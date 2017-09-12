Brian Austin Green on his 4-year-old son wearing dresses: ‘I don’t care’

William Harry Grenfell

A few weeks ago, I read a story about how Disneyland Paris had to apologize to a mother and her son after Disneyland refused to let them buy tickets to their “Princess For A Day” event. The 3-year-old boy is apparently crazy about princesses and he really wanted to go, but Disneyland Paris refused to sell his mother the tickets. As I said, they later apologized. It just reminded me that it seems like there are so many little boys around the world who are flat-out obsessed with Frozen, Elsa, and the Disney-princess world. Charlize Theron’s son is obsessed with Elsa. Adele’s son is too, and Adele’s son even wore his Elsa gear to Disneyland. It seems that one of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s sons, Noah, has the princess bug too, and there have been photos over the past few years of Noah wearing dresses and various princess costumes out and about in LA. When BAG was asked about Noah’s dress-wearing in a new interview, he had a great answer.

Brian Austin Green isn’t worried about internet trolls. In a wide-ranging interview with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight From the Source, the 44-year-old actor answered a number of popular questions about himself that appear in search engines like Google and Yahoo!. While scrolling through his Instagram account (@arent_you_that_guy), he offhandedly mentioned one photo, which showed his son Noah Shannon Green wearing a wig.

Host Dax Holt asked Brian whether he’s bothered by people who have criticized him and wife Megan Fox for letting Noah wear dresses and wigs. “My son, he’s 4. I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree. They don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care.’ He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It’s dresses or goggles or slippers—whatever. It’s his life. They’re not my clothes. Obviously I don’t wear the nicest stuff—I’m wearing shorts and a T-shirt and a watch you got me [earlier]. I feel like at 4, at 5, that’s the time he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to, awesome. Good on him.”

I love this kind of shrugging acceptance. It really isn’t a big deal – some kids love to play dress up. Some don’t. Some of those kids are boys and some are girls. Sometimes boys love Frozen and want to be princesses for a day. I love the no-judgment attitude that parents are taking these days, the refusal to push gender-stereotype narratives onto their children. By taking this kind of “I don’t care” position, BAG is actually refusing to participate in toxic masculinity. It’s awesome.

Also: speaking of gender-conforming and toxic masculinity, here’s a reminder that not all parents are good at this. A kids’ party clown wrote a Twitter thread about how awful some parents are at pushing gender narratives onto their kids when all the little boys want is to have butterflies painted on their faces. Go here to read the thread and get depressed about how stupid people can be about butterflies having gender stereotypes.

Photos courtesy of WENN, archived photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

44 Responses to “Brian Austin Green on his 4-year-old son wearing dresses: ‘I don’t care’”

  1. Maria T. says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    My 4 year old son loves rainbows, wearing his “toot toot” (tutu) and is obsessed with My Little Pony. He also loves trains and soccer. He’s starting to say things to us like “pink is a girls color, right?” and looks so sad! And was teased by neighborhood kids (girls!) for carrying around a doll. Breaks my heart.

    Reply
  2. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Excellent answer. Let the kid wear what makes him happy.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Good for BAG, very enlightened attitude.

    Reply
  4. Veronica says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:32 am

    This is why I laugh when people talk about the need for “gender neutral” kids clothing. It’s already neutral, moron. It’s the adults that are gendering it. I live with two toddlers, and I assure you neither cares when they’re wearing the other’s clothing.

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:33 am

    This is awesome. I honestly don’t know how I’d raise a kid because these things are so ingrained and you often don’t notice them, no matter how much you try. When I was a kid in the late 80′s/early 90′s, this was not a thing. My sister and I had trucks and cars to play with, Barbies and doll, and my most prized possession was a Lego firestation. That thing was EVERYTHING. I never saw any of the boys we played with own a doll though.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:54 am

      My favourite toys were a play post office, the board game Scrabble and various Meccano sets. I owned teddy bears but no dolls. My brother did have Action Men.

      I also think gendered clothes and toys are forced on us more than the 80s when I was a kid. I’ve had to work pretty hard to keep the Sixlets as protected from it as possible.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        September 12, 2017 at 10:46 am

        @Sixer, yes! I’m an 80′s kid too and I remember wearing, litterally, the same as other boys sometimes – and sometimes not. But the toys were legos and other genderless stuff that we all played with. Of course there were dolls etc but it wasn’t all marketed as gender separated as it is now.

      • Sixer says:
        September 12, 2017 at 10:59 am

        I’ve been reading about it a bit of late since John Lewis changed all their children’s clothes to be gender neutral labelled and all hell broke loose. There’s a good campaign with a decent presence on the Twatter – @LetToysBeToys.

        A lot of people think it all started to go backwards with Disney princesses. Companies saw how much cash was made and bingo! Mandatory gendered everything. There’s even a company that makes pink globes for girls now – BUT THE BLOODY SEA IS BLUE!

    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      September 12, 2017 at 10:46 am

      It’s hard. My husband is a retired cop and he imposes the toxic masculinity thing on my son (boys don’t cry; pink is for girls; pedicures are “effeminate”, etc.) . It drives me batty and I fight it tooth and nail, but it still seeps in, unfortunately.

      Reply
  6. Jezi says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Can you blame them? Princesses are bad asses. There are so many strong women characters and that’s all kids see. I love his response and I wish all parents could be this way.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      September 12, 2017 at 10:54 am

      Regarding all those kids who have princess phases without it being part of their personas, it is a great argument against the marketing notion that men are unable to identify themselves with feminine characters.
      Identification is complex and mutilayered, thank the gods.

      Reply
  7. CynicalAnn says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:34 am

    When my son was 3, he had me stand in line for hours to meet Rapunzel from Tangled, and the fairies in Fairy Grotto at Disneyland. In his passport picture he’s wearing pink beads. He’s 9 now and those are just sweet memories for me-and he wouldn’t wear a dress if I paid him. It’s a phase. People need to relax.

    Reply
  8. Serene Wolf says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:38 am

    All of a sudden, I find him very attractive.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Great answer. No fuss. Just a “he likes what he likes let him live”. That’s how it should be

    Reply
  10. V4Real says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Is that a pic of the son. He’s really cute.

    Reply
  11. Ann says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:51 am

    David Silver coming through with the dad skills. Maybe this is the long game effect of the Brandon Walsh Method.

    Reply
  12. Lindy says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Good for him for making it a non-issue. I hate the rigid gender roles people try to push on kids so early. I was in REI with my 8yo son last week shopping the clearance rack for a fall jacket for him. All the girl jackets came in cool, bright colors. The boy jackets were traffic cone orange, mud brown, at best a deep navy blue. He got really upset and just wanted the mint green jacket with a purple lining. We had a conversation about gender and color and the fact that colors have no gender but that society kind of sucks. I told him I’d get him the green jacket but I asked him to think about whether he felt ready to answer back bravely when kids made fun of him at school. We practiced the things he might say. In the end I left it up to him and he opted for a boy jacket. He said, “Mama, I know I can be brave here with you but I don’t think I can do it at school. Maybe next year I’ll be braver.” It broke my heart:-( It’s so hard to raise a little boy in this world to grow up to be a feminist and someone who knows how to think about this stuff. And I think it’s gotta be even harder to raise a strong girl with the all the pressures and misogyny.

    Reply
  13. AG-UK says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Live and let live who cares, my son pushed a baby buggy around for 2 years.. he loved that thing filled it with teddy bears. I have seen photos of Adele’s son in a princess outfit as well.

    Reply
  14. Barbcat says:
    September 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I hate princesses and am so happy my boys do too. I hate Disney princesses especially. And I hate seeing boys and girls in those ugly shiny princess dresses.

    Disney makes a fortune convincing parents and kids to buy into that crap!

    Reply
  15. LT says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Good for him – this should be a non issue.

    My younger (adolescent) son is very pretty and has long hair. His favorite shoes were from the last olympics and had lots of pink in them. He gets mistaken for a girl all of the time (until people hear his very deep voice or see how he moves – he’s athletic and walks very much like a man). He knows that his appearance confuses people, but he’s so confident in his identity that I suspect he enjoys making people question their perceptions.

    Reply
  16. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:07 am

    We get gender shamed constantly due to our son’s butt length hair, 4 and never had a hair cut. His dad and I are both long hair hippies. He rocks a long pony tail while he plays his pink Barbie guitar I paid $2 for at a thrift shop. Kids should be and wear what they feel best in. Anyone who bullies them for it should wear I AM A BULLY around their neck so the kids know not to care about what people like that say. I am so very scared what school will be like:(

    Reply
  17. Miss Kittles says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Their children are beautiful!! I totally agree with their approach. Hell, I LOVE men’s tee’s, sweatpants, hoodies, and sometimes boxer briefs (not as underwear). It’s just clothing ….

    Reply
  18. Kitten says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I like how he brushed it off as completely normal child behavior and not some sociopolitical statement.
    Their kids are ridiculously cute.

    Reply
  19. Relli80 says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:25 am

    You are so right about little boys being into Frozen/Elsa. My kid had a boy in his class that dressed up as Elsa for Halloween in kindergarten and he came home to tell me all about it. I could see in his face he was questioning if this was OKAY, a lot was riding in my reaction. I was like that’s cool, everyone is into different things, some people don’t like superheroes like you do. He was like yeah your right and never said anything about the kid again except when planning his birthday party he was sure he want the Supergirls bag so he told us to make an extra.

    Reply
  20. Hikaru says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Great dad. When I was a kid I was a total butch and nobody thought there was anything wrong with it. I think boys have it harder when it comes to what they’re allowed to like.
    I am looking forward to a generation of kids that will live free to have whatever personality, hobbies, taste in clothes and skills they want without being told it makes them the wrong gender or being put in conversion therapy because society believes in sexist nonsense.

    Reply
  21. Carey says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:53 am

    So when my son was 9 he brought a stuffed animal with him to school and another boy teased him, saying “You play with dolls, you’re a girl.” After telling him three times to stop…my son gave him a black eye. I know as a parent I’m not supposed to condone violence but man I was so proud of my kid that day 😆

    Reply

