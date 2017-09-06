Donald Trump is ending DACA, mostly because he hates Barack Obama

I’ve had moments in the past year where I couldn’t bear to watch the news. Immediately following the election, I couldn’t watch the news for about two months. I didn’t watch the inauguration. I dipped in and out of paying attention in the first month the Orange Dictator was in office. Call it self-care, call it preserving sanity, I don’t know what it is. All I know is that I can’t stay this angry, this disgusted, this upset, this worried, this outraged, this sad all the time. All of this to say, I’ve been going through another one of those phases. The US Open is my balm and I’ve been Not-Today-Satan-ing Donald Trump for more than a week and it feels good. It feels healthy to disengage for a little bit.
Of course, I’m saying all of that because I come from a place of enormous privilege – I’m not one of the people being kicked out of the country. At least not yet – I’m sure if Emperor Baby Fists has his way, I’ll be kicked out of the country soon enough, for the crime of having brown skin and voting for a straight-Democratic ticket every election. For now, he’s kicking people out of the country for the “crime” of being brought here as children, and for playing by all the rules once they’ve grown up here. Yes, Trump is ending DACA.
The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would begin to unwind an Obama-era program that allows younger undocumented immigrants to live in the country without fear of deportation, calling the program unconstitutional but offering a partial delay to give Congress a chance to address the issue. The decision, after weeks of intense deliberation between President Trump and his top advisers, represents a blow to hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as “dreamers” who have lived in the country illegally since they were children. But it also allows the White House to shift some of the pressure and burden of determining their future onto Congress, setting up a public fight over their legal status that is likely to be waged for months.
In announcing the decision at the Justice Department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said former president Barack Obama, who started the program in 2012 through executive action, “sought to achieve specifically what the legislative branch refused to do.”
Trump issued a statement saying Obama made “an end-run around Congress” that violated “the core tenets that sustain our Republic.” He added that there can be “no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will.”
The Department of Homeland Security said it would no longer accept new applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which has provided renewable, two-year work permits to nearly 800,000 dreamers. The agency said those enrolled in DACA will be able to continue working until their permits expire; those whose permits expire by March 5, 2018, will be permitted to apply for two-year renewals as long as they do so by Oct. 5.
But her emails, amirite? These people. Are. Garbage.
Interestingly enough, CEOs don’t want this. Remember all of Trump’s talk about how he was so pro-business and business this and business that? CEOs are appalled by this, just as they were appalled by Trump’s statements on Charlottesville. Because it’s LITERALLY TAKEN THIS LONG for CEOs to realize, oh right, Trump’s deal isn’t business. His deal is racism, white supremacy, nativism, and ignorance. He wants to punish minorities for being minorities. He wants to punish the most vulnerable people within this country because they’re vulnerable. Trump’s business is sadism, hatred and violence. Stay woke, CEOs.
President Barack Obama issued a lengthy statement on DACA on his Facebook yesterday – go here to read. I couldn’t get through it because I was just too depressed at the f–king fact that Donald Trump will do anything to destroy everything Obama did.
This is the face he makes when he sees Putin.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Evil.
Incarnate.
Cold and heartless
I’m like emotionally shutting down now. My only hope is Robert Mueller.
I can’t watch him or any of his surrogates speak because it makes my blood boil. America is no longer the leader of the free world. Our government was never perfect and we have a tainted past, but esp under President Clinton and President Obama we were making progress. I feel like we have regressed 100 years.
all. of. this. How is this even possible? I’m so disappointed in all of the people who voted for this steaming pile of shyt because they hated some of the same people he was targeting (Latinos who are citizens voting for him because he would get rid of the illegals; Jewish people voting for him because he would limit the Muslims). So much cognitive dissonance.
Attorneys general from 9 states were supposed to file a lawsuit yesterday challenging DACA. If Trump didn’t overturn it, Session’s DOJ would have been in the position of defending it. The last thing Klan elf Session is going to do is defend immigrants.
The racism on this one is so much bigger than Trump. Look at the states that wanted to file suit … Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia … get the feeling you’ve been through this before?
I read that it was elf man Sessions and Miller whispering in Trump’s ear that no way could DACA be successfully defended in court so just go ahead and end it and Trump will have a “WIN”. No way Trump wants “his” DOJ losing. Allegedly it was Kelly who came up with the idea to punt and give the inept Congress six months to come up with a solution. I hope this buries them all.
I have a legitimate question for those who live in “red” states like Texas, West Virginia, etc. How do you live amongst so many people with such cognitive dissonance and vote against their own interests? How do you maintain sanity with state government’s that do such stupid, awful things?
Ilsalund: I’ll take a crack at it. I live in Tennessee, one of the reddest states in the country (we also have the wealthiest governor in the country, go figure), and one of the most ignorant and asinine legislatures. It is very difficult to be progressive in this state. I have had to cut a lot of toxic windbags out of my life because they are ignorant and full of hate and prejudice. I chalk it up to 2 major components: education and religion. Tennessee has one of the worst education systems in the country. I truly believe that the GOP intentionally keeps the masses ignorant through an abominable education system. Couple this with mass religious zealotry ( it seems there are 2 churches on every street here) and Christianity, specifically of the southern Baptist persuasion, is crammed down the throats of the ignorant, brainwashed masses. In this way, people will vote against their best interests in order to vote their emotions on just a few key “hot-button” issues (abortion, for example) regardless of the overall platform of any given candidate or party. They are 100% all-in on deporting anyone other than white Christians without caring to understand the multitude of nuances of immigration issues. Because they are ignorant and racist. I hate it, because TN is a beautiful state with a low cost of living and great climate. But I would move in a nanosecond if it were feasible.
This is an old political stratagem in the South that goes back to the beginning of slavery. To stay in charge, the rich promote the idea of white solidarity, which keeps the poor whites voting against their own economic interests. And yes, the elite depress education and promote religious bigotry because it supports and sustains their economic agenda. What does it say about people that their first priority is to prove their white bonafides? A family member lives in Texas now and works with a number of people who are various non-white shades–they all proudly voted for Trump because they may be brown, but they are ‘better than the Mexicans.’ That, apparently, is the caste system in these parts.
Incidentally, this sort of thinking is exactly why the Republicans’ elevation of the market to god-like status is so foolish. Markets are made of people and people are short-sighted, irrational, prone to panic, and often amazingly dumb.
+ 1,000 ELX. Thank you for going much further in depth. You stated it much better (probably because of my TN public education LoL).
The crazy thing is that Texas doesn’t have enough construction workers in-state to re-build after Harvey. Their construction workers, who are about 1/4 to 1/2 immigrants, left the state when they lowered their wages and cracked down on immigration.
Now with the end of DACA, they are doing the same thing at the national level. We are going to drive out workers that we actually need. We invested in their education and their lives, and then now when they are contributing, we send them away.
I read an article the other day about an oncology nurse being deported. She’s tried for 20 years to get legal status. Her and her husband have 4 kids (3 citizens and 1 dreamer). Some of the children have to go to Mexico with the parents, and others are staying in the US to finish school. Tearing families apart for what? So we have fewer oncology nurses in our hospitals?
His surrogates with smirks on their faces while quickly making up obvious lies to use as excuses to defend to Trump and Republicans are enraging and make my blood boil
Ugly, ugly man — inside and out.
And what about the Putin comment yesterday? He is not my bride and I’m not his groom? What an oddly personal thing to say. Is he implying Trump’s the mistress?
Anyone here who understands the metaphor in a Russian context?
Seeing that both drump and Putin constantly strain to portray themselves as manly men, the comment is hilarious. And Putin is sending drump and every one else the message that drump is indeed his b***h.
I have no idea what it really means, but I *feel* like it means “I just used him, I didn’t buy him”. Aka, I am not wedded to this person even though I helped elect him. He was just a useful idiot for bigger goals.
First they’ll finish depriving all liberals of their right to vote – with the help of Russian hackers targeting the computers with the voter rolls.
Then they’ll finish gutting all protections and taking away rights from all who aren’t like them and don’t support them.
Donald Trump is a RACIST, islamaphobic, anti-Semitic, hating Hispanics, hating strong women and now add spite ful in the mix. Most of all HE’S AN IDIOT. American first isn’t going so well, and he doesn’t like poor people, therefore you think he cares about rednecks?
If the CEOS don’t like it the CEOS can tell every single Republican member of Congress that they control that they will withdraw their campaign contributions and support Democratic opponents to the maximum extent in the next election, as well as generously fund voting rights campaigns.
Otherwise it’s just talk.
Yes. The time for talk is long past. Unbelievable that Trump would imply that Obama was the one who was undermining our system.
This man’s face, and the way he speaks, enrages me to the point I had to seek professional assistance. I was put on Paxil for the first time in my life. It’s helping, but only if I don’t see him talking. If I see him talking I feel like I have to be tied down. Never have I despised someone this much. He is a cretin. Straight up evil mf’er.
If only Congressional Republicans felt like they had to be tied down when they see him. Your reaction seems entirely healthy and appropriate and I hope things go well. It’s the government that’s sick.
I can only recommend the app. Make America kittens again. It saved my sanity and peace of mind. Instead of that orange hate-filled face I get photos of kittens and I can feel myself relaxing and my face stops tensing!
Knowing how unpopular it is, he trotted out “Beleaguered” Jeff Sessions to do it, because he can’t take responsibility for ANYTHING. Apparently, he he also never fires anyone himself and sends someone else to do it.
What upsets me more about his cowardice is that he’s already setting it up so Congress will take the fall. If (i.e. when) the US is impacted, Trump will blame any and everything on Congress not getting the details right.
Yes to all this. He’s a complete chicken. He couldn’t announce this himself. He had his bodyguard fire James Comey. He’s a racist conman and will go down in history as a horrible person.
@HH. I made a similar comment just before your comment appeared. He is a coward and a monster.
Suckabee danced around answering why Sessions and not Trump made the announcement. She said it had to do with the Constitution, and because DACA was against the law,a lawyer had to make the announcement. I didn’t hear her give a real answer.
Pussy grabber was just to wimpy to tell his decision
Jeff Sessions was hardly beleaguered when he announced the end of DACA. He was about to burst in laughter from the pleasure he was getting. Ann Coulter was planning a block party to celebrate.
He was at his peak in announcing this.
Triumphant Sessions delivering the horrid decision in his signature quavering voice.
He is pure evil. It oozes from his pores.
Right? Klan Elf was happy.
Yes. See this is why all Trumpy’s abuse a few months ago couldn’t get Sessions to quit: He wants a seat at the table for influencing policy and decision-making like this because noone is more obsessed with limiting the number and power of non-white folks in the United States than Jefferson Beauregard Sessions. The only thing he’s more obsessed with is marijuana (he has this crazy straight out of the 50s “Reefer Madness” mentality). So yeah Sessions was happy as a clam to do this – all in the name of preserving “white” American Christian culture (whatever the hell that is).
The only positive thing I will say about Sessions is that I think he takes his professional responsibilities seriously. Remember how Trumpy was pissed at Sessions for recusing himself with regard to the Russian investigation? I think the only reason the Trump Admin has not tried to “lock HRC up” is because Sessions won’t come out with trumped up (ha ha) charges against her. Trump would not balk at fabricating a case against her. He has zero respect for professional norms, ethics, etc. But weirdly, racist Jeff Sessions *does* care about professional ethics. Go figure.
Anyway ending DACA is cruel and sick. Every time I think this Administration cannot sink any lower they do.
I have said this on several different sites – he is a coward. Now he is saying that he will revisit DACA in 6 months if Congress doesn’t do anything. It wouldn’t surprise me if tomorrow he does a 360 and reinstates DACA. With all the flak he is getting and Irma bearing down on some US territories and possibly major damage to Florida he’s going to need some good publicity. Oh, also OTT, Rush Limbaugh, the idiot, has said this (taken from HuffPo):
As Hurricane Irma neared the Caribbean with winds of up to 185 mph, Limbaugh said:
“Here comes a hurricane, local media goes on the air, ‘Big hurricane coming, oh, my God! Make sure you got batteries. Make sure you got water. It could be the worst ever. Have you seen the size of this baby? It’s already a Cat 5. Oh, my God, oh, my God, it’s bigger than the island of Haiti. Oh, my God.’ People run to the stores, they stock up everything, and they hoard. And they end up with vacant stores, nothing there. And it’s a big success. TV stations got eyeballs, the advertising businesses have sold out of business, gotta restock and the cycle repeats.”
Yep it’s all a conspiracy, including climate change. I listened to his drivel in the early 70′s where he was on the local radio in my college town (small, southern Missouri town) – but usually turned him off.
Small MO town? Which one? I grew up 30 mins from Branson went to college in Springfield : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Floridian born and raised (so multiple hurricane seasons under my belt) hearing Limbaugh and any other idiot talking about hurricanes and citizens preparing for the storm(s) like responsible ppl like it’s some kind of conspiracy conjured up by businesses or the media or even the government disgusts me. We’re running low on gas and non-perishable food and water is running off the shelves because ppl are scared, but lets make light of the situation…ass!
@Snowflake – Cape Girardeau, very southern Baptist. Had two friends that were a couple and they had their university ID’s taken for holding hands in Academic Hall (the admin building) by the president of the university.
@MellyMel, I hear you. God forbid you do the right thing. Also read he lives and broadcasts out of Florida.
Rush Limpdick lives in Palm Beach and I hope when his house and Mar a Lago are damaged or blown away, he’ll start believing this is serious.
I totally agree, he is such a coward. He has no personal responsibility at all.
But that was obvious from the start. Shame on the fools who voted for him.
He is the Antichrist. He permeates his hate and cruelty wherever he goes. I heard a clip where he said “these children” and then quickly changed his words in mid sentence to young adults. Those young adults were little children who never lived anywhere but in the US. In his black heart, for one second, did the thought of throwing children away like garbage somehow become easier if they were older. Did he envision his son or grandchildren. All these unprecedented hurricanes are no freak acts of nature, they are the heavens in a fury crying hysterically over the actions of a madman.
‘All I know is that I can’t stay this angry, this disgusted, this upset, this worried, this outraged, this sad all the time.’
Yeah, you have to pace yourself.
I feel so cynical lately and have to remember it’s not the real me, and counter it with something saccharine or puppy videos.
So many of us feel the same way. I was visiting a senior facility that my firm represents yesterday for a wellness check. Someone had made America great again in his voice as their ringtone. I have to act in a professional manner, but it took every fiber of my being not to take the damn phone and throw it out the window. I cannot accept this as my new normal. Resist….I will go down with the ship rather than pander to this extremist.
“… because he hates Barack Obama, and is a pathetic white supremacist and neo-Nazi sympathizer”
Fixed that title for you.
This morning, he is bragging about the size of Irma and how his “team” are ready for it in Florida. Apparently, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are now on their own. Meanwhile, he’s off to North Dakota where there is no chance of hurricanes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it wrong that I hope Irma rips Mar-a-Lago to bits?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all @Megan. I didn’t notice your comment about it before I said that above. Rip it to smithereens and blow it into the ocean
@Megan et al – I’m 70 miles north of Mar-a-Lago and I would gladly go through both sides of the “eye” of this beast Irma just to see his dump and Rush’s fall in the ocean. Not that I wish that kind of pollution on the ocean…
He’s such a piece of shit. If it’s not attached to the continental U.S. it’s off his radar. The ass-hat probably doesn’t even realize Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands are U.S. territories and their inhabitants are U.S. citizens that also pay taxes. But of course they’re filled with people of color so who cares about them.
I’m so worried about the impact of Irma on all the Caribbean islands, but especially the Virgin Islands. I spend time there every year and love the people. None of those islands have the resources to bounce back from the devastation of a Cat 5 hurricane. Praying for everyone in the hurricane’s path.
Even if it is attached to the continental U.S. it’s barely on his radar, if his forced interaction with Harvey victims is any indication. He can’t seem to grasp that people, vast numbers of people, are affected by these storms, he can only seem to grasp the size of the storms themselves. It’s sick and just another massive red flag indicating how utterly unfit he is.
My heart goes out to everyone facing Irma.
It’s a gd hurricane! Who brags about how big it is? Oh right, the guy that doesn’t have to deal with it, have to sleep through it, have to prepare for it and doesn’t have to worry about his home being damaged or completely destroyed cause he’s got a few more just in case. I hate this man with a passion and I’m really sensitive right now cause we’re (FL) just waiting around to see what happens. I also have friends and coworkers who have family in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, so this is just making me more annoyed.
Seriously. He seems to think the planet is sending huge storms to congratulate him on his greatness. He doesn’t get that “most destruction in a single storm” isn’t a badge of honor.
Hope you are safe in FL.
Thanks Megan!
It nauseates me how he is so focused on the size. A podcast the other day pointed out about Harvey, that he used “epic” and “historic” instead of more apt terms like “catastrophic”.
The only pro-business legislation he is interested is in will benefit companies with Trump in the name. Interestingly enough, it seems the giddyness and economic boom he claims credit for too may also be slowing down. Industry I work in was very optimistic when he was elected, despite most knowing/believing he was a con man buffoon. However the last couple of months there has been something of a slow down, summer business was flat in many areas of the north east (excepting, go figure, super expensive areas like Boston, Cape, Hamptons, NY), and economic forecasts aren’t quite so sunny.
Inhumane, evil. I am heartbroken because this hits super close to me and my family. Kids that all they want to do is study, work and be productive members of society. Some were brought to this country as infants and America is their home and all they know. Back to living in the shadows. Shame on this administration. Shame on every Republican who supports this. This country will live in shame for years to come for “electing” and letting scum Donald Trump get to the White House. Y’all know what the craziest thing is? No matter how hard these kids get constantly hit and rejected for being undocumented, they still love America and consider themselves American.
So, Mueller is quietly doing his job, yes? Hurry up.
I don’t understand this at all. How is this an economically sound decision? These people were educated in the US. That cost money. Now he wants to export that education? I mean he really abandoned all pretense after Charlottesville but I keep forgetting that he’s not just a racist buffoon, he actually has the power to ruin lives. And then there’s Putin. And North Korea. I’m not a stupid person but I can barely keep up with the f*ckery.
The UK Home Office just tried to deport a genius level mathematician who had got himself a place at Oxford. He was orphaned in Zimbabwe, and adopted by a couple, one of whom is British. The family lived in Botswana for a while before coming back to Britain when the boy was a tween. He worked himself to death at school and got the best possible high school graduation results, resulting in an offer from an Oxbridge college.
Despite this, despite his having been legally adopted by a British citizen, THEY TRIED TO DEPORT HIM. To where? To live with whom?
Only a massive publicity campaign saved his bacon.
It’s madness, isn’t it? Imagine what contribution a boy like that is going to go on to make to Britain.
Have you ladies come across the leaked paper of the Home Office last night?
It’s right down Trump’s alley in meaning as it concerns the future treatment of immigrants (EU and non-EU).
Hopefully I won’t be in UK anymore by March 2019, even if I have to leave by canoe.
Yes. It is shocking.
A man who has filed for bankruptcy six times cannot be expected to make sound financial decisions. And apparently, he is incapable of compassionate or moral ones as well.
Mueller’s trying! Usually investigations like this are s-l-o-w as [redacted]!
drump the bully, the monstrously infantile attention seeker is the ultimate coward. While he hides behind his tweets, he had Sessions make the cruel DACA announcement. drump is going to constantly berate Congress as he insists it does his dirty work.
He is repulsive.
But it also allows the White House to shift some of the pressure and burden of determining their future onto Congress, setting up a public fight over their legal status that is likely to be waged for months.
Once again, he wants to play to his base, but like the boot licking coward he is, leave himself a way out to blame Congress when it goes south. I can’t tell if it is plain gutlessness or sensible scheming. Since his followers never seem to be able to see the blame sitting on his shoulders, is this just a way for him to continue to boost his own popularity with his Nazi core while further marginalizing the GOP? Is he capable of that kind of sick intelligence or is it just stomach churning side benefit? I can’t tell anymore. Of course, I can’t bring myself to feel bad for the GOP who, for all their recent bluster, fell right on line and supported this. Looking at you, Lindsay Graham. I guess you decided to take a break from your tough talk.
And f*cking Klan Grandpa up there, giddily talking about how doing this is “compassionate”. God, it is vomit inducing.
And while this was going on, the Cheeto Mussolini also decide not to save another Obama era law – regarding overtime. Will the faithful still be screaming when that affects their bottom line, or will it still be worth it because it pisses off liberals and came from the brown guy?
I’m right there with you on everything you posted here, Kaiser. And every day I’m less confident that our republic will survive his reign. I have been miserable every day this year since his inauguration. And furious at those who support/enable him.
This is just painful and awful.
In the UK, we’re deporting kids that have been brought up here and are British in all but documentation. They get sent “home” to countries where they have no ties, no immediate family and no lived connection. It’s heartbreaking and WRONG.
We saw previews in the US adoption context. If parents who adopted internationally years back didn’t obtain citizenship for their kids then years later if the kids broke the law they could be deported. Usually they had no idea. The law was finally changed to establish automatic citizenship for international adoptees IIRC.
Similar happens here with children of immigrants who commit a crime and who haven’t had the resources to spend the £000s and years going through the tortuous process of getting the right paperwork. They get deported after finishing their sentences.
@SIXER I thought the United Kingdom was more liberal and gracious than that. But I was wrong, not only with Brexit, but my husband and I went to England this past April (he is white, I am latina and both of us are US passport holders) and the immigration officers gave me such a hard time when trying to enter the country! I had to show them my match tickets for the EPL so I wouldn’t miss our train. My husband did not have an issue whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SIXER although I’ve ought to say that we encountered really nice people in England! Mancunians were extremely and especially kind, and found a lot of love, sportsmanship and comradeship at Old Trafford! Fear and ignorance are tearing human kind apart.
I’m waiting for the day when I see 45 running down 5th Ave in NYC screaming, I can’t take it no more. I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m sorry I stole the election from Hillary with the help of Vladimir Putin and my crime family. Somebody, help me. Take this job and shove it.
He really flip flopped through this. One minute he’s telling his base at rallies that he has to get all DACA people out because they’re illegal , then he said he loved and had a heart for them. Suckabee said all he thought about this weekend was trying to make this decision. BS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is such a liar. This decision was being reported a week ago.
Yes, his usual rhetorical flip flop. “I love them all, people call them children but they really are adults.” That’s his rationale?
He has only bombast. No well thought out plan, no compassion, no sense of the big picture. He and Grifter Barbie, who poses as women’s great white hope, yet is dismantling the Equal Pay Act, act and think only on a personal, vindictive level.
Wasn’t it reported, IIRC, that he was in meetings over NK? So, yeah, BS.
I teach many dreamers here in CA. This is vile. My students are crying. And of course he wants to have his cake and eat it by pinning it all on Congress.
Now he’s tweeting that ” we are the highest taxed nation in the world – that will change.”. Both statements are lies. And he’s breathlessly tweeting “Hurricane [Irene] looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!”. Cause he’s ass that’s excited that these disasters distract from Russia.
Did he really say Irene and not Irma? Also, I thought Harvey was the largest on record according to Trump. Saw a meme last night, the next tropical storm has already been named Jose and it won’t land in the US because Trump won’t let it in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gave no name. I added that and gave the wrong name. Sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once again i must state that some of us told y’all how this would shake out. And people didn’t listen. Maybe people will now listen to minorities who are apparently the only people walking through life with their eyes open.
White people will own this disaster forever. (Sorry not sorry)
Nicole- not all white folks. Some listened. We warned too. We were drowned out. Prime case in point: HRC.
Sorry but I loathe the “not all (insert demo here)”. It was most white people. Again white people need to step up and start holding their racist family members, their neighbors and everyone else accountable. White supremacy won’t end because of minorities or else it would’ve been over by now
@Nicole, I loathe the “ALL (insert demo here),” because unless someone knows for a fact that all of (demo) people did this, it’s not true and unfair to say. I’m white, did NOT vote for Trump, but like @Snowflake, I know black, Latino, and even Muslims who voted for him. They didn’t want to listen to the warnings I gave about Trump and only heard what they wanted from him. I hate Trump more than anything else, and it’s awful to see our country so divided
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I also did the same, and know of people, non white folks who voted for Trump. Like Snowflake, I also personally know them, they live in my neighborhood also with Dreamers. I was devastated the day after the election. My son cried. The sweet little black boy who lives around the corner who came to the bus stop was thrilled, he was so happy. He said, “I am so happy that Donald Trump is president. I like him.”
I warned several of my young cosmetology student comrades about their votes, they all told me the election was rigged and I was stupid to not see the wool being pulled over my eyes by HRC. A former close friend of mine who is black, she voted for Trump. My Latina friends at school did not vote for Trump, and our friendship group is different now of course, especially since he has done all this shit, people are upset with those who voted ‘against’ their interests – this man is ruining the way we build this country, and the values we hold dear. I will never forget little K being so happy about Trump’s win. I went home and cried like a baby in a diaper about that, thinking, yep, you like him, but man, he does NOT like you, and should not be our commander in chief of those he does not care for – now I know he actively hates so many he is charged with, I am, again, apoplectic. I don’t know which way to go here.
Rescinding DACA, imo, is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. It is wrong. Our neighborhood school started yesterday, and as our community is under the threat of such an horrific fire, it truly seems apocalyptic here in the PNW, now with DACA gone. So many in my hood are dreamers, so many are friends, so many have America’s best interests in their hearts and have worked and lived here with us all, this is devastating.
My question, truly, is – what can we do? I keep calling and writing to my reps, the governor here also – what should we do to help our dreamers?
Oh, I knew. I didn’t vote for him. Just FYI, I know black and Hispanic people who voted for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know a ton of black and Latino/a people that voted for him because they are police or military (and their spouses). We live 20 minutes away from New York City. I just could not understand it. For them, Hillary was an evil anti military, anti police candidate. So their identity was police/military over race/ethnicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole – I just want to say: I see you, I hear you, and I believe you. To my fellow white women: please consider listening to Women of Color (especially black women) and keeping your mouth shut for a few minutes. If you really want to move our society forward, you need to learn to listen to those with less societal power than you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a black woman, and know society won’t move forward if anyone is told to keep their mouths shut. White people are the majority of our country, and if they all sit silent, nothing will be done. 3 million more people voted for Hillary and lots and lots of them were white
+100 megan
If you thought he hated Obama before…
https://twitter.com/JeffreyGuterman/status/905141777832833024
Talk about a Freudian slip, Sarah!
oh wow, what a mistake that was. I guess she saw “responsible” and knew it couldn’t possible be trump
Someone had a long afternoon of ass-kissing, assuming she didn’t get fired.
At this point we can predict additional racist (misogynist, gay hating, religion excluding) measures. Who is next on the list as he continues to scrape the bottom of the barrel of hate?
His “base” can’t protect him from any of the things he likely fears so it’s all about adulation and hate.
I’m not American (Londoner) but this brought a tear to my eye. I keep thinking what’s happening in America is a nightmarish pantomime. Just horrific.
Thank you, Sasha. This is why the UK bombings/attacks were so heartbreaking to us. In both cases evil men scheme and the innocent suffer.
I’m Canadian, and this is making my heart wrench too. I read that some information from the WH, to DACA recipients, also included phrases like ” get ready to leave your jobs, find a place to go”, etc.
Well, I am hoping some will come to Canada. After all, the US has done all the work- all the back ground checks, and the like. We know they want to contribute, so I am hoping some will be able to come to us.
I hope they show too Archie. I really do. I’ve always felt secure in the knowledge we’re neighbours with the country that leads the free world and more importantly, we think alike. It’s hurtful and puzzling what is going on in the States right now. I don’t recognize my neighbour anymore and it makes me sad for the decent people of that country and scared for our shared future.
I wept when I read President Obama’s statement. His intellect, compassion and common decency as revealed in his words should appeal to all (looking at you, Republicans) of our better angels.
To the Repiblicans: You stole a Supreme Court seat. That’s all you’re going to get, so sit down, shut you pie holes and start putting your country ahead of your party.
For some of them, that’s all they really wanted was that Supreme Court seat. Now they have to deal with all the other mess Trump brought along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did he do this? First, to distract from the Trump/Russia crimes. Secondly, it’s part of his plan to institute a white minority rule in the U.S. It’s wrong. It can’t be allowed to stand. Since I started voting (against Reagan in 1980), I could always kind of understand why the GOP hated me as a woman and a lesbian. No shock there. But they have reached a new, absolutely appalling low by committing full on treason. Unbelievable, boys. You really have surprised me! As horrible as you all are, I didn’t expect that. I loathe all of you and look forward to the end of your sick little game. Hang in there, Dreamers. You are the true Americans.
And now various members of the GOP are whining about how Obama did this though an execute order instead of congress. Maybe because the GOP was determined to obstruct everything under Obama.
IIRC, Obama tried to get it through Congress and they wouldn’t do it. That’s why the executive order.
All Trump wants to do is destroy everything Obama did. He bitched, ranted, and sneered whenever Obama did anything with executive orders, but now, Trump uses them nonstop
Funny how executive orders are only considered “unconstitutional” (though they aren’t) when Obama issued them. The hypocrisy with these people…
The President cannot make immigration decisions thru EO, it HAS to be voted on in Congress. Obama himself said it was temporary when he issued it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The president can make immigration priorities, absolutely, but that is different than changing immigration law. Obama just changed priorities. “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” doesn’t change the law into “No Action”. It just prioritized the deportation of criminals before childhood arrivals.
This just makes me so ragey. I am heartsick at the amount of despair and anxiety it is causing for people who just want to work and contribute to their country.
And, about Irma. I’m living in Mérida, on the Yucutan peninsula, which is where these hurricanes start. About 3 days ago we had a few days of torrential rain, even more than when Harvey started. I was worried then that if it picked up speed and ended up near an urban centre, it could be disastrous, because the rain was coming down like it was being emptied from a bucket.
C’mon, Mueller, hurry the hell up.
Feels like we’ve been waiting forever. Hurry the hell up!
I think he should take his time and get it right. It may be frustrating, but it can’t be rushed.
I want it airtight so that even the Repub invertebrates in Congress can’t deny it. I want them all jailed, preferably for treason. Do we still have the death penalty for treason?
i am always so disgusted by the arguments that the dreamers and other immigrants steal the jobs and opportunities for ‘regular’ Americans.
Somehow Republicans always miss the side of that argument where DREAMers use the money they earn to buy things, Iike cars, that create jobs.
On occasion, I wake up from sleeping forgetting this clown Emperor Zero is in the White House.
Still can’t really understand how this all happened.
It sickens me that he calls himself the “Law and Order” President but yet pardoned Apraio before he had even been sentenced. Yes, law and order as long as the target isn’t white or male.
I hate this “man” so much. Absolute ignorance and racism personified.
Exactly Juliette. Law and order my ass.
The law, the law, the law bs! Pardoning lawbreaker Arpaio, lying to Congress, Emoluments infractions, and on and on and on. How do they not burst into flames every time they open their mouths?
http://twitter.com/adamserwer/status/905101225418510336
Jealous monster and one of the most vindictive people ever. No wonder his wives are all afraid of him.
So the Trumpenfurher is using the same tactics as he did with health. Passing the buck. Then if works out he can clean credit, if it doesn’t he can tell his base that he tried but was thwarted by those terrible people in Congress. Just dreadful. And as I understand it, in Obama’s time DACA people come “out of the shadows” and registered. Transgender military also went public. Now both groups are visible, and both are to be punished. A lesson there; stay hidden because you never know what the next bas@tard will do. A depressing lesson.
All this and it’s only September. I have no words…wow.
You guys are not going to like my post, but here goes. I live in a state that has lots of dreamers, many who attended high school with my son. The whole story is that Trump wants more than an Obama executive order to protect these young people and wants to put them on a fast track to citizenship. I know first-hand that many live in fear of being deported and some have shied away from applying to college because of it. A law passed by Congress will firmly protect their rights and help them gain citizenship. It appears that both sides of Congress favor this and it’s my hope that they enact the law quickly.
That’s just the thing though. There is no guarantee Congress is going to pass a law cementing their status at all let alone quickly if we’re going by their track record. And I’m verrrrrrrrrrrrrrry skeptical that the right decision will be made seeing as how (all but three) Republicans have shown no matter how bad the optics or law is (see health care) they’ll vote in lockstep for it. I also don’t see where in the legislative calendar they’ll have the time to discuss and hammer out a comprehensive law, and I’m sure we’ll be dealing with a whole host of crises by next year (both self-created and spontaneous).
What Trump did was a cowardly inexcusable vile act and unfortunately it seems reality won’t be kind to the Dreamers.
