Ted Cruz blames that ‘liked’ tweet on a ‘staffing issue.’ That’s what she said.

I know that the Ted Cruz story was mostly a 24-hour thing, like a rash (from beating it) or a cold (from beating it outside). But I’m still laughing about it because seriously, it’s one of the best things that’s happened this week. I mean OF COURSE it’s Ted Cruz. Of course it was Ted Cruz’s Twitter account that “liked” a p0rn video. The same Ted Cruz that hates abortion, birth control, sex toys, women and any food that isn’t soup. The same Ted Cruz who is probably the Zodiac Killer. If this was a plotline in a script, people would roll their eyes because it’s just too obvious. Anyway, Ted Cruz wants you to know that he’s conducting an “internal investigation” into how that p0rn tweet got “liked.”

Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that a staff member of his was responsible for “liking” a pornographic Twitter post with the Texas lawmaker’s account, chalking up the social media snafu to a “mistake.” “There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down,” Cruz (R-Texas) said of the incident. “It was a staffing issue. And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious.” Cruz told reporters Tuesday that it was “still being discussed” whether the staff member in question would retain access to the senator’s social media account. Earlier Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Cruz announced via her own Twitter account that the “like” had been undone and that the post had been reported to Twitter. “The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Catherine Frazier, Cruz’s senior communications adviser, wrote on her Twitter account at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday morning.

[From Politico]

A “staffing issue.” That’s what she said. Ted Cruz got the shaft and now his presidential hopes are limp. He’s really going to have to stroke his image to get out of this one. He’ll have to pound away at it. Maybe someday he can find who did this and rub him/one out.

And seriously, what does an internal investigation look like in Ted Cruz’s office? Ew, that thought just made me shiver. So gross.

