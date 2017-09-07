Republican leaders ‘were visibly annoyed’ by Ivanka Trump’s presence

Most of us out here in the cheap seats have been annoyed by Complicity Barbie for the better part of a year. The dream that precious Ivanka Trump would be a moderating influence on her father died a swift death back in 2016. No one even pretends that Ivanka actually has any sway on her father anymore – we just acknowledge that she’s the glossy, complicity, baby-whispering plastic face placed there to distract and mollify the masses. It’s not working. The extent to which it isn’t working it really funny though. For months now, Ivanka has been doing “unscheduled drop-ins” when her father is in the middle of interviews or meetings. She generally appears late in the meeting or interview, baby-whispers something she hopes will come across as sexy/docile, and then she just serves as a distraction for whatever unhinged thing Bigly is saying or doing. When Ivanka dropped by an important meeting with Congressional leaders on Wednesday, it did not go well.
Ivanka Trump interrupted a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders Wednesday, much to the annoyance of the Republicans present. In the midst of talks in the Oval Office over raising the debt ceiling, involving leading Republicans and Democrats, along with Trump, the president’s daughter stepped in and derailed the negotiations, according to a Democratic aide.
“Toward the end of the meeting Ivanka Trump entered the Oval Office to ‘say hello’ and the meeting careened off topic. Republican leaders were visibly annoyed by Ivanka’s presence,” NBC News reported the aide as saying.
The talks ended with Trump siding with Democratic leaders, who called for merely a three-month debt-limit increase, tied to Hurricane Harvey relief, rather than the much longer hike that Republicans had called for. Only hours before the meeting, House Speaker Paul Ryan slammed the request of leading Democrats—House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—for a short-term increase.
It’s not clear what role, if any, the president’s daughter played in the substance of the meeting. One administration source told NBC News that the president had invited his daughter to talk about child care tax credits. But her presence still appears to have riled Republicans.
As I said, Ivanka does this a lot, especially when her father is doing interviews. I think she believes she’s being a helpful distraction, that her mere presence helps soothe her father’s rantings. But when Congressional Republicans are like “MOVE YOUR COMPLICIT ASS” maybe it’s time to stop with the unscheduled drop-ins.
Meanwhile, Complicity Barbie traveled to North Dakota with her father yesterday. In the middle of his speech, Bigly said: “By the way, Ivanka Trump. Everybody loves Ivanka. Sometimes they’ll say, ‘You know, he can’t be that bad a guy’ — look at Ivanka. No, come on up, honey. She’s so good. She wanted to make the trip. She said, ‘Dad, can I go with you?’ She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right? ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can.’ ‘Where are you going?’ ‘North Dakota.’” Complicity Barbie still calls him “daddy.” Think about that and let the ickiness wash over you. There’s video too:
Trump on Ivanka: "She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right?" (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/0wqBs1UtE6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Her boobs are Yuuge!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she wants you to know that. She has nipples too, which she likes to highlight by wearing extremely tight tops in light colors with either no bra or a mesh one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daddy taught her well. It was in her how to be a 10 in dirty old men’s eyes learning manual. She is an embarrassment to our country, just like her second stepmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Least perky boob job I’ve ever seen. Surprised “daddy” hasn’t told her to have them replaced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noticed the tight clothes/droop. Gravity? Or does she think they look more natural that way? Maybe it’s time for the ten-year tuneup they require.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look real to me. Regardless, you guys are contributing to the self-consciousness of many naturally-big-boobed people with the “droopy” comments. Just a thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mango, this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. Same could be said about myself when people mercilessly mock Waity’s “straight-up-and-down” frame–I share that shape, too–same narrow hips, etc.
I also have broad-ish shoulder like LeeAnne Rhymes– “linebacker shoulders” as commenters like to say.
I guess I just have good self-esteem because I don’t let it bother me. *shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m naturally big chested and it doesn’t bother me to read droop or gravity comments.
Based on past photos, I think she’s likely chosen her size and also purposely tries to play up her chest via the overly tight clothing. She has the money and design contacts to have better fitted tops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People don’t mock Kate’s straight up and down frame, they mock the unflattering way she dresses it. On the rare occasion she wears things that actually highlight her shape, like well fitted pencil skirts, her figure is praised here.
The LeAnn comments are pointlessly mean and body-shaming, as is commenting on the perkiness of a woman’s breasts (even if she is a deplorable). What point do observations like that serve, except to make fellow commenters feel bad about their similar ‘flaws’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mango-
I’m a big & droopy, and proud of it! These 51 year old tatas have served three babies well! Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate-How long have you been commenting here? Because as someone who’s been commenting for 6 years, I can tell you there have literally been hundreds of comments dissecting Kate’s hip-to-waist ratio and comparing her to a boy. Sorry you don’t remember it, but I do and I didn’t feel a need to chastise commenters or take it personally because (1) it’s a gossip forum and (2) I’m at a place where I’m comfortable and proud of my athletic body.
If you take every criticism of a celebrity that shares your body type personally then you’re probably too fragile for a gossip site, period.
Because people will criticize and (surprise!) gossip about celebs around here and yes, that includes their physical appearance. And for every person who says that Ivanka’s implants need to be replaced (which is a thing, by the way, they need to be periodically replaced) there’s someone who wishes their boobs looked like hers.
*shrugs again*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s about how she seems to purposely show off and chooses not to look more professional. She can afford appropriate undergarments and well-cut clothing that doesn’t look like the fabric is ready to burst. It is my opinion that she wants her chest to be the first thing you notice.
Maybe if she dumps her husband she can date J. Hamm, since both seem to court attention for body parts they put on display.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten: Tell her! Celebitchy…does that not say it all. This isn’t the Wall Street Journal. Such thin skinned people. I so agree that if it’s too hot in the kitchen get the hell out. We are hardly mean girls for giving our opinions. Man, when you’re in the public eye and have chosen to be so, you’re fair game. I had to laugh when @Kate said stanky vanky had perky boobs. That’s just a memory, this woman had implants and three kids and will never see perky again!!! Take that Kate. If you are a fragile gal, I suggest visiting a polite site. We tell the truth here, and some folks can’t handle it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Courtesy of the plastic surgeon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she recently get bigger implants?
I don’t remember her tatas being this large.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m waiting on the pregnancy announcement. The ultimate distraction, plus the youngest is aging out of the cute baby phase for all the photo opps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually…this crossed my mind. Do not envy children being born into that family.
I am zero expert on implants but she does seem … full…in those clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t her last kid by surrogate? But I can see her having another for the whole White House baby thing. She would envision herself giving birth in the Lincoln Bedroom.
Isn’t Quesay’s welp due soon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bigger implants. I noticed it too.
@lightpurple She had the baby don’t you remember all of the “newborn” photos of the baby just arrived in the world fresh and clean. Her no makeup but makeup as she clutched the babe smiling beatifically.
Maybe it is time for another baby to exploit. She loves to do that. Eric the Unloved is supposed to have one soon adding to the world another Trump. Yay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never noticed her boobs before, but in both these photos they look huge. I’m also wondering if she’s pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: Pregnant?
I know boobs swell up during pregnancy, but I’m not sure implants do!? I mean, they’re not like “natural responders” to a pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look everyone- he didn’t eat his firstborn- he can’t be THAT bad?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surely you jest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BWAH!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck! I bet he’s thought about it….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhh you didn’t hear the story about Roger the first child? It isn’t an urban myth; he really did eat him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I asked the guys at work if they believe Ivanka had a boob job done based on this photograph, they said yes. They are too big for her frame I don’t understand why she had implants done so big.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like pregnancy boobs to me – too heavy to be implants.
Strategic baby as a distraction?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking, too, Hestia.
I mean, YUUUGE implants, now pregnancy boobs?? maybe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she’s had major boob work. I have a pic somewhere of her pre-boob job and she wasn’t flat, just smaller and more elegant, I thought. Matched her frame. Then she went for the Vegas show girl look because she’s her father’s daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a woman with large boobs, my opinion is she had a rather large boob job and then she got pregnancy boobs on top of it. Her boob job was too big to begin with add the pregnancy boobs and you get that. Which if she weighed a bit more would look more normal, but not so much now. She might have had them lifted which makes them look bigger too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those look like pregnancy boobs to me, too (on top of the implants, that is).
Good job, Ivanka! More wards of the state when you and your hubby are in the pokey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can use her own pregnancy as her “platform” to advocate for paid maternity leave and child care tax credits for rich white women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly never noticed before today and those two pix. What is happening?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had a breast augmentation at some point right? The size isn’t from nursing is it? I wonder how much work she’s had done overall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://beautyeditor.ca/2014/02/07/ivanka-trump-before-and-after
It seems like she’s had at least two nose jobs, boob work, something done to her chin, jaw, cheekbones, and lots of dental work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allowing us to call her a real piece of work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan
I bet you are 100 percent right. She is a horrible human being in every way on every level.
@minx
They started her transformation very young by first coloring her hair blonde. Then her teen years were full of surgeries, implants, injections and probably the same body part was done over and over until Tangerine approved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx – Thanks for the link, definitely see the changes.
She is certainly a piece of work!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging from their teenage photos, the three oldest have all likely had something done. She appears to have had the most work.
I find it so odd that her father seems to highly value physical attributes (looks), when his genetics are clearly lacking in that area. One would think he’d be less shallow as a result, but apparently not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make her look frumpy, not sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what happens when you get the boob job but are too cheap to spring for the breast lift.
The surgeon who did her nose job(s) was also over aggressive. Does not look natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The proportions on her face are so off, I find her hard to look at. Its sort of like a Picasso during his cubist period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mango, and her decision to wear tight, sheer tops and no undergarments or undergarments that are also sheer to meetings with members of Congress or foreign dignitaries. I can’t imagine showing up to my office with my areolas visible through my blouse but I see her do it all the time. It is inappropriate, unprofessional, and something she can control. She WANTS us to see her nipples.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird. I’m also visibly annoyed whenever she is present.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL same. I can’t stand this spineless fraud of a woman.
Her lack of self awareness is astonishing. Even after being dressed down by her peers, NY society types and Washington insiders she still thinks she’s “important”. Sit down.
She’s as dumb and arrogant as her dad. Only difference is she doesn’t have dementia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any grown woman who calls her father Daddy, and any grown man who revels in it like he does, get a big fat no from me. Just add it to the list of things about them that are awful and gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR? It’s just too gross, and I don’t care who the father – daughter combo is…gross!
Weirdly enough, when I’ve been unfortunate enough to see interviews with Complicity Trump, she always calls him “my father.” As in “my father believes x, my father does y because…” This is the first I’ve heard of her calling him daddy and ewwwww.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call my dad daddy and I have all my life. I don’t really like that you’re calling a term of endearment for a father gross just because of weird people with a father daughter kink. There’s nothing inherently wrong with calling your dad daddy it’s the weird fetish people who’ve made it sexual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve noticed the ‘daddy’ thing happens a lot more in the south than up north, so maybe there’s a cultural thing there. I call my dad daddy sometimes and I’m almost 40.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah… it’s kind of weird. An you imagine a grown man calling his mother “Mommy”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m from Georgia, and I always call my father “Daddy.” My brother calls him that. My mother and father both called their fathers that. I’m more grossed out by people calling their lovers “Daddy” than people calling their actual fathers that. Of course, Ivanka isn’t from Georgia (Tiffy is– wonder if she says Daddy too?)
We don’t say mommy though, not after the age of about 5. It’s different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Betsy, my partner is pushing 50 and he and his siblings all still call his mom “mommy.” It is a cultural thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t say Daddy and I’m way up north in another country and as WASP as they come, but yeah, it doesn’t strike me as weird for grownups to use that. I hear adult men say “mama” to their moms, too. Depends on family background and dynamics.
(Somehow, though, it squicks me out with the orange clan, but that’s my bias, I’m sure. They are generally so damned squicky.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom’s (southern Virginia) family always called their parents Mommy and Daddy.
I called my father ‘Dad’ instead of Daddy once I was a teen. However, when I found him unresponsive, I immediately reverted to calling out ‘Daddy’ repeatedly. I had not used that name for him in 30-plus years, but it was all I could say at that moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call my dad “daddy” and he called his dad “daddy” too. I called him “grandaddy.” I think it’s pretty common in the south.
Also it’s not said in a whiny extended “da-dEEEEEEE” kind of way. Kind of like Reese Witherspoon’s character in Sweet Home Alabama, with less twang.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my grandfathers was “Grandaddy” and the other was “Grandpa.” I was going to have my daughter call my dad “Grandaddy” but she came up with her own word, “Baba,” instead.
Christin, my cousin did the same thing with her father. That’s so sad. I’m sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s true about the South and ‘daddy’ but … Ivanka was raised in Manhattan, New York City.
To me Ivanka sounds as if she’s sucking up to Trump, still acting his little girl. It’s a sick dynamic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Southern and I called my father Dad. I would choke on Daddy, but that’s just me. And honestly, I’ve never heard anyone I know say Daddy in my almost seven decades here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. I call my father Daddy too. Like it irks me to death that it has a sexual connotation but that’s what I’ve called the man my entire life, I’m not changing that because people are weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom and her sisters still all refer to their parents (now deceased) as “Daddy” and “Mammy”. My mom will also say “my father” if she’s talking about him to someone outside of the family, but if she’s talking to me or her sisters it’s Daddy. It would be weird to me to hear her calling him “Dad” or “Father” or “John”. Some of my (grown) cousins call their father Daddy also. It’s not that weird. That said, neither my grandfather or uncle would likely relate a story about their kids the way DT is talking about Ivanka. i.e., they likely wouldn’t say that she said “Daddy, can I come too?”, they would say she said “can I come too?”. What’s weird to me is not so much that Ivanka calls him Daddy as that he seems to brag about it/revel in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a southern thing but she ain’t southern so it is weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 30, from the South, and also refer to my father as daddy. I call my mother momma. I don’t think it is weird at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Southerner here. I don’t call my father “Daddy” but everyone on my Mom’s side of the family call my grandfather that. They call their mother “Mama”, not Mommy.
ETA: Same as @Alyce
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like many of you I live in the South and have heard men called Daddy all my life. I had another take on this, however.
I called my father “Daddy” as a child then “Dad” as I grow up. After he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s he eventually stopped responding to Dad. In conversation I was able to connect better with him if I called him Daddy. Eventually, he no longer recognized me as his child or finally, as a person at all. The doctor explained that deep memory pathways were some of the last to go.
I referred to him as Dad or my father to others. I can’t help but wonder if something similar is happening here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve known quite a few men and women from the South who still use the term “daddy”. But they don’t do it in this creepy way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never realized this was a southern thing but it makes sense since both sets of my grandparents are from the south. My mom still calls her dad daddy as well. So interesting the culture origins of these things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think a grown woman calling her father “daddy” is necessarily gross but the context is important. For those words to come from the POTUS, it is indeed gross. And embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah….I mean, if it was in private ok fine. But it’s just weird for him to repeat it in an anecdotal way, in front of a crowd no less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’ve got it. I worked with my mother when I took a summer job before going to college. I wasn’t calling her mom in front of anyone – certainly not mommy.
But I say this as someone who has called their parents by their first names half the time since I was young because I learned quickly it got their attention faster than hearing “mom!” or “dad!” in a crowded store with a bunch of other moms and dads around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Kitten, I think that’s the distinction– the way he repeated it. But I don’t think it sounded sexualized as much as infantilized, which is a whole other problem with Ivanka
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to think he said/says that stuff because he thinks it humanizes him. Clueless as always and unable to relate to people, even his kids, like a normal person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If my Dad said I called him daddy like that at a press conference or meeting I think I would kill him. It kind of makes her seem 10 years old. My Dad would have never done that kind of thing though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s not the fact that she calls him “daddy” in private that I have an issue with, it’s the fact that he’s talking about her like she is a little girl. I mean, if this was being said by someone you didn’t know, you would expect a 7 year old girl to come skipping on stage. Not a grown ass woman.
And this is a woman who loves for us to think of her as an empowered, strong “working woman”, one who shares a stage with Angela Merkel and Christine Largard, but yet she’s fine with her “daddy” infantilizing her in this way. I’d be furious if I was her. And to be honest I’m furious as a woman to have another woman spoken about this way by the president. But obviously not surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our 22 year old daughter calls me Momma and her father Daddy. She grew up in Texas, and has called us that her entire life.
My mother, who is 68 years old, called her parents the same thing up until the day each of them passed away.
It’s just a cultural thing in our case. Not a gross thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Momma and Daddy is what I say
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We occassionally still call our Dad ‘Daddy’ (my sister does it especially sweetly when she needs something). And it’s what we write on cards to him. I don’t think that’s the worst bit to be worried about, in all honesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay yes, of course it’s not weird to call your father Daddy if you want to. What IS f*cking weird is when your dad is talking about you, says you called him dad, then corrects himself to say you called him “daddy” and then repeats it. He made a very big point of making sure that crowd knew she said “daddy,” and it was disgusting. I dry-heaved watching that video. I think it’s clear that the disgusting part here is Trump, not Ivanka, at least in this instance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To each their own with how they refer to family members, but in terms of Cheeto and Complicit Barbie, my first thought was…ick. Their relationship is already icky/creepy to me, and this added another level to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I call my mother “mommy” or “mama” sometimes, still. I call my father by more formal titles because we’re estranged, but I’ve had friends that used “daddy.” It’s more common depending on the area, particularly in the rural south. IMO, by itself, it’s not fundamentally creepy. It’s the use of it in a public forum (she’s a grown woman, and you’re the POTUS, for Christ’s sakes) with these two and their questionable, unsettling history that makes it gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right?” This gave me dry heaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Better than “Daddy, can I come with you?’I like that, right?” anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh puke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Could any woman “come with him”? Pass me the barf bag
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah coming from him it doesn’t feel wholesome or cute. Just creepy. Especially since he has previously sexualized her out of his own mouth as well.
I’ll never forget him saying the thing they have in common is sex. That haunts me. Why? Why God? What is going on with those two?
*stares into the void*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha…I will join you in that void staring. The psychological dynamics of that whole extended family are just incredible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also notice the veiled insult to Nebraska.
“Where are we going?”
“Nebraska.”
Can almost hear a muffled, “Oh. Never mind!” next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*North Dakota. But yeah, political kissing cousin to Nebraska.
And not exactly the luxurious-tropical-island-spa-resort destination that Princess Nagini was hoping for, I’m sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just another opportunity to sell her branded wares to Daddy’s fanbase. Wonder how many ran off to order her fragrance or hunt down her fashions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Princess Nagini has sway over daddy. The mistake is that people bought the brand and believed she would be a force for good, but that’s just the pretty packaging over the polished turd. Princess Nagini believes in and supports everything he does and sees nothing wrong with his bad behavior. That video, which is so many levels of EWWWWW! is them.
As for Ryan and other GOP leaders being visibly annoyed, wouldn’t it be marvelous if there was something they could do about it? Oh wait, there is! The House Oversight Committee could stop wasting my tax dollars on Benghazi emails and get the corrupt Princess Nagini out of the White House. They could also impeach daddy too while they’re at it. Who knew they had such power? Why anyone who ever bothered to read the Constitution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
X10000000
So many of us raised the warning flag that she was a mini-me and exactly like her dad but we kept getting push back that she’s only being a supportive daughter or is a victim. I neither consider Ivanka nor Melania victims. They have money, agency, privilege. They are grown-arsed women who like the money and power Trump provides them. Just like his two sons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was raised to pander to him for money. The boys do it too, Don Jr will probably go to jail because of pandering to his father. There is no morality here, only the desperate family scramble to get the money Trump controls. Is the relationship with Ivanka incestuous? Yes. A man does not go on Howard Stern and call his daughter a “piece of ass” or go on mid-morning TV and announce that sex is what he has in common with his daughter unless the relationship is incestuous. Ivanka was never a force for good; she’s just taking care of herself. They are repellent people, but really there isn’t enough therapy in the world to make those three normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do wonder if boundaries have been crossed between him and Ivanka. The Mango Madman seems to be a sociopath. So I don’t think he has any regard for societal norms. He kinda sorta complies with them when he has to. So I wonder…I really do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t John Kelly supposed to be deciding access to 45 or is Plastic Barbie the exception? I saw her introduction in North Dakota on the news and it made me gag. It just confirmed that she’s always around him to burp him, change him and boost his ego by letting him pat her on the a** once in a while. What a sick relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Kelly? Who is this John Kelly? Princess Nagini knows not of this John Kelly. Princess Nagini will do as Princess Nagini sees fit. She will swallow this john Kelly whole!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ light purple : great comment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has not seen him in a while, but she thinks he is doing okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was just going to say the same thing. Kelly isn’t doing his job. Also read yesterday that the look on their faces was because Trump had agreed to the debt ceiling deal with the Democrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The poor guy probably had to go to the bathroom and thought she was safely back at her desk but she faked him out with a My Size Barbie while hiding behind the door.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL lightpurple.
Yeah Kelly was supposedly restricting access to him, but she keeps managing to weasel her way in. The “oh so spontaneous!” interview interruptions were so blatantly planned, especially when she brings her kids in to make him seem like a nice old grandpa. Never mind that grandpa is wrecking things left and right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect Ivanka still has special privileges regarding access to Trump. Access even Kelly cannot restrict.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People in the White House are afraid of her and Jared. They tag team people they don’t like and then manipulate 45 to get rid of them. He will never go too far against them and by proxy Jared. They meangirl and are passive aggressive in front of 45 while the enemy is standing right there. The people who are gone are the people they wanted to be gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose, my sister has an in law who is Secret Service assigned to the White House. Ivanka is despised. She expects agents to carry things like diaper bags for her and to clean up her kids. She’s arrogant and demanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her saying “daddy” isn’t as odd as him saying he liked it. Good thing I haven’t eaten breakfast yet. I won’t level the accusation of “incest” because I don’t get that icky of a vibe. However, he just loves when any attractive woman adores him. Ivanka his even better than most because she’s HIS attractive woman. As in, he made her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ultimate in narcissism, huh? *vomit*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeap narcissism just like fictional character Cersei Lannister loves Jaime Lannister only because he is a beautiful reflection of herself. Except the Trumps are real people. Gag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said this many times, but I hate the “incest” jokes – hugely insensitive to people who have suffered that kind of sexual abuse.
And it’s SO obvious that he adores her because of how she looks – not because he wants to have sex with her, but because she is his and “beautiful and sexy” are the only qualities he finds worthy of compliments in a woman. He’s saying it because he literally thinks it’s the greatest thing he can say about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it speaks to his lack of emotional maturity or depth. Just like the nicest thing he can say about a person is that they are “high quality.” He seems to have a very limited/limiting view of people and zero compassion, warmth or empathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t make incest jokes. I sincerely believe that Donald Trump and his eldest daughter have had an abusive, incestual relationship. I don’t find it funny. I find it sad and gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s talked in public in public interviews since she was a teenager about how he’d be dating her if they weren’t related and has commented many times about how sexy and beautiful he finds her and her body. Any father who makes comments like those is perverted and is something to worry about. The pictures of him touching and the way he looks at her are very disturbing. I dislike Ivanka very much, but I hope she wasn’t a victim of her father sexual desire and obsession with her. No, it’s not funny, but there’s a big chance there was sexual abuse or there could be incest between the two of them. There’s lots of signs it happened
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The King of Lies and Fake News said that he would date Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter. There are photos of Ivanka dancing on her father’s lap when she was a teen(the other people in the photo were looking at them like they were crazy). He doesn’t adore her because of how she looks. He has inappropriate feelings for his daughter. It’s also creepy how she gazes at her father like he is the love of her life.
There is a video where he moves his hands down her body, and Ivanka pushed him away(not because it was inappropriate, but because it was happening in front of the cameras) and she laughed it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t assume it’s a joke, honestly. His behavior and commentary toward her is pretty uncomfortably inappropriate. I fully suspect some form of sexual abuse went on in that home for years, even if it was never to the extent of penetrative rape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rumors in New York were constant about them. Her boyfriends were few and far in between, and they were random.
But that isn’t why. Young girls didn’t like to be around him and a lawsuit by a 13-year-old accusing him of rape and punching her disappeared though he was very close to the man who was prosecuted for pedophilia. So many things about him are known and whispered about but since his circle is made of very sketchy characters and vulgar mobsters he has cover.
He was possessive of her and behaved as if he owned her. Always touching and cuddling in a way that seemed off. She seemed dependent on him, and their closeness was creepy. He told people he was sexually attracted to her when she was very young not once but a few times at different ages.
It is something I didn’t want to believe but rumors for years and years coupled with everything else even publicly now makes it harder to ignore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Send her to the Keys. Show daddy how brave his little girl is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is anyone ever NOT visibly annoyed by Ivanka?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m visibly annoyed by my knowledge of her existence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that he is too stupid to even pretend like she is a grown woman with a brain. If my father ever told an anecdote like that, about me, I would be mortified. And furious. I mean…’daddy can I come with you’…way to demean your golden child.
This is 50 shades of gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“50 shades of gross” ought to be the title of a book about their relationship. Thanks for making my morning with that phrase!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he’s said, on tv, that he’d like to date her. He agreed with Howard Stern that she was “a piece if ass.” Photos abound of him groping her starting when she was a preteen. There’s even one of them lying on a bed together when she’s an early teen. Maybe she’d accuse him of sexual abuse if she didn’t enjoy the power and money and other perks that accrued.
As for the quote, trump lies and embellishes every time he opens his ugly anus mouth, so who knows how the conversation went. It sounds like them, but whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. He infantalizes her, and then sexualizes her. That’s what makes it all so creepy.
What actually gets me the most about this story is the “can i go with you? ” followed by “where are you going?” bit, because that just suggests that her primary concern is to be with her daddy, and that she has no idea what is even going on………which may or may not be true? But it’s the whole point for Trump: his sexy little baby girl only wants to be by daddy’s side ‘cos he’s such a hero. barf!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that struck me, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vom they are so vile
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I being pervy by detecting a distinct sexual note in that little anecdote? 😦😦
This family is a deep stain on Americas history that will take another 50 years to remove. Unbe-fucking-leivable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Pretty much most of the world that wasn’t running from Irma was made nauseous by that little speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read an article about all the sexualizing going on in that family, the inappropriate relationship between Daddy and his little creation, and the effect it has on Dumb and Dumber, who have been raised to view their sister as Daddy’s side piece. Plus Jared is like a third wheel. And Melania is a wheel that fell off the bus. One web site even questioned who fathered Ivanka’s children!!! Seems absolutely crazy and over the line. But the whole world is uncomfortable with the way Daddy manhandles her, and always has. Very, very sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In an interview with her sitting right next to her, he was asked what they had in common, and his answer was sex. Her reaction was strange, and then he changed his answer.
Not in a million years would my father say that about any us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make the Lannisters look functional
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Trumps are riding the GOT incest wave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are the tag team from hell. Both repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty common in the south to call your father ‘daddy’ well into adulthood, and I’ve even heard men do it. That said, when Donald and Ivanka do it, it’s definitely icky.
I thought Gen. Kelly was clamping down on Ivanka’s unannounced drop in visits. Yesterday was a fun day on Twitter, watching deplorables heads explode bc Trump sided with Schumer and Pelosi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re New Yorkers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve lived in the South for 66 years. It’s not that common as far as I can see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it. This is what you wanted, Republicans! Anything but Hillary!
LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just gagged reading “daddy can I come?” And “I liked that” comment. The way he views women, including his own daughter, is just soooo creepy. She’s not an exception to his creepiness and perviness, she’s the shining example of how little he cares about women outside of their looks and how they cater to him. And she seems to lap it up. What a gross dynamic 🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That did sound like a line from a bad porno. Yeesh. I deserve better than to be subjected to the ickiness of this trashy family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Radley: we all deserve better. I think about the fact that my son will have to learn about this disgrace of a presidency when he’s in school and it just makes me sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I almost puked when I kept seeing this. I’d be so embarrassed if my father talked about me like that in front of all those people. He was talking like she’s a toddler. Give princess a toy, beautiful chocolate cake, and a 2 scoop ice cream sundae and keep her out of important government meetings
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Complicity Barbie is a great name for what her role is in the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a hunch that “Complicity Barbie” will be THE bestselling Halloween costume for women in 2017. Followed by Kellyanne “Look what alcoholism does to your face and brain” Conway. Actually, I think all of this year’s costumes will be related to the Disgrace in Chief and his offspring/helpers/minions.
“IT” might as well throw in the towel now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there any part of her physically that hasn’t been tweaked to Daddy’s specifications? His behavior concerning her is revolting, and she laps it up. So gross, so gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This^^^ He can’t stop talking about how important boobs are. Somebody famous asked to be removed from his dinner table at some function because ALL HE COULD DO was rate all the women on their boobage. We all knew what kind of twisted imbecile he is and he got elected anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t he say on Stern’s show that his wife’s chest would determine whether he’d stay with her, should she have an accident?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He brags about it and says look what I made proudly and publicly. The way he views women and that tape and his remarks about Tiffany’s legs and chest as a toddler add up to something unsavory. There are just too many things to overlook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Divide et impera.
Divide them and rule them.
That is what Trump/Plastic Barbie are doing. They annoy the Republicans and side with the Democrats – this time. Next time it will be the other way around.
Hopefully Republicans and Democrats will smell that ratty strategy and team up some time soon.
Do not believe that Plastic Barbie and Trump don’t plan dear daughters “say hello” drop-ins into Daddy’s meetings. That is well-planned by both of them.
Not calling him “Big Daddy” yet like any good southern daughter of a racist slaver-plantation owner daddy would do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I think you give them too much credit. Not sure if they have the capacity to be so cunning. Unless someone else is pulling the strings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, Esmom. drump and Grifter Barbie are more on the level of village idiots who aren’t sure why they ended up in the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the explanation is FAR more simple.
My theory is that the deal with Schumer and Nancy was merely a way to get back at Paul Ryan for his latest criticism of Trump’s pardoning of Arpaio. I don’t think 45 is even remotely strategic or cunning and we all know that he doesn’t know shit about legislation; but he IS reactive, petty, and extremely vindictive.
Remember that Paul Ryan was publicly condemning the Dems’ plan for a short-term debt ceiling hike calling it “disgraceful” prior to Dump agreeing with the Dems.
I gotta say, 45 sure knows how to humiliate these sorry-ass Republicans and I don’t feel even remotely bad for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Kitten. Trumps siding with the democrats had nothing to do with the actual issue, he just wanted to get back at Ryan and McConnell for not being good lap dogs. For once, his petty ways work in our favor, but he is still a petty idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do like hearing that Republicans are fed up with her. The sooner she and her husband are gone, the better. Kelly needs to clean house (both figuratively and literally because I’m sure these people leave a trail of slime wherever the go).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won’t leave until they want to move. Their power terrifies people so that they won’t go against them. She claimed she would leave in 2 years. I agree, but it won’t be back to NYC it will be in federal handcuffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the way 45 worships his daughter and how this administration is like “House of Cards” if the writers had taken acid. I would not be surprised if what causes 45′s downfall is Ivanka throwing him under the bus, to protect herself and Jared. This is all speculation of course, but I get the impression Ivanka and Jared are very ambitious and are just playing along for now. If there is anything that would destroy 45′s world it would be to have his favourite child turn on him. She knows exactly what she is doing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She won’t protect Jared. She’ll throw Jared under first, then daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I would ever stick up for Barbie, but as the adult daughter of a sometimes violent, emotionally abusive man, I see lots of shades of that in her behavior. Whenever the father goes off the rails, ‘daddy’s girls’ will often step in to try to deflect the bad behavior, or draw attention away from it. Its a weird mix of love/fear, along with the desperate need to keep the man’s ego happy. God forbid if anyone say anything that he feels makes him look bad or feel bad about something he’s done. Then there is a hell to pay behind closed doors of the likes few can imagine and guess what? You’re usually the one who gets to pay for it. So you step in and do whatever you can to mediate the situation. Its self-preservation, in a way. And being the favorite in a situation like that is such a double-edges sword. Yeah, you get perks, but you also get the fires of hell rained down on you, too.
That being said, the whole family is disgusting and I hate that she has been touted as the feminist wonderkind she absolutely is not. Her role in all this is simply perpetuating all the crap women have had to deal with since the beginning of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More annoying to me is the fact that she (and that demented daddy of hers) has no understanding how Washington works, that this meeting was addressing issues that affect millions of Americans regarding Harvey relief and the debt ceiling. All because she wants to pretend she has political sway for her vanity project for maternity leave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tange let her into the meeting to disarm the Repubs and be defiant.
Also to hit back at an NYT article that said she was useless. Reportedly it upset him, so he gave Complicity Barbie a win with the debt ceiling as a wittle gift, so no one talks mean about her again!
Indulgent Daddy’s indulgent gaze gave me the dry heaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t think for one minute that she dropped into the meeting spontaneously. Trumper asked her to do that, I bet, to break up the flow so the GOP wouldn’t get their footing and attack his debt ceiling decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a power move that they concocted, and I am sure it was her idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never understood why Ivanka & Jared are allowed to have White House positions. There are statutes against nepotism in the Federal Government. How are they getting away with this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same way they get away with everything. They break the law and Republicans in Congress are too weak and/or complicit to hold them accountable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably being ignored, similar to the Emoluments Clause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The entire ethics office pretty much resigned because they were being ignored & on the way out, they made it clear the amount of corruption around Ivanka was staggering. But the House Oversight Committee has more important things to do, like waste more money on looking for Hillary’s emails and trying to stop Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC they aren’t being paid and that is how they are getting around this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the very least Jared’s security clearances should have been revoked, like, months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Daddy can I go with you?” And he likes it ?!? BAAAAARF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look maybe calling your father “daddy” is more common in the south. I call mine daddy as well and I’m southern, so there you go, but they (the Trumpsters) aren’t southern. The main reason this makes me want to puke is his “…I like that” comment. He’s said things about Ivanka in the past that rub me the wrong way and I find pervy and un-fatherly and this just got added to the list. The whole thing, the whole family is gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were peeved because of the deal Trumpkin was cutting with the Dems. I’m sure they were back to kissing up to Ivanka by the next cocktail hour–which no doubt featured Moscow Mules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The party did a make nice article about her being a leader on tax reform. He retweeted it this morning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka calls her father “daddy” and wants to go with him to work, and Pence calls his wife “mother” and won’t be alone with any other woman. Which is wierder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. It’s close but I’d say Pence calling his wife “mother” is creepier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband heard about ‘Mother’ and how he can’t be alone with a woman, ever. His response was that the guy seems messed up. So, veep and Mother for the win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone once commented that Aristotle Onassis was shorter than Jackie. The response was, when he stands on his money he’s taller. That’s the thing about trump. Without money he wouldn’t get a second look from a woman. Let’s check off his attributes-ugly face, anus mouth, strawlike birdnest on his head, grating voice, protruding belly, fat ass, and given his constant boasting and overcompensating a dick the size of a cocktail weenie. He’s got some cojones rating women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, ugh, ugh.
“Daddy, can I go with you,” Ivanka-speak for, “Daddy, I have nothing to do at the White House, even though I pretend to be vital to the administration. I’m bored, Daddy. I can only do so many pap walks with the children or wearing new outfits. Can I come with you so I can look important?” Daddy, “Okay, honey. I’m going to South Dakota.” Ivanka, “South Dakota? Oh, okay, I guess it’s better than being stuck in my multi-million-dollar home with the children, and at least it looks good for me to be by your side, like my expertise on the tax reform code referenced in your speech is needed.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s gotta get in a 16-hour day so she can post about it! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I called my father Daddy till he passed at 84 and I’d like nothing better than to see him walk through the door to a giant Daddy right now. Not Southern, either. There are so many other substantial things to worry about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the rural south, all of my adult cousins , male and female, called their father “daddy.” Mothers aren’t called “mommy,” though, by adult children. Even my friend who lives in Atlanta and has a high-powered job flying all over the world called her dad “daddy.” But she called her mom, “Mother.”
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton call their fathers “Daddy.” Reba’s dad has passed, but it’s sweet to listen to her in interviews still talk about him. She really loved him, lost him to ill health, and then a year later got hit with a divorce by her cheating husband, and still maintained her dignity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll give her a pass on calling him daddy, ONLY because it’s not unheard of to me. My mom was in her 40′s when my grandpa died, and she called him daddy her whole life. There was nothing icky or gross going on between them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmph annoyed eh? If it were Chelsea or Malia butting in, there would be a straight out impeachment or ethics hearing demanded from the Republicans! So annoy away Complicit Princess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely and the surrogates always say Melania is off limits and who talks about children in that way? About Barron.
YOU DO! They were awful racist disgusting pigs about the Obamas. Even now they try to drag Malia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is John Kelly? I thought that he was limiting Ivanka and Jared’s access to The King of Lies and Fake News. Those were just stories that John Kelly leaked to make himself look good. What stands out about Ivanka is how much she has changed her appearance to look like someone her father would date. Didn’t Eric announce that his wife was pregnant? I wouldn’t put it past Ivanka to purposely get pregnant to steal attention from her brother.
Everybody loves Ivanka? Like who? Her father does these horrible things and she responds by releasing positive articles about herself.
It’s being reported that Nancy Pelosi has indirectly taken control of the King of Lies and Fake News’ twitter account. Supposedly she said that the King of Lies and Fake News needs to protect DACA and then the King of Lies and Fake News tweeted that he is not taking any action on DACA. He also called Pelosi and Schumer this morning before the tweet. What worries me is what Pelosi and Schumer offered The King of Lies and Fake News for his cooperation. Did Pelosi and Schumer promise to stop the Trump Russian investigation? The press seems to think that the King of Lies and Fake News made the deal with Pelosi and Schumer to punish the GOP for not cooperating with him, but would the King of Lies and Fake News work with the Democrats if they made a promise on the Trump Russian investigation?
In other news,
Donald Jr is testifying before the Senate today(the one that Grassley sits on)
Devin Nunes is hijacking the HIC Trump Russian investigation for a third time(his mission this time is to discredit the dossier) and no one is stopping him.
FB said that it sold ads to a Russian troll company last year. I don’t understand why everyone acts surprised, they successfully hacked our 2016 election, so why does the press seem to think that they aren’t doing that now or won’t do it now and in 2018 and 2020?
Devos may rescind Title IX guidelines(offers protections for sexual harassment, assaults, and transgenders). Did you know that Devos also made college investigations into sexual assaults less transparent and threatened to cut funds and resources for sexual assaults at colleges? This Trump administration is cruel and evil. Where is their compassion? Where is Ivanka when Devos is making decisions like this?
Putin is acting like a peacemaker in regards to NK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe John Kelly has been leaking any stories to the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Kelly has most definitely been leaking those positive stories about how he is the adult in the WH. The stories said that John Kelly set up all of these terms to limit Ivanka’s access to her father, and then yesterday we find out that it wasn’t true because Ivanka has been popping in and out of the meetings her father is having. John Kelly is just as unstable and complicit as everyone else in the WH. He claimed to stop the leaks, but it looks like he is one of the leakers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Democrats don’t control the investigations, they are the minority party. All of the committee chairs are Republicans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is not complicit Barbie, but the Republicans who see it all, and allow such foulness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t call my dad ‘Daddy’ but I don’t think it’s inherently gross. It’s made so by people who have a kink about it projecting sexual innuendo. There are some circumstances when it can be sexual and gross, others where it’s a wheedling spoiled little girl thing, others where it’s just a way of referring to someone’s dad. I do think the Trump and Ivanka dynamic is unsettling at best, which makes the ‘daddy’ thing kind of creepy/unsettling, but it’s not really cool to police other people’s language or judge their relationships just because the Trumps are bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He pretty much forced her to get on stage while saying how much everyone loves her. Saying she asked Daddy if she could go on the trip,then calling her “honey” and “baby,” as he yanks her to him so he could kiss her is strange. He’s definitely a little too interested in his daughter. Embarassing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Swat his hand, again and again, Melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fires, hurricanes, threats from NK, Russians interfering in our government and elections, and The Trump administration dismantling and destabilizing every aspect of our government(even the checks and balances put in place to limit the King of Lies and Fake News isn’t working anymore because of the GOP are complicit). The economy got a fake boost in numbers (Tom Price and Icahan are being investigated for using their positions in the WH to help their stocks do well and who knows what other people in that WH are doing the same thing that Price and Icahan did), so you can’t even trust what is being reported.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin says that he and Donald are not bride and groom. Donald would never wish anyone in the room to see him as gay. Putin must be so delighted in his choice of POTUS when it comes to destabilizing the world, opening wide for his ambition. The two even speak in code. Don’t bomb NKorea, because Russia shares a border.
Perhaps this is where our democracy fails. If our president cannot distinguish between Austria and any other country that starts with the letter A… I surmise that the citizens of the USA must be as uneducated as he. Yeah, give us another chesty photo, Putin, and Trump will kiss your ass. SCOTUS walked into center stage by being a bully/celebrity. Both of them are most clever at the game, bullies extraordinaire. This appeals to “poor pitiful men” and the women who support their status and God’s chosen sex. (Peals of laughter – who really believes that women came out of a man’s body?) And they use the media to control the conversation. Sorry, the media allowed this to get out of hand because they love Schilling celebrity for all the damn commercials. Free speech, ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Why, the investigation into Price actually goes back to whether he used his congressional position to benefit his stocks. He was proposing or blocking bills based on how they would impact his holdings and using insider trading. The investigation has extended to include things he has done at HHS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re annoyed by her? Really? If they observed the nepotism laws and stood up to El Cheeto to keep her & her husband out they wouldn’t have this problem. You reap what you sow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. I hope they like crow, because ole Mitch and Munster Ryan are going to be eating a steady diet of bird pie from here on out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one delightful part of this fiasco is seeing the once gleeful little Munster and turtle experience some humiliation. I guess taking away grandma’s Medicaid to fund tax cuts for the super wealthy just isn’t easy after all. SAD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trust and confidence that the media has had in Ivanka has puzzled me for a long time. She is her father’s daughter, as as the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Does her attractive model look somehow trick people into believing that there is goodness and empathy on the inside? Because other than some media sound bites, there is nothing else to convince me into believing she has Americans interests at heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pleasing Daddy is Ivanka’s game. She went so far with Celebrity Apprentice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Oliver said it is because people think she looks like she smells nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse