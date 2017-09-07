Kim Kardashian debuted new silver-blonde hair at NYFW: love it or hate it?

What’s orange and silver and latex all over? Kim Kardashian. Kim is in New York for NY Fashion Week, in what will be her first fashion week appearance since Paris Fashion Week almost one year ago, where she was held at gunpoint and robbed at her hotel/apartment after returning from a fashion week event. Kim stepped out last night for the Tom Ford show, and then she went to dinner. Kanye was not with her, and as it turns out, the new Yeezy line isn’t even showing at NYFW this year.

Anyway, Kim is doing NYFW this season, so she wanted a new look! Hair stylist Chris Appleton gave her this Khaleesi look, with long silver-blonde hair. That’s actually the only reference point I have for this – the “Khaleesi wig” that Emilia Clarke uses on Game of Thrones. The way Kim was Snapchatting about this, it really is a dye job, not a wig though. Do you believe that? I guess I do. I think the silvery blonde would work better if Kim was less orange. Right? As for the latex dress, it’s by LaQuan Smith.