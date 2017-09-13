Serena Williams shares first photo of baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

FINALLY! I’ve been waiting to hear the baby name for Serena Williams’ daughter for weeks! Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl – their first child, for both – in the middle of the US Open. Like, we literally heard that Serena had given birth just minutes before Venus was due on court to play a match. Serena and Alexis have been very quiet about everything and it wasn’t like I needed to see a photo, but I did want to hear the name. And here it is: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. They named their daughter after her father and gave her a little “Jr.” I kind of wonder if they’ll call her AJ (Alexis Jr.).

Serena posted these Instagrams – including the first one of Alexis Jr. – over the past few hours. Serena looks tired, but beautiful. AJ looks beautiful. I’m so happy for everyone! YAY! Look at AJ’s little pout! She got her mom’s mouth.

Also: in Serena’s Instagram stories, she talks about how they stayed in the hospital for the better part of a week because of “complications” but they’re doing okay now. Everyone at the US Open was debating whether Serena will be coming back. I think she’s coming back. I think she’ll be back for Australia, complications or not. And AJ will be there, cheering on her mom. And then 16 years from now, AJ’s going to win her first Slam.

55 Responses to "Serena Williams shares first photo of baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr."

  1. lisa says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:21 am

    i kind of love the jr for a girl

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Aw, what a cutie.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany27 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Beautiful baby!

    Reply
  4. MissMarierose says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:23 am

    AJ already won her first Grand Slam, in utero.

    Reply
  5. Angel says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Beautiful…. I’m so glad she didn’t wait months to post this pic. Maybe she’ll inspire her bff, Ciara, to do the same! 😊

    Reply
  6. Radley says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Cute baby. Nice twist with the “Jr”. Glad everyone is well. Congrats!

    Reply
  7. nicegirl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Congratulations!!! I love her name, too, Alexis Olympia, it is a beautiful name for a beautiful baby!

    Reply
  8. Cupcake says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I’m curious about the “complications.”
    7 days is a long post partum stay so it must have been serious. Thoughts?

    Reply
  9. nikzilla says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Wonderful! Congrats to Serena!

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Alexis OLYMPIA!! Love it!!

    Reply
  11. Carmen says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Awwww. She is a precious baby.

    Reply
  12. Cleo says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:28 am

    YAY for a non horrid celebrity baby name!!

    She’s a cutie.

    Reply
  13. mar_time says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Alexis called her Olympia on his Instagram and Serena called her Junior, wonder what they’ll end up calling her? She’s super cute, love this family!! I hate seeing random negative comments on her Instagram because they’re a biracial couple, let people love!

    Reply
  14. lobbit says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Oh, she’s beautiful!

    Reply
  15. Megan says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:31 am

    AJ has some good genes. Maybe she will be the first grand slam winner to have also started a billion dollar company.

    Reply
  16. Sage says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Precious❤️

    Reply
  17. Originaltessa says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:39 am

    She’s so sweet.

    Reply
  18. HelloSunshine says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:46 am

    She’s beautiful and Serena looks like a goddess as usual! I absolutely love the name! I’m totally digging the Jr on the end, it’s a wonderful twist on tradition and I love Olympia as well.

    Reply
  19. I says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Great timing Serena. Released the baby pics the same day Sharapova releases her stupid book. Ahahaha….

    Also Olympia is adorable

    Reply
  20. AnnaKist says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Ooooooooooooo! Alexis Olympia is absolutely adorable! One of my best friends has a daughter named Olympia – beautiful name. Serena looks wonderful.

    Reply
  21. Shirleygail says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:59 am

    He better be worthy of the two goddesses in his life!

    Reply
  22. Olive says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

    A girl “Junior”! love it! Serena’s got an awesome man.

    Reply
  23. Georgia says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Olympia is a lovely name and I love it for Serena’S baby.

    Reply
  24. JeanGenie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Since she got her father’s first name, I wish they’d give her Serena’s last name: Alexis Olympia Williams.
    Or just Olympia Ohanian. That’s a cool name.

    Reply
  25. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Alexis Olympia are beautiful names and she is a beautiful baby. Not a big fan Sr, Jr. or AJ, I don’t like when names of people are shorten for the comfort of the ones that have pronounce them. My name has 3 syllables and sometimes people is so lazy that they call be by the first one so my beautiful name is reduced to a sound.

    Reply
  26. Lady Keller says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I’m normally not the biggest fan of junior/senior names but I love that they did it for their daughter. It’s a great name.

    Reply
  27. DiamondGirl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:28 am

    She’s beautiful!

    I certainly hope with such a great name that they don’t reduce it to AJ. Ugh.

    Reply
  28. Onemoretime says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:38 am

    She is a beautiful baby! Congratulations Serena & Alexis.
    My daughters name is Erin and her dad is Aaron. She loves her name but hates its after her father. She says it “corny” but he loves that I agreed to name her after him.

    Reply
  29. Turtle says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:49 am

    “Olympia” is great; very Greek or Amazonian. But I thought “Jr.” was only for when the names matched exactly (could be wrong).

    And I feel for this kid: barely a week old and she’s already getting pressure to pick up a tennis racket.

    Reply
  30. whatever says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:54 am

    She’s a cutie pie . But I feel like Serena missed an golden opportunity to give her daughter and unique and fierce name, an name that can just be hers. Now little Alexis has a lifetime being compared to a man, even if that man is her father. A strange choice for someone who gives the impression that she is a strong and independent women.

    Reply
    • A says:
      September 13, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      ???? This is really weird to say considering last names are still very much a thing. Would you have said this if she’d named her daughter after herself, or her mother, or one of her sisters? I normally hate to make that comparison, but there are a lot worse ways in which women are named that implies they are the property of men. Naming a child after their parent hardly falls under the same sort of idea.

      Reply
      • whatever says:
        September 13, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        This is just my opinion your entitled to have yours. Im just saying her name will be Alexis Ohanian – just like her father’s so there are going to be comparisons. If her name was Olympia Ohanian she would able ‘start from zero’ so to speak , make a name for herself by herself and not have to live up to her fathers name and achievements.

  31. Bxhal says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Here for all things Serena (which is an equally beautiful name as the adorbs Alexis)! I predict two girls and a son for these two. May this little family prosper on.

    Reply
  32. Erica_V says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Awww congrats to the new parents!!!! I feel like she was pregnant for like 2 months tho it went quick!

    Question – Her fiance’s middle name is Kelly, baby’s middle name is Olympia. Isn’t she technically not actually a Junior because their middle names are different? I thought to be considered a Jr, Third etc it has to be the exact same name.

    Reply
  33. themummy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    They both look beautiful. :) That is one seriously pretty newborn.

    Reply
  34. Sylvia says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Awwwww, what a cutie! Congrats to them both! I love the name and that they made their baby girl a junior, too cute.

    Reply
  35. magnoliarose says:
    September 13, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Alexis is a beautiful baby and will be loved and cherished dearly.

    Reply

