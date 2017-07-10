Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender are vacationing with friends in Ibiza

The last time we talked about Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, it was because Star Magazine claimed they were still happening, and that they were so serious now that Fassbender was planning on proposing. I scoffed at the idea that Fassbender would end up marrying anyone, especially Alicia. But you know what? I have to just admit that I was sort of wrong about them. I honestly believed that they were only going to stay together for however long it took them to promote their movie, The Light Between Oceans. The promotion for the movie came and went and Alicia and Michael are still happening. Not just that, they seem to be closer than ever.

These are some photos of Vikander and Fassbender on vacation in Ibiza. I think they’ve been working a lot separately (she recently wrapped on Lara Croft) and they both finally had some space in their schedules to take a vacation. They took a holiday in France and Spain, apparently. First they were in Paris last week:

And then they jetted off to Ibiza, which is where these photos are from. They seemed to have rented a yacht or borrowed a yacht, and Fassy and Vikander were happily kissing and having fun – you can see those photos here.

So, Fassbender and Vikander: still happening. Still happening, with no ulterior motives too. They really are together and loved up. Hell, maybe they will get married.

99 Responses to “Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender are vacationing with friends in Ibiza”

  1. Idky says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I love these two together. MF seems to have found someone he cares about and respect. They are low key, never flaunt their relationship and are classy. I hope they go the distance.

    Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      July 10, 2017 at 7:32 am

      Those pap pics in the Sun are almost definitely staged. Look at them fgs! Just in time for Lara Croft buzz too. Also she did peddle the relationship during her Oscar campaign. Michael doesnt seem to play these games and he probably tempers her inclination to play until it really matters. We’ll be seeing even more pics of her abs and “sex appeal” in the run up to Laura Croft

      Reply
      • QueenB says:
        July 10, 2017 at 7:38 am

        I agree. They were papped very rarely and usually not very affectionate and now its all in our faces?

      • rachel says:
        July 10, 2017 at 7:46 am

        Lmao. Half of the reporters who followed her during oscar season had no idea that she was with Fassbender, they never walk the red carpet together, she didn’t mention him in any of her speeches. And it’s now that they have nothing to promote that would organize stage pics. Sure.

      • JKL says:
        July 10, 2017 at 7:56 am

        “Lara Croft buzz”? You mean the movie that doesn’t come out for 8 months?

      • Cherise says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:05 am

        Rachel, she foolishly accepted to do a remake of a movie that is completely inhabited by Le Jolie. And she has no name or face recognition outside of super film buffs and gossips. To sell that Croft movie, she MUST increase her visibility. Not just that but she must convince us that she is both bad ass and sexy. Will she still have a six pack in March next year to sell herself as bad ass? Nope. Will she have a convincing reason to be photographed in a bikini in March? Nope. Will there even be a public appetite for bikini shots in March next year? Not like there is smack in the middle of Summer.

        So enter the most posed bikini photos since Leann Rimes 2012. And for maximum exposure, throw in the semi famous boyfriend too. The blogs and tabloids are bound to buy those photos.

        I agree with Nyawira, I think this is just the beginning. I think she is going to roll out an epic “know me now?” campaign.

      • Anatha says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

        Cherise, the movie is by no means a remake of Tomb Raider with Jolie. They totally rebooted the franchise of the game a few years ago. Lara is now a smart, young, adventurous girl and not the sex bomb she used to be. Alicia is absolutely perfect for her.
        People don’t watch Lara Croft for a particular actress anyway. Fans of the games will watch if Alicia does them justice and it certainly looks that way. Fans of action movies will watch when the movie is more than your average dumb action slice. Just like people dont watch Bond for Daniel Craig, they watch it for Bond.

      • rachel says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:24 am

        Cherise@ No. I’m sorry but no. While I agree with you that she’s going to increase her presence in the media. It’s not those paps pic that are going to do it. I mean why when it comes to Alicia Vikander some people forgot how you promote a movie. You know what she’s going to do for Warner Bros, posing on the cover of whatever fitness magazine filled with anecdotes about the shoot. That’s it. By the way her physical transformation was already noted when pictures of her on set leaked and those where actually reported by trades publication. You know : Variety, Hollywood reporter, Total Film, Empire… She got caught by the paps on vacation with her boyfriend. It happens.

      • Tanguerita says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:34 am

        @Rachel – you are wasting your energy on someone who is choking with hatred for this girl. Let them. Alicia, I am sure couldn’t care less. She’s got the an Oscar, the abs to die for, a dreamy boyfriend who obviously adores her and is on vacation. Living well is the best revenge))

      • Sonia says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:47 am

        Well I wouldn’t quite say “dreamy boyfriend” since he looks gross and pasty and probably smells of alcohol. But she has everything else….

      • Sami says:
        July 10, 2017 at 9:07 am

        You werent talking to me but this girl is like the bland paper my grandma lines her wardrobe with. Its impossible to hate her when theres nothing there. Thats assuming you even know her since very few of us do. Which is why we laughed our asses off at her replacing Angie as Lara Croft But all dues to her, she is clearly fighting that impeding doom. She is posing on that yacht like her career depended on it because it does.

      • lily says:
        July 10, 2017 at 9:26 am

        Cherise, Nyawira i agreed with you. I am afraid this will be Hiddleswift Part 2, just with less famous people. You can’t compare Taylor Swift fame and fandom with Vikander’s. It is so transparent that those are stage pictures, like suddenly papparazzi needs to follow them. But it will backfired, firstly because the pictures are unflattering, they look not healthy, and dont help her and secondly they never will be able to play the “i am a private person” card again. After all those rumors and blind items about Tom Rider and drug abuse, her new contract with Bvlgari and his latest flops they need the exposure.

      • rachel says:
        July 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

        Tanguerita@ LMAO. You’re right it’s useless but I was just trying to bring some common sense. Anyway I’m going to enjoy the comments and the meltdown.

      • Jamie42 says:
        July 10, 2017 at 9:41 am

        I like having all the malicious comments in one subthread. Very convenient.

      • Sonia says:
        July 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

        @sami oh yeah the woman with an Oscar, about to star in a blockbuster, and several movies with auteur directors on the way really has to pose on a boat to save her career. Right.

        JFC.

      • Lasso says:
        July 10, 2017 at 11:30 am

        I wondered why this story had so many comments. So its basically a war between “Alicia Stans” and “Alicia Haters”? I guess my first question is who is this Alicia? I gather from here that she has an Oscar so I guess I must have heard of her if she won recently but honestly I do not know her. Which I guess just goes to show how little the Oscar means especially for actresses career trajectories. You need to already have career momentum or that Oscar moment will be your peak. Its interesting and risky that she booked Lara Croft. Those are big shoes to fill and Hollywood does not forgive women for failing, so I hope she knows what she is doing.

        As for the pics, I didnt think they looked staged until I saw the series. Those shots are extremely clear even for a long lens. Also the shots of her in particular are convinently unobstructed and there are several of just her by herself posed with abs at the best advantage. Frequent butt shots are a give away too. And at some point she stares right into the camera with the biggest clearest smile. My take is that this was set up. I dont think she has a pattern of this given I dont recall ever seeing her in DM and the like, but these ones are certainly set up.

    • SBS says:
      July 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

      So, he never cared about or respected previous girlfriends? Okay.

      Reply
      • Idky says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:40 am

        You are making implications that don’t exist. What I said about him finding someone he cares about and respect has nothing to do with his previous relationships. The statement has to do with his current girlfriend, period.

        Don’t read too much into things.

    • Squiggisbig says:
      July 10, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Obviously staged photos but….ok.

      Her abs look good.

      I always find it remarkable that ppl really believe everyone suggesting she is playing up the relationship to promote something (which even married celebs do!) are just jealous of her being in a relationship with this bloated dude with a previous DV accusation.

      My only beef with them as a couple is I saw that stupid light between oceans film and it was awful.

      Reply
    • Carol says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      Yep, I love these guys as a couple too. I can see them together for many years.

      Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:22 am

    1.They made another stop in Venice inbetween.
    2. HER ABS! OMG, goals!
    3.I really like them as a couple.

    Reply
  3. Feedmechips says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Dang, girl. That stomach 👏👏👏

    Reply
  4. Maria F. says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:23 am

    her abs….wow.

    Reply
    • Rinakaterina says:
      July 10, 2017 at 7:28 am

      I started typing the same thing, so will the others I guess. I thought I was in love with Fassbender but no…I was wrong. Alicia I I’m in love with your bodyyyy

      Reply
      • Tanguerita says:
        July 10, 2017 at 7:34 am

        And have you seen her back muscles? Gurl, I am salivating. She is ripped.

      • Artemis says:
        July 10, 2017 at 7:47 am

        Girl made gains everywhere! There’s a picture where she jumps off the boat and you can see her calf muscles. She has back, shoulder and arm muscles when she lifts herself onto the boat. She’s clearly quite tiny so for her to have gained so much muscle mass is impressive, you can’t really tell when she’s in a relaxed position (except for the abs, wooww!) but that’s biology for you.

        I wasn’t really excited for her Lara Croft but face-wise she was ideal. Now with these pictures, I’m on board. That’s some dedication. I didn’t have high expectations but was gonna watch the movie anyway, now I can’t wait.

        Also like most celeb couples, I don’t really care for the man. I used to crush on MF but he’s aging badly and she’s much more interesting.

  5. Sonia says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Don’t tell his psycho fan girls there are no “ulterior motives” or they’ll accuse you of being on Alicia’s payroll (because poor little fassy is an innocent who was duped by Alicia the famewhore coke addict didn’t you know?)

    Reply
    • rachel says:
      July 10, 2017 at 7:43 am

      They are already there…

      Reply
      • Lurker says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:07 am

        Tumblr stans are terrifying in their predictability.

        What I want to know is: do they ever communicate? What do they make of each other? I know some fans move from celeb to celeb spreading the same conspiracy theories in each fandom, but in general?

        I mean, it’s not possible that literally every single male actor, singer, royal, etc. on the planet is being forced into a fake relationship/marriage against their will by an evil manipulative fameho, and that every single child born to a celeb over the past five years is actually a plastic doll/rented child actor.

        Does each fandom believe theirs is the only one, or do they support each other? Like, “No! My actor’s wife really did fake all her pregnancies, fans of those other 50 actors accusing their wives of faking pregnancies are crazy!”

      • Sonia says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:15 am

        @lurker, no I don’t think they communicate with each other or anything. It’s more like a sociological phenomenon (aka low grade mental illness).

      • third ginger says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:37 am

        Lurker, I was about to make the same points. Also, My view [and I am no gossip expert] is that it is as foolish to believe that everything about a celebrity’s life is fake as it would be to believe that everything is real.

    • Ramona says:
      July 10, 2017 at 8:15 am

      What coke rumors? I assume most of these celebrities are into heavy drugs anyway. Fassbender surely dabbles and I wouldnt doubt that she does too but I’m curious whats the specific evidence on her?

      Reply
      • GiBee says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

        Actually the rumours about her are less coke, more about prescription pill/painkiller addiction. Stories about delays/shut down on her Late Croft film to send her to rehab, etc.

        I don’t have an opinion on whether that’s true or not, but mostly because I find her so incredibly dull I can’t be bothered to decide if I believe it.

      • Artemis says:
        July 10, 2017 at 9:20 am

        I don’t know about any drug rumours surrounding these two but I agree that drugs is a given in Hollywood. Not just the usual social addictions like alcohol but specific things to keep you awake as some of these people shoot non-stop films and then non-stop promo spanning different time zones (MF had times like this), especially with actors who do blockbusters. How can do be up at a god awful hour to do interviews (5am) do promo ALL DAY then go on a plan and travel (and likely not sleep a lot if they are prepping for another film?) without the help of drugs? And then some party in between all that. After that they can’t sleep as they never establish decent sleep patterns so there’s pills to get you to sleep.

        Then there’s the drugs to keep you thin and/or stop hunger. Then the drugs which is most sad: painkillers when somebody sustained a legitimate injury but they become addicted to it over time. Also the drugs for those who struggle with mental illness which is I think very common but least talked about by famous people as party drugs and weight drugs are glamourized a bit but mental illness is much too real for a celeb to admit.

      • J says:
        July 10, 2017 at 1:55 pm

        I’d point you back to his crazy stans as the source of these “rumors”. A blind gossip site that has been publishing tumblr crap for a year. The production didn’t have any delay.

  6. Jamie42 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Great couple. Matching toned bodies. Love them together.

    Reply
  7. rachel says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I don’t think they are getting married. I read a recent interview she gave to Vogue UK and the reporter ask her about wedding and she answer that romance and family is more important to her. She’s a bit like the children of divorce that I know. That being said I could see them having children together. Also I don’t think they spend that much time apart, he was with her in between promo when she shoot Tomb raider in South Africa.

    Reply
  8. Jemimaleopard says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Girls I have to say I’m so disappointed – really thought that Fassy would have a glorious thatch of thick ginger chest hair #loveahairychest

    Reply
  9. Me says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Always believed in them. As for her abs: way too much.

    Reply
  10. MM says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Ibiza is the worst place to get clean if you have a drug issue.

    Reply
  11. Jerusha says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I saw this in the DM last Wednesday or Thursday. Check it out for some serios pda and for Alicia’s great body.
    I was hoping for a CB thread just to see all the “staged,” and “phony” remarks. After nearly three years? Sure..
    And I didn’t have to wait long.

    Reply
    • Becky says:
      July 10, 2017 at 7:50 am

      The pics may be set up but that doesn’t mean the relationship isn’t real, that’s just fangirl wishful thinking.

      Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      July 10, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Absolutely. It’s almost as bad as with Prince Harry and Sparkle.

      Reply
    • Idky says:
      July 10, 2017 at 7:53 am

      Totally with you. After 3 years and people are still saying “staged and PR relationship”? No logic.

      Reply
      • Becky says:
        July 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

        I can think of another actor a couple of years ago with, let’s say very enthusiastic fans, some of whom were in complete denial that he was seeing an actress who he’d just worked with. Because stories were being dropped to tabs, and an evening they were papped, the whole involvement was obviously pr (even though someone got a candid pic of them with their arms round each other).

      • Madly says:
        July 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

        @becky, except both those actors spent months apart with no work related reasons, and had insisted that they were just friends the entire time. But people created an entire relationship profile off of three times they were photographed.

    • Ramona says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I dont think three years is very long for a staged relationship at all. I’ve heard of much longer. Spencer Traceys wife showed up to events for forty years even though they stopped living together very early into the marriage. Even when everyone knew he was hooking up with Katherine Hepburn, the wife never let the image drop. And who knows whats up with Travolta and Kelly Preston. Dirt Cast (the Jezebel gossip podcast) had a big publicist as well as a former tabloid editor recently and they explained how it works. Some “couples” will claim to live together when they dont. Often they are even friends but not lovers and when they are spotted together, its reported as a date when its just two buddies hanging out. Once in awhile they give you a kissy shot to remind you its a sexual thing.

      Now I am not saying this relationship is staged (although I do believe the pics above were a photo op), I’m just saying that three years isnt a long time for two people with a plan.

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        July 10, 2017 at 7:19 pm

        For sure, 3 years isn’t unheard of, it’s just a situation that’s fairly unusual and typically due to some predictable conditions that don’t seem to apply here. Neither of them are gay (or even bisexual). They’re not locked in to promote a franchise as a couple (see: Robsten). They’re not covering up some scandalous infidelity (see: Ben Affleck or the Spencer Tracy example you gave) because they’re not married; if they broke up, no one would bat an eye.

        So what, exactly, could be the reason that they’re still together? The standard answer is that they need the publicity, but if publicity is what they want, then breaking up and finding another desirable, famous fake partner would be more in their interests.

  12. lizzie says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:46 am

    i’d love an ID on her sunnies

    Reply
  13. D says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I’m so jealous, but not of them as a couple…just of them vacationing on Ibiza. That looks like a great vacation :) Also, very impressive abs ,on both of them they must be committed to the gym (I wish I was).

    Reply
  14. Lurker says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:08 am

    They look cute together but that leaked selfie video of them dancing is the cheesiest thing ever. Fassy CANNOT DANCE Y’ALL.

    Reply
  15. Kate says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Her abs are GOAL. Fassy’s fangirls are almost crazier than Ginger Prince’s. If they ever get married, this site will EXPLODE and I will be heeeeeeeeeeere for it.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      July 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

      …and I’ll bring the popcorn. This is going to be – wait for it….!

      Reply
    • Div says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Some of his fangirls are absolutely insane and remind me of the hardcore Cumberbatch fans or twihards. I wonder if some people with latent (or not so latent) mental illness project their own fantasies on celebrities because they are “untouchable” figures and the ease of social media fandom helps feed these delusions. Basically, like a crazy kind of groupthink.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if they did get married within the next few years and the comment section will certainly be interesting if that happens.

      Reply
  16. Cat87 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:16 am

    They look great together. But DAMN she is in killer shape for her Lara Croft role. Straight legit has a 6 pack. You go gurl !

    Reply
  17. Kiki says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:38 am

    They deserve each other.

    Reply
  18. Div says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Never understood why people thought these two were PR and not the real deal. While I don’t doubt PR couplings exist on occasion, it’s not like these two were fronting a big romantic blockbuster or that they needed attention or positive PR. The Light Beyond the Oceans was a modest Oscar bait film that was pushed back several times, not some Weinstein Oscar juggernut.

    Anyway, they seem like a nice, low key couple. She was photographed at some awards ceremony (I think he got the key to his hometown or something) in Ireland with his mom and dad so I figure they are probably very serious as that seems like the thing you do with a serious partner. Plus, he was apparently in S. Africa for most of the time when she filmed Tomb Raider.

    Reply
  19. Tiffany says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Alicia….can do better. Really, she can.

    Reply
  20. kaiC says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Her body is AMAZING. That, right there, is hard work, discipline and dedication. Super sexy.

    Reply
  21. OhDear says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

    [insert Grandpa Simpson walking in and then walking out gif]

    That being said, her abs are incredible!

    Reply
  22. lily says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

    As someone clever and witty said, she looks like Vera Milo! Do you really think he still has fans? You are so 2014. He looks terrible lately, not working anymore and his reputation isnt the best. Some of the professional defenders here, the display of articles in media and the stages “Hiddleswift” pictures shout “PR”.

    Reply
  23. Sunny says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Eurtrash tour 2017. Ibiza, the best place for a low profile couple to get a vacation and stay clean of drugs.

    Reply
  24. Patty says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:01 am

    They’re cute together. There I said it. And this is one of his longest relationships to date. Whatever they are doing it seems to be working so props to them.

    Reply
  25. Cleo says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:01 am

    They’re adorable, and I’ll always maintain that she’s a very talented actress after seeing her in “Testament of Youth,” which was tragically underrated IMO.

    Reply
    • SugarMalone says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      I LOOOOVED “Testament of Youth” – one of my fave movies of the year it came out.

      I showed it to my Grandmother who is a connoisseur of war movies and she gave it the double thumbs up. To quote her: “That Alicia lady can really wear a hat!”

      Reply
  26. Erica says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I couldn’t care less about these two looks wise–she’s plain & his toothy grin is devilish–but who are the other men on that dinghy? Yum.

    Reply
  27. Sansa says:
    July 10, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    She has very low body fat and her weight turned to muscle, a little bit of growth hormone or steroid looks like part of this body make over fyi.

    Reply
  28. Just wondering says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I find the whole idea a bit puzzling. Who gives updates on a happy healthy relationship in general along with its duration ? Who is this really meant for and Why now? If it was for the troll/stalker: surly on is aware that nothing deters her. She will make another 80 “Tumblr” blogs and chug merrily along.
    All the other gf(s); except the ones from Europe maintained dignified silence without this circus show.
    It is necessary that two actors in a relationship to send out press releases stating the obvious? If so, why? Why not use the resources to mention the upcoming and pass cinematic releases? I cannot see how this will benefit either careers because cinematic attendance is based on word of mouth.
    Blog posts from seemingly 8 “fans” can hardly make a difference since Fassbender have 500,000+ fans on Facebook. The problem seems to be with the theatre owners. There are fewer owners and a need for a quick return in a shorter time. His movies seem to do well with sole proprietors. He is an A-listed talent.

    When I go to see his movies in my city I am surrounded with males in their late teens and early twenties. I cannot imagine that these male figures will be interested in his love life.

    Reply
  29. Madly says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I don’t know nor care if this relationship is real or not, but it is really clear that the paps were close and there for a while and they obviously did not mind. These two have vacationed together before with no sightings and very little info about their trip came out, but now we know details. Someone wanted this information out there for some reason.

    Reply
  30. Sylvia says:
    July 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    So, I used to work in both PR & marketing and yes, they absolutely use fake PR couples and staged pap shots to generate buzz for a movie. Relevancy is the holy grail for an actor, and advertising is expensive! Like, crazy expensive. A movie like Tomb Raider will probably spend as much on marketing as on production. Paying paps is relatively cheap in comparison, plus the buzz generated can feel more organic and authentic.

    I don’t know about these two specifically as a couple, but these pap shots are for sure staged, that’s pretty obvious. My guess is to counter drug/reshoot rumors combined with “fake relationship because no affection” rumors combined with “she’s no Angelina Jolie” talk combined with a desperate need to start the Tomb Raider hype machine now. Yes, now. It takes awhile to build the buzz you want & need for a film of that scale and they already have less than a year. Wonder Woman had a trailer and teasers and a full panel at Comic Con last year and didn’t come out until this June. Tomb Raider comes out in March, and won’t be at Comic Con it seems? Gotta get the hype rolling somehow! Why not kill all the birds with one rather cheap stone?

    Reply

