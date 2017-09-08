Kate Winslet on the accusations against Woody Allen: ‘I don’t know anything, really’

By now, I think we’re all familiar with the accusations against Woody Allen. Dylan Farrow, his now-adult daughter, came forward in 2014 to say that he molested her as a child. There was an investigation at the time – in the middle of Woody and Mia Farrow’s messy split – and no charges were brought. Woody has always maintained that nothing happened, although every time he speaks, it’s another reminder why people believe he’s a creep with a thing for underage girls. Before Woody debuted a film at the Cannes Film Festival last year, his son Ronan Farrow wrote an op-ed, once again calling Woody a child molester. Ronan timed the op-ed perfectly so Woody was dealing with those headlines throughout Cannes.
When Dylan Farrow first came out in 2014 with her op-ed, it was at the height of Woody’s Blue Jasmine Oscar campaign. He wasn’t campaigning, but Cate Blanchett was and she didn’t say much about the situation. Cate ended up winning the Oscar. I personally think it would pretty difficult to “cancel” every actor who has ever worked with Woody, although I do side-eye the crap out of every actor who has worked with after Dylan’s 2014 op-ed, a list that includes Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively (who handled the Dylan questions very badly), Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake and… Kate Winslet. Winslet filmed a movie with Woody last fall, and it has a name: Wonder Wheel. When Kate was asked about working with Woody given Dylan’s accusations, her answer was not great.
NYT: Did the allegations against Woody Allen give you pause?
Winslet: Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.
“As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false.” This is more or less what Cate Blanchett said, although I was more forgiving of Cate because she had already filmed Blue Jasmine and was winning awards for it before Dylan wrote her op-ed. Kate Winslet is making a conscious choice, and has already made a conscious choice to NOT believe Dylan and Ronan Farrow. That’s Winslet’s right, to not believe Dylan. But own that and talk about why you don’t believe her. Winslet is aiming to be uncontroversial, to NOT make news, to not have quotes about Woody all over the place. Good luck with that.
Also: I sincerely hope Justin Timberlake (who is also in Wonder Wheel) gets asked the same questions. I’m uncomfortable with the way that journalists expect only the actresses to answer for choosing to work with Woody. Wonder Wheel premieres at the New York Film Festival next month, so I hope all of the assembled journalists have a lot of questions for JT.
You just dropped off my list of admirable women Kate.
Mine too.
She is choosing her career over a stand against sexual violence. That is her choice, she has the right make it, but she damn well ought to own it.
nailed it
Exactly.
F*ck her. I’m never paying to watch one of her movies again. I was never going to see that one anyway, as Woody Allen is already on my black list.
Yeah that was a terrible answer. I get that there’s two sides to every story. However, putting the allegations in context with Woody’s own behavior in having sexualized and eventually marrying his step-daughter, it’s obvious he has boundary issues. Therefore the benefit of the doubt goes to Dylan.
Bottom line, I wouldn’t work with him. And I sure as hell wouldn’t work with Polanski who is a child rapist. I mean come on. Where is the line? She should be ashamed.
She’s not even choosing her career. She already has a career and will continue to have one whether she works with WA or not. Which makes it even worse.
ia Godwina, she already has an Oscar. And let’s not pretend that Allen’s films are even good anymore. His last decent film was Midnight in Paris. Blue Jasmine was a poor remake of A Streetcar Named Desire that was elevated thanks to exceptional performances from Cate Blanchett and Sally Hawkins. But I don’t know why anyone is surprised by this, Kate had no problem working with Polanski either.
ditto. im sick of this tolerance and total lack of a moral compass. you believe victims and stand with them or you dont. there is no middle ground here. and YES, call out the male actors too, its not just on us women. this stuff makes me so sad. as a survivor its a constant reminder that most people genuinely do not give a shit about victims. hollywood is filled with a bunch of sell outs who have no conscience when it comes to getting more $$$, awards or exposure. career over conscience. gross gross gross
Between this and her wishy washy response to taking about pay equity issues I am done with her.
Ugh, what’d she say about pay equity issues?
Her comments are so wrong on so many levels, namely, what Allen and Polanski are like as directors is irrelevant to their personal and possibly criminal behavior.
That’s like me continuing to patronize the chef at my local steakhouse, after I learn he’s a sex offender, and saying, “Well I don’t know anything about all that, but the man can grill a dang good steak – so I’m here all day for it.”
I know people have problems with Susan Sarandon, but she is one of the few high profile people who came out and said on the record Allen sexually assaulted Dylan. Most HW types were bending over backwards to give him a pass, but she didn’t. I’ll always give her credit for that.
Yep. I know Sarandon has her issues, but I’ve always admired the fact she’s not afraid to call people out like that. Even when she was younger and less established, she was willing to risk damaging her career in order to say the things everyone else was happy to sweep under the rug.
But she didn’t vote for Clinton, so you have to hate her now /sarcasm
She worked against my rights as a woman and a person of color and said Trump would be better for us. He’s not. She also voted for the green party and jill Stein both of whom were accused of racism and abuse by her former VP candidate.
So being a stopped clock on one issue does not exonerate her in my eyes.
And she sure had no issue with Hugo Chavez as many white idealists dont. This has little to do with Clinton. Shes a smug jerk who only half educates herself on topics but speaks as an expert
yes, and imagine what would happen if more of them were decent and brave to say the same thing? perhaps it would be a small step towards stopping these men from getting a pass… wouldn’t that be nice
Gross Kate. Add in the name check of Polanski and she’s canceled for me. Inside eye all the Allen/Polanski admirers for sure. Just like I side eye people that work with known abusive pricks like David O Russel.
The Polanski part is enough to cancel her. He is an admitted child rapist who has been on the run for years rather than face up to what he did and take the the punishment he deserves.
This argument of ‘oh he was nice to me and we made a good movie so it doesn’t matter that he drugged and sodomized a child’ is so effing ridiculous.
Bye Kate you spineless Wagon.
Yup. Done and done with Kate.
Right? She sort of double-downed there. Bad enough to work with Woody and use the “well, I don’t really KNOW what happened” excuse, but to boldly bring up Polanski too? Gross.
Oh she doubled down. Read the damn trial transcripts from the Polanski court case Kate. Because I did and it proves he is a monster! She is repugnant.
I sincerely hope Justin Timberlake (who is also in Wonder Wheel) gets asked the same questions.
THANK YOU! I have no time for the women who have given these stupid answers (Winslet, Blanchett, Blake “antebellum” Lively) but the media is selective and sexist. What does Timberlake have to say? I’m also not letting two of my favourites off the hook (Hugh Jackman and Colin Firth). If the women have to wear this, so do you.
Amen.
YES! And while they’re at it, how about asking him how he balances work with parenting? Does he feel guilty when he leaves his child to pursue his career? And what is he wearing? Oh, and what are his diet and workout tips?
I made a conscious choice not to watch ANYTHING to do with him after he left Mia for her daughter. Everything else that’s come out since just makes my skin crawl. Then again, I’m a survivor. My father molested me. So it’s deeply personal to me. He’s a monster and I hate to think what he’s done to his two adopted daughters with Soon Yi. These people don’t change; they just move on to fresh victims
@ Grandjen *hugs*
I am sorry. I hope life is good for you now and that you survived.
These people are incredibly insensitive to defend two men who accused with mountains of evidence. Polanski groomed a girl and raped her. The evidence in there and he had to flee. It takes 30 minutes to read her testimony. She was lying when she doesn’t know the rumors about him had been around years BEFORE Dylan. That is not the kind of accusation that comes out of thin air and stays around added to his actions with Soon-Yi and his adopted daughters. She isn’t that stupid she doesn’t care. Their art is more important.
That is one of the things I hate about the industry is the insular thinking and rabid ambition that makes people make wrong decisions and breeds self-interested only behavior. You go to a party that is all anyone talks about so it is the culture of the city. It permeates LA and exaggerates the importance of entertainment in the grand scheme of things. Life goes on around the world without a care about them and their “art.” If Woody Allen or Roman Polanski never existed or were thrown out the industry who really cares? The world wouldn’t care.
But that is how dirty and depraved people in entertainment can be if they are successful, and people are making money then lewd behavior like this continues unchecked, and excuses are accepted no matter how flimsy or undeniable.
I won’t support her ever again because she knows it is true. She knows it! But she would be the first to condemn others with outrage but only if it doesn’t clash with her self-interest and not if there is a benefit.
I hate these “we don’t know” answers. What we do know is that he married the girl he was a father figure to and had naked pics of her when she was a teen (not sure if she was underage). Is that not creepy enough?! It reminds of the things with Trump and the accusations against him. From what we do know of the stuff he’s done and said, things aren’t right in the head with him.
I’m not sure why everyone is talking about believing the victims in such cases like Trump, Allen, Polanski, R. Kelly, Cosby, etc. All you have to do is believe THEM (the men). They have shown and told you who they are, TIME AND AGAIN.
Add Jackson to that list.
Apart from Polanski, was there any jail time for any sicko from HW?
Its tricky to say anything bad about Allen. You can not only get blacklisted but also you could end up on court. Cos nothing was proved.
It might be tricky once you sign on to work with him, but what I don’t get are actors who sign on in the first place. If working with WA goes against one’s principles (as it should IMO), there are ways to avoid doing so without poking the legal or reputation serpents. You are simply graciously not available/the script just isn’t graciously for you, if the offer comes.
Having witnessed such situations myself, there are ways to “preserve” these assholes’ reps and careers while also keeping one’s distance and own career intact–if folks aren’t the confrontational type (not everyone is). His current actors clearly just don’t give a fuck about the claims.
Exactly what I was thinking, Godwina.
(Although in this case, I strongly believe “non-confrontational actor in Hollywood” merely = “ambitious, self-serving, rationalizing coward-actor.”
There’s a lot more to it than that. Worth reading (it’s a long document mind) the Custody Ruling from 1993 – http://www.huffingtonpost.com/danny-shea/heres-the-1993-woody-alle_b_4746866.html
After reading this it is very clear to me exactly what he is. I do not watch his films and I wouldn’t put a client in one either.
I don’t understand why the Dylan issue is what people bring up in interviews. Because while I believe her (really, she has nothing to gain at all), he has never been to court for that. But he DID marry his daughter and he did take naked pictures of her when she was a kid. Is that not enough??? It’s absolutely gross at best and criminal at worst. And if you look at his films, this is who he is. A gross old dude.
I want interview questions to go back to “So what’s it like to shoot in Paris? How fun were the costumes?” because at least then I can still pretend that most of them aren’t insufferable. #askthemless
I can ignore Allen and Polanski and Cruise movies. But now I have to deal with this sh*t? Ugh.
His relationship with Soon Yi is reason enough to cancel him. It was so selfish and so incredibly damaging to a family he had been part of for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Would you socialize with someone who did that? I wouldn’t and most people I know wouldn’t either.
I was about to comment the same thing. Where are the articles where JT tries to poorly defend why he chose to work with Allen? Why are we only crucifying the women?
A lot of people just use the grey zone, that he was never charged so who knows, which is already lame. But she just doubled down by acknowledging his actions by coupling him with Roman P, and then defending working with both of them. I think we can cancel her.
Of course you know something. You know both of his own KIDS accused him and that he married another one and had a relationship with her while she was underage. Girl bye.
What more do they need, video or something? Those people are disgusting.
The truth is that they just don’t give a sh*t. They know, but they don’t care. Exhibit A : working with Polanski.
As did two darlings on this site and apparently perfect men : Pierce Brosnan and Ewan Mc Gregor (who, by the way, just like Winslet, doubled it down with working with Allen too). The latter managed to give cringeworthy interview,s during The ghostwriter promo, defending the genius Polanski. Christopher Waltz shot for Polanski, Steve Carell for Allen in the same movie as Stewart and Lively but funnily enough only these two are on every “side eye list” .
Someone already mentioned Hugh Jackman.
Neither of these ones is ever called out. Only the easy , annoying target Timberlake, or maybe Phoenix.
ughhhhhh the way she threw polanski’s name into the conversation makes me sick. like, you might not know one way or the other about woody allen (side eye) but polanski was LITERALLY CONVICTED OF RAPE. whats her excuse there??!?! but i guess because she had an extraordinary experience working with him who cares, right???
i’ve disliked her for a while and this just seals the deal. what a POS.
Add Steve Carrell and Jesse Eisenberg to that list.
It still bugs me that Blake and Kristen got all the questions about Woody when they were promoting their film, and Carell didn’t get asked once even though he did just as much press. I’m not bothered the actresses had to field those questions, just to clear, but it really bothers me that people are so selective about who has to answer for their choices and who gets to walk away like it never happened.
Why not ask them about the allegations and if they say “I dont know” ask them what they think about him marrying his step daughter. That alone should be enough to not work with someone.
Whenever anyone says, “we don’t know,” they are basically saying, “I think she’s lying.” I wish more interviewers would make that explicit. The fact that Woody Allen and Roman Polanski are “fantastic directors” does not mitigate the fact that they are also monstrous human beings.
All of this belongs on a tshirt. And I say this as someone who objectively can’t help admiring many of Polanski’s films (and has a soft spot for Manhattan and Radio Days).
I can almost understand why a up and coming actor or actress wants to work with a person like Allen or Polanski. They need the work and the exposure for their career
But why do so many high profile actors want to work with theses guys? Do they need the money? Also the last few Woody Allen films have not exactly been box office hits or win any Oscars. I just don’t get the appeal
I agree RBC. What I would like ideally, would be for ALL actors to refuse to work with him. I mean, literally, ALL actors. But that is never going to happen.
That said, I can see how it would be very hard for an up and coming actor to refuse to work with him, because despite being a disgusting human, he is also considered a prestigious director and that is a big “get” for a new actor.
But it would be EASY for a Blanchett, Winslett, Phoenix etc to turn him down. These are people that have great careers and are flooded with offers from great directors that DON’T rape children.
THIS.
Perhaps someone could ask her how she would feel if Ned Rocknroll ended up having an affair with and then marrying one of her kids? That might put it into a bit of context for her…
This is exactly the sort of mindset that enables high profile molesters to go on with their actions. And due to personal experience I am really upset at the moment because the reason why my own father did not and I am afraid still does not believe me that I got abused is because he knew that man from working experiences and he was always so professional.
By the way I am talking about Dr. Wurst, a professor of pyschiatry who used his social standing and professional staus to moleste children over decades.
What makes it worse is, that she threw in Polanski. There are quite specific descriptions of the rape out there that leave no room for any sort of ifs.
Done with her.
you’re so right here. their denial and tolerance is ENABLING and furthers the power abusers have and actively harms victims. they are actively participating in the perpetuation of rape culture whether they admit it or not. they need to be called out. its the only way.
You explained and nailed my train of thought even better than I did.
Xena, ITA.
OMG Wurst was a monster. I am so sorry.
If you are not a part of the solution, you are part of the problem. If you do not say something, it makes you complicit. Enough said!
As someone who has suffered abuse at 10, I am beyond disgusted with celebrities who look the other way when it comes to pedophiles like Allen and Polanski.
Most of these celebs don’t give a shit about working with sex offenders.
During the Oscar campaign for The Pianist numerous actors, directors, filmmakers signed a petition to exonerate Polanski for raping a minor.
Enough said.
polanski is the worst and they are all bending over backwards to work with his ‘genius” its totally sickening. i made the mistake of reading the report on that case and what he did to that child is pure evil. it is beyond my comprehension that someone could be so vile. it shouldnt have to affect your life directly for you to give a shit about a vulnerable child/human being and yet here we are. it is the measure of a person how they react to this type of evil. you cant talk your way out of it. also, the excuse that polanski had a hard life and endured terrible tragedy DOES NOT give him license to inflict pain and terror on anyone else, thats not how life works. im so sick of that excuse its insane.
And not only did he commit the crime, he then fled the country to avoid justice! He got to live his life and keep making movies, with no punishment. Then he acts the victim, like poor me, I can’t go back to the States. Ugh. I can see no way any decent person can justify working for a known fugitive child molester.
I read it too, and it is heartbreaking. Polanski was too casual about it for it to be the only time he raped a girl. She just dared to speak up. If she hadn’t, I am sure he would still be doing without any negative consequences.
Well, her choice. One of the things we can do is not buy from these people anymore and that’s what I and many in my social circle do. One more name on the ignore list
Ok guys. He wasn’t charged because the child psychologist at the time said it was mentally destroying Dillon and he recommended they stop proceedings. This was when she was just a little girl. The entire Farrow family has always maintained that it happened. Especially Dillan (Sp?)
Woody has twisted this to signify that he is innocent.
We all know Mia also found naked photos of one of her adopted daughters who Woody went on to marry and have children with.
Why we are questioning whether or not he is a molester is beyond me. And why a mother would ever choose to work with him is mind boggling. Or Roman Polanski. I can’t with sanctimonious Winslet. And I am ashamed of my beloved Blanchet.
Kate Winslet is disgusting for backing woody Allen and then also name checking Roman Polanski. She should turn it around and wonder what she would think if it happened to her family. I won’t be watching anything she does!!
His new movie has Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law and Timothee Chalamet… pretty much everyone in Hollywood jumps at the prospect to work with him. My admiration and respect goes to Susan Sarandon and Brie Larson who I heard rejected a part in his last movie.
The more I hear about Brie Larson, the more I admire her. I wish Emma Stone would have taken a similar approach.
Do we also need to cancel everyone who has crewed on his films and every cinema and streaming service that screens his films?
You only need to do what you think will help stop a child molester. It’s a conscience thing.
She canceled herself for me witht that quote about both child milestera being great to work wih. phuucccckkkkk you Kate
Translated: ‘I just turn a blind eye because it’ll make me more famous and rich, so who cares.’
I have zero respect for all the actors and actresses who worked with Woody after the op-ed, there is no excuse.
The only one I feel a little bad for is Elle Fanning, even though she’s 18 now, she so young and I put the blame on the adults around her not telling her any better.
She’s 19 and has been in Hollywood since she was what like 5? I’m sure she’s aware of the allegations, but like many have said already (yourself included), many of these actors and actresses turn a blind-eye because being in one of his films is seen to help their careers.
Not a good answer, Kate. Ugh.
I don’t understand why this site would be “more forgiving” of Cate Blanchett but they want to take Kate Winslet to task??? EVERYONE knew about the allegations against Woody Allen long before Dylan wrote her op-ed piece in 2014. So why give Cate Blanchett a pass? Isn’t that hypocrisy at it’s worst?
I didn’t give her a pass. She had a just adopted baby daughter at the time she gave her little speech ennobling him. I was beyond disgusted with her and later, Kristen Stewart too. I’m done with both of them and I was a big fan. Really discouraging to think either of them would even think of working with that scum. I guess I can put Elle on that list now.
Eh, I can see giving her a pass simply because yes, the allegations against Allen came out in the early 90s, but over a decade had elapsed with him continuing to make films and the allegations hadn’t been reported on in years. I wouldn’t say “everyone” knew about the allegations (though many people were probably aware of his creepy marriage to Soon-yi). Dylan’s letter brought everything back to the forefront. And Cate was campaigning for an Oscar at the time Dylan’s letter was published, so I’m not sure what else she could have done. I wish she had remained neutral, if anything, and I’m certainly disappointed that she praised him throughout the campaign, but I suppose I can’t really blame her (she wanted that second Oscah! after all).
Personally, I do side eye people who chose to work with Allen after Dylan’s letter, for the above reasons. Like I said, I can see not really being aware of the molestation allegations before Dylan’s letter. But after her letter, and with all of the reporting that’s gone on (and every time he has a new film out, this issue is raised again), there’s simply no excuse.
Cate Blanchett gets a pass for a lot of things because a lot of people think she’s so pretty and ‘ethereal’. She’s just another actress to me, talented but nothing to look up to.
I don’t get Hollywood
The hate Trumps grab them by the Pusey but will do anything to work with Polanski and Allen
To me all 3 men are the worst so I don’t know how HW can see the difference between them to make it acceptable to work with these men but trash talk trump at the oscars.
Please add WJ Clinton to that list as well. Don’t forget he was kicked out of Oxford for raping someone, also Juanita Broaddick (sp?).
In fact, on this list Trump is probably the most benign.
JG, I wouldn’t be too sure about that. Seeing pics of him with his young daughter and the alleged reports of him barging into Ms Teen USA dressing rooms without a care, and his friendship with that pedo billionaire…
At this point, if you don’t know it’s because you don’t want to know. But then again this isn’t Kate Winslet’s first foray into being problematic.
Even after the Dylan Farrow interview saying Yes my dad Woody Allen molested me- they still do the ” la deeda da ” line.
It’s so Disgusting. All of them that use that line in particular “I don’t know anything”- its spineless and disgusting and disingenious and you can tell it’s all parroted from their directors and PR people.
That said, there’s hardly an actress that doesn’t or won’t work with Allen and Polanski. It’s pretty gross but that’s the dark side of human nature.
I like Sarandon for being different and principled.
You don’t know anything, really?
Have you ever heard of Google, or the New York Times? What about a person’s own due diligence in a situation?
I guess she is only pretty on the outside.
Again this brings up the difficult issue of why many white women choose the side of the oppressor for their own convenience. It’s apparently very easy for some to overlook heinous behavior as long as they reasonably feel that behavior won’t personally impact them. This is a real phenomenon and I’m baffled and disgusted.
Why just white women? Black women too. See OJ jury.
Must we bring race into EVERYTHING?
own it and say you dont care
or if you must have diarrhea of the mouth, i dont care because I’m too old for him and i dont bring my kids to work
To name check Polanski is just f’in disgusting. Like a poster said above, I wish one of these I interviewers would get some balls and just say, “hey Kate, you have a daughter? Would you want her drugged and vaginally and anally raped? Would you want a man old enough to be her grandfather taking naked photos of her as a teen, then grooming and marrying her? No? Well then maybe skip the movies with these guys and go work on a Netflix series”
And I so wish they would start asking the male actors these questions. Why the women get the brunt of this is nuts. But unfortunately not surprising.
Actors like Kate Winslet buy into the notion that grand, male geniuses often come along with a few peccadilloes, which should be politely overlooked. The worldly, purportedly avant garde social set allows generous space for what is considered “eccentric” behavior. In this place, Woody Allen can practice pedophilia openly. Does anyone really think he has stopped abusing little girls? But people who want to work with him just don’t care. People who enjoy listening to him play jazz at clubs in New York just don’t care. People who watch his films and consider them amazing just don’t care. Winslet most likely considers anyone who brings up his pedophilia to be an unsophisticated rube–someone who doesn’t understand the complicated life of true artistes, and their very, very special needs.
P.S. I consider this 2008 Vanity Fair article one of the most informative written about the sordid Allen situation (trigger warning):
https://www.vanityfair.com/magazine/1992/11/farrow199211
She’s pretty clueless so I’m not surprised by this. I think she’s an amazing actress with a great figure and I was obsessed with her around the time she won her Best Actress award but that’s way in the past. At the end of the day most celebrities care about is making money with a small portion caring about their craft. As an actress she feels like in order to get a good role she has to work with Polanski and Allen, like Cate Blanchett, so she pushes aside her morals to do it.
