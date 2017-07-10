Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender are vacationing with friends in Ibiza

The last time we talked about Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, it was because Star Magazine claimed they were still happening, and that they were so serious now that Fassbender was planning on proposing. I scoffed at the idea that Fassbender would end up marrying anyone, especially Alicia. But you know what? I have to just admit that I was sort of wrong about them. I honestly believed that they were only going to stay together for however long it took them to promote their movie, The Light Between Oceans. The promotion for the movie came and went and Alicia and Michael are still happening. Not just that, they seem to be closer than ever.

These are some photos of Vikander and Fassbender on vacation in Ibiza. I think they’ve been working a lot separately (she recently wrapped on Lara Croft) and they both finally had some space in their schedules to take a vacation. They took a holiday in France and Spain, apparently. First they were in Paris last week:

Alicia Vikander looks summer chic on her Paris date night with beau Michael Fassbender https://t.co/0OcaHUIE7h — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2017

And then they jetted off to Ibiza, which is where these photos are from. They seemed to have rented a yacht or borrowed a yacht, and Fassy and Vikander were happily kissing and having fun – you can see those photos here.

Michael Fassbender basks in the sun with girlfriend Alicia Vikander during day out on a yacht https://t.co/Dgoz7uEgb0 — Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) July 6, 2017

So, Fassbender and Vikander: still happening. Still happening, with no ulterior motives too. They really are together and loved up. Hell, maybe they will get married.