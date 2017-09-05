Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are engaged, plan to marry next month?!

I last wrote about Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander back in July, when they were on a whirlwind summer vacation through France, Italy and I think Greece too, maybe. In that post, I ended up admitting that “I was sort of wrong about them.” I thought they would maybe last a year, but no longer than two. They’ve been going strong for coming up on three years – they got together in the fall of 2014, while filming The Light Between Oceans. Anyway, in that July story, I ended the post by writing: “So, Fassbender and Vikander: still happening. Still happening, with no ulterior motives too. They really are together and loved up. Hell, maybe they will get married.” Guess what? The Sun says they’re getting married next month.
Swedish beauty Alicia Vikander is the blushing bride as she gets ready to marry boyfriend Michael Fassbender. The pair are set to wed in a secret ceremony on the party island of Ibiza next month, The Sun can exclusively reveal. Hollywood star Michael, 40, is paying for the entire party to stay at a five-star resort as he ties the knot to the 28-year-old screen siren.
A source close to the star said: “The details of the party are being kept under lock and key. Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”
The couple met on the set of film The Light Between Oceans in 2014.
Irish actor Michael has remained tight-lipped about the romance, but confirmed in an interview last year: “It just happened. It’s good that it happened. It is what it is.”
“It is what it is” is what you say when you’re dealing with some kind of tragic circumstance, at least in my experience. Like, when you drop a Diet Pepsi on the floor and have to spend 20 minutes cleaning up the stickiness, you say “it is what it is.” But sure, they’re still together, still happening, still in love, and it is what it is. At this point, it would not surprise me at all if they did get married, nor would it surprise me if they did it this way, just inviting all of their friends to Ibiza and just doing it on the beach or something. Even though Fassy’s a good Catholic boy, I don’t think he’s too concerned about having a “traditional wedding” or anything. I have no idea about Vikander and whether she’s traditional. Meh.
Eh I don’t know. For some reason I always felt like he held all the cards in this relationship. Hopefully that’s not the case
Really? I always get the impression (although it’s all projection of course) that she is so ambitious and wrapped up in her career she’s unlikely to be needy in a relationship. Perhaps he likes that?
People always say they think she’s bland, but she looks steely to me.
Sixer@ Same. To me she’s always so blunt.
Yes! I like her! In my imagination, their relationship goes something like this…
*Fassy does something arsey
*Alicia goes “whatever” and carries on with what she’s doing
*Fassy goes “computer says no”
*Alicia goes “whatever” and carries on with what she’s doing
*Fassy gets into line
I mean of course, everyone else might be right and he might be calling all the shots. But I like my daydream of it better!
I get that impression too. She has her stuff together and just tells him when he needs to show up and she doesn’t need him to show up all the time because she is really strong.
I like her and agree with all you’ve said. She seems to have a great deal of self confidence and strength. She’s no pushover and I mean that in a good way.
this is just the impression I have of her Sixer!
I think she’s got her act together and he knows he’s not going to do better than Alicia. I don’t find her bland by any stretch of the imagination. My impression was he always knew from the beginning that this was it, this was different than all the others.
That’s how I see her too. She’s not bland at all.
I think she’s deceptively tough and… “together”. I don’t believe for one minute that she’s needy in this relationship.
I also think she could do better than him, as charming as he is. They are a surprising pairing, but if it works, cool.
I really like her too. I find her gorgeous and I think she has hidden depth. I think Fassbender is the lucky one, not the other way round.
I agree. I think it’s because I read somewhere that she used to be a ballerina. That takes discipline and focus. Also, I think her mom is a psychologist? So she probably sees right through any bs.
that’s good. I like her so i hope this is true. Seems like Fassy likes to play games often
I really like her & I think she is a lot more powerful in this relationship because she is ambitious & driven. I like them together. I know I’m in the minority but I think she is adorable
Agree with all of the replies. I really think they’re a good match.
I think she does! Not him…
One of them must have a movie coming out.
Yes, their very first movie ever – the one that will make Hollywood take them seriously as actors. Oh wait…
Yes, because their relationship has brought them so much box office success in the past.
Who puts this kind of time and effort into a PR relationship when there’s been no payoff? Like it or not, they’re probably the real deal.
Don’t think their relationship isn’t the real deal. Just think they do talk about it more when it is beneficial for their careers.
And I actually I saw their terrible movie together in theaters so now I have the right to complain about them forever for those hours of my life I will never get back.
There is something that seems bogus about that story. But I do hope A & M go the distance. They seem like a really cute couple
She had one 3 days ago, Tulip Fever, and it’s a major flop. Guessing they need to distract from that. If you’re so secret how come it’s out in the press. There are many high-profile actors who’ve managed to be secret, people only found out many months after that they actually got married.
Both of them have been so tight lipped about the relationship for so long, I don’t in any way think it’s for publicity, or that they would use it to promote something.
They literally used their relationship as the entire PR campaign for The Light Between Oceans. That was the sole marketing point for that film. Like most every other celeb, they’re only private when convenient.
That film came and went with barely a blip. They barely promoted it beyond showing up at Venice and the premiere. It’s not like they could avoid being photographed together, they were the two leads.
You’re gravely mistaken! Every single article about her is at least 50% about HIM his name dropping! Why? Because few people know about her or are interested in her and since he is more exposed and popular his name is used to boost her visibility. They may not be seen together in photos but they surely craft PR pieces to benefit her. It’s beyond ridiculous for the serious actress she wants to be.
Exactly, Kate. There was minimal promotion; the only thing used to promote that movie was their relationship and how it began on set. It was literally the only talking point, which made the movie seem like some kind of sweeping period romance. Which was ridiculous to anyone who read the book, and a huge misstep marketing-wise.
Do you serve a red or white with crow?
Lol! 😂
ahahaha!
You win!
hahahaha!
If true, good for them
WHAT?????? How did this happen?????
My Fassey belongs to another
Congrats!
To all Fassy loonies: I hope this is true!!!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Do they still exist?
Not enough to fill the movie theater seats and make him a box office successful lead actor.
That wasn’t nice . Yes I’m a fasseylooney and I make no apologies.
I’m not a Fassy Looney, lesbian here, but I find Alicia unappealing and normally I’m all about those Nordic types. Even when I dated guys, don’t know if His Irishness would have made my loins rage…I’d go for James McAvoy first.
Fassy Loonies are an endangered species ever since he started drinking from whatever hyper reverse fountain of youth DiCaprio seems to have found.
I lost whatever I had for Fassbender when I saw him in interviews with James McAvoy. You can tell that McAvoy is the smart one. He’s quick on his feet with a quip or a smart remark; Fassy, not so much.
So, yeah, I’ll take brainy McAvoy over Fassy’s bender any day.
Leo looks really aged to me but Fassy looks great. I am not some fan of the later bit it seems odd people would think otherwise. Leo looks bloated not youthfull.
McAvoy is a Scot.
-McAvoylooney.
Alicia looks so bland beside him
Like Fassy eats up all the screen and attention.
Good for them though and congratulations.
go for it, you crazy kids. I don’t anticipate a big wedding, or lots of photos. I get the feeling Fassy calls the shots and he isn’t into sharing publicly.
Oh how boring!….. I mean congratulations!
Hahahaha
I think she’s lovely but “screen siren”? Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tabloïds are always so extra.
No shade and not a fassie loonie, but I kind of had the same reaction to this news as Michael Bluth reacting to Ann in Arrested Development “Her?” Honestly. She has tall skinny body, but a very bland face. Am I the only one?
She’s 165cm (about 5ft5 ish). That’s not tall imo, but maybe it is in Hollywood because I keep on hearing 5ft5/5ft6 actresses, like Alicia and Margot Robbie, being called tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assumed because she was a model she was taller. I guess she’s just skinny then.
She was a ballet dancer, can’t be too tall otherwise on pointe she’d tower over her partner, a huge non-no. I’m guessing here but most ballerinas are tiny which is why she probably moved from dancing to acting.
While I love your reference to one of my favourite TV shows, Arrested Development, I can’t agree with the rest!
I think she is very lovely and attractive, perhaps not a great beauty (although measures of beauty of course are subjective), but I find her really interesting and talented.
Agree with this comment on all levels I also love Arrested Development but my goodness Alicia is no Ann and Michael was a jerk for that hahaha.
I think she’s pretty, but in a girl next door kind of way. I’ve liked her in some films but found her bland in others. I think there was expectation she’d be a huge movie star and all that comes with it, but it really hasn’t happened. She’s a solidly working, in demand actress though.
Oh Yay! I love them together and think they make such an interesting couple. Congrats to them.
This thread should be interesting…. *smirks*
Hehe…
And I agree, I find them an interesting couple too.
meh………
Whenever I read that someone said “it is what it is” I always imagine that it was said with a deep sigh, it just never sounds like anything positive. I think I’d be a little annoyed if my boyfriend described our relationship as “it is what it is”.
Or maybe he just didn’t have any interest in discussing his private life with random interviewers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t talking about Fassbender specifically, just the phrase “it is what it is” in general.
Does MF sleep outside in rain and hail? Because he looks 60.
“It is what it is” is a quote from a love poem by Austrian poet Erich Fried. I’m not a Fassy fan, but as far as I remember he has Austrian/German roots, so maybe he is referring to this poem, which is pretty famous in German speaking countries.
Here is an English translation – it sounds better in German.
What It Is – Poem by Erich Fried
It is nonsense
says reason
It is what it is
says love
It is calamity
says calculation
It is nothing but pain
says fear
It is hopeless
says insight
It is what it is
says love
It is ludicrous
says pride
It is foolish
says caution
It is impossible
says experience
It is what it is
says love
That’s really beautiful even in English. Thank you for posting that.
Thanks for this poem. What a lovely moment you just provided!
how beautiful. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for sharing that poem. Posts like that are why I come to this site.
My first time commenting, after many years of lurking, to say thank you! What a beautiful piece of writing!
Thank you for posting that. Beautiful!
I was about to post that as well, first thought I had. Sounds like it was on his mind.
Awww, your lovely comments are warming my cold, snarky heart.
If I ever got married, I would totally use this poem in the wedding. It really is beautiful.
I have always liked them as a couple, both really talented, hope they are very happy!
I find it funny that their engagement came after AV’ sex tape of a movies came as a flop! Wow, I can’t say I am surprised because MF’s mess of a movie career is going nowhere. So why not announce an engagement.
Michael Fassbender career (2001-2017) May it rest in peace.
LOL Some People really need to get over this.If you genuinely respected his acting talent and him in the past (as you used to state many times here in the past pre Alicia) then if he is
happy then be happy for him or move on
I never found him attractive but his acting in Shame, Hunger and 12 yrs were outstanding( like Ryan Gosling wouldnt bang LOL but would watch pretty much anything they are in )
I couldn’t help but feel that a very tiny but vocal section of the blogosphere seemed to have been getting some sort of validation from MF dating life and for me that couldnt be more pathetic . if hes happy with whomever then good for him and Alicia seems Ok to me
Well said, blogdis. The ‘cancelling’ of his film career solely because of a dislike of the woman he’s chosen to marry is hilariously sour!
I don’t like either of them. They are just as bland as french toast. She is is not a pushover has don’t make me laugh people. She and her publist would do anything to make her “happen” and a famous movie ⭐. She has no personality and zero charisma. As for her “soon to be hubby”, he can kiss his career goodbye. After that foolish stunt of a promotion for assassin’s Creed was a complete 💩, I wouldn’t be surprise for his lack luster of a full career wouldn’t flourish. He better save his net worth. He and his twinkle toes of a fiance can use tabloid attention for their relevance.
Has nothing to do with the woman. It is what it is, meaning he’s had only flops, he doesn’t have box office material even though he is a very good actor.
@Kiki
Methinks the lady doth protest too much , you prior comment history of MF pre Alicia says otherwise ( I have been lurking here for years and still lurk more than i post and have a pretty decent memory LOL )
There are actors that some people go gaga for that I just dont get like Hiddles and Cumberbatch so I pretty much dont even click, much less post on their articles cuz like …Meh
You and Fassy on the other hand …..I was literally waiting to see your inevitable post about not caring
Anyhoo
Lmao. Yes he’s so bland now, because he’s dating an actress that you don’t like. How pathetic. Also congrats on the slut shaming.
I am done with MF since last year. I use to like him and his personality but now I think he is just an idiot with his promotion of his movies. As for has “twee” girlfriend. I don’t like her because she is still cold as a fish and she is still a stuck snob with a personality of a dry toast.
You know Kiki, people can see your past comments… And you’re really fooling no one.
If you didn’t care (way too much) you wouldn’t be here slagging her (and now him) off on every post.
His career isn’t over just because you’re jealous of his fiance…
No disrespect to Alicia but it kinda seems like he’s marrying her cuz she just happens to be his current GF and he wants to be married. Hes getting older and maybe getting into the headspace that if he wants to get married +/- have kids now is the time to do it. Obviously I could be totally wrong but like another poster said above it seems like he tends to hold all the cards in his relationships and does what he wants. I think this is more about him vs them.
I think if anything she also wants this.
Alicia has been very open about how much she wants to have a baby & family unit.
She’ll be 29 next month so probably wants to get started.
I legit thought Fassbender would be more like his friends/peers; Gerard Butler, Leo Dicaprio, Adrien Brody and remain a bachelor well into his 50s!
That’s a lot of men though. They want to settle down and whoever is their current partner is the “one”.
Good for them. I never understood why people were so convinced they were a PR couple.
I find it weird that some commenters believe their careers are in trouble. Tulip Fever was a flop but she has two or three films lined up at TIFF and the Tomb Raider remake coming out. If Tomb Raider plus one of her festival bait films flop, then her career might be in serious trouble….but right now she’s fine. Most people are blaming Tulip Fever on Harvey and poor anemic looking Dane DeHaan since this is his second flop of the summer. While I thought Fassbender would have a bigger career by now, he still has an XMen film and that Harry Hole remake….He may not be getting the type of roles Cumberbatch is getting (although he should be), but it’s not like he can’t at least get decent indie roles.
I don’t think they are PR at all.
But Vikander’s career does look like its following the BSA Oscar curse with Tulip Fever, LBTO, even The Man From Uncle bombing sequence.
Hope Tomb Raider reverses that.
I think The Man from Uncle came out before she was even nominated for an Oscar?
Yeah, I agree that she’s not on a hot streak or anything post Oscar like JLaw or Margot Robbie, but her career is fine even if it’s not on fire. She also has the safety net of an established rep in Swedish cinema, so if her English language career falters she can always go back home. I’m more surprised that Fassbender’s career isn’t bigger, but he does consciously seem to stay away from a lot of the Oscar bait/typical period piece films that Cumberbatch goes after….and those are the types of films that help actors stay on the A list.
I don’t think we should count Tulip Fever or TLBO as post oscar carrer, those are projects she took in 2013/2014 when she was trying to star as many English – Speaking movies as possible. Tomb Raider is the box office test. She can still get those prestige movies thought if it bombs. Fassbender seems to work on less projects, I get the feeling that it’s a conscious choice. Maybe he’s tired or has other priorities.
@Div was Margot Robbie nommed for an Oscar? I thought her big Oscar push was still to come with the Tonya biopic/Christopher Robin lineup.
@tamika-jay,
Margot hasn’t been nominated even if her career is on fire. My wording was bad/awkward….I was trying to mention two actresses with fire careers and point out that one had an Oscar like Alicia.
@Div Oh, ok, I just thought I’d missed something! It’s a good comparison.
Tulip Fever is a mess of a movie but Alicia is not the problem. DeHaan brings absolutely nothing to his role and it is a total mystery why her character would risk everything with Christoph Waltz’s character to be with him. Jack O’Connell is totally wasted. Tom Hollander seems to wander in and out from a different movie, as does Kevin McKidd. And whatever Judi Dench and David Harewood are doing is never explained
Jack O’Connell is in that mess? Geez, that kid has the worst luck.
I think Fassy’s career is kind of in trouble though. He’s had a series of flops that cost a lot of money to make. Has he ever been in anything where he was the lead that did well? (I wouldn’t count x-men because there are a lot of other individuals in the cast who do better box office numbers and a big built in fanbase for the franchise). Even Steve Jobs, with all the oscar buzz, only came in $4 million over budget at the box office. I think he should have done something more like Daniel day-Lewis where he just focuses on only things that are solid critically rather than stupid movies for a quick hit of money.
To me, Alicia’s career is in a better place than his. But if Tomb Raider doesn’t do well she will probably be in the same boat as him. Although I’m not convinced she can promote a movie as effectively as Margot Robie or Jennifer Lawrence.
God I find him so unattractive. As in, I actively try to avoid him which isn’t easy since my bff is losing her mind. Her husband is ignoring it because I’m the one who “gets” to go see his movies. He really has only two types of films, franchise or weird/bad independent film.
I like her on screen although she’s not very versatile.
Not really a secret anymore if ALL the information is splashes out in a tabloid.
And no denials. Hmmmmm )
they were in Ibiza this summer, so they might have scouted wedding locations.
I am not sure what is more disturbing the beggining of that article “Swedish beauty Alicia Vikander is the blushing bride as she gets ready to marry boyfriend Michael Fassbender” or his it is what it is quote. Other than that knowing they both come from countries with very lush nature I assumed they would marry in some wineyard somewhere in the mountains. Oh well, to each their own
Never understood the skepticism about their relationship. They legit met while working together, they’ve been together three years, and they’ve taken some trouble to be together while each is filming something.
Their careers are fine, too, whatever the ebbs and flows. Both are willing to take chances and try different things, and that means that there will be some downturns. I would rather see that than watch someone who always plays it safe.
Never imagined I could see a picture of him with a girlfriend and just feel blah. He is hot. He has personality. And she just sucks it out of him. She just seems so boring, but maybe that’s the vanilla image she wants to project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What oscar campaign was that again? He’s notorious for NOT oscar-campaigning.
I don’t follow either of them at all, but they certainly are a handsome couple.
Congrats !!!
Love his work, don’t like him
have enjoyed some of her work, that I have seen, she leaves absolutely no impression on me.
this relationship, dynamic, is just so weird to me.
I’m not a fan of hers.
but love is love and should always be celebrated. Two people finding love in a world full of yuck! good for them
Aw, I like them (her more than him, though he was great in Macbeth). Congrats if true!
Ibiza? Come on, you can do better, cooler and classier than frakkin Ibiza.
IBIZA????
Did he really say “it is what it is” about them being together? Yikes. Sorry, he doesn’t seem well read enough to have gotten that saying from a poem. I’m pretty sure he was using it in the sense most people today use it. So again, yikes. And especially with the full quote… it just happened, but it’s good that it happened, like he has to remind himself. Whatever you think of them, that really doesn’t speak to passion and romance.
As for their engagement, meh. They’re both boring and haggard at this point, with terrible taste in films. A perfect couple in many ways. Although, The Sun? Really? That’s who you go to with an exclusive? Just after the terrible flop of Tulip Fever, which Harvey Weinstein wanted to save so bad for whatever misguided reason he’s out here writing op eds for it? Hmm…
That’s exactly what I said. I have been giving a side eye about this story and now people are jumping down on my throat.
Nooooooooooo!
No congratulations.
…If he gets married and I ever see him, I won’t be able to shamelessly eye fock the $hit out of him.
They remind me of Gosling & Mendes, they seem somehow mismatched, or at least an odd unpredictable couple, but hey, impression is not an exact science, absolutely not, so… they probably are in love. We do not know their inner and private life. But still…Ibiza?!
‘It is what it is’ doesn’t sound like a man in love looking forward to being married….but I guess that’s just me. Good luck to them-sounds like they’re going to need it.
“it is what it is” lol Michael!!!
