Serena Williams shares first photo of baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

FINALLY! I’ve been waiting to hear the baby name for Serena Williams’ daughter for weeks! Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl – their first child, for both – in the middle of the US Open. Like, we literally heard that Serena had given birth just minutes before Venus was due on court to play a match. Serena and Alexis have been very quiet about everything and it wasn’t like I needed to see a photo, but I did want to hear the name. And here it is: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. They named their daughter after her father and gave her a little “Jr.” I kind of wonder if they’ll call her AJ (Alexis Jr.).

Serena posted these Instagrams – including the first one of Alexis Jr. – over the past few hours. Serena looks tired, but beautiful. AJ looks beautiful. I’m so happy for everyone! YAY! Look at AJ’s little pout! She got her mom’s mouth.

Also: in Serena’s Instagram stories, she talks about how they stayed in the hospital for the better part of a week because of “complications” but they’re doing okay now. Everyone at the US Open was debating whether Serena will be coming back. I think she’s coming back. I think she’ll be back for Australia, complications or not. And AJ will be there, cheering on her mom. And then 16 years from now, AJ’s going to win her first Slam.

