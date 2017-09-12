Hillary Clinton: ‘Millions of white people’ loved the crap Donald Trump was selling

Hillary Clinton’s What Happened is out today. Journalists and assorted book-professionals got their hands on early copies, and excerpts have already been widely disseminated. The reviews are all over the place – What Happened seems to be well-written and thoughtful, but more than a handful of people want Hillary to “stop talking” and “stop making excuses” and “stop airing her grievances in public” or whatever. I liked the Daily Beast’s review of the book – Erin Gloria Ryan says that it’s enjoyable read, a piece of history, and that Hillary even comes across as funny and wry in some moments, but that the book will be controversial because Hillary is a tangible reminder of the trauma we have inflicted upon ourselves as a nation with the Trump presidency. It’s not that people actually want Hillary to “stop talking” (although I’m sure some/many people do) – it’s that people want to not reflect on how far we’ve fallen in just nine months.
Anyway, Hillary is promoting the damn thing and that means interviews. She sat down with Jane Pauley at CBS and it’s clear that she’s still trying to figure what, exactly, happened. She’s come to at least one conclusion: white people are mostly to blame. I agree, Hillz.
Hillary Clinton’s media tour has begun, and on Sunday she sat down with CBS’ Jane Pauley to discuss her memoir, What Happened, and her own reactions to the 2016 presidential election. “I’m good,” she told Pauley. “But that doesn’t mean I am complacent or resolved about what happened. It still is very painful. It hurts a lot.”
Although she does take responsibility for her loss — “I couldn’t get the job done, and I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life” — she also parsed a few theories as to why it happened. And one, she said, is because her opponent appealed overwhelmingly to a certain demographic.
“He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” she said. Pauley: “What you’re saying is millions of white people.”
Clinton: “Millions of white people, yeah. Millions of white people.”
She also mentions other factors that dented her campaign: Russian interference; her own use of a personal email server while Secretary of State and the ensuing coverage; James Comey’s pre-election letter about the email investigation; and her failure to tap into the economic anxieties of Americans the way her primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, did.
“I think in this time we’re in, particularly in this campaign, you know, maybe I missed a few chances,” she concluded. And, despite some speculation that’s sprung up around her book tour, she has no plans to revive her candidacy. But she won’t be disappearing any time soon. “I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake,” she said.
I’m sure there will be some who say “but why didn’t she say anything during the election!” She did. She actually made a tricky political calculation to specifically call out Trump’s “alt-right” white supremacists supporters and his racist dog whistles. She warned us, over and over again. And all Trump had to say was “but her emails” and all of those white folks forgot all about it. Which reminds me – Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote a brilliant cover story for The Atlantic this month called The First White President. Please read it, it’s worth it.
I’m including the video of Hillary’s interview below. She refers to Trump’s inaugural speech as “a cry from the white nationalist gut.”
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
I’m definitely going to read this.
I can’t. It hurts too much. It’s like going through a painful breakup, only to have your ex on every channel talking about what could have been.
In the last post, I said that I needed Hillary to stop talking about “what went wrong” and roll up her sleeves and get to work on the resistance. People jumped down my throat and called me all kinds of names. But I still feel that way. We know what went wrong; we don’t need to keep hearing about it. How do we fix the mess we’re in? That’s the question. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.
Yes, there’s a time for the Monday morning QBing to end, and the hard work of Tuesday to begin. She/we learned some lessons. Great, now let’s start learning from them, and acting on what we’ve learned.
Fixing the mess requires understanding what got you into the mess in the first place. Clinton’s examination (and self-examination) contributes to – and may help to codify – that understanding. It’s important to hear her perspective, and she was after all the first American woman to be nominated by a major party. I’m glad she wrote the book; it sounds good. If the Democratic party can find room for the voice of Independent Bernie Sanders, the reading public and media can find room for the voice of the former candidate, Secretary of State, Senator from New York and First Lady.
Agree 100 percent. Still hurts too much. Not ready for the post-mortem. Still in the ice-cream binge phase.
I adore Hillary. One of the proudest votes was for Hillary in 2016 and Obama in the previous two elections. She is a trailblazer and takes the slings and arrows of it all and is still standing. I have nothing but respect and love for Hillary. Obama said she was one of the most qualified people to ever run for President.
I will never forgive those who stayed home and didn’t bother to vote, who now complain, that we have Trump in.
On another note to Kaiser, BET news has a scorching write up on certain Celebs who now complain about Trump but did everything they could to Help him get elected. It’s called
“Liberal Celebrities Who Helped Elect Trump, Kindly STFU ……” http://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/2017/09/09/liberal-celebrities-daca.html
She is entirely correct.
Sorry about the original link, I missed Kaiser’s reference.
“The First White President.” debunks the myth of the “white working class” all the way back to its roots in the beginning of our country, and makes the assertion that whiteness, regardless of class, is responsible for Trump. That whole idea of “you can convince a white man of anything if you make him feel like he’s better than a black man.” It’s the toxic bargain that our country was built on. Anyway, read it!!
Hillary will be on Pod Save America AND Rachel Maddow this week, my two favorite podcasts. I’m more than a little excited.
Shambles, I literally talk about Coates in this post and linked to the Atlantic piece. SMH.
I swear to God I read it, I’m sorry!! I missed that. Will fix. Honest mistake…
Yes, The First White President is an incredible, dead-on, and thoroughly depressing summation
Yes, The First White President is an incredible, dead-on, and thoroughly depressing summation of our political history. I couldn’t sleep after reading it last night but everyone should read it.
Trump and Bernie campaigned on the idea of government as wish fulfillment for white people.
Spot on, as always, Megan. ITA.
She’s on Pod Save today actually. Special bonus Tuesday episode.
Oh hell yeah. Now that I’ve started my period AND made an ass of myself on CB before 9 am, this just improved my day considerably.
Oh Shambles, you didn’t make an ass out of yourself. But yeah today’s bonus Pod Save is something to look forward to!
We don’t need a book by HC to be reminded of what happened. The reminder is bumbling around the WH and the world. We don’t want to be reminded of what could’ve been.
Orange Hitler went negative. She couldn’t keep up because that was never her approach. He was the doomsday candidate and it is always easier to mobilize people through negativity. It’s actually very easy. She would’ve had to do a 180 in the middle of her campaign and she couldn’t and wouldn’t. That was never her and people wouldn’t have responded the same way if a woman had done it. So yeah, Russia, Comey, the damn f*cking emails, none of it helped. But he didn’t play by the rules and that got her. Of course she only technically lost but I guess nobody wants to be reminded of that either.
Definitely buying the book.
Yes to everything she said. I heard an interview with her on NPR this morning and she essentially said that. That Trump had a more “emotional” appeal, which I took as code for he stoked anger and fear and rage in a way that she couldn’t, and more importantly, woudn’t.
I’m eagerly awaiting for Amazon to deliver my copy of the book to my doorstep today!
Hmmm I would say more but after last week when the hurt white people on the threads came out in full force I hesitate.
I obviously agree but I won’t say anything else.
I hear you. I don’t know who all those hurt white people were, lol, I saw so many names in that post that never post here. It was suspicious, imo.
I think you shouldn’t let them deter you but I get why it’s an unpleasant thought. I think as Esmom points out, many of those posters were names that I also didn’t recognize. I think most regular posters will not jump down your throat even if they disagree.
Its not that I’m deterred perse. I’m still active in real life about these subjects because as a minority its important to me.
But last week was exhausting on here and frankly I don’t need the added anxiety…this country does a good job of keeping my levels up
Oh no, I understand that it’s restricted to posting. I wasn’t implying that you’re giving up in real life.
I said something like this on the Martha Plimpton post. Sometimes you KNOW the response to a certain topic or your comment specifically will be infuriating and/or simply tiring. Sometimes we need a break. But the lovely aspect of this site is that you will always find people who are likeminded.
Seriously I know you’re tired but don’t hesitate to bring it. We need to hear this shit.
Hi Nicole, I’m as white as they come and I won’t be hurt by whatever you write.
I, myself, am sick to death of butt-hurt white people. I live in an extremely liberal city in a very liberal state and these same butt-hurt white folks hate us, too. That we look down on them, blah blah blah. Well, we wouldn’t look down on you if you weren’t so dang ignorant. Being stupid is one thing (and I’ve been that many times) but to be WILLFULLY ignorant and choose not to educate yourself, well, I have absolutely NO pity for you AT ALL.
And to top it all off, to be racist when many of my neighbors’ and friends’ ancestors (mine didn’t come til the beginning of the 20th century) fought on southern battlefields during the civil war and my father and my uncles fought in WW2 – all against racism, well, anger and disbelief does not truly convey what I feel towards this segment of the white population.
*hugs the regular CBers*
Thanks guys
I’m on the fence about this . On one hand, yes I’m a liberal who is and will always vote Democrat . Hillary wasn’t my first choice , and I have never said otherwise . She is and was the obvious best choice in the last election . No question , and I did vote for her and the people in my life did as well.
On the other hand. I live in a very blue area and a blue state . We have for many years voted progressive and haven’t had a Republican governor in 20+ years. So it’s pretty much a given that we’re going to go blue. What really pissed me off and continues to is that just because we’re progressive and you will get our vote and support , doesn’t mean you can take that for granted . Not once during the last election did Hillary step foot in Oregon . Not once. Bill stopped by for a few hours, made an appearance with our governor , then split . That really made me angry . Bernie made a handful of appearance and grew VERY large crowds in Portland . That said a lot to me and I really appreciated his hard work, even though he knew we always vote Democrat . He could’ve overlooked us, but he didn’t .
Yes, I will always vote progressive , but if you really want my support , prove too me you care about my state, even though we are going to automatically going to vote for you.
Hillary Clinton came to Wisconsin for the primary but not after, as far as I can remember. We received one visit in Madison from Elizabeth Warren after the primary.
The campaign deeply needed to connect with rural voters and they didn’t seem to even try. Send Midwestern surrogates like Dick Durbin or Amy Klobuchar, if Hillary Clinton is otherwise engaged but the campaign didn’t even do that. It boggled our minds at the time.
This is actually something I don’t understand. Where does this need come from to see the candidate up close? Why are American voters so childish? No, really. I know I’m going to get yelled at (“NOT ALL OF US”) but this is such an American thing. “She didn’t come here, she doesn’t care.” WTF? What difference does it make to her politics if she wastes fuel, time and money to stand in front of a tractor or whatever and kisses a baby?
Do people honestly think a presidential candidate only cares if they have set foot in that state during a campaign? I can’t wrap my mind around that.
@littlemissnaughty
american here, and you are SPOT ON. like believe me, they meet a million people, they don’t remember any of you (unless you’re barack in which case you do because you are amazing and we never deserved him). and why is that so offensive to people?
For some reason Americans get very, very personal about their presidential candidates. It doesn’t matter to me personally, either, and I’m not saying it’s a healthy or constructive phenomenon, but they do approach it this way. The media doesn’t help: who do you want to have a beer with, etc. It’s always been a “kissing babies” kind of campaign and there’s a ton of personalization and projection, massive popularity/do you like me? do I like you? kind of contest, more so than at any other level of government for some reason.
The thought is if a candidate doesn’t care enough to see your state and the conditions in which you live, why are they going to care once they get in office?
Bazoo is right. If you are representing our country, you should make an appearance . Not because we’re a swing state, but because you’re asking for my vote and support .
Yes girl thank you! I don’t get that need either. Like Oprah Winfrey said “she ain’t coming to your house” but she was and is the best candidate. I don’t need to physically meet a candidate in order to know she deserved it or was the better choice. It’s called research and being a responsible American.
OMG yes. It is SO. F*CKING. CHILDISH.
But these are the same people who think a POTUS has a responsibility to get them the job they want, so there ya go. Selfish, juvenile, petty….ugh.
People should be giving their support and their vote because they believe in a candidate’s political platform, not because they did/didn’t hold rallies in their state once or twice.
American voters–particularly in red states–always expect to be coddled and it’s f*cking ridiculous. Again, optics and never substance.
Then why campaign ? If the feeling is, a candidate doesn’t need to go out into the public, speak to the voters , then why have an election ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t get that either. There are 50 states, can’t visit all of them.
@Aims, that is not what I was saying and you know that. I’m specifically referring to “She didn’t come to *insert random state here*” and the petulant reaction of “She doesn’t care about ME!” Of course they campaign. A campaign is like advertising. But in advertising I don’t need the Kraft people to come to my door and show me the cream cheese to know they want me to buy it.
It’s not hard to come to a state and shake a few hands. Where is the message? Do you really think she cares more or less about the economy, the environment, civil rights, education, etc. because she came to Kentucky? And do we really believe that people like DT or Ted “I don’t know what the like button does” Cruz actually care about ANYONE?
Thank you! The politics of “politicking” are as repulsive as our state of affairs. And I think all this disgusting behavior feeds off the other, mainting the chaotic, ineffective governance of our country’s past, present and the foreseeable future. It’s nothing but smoke and mirrors while each of us is force-fed their magic cure-all tonic sold from whistle-stop tours through their lying, baby-kissed lips.
I’ll be yelled at for this, I know, but until the Constitution is amended, history is doomed to repeat itself. It is my personal belief that a one-party President will never move us forward. The facts being that too many talking points are too important to be ignored because of ideologies and opposing platforms. We can’t live in an “either/or” society. We can’t go forward by voting for a “this only” way of thinking. Right wing national security and infrastructure, etc. Issues have a place and should always be a concern. Left wing platforms are, without a doubt, the only way for a civilization to progress and HAVE to be soundly implemented in every governmental decision. Green party issues are extremely important. Nothing matters if the stage on which we’re fighting for collapses. Until we amend our governing body to include three or more prominent leaders to be the heads of our concerns, with sufficient numbers of representatives under each division, we will always be at each other’s throats.
“Why campaign?” is actually a very good question America should be asking itself, especially now. We have some of the longest and most expensive political campaigns in the world for our president. Why do we allow it to become a propaganda circus instead of the very serious voting responsibility it is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The First White President” was brilliant. I’ve never been more embarrassed to be white or American. He is ripping this great country apart. I wonder if the voters in Texas and Florida who supported him still approve of him pulling out of Paris Climate. I was worried sick I have family and friends in Florida and a condo in Naples. But we did get the gift of Ted Cruz and his Twitter like this morning. Ha ha ha!!!
The country was never together. The only thing he is ripping a part is the veneer that kept people from seeing the truth.
Perfect statement. Many of us already know what it feels like to be oppressed. The rest are now experiencing the bandaid being ripped off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole belief that trump is somehow magically changing America is so ridiculous. THIS IS AMERICA. America is inherently racist built on the backs of slaves and the deaths of the original natives here. Jim Crow ended 50 years ago. That’s recent. There are children of slaves still alive (one just recently passed). This racism in America or divide is not new. It’s engrained in the very fabric of society. I’m baffled that anyone that has cracked open a book or knows any minorities believe otherwise.
America has always been this way.
I would like to never again hear a politician say, “We’re better than this” or “This is not who we are.” This is totally who we are, and the sooner we acknowledge it, the sooner we can address it. Own your problems, America. Then get to work.
I understand that feeling. I do think there’s been periods when we have come together, like after 9/11. I understand that this country has a horribly racist past and that Trump brought the underlying racism that still lurks in the hearts of his supporters front and center. But millions of Americans are kind and decent people. Look at the people helping one another in the hurricanes. Look at how Floridians took care of their animals during Irma. An aside here please Kaiser do a piece on the Miami Seaquarium and how they left Lolita the orca all alone during the hurricane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First, that Coates piece was wonderful and people should read it. Some responses to it are typical “not all white peple” knee jerk reactions that prove an underlying point he and a lot of us tired black people have been consistently saying.
At least she is trying to see things from different perspectives instead of some Bernie Bros who have the audacity to say out loud that voting was rigged. These are the same dumbasses who say and do nothing about voter suppression for minorities. For those people, voter suppression only matters if it is happening to them.
I will never forget what she, Bubba, and Bernie and several others did in the early nineties to black and brown youths, but I will give her credit for acknowledging that it was wrong and even had an idea to make it better. No, she was not in office but she still was a public figure with a large microphone. Maybe forgiveness is down the road. We shall see what she does next.
I will start listening to her audiobook sometime this week. I’m somewhat looking forward to it.
I’m buying her book and I want her to keep talking. It is fairly traditional for presidential candidates to write books about the experience. She isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary but the backlash for it is rather unprecedented. She has a right to speak about her experience, to write about it, and to go on book tours and make money from it. It actually infuriates me that people are so upset about her doing what is normally done and telling her to shut up.
And once she is finished promoting her book, I want her to keep talking. She has so much knowledge, so much experience, so much she can teach. Why would we want to shut that down? No, she isn’t going to run again but she can still help. She can still fight.
I am a black female millenial, living in NYC, and grew up in NE Ohio (I still travel back often since Mom + Dad live there). I was in grad school, living in DC when President Obama won office. I was in disbelief that he could beat Hilary b/c I grew up in OH…, or that he could win the Presidency. I did not think our country was ready for a Black president. In 2012, I campaigned for Obama in OH for months, trudging through areas 45 mins southwest of Cleveland where CONFEDERATE flags are raised and people are living in trailer parks almost next door to wealthy suburbs. Everywhere had red stickers for Mitt Romney. I still knew Obama would win in 2012 b/c we had the numbers everyday, but I knew the country would pay for it one day based on the conversations I had with those people who voted for Romney. They were ANGRY, very very angry. The Trump Presidency is the payback for electing President Obama – I always knew Ohio would never elect Hilary – she doesnt stand for what we stand for, whearas President Obama’s sotry of turbulence and then triumph did resonate with old, young, blacks and whites, asians, Indians, everyone. This is why I didnt go home to campaign for her, which is why none of my parents friends campaigned for her. We didnt believe in her. #TRUTH
But did you vote for her? Frankly, I didn’t think Hillary was a good candidate; but I knew that Donald Trump was a worse candidate. I told everyone who said “I can’t vote for Hillary,” then vote AGAINST Trump. He has turned out to be exactly like I knew he would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t stand for what you stand for? Lol. Well, congratulations to you and your parents’ friends for helping give us President Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hadtochangemyname, but she doesn’t. She explains why she thought Obama wouldn’t win there and why she thinks he did but all she says about Hillary is that she doesn’t stand for what they stand for, but doesn’t explain what that is.
I appreciate your honesty . I think your correct . I think this was push back to the Obama legacy, which is strange too me because by in large he is popular . I think we also need to get real here, Hillary Clinton is an unpopular person . The overall feeling regarding her is she’s dishonest and elitist . I’m being honest . If she really wanted to showed she cared , she would’ve stopped hanging out with the Hollywood crowd, stopped the endless campaign fundraising with the 20,000 dollar plates and actually spend time with average people and showed she gave a damn.
That’s what really bothered me. I felt like my vote and my personal feelings were being held hostage . There’s no way I would ever vote for Trump. And I’m not going to explain why because it’s obvious . So my choice is Hillary , but I’m not feeling good about that either . So my hands are tied! This election was a nightmare on so many levels .
Here’s the thing. “The overall feeling regarding her is she’s dishonest and elitist” is the narrative that the right wing has been pushing. Not “the overall feeling,” or she would not have won the popular vote. Fake news seems to have gotten to you.
Do you really believe Hillary would be destroying the country like Trump is? If you liked Obama, Hillary would have essentially been four more years of Obama’s policies. Again this false equivalency is what has us living this daily nightmare.
I voted for Hillary , everyone in my life voted for Hillary . I don’t know anyone personally who voted for Trump. I want to make it clear .
I cannot say with all honesty that I felt good about my vote . I stand by that. I felt inspired by Obama . I felt a connection with his upbringing , his hard work and success . I did not feel a connection with Hillary . I admire her drive, but that’s about it . What I do have a problem with is just because I fit in the demographic that would vote for Hillary, that you should take that for granted . What I do resent is because I am a woman that I should vote for a woman . What I do resent is being asked to do the hard work in electing someone by using my time and money and not ONCE have that person step foot in my state,NOT ONCE . That’s a bitter pill to swollow.
So don’t tell me I’m buying into the Republican machine, when I have fought for over 20 years against it. My dedication to my party and to social causes are the core to my person.
Aims, I have to agree with you on the point that Hillary was unpopular for the reasons you stated. I didn’t vote for Trump but I know a lot of folks who did because they didn’t trust Hillary and felt Trump was the lesser of two evils.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, there is literally no one more dishonest and elitist than baby fists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Canadian, and our country has an imperfect but still left-wing government right now. I constantly have to remind my liberal/progressive friends that this doesn’t mean our PM can wave a magic wand and cure all past and present ills, rather we put policies in place to gradually improve things. Obama did the same, and so too would Hilary have done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a member of our Green Party. I give my money to them and I will SHANK them if they ever waste it on travelling all over the country just to say hi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The average American votes for a POTUS based on personality; we vote for someone who’s “message” resonates with us and/or offers a story of hope.
We LIVE for the rose-colored narrative but we don’t GAF about platforms or competence.
We want the heartfelt story versus political expediency or effectiveness. Votes are too often cast with the intention of punishment or retribution towards the opposing party. This, in lieu of thorough examination of the issues and careful consideration of which candidate will most adequately fulfill our political and social objectives. Very rarely do we actually take the time to read about what a candidate can offer us and more often our vote is based merely on optics: likeability, charisma and superficial promises and platitudes, etc.
It’s been like this for as long as I can remember, my entire lifetime going back to Dukakis.
It’s depressing and frustrating, but it’s also at least partially what gave us 8 years of Obama, so any given election year, I guess it just depends on which side of the stadium you’re sitting on.
Americans’ tendency to vote on popularity stems from the same instinct that drives the superhero genre’s success: we want a hero to swoop down and save us, telling us they’ll take care of everything, rather than admit the reality of the work and responsibility entailed by true democracy.
@kitten there is a reason why people get to be liked because of their character if you do not have a good one you cannot obliged people to like just because you say so.Hillary Clinton has been in politics for 25 years but the only outstanding thing we know her for is being Bill Clinton’s wife (who happened to be a good president)and being a woman in politics not an outstanding resume imp.Yet more known for her scandals.So please respect those who do not like her and let them feel free to have their opinion.Thanks
@Daphne: Maybe those with that opinion should wiki her before forming said opinion? What scandals? Her husband’s?
She may not be black but she is a woman and misogyny is hard to overcome as well. This is why I wanted her to win, this country needs to let go of racism, prejudice and misogyny. She was more than just a woman, she was an intelligent, well spoken, caring and strong woman. She would’ve made a difference and that’s what’s sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@OCE and I’m a biracial Hispanic and Jewish woman. Discrimination comes my way as well. My point wasn’t “oh let it go” my point was it needs to stop. Perhaps I didn’t word it correctly but things need to change.
Very interesting. I really enjoyed her interview on cbs morning show this past Sunday! I sometimes wish she was more reflective though I think she could have run a campaign w more “connection”to people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She “connected” enough to win the popular vote and she continues to “connect.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for letting us know.
@Tulsi 2020 – I think you won’t have to wait that long – I’m waiting for the midterms to see how the GOP fares as Trump’s supporters realize they’ve been had.
Very true. They should get hammered at the midterms and completely wiped out in 2020.
That depends on voting fairness, and the way things are going, elections are neither free nor fair.
I’ve been following Mike Farb on Twitter and his “Unhack the Vote” campaign. Going forward I will only vote on paper.
Judging from the ones I know, they won’t. Trump’s approval rating amongst his base is still extremely high. They’re doubling down. Cognitive dissonance is a powerful thing. Don’t expect the midterms to save us.
This election is going to be studied for decades. It was a hot mess of corruption, fear, hatred, misogyny, collusion… and Hillary STILL almost pulled it out.
But yeah, spoiled whiny a** white people made sure the rest of us don’t get nice things. Because emails.
Considering stopping following a died-in-the-wool lefty that I know because he a) protests only in safe spaces with other white hippies b) brags about it incessantly c) still wishes Sanders was his president d) still thinks Clinton was corrupt (though he voted for her). I know it’s neither here nor there to follow or unfollow someone on social media, but I’m just tired of seeing this crap. I may call him out first, then leave.
The Guardian has an interesting column up on the book, and calling HC on her “comfortable white-collar worldview” and how she evades NAFTA, TPP by name, and wonders but doesn’t address why the former Party of the People no longer is, but is an accessory of chic liberalism for the upper middle classes, and just generally avoids any responsibility for being unable to soften or personalize her technocrat policy-wonk persona in the face of generalized rage about bailouts for Wall Street billionaires while wage structures went down the crapper and the working- and middle-classes footed the bill.
As the Guardian column points out, “lectures” to the tune of $250,000 a pop to those Wall Street firms never come up in the book, either.
She charged what the market would bear, so let’s not go back to those speeches that every other person in public life would make if only they had her opportunities, opportunities she earned from her years in public service.
The Guardian is a left-wing British paper, they often do good work, but America’s ‘generalized rage’ was about race and immigration/xenophobia, and given the parallels with the Brexit campaign vote, they should know better.
What’s more the data is in: people up and down the economic ladder voted for Trump. White people. And poorer people voted for Clinton. The Guardian has on its blinders.
Thank you. Every word you typed is correct. Whoever wrote that article in the Guardian sounds completely out of touch with what is really going on in the US.
Xenophobia/immigration and racism had a HELL out of a lot more to do with the 2016 US Presidential election than Wall street bailouts. GMAB. The Trumpets do not care about income inequality and they do not hate rich people! They hate so-called “elitists” (read: smart people) and they fear brown people.
I’m going to order her book, and can’t wait to read it. She’s right. I still can’t believe how many (white) people here in Australia think your creepy orange moron president is the greatest thing since sliced bread – even people I know and once respected as being intelligent, humane people. I guess they’ll also be writing “No” when their form for the gay marriage plebiscite arrives… Yes, we’re still dithering on this issue.
Hi AnnaKist – as an Australian currently living overseas (I only mention that to note that I’m not “in the thick of it” day to day anymore), your post really surprised me. Based on my friends’ posts on Facebook, I don’t know anyone who supports Trump (despite some having previously claimed that if they were American, they would lean towards being Republican) and know almost no one who will be voting “No”. This is despite a significant portion of my friends being Liberal voters. Besides morons like Pauline Hanson and co, who tends to support him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://anticap.wordpress.com/2017/09/08/the-unholy-alliance-of-trump-voters/
And this:
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/537909/
@Annakist it’s interesting as as an Australian I dont agree from my experience anyway. I don’t know one single person who thinks anything other than orange hitler is a complete whack job ruining the safety of the planet. As for the marriage plebiscite that’s an utter joke. Why SSM is even open for debate is beyond anyone I know. Bigots just love something to hate. Makes them feel bigger.
I’m white but I grew up overseas on an army base where I never really learned to see color as a defining quality because your rank and merits were more important and there was such a diverse population of people on my base, from all over the world. I didn’t grow up with an American understanding of race-relations and have never been inclined to judge a person by the color of their skin.
However, that doesn’t matter in this age of identity-politics, does it? Please don’t call me an “angry white” (people keep saying that with absolutely no sense of irony). I’m only pointing out that not all white people should be painted with the same brush and assuming you know and understand my life experiences and the way I view race based on the color of my skin is…ironic to say the least. We live in the country that affords EVERYONE the most liberty, freedoms, and opportunities in the world. Let’s start working on making it better instead of lamenting the past.
You do realize that POC in America live in a world that is deeply informed by the prejudice of the past, right? If you aren’t subject to it or can’t see it, that is a sign of your privilege. Being white is not a character flaw; it is, however, a responsibility to recognize how your whiteness benefits you in societies where white supremacy exists. You can’t have a non racist society when racist institutions are still in place. You can’t move on to form a better society without acknowledging those problems in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We live in the country that affords EVERYONE the most liberty, freedoms, and opportunities in the world”
^^Sorry to be the one to tell you this but your entirely problematic outlook on race is based on this lie right here.
Ok, so, no matter what, I’m racist? Even if I’m not? And I keep seeing this argument about “racist institutions”. Please name one? I’m happy to rebuke with actual facts and statistics if you care to listen to other viewpoints. Or you can continue to use vague, political platitudes.
And yes, this is the best country in the world in that sense. Please provide me with an example of a more tolerant and progressive society. Oh, and with one caveat, it must be a country that is successful in those endeavors.
No country or group of people will ever be perfect and I understand the need to acknowledge and address past injustices, but you will achieve nothing by diviciveness and alienating the majority, most of which would love to be allies for change and progress but are written off immediately BECAUSE OF THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN. I don’t know how you define problematic but…
Also, I hold several degrees in political science, public administration, statistics, and public health services. I’m ready to have a real, fact-driven (unemotional and open to differing viewpoints) debate if anyone cares to engage.
We live in a country that was built on the backs of slaves, on the stolen land of Native Americans. Racism is an inherent part of our nature, and that must be acknowledged. First there was slavery, then Jim Crow, then segregation, then discriminatory housing practices, and racially motivated police violence. Our country was built on the idea that as long as white men stay in a class above black men, they’re doing okay. That toxic notion still resonates in everything we do today. Our capitalist society is designed to give white people the leg up just by virtue of being white, and then punishes POC for being unable to bridge that gap that they did not create. The heirarchy of our country is inherently racist. If you’re white, no matter what, you benefit from that racist system. If you’re not doing something to dismantle the system of racism in this country, you are participating in it. It’s a hard pill to swallow. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means you have responsibility.
Also, you keep insinuating reverse racism, with all of your “BASED ON THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN” comments. Acknowledging that all white people are privileged and have a responsibility to confront the ways their privilege harms POC is NOT the same as racial discrimination against POC. Nowhere near. Stop.
First, any public health program worth its salt would teach – and emphasize -
race-based health/health-care disparities.
Second, the US is not holding up by most important measures. Here, statistics.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/king-united-states-not-best-country-world-article-1.3303665
Third, the majority of white people would not “love to be allies” because if they were allies we would not have the kinds of systematic oppression and voter suppression (by race) that we have in America. *Someone* is doing the oppressing. What’s more it is not the job of the oppressed to not “antagonize” them.
Fourth, white people voted for the racist Donald Trump in great numbers.
If you have to ask me to name several racist institutions then I can bet that you and I won’t have much of a conversation, despite the fact that you have *all the degrees* (eye roll).
But I’ll humor you and give you a brief list: the education system is a racist institution, the health care system is a racist institution, the prison industrial complex is a racist institution, the electoral college is a racist institution, our law enforcement agencies are a racist institution….I mean, need I go on?
And yes, as a white person who benefits from the inherent privilege that your race affords you, you have a responsibility to be aware of these things. It’s not my job or anyone else’s to educate you about systemic racism or racist institutions. Simply read the latest article discussing a gerrymandered state or watch the latest vid that Shaun King posted of an unarmed black man getting gunned down by law enforcement.
Seriously it takes more effort to NOT know about these things in today’s age of social media, cell phones, internet etc.
I’m reminded again of that article “F-ck you, Rural Elitists”. So sick of WWC acting like they’re special. What about working POC!? This why Bernie is such a POS in my book.
Boo hoo to the WWC who feel “abandoned”. Y’all have abandoned yourselves by being ignorant, racist f-cks who will vote for your own destruction just to stick it to POC.
And they’ve been doing it for decades! The veneer just cracked off, as someone said upthread.
I wish she will go away.
Why? She’s not hurting you, is she?
Hillary Clinton is a brilliant, deeply accomplished woman who without vote tampering and Russian propaganda infiltration into the election would be president today — and a good one, capable as shown by her history of working with even an oppositional Congress. We would have a more moderate Supreme Court shaping the law of the land for the next few American decades.
Never wish any good person to disappear. We need them. Without her voice, which voices will dominate our public sphere — voices like those of Steve Bannon, a fired loser who should never have been given a 60 Minutes platform?
The thing is, she’s hurting herself. “I’m with Her” just sums up why people dislike her. “I’m With You” would have been a better slogan. Trump will do his Trumpy Trumpkins nightmare nonsense until he either dies or quits, but she will continue to talk about herself, blaming literally everyone and every thing, rather than articulating her role in it (beyond just saying “I recognize my failures and work on them”). She lost because she campaigned poorly, and in the wrong states. She LOST states that Dems had previously won. Trump’s entire campaign focused on keywords like ‘America’ and ‘you.’ Every time he addressed any audience he was talking about his own accomplishments and then immediately explaining about how those applied to “you” and how they would change “America.” I cannot believe I’m even typing this, the absurdity of it all is crushing, because she DOES have the damn experience, and she would have prevented the inevitable WWIII we’re facing. At the end of the day, though, she lost because she did not lobby in key states. In our system of elections, it doesn’t matter how significant the margin of popular vote. All that matters in the end are those electoral votes. She assumed she had this one in the bag (and in fairness, the idea of her losing to someone like Donald Trump seemed like a hilarious joke at the time) and it cost her an election.
Shocked,
Nope. It’s f*cking amazing to me that people are still beating this dead horse, almost a year later. She lost because of white people. Please take the time to actually read “The First White President.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you read the book? Who is she blaming? The people who have read the book have said that she takes full responsibility for her loss.
Also, why the hell should she not examine and acknowledge the various issues that led her to lose?
These things don’t exist in a vacuum and pointing to one simplistic (and as Shambles said, unsubstantiated) reason for her loss such as “she didn’t campaign in key states” glosses over the larger and more important factors in her loss. The machinations of Trump’s campaign were designed to prey upon white fears and phobias that ultimately ensured his win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, I hope she never shuts the f*ck up.
Classy
+ all the things
This. I hope she goes balls to the wall.
Betsy, ouch. (just a balls to the wall reaction, that’s all : )
Also may I observe that “I wish she will go away” could be a sign of someone whose first language is not English, who has difficulty with English verb tenses? And isn’t this a translation error particular to a certain language family?
Just curious. Given that we hear so much about paid trolls in Russia and all.
Yeah I notice the trolls are out in full-force today so I wouldn’t be surprised…
Also may I observe that “I wish she will go away” could be a sign of someone whose first language is not English, who has difficulty with English verb tenses? And isn’t this a translation error particular to a certain language family?
Just curious. Given that we hear so much about paid trolls in Russia and all.
The truth is Trump spoke in racist dog whistles. . He appealed to the racism that has lurked in America and Faux News speaks the same dog whistles to their viewers.
The sad part is so many people who could have changed the outcome of the Election stayed, home thinking Trump couldn’t win or just didn’t care and/or didn’t think America would vote for him with his racists, vulgar words against a handicapped reporter, women’s body parts and minorities. How anyone could have watched Trump for months and have stayed home is beyond me. His words scared the crap out of me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let’s stop assuming our elections are free and fair. They have not been for a while, and the Supreme Court undercutting the Voting Rights Act was the final blow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom, I am not a troll. And you said this is a nightmare, which tells me you have been asleep. Right now is America’s reality brought to the front pages – these are things I have been seeing my whole life, personally in the US, through my international development work overseas, listening to the stories of my gay friends whose family members voted for Trump, or watching my brothers and my black male friends be pushed around in our society. This is our reality – it is not a “nightmare”.
Again, I am not a troll. I am a black female American. HRC does not know what I go through. Her daughter is my age group yet does not know the struggles I have despite us living in the same city. I dont feel the Clintons have shown any semblance of trying to know what many people outside of elite circles have experienced. Did HRC go to Elyria, Youngstown, Canton, Dayton, E. Cleve OH and shake hands with my neighbors to hear their stories? See the conditions and delapidated buildings? These are MY feelings, and perhaps the feelings of some who did not bother to vote for her (irregardless of if they voted for Trump or not). The only way to change things is to understand where they are coming from.
But I still voted for HRC and bought overpriced fundraiser tickets during NYFW hosted by Anna Wintour and Huma last Sept from college friends who run in those circles from our DC days. I thought it was a waste of money and time, but it was my way of supporting the Democratic party. It made me recall how 4 years ago I relocated to OH for several months to canvass for President Obama. That is THE difference – President Obama inspired so many – his legacy of hope will NEVER be wiped away. Now the country is shook – hopefully they will look at the past mistakes and really strategize for the future. #EyesWideOpen
Unlikeable, unlikeable, unlikeable … that’s what media and conservatives have been pushing down everyone’s throats since the beginning of time it seems when it comes to Clinton. They can’t seem to bring up her name without reinforcing that narrative. In reality, she is most certainly likeable and more importantly smart and dedicated to public service, especially when contrasted to Trump. But sadly, white men and women in America are partial to white men in power no matter how despicable the man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no such thing as a clean politician! Don’t worry Hilary, we know Bill wouldn’t have gotten that far without you! Sometimes there’s a reason beyond your foresight for why your life seems out of your own hands. You can do everything right and get so close to your dream, yet it all falls apart.
When the people you elect into office prove they hold very little power, you get scared! When the internet reveals to you the evil truths of those in power, you get angry! Let our fear and anger be used to protect the good ones trying to get ahead to play “chess” with these one percent. But also don’t forget your own individual power! Speak up around you when you see something wrong, be openminded when others talk, take control over your own community and get strong. If we break it down to the community we have a shot. Humans can unfortunately go through a lot, remember we’re stronger together than divided. There’s always time to change, please be bold and be that change!!!
