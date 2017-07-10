Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender are vacationing with friends in Ibiza

The last time we talked about Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, it was because Star Magazine claimed they were still happening, and that they were so serious now that Fassbender was planning on proposing. I scoffed at the idea that Fassbender would end up marrying anyone, especially Alicia. But you know what? I have to just admit that I was sort of wrong about them. I honestly believed that they were only going to stay together for however long it took them to promote their movie, The Light Between Oceans. The promotion for the movie came and went and Alicia and Michael are still happening. Not just that, they seem to be closer than ever.
These are some photos of Vikander and Fassbender on vacation in Ibiza. I think they’ve been working a lot separately (she recently wrapped on Lara Croft) and they both finally had some space in their schedules to take a vacation. They took a holiday in France and Spain, apparently. First they were in Paris last week:
Alicia Vikander looks summer chic on her Paris date night with beau Michael Fassbender https://t.co/0OcaHUIE7h
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2017
And then they jetted off to Ibiza, which is where these photos are from. They seemed to have rented a yacht or borrowed a yacht, and Fassy and Vikander were happily kissing and having fun – you can see those photos here.
Michael Fassbender basks in the sun with girlfriend Alicia Vikander during day out on a yacht https://t.co/Dgoz7uEgb0
— Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) July 6, 2017
So, Fassbender and Vikander: still happening. Still happening, with no ulterior motives too. They really are together and loved up. Hell, maybe they will get married.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I love these two together. MF seems to have found someone he cares about and respect. They are low key, never flaunt their relationship and are classy. I hope they go the distance.
Those pap pics in the Sun are almost definitely staged. Look at them fgs! Just in time for Lara Croft buzz too. Also she did peddle the relationship during her Oscar campaign. Michael doesnt seem to play these games and he probably tempers her inclination to play until it really matters. We’ll be seeing even more pics of her abs and “sex appeal” in the run up to Laura Croft
I agree. They were papped very rarely and usually not very affectionate and now its all in our faces?
Lmao. Half of the reporters who followed her during oscar season had no idea that she was with Fassbender, they never walk the red carpet together, she didn’t mention him in any of her speeches. And it’s now that they have nothing to promote that would organize stage pics. Sure.
“Lara Croft buzz”? You mean the movie that doesn’t come out for 8 months?
Rachel, she foolishly accepted to do a remake of a movie that is completely inhabited by Le Jolie. And she has no name or face recognition outside of super film buffs and gossips. To sell that Croft movie, she MUST increase her visibility. Not just that but she must convince us that she is both bad ass and sexy. Will she still have a six pack in March next year to sell herself as bad ass? Nope. Will she have a convincing reason to be photographed in a bikini in March? Nope. Will there even be a public appetite for bikini shots in March next year? Not like there is smack in the middle of Summer.
So enter the most posed bikini photos since Leann Rimes 2012. And for maximum exposure, throw in the semi famous boyfriend too. The blogs and tabloids are bound to buy those photos.
I agree with Nyawira, I think this is just the beginning. I think she is going to roll out an epic “know me now?” campaign.
Cherise, the movie is by no means a remake of Tomb Raider with Jolie. They totally rebooted the franchise of the game a few years ago. Lara is now a smart, young, adventurous girl and not the sex bomb she used to be. Alicia is absolutely perfect for her.
People don’t watch Lara Croft for a particular actress anyway. Fans of the games will watch if Alicia does them justice and it certainly looks that way. Fans of action movies will watch when the movie is more than your average dumb action slice. Just like people dont watch Bond for Daniel Craig, they watch it for Bond.
Cherise@ No. I’m sorry but no. While I agree with you that she’s going to increase her presence in the media. It’s not those paps pic that are going to do it. I mean why when it comes to Alicia Vikander some people forgot how you promote a movie. You know what she’s going to do for Warner Bros, posing on the cover of whatever fitness magazine filled with anecdotes about the shoot. That’s it. By the way her physical transformation was already noted when pictures of her on set leaked and those where actually reported by trades publication. You know : Variety, Hollywood reporter, Total Film, Empire… She got caught by the paps on vacation with her boyfriend. It happens.
@Rachel – you are wasting your energy on someone who is choking with hatred for this girl. Let them. Alicia, I am sure couldn’t care less. She’s got the an Oscar, the abs to die for, a dreamy boyfriend who obviously adores her and is on vacation. Living well is the best revenge))
Well I wouldn’t quite say “dreamy boyfriend” since he looks gross and pasty and probably smells of alcohol. But she has everything else….
You werent talking to me but this girl is like the bland paper my grandma lines her wardrobe with. Its impossible to hate her when theres nothing there. Thats assuming you even know her since very few of us do. Which is why we laughed our asses off at her replacing Angie as Lara Croft But all dues to her, she is clearly fighting that impeding doom. She is posing on that yacht like her career depended on it because it does.
Cherise, Nyawira i agreed with you. I am afraid this will be Hiddleswift Part 2, just with less famous people. You can’t compare Taylor Swift fame and fandom with Vikander’s. It is so transparent that those are stage pictures, like suddenly papparazzi needs to follow them. But it will backfired, firstly because the pictures are unflattering, they look not healthy, and dont help her and secondly they never will be able to play the “i am a private person” card again. After all those rumors and blind items about Tom Rider and drug abuse, her new contract with Bvlgari and his latest flops they need the exposure.
Tanguerita@ LMAO. You’re right it’s useless but I was just trying to bring some common sense. Anyway I’m going to enjoy the comments and the meltdown.
I like having all the malicious comments in one subthread. Very convenient.
@sami oh yeah the woman with an Oscar, about to star in a blockbuster, and several movies with auteur directors on the way really has to pose on a boat to save her career. Right.
JFC.
I wondered why this story had so many comments. So its basically a war between “Alicia Stans” and “Alicia Haters”? I guess my first question is who is this Alicia? I gather from here that she has an Oscar so I guess I must have heard of her if she won recently but honestly I do not know her. Which I guess just goes to show how little the Oscar means especially for actresses career trajectories. You need to already have career momentum or that Oscar moment will be your peak. Its interesting and risky that she booked Lara Croft. Those are big shoes to fill and Hollywood does not forgive women for failing, so I hope she knows what she is doing.
As for the pics, I didnt think they looked staged until I saw the series. Those shots are extremely clear even for a long lens. Also the shots of her in particular are convinently unobstructed and there are several of just her by herself posed with abs at the best advantage. Frequent butt shots are a give away too. And at some point she stares right into the camera with the biggest clearest smile. My take is that this was set up. I dont think she has a pattern of this given I dont recall ever seeing her in DM and the like, but these ones are certainly set up.
So, he never cared about or respected previous girlfriends? Okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are making implications that don’t exist. What I said about him finding someone he cares about and respect has nothing to do with his previous relationships. The statement has to do with his current girlfriend, period.
Don’t read too much into things.
Obviously staged photos but….ok.
Her abs look good.
I always find it remarkable that ppl really believe everyone suggesting she is playing up the relationship to promote something (which even married celebs do!) are just jealous of her being in a relationship with this bloated dude with a previous DV accusation.
My only beef with them as a couple is I saw that stupid light between oceans film and it was awful.
I saw other candids and they don’t look staged. There’re 90+ pics and most of them are blurry,even those where they’re hugging or kissing. Does he look bloated ?!
Yep, I love these guys as a couple too. I can see them together for many years.
1.They made another stop in Venice inbetween.
2. HER ABS! OMG, goals!
3.I really like them as a couple.
Those ABS are incredible, and I love that she got jacked for her role. I’m glad she didn’t ride on just being skinny, she made the effort to looks strong. I’m a fan.
Pretty sure she was a ballerina for years. So “just being skinny” is probably not her normal state anyway. She looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her abs….wow.
I started typing the same thing, so will the others I guess. I thought I was in love with Fassbender but no…I was wrong. Alicia I I’m in love with your bodyyyy
And have you seen her back muscles? Gurl, I am salivating. She is ripped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl made gains everywhere! There’s a picture where she jumps off the boat and you can see her calf muscles. She has back, shoulder and arm muscles when she lifts herself onto the boat. She’s clearly quite tiny so for her to have gained so much muscle mass is impressive, you can’t really tell when she’s in a relaxed position (except for the abs, wooww!) but that’s biology for you.
I wasn’t really excited for her Lara Croft but face-wise she was ideal. Now with these pictures, I’m on board. That’s some dedication. I didn’t have high expectations but was gonna watch the movie anyway, now I can’t wait.
Also like most celeb couples, I don’t really care for the man. I used to crush on MF but he’s aging badly and she’s much more interesting.
Don’t tell his psycho fan girls there are no “ulterior motives” or they’ll accuse you of being on Alicia’s payroll (because poor little fassy is an innocent who was duped by Alicia the famewhore coke addict didn’t you know?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tumblr stans are terrifying in their predictability.
What I want to know is: do they ever communicate? What do they make of each other? I know some fans move from celeb to celeb spreading the same conspiracy theories in each fandom, but in general?
I mean, it’s not possible that literally every single male actor, singer, royal, etc. on the planet is being forced into a fake relationship/marriage against their will by an evil manipulative fameho, and that every single child born to a celeb over the past five years is actually a plastic doll/rented child actor.
Does each fandom believe theirs is the only one, or do they support each other? Like, “No! My actor’s wife really did fake all her pregnancies, fans of those other 50 actors accusing their wives of faking pregnancies are crazy!”
@lurker, no I don’t think they communicate with each other or anything. It’s more like a sociological phenomenon (aka low grade mental illness).
Lurker, I was about to make the same points. Also, My view [and I am no gossip expert] is that it is as foolish to believe that everything about a celebrity’s life is fake as it would be to believe that everything is real.
What coke rumors? I assume most of these celebrities are into heavy drugs anyway. Fassbender surely dabbles and I wouldnt doubt that she does too but I’m curious whats the specific evidence on her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually the rumours about her are less coke, more about prescription pill/painkiller addiction. Stories about delays/shut down on her Late Croft film to send her to rehab, etc.
I don’t have an opinion on whether that’s true or not, but mostly because I find her so incredibly dull I can’t be bothered to decide if I believe it.
I don’t know about any drug rumours surrounding these two but I agree that drugs is a given in Hollywood. Not just the usual social addictions like alcohol but specific things to keep you awake as some of these people shoot non-stop films and then non-stop promo spanning different time zones (MF had times like this), especially with actors who do blockbusters. How can do be up at a god awful hour to do interviews (5am) do promo ALL DAY then go on a plan and travel (and likely not sleep a lot if they are prepping for another film?) without the help of drugs? And then some party in between all that. After that they can’t sleep as they never establish decent sleep patterns so there’s pills to get you to sleep.
Then there’s the drugs to keep you thin and/or stop hunger. Then the drugs which is most sad: painkillers when somebody sustained a legitimate injury but they become addicted to it over time. Also the drugs for those who struggle with mental illness which is I think very common but least talked about by famous people as party drugs and weight drugs are glamourized a bit but mental illness is much too real for a celeb to admit.
I’d point you back to his crazy stans as the source of these “rumors”. A blind gossip site that has been publishing tumblr crap for a year. The production didn’t have any delay.
Great couple. Matching toned bodies. Love them together.
Her abs are quite impressive. So many men would love to have them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they are getting married. I read a recent interview she gave to Vogue UK and the reporter ask her about wedding and she answer that romance and family is more important to her. She’s a bit like the children of divorce that I know. That being said I could see them having children together. Also I don’t think they spend that much time apart, he was with her in between promo when she shoot Tomb raider in South Africa.
Girls I have to say I’m so disappointed – really thought that Fassy would have a glorious thatch of thick ginger chest hair #loveahairychest
Always believed in them. As for her abs: way too much.
Yeah how dare a woman be fit and have muscle tone. Why isn’t she in the kitchen as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And barefoot, don’t forget the barefoot – and possibly pregnant😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yeah, her core strength is way too much, no woman should be strong”…..insert Lady Mary eye roll.
I’m with Me. While I am all about strength and muscle tone, it’s healthy to have a bit of fat around the midsection, especially for women. That combination of muscle and lack of fat is incredibly difficult to maintain and borders on unhealthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She got ripped for a movie part. And those results take a lot of effort, it’s not like someone handed her that body on a silver plate. When men – Alex Skarsgard for Tarzan for example – get ripped, women are salivating. But then, when women make the effort/sacrifice, they get ripped apart, pun intended.
She has certainly followed a diet/exercise regime under the guidance of pros, and then she will decide if she wants to keep it up or not. It’s her decision.
Ibiza is the worst place to get clean if you have a drug issue.
HUH? what are you implying? or are you talking about yourself?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fassbender fans (and blind gossip sites) say alicia is a drug addict.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a fan of anyone. Celebrities are still humans, shit happens. We don’t know what they do or what they are like behind closed doors.
Fassbender “fans” who say she’s a drug addict aren’t really fans of Fassbender, but members of that peculiar sisterhood that goes crazy over relationships (think Cumberbatch) and become trolls. I’m a Fassbender fan, but I like both, and I like her for him.
Of all actors it really does surprise me that Fassbender has crazy Twihards. From X-Men I suppose? But really, Fassbender who is admittedly talented and sexy as hell, but can’t open a movie, has Twihards. What a world we live in.
I’m a HUGE Fassey fan since I saw him in 300. I don’t care what anyone says, I like seeing him single and ready to mingle, preferably with me!!!! 😜
Mia4s@ I think the craziest stans are a mixed between Shame fanatics and X-men obsessed. Anyway, I feel like every British actors between 30 and 40 with a minimum of fanbase is subjected to this kind of behaviour. The internet is weird sometimes.
Just let all the crazies get old like me. All the sex symbols are young enough to be my sons, which may be why I hope they find someone to love.
He is a white male between 15 and 50 who scores somewhat prominent parts. Of course he has Twiharders. I was amazed to discover that Jeremy Renner has a stalker base that interract with each other via a phone app that they buy.
LOL Okay. To be fair, no place except rehab is great if you want to get clean. Come on now, don’t be crackers.
I saw this in the DM last Wednesday or Thursday. Check it out for some serios pda and for Alicia’s great body.
I was hoping for a CB thread just to see all the “staged,” and “phony” remarks. After nearly three years? Sure..
And I didn’t have to wait long.
The pics may be set up but that doesn’t mean the relationship isn’t real, that’s just fangirl wishful thinking.
Absolutely. It’s almost as bad as with Prince Harry and Sparkle.
Totally with you. After 3 years and people are still saying “staged and PR relationship”? No logic.
I can think of another actor a couple of years ago with, let’s say very enthusiastic fans, some of whom were in complete denial that he was seeing an actress who he’d just worked with. Because stories were being dropped to tabs, and an evening they were papped, the whole involvement was obviously pr (even though someone got a candid pic of them with their arms round each other).
@becky, except both those actors spent months apart with no work related reasons, and had insisted that they were just friends the entire time. But people created an entire relationship profile off of three times they were photographed.
I dont think three years is very long for a staged relationship at all. I’ve heard of much longer. Spencer Traceys wife showed up to events for forty years even though they stopped living together very early into the marriage. Even when everyone knew he was hooking up with Katherine Hepburn, the wife never let the image drop. And who knows whats up with Travolta and Kelly Preston. Dirt Cast (the Jezebel gossip podcast) had a big publicist as well as a former tabloid editor recently and they explained how it works. Some “couples” will claim to live together when they dont. Often they are even friends but not lovers and when they are spotted together, its reported as a date when its just two buddies hanging out. Once in awhile they give you a kissy shot to remind you its a sexual thing.
Now I am not saying this relationship is staged (although I do believe the pics above were a photo op), I’m just saying that three years isnt a long time for two people with a plan.
For sure, 3 years isn’t unheard of, it’s just a situation that’s fairly unusual and typically due to some predictable conditions that don’t seem to apply here. Neither of them are gay (or even bisexual). They’re not locked in to promote a franchise as a couple (see: Robsten). They’re not covering up some scandalous infidelity (see: Ben Affleck or the Spencer Tracy example you gave) because they’re not married; if they broke up, no one would bat an eye.
So what, exactly, could be the reason that they’re still together? The standard answer is that they need the publicity, but if publicity is what they want, then breaking up and finding another desirable, famous fake partner would be more in their interests.
i’d love an ID on her sunnies
I’m so jealous, but not of them as a couple…just of them vacationing on Ibiza. That looks like a great vacation Also, very impressive abs ,on both of them they must be committed to the gym (I wish I was).
They look cute together but that leaked selfie video of them dancing is the cheesiest thing ever. Fassy CANNOT DANCE Y’ALL.
These two can’t dance… and the ballet training don’t cut it either.
Her abs are GOAL. Fassy’s fangirls are almost crazier than Ginger Prince’s. If they ever get married, this site will EXPLODE and I will be heeeeeeeeeeere for it.
…and I’ll bring the popcorn. This is going to be – wait for it….!
Some of his fangirls are absolutely insane and remind me of the hardcore Cumberbatch fans or twihards. I wonder if some people with latent (or not so latent) mental illness project their own fantasies on celebrities because they are “untouchable” figures and the ease of social media fandom helps feed these delusions. Basically, like a crazy kind of groupthink.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they did get married within the next few years and the comment section will certainly be interesting if that happens.
They look great together. But DAMN she is in killer shape for her Lara Croft role. Straight legit has a 6 pack. You go gurl !
They deserve each other.
I agree, they do. Both seem to really care about each other and they look so happy.
I assume that’s what you meant….
ha ha
I have meant every word of it. Really. Michael Fassbender who was fun and now a snob just like his snob of a girlfriend. They do deserve each other. I am not a fan of neither of them and I don’t really care for them anyway. I hope they do have beautiful children. Oh, how are their movies doing?
Ah, there you are.
@Kiki – “Now a snob”? How so? Did he snub you, Kiki?
No, he became snooty just like her. I use to be a fan but now he rubbed off everything from her and that includes his fashion. They deserve each other
Never understood why people thought these two were PR and not the real deal. While I don’t doubt PR couplings exist on occasion, it’s not like these two were fronting a big romantic blockbuster or that they needed attention or positive PR. The Light Beyond the Oceans was a modest Oscar bait film that was pushed back several times, not some Weinstein Oscar juggernut.
Anyway, they seem like a nice, low key couple. She was photographed at some awards ceremony (I think he got the key to his hometown or something) in Ireland with his mom and dad so I figure they are probably very serious as that seems like the thing you do with a serious partner. Plus, he was apparently in S. Africa for most of the time when she filmed Tomb Raider.
Agree on all counts. I really like both and think they make a lovely couple.
Alicia….can do better. Really, she can.
Her body is AMAZING. That, right there, is hard work, discipline and dedication. Super sexy.
Right? I scrolled through the pics and her abs and back muscles are killing it. She looks amazing.
[insert Grandpa Simpson walking in and then walking out gif]
That being said, her abs are incredible!
As someone clever and witty said, she looks like Vera Milo! Do you really think he still has fans? You are so 2014. He looks terrible lately, not working anymore and his reputation isnt the best. Some of the professional defenders here, the display of articles in media and the stages “Hiddleswift” pictures shout “PR”.
Eurtrash tour 2017. Ibiza, the best place for a low profile couple to get a vacation and stay clean of drugs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re cute together. There I said it. And this is one of his longest relationships to date. Whatever they are doing it seems to be working so props to them.
They’re adorable, and I’ll always maintain that she’s a very talented actress after seeing her in “Testament of Youth,” which was tragically underrated IMO.
I LOOOOVED “Testament of Youth” – one of my fave movies of the year it came out.
I showed it to my Grandmother who is a connoisseur of war movies and she gave it the double thumbs up. To quote her: “That Alicia lady can really wear a hat!”
I couldn’t care less about these two looks wise–she’s plain & his toothy grin is devilish–but who are the other men on that dinghy? Yum.
She has very low body fat and her weight turned to muscle, a little bit of growth hormone or steroid looks like part of this body make over fyi.
I find the whole idea a bit puzzling. Who gives updates on a happy healthy relationship in general along with its duration ? Who is this really meant for and Why now? If it was for the troll/stalker: surly on is aware that nothing deters her. She will make another 80 “Tumblr” blogs and chug merrily along.
All the other gf(s); except the ones from Europe maintained dignified silence without this circus show.
It is necessary that two actors in a relationship to send out press releases stating the obvious? If so, why? Why not use the resources to mention the upcoming and pass cinematic releases? I cannot see how this will benefit either careers because cinematic attendance is based on word of mouth.
Blog posts from seemingly 8 “fans” can hardly make a difference since Fassbender have 500,000+ fans on Facebook. The problem seems to be with the theatre owners. There are fewer owners and a need for a quick return in a shorter time. His movies seem to do well with sole proprietors. He is an A-listed talent.
When I go to see his movies in my city I am surrounded with males in their late teens and early twenties. I cannot imagine that these male figures will be interested in his love life.
I don’t know nor care if this relationship is real or not, but it is really clear that the paps were close and there for a while and they obviously did not mind. These two have vacationed together before with no sightings and very little info about their trip came out, but now we know details. Someone wanted this information out there for some reason.
So, I used to work in both PR & marketing and yes, they absolutely use fake PR couples and staged pap shots to generate buzz for a movie. Relevancy is the holy grail for an actor, and advertising is expensive! Like, crazy expensive. A movie like Tomb Raider will probably spend as much on marketing as on production. Paying paps is relatively cheap in comparison, plus the buzz generated can feel more organic and authentic.
I don’t know about these two specifically as a couple, but these pap shots are for sure staged, that’s pretty obvious. My guess is to counter drug/reshoot rumors combined with “fake relationship because no affection” rumors combined with “she’s no Angelina Jolie” talk combined with a desperate need to start the Tomb Raider hype machine now. Yes, now. It takes awhile to build the buzz you want & need for a film of that scale and they already have less than a year. Wonder Woman had a trailer and teasers and a full panel at Comic Con last year and didn’t come out until this June. Tomb Raider comes out in March, and won’t be at Comic Con it seems? Gotta get the hype rolling somehow! Why not kill all the birds with one rather cheap stone?
