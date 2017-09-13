Ted Cruz blames that ‘liked’ tweet on a ‘staffing issue.’ That’s what she said.

I know that the Ted Cruz story was mostly a 24-hour thing, like a rash (from beating it) or a cold (from beating it outside). But I’m still laughing about it because seriously, it’s one of the best things that’s happened this week. I mean OF COURSE it’s Ted Cruz. Of course it was Ted Cruz’s Twitter account that “liked” a p0rn video. The same Ted Cruz that hates abortion, birth control, sex toys, women and any food that isn’t soup. The same Ted Cruz who is probably the Zodiac Killer. If this was a plotline in a script, people would roll their eyes because it’s just too obvious. Anyway, Ted Cruz wants you to know that he’s conducting an “internal investigation” into how that p0rn tweet got “liked.”

Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that a staff member of his was responsible for “liking” a pornographic Twitter post with the Texas lawmaker’s account, chalking up the social media snafu to a “mistake.”

“There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down,” Cruz (R-Texas) said of the incident. “It was a staffing issue. And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious.”

Cruz told reporters Tuesday that it was “still being discussed” whether the staff member in question would retain access to the senator’s social media account. Earlier Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Cruz announced via her own Twitter account that the “like” had been undone and that the post had been reported to Twitter.

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Catherine Frazier, Cruz’s senior communications adviser, wrote on her Twitter account at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A “staffing issue.” That’s what she said. Ted Cruz got the shaft and now his presidential hopes are limp. He’s really going to have to stroke his image to get out of this one. He’ll have to pound away at it. Maybe someday he can find who did this and rub him/one out.

And seriously, what does an internal investigation look like in Ted Cruz’s office? Ew, that thought just made me shiver. So gross.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

70 Responses to “Ted Cruz blames that ‘liked’ tweet on a ‘staffing issue.’ That’s what she said.”

  1. Megan says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Hahahah … this post is cracking me up!

    Reply
  2. Liberty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Oh, those pesky staffers and their accidental “my elbow hit a porn site and then the like button too” blunders. Silly silly staffers.

    Reply
  3. Enough Already says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:18 am

    They know which *cough* member tweeted it, haven’t decided whether or not to fire him/her AND they reported it to Twitter? His staff is doing the most. Usually this kind of dumbassery is good for a giggle but with so much going on in the country I’m just sad and disgusted.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:18 am

    It’s still funny even though it isn’t funny!

    That said, absolute tish tosh, this excuse. To see pr0n in your Twatter feed, you have to actively seek it out – something something careful targeting, behaviour analysing algorithms, etc etc.

    WE KNOW YOU LOOKED FOR IT, TEDDY BOY.

    Reply
  5. Radley says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I love it when right wing hypocrisy is exposed. The problem is the hypocrisy is never acknowledged. They never learn.

    Reply
  6. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I for one am happy to know that Ted is taking this thing in hand, now is the time to stand firm!

    (I may have just made myself barf, but seriously he was looking at incest porn and barf again )

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Say “inadvertent” and “mistake” one more time, Ted, then we’ll believe you.

    Reply
  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:27 am

    This humiliation is exactly what he deserves. Him being vague about someone being fired to me proves that he did it.

    Reply
  9. detritus says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Don’t be such a jerkoff, Kaiser, im sure Cruz just was distracted, he probably had his hands full.

    Ahaha jk no, no mercy, please more on this track. this and Marin’s tweets are the medicine we need. Any and all puns welcome.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:37 am

    There is no way this was a mistake given the level of data mining that goes on online now – even if he didn’t search for it on Twitter he will have searched for pr0n at some point on the computer he ‘liked’ the tweet from. Related and targeted ads for things you searched for in Google (or where ever) appears ALL OVER your social media feeds – ALL OF THEM. He was actively was looking for it.

    Reply
  11. NotoriousMCG says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Ummmmm now the p0rn twitter is selling Ted Cruz merch:
    http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/350389-twitter-account-sells-merch-about-cruz-liking-porn-tweet

    Reply
  12. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Baaahhhhhaaaa. That is a face meant for glory holes.

    Reply
  13. emma33 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Hahaha. Firstly, only someone like Ted Cruz would go looking for porn on Twitter. (What does he use Tinder for? Finding cheesecake recipes?)

    And, secondly…well…there is no secondly…he did it and we all know.

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Ted saw a porn and he liked it
    Gives new meaning to TedTalk
    Cruisin’ with Cruz
    What a load
    Nut Squirrel Nut
    Ballsy, Ted

    Reply
  15. Adrien says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I assume his staff members are millenials or late gen-exer. No one in that generation would ever use twitter to watch p0rn or if ever they do they won’t be watching lame p0rn that looks like a royalty free stock footage video. Only very religious, middleaged, coddled white men will type the words ‘sexual posts’ on the search bar.

    Reply
    • Larelyn says:
      September 13, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Eh, I had to look up his age. It’s scary – he is a gen-x-er. For the normal people in this generation, we know better. I believe the idea upthread, that it happened on his phone at night and it took hours to clear up because he had to wait for staff to show up at the office.

      Reply
  16. Lindy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Did you see that he typed in “sexual posts” though? I mean… Do you think anyone other than Cruz himself would be such a weirdo that way? It has to have been Cruz himself.

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    i imagine him stroking his dicknose b/c he’s so confused about science and the human body…

    Reply
  18. BobaFelty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Also, it was labeled as ‘incest porn’. He’s gross.

    Reply
  19. HK9 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:03 am

    ‘ol jackass.

    Reply
  20. nicegirl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:10 am

    This entire paragraph is LEGIT, I am cracking up, so fabulously hilarious, on-point, DAMN GIRL:

    ‘A “staffing issue.” That’s what she said. Ted Cruz got the shaft and now his presidential hopes are limp. He’s really going to have to stroke his image to get out of this one. He’ll have to pound away at it. Maybe someday he can find who did this and rub him/one out.’

    All gossip aside, it’s writing like this that holds my interest and fills my morning with laughter, keeps me clicking back at celebitchy.com. Thank you!

    Reply
  21. Catwoman says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Sure, Ted needs to be the new “Sure, Jan”

    Reply
  22. Lucky Charm says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:27 am

    He should have called Josh Duggar for tips before he went looking for love in all the wrong places. If it hadn’t been for the AM hack, ole Joshie may have never been outed.

    Reply
  23. agnes says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:32 am

    A “staffing issue.” *rolleyes*

    This reminds me of a German Politician called Beatrix von Storch ( Yes, it is her real name), who claimed – after posting an extremly vile comment on Facebook – that she slipped with her mouse.
    Coincidentally her vileness rivals Ted Cruz’ vileness. They would be a match made i horror-heaven.

    Reply
  24. lower case lois says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Why does he have to Stroke his image to get out of this one. Hasn’t Donald Trump set the bar about offensive misogynistic behavior. To many of Trumps deplorables isn’t this normal behavior for a man in a powerful position. Won’t Cruz’s constituents just give him a pass?

    Reply
  25. senna says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Methinks the only “staff” he needs to blame is the one in his pants.

    Reply
  26. holly hobby says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I hope he “pulls a Weiner” and won’t win office again. It does not surprise me at all that Ted loves porn.

    Reply

