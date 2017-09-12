DM: Duchess Kate is apparently ‘keen’ on doing a home birth with this one

I never get tired of the Duchess of Cambridge’s keenness. Duchess Kate is keen about so many things! Kate is keen about mistaking keenness for actual work, like it should count as an “event” if she simply makes Poor Jason slip word to one of the papers that Kate is keen about something or other. Kate was so keen to really buckle down and really start working full-time as a royal, but alas, her keenness for babies came first. As we know, Katie Keen is sick as dog in the first months of her third pregnancy. Once she’s feeling better, I suspect she’ll have the same kind of pregnancy as her first two, where she’s able to keep up with prenatal yoga and all of that. Her delivery of Princess Charlotte was apparently easy as can be – she was only in labor for a few hours, and the birth was no drama, and Kate left the hospital with Charlotte very quickly. Now sources tell The Daily Mail’s Girl About Town columnist that this time around, Kate is keen to have a home birth.
The Duchess of Cambridge, pregnant with her third child, is keen on the idea of a home birth, I can reveal. Kate previously sought permission from aides for second baby Princess Charlotte to be delivered in Kensington Palace, but decided against it after taking advice. However, after the births of Prince George and his sister proved to be problem-free, my sources tell me Kate will be on much stronger ground this time. It would spare Kate the ordeal of facing hundreds of paparazzi, as she had to do straight after leaving the maternity unit with George and Charlotte, and allow her children to meet their sibling in the privacy of their own home.
My well-placed informant says: ‘The Duchess knew it wasn’t possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second. Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end she decided against it.’
The Duchess, 35, thought to be less than 12 weeks pregnant, has been suffering extreme morning sickness, as she did with both her other pregnancies. It caused her to miss George’s first day of school last week. If she gets the go-ahead for home birth this time, she will be reverting to Royal tradition. The Queen had her four children at Buckingham Palace, and Queen Victoria was born at Kensington Palace in 1819. The Cambridge children were born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, where the £5,000-a-night suites have the latest technology and access to St Mary’s next door in the event of an emergency.
The Duchess’s wish for a home birth last time was taken so seriously that the route from Kensington to St Mary’s was timed in case of any scare. My source adds: ‘The Duke and Duchess decided not to take the risk last time. A similar request with the third baby would be more acceptable.’
My guess is that she probably IS keen on it – she’s reportedly not interested in the drugs or epidurals or anything, and she seems to want all of her deliveries to be as natural as possible. She probably does want to give birth at home, or Kensington Palace or wherever. That’s her right, and they’ll probably let her do it for the third pregnancy, don’t you think? If the rest of her pregnancy is uncomplicated, that is. Then again, Kate is 35 years old and she’ll be 36 when she gives birth. While she’s still a young woman by many metrics, gynecologically her age makes a home birth more risky.
Also, the Daily Express says that Kate had to “persuade” William to have a third. William’s argument was basically that he’s thinks two kids is a good number and that George was an extremely difficult baby and what if they get another one like George? Kate’s position was basically “but my mum had three kids and now I want that!”
I don’t blame her for wanting a home birth. Having to walk out of the Lindo the day you’ve given birth to face the world’s press must be horrendous.
Plus her home is huge – it’s not like she’ll have to give birth on her living room floor.
She won’t be a home birth like most of us think of home births. And she could stay a bit longer in the hospital if she’s keen on that idea. Let’s be honest, she won’t get kicked out due to insurance policies like the rest of us.
Women often want family sizes similar to their own. Not unusual.
Listen if she wants a home birth I’m not going to knock her for it. There’s things to knock kate for but this is not it.
Hopefully she’ll get her wish this time! There shouldn’t be any issues since her previous deliveries were smooth, but you never know I guess. I’d want the hospital close by if it were me!
I think they’ll have another girl, and at home. I can’t imagine having to face the press(and the world) just a few hours after giving birth and while probably in a maternity diaper. No wonder she wants a home birth.
I don’t ever feel sorry for Kate but having to face a huge press contingency just after giving birth must be horrendous. I can’t imagine having to get into pantyhose/tights, getting my wiglet in place and fluffed and getting full makeup done just after giving birth when you want to be doing is snuggling in bed and having tea and toast with your new perfect bundle. I had home births and they were great.
It’s getting to the point on this site that she’s going to get slammed for breathing wrong; I mean come on, you really need to be snarky about her pregnancy too?
Yea it’s a little much. The snark about her wanting a home birth is ridiculous. I thought this site had feminists running it?
I agree. I can’t imagine the pressure of facing the paparazzi so soon after childbirth.
I actually feel sympathy to Duchess Kate, so I agree her pregnancy issues shouldn’t be mocked. I believe they are very real. And their family planning is their business.
However, I think Kaiser is actually the side eyeing the use of the word keen, which has been applied to everything and anything the Cambridge duo does.
Can you point me to the slamming? I don’t see it, not about this.
I don’t get how you think there is criticism. I went back to the top and re-read the comments.
So far all I have read is that posters support her wish to have a hone birth. What’s your problem?
I’m VERY keen that she does a home birth. Then I won’t be subjected to the BBC camping outside the bloody hospital for entire days-worth of rolling news.
They will graciously wave from the window.
But then how will that self ascribed Royal Announcement Maker (I have no clue what he actually calls himself) stand outside the hospital to announce the birth?!
Have you no respect for tradition, Sixer?
Nicholas Witchell is the BBC’s sychophant in chief – sorry meant to say Royal Correspondent – can’t think what came over me…😉
Nicholas Witchell DOES MY HEAD IN! And Huw Whatsit.
I boycott Last Night of the Proms too, Clare. I’m a rubbish Britisher really.
Wait, is he the guy who dresses up in costume and reads shit off the scroll? I’m talking about THAT guy. Is he a BBC correspondent?!
Found it – ‘town crier Tony Appleton’, president of the Royal Guild of Town Criers. Ooooohhhh booooooooyyyyyy.
Sixer – I am with you on being awkward about patriotism. Hilariously, my mother in law is the exact opposite. I’m talking Union Flag tea towels and a Union flag patterned dress for the trooping etc.
Clare yes Nicholas Witless (as I like to call him) is the serious, unpartial, not an arselicker by any means no sir! BBC Official Royal Correspondent. Can’t for the life of me think why they won’t let me do it….
Oh good grief – cringe at still having town criers outside of pantomimes.
I’m allergic to patriotism, probably to a silly degree and conflate it with jingoism also to a silly degree. I liked the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony – I think that managed to say lovely things about us without making me cringe. But that’s as far as I can go.
I think the BBC has Special Royal Reporting Voice Coaching training for all their royal correspondents. It’s the puketastic tone they use that gets me.
Did you all see all the EU flags at the Last Night of the Proms this year? Did my heart good. (Plus Nigel Farage’s delicious, delicious tears).
When Diana had William in the hospital it was considered a radical move. Royal women used to have the hospital come to the palace.
Guess it’s full circle now.
Both the late Diana and Kate looked great leaving the hospital.
I’m just surprised she’s having another so soon. Although they have nannies, three kids under five seems overwhelming. I thought they would wait a couple more years. A home birth wouldn’t be a problem. They can bring in everything they need.
Not surprised at all and I’m expecting even up to 5 kids (whether the taxpayer likes it or not). Mainly due to 3 reasons:
1) Do it all before 40 or 45.
2) Have more Middleton heritage in direct lineage of the crown.
3) They simply have the means and the help.
Think birthing at home is a harmless choice for her, not gonna knock it. She will have access to all experts and equipment (which is good, I don’t wish her harm). However I chuckled when I read this is a throwback to how it used to be done royally. Between her penchant to dress up like she’s from the 30s and the children’s vintage outfits, she really wants to go back in time eh? Hahaha she really did go to college to keenly meet a husband.
I too think they will have more than three,just a gut feeling…
I think they’ll end up with four. This one will be another girl, and the next one a boy. I also think Pippa will be pregnant at the same time as the next one.
I don’t care where she gives birth, be it at home, the hospital, or on the palace steps, as long as she doesn’t act like she deserves an award for doing it “all natural.” If she doesn’t do that, she and I are cool.
The Queen had the hospital wing delivered to her in the palace. So keep in mind this would probably not be like home births for the peasants.
If she wants to, it’s her prerogative. Her delivery, her choice.
“At home,” affirmed Mrs. Middleshanks into the mobile she gripped so tightly, her knuckles turned white beneath her dazzling set of pushy-rings. “Yes, we are quite keen on this! Of course, this means we shall have to get started immediately on purchasing and remodeling the sort of top home in a quiet district that will accommodate a home birth, oi, with an extra media room for those waiting for the joyous tot news, with rooms for skilled discreet midwives and staff and some nice cashmere weavers to make the blankets for the wee one. And a surgical theatre should it be needed, as well as suites for me Mike and myself to lay our poor grey worried heads, with a beauty salon so I won’t have to venture from the side of me little Queenie. And a gym. And a test kitchen for my handsome boy. No, it will quite be a smallish place, I am afraid, we are a modest lot, yo know, just what we need, no room really for the likes of his own Henry and the stick of American sequins — but if they really keenly care, as they like to throw about though where is my safari bracelet souvenir, I’d like to know, eh? Oi? — if they care they’ll stop the remodel of their selfish slapn’tickle flat and let the builders accommodate me poor sick darling’s birthing of a royal manor. But what can you expect from the 6th or 7th in line, as I always say to me mister.”
@LIBERTY love it!!
+++
I’m an ObGyn resident. I would never let ANYONE I love do a home birth. No matter how healthy you or the baby are, a cord can drop any second, and baby can die within a minute. There is ZERO reason to risk it just to have your special at home birth. Find a center that gives you autonomy, find an ObGyn (or midwife, with an Ob in hospital) that will allow you to labor in ways you want to, and give birth in a freaking hospital. You and or baby don’t have to die because of “the experience”.
I won’t knock Katie’s keenness for a home birth, but the fact that her first two deliveries were problem-free means absolutely nothing.
Agreed. I’ve seen too much myself to support home births. It’s fine to do it Medicine free, but be in a location that can help you in case things go south.
I never realized how often women actually need emergency c-sections until my friends started having kids. It’s crazy. I hate hospitals but would always choose one over doing that in my own home. If only because of the cleanup. I mean come on.
They can probably turn a portion of their home into a birth center if they really wanted to. Queen Elizabeth had 4 home births so I highly doubt it would be a problem.
That’s right – see @Liberty, above
I had really easy births-but there was no way I was taking a chance on doing it at home. Better to be safe than sorry.
I also would try to talk ANYONE out of a home birth. My third baby was being monitored during my delivery in a hospital, and STILL needed to be rushed to an ICU for a week after my emergency C section. The cord was wrapped around his neck twice, and he’d breathed in meconium. Every second was critical; we are SO lucky he wasn’t brain damaged. Many hospitals will accommodate most of your wishes for autonomy and naturalism, but every second counts in an emergency. Every delivery is different; you never know what to expect, so please play it safe.
A “home birth” for Kate would not be like a home birth for most other people. I’m sure an ambulance would be on stand by, full medical equipment would be brought in, etc. I would not be surprised if they dedicated several rooms to the labor/birth and it was basically like a mini hospital.
That said, it’s her birth, her body, and I certainly don’t blame her for not wanting to deal with the Lindo Wing madness immediately after giving birth.
The historical aspect comes into play. It’s comforting in some way to have a future King’s child born inside KP. Some may not feel that now in year 2017.
Interesting that she was able to persuade him. It usually seems that the partner who wants fewer kids “wins” but not in this case obviously. I kind of think they will go for a fourth. Anyone else think that too?
I definitely agree. I was actually surprised she waited so long to get pregnant again with this one. The next one will be quicker and they’ll be closer in age, less than two years apart.
I think she looked great in the photo ops after George and Charlotte were born. And I think she should be allowed privacy after giving birth and time for herself and the baby. No photo ops so soon. Those should wait. Release a pic of the newborn on twitter.
Nothing wrong with a home birth if it’s what she chooses.
A side note: Is Kate having more babies to purposely push Harry further down the chain?
No, I really don’t think Harry’s place in succession is factoring into their family planning.
I always figured she would have 3 kids; if she has another one after this I’ll be shocked. Everything isn’t a dig at Harry.
I don’t think it has anything to do with Harry. Once George and Charlotte were born, Harry’s odds of being on the throne were greatly reduced.
Okay let’s get in to the IMPORTANT issue here….how is this baby going to affect the royal wedding in the spring/early summer plans?? Will they plan around it? Will she potentially miss the wedding??
I need this wedding. Don’t mess it up baby Cambridge Tres!!!
If Meghan & Harry are engaged a Cambridge baby isn’t going to change anything. It isn’t always about Will&Cath especially on someone else’s wedding. Princess Madeleine was quite pregnant with her 2nd when she went to Prince Carl Phillip’s wedding and Princess Sofia had just given birth a month ago when she went to a christening (I believe or a birthday celebration for the King); it can be done.
It won’t affect a potential wedding. The date will be set either comfortably before Kate gives birth or maybe a month or so after.
Princess Anne was born at Clarence House, all of the Queen’s sons were born at Buckingham Palace.
I’m sure the reality of what a home birth is for her and normal citizens is very different so I’m okay with it. I try not to side eye moms who do home births, because who am I to judge?? But I would never do it. My labor and birth were awful and ended in an emergency c section. I can’t imagine how terrifying that would have been for me and my husband if we would have needed the extra time to get an ambulance and get to the hospital, not to mention the potential consequences for my baby.
My second and third births were emergency c-sections. Something about me having narrow hips. The idea of a home birth scares me.
Duchess Dolittle is keen on everything except work.
However I am not going to snark about her wanting a home birth. it’s her choice and, as others have said, a home birth for her won’t be like a home birth for the rest of us. She will have a team of doctors and midwives on stand-by.
KM stepping out in a designer hand-painted dress after the hair and makeup people have done their work 12 hours after the birth? Seems easier than what others have done. Rania and Maria-Teresa were filmed by the press in their hospital beds in their hospital gowns, showing off the baby.
I doubt the home birth story for that reason – it gives them less PR. If nothing else, these two love to grab the easy PR of the hospital step photos.
The Swedes tend to have pics taken leaving the hospital wearing jeans and running shoes. Perfectly fine.
They could still get the same PR if they released a photo from home or just walk outside of the steps of KP; it doesn’t have to be at the hospital. And no royal is required to show their child to the public, it’s simply tradition.
