Serena Williams shares first photo of baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

FINALLY! I’ve been waiting to hear the baby name for Serena Williams’ daughter for weeks! Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl – their first child, for both – in the middle of the US Open. Like, we literally heard that Serena had given birth just minutes before Venus was due on court to play a match. Serena and Alexis have been very quiet about everything and it wasn’t like I needed to see a photo, but I did want to hear the name. And here it is: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. They named their daughter after her father and gave her a little “Jr.” I kind of wonder if they’ll call her AJ (Alexis Jr.).
Serena posted these Instagrams – including the first one of Alexis Jr. – over the past few hours. Serena looks tired, but beautiful. AJ looks beautiful. I’m so happy for everyone! YAY! Look at AJ’s little pout! She got her mom’s mouth.
Also: in Serena’s Instagram stories, she talks about how they stayed in the hospital for the better part of a week because of “complications” but they’re doing okay now. Everyone at the US Open was debating whether Serena will be coming back. I think she’s coming back. I think she’ll be back for Australia, complications or not. And AJ will be there, cheering on her mom. And then 16 years from now, AJ’s going to win her first Slam.
Photos courtesy of Serena’s Instagram, Getty.
i kind of love the jr for a girl
Agreed! Very cute.
I think it’s really sweet.
Same! And I just love the name Olympia.
I do, too. I think it’s sweet – a twist on the traditional.
Plus I really like the name Alexis, so I might be a bit biased.
I like a girl Jr. too. It’s why Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert call their daughter “Junie” because her name is really Iman Shumpert Jr.
Me too!!! Beautiful mom and baby.
Very cool Jr. name. Love it. Beautiful baby.
Aw, what a cutie.
Beautiful baby!
AJ already won her first Grand Slam, in utero.
hahaha!
Beautiful…. I’m so glad she didn’t wait months to post this pic. Maybe she’ll inspire her bff, Ciara, to do the same! 😊
OMG I hope you’re right, Angel! I mean give us a picture of her hand or something, Ci Ci!
Right! But I’m glad ciara doesn’t play that game of only showing a leg, a arm or the baby’s blanket, like other celebs who don’t want to show their babies do. Either show her or don’t.
Cute baby. Nice twist with the “Jr”. Glad everyone is well. Congrats!
Congratulations!!! I love her name, too, Alexis Olympia, it is a beautiful name for a beautiful baby!
I’m curious about the “complications.”
7 days is a long post partum stay so it must have been serious. Thoughts?
Didn’t she have a c-section? I thought I read that somewhere.
All I can think of other than C-Section is excessive bleeding. What I thought when I first read was she was in the hospital, maybe with high blood pressure, before the baby was born. Didn’t think about afterwards.
With my first one I was almost two weeks overdue and they would not induce me or give me a c- section. I only stayed for three days and that was too long. It could have been anything from blood pressure, fluid, no BM, uterus concerns ( lord knows they come in and press on you every 5 minutes). If it was the baby it could have been bad jaundice, or her not being able to maintain good temp. or body weight. Too many things to list really, the really good docs keep an eye on all this stuff before they let you leave, they just dont say much b/c they dont want to freak people out, but i ask my nurses a lot of questions lol.
How come they wouldn’t induce you? Strange
I was induced after two weeks overdue…they gave me the drugs and it took forever for me to dilate so they did a membrane sweep…holy hell was it ever awful. I ended up being there for four days with no sleep. I found it literally impossible to sleep at the hospital.
Maybe it was the baby? When my first was born, I had labor fever, so they put her in the NICU to give her antibiotics. Then she was jaundiced (apparently very common), so that was another 4 days. My OB had them keep me hospitalized so I wouldn’t be separated from her.
Wonderful! Congrats to Serena!
Alexis OLYMPIA!! Love it!!
Awwww. She is a precious baby.
YAY for a non horrid celebrity baby name!!
She’s a cutie.
Alexis called her Olympia on his Instagram and Serena called her Junior, wonder what they’ll end up calling her? She’s super cute, love this family!! I hate seeing random negative comments on her Instagram because they’re a biracial couple, let people love!
Awwwww. I love the name Olympia. I truly hope they stay together forever and ever.
Oh, she’s beautiful!
AJ has some good genes. Maybe she will be the first grand slam winner to have also started a billion dollar company.
Precious❤️
She’s so sweet.
She’s beautiful and Serena looks like a goddess as usual! I absolutely love the name! I’m totally digging the Jr on the end, it’s a wonderful twist on tradition and I love Olympia as well.
Great timing Serena. Released the baby pics the same day Sharapova releases her stupid book. Ahahaha….
Also Olympia is adorable
Ooooooooooooo! Alexis Olympia is absolutely adorable! One of my best friends has a daughter named Olympia – beautiful name. Serena looks wonderful.
He better be worthy of the two goddesses in his life!
A girl “Junior”! love it! Serena’s got an awesome man.
Olympia is a lovely name and I love it for Serena’S baby.
Since she got her father’s first name, I wish they’d give her Serena’s last name: Alexis Olympia Williams.
Or just Olympia Ohanian. That’s a cool name.
Alexis Olympia are beautiful names and she is a beautiful baby. Not a big fan Sr, Jr. or AJ, I don’t like when names of people are shorten for the comfort of the ones that have pronounce them. My name has 3 syllables and sometimes people is so lazy that they call be by the first one so my beautiful name is reduced to a sound.
I’m normally not the biggest fan of junior/senior names but I love that they did it for their daughter. It’s a great name.
+ 1
She’s beautiful!
I certainly hope with such a great name that they don’t reduce it to AJ. Ugh.
She is a beautiful baby! Congratulations Serena & Alexis.
My daughters name is Erin and her dad is Aaron. She loves her name but hates its after her father. She says it “corny” but he loves that I agreed to name her after him.
“Olympia” is great; very Greek or Amazonian. But I thought “Jr.” was only for when the names matched exactly (could be wrong).
And I feel for this kid: barely a week old and she’s already getting pressure to pick up a tennis racket.
She’s a cutie pie . But I feel like Serena missed an golden opportunity to give her daughter and unique and fierce name, an name that can just be hers. Now little Alexis has a lifetime being compared to a man, even if that man is her father. A strange choice for someone who gives the impression that she is a strong and independent women.
???? This is really weird to say considering last names are still very much a thing. Would you have said this if she’d named her daughter after herself, or her mother, or one of her sisters? I normally hate to make that comparison, but there are a lot worse ways in which women are named that implies they are the property of men. Naming a child after their parent hardly falls under the same sort of idea.
This is just my opinion your entitled to have yours. Im just saying her name will be Alexis Ohanian – just like her father’s so there are going to be comparisons. If her name was Olympia Ohanian she would able ‘start from zero’ so to speak , make a name for herself by herself and not have to live up to her fathers name and achievements.
Here for all things Serena (which is an equally beautiful name as the adorbs Alexis)! I predict two girls and a son for these two. May this little family prosper on.
Awww congrats to the new parents!!!! I feel like she was pregnant for like 2 months tho it went quick!
Question – Her fiance’s middle name is Kelly, baby’s middle name is Olympia. Isn’t she technically not actually a Junior because their middle names are different? I thought to be considered a Jr, Third etc it has to be the exact same name.
They both look beautiful. That is one seriously pretty newborn.
Awwwww, what a cutie! Congrats to them both! I love the name and that they made their baby girl a junior, too cute.
Alexis is a beautiful baby and will be loved and cherished dearly.
