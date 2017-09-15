Jennifer Lawrence believes that ‘mother!’ is an ‘incredibly feminist’ story

There are a few Jennifer Lawrence stories rattling around the interwebs this week, so let’s get to it. Jennifer is still promoting ‘mother!’ which comes out on Friday. Considering how well horror movies are doing at the box office this year, I think the film will probably make a lot of money, because even if people don’t know what’s happening, they’ll enjoy it as a mindf–k. Of course, I’m sure there are some people – DEPLORABLES – who honestly believe that Jennifer said that Trump controls hurricanes and those people will refuse to see the film. To that, Jennifer wrote a little Facebook post:
My remarks were taken grossly out of context. Obviously I never claimed that President Trump was responsible for these tragic hurricanes. That is a silly and preposterous headline that is unfortunate, because it detracts from the millions of lives that are being impacted by these devastating storms and the recent earthquake. What is really important is focusing on the ways we can help. My heart is with everyone affected and the brave first responders who are working to keep us all safe. Please join me in donating to:
United Way of Houston https://www.unitedwayhouston.org
Save The Children www.savethechildren.org
Americares https://www.americares.org
That’s pretty much the right way to handle it. I would have also said “the people trying to make this into a thing are utter morons,” but whatever. As for ‘mother!’ – people have been talking about whether the Academy would embrace this film as a potential Oscar-bait movie, and whether Jennifer could end up with another Oscar nomination. Vulture did a piece about that, and suggests that the material could be too dark for Academy voters, but here’s what I say: one, Jennifer is a perennial Oscar favorite and the Academy adores her and two, Natalie Portman ended up winning an Oscar for Black Swan, so of course Jennifer has a chance. A good chance.
Meanwhile, Aronofsky and Lawrence chatted with Variety about feminism and such:
Jennifer believes this is a feminist story: “To me, this is incredibly feminist in the way that these Victorian, patriarchal novels show these loving, amazing husbands that are very slowly and delicately taking away their wives’ dignity,” said Lawrence, who was reading “Jane Eyre” during the shoot. “To be a feminist movie, we don’t have to all be women and all be aggressive. Before we knew what feminism was, people were writing these novels that showed women’s strength being drained from them.”
She went through hell working on this movie: “I had trouble calming down and coming back after he called cut. I’ve always been fine snapping out of it, but I’ve never had to go this dark before. I kind of lost control of myself. I tore my diaphragm and popped my chest rib out. I don’t know if I’d ever work with Darren again.”
Aronofsky on the interpretations of the film: “I think what’s exciting about the movie is that it’s open for interpretation. I wrote it in the eighth year of Obama. It’s coming out in the first year of Trump. My intention was very different from where we are now.”
The idea that this is a feminist film… well, I don’t know. Like, I understand the comparison to Jane Eyre, because it’s a book with a female protagonist, written by a woman, in those oppressive Victorian times. But does it make a difference when the female protagonist is written by a man, the story is directed by a man, and the film seems to be about men doing a huge gaslighting campaign on a woman? Hm.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m sorry I seem to fail to get how a movie described as “torture porn” and “two hours of gas lighting” is a feminist movie.
The way they made this was not feminist (since the director was all too cool to ignore her obvious injury for a scene) and considering I’ve seen it the ending is misogyny wrapped up in a neat bow.
This movie is so far from feminist but I’m not surprised JLaw is not an intersectional feminist either. Much like her bff amy. And her boyfriend.
I agree 100%. I have seen it too and this film is really misogynist. Jlaw’ character is used and abused and ignored and is literally a vessel. There is no empowerment at any point.
And she needs to stop talking about things she has no fucking clue about like Victorian novels because first the feminist ones were written by women, and second the female protagonists manage to be subversive in a restricted environment.
It’s obvious Jlaw didn’t go to college or read many books, because she can’t see through Aronofsky’s bs and thinks he is a genius. He’s not. He thinks he is and surrounds himself with starlets and sycophants who help him continue the delusion.
Yea he’s defs one of those guys you hate in high school and college that think they are “genius” and no one understands their “high art”. It’s kinda sad that JLaw has been reduced to a sycophant. And soon they will breakup and he will get another young starlet to fluff his massive ego
No douchebag your sh*t just sucks.
I started watching that Variety video and I had to stop almost at the beginning because my eyes rolled almost all the way over at Darren’s auter persona.You can tell he cares so much about what people think but wraps himself in scarves and nearly clear sunglasses so he looks like he doesn’t.
Jennifer making heart eyes at him while he says words is just icing on the cake.
They essentially personify the movie…it’s quite disturbing to think about.
I won’t say how because it’s spoilery but her character also fawns over her older “auteur” husband.
Oh yay!Another film where a young girl is amazed by a much older,vitriolic man.Woody Allen must be giddy with anticipation to watch this one.
The goddamn revolution can’t come soon enough.
“Incredibly” annoying.
I agree with her. People are talking about the film being mysogynistic, like it’s some kind of accident that hatred of women runs through the film, or like that’s presented as a positive thing.
It’s an uncomfortable, harrowing, upsetting film to watch, but that’s the point, and I very much appreciated the film for really capturing the horror of what it shows (really trying to avoid spoilers, so sorry this is so vague sounding).
I don’t think it will make a ton of money at the box office. It’s not really a ‘horror’ horror movie, and it’s not nearly as accessible as Black Swan.
Woke~ misogyny is still misogyny. You don’t get bonus points for saying bad boy after an hour and half of getting off on a woman being abused.
Why do movies always have to have some deeper meaning. Why can’t a movie be made just to entertain the audience? Every film that comes out now has to have some political or social meaning. I would respect Jennifer more if she just said that she did the movie because it was a good script that she thought would translate well to the screen and give her a chance to work with a director she has never worked with before.
This is a movie about Mother Earth I believe. Mother as in earth, Him as in God. Man as Adam, the Wife is Eve etc. Mankind basically came to earth and just do what we do. Being disrespectful towards her, we kill each other, torture and destruct the mother earth and many other terrible things. Horrible isn’t it?
She looks so much like Amy Schumer in these pics?!?!?!!
Does she even like him? Or just respect him?
And if there was deeper symbolism or allegory beyond – older man gaslights woman – fine, maybe it’s feminist. But I have severe doubts a director who made his film in such a way has produced some sort of feminist masterpiece.
Read a spoiler synopsis: the film sounds pretentious. And pseudo-feminIst. And dumb.
mmm…friends and colleagues who saw it at TIFF, whose judgment I trust and often coincide with mine, have told me is a pretentious piece of crap coming from an Aronofsky believing his own hype as an arty filmmaker. At some point most talented filmmakers fall in this trap of believing any fart coming from themselves is gold.
There were feminist ideas before the Victorian age.
