’t count x-men because there are a lot of other individuals in the cast who do better box office numbers and a big built in fanbase for the franchise). Even Steve Jobs, with all the oscar buzz, only came in $4 million over budget at the box office. I think he should have done something more like Daniel day-Lewis where he just focuses on only things that are solid critically rather than stupid movies for a quick hit of money.

      To me, Alicia’s career is in a better place than his. But if Tomb Raider doesn’t do well she will probably be in the same boat as him. Although I’m not convinced she can promote a movie as effectively as Margot Robie or Jennifer Lawrence.

      Reply
  21. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:21 am

    God I find him so unattractive. As in, I actively try to avoid him which isn’t easy since my bff is losing her mind. Her husband is ignoring it because I’m the one who “gets” to go see his movies. He really has only two types of films, franchise or weird/bad independent film.

    I like her on screen although she’s not very versatile.

    Reply
  22. OriginallyBlue says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Not really a secret anymore if ALL the information is splashes out in a tabloid.

    Reply
  23. Maria F. says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:32 am

    they were in Ibiza this summer, so they might have scouted wedding locations.

    Reply
  24. http://www.cheapnfljerseysboss.com/ says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:37 am

    These can be augmented with vinyl or wood and kits for DIY custom work are sold online. Gates are important structures in any household or commercial property. Slide inner track chain link cantilever gates are rather a common thing. Cigarette smoking also can cause lung diseases that can be just as serious as lung cancer.Don’t utilize for credit that you simply have no chance of obtaining. Just 24 hours after you have stopped smoking, your chance of a heart attack will already be decreasing. Thr

    Reply
  25. SM says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I am not sure what is more disturbing the beggining of that article “Swedish beauty Alicia Vikander is the blushing bride as she gets ready to marry boyfriend Michael Fassbender” or his it is what it is quote. Other than that knowing they both come from countries with very lush nature I assumed they would marry in some wineyard somewhere in the mountains. Oh well, to each their own

    Reply
  26. Jamie42 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Never understood the skepticism about their relationship. They legit met while working together, they’ve been together three years, and they’ve taken some trouble to be together while each is filming something.
    Their careers are fine, too, whatever the ebbs and flows. Both are willing to take chances and try different things, and that means that there will be some downturns. I would rather see that than watch someone who always plays it safe.

    Reply
  27. Amelia says:
    September 5, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Never imagined I could see a picture of him with a girlfriend and just feel blah. He is hot. He has personality. And she just sucks it out of him. She just seems so boring, but maybe that’s the vanilla image she wants to project.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      September 5, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I know what you mean. Don’t get me wrong, I am happy for them as a couple and i hope they have a happy life together or am I one of those people who think they are fake. However she just seems to plain. And i think my main problem is not with her being fassbender’s girl (i lost all the hots for him after his oscar campaign) but with her as an acomplished acctress. She has an oscar for God’s sake and Amy Adams doesn’t as well as a number of other much more capable acctresses. At the same time it is Fassy I side eye for that it is what it is quote.

      Reply
  28. minx says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I don’t follow either of them at all, but they certainly are a handsome couple.

    Reply
  29. Don't kill me I am French says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Congrats !!!

    Reply
  30. booRadley says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Love his work, don’t like him
    have enjoyed some of her work, that I have seen, she leaves absolutely no impression on me.
    this relationship, dynamic, is just so weird to me.
    I’m not a fan of hers.
    but love is love and should always be celebrated. Two people finding love in a world full of yuck! good for them :)

    Reply
  31. OG OhDear says:
    September 5, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Aw, I like them (her more than him, though he was great in Macbeth). Congrats if true!

    Reply
  32. Godwina says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Ibiza? Come on, you can do better, cooler and classier than frakkin Ibiza.

    IBIZA????

    Reply
  33. Sylvia says:
    September 5, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Did he really say “it is what it is” about them being together? Yikes. Sorry, he doesn’t seem well read enough to have gotten that saying from a poem. I’m pretty sure he was using it in the sense most people today use it. So again, yikes. And especially with the full quote… it just happened, but it’s good that it happened, like he has to remind himself. Whatever you think of them, that really doesn’t speak to passion and romance.

    As for their engagement, meh. They’re both boring and haggard at this point, with terrible taste in films. A perfect couple in many ways. Although, The Sun? Really? That’s who you go to with an exclusive? Just after the terrible flop of Tulip Fever, which Harvey Weinstein wanted to save so bad for whatever misguided reason he’s out here writing op eds for it? Hmm…

    Reply
  34. DesertReal says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Nooooooooooo!
    No congratulations.
    …If he gets married and I ever see him, I won’t be able to shamelessly eye fock the $hit out of him.

    Reply
  35. Bug says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    They remind me of Gosling & Mendes, they seem somehow mismatched, or at least an odd unpredictable couple, but hey, impression is not an exact science, absolutely not, so… they probably are in love. We do not know their inner and private life. But still…Ibiza?!

    Reply
  36. HK9 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    ‘It is what it is’ doesn’t sound like a man in love looking forward to being married….but I guess that’s just me. Good luck to them-sounds like they’re going to need it.

    Reply
  37. Margo S. says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    “it is what it is” lol Michael!!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment