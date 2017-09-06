Donald Trump is ending DACA, mostly because he hates Barack Obama

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve had moments in the past year where I couldn’t bear to watch the news. Immediately following the election, I couldn’t watch the news for about two months. I didn’t watch the inauguration. I dipped in and out of paying attention in the first month the Orange Dictator was in office. Call it self-care, call it preserving sanity, I don’t know what it is. All I know is that I can’t stay this angry, this disgusted, this upset, this worried, this outraged, this sad all the time. All of this to say, I’ve been going through another one of those phases. The US Open is my balm and I’ve been Not-Today-Satan-ing Donald Trump for more than a week and it feels good. It feels healthy to disengage for a little bit.

Of course, I’m saying all of that because I come from a place of enormous privilege – I’m not one of the people being kicked out of the country. At least not yet – I’m sure if Emperor Baby Fists has his way, I’ll be kicked out of the country soon enough, for the crime of having brown skin and voting for a straight-Democratic ticket every election. For now, he’s kicking people out of the country for the “crime” of being brought here as children, and for playing by all the rules once they’ve grown up here. Yes, Trump is ending DACA.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it would begin to unwind an Obama-era program that allows younger undocumented immigrants to live in the country without fear of deportation, calling the program unconstitutional but offering a partial delay to give Congress a chance to address the issue. The decision, after weeks of intense deliberation between President Trump and his top advisers, represents a blow to hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as “dreamers” who have lived in the country illegally since they were children. But it also allows the White House to shift some of the pressure and burden of determining their future onto Congress, setting up a public fight over their legal status that is likely to be waged for months. In announcing the decision at the Justice Department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said former president Barack Obama, who started the program in 2012 through executive action, “sought to achieve specifically what the legislative branch refused to do.” Trump issued a statement saying Obama made “an end-run around Congress” that violated “the core tenets that sustain our Republic.” He added that there can be “no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will.” The Department of Homeland Security said it would no longer accept new applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which has provided renewable, two-year work permits to nearly 800,000 dreamers. The agency said those enrolled in DACA will be able to continue working until their permits expire; those whose permits expire by March 5, 2018, will be permitted to apply for two-year renewals as long as they do so by Oct. 5.

[From WaPo]

But her emails, amirite? These people. Are. Garbage.

Interestingly enough, CEOs don’t want this. Remember all of Trump’s talk about how he was so pro-business and business this and business that? CEOs are appalled by this, just as they were appalled by Trump’s statements on Charlottesville. Because it’s LITERALLY TAKEN THIS LONG for CEOs to realize, oh right, Trump’s deal isn’t business. His deal is racism, white supremacy, nativism, and ignorance. He wants to punish minorities for being minorities. He wants to punish the most vulnerable people within this country because they’re vulnerable. Trump’s business is sadism, hatred and violence. Stay woke, CEOs.

President Barack Obama issued a lengthy statement on DACA on his Facebook yesterday – go here to read. I couldn’t get through it because I was just too depressed at the f–king fact that Donald Trump will do anything to destroy everything Obama did.

This is the face he makes when he sees Putin.

