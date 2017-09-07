Republican leaders ‘were visibly annoyed’ by Ivanka Trump’s presence

Embed from Getty Images

Most of us out here in the cheap seats have been annoyed by Complicity Barbie for the better part of a year. The dream that precious Ivanka Trump would be a moderating influence on her father died a swift death back in 2016. No one even pretends that Ivanka actually has any sway on her father anymore – we just acknowledge that she’s the glossy, complicity, baby-whispering plastic face placed there to distract and mollify the masses. It’s not working. The extent to which it isn’t working it really funny though. For months now, Ivanka has been doing “unscheduled drop-ins” when her father is in the middle of interviews or meetings. She generally appears late in the meeting or interview, baby-whispers something she hopes will come across as sexy/docile, and then she just serves as a distraction for whatever unhinged thing Bigly is saying or doing. When Ivanka dropped by an important meeting with Congressional leaders on Wednesday, it did not go well.

Ivanka Trump interrupted a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders Wednesday, much to the annoyance of the Republicans present. In the midst of talks in the Oval Office over raising the debt ceiling, involving leading Republicans and Democrats, along with Trump, the president’s daughter stepped in and derailed the negotiations, according to a Democratic aide. “Toward the end of the meeting Ivanka Trump entered the Oval Office to ‘say hello’ and the meeting careened off topic. Republican leaders were visibly annoyed by Ivanka’s presence,” NBC News reported the aide as saying. The talks ended with Trump siding with Democratic leaders, who called for merely a three-month debt-limit increase, tied to Hurricane Harvey relief, rather than the much longer hike that Republicans had called for. Only hours before the meeting, House Speaker Paul Ryan slammed the request of leading Democrats—House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—for a short-term increase. It’s not clear what role, if any, the president’s daughter played in the substance of the meeting. One administration source told NBC News that the president had invited his daughter to talk about child care tax credits. But her presence still appears to have riled Republicans.

[From Newsweek]

As I said, Ivanka does this a lot, especially when her father is doing interviews. I think she believes she’s being a helpful distraction, that her mere presence helps soothe her father’s rantings. But when Congressional Republicans are like “MOVE YOUR COMPLICIT ASS” maybe it’s time to stop with the unscheduled drop-ins.

Meanwhile, Complicity Barbie traveled to North Dakota with her father yesterday. In the middle of his speech, Bigly said: “By the way, Ivanka Trump. Everybody loves Ivanka. Sometimes they’ll say, ‘You know, he can’t be that bad a guy’ — look at Ivanka. No, come on up, honey. She’s so good. She wanted to make the trip. She said, ‘Dad, can I go with you?’ She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right? ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I said, ‘Yes, you can.’ ‘Where are you going?’ ‘North Dakota.’” Complicity Barbie still calls him “daddy.” Think about that and let the ickiness wash over you. There’s video too:

Trump on Ivanka: "She actually said, ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’ I like that, right?" (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/0wqBs1UtE6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2017

