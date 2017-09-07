Republican leaders ‘were visibly annoyed’ by Ivanka Trump’s presence

Most of us out here in the cheap seats have been annoyed by Complicity Barbie for the better part of a year. The dream that precious Ivanka Trump would be a moderating influence on her father died a swift death back in 2016. No one even pretends that Ivanka actually has any sway on her father anymore – we just acknowledge that she’s the glossy, complicity, baby-whispering plastic face placed there to distract and mollify the masses. It’s not working. The extent to which it isn’t working it really funny though. For months now, Ivanka has been doing “unscheduled drop-ins” when her father is in the middle of interviews or meetings. She generally appears late in the meeting or interview, baby-whispers something she hopes will come across as sexy/docile, and then she just serves as a distraction for whatever unhinged thing Bigly is saying or doing. When Ivanka dropped by an important meeting with Congressional leaders on Wednesday, it did not go well.

Ivanka Trump interrupted a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders Wednesday, much to the annoyance of the Republicans present. In the midst of talks in the Oval Office over raising the debt ceiling, involving leading Republicans and Democrats, along with Trump, the president’s daughter stepped in and derailed the negotiations, according to a Democratic aide.

“Toward the end of the meeting Ivanka Trump entered the Oval Office to ‘say hello’ and the meeting careened off topic. Republican leaders were visibly annoyed by Ivanka’s presence,” NBC News reported the aide as saying.

The talks ended with Trump siding with Democratic leaders, who called for merely a three-month debt-limit increase, tied to Hurricane Harvey relief, rather than the much longer hike that Republicans had called for. Only hours before the meeting, House Speaker Paul Ryan slammed the request of leading Democrats—House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—for a short-term increase.

It’s not clear what role, if any, the president’s daughter played in the substance of the meeting. One administration source told NBC News that the president had invited his daughter to talk about child care tax credits. But her presence still appears to have riled Republicans.

As I said, Ivanka does this a lot, especially when her father is doing interviews. I think she believes she’s being a helpful distraction, that her mere presence helps soothe her father’s rantings. But when Congressional Republicans are like “MOVE YOUR COMPLICIT ASS” maybe it’s time to stop with the unscheduled drop-ins.

Meanwhile, Complicity Barbie traveled to North Dakota with her father yesterday. In the middle of his speech, Bigly said: “By the way, Ivanka Trump. Everybody loves Ivanka. Sometimes they’ll say, ‘You know, he can’t be that bad a guy’ — look at Ivanka. No, come on up, honey. She’s so good. She wanted to make the trip. She said, ‘Dad, can I go with you?’ She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right? ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can.’ ‘Where are you going?’ ‘North Dakota.’” Complicity Barbie still calls him “daddy.” Think about that and let the ickiness wash over you. There’s video too:

  1. Loopy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Her boobs are Yuuge!

    Reply
  2. Crowdhood says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Weird. I’m also visibly annoyed whenever she is present.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:35 am

      LOL same. I can’t stand this spineless fraud of a woman.

      Her lack of self awareness is astonishing. Even after being dressed down by her peers, NY society types and Washington insiders she still thinks she’s “important”. Sit down.

      She’s as dumb and arrogant as her dad. Only difference is she doesn’t have dementia.

      Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Any grown woman who calls her father Daddy, and any grown man who revels in it like he does, get a big fat no from me. Just add it to the list of things about them that are awful and gross.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      September 7, 2017 at 7:48 am

      IKR? It’s just too gross, and I don’t care who the father – daughter combo is…gross!

      Weirdly enough, when I’ve been unfortunate enough to see interviews with Complicity Trump, she always calls him “my father.” As in “my father believes x, my father does y because…” This is the first I’ve heard of her calling him daddy and ewwwww.

      Reply
    • Lulu says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:15 am

      I call my dad daddy and I have all my life. I don’t really like that you’re calling a term of endearment for a father gross just because of weird people with a father daughter kink. There’s nothing inherently wrong with calling your dad daddy it’s the weird fetish people who’ve made it sexual.

      Reply
      • dahlia6 says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

        I’ve noticed the ‘daddy’ thing happens a lot more in the south than up north, so maybe there’s a cultural thing there. I call my dad daddy sometimes and I’m almost 40.

      • Betsy says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

        Nah… it’s kind of weird. An you imagine a grown man calling his mother “Mommy”?

      • Amy Tennant says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Yeah, I’m from Georgia, and I always call my father “Daddy.” My brother calls him that. My mother and father both called their fathers that. I’m more grossed out by people calling their lovers “Daddy” than people calling their actual fathers that. Of course, Ivanka isn’t from Georgia (Tiffy is– wonder if she says Daddy too?)

        We don’t say mommy though, not after the age of about 5. It’s different.

      • Chaine says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

        @Betsy, my partner is pushing 50 and he and his siblings all still call his mom “mommy.” It is a cultural thing.

      • Godwina says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

        I don’t say Daddy and I’m way up north in another country and as WASP as they come, but yeah, it doesn’t strike me as weird for grownups to use that. I hear adult men say “mama” to their moms, too. Depends on family background and dynamics.

        (Somehow, though, it squicks me out with the orange clan, but that’s my bias, I’m sure. They are generally so damned squicky.)

      • Christin says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:42 am

        My mom’s (southern Virginia) family always called their parents Mommy and Daddy.

        I called my father ‘Dad’ instead of Daddy once I was a teen. However, when I found him unresponsive, I immediately reverted to calling out ‘Daddy’ repeatedly. I had not used that name for him in 30-plus years, but it was all I could say at that moment.

      • JenB says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I call my dad “daddy” and he called his dad “daddy” too. I called him “grandaddy.” I think it’s pretty common in the south.
        Also it’s not said in a whiny extended “da-dEEEEEEE” kind of way. Kind of like Reese Witherspoon’s character in Sweet Home Alabama, with less twang.

      • Amy Tennant says:
        September 7, 2017 at 10:00 am

        One of my grandfathers was “Grandaddy” and the other was “Grandpa.” I was going to have my daughter call my dad “Grandaddy” but she came up with her own word, “Baba,” instead.
        Christin, my cousin did the same thing with her father. That’s so sad. I’m sorry.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        September 7, 2017 at 10:02 am

        It’s true about the South and ‘daddy’ but … Ivanka was raised in Manhattan, New York City.

        To me Ivanka sounds as if she’s sucking up to Trump, still acting his little girl. It’s a sick dynamic.

      • Jerusha says:
        September 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

        I’m Southern and I called my father Dad. I would choke on Daddy, but that’s just me. And honestly, I’ve never heard anyone I know say Daddy in my almost seven decades here.

      • Reef says:
        September 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

        Right. I call my father Daddy too. Like it irks me to death that it has a sexual connotation but that’s what I’ve called the man my entire life, I’m not changing that because people are weird.

      • Cate says:
        September 7, 2017 at 12:27 pm

        My mom and her sisters still all refer to their parents (now deceased) as “Daddy” and “Mammy”. My mom will also say “my father” if she’s talking about him to someone outside of the family, but if she’s talking to me or her sisters it’s Daddy. It would be weird to me to hear her calling him “Dad” or “Father” or “John”. Some of my (grown) cousins call their father Daddy also. It’s not that weird. That said, neither my grandfather or uncle would likely relate a story about their kids the way DT is talking about Ivanka. i.e., they likely wouldn’t say that she said “Daddy, can I come too?”, they would say she said “can I come too?”. What’s weird to me is not so much that Ivanka calls him Daddy as that he seems to brag about it/revel in it.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        It is a southern thing but she ain’t southern so it is weird.

      • Alyce says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:04 pm

        I’m 30, from the South, and also refer to my father as daddy. I call my mother momma. I don’t think it is weird at all.

      • Keaton says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Southerner here. I don’t call my father “Daddy” but everyone on my Mom’s side of the family call my grandfather that. They call their mother “Mama”, not Mommy.

        ETA: Same as @Alyce ;)

      • Julaine says:
        September 7, 2017 at 3:08 pm

        Like many of you I live in the South and have heard men called Daddy all my life. I had another take on this, however.

        I called my father “Daddy” as a child then “Dad” as I grow up. After he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s he eventually stopped responding to Dad. In conversation I was able to connect better with him if I called him Daddy. Eventually, he no longer recognized me as his child or finally, as a person at all. The doctor explained that deep memory pathways were some of the last to go.

        I referred to him as Dad or my father to others. I can’t help but wonder if something similar is happening here.

    • Merritt says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

      I’ve known quite a few men and women from the South who still use the term “daddy”. But they don’t do it in this creepy way.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:26 am

      I don’t think a grown woman calling her father “daddy” is necessarily gross but the context is important. For those words to come from the POTUS, it is indeed gross. And embarrassing.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

        Yeah….I mean, if it was in private ok fine. But it’s just weird for him to repeat it in an anecdotal way, in front of a crowd no less.

      • Erinn says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

        I think you’ve got it. I worked with my mother when I took a summer job before going to college. I wasn’t calling her mom in front of anyone – certainly not mommy.

        But I say this as someone who has called their parents by their first names half the time since I was young because I learned quickly it got their attention faster than hearing “mom!” or “dad!” in a crowded store with a bunch of other moms and dads around.

      • Amy Tennant says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Yeah, Kitten, I think that’s the distinction– the way he repeated it. But I don’t think it sounded sexualized as much as infantilized, which is a whole other problem with Ivanka

      • Esmom says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

        I tend to think he said/says that stuff because he thinks it humanizes him. Clueless as always and unable to relate to people, even his kids, like a normal person.

      • noway says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:40 am

        If my Dad said I called him daddy like that at a press conference or meeting I think I would kill him. It kind of makes her seem 10 years old. My Dad would have never done that kind of thing though.

      • Louisa says:
        September 7, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        I agree, it’s not the fact that she calls him “daddy” in private that I have an issue with, it’s the fact that he’s talking about her like she is a little girl. I mean, if this was being said by someone you didn’t know, you would expect a 7 year old girl to come skipping on stage. Not a grown ass woman.
        And this is a woman who loves for us to think of her as an empowered, strong “working woman”, one who shares a stage with Angela Merkel and Christine Largard, but yet she’s fine with her “daddy” infantilizing her in this way. I’d be furious if I was her. And to be honest I’m furious as a woman to have another woman spoken about this way by the president. But obviously not surprised.

    • Anastasia says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Our 22 year old daughter calls me Momma and her father Daddy. She grew up in Texas, and has called us that her entire life.

      My mother, who is 68 years old, called her parents the same thing up until the day each of them passed away.

      It’s just a cultural thing in our case. Not a gross thing.

      Reply
    • Shirleygail says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

      We occassionally still call our Dad ‘Daddy’ (my sister does it especially sweetly when she needs something). And it’s what we write on cards to him. I don’t think that’s the worst bit to be worried about, in all honesty.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Okay yes, of course it’s not weird to call your father Daddy if you want to. What IS f*cking weird is when your dad is talking about you, says you called him dad, then corrects himself to say you called him “daddy” and then repeats it. He made a very big point of making sure that crowd knew she said “daddy,” and it was disgusting. I dry-heaved watching that video. I think it’s clear that the disgusting part here is Trump, not Ivanka, at least in this instance.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:55 am

      To each their own with how they refer to family members, but in terms of Cheeto and Complicit Barbie, my first thought was…ick. Their relationship is already icky/creepy to me, and this added another level to it.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      Eh, I call my mother “mommy” or “mama” sometimes, still. I call my father by more formal titles because we’re estranged, but I’ve had friends that used “daddy.” It’s more common depending on the area, particularly in the rural south. IMO, by itself, it’s not fundamentally creepy. It’s the use of it in a public forum (she’s a grown woman, and you’re the POTUS, for Christ’s sakes) with these two and their questionable, unsettling history that makes it gross.

      Reply
  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:34 am

    “Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right?” This gave me dry heaves.

    Reply
  5. lightpurple says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Oh, Princess Nagini has sway over daddy. The mistake is that people bought the brand and believed she would be a force for good, but that’s just the pretty packaging over the polished turd. Princess Nagini believes in and supports everything he does and sees nothing wrong with his bad behavior. That video, which is so many levels of EWWWWW! is them.

    As for Ryan and other GOP leaders being visibly annoyed, wouldn’t it be marvelous if there was something they could do about it? Oh wait, there is! The House Oversight Committee could stop wasting my tax dollars on Benghazi emails and get the corrupt Princess Nagini out of the White House. They could also impeach daddy too while they’re at it. Who knew they had such power? Why anyone who ever bothered to read the Constitution.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      September 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

      This!
      X10000000

      So many of us raised the warning flag that she was a mini-me and exactly like her dad but we kept getting push back that she’s only being a supportive daughter or is a victim. I neither consider Ivanka nor Melania victims. They have money, agency, privilege. They are grown-arsed women who like the money and power Trump provides them. Just like his two sons.

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

      She was raised to pander to him for money. The boys do it too, Don Jr will probably go to jail because of pandering to his father. There is no morality here, only the desperate family scramble to get the money Trump controls. Is the relationship with Ivanka incestuous? Yes. A man does not go on Howard Stern and call his daughter a “piece of ass” or go on mid-morning TV and announce that sex is what he has in common with his daughter unless the relationship is incestuous. Ivanka was never a force for good; she’s just taking care of herself. They are repellent people, but really there isn’t enough therapy in the world to make those three normal.

      Reply
  6. Chrissy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Isn’t John Kelly supposed to be deciding access to 45 or is Plastic Barbie the exception? I saw her introduction in North Dakota on the news and it made me gag. It just confirmed that she’s always around him to burp him, change him and boost his ego by letting him pat her on the a** once in a while. What a sick relationship.

    Reply
  7. HH says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Her saying “daddy” isn’t as odd as him saying he liked it. Good thing I haven’t eaten breakfast yet. I won’t level the accusation of “incest” because I don’t get that icky of a vibe. However, he just loves when any attractive woman adores him. Ivanka his even better than most because she’s HIS attractive woman. As in, he made her.

    Reply
    • GingerCrunch says:
      September 7, 2017 at 7:44 am

      The ultimate in narcissism, huh? *vomit*

      Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

      I’ve said this many times, but I hate the “incest” jokes – hugely insensitive to people who have suffered that kind of sexual abuse.
      And it’s SO obvious that he adores her because of how she looks – not because he wants to have sex with her, but because she is his and “beautiful and sexy” are the only qualities he finds worthy of compliments in a woman. He’s saying it because he literally thinks it’s the greatest thing he can say about her.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:29 am

        Yes, it speaks to his lack of emotional maturity or depth. Just like the nicest thing he can say about a person is that they are “high quality.” He seems to have a very limited/limiting view of people and zero compassion, warmth or empathy.

      • Betsy says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:42 am

        I don’t make incest jokes. I sincerely believe that Donald Trump and his eldest daughter have had an abusive, incestual relationship. I don’t find it funny. I find it sad and gross.

      • Honey says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:53 am

        He’s talked in public in public interviews since she was a teenager about how he’d be dating her if they weren’t related and has commented many times about how sexy and beautiful he finds her and her body. Any father who makes comments like those is perverted and is something to worry about. The pictures of him touching and the way he looks at her are very disturbing. I dislike Ivanka very much, but I hope she wasn’t a victim of her father sexual desire and obsession with her. No, it’s not funny, but there’s a big chance there was sexual abuse or there could be incest between the two of them. There’s lots of signs it happened

      • why? says:
        September 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

        The King of Lies and Fake News said that he would date Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter. There are photos of Ivanka dancing on her father’s lap when she was a teen(the other people in the photo were looking at them like they were crazy). He doesn’t adore her because of how she looks. He has inappropriate feelings for his daughter. It’s also creepy how she gazes at her father like he is the love of her life.

        There is a video where he moves his hands down her body, and Ivanka pushed him away(not because it was inappropriate, but because it was happening in front of the cameras) and she laughed it off.

      • Veronica says:
        September 7, 2017 at 12:22 pm

        I wouldn’t assume it’s a joke, honestly. His behavior and commentary toward her is pretty uncomfortably inappropriate. I fully suspect some form of sexual abuse went on in that home for years, even if it was never to the extent of penetrative rape.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 7, 2017 at 2:17 pm

        The rumors in New York were constant about them. Her boyfriends were few and far in between, and they were random.

        But that isn’t why. Young girls didn’t like to be around him and a lawsuit by a 13-year-old accusing him of rape and punching her disappeared though he was very close to the man who was prosecuted for pedophilia. So many things about him are known and whispered about but since his circle is made of very sketchy characters and vulgar mobsters he has cover.
        He was possessive of her and behaved as if he owned her. Always touching and cuddling in a way that seemed off. She seemed dependent on him, and their closeness was creepy. He told people he was sexually attracted to her when she was very young not once but a few times at different ages.
        It is something I didn’t want to believe but rumors for years and years coupled with everything else even publicly now makes it harder to ignore.

  8. Nancy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Send her to the Keys. Show daddy how brave his little girl is.

    Reply
  9. Charlie says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Is anyone ever NOT visibly annoyed by Ivanka?

    Reply
  10. Aang says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I’m visibly annoyed by my knowledge of her existence.

    Reply
  11. Clare says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Love that he is too stupid to even pretend like she is a grown woman with a brain. If my father ever told an anecdote like that, about me, I would be mortified. And furious. I mean…’daddy can I come with you’…way to demean your golden child.

    This is 50 shades of gross.

    Reply
    • Cannibell says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:09 am

      “50 shades of gross” ought to be the title of a book about their relationship. Thanks for making my morning with that phrase!

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Well, he’s said, on tv, that he’d like to date her. He agreed with Howard Stern that she was “a piece if ass.” Photos abound of him groping her starting when she was a preteen. There’s even one of them lying on a bed together when she’s an early teen. Maybe she’d accuse him of sexual abuse if she didn’t enjoy the power and money and other perks that accrued.
      As for the quote, trump lies and embellishes every time he opens his ugly anus mouth, so who knows how the conversation went. It sounds like them, but whatever.

      Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Yes. He infantalizes her, and then sexualizes her. That’s what makes it all so creepy.

      What actually gets me the most about this story is the “can i go with you? ” followed by “where are you going?” bit, because that just suggests that her primary concern is to be with her daddy, and that she has no idea what is even going on………which may or may not be true? But it’s the whole point for Trump: his sexy little baby girl only wants to be by daddy’s side ‘cos he’s such a hero. barf!!!!

      Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Vom they are so vile

    Reply
  13. Bellagio DuPont says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Am I being pervy by detecting a distinct sexual note in that little anecdote? 😦😦

    This family is a deep stain on Americas history that will take another 50 years to remove. Unbe-fucking-leivable.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      September 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

      No. Pretty much most of the world that wasn’t running from Irma was made nauseous by that little speech.

      Reply
      • Belle Epoch says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:07 am

        Read an article about all the sexualizing going on in that family, the inappropriate relationship between Daddy and his little creation, and the effect it has on Dumb and Dumber, who have been raised to view their sister as Daddy’s side piece. Plus Jared is like a third wheel. And Melania is a wheel that fell off the bus. One web site even questioned who fathered Ivanka’s children!!! Seems absolutely crazy and over the line. But the whole world is uncomfortable with the way Daddy manhandles her, and always has. Very, very sick.

    • magnoliarose says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      In an interview with her sitting right next to her, he was asked what they had in common, and his answer was sex. Her reaction was strange, and then he changed his answer.
      Not in a million years would my father say that about any us.

      Reply
  14. QueenElisabeth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

    They make the Lannisters look functional

    Reply
  15. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:44 am

    They are the tag team from hell. Both repulsive.

    Reply
  16. AbbyRose says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:45 am

    It’s pretty common in the south to call your father ‘daddy’ well into adulthood, and I’ve even heard men do it. That said, when Donald and Ivanka do it, it’s definitely icky.

    I thought Gen. Kelly was clamping down on Ivanka’s unannounced drop in visits. Yesterday was a fun day on Twitter, watching deplorables heads explode bc Trump sided with Schumer and Pelosi.

    Reply
  17. Jenns says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I love it. This is what you wanted, Republicans! Anything but Hillary!

    LOL.

    Reply
  18. HelloSunshine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I just gagged reading “daddy can I come?” And “I liked that” comment. The way he views women, including his own daughter, is just soooo creepy. She’s not an exception to his creepiness and perviness, she’s the shining example of how little he cares about women outside of their looks and how they cater to him. And she seems to lap it up. What a gross dynamic 🤢

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I almost puked when I kept seeing this. I’d be so embarrassed if my father talked about me like that in front of all those people. He was talking like she’s a toddler. Give princess a toy, beautiful chocolate cake, and a 2 scoop ice cream sundae and keep her out of important government meetings

    Reply
  20. Lori says:
    September 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Complicity Barbie is a great name for what her role is in the WH.

    Reply
    • Heidi says:
      September 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      I have a hunch that “Complicity Barbie” will be THE bestselling Halloween costume for women in 2017. Followed by Kellyanne “Look what alcoholism does to your face and brain” Conway. Actually, I think all of this year’s costumes will be related to the Disgrace in Chief and his offspring/helpers/minions.

      “IT” might as well throw in the towel now.

      Reply
  21. PunkyMomma says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Is there any part of her physically that hasn’t been tweaked to Daddy’s specifications? His behavior concerning her is revolting, and she laps it up. So gross, so gross.

    Reply
  22. Planet Earth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Divide et impera.

    Divide them and rule them.

    That is what Trump/Plastic Barbie are doing. They annoy the Republicans and side with the Democrats – this time. Next time it will be the other way around.
    Hopefully Republicans and Democrats will smell that ratty strategy and team up some time soon.

    Do not believe that Plastic Barbie and Trump don’t plan dear daughters “say hello” drop-ins into Daddy’s meetings. That is well-planned by both of them.

    Not calling him “Big Daddy” yet like any good southern daughter of a racist slaver-plantation owner daddy would do?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 7, 2017 at 8:36 am

      I don’t know, I think you give them too much credit. Not sure if they have the capacity to be so cunning. Unless someone else is pulling the strings.

      Reply
      • Indiana Joanna says:
        September 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

        Agree, Esmom. drump and Grifter Barbie are more on the level of village idiots who aren’t sure why they ended up in the WH.

      • Kitten says:
        September 7, 2017 at 9:58 am

        I think the explanation is FAR more simple.

        My theory is that the deal with Schumer and Nancy was merely a way to get back at Paul Ryan for his latest criticism of Trump’s pardoning of Arpaio. I don’t think 45 is even remotely strategic or cunning and we all know that he doesn’t know shit about legislation; but he IS reactive, petty, and extremely vindictive.

        Remember that Paul Ryan was publicly condemning the Dems’ plan for a short-term debt ceiling hike calling it “disgraceful” prior to Dump agreeing with the Dems.

        I gotta say, 45 sure knows how to humiliate these sorry-ass Republicans and I don’t feel even remotely bad for them.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        September 7, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        I agree, Kitten. Trumps siding with the democrats had nothing to do with the actual issue, he just wanted to get back at Ryan and McConnell for not being good lap dogs. For once, his petty ways work in our favor, but he is still a petty idiot.

    • Megan says:
      September 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

      I do like hearing that Republicans are fed up with her. The sooner she and her husband are gone, the better. Kelly needs to clean house (both figuratively and literally because I’m sure these people leave a trail of slime wherever the go).

      Reply
  23. RBC says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:09 am

    With the way 45 worships his daughter and how this administration is like “House of Cards” if the writers had taken acid. I would not be surprised if what causes 45′s downfall is Ivanka throwing him under the bus, to protect herself and Jared. This is all speculation of course, but I get the impression Ivanka and Jared are very ambitious and are just playing along for now. If there is anything that would destroy 45′s world it would be to have his favourite child turn on him. She knows exactly what she is doing

    Reply
  24. dahlia6 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Not that I would ever stick up for Barbie, but as the adult daughter of a sometimes violent, emotionally abusive man, I see lots of shades of that in her behavior. Whenever the father goes off the rails, ‘daddy’s girls’ will often step in to try to deflect the bad behavior, or draw attention away from it. Its a weird mix of love/fear, along with the desperate need to keep the man’s ego happy. God forbid if anyone say anything that he feels makes him look bad or feel bad about something he’s done. Then there is a hell to pay behind closed doors of the likes few can imagine and guess what? You’re usually the one who gets to pay for it. So you step in and do whatever you can to mediate the situation. Its self-preservation, in a way. And being the favorite in a situation like that is such a double-edges sword. Yeah, you get perks, but you also get the fires of hell rained down on you, too.

    That being said, the whole family is disgusting and I hate that she has been touted as the feminist wonderkind she absolutely is not. Her role in all this is simply perpetuating all the crap women have had to deal with since the beginning of time.

    Reply
  25. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:38 am

    More annoying to me is the fact that she (and that demented daddy of hers) has no understanding how Washington works, that this meeting was addressing issues that affect millions of Americans regarding Harvey relief and the debt ceiling. All because she wants to pretend she has political sway for her vanity project for maternity leave.

    Reply
  26. magnoliarose says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Tange let her into the meeting to disarm the Repubs and be defiant.
    Also to hit back at an NYT article that said she was useless. Reportedly it upset him, so he gave Complicity Barbie a win with the debt ceiling as a wittle gift, so no one talks mean about her again!

    Indulgent Daddy’s indulgent gaze gave me the dry heaves.

    Reply
  27. Bess says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I’ve never understood why Ivanka & Jared are allowed to have White House positions. There are statutes against nepotism in the Federal Government. How are they getting away with this?

    Reply
  28. Tess says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

    “Daddy can I go with you?” And he likes it ?!? BAAAAARF

    Reply
  29. MellyMel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Look maybe calling your father “daddy” is more common in the south. I call mine daddy as well and I’m southern, so there you go, but they (the Trumpsters) aren’t southern. The main reason this makes me want to puke is his “…I like that” comment. He’s said things about Ivanka in the past that rub me the wrong way and I find pervy and un-fatherly and this just got added to the list. The whole thing, the whole family is gross.

    Reply
  30. adastraperaspera says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:20 am

    They were peeved because of the deal Trumpkin was cutting with the Dems. I’m sure they were back to kissing up to Ivanka by the next cocktail hour–which no doubt featured Moscow Mules.

    Reply
  31. Beth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Ivanka calls her father “daddy” and wants to go with him to work, and Pence calls his wife “mother” and won’t be alone with any other woman. Which is wierder?

    Reply
  32. Jerusha says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Someone once commented that Aristotle Onassis was shorter than Jackie. The response was, when he stands on his money he’s taller. That’s the thing about trump. Without money he wouldn’t get a second look from a woman. Let’s check off his attributes-ugly face, anus mouth, strawlike birdnest on his head, grating voice, protruding belly, fat ass, and given his constant boasting and overcompensating a dick the size of a cocktail weenie. He’s got some cojones rating women.

    Reply
  33. Jayna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Ugh, ugh, ugh.

    “Daddy, can I go with you,” Ivanka-speak for, “Daddy, I have nothing to do at the White House, even though I pretend to be vital to the administration. I’m bored, Daddy. I can only do so many pap walks with the children or wearing new outfits. Can I come with you so I can look important?” Daddy, “Okay, honey. I’m going to South Dakota.” Ivanka, “South Dakota? Oh, okay, I guess it’s better than being stuck in my multi-million-dollar home with the children, and at least it looks good for me to be by your side, like my expertise on the tax reform code referenced in your speech is needed.”

    Reply
  34. The Original G says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I called my father Daddy till he passed at 84 and I’d like nothing better than to see him walk through the door to a giant Daddy right now. Not Southern, either. There are so many other substantial things to worry about.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

      In the rural south, all of my adult cousins , male and female, called their father “daddy.” Mothers aren’t called “mommy,” though, by adult children. Even my friend who lives in Atlanta and has a high-powered job flying all over the world called her dad “daddy.” But she called her mom, “Mother.”

      Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton call their fathers “Daddy.” Reba’s dad has passed, but it’s sweet to listen to her in interviews still talk about him. She really loved him, lost him to ill health, and then a year later got hit with a divorce by her cheating husband, and still maintained her dignity.

      Reply
  35. Lucky Charm says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I’ll give her a pass on calling him daddy, ONLY because it’s not unheard of to me. My mom was in her 40′s when my grandpa died, and she called him daddy her whole life. There was nothing icky or gross going on between them.

    Reply
  36. Alexandria says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Hmmph annoyed eh? If it were Chelsea or Malia butting in, there would be a straight out impeachment or ethics hearing demanded from the Republicans! So annoy away Complicit Princess!

    Reply
  37. why? says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Where is John Kelly? I thought that he was limiting Ivanka and Jared’s access to The King of Lies and Fake News. Those were just stories that John Kelly leaked to make himself look good. What stands out about Ivanka is how much she has changed her appearance to look like someone her father would date. Didn’t Eric announce that his wife was pregnant? I wouldn’t put it past Ivanka to purposely get pregnant to steal attention from her brother.

    Everybody loves Ivanka? Like who? Her father does these horrible things and she responds by releasing positive articles about herself.

    It’s being reported that Nancy Pelosi has indirectly taken control of the King of Lies and Fake News’ twitter account. Supposedly she said that the King of Lies and Fake News needs to protect DACA and then the King of Lies and Fake News tweeted that he is not taking any action on DACA. He also called Pelosi and Schumer this morning before the tweet. What worries me is what Pelosi and Schumer offered The King of Lies and Fake News for his cooperation. Did Pelosi and Schumer promise to stop the Trump Russian investigation? The press seems to think that the King of Lies and Fake News made the deal with Pelosi and Schumer to punish the GOP for not cooperating with him, but would the King of Lies and Fake News work with the Democrats if they made a promise on the Trump Russian investigation?

    In other news,

    Donald Jr is testifying before the Senate today(the one that Grassley sits on)

    Devin Nunes is hijacking the HIC Trump Russian investigation for a third time(his mission this time is to discredit the dossier) and no one is stopping him.

    FB said that it sold ads to a Russian troll company last year. I don’t understand why everyone acts surprised, they successfully hacked our 2016 election, so why does the press seem to think that they aren’t doing that now or won’t do it now and in 2018 and 2020?

    Devos may rescind Title IX guidelines(offers protections for sexual harassment, assaults, and transgenders). Did you know that Devos also made college investigations into sexual assaults less transparent and threatened to cut funds and resources for sexual assaults at colleges? This Trump administration is cruel and evil. Where is their compassion? Where is Ivanka when Devos is making decisions like this?

    Putin is acting like a peacemaker in regards to NK.

    Reply
  38. Chisey says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I don’t call my dad ‘Daddy’ but I don’t think it’s inherently gross. It’s made so by people who have a kink about it projecting sexual innuendo. There are some circumstances when it can be sexual and gross, others where it’s a wheedling spoiled little girl thing, others where it’s just a way of referring to someone’s dad. I do think the Trump and Ivanka dynamic is unsettling at best, which makes the ‘daddy’ thing kind of creepy/unsettling, but it’s not really cool to police other people’s language or judge their relationships just because the Trumps are bizarre.

    Reply
  39. Beth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:17 am

    He pretty much forced her to get on stage while saying how much everyone loves her. Saying she asked Daddy if she could go on the trip,then calling her “honey” and “baby,” as he yanks her to him so he could kiss her is strange. He’s definitely a little too interested in his daughter. Embarassing!

    Reply
  40. why? says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Fires, hurricanes, threats from NK, Russians interfering in our government and elections, and The Trump administration dismantling and destabilizing every aspect of our government(even the checks and balances put in place to limit the King of Lies and Fake News isn’t working anymore because of the GOP are complicit). The economy got a fake boost in numbers (Tom Price and Icahan are being investigated for using their positions in the WH to help their stocks do well and who knows what other people in that WH are doing the same thing that Price and Icahan did), so you can’t even trust what is being reported.

    Reply
    • wolfpup says:
      September 7, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Putin says that he and Donald are not bride and groom. Donald would never wish anyone in the room to see him as gay. Putin must be so delighted in his choice of POTUS when it comes to destabilizing the world, opening wide for his ambition. The two even speak in code. Don’t bomb NKorea, because Russia shares a border.

      Perhaps this is where our democracy fails. If our president cannot distinguish between Austria and any other country that starts with the letter A… I surmise that the citizens of the USA must be as uneducated as he. Yeah, give us another chesty photo, Putin, and Trump will kiss your ass. SCOTUS walked into center stage by being a bully/celebrity. Both of them are most clever at the game, bullies extraordinaire. This appeals to “poor pitiful men” and the women who support their status and God’s chosen sex. (Peals of laughter – who really believes that women came out of a man’s body?) And they use the media to control the conversation. Sorry, the media allowed this to get out of hand because they love Schilling celebrity for all the damn commercials. Free speech, ha!

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 7, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      @Why, the investigation into Price actually goes back to whether he used his congressional position to benefit his stocks. He was proposing or blocking bills based on how they would impact his holdings and using insider trading. The investigation has extended to include things he has done at HHS.

      Reply
  41. HK9 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:41 am

    They’re annoyed by her? Really? If they observed the nepotism laws and stood up to El Cheeto to keep her & her husband out they wouldn’t have this problem. You reap what you sow.

    Reply
  42. lower case lois says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    The trust and confidence that the media has had in Ivanka has puzzled me for a long time. She is her father’s daughter, as as the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Does her attractive model look somehow trick people into believing that there is goodness and empathy on the inside? Because other than some media sound bites, there is nothing else to convince me into believing she has Americans interests at heart.

    Reply

