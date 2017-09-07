Kim Kardashian debuted new silver-blonde hair at NYFW: love it or hate it?

Kim Kardashian leaves Tom Ford show for dinner at Milo's

What’s orange and silver and latex all over? Kim Kardashian. Kim is in New York for NY Fashion Week, in what will be her first fashion week appearance since Paris Fashion Week almost one year ago, where she was held at gunpoint and robbed at her hotel/apartment after returning from a fashion week event. Kim stepped out last night for the Tom Ford show, and then she went to dinner. Kanye was not with her, and as it turns out, the new Yeezy line isn’t even showing at NYFW this year.

Anyway, Kim is doing NYFW this season, so she wanted a new look! Hair stylist Chris Appleton gave her this Khaleesi look, with long silver-blonde hair. That’s actually the only reference point I have for this – the “Khaleesi wig” that Emilia Clarke uses on Game of Thrones. The way Kim was Snapchatting about this, it really is a dye job, not a wig though. Do you believe that? I guess I do. I think the silvery blonde would work better if Kim was less orange. Right? As for the latex dress, it’s by LaQuan Smith.

Kim Kardashian sports a latex dress at the Tom Ford show

Kim Kardashian leaves Tom Ford show for dinner at Milo's

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

71 Responses to “Kim Kardashian debuted new silver-blonde hair at NYFW: love it or hate it?”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Oh lord. This look is awful

    Reply
  2. Miss Kittles says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:22 am

    How come when I wear my (blonde) hair like that to work it’s unprofessional? Lol
    I didn’t realize the wet look was in. I’ll have to show my boss …. thanks kimmy

    Reply
  3. STRIPE says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

    People who know the fashion business better than I do: is it odd that she isn’t wearing Tom Ford for this? I seem to recall that celebs going to big shows tend to wear that designers clothes, but I could be wrong.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Why do that to your hair? Wear a wig. She looks vacant as always.

    Reply
  5. Mike says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Kinda clashes with her orange skin

    Reply
  6. Snowflake says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Ermmm, something nice. Umm, that’s nice, she changed her wig. There, I did it!

    Reply
  7. D says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Has anyone commenting here ever worn a latex dress? I’m curious if a dress like that is as uncomfortable, warm and sweaty as I think it is.

    Reply
  8. nicegirl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Trying to give the rest of us #hairbesties a run, Kim!

    I don’t full on hate the hair, but the latex dress is giving me the sweats already.

    Reply
  9. Keaton says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I think it’s kind of striking.

    Reply
  10. M. says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    She looks like she has jaundice

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Good grief! Why do people do this?

    Reply
  12. Imo says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:29 am

    They usually change hair colors when they have done something new surgically to their faces….

    Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:30 am

    NO. The Trumpanzee skin tone is just bad and while I normally love silver hair, it simply doesn’t work on her.

    Lastly, will she EVER stop messing with her face? It doesn’t look good at all.

    Reply
  14. Shijel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Those are some comically ratty extensions she’s wearing. Or a god-awful cut if it’s a wig.

    Reply
  15. Elle says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

    She should have opted for wig, her hair looks fried and they tried to hide that with the wet look. I dig her latex tho.

    Reply
  16. Flipper says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Ugh……

    Reply
  17. Chaine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:38 am

    It’s not really new, is it? I feel as if I have seen this color, or something very similar, on her before. Plus, the styling is so greasy looking.

    Reply
  18. Bobbymilly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:38 am

    She looks like trash

    Reply
  19. HK9 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Love the dress and shoes but whatever look they were going for with the hair they missed, it just looks dirty and unwashed. (If that’s a wig, she needs to call Wendy Williams and get a referral for a ‘wigologist’ to help her out.)

    Reply
  20. Jayna says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

    It’s a wig. Kim doesn’t bleach her dark hair down to that level, when she won’t keep it more than a few weeks. It’s too destroying on the hair. But her wigs are always good. I will give her that.

    Reply
  21. Lightpurple says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I am laughing so hard! And it looks DIRTY!

    Reply
  22. KatieBo says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Holy smokes the comments on here seem needlessly cruel. It’s not my favourite look but it”s certainly not the worst. It’s fashion week- you’re supposed to play around a little bit. I will agree that her tan is not at it’s best. If it was better I think this whole look would have been more successful.

    Reply
  23. Wow says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I think it fits her perfectly. The only other celebs I’ve seen dye their hair this color have been assholes; Ryan Lochte and I believe Raven Simone. So she fits right in.

    Reply
  24. Tim H says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Are we supposed to find this “hot”? Normally a curvy women in latex would be sexy as hell… But she just tries way too hard and it’s no longer interesting. And what is happening with her face? She doesn’t look good.

    Reply
  25. Katherine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Dislike the tan job but like the hair. It’s real cause you can tell her shorter shoulder length real hair from extensions.

    Reply
  26. Krissy says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I like the silver hair but would have looked soooo much better without the stringy extensions and oompa loompa spray tan. Kimmy always seems to miss the mark :/

    Reply
  27. Linda says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I can’t get past the poor guy holding her umbrella for her. Lol

    Reply
  28. HelloThere says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Why didn’t Celebitchy cover once of her most recent Instagram photos of her n2ked in the tree? At least snake individuals don’t have to get naked to get attention!!!

    Reply
    • Olive says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:37 am

      Kylie recently posed basically topless and Celebitchy didn’t cover that either. Too many naked Kardashians/Jenners making headlines.

      Come on now, Taylor would love to be able to get that attention too, but she has the sex appeal of a wet bag of flour.

      Reply
    • me says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:06 pm

      @ HellowThere

      I was wondering that too! Kim naked in a tree got zero attention here but her new hair color gets it’s own story. I think people have seen her naked so many times that it’s just “yawnnnn” at this point. She can’t get attention doing that anymore…no one in that family can.

      Reply
  29. QueenElisabeth says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:24 am

    rolled in Doritos and rolled out the door!

    Reply
  30. detritus says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:37 am

    So Kylie isn’t the in Agulera circa Dirty lover in the family. That’s some dirty Christina hair.
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2xMWrKhLJq4

    Reply
  31. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Horrid. Perhaps the worst fashion mistake she has ever made, and that says a lot.

    It really contrasts with her Oompah Loompah spray tan.

    Ghastly.

    Reply
  32. Laur says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I hate myself but I actually like it… I think it is her real hair cos on another site later on in the evening she takes the extensions out and it’s shoulder length – if it was all a wig you’d just get a long wig right? Either way it’s crazy that she would do this to her hair unless she keeps it for months – SO MUCH processing and bleaching. However if it is real, props to her hair dresser for going from black to silver, that must’ve taken some work!

    The dress on the other hand I have no words for. Another site showed her side-on and it really is ridiculous, it’s like she shoved a trifle down the back of her pants or something, she really needs to sort her fake bum out. I’m jealous of people with naturally big, curvy bums as mines pretty small, but hers is ridiculous.

    Reply
  33. amp122076 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    How in the world does her hair not fall out from all the color processing?

    Reply
  34. Ain'tNoTelling says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I know her wig guy, that’s a wig.

    Reply

