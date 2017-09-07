Kim Kardashian debuted new silver-blonde hair at NYFW: love it or hate it?

What’s orange and silver and latex all over? Kim Kardashian. Kim is in New York for NY Fashion Week, in what will be her first fashion week appearance since Paris Fashion Week almost one year ago, where she was held at gunpoint and robbed at her hotel/apartment after returning from a fashion week event. Kim stepped out last night for the Tom Ford show, and then she went to dinner. Kanye was not with her, and as it turns out, the new Yeezy line isn’t even showing at NYFW this year.
Anyway, Kim is doing NYFW this season, so she wanted a new look! Hair stylist Chris Appleton gave her this Khaleesi look, with long silver-blonde hair. That’s actually the only reference point I have for this – the “Khaleesi wig” that Emilia Clarke uses on Game of Thrones. The way Kim was Snapchatting about this, it really is a dye job, not a wig though. Do you believe that? I guess I do. I think the silvery blonde would work better if Kim was less orange. Right? As for the latex dress, it’s by LaQuan Smith.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Oh lord. This look is awful
And her hair always looks greasy.
Lol it looks greasy because it has a crapload of leave-in rescue conditioner in b/c it’s so fried!!!
Why would she intentionally make her hair look that horrible?
At least style it.
Kim almost always tries to do something attention-getting during fashion week, for better or for worse.
#khaleesiworeitbetter
How come when I wear my (blonde) hair like that to work it’s unprofessional? Lol
I didn’t realize the wet look was in. I’ll have to show my boss …. thanks kimmy
People who know the fashion business better than I do: is it odd that she isn’t wearing Tom Ford for this? I seem to recall that celebs going to big shows tend to wear that designers clothes, but I could be wrong.
Check the Tag ID’d this as Tom Ford as have a few other fashion sites. I believe it is.
Yes it’s strange. Everyone from Ciara to Cindy Crawford who attended the Tom Ford show was dressed in Tom Ford. BTW Check the tag has her dressed ID’d correctly as Labuan Smith not Tom. The fact that she was wore this ugly dominatrix get up and thought it was ok is probably one of the main reasons he didn’t dress her.
Why do that to your hair? Wear a wig. She looks vacant as always.
I’m pretty sure that is a wig
I think it’s extensions.
If you look right below her shoulders, you can see shorter strands which is where her real hair is, blended into longer strands (the extensions). So I think she dyed her real hair silver and added silver extensions to it.
I could be wrong though. Wouldn’t be the first time I was conned by these fools.
lol to kitten. don’t think too hard on it Kitten. investing brain cells in these idiots is not worth it.
Why would you get such a cheap-looking wig though?!
Totally extensions. Either that, or she broke a lot of hair off! She looks like a halloween order on Fredericks of Hollywood.
Is it a proper dye job though, i tend to think there must be some colour spray available for these celebs, because in two days again you see them back to their jet black hair? That would be brutal to do that all the time.
There isn’t enough conditioner in the world for my hair to survive that.
Kinda clashes with her orange skin
ITA. There’s a lot of both pale and dark complexions that can rock silver hair. Orange isn’t one of them.
Plus, those are some bad quality extensions.
Did she have another surgery done to her face? She looks different. Again.
Her face does look different.
Yeah she should have gone with pale skin with this hair. She looks nice pale! The silver pulls out the orange in the fake tan, so if you don’t have a natural tan, just be pasty.
Ermmm, something nice. Umm, that’s nice, she changed her wig. There, I did it!
Has anyone commenting here ever worn a latex dress? I’m curious if a dress like that is as uncomfortable, warm and sweaty as I think it is.
I’ll tell you what, no matter the temperature I would be sweating within 10 seconds of putting it on . It’s got to be warm and sweaty as latex doesn’t breathe.
I’m wondering how you get it on and off. Do you need a few friends to shove you in and pull you out?
That’s what siblings are for. 😁Why do you think they keep adding to their klan? All of them seem to enjoy squeezing big asses into tight dresses, never mind latex.
People used to use talcum powder to help, but I find the easiest way is to put on a good moisturizer to reduce friction.
Shades of the Friends episode where Ross has on tight leather pants and can’t get them back up after going to the bathroom (IIRC).
Yup my first thought was that episode of Ross and his leather pants. He made a paste inside the pants. :p
They’re very hot, yes, but the worst thing is your sweat gets trapped. My sweat isn’t ususally stinky – I drink tonnes of water and my diet is pretty clean. But 30 mins in a latex dress and I absolutely stink.
Chafing. That’s all I got!
Baby powder—my boyfriend has a latex fetish and I have worn stuff like that many a time.
Trying to give the rest of us #hairbesties a run, Kim!
I don’t full on hate the hair, but the latex dress is giving me the sweats already.
I think it’s kind of striking.
I agree! I love it
I kinda agree. If only she wasn’t orange, it would be an interesting look. Certainly miles better than the last time she went blonde. Gosh that was awful.
+1
She looks like she has jaundice
And she looks like if Cher and Donatella had a baby.
Good grief! Why do people do this?
They usually change hair colors when they have done something new surgically to their faces….
Ah ha! I think you are right. There is something different about her, again, but it is hard to pinpoint with the distracting hair.
NO. The Trumpanzee skin tone is just bad and while I normally love silver hair, it simply doesn’t work on her.
Lastly, will she EVER stop messing with her face? It doesn’t look good at all.
@ Kitten, yes! Again, what happened to her “tan” that people were so eager to try to make everyone believe on previous posts?? LOL!
Hahaha…yeah I remember that post
*eye roll*
I love the silver hair trend too. I think the contrast with her natural olive skin tone could work, with a shorter more polished rather than long and scraggly ‘do.
Those are some comically ratty extensions she’s wearing. Or a god-awful cut if it’s a wig.
The ends look as they have been fried totally. Not good. Was the first thing I noticed.
She should have opted for wig, her hair looks fried and they tried to hide that with the wet look. I dig her latex tho.
Ugh……
It’s not really new, is it? I feel as if I have seen this color, or something very similar, on her before. Plus, the styling is so greasy looking.
She looks like trash
Love the dress and shoes but whatever look they were going for with the hair they missed, it just looks dirty and unwashed. (If that’s a wig, she needs to call Wendy Williams and get a referral for a ‘wigologist’ to help her out.)
It’s a wig. Kim doesn’t bleach her dark hair down to that level, when she won’t keep it more than a few weeks. It’s too destroying on the hair. But her wigs are always good. I will give her that.
I am laughing so hard! And it looks DIRTY!
Holy smokes the comments on here seem needlessly cruel. It’s not my favourite look but it”s certainly not the worst. It’s fashion week- you’re supposed to play around a little bit. I will agree that her tan is not at it’s best. If it was better I think this whole look would have been more successful.
I think it fits her perfectly. The only other celebs I’ve seen dye their hair this color have been assholes; Ryan Lochte and I believe Raven Simone. So she fits right in.
Are we supposed to find this “hot”? Normally a curvy women in latex would be sexy as hell… But she just tries way too hard and it’s no longer interesting. And what is happening with her face? She doesn’t look good.
Dislike the tan job but like the hair. It’s real cause you can tell her shorter shoulder length real hair from extensions.
I like the silver hair but would have looked soooo much better without the stringy extensions and oompa loompa spray tan. Kimmy always seems to miss the mark :/
I can’t get past the poor guy holding her umbrella for her. Lol
Why didn’t Celebitchy cover once of her most recent Instagram photos of her n2ked in the tree? At least snake individuals don’t have to get naked to get attention!!!
Kylie recently posed basically topless and Celebitchy didn’t cover that either. Too many naked Kardashians/Jenners making headlines.
Come on now, Taylor would love to be able to get that attention too, but she has the sex appeal of a wet bag of flour.
@ HellowThere
I was wondering that too! Kim naked in a tree got zero attention here but her new hair color gets it’s own story. I think people have seen her naked so many times that it’s just “yawnnnn” at this point. She can’t get attention doing that anymore…no one in that family can.
rolled in Doritos and rolled out the door!
So Kylie isn’t the in Agulera circa Dirty lover in the family. That’s some dirty Christina hair.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2xMWrKhLJq4
Horrid. Perhaps the worst fashion mistake she has ever made, and that says a lot.
It really contrasts with her Oompah Loompah spray tan.
Ghastly.
I hate myself but I actually like it… I think it is her real hair cos on another site later on in the evening she takes the extensions out and it’s shoulder length – if it was all a wig you’d just get a long wig right? Either way it’s crazy that she would do this to her hair unless she keeps it for months – SO MUCH processing and bleaching. However if it is real, props to her hair dresser for going from black to silver, that must’ve taken some work!
The dress on the other hand I have no words for. Another site showed her side-on and it really is ridiculous, it’s like she shoved a trifle down the back of her pants or something, she really needs to sort her fake bum out. I’m jealous of people with naturally big, curvy bums as mines pretty small, but hers is ridiculous.
How in the world does her hair not fall out from all the color processing?
I know her wig guy, that’s a wig.
