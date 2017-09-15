Jennifer Aniston: ‘Every house I go to, I have a healer or a medium come through’

Jennifer Aniston covers the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The interview was conducted by Amy Sedaris, who is one of Justin Theroux’s oldest friends. It could have been a silly, soft-focus interview, but Amy actually got Aniston to talk about some stuff about Justin and their marriage, stuff we normally don’t hear about from her. But yeah, the rest of it is soft-focus fluff. Jennifer is currently promoting… her latest perfume, I think? The new perfume is called Luxe. You can read the full Bazaar piece here. Some highlights:
The nostalgia of movie theater date-nights: “The kind of wonderful nostalgia of going to a movie on a date on a Friday night unfortunately has gone, it seems. Everyone is so addicted to their damn phone. Kids are watching movies on their phones or a computer. It’s sad to see the filmmaker’s and everyone’s hard work diminished down to a computer screen. But it is fun to sit in bed and binge-watch. You can just dive through them like an eating disorder.”
On renovating houses: “I love it. I’m getting antsy to do another project. It’s a hell of an expensive hobby, though. If I wasn’t acting, I would do that full-time: the process of seeing it, having the vision, then collecting the team of people who will execute that vision. I enjoy walking into a house that’s been taken down to the studs. You should have seen Justin. We walked in one day after they’d been doing the demo, and he was like, “Holy sh-t. What are we doing?” And I was like, “We’re redoing the house, babe. We gotta take the wall down to put up a nicer one.”
Whether she’s ever had to de-ghost a house: “It’s funny you ask. One of the first houses I rented was in Laurel Canyon, and things would literally fall off the shelves, the televisions and stereo system would all of a sudden blast, and the coffeemaker would start making coffee. My roommate at the time, who talked to dead people, if that doesn’t sound too crazy, did a little ceremony, and that freaked me out. I was new to Los Angeles and the spirit, past lives, New Age thing. And now every house I go to, I have a healer or a medium come through. This makes me sound like an absolute insane human being.”
Her style mixing with Justin’s style: “They say building houses can make or break a couple. I was so used to doing it on my own, and there were moments when I was like, “Don’t say no so fast.” I have this dialogue with my interior designer where I’ll go: “No. Hate it. Move. Next.” That can sound a little abrupt, so I had to retool my attitude a bit. It wasn’t very hard because he loved whatever I brought to him.
On smells and nails: “I love the smell of acrylic nails. [Laughs] We were talking about the nails of the character I am playing in a movie called Dumplin’, and she’s got to have these horrible French tipped nails. So we were trying out different ones, and I loved the smell… I usually just buff my nails. I don’t have the patience to let my nails dry. When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, “Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures.”
The theory about tanning methods: “Yes, baby oil and Coca-Cola, or some weird combination. Being Greek, we love our tanning, but I’ve been on hiatus. And I miss it. It brought me a lot of happiness being able to lay out there and get that vitamin D, but I’ve become very comfortable with a good spray tan… Sunscreen? What’s that? This is something new. I just don’t like the feel of it.
Her vitamins & her wellness center dream: “Vitamins. Vitamins. Vitamins. I take a lot of vitamins, I’m not going to lie. It changes all the time because someone will say, “Oh, my God, you don’t take activated charcoal?” Then you go down a Googling hole to understand the benefits of that, or turmeric or dandelion for water retention. Now I’m doing apple cider vinegar in the morning….:I can’t keep up. My dream is to open a wellness center. I have a fantasy where you have this beautiful space with facialists, rotating workouts, meditation classes, and a café with recipes that are healthier versions of delicious foods so you’re not deprived. I’m working on it in my brain. Not to sound all woo-woo, but if you go out into the world with inner peace, you’re more joyful. There’s a life’s-too-short policy that I now have with my work; no negative Nancies. So I’m looking forward to my facial.
It’s never been a secret that Jennifer is more a hippie-dippy California girl like that, with mediums coming in to de-ghost her homes and dreams of opening up a wellness center. I think she’s leaned into that more as she’s gotten older too – like, this is who she is. She’s the woman who can talk about getting facials and her hair for hours. I think it’s funny that beyond the health-and-wellness aspect to her, she’s really just a girl who loves to tan and decorate. It’s fine. She accepts who she is and so do I.
Photos courtesy of Mariano Vivanco for Harper’s Bazaar.
That cover…why? Her eyes look beady and she has chapped lips?
Her eyes are beady. They’re close-set, smallish. The lips and mouth looks like they’ve either gone down from the filler or they’ve used an older file pic of her original thinner lips and flatter mouth that she had in the early 2000s. Remember her deep forehead crevice and deep nasal labial folds those have been photoshopped out.. Poof. Lol
She looks amazing on the cover
This will sound weird but I’ve had enough creepy experiences in houses where her hiring a medium is not really crazy to me
Ghost stories please!!! I was really hoping this thread might turn up some good ones!
My weird experience: I used to hear typing in the office across from my bedroom and I thought it was my dad working late, until one night both doors were open. After that I always slept with my door open because somehow it was creepier not knowing if someone was there. Years later, my each of my family members brought up at different times how I used to stay up so late typing and I was like THAT WASN’T ME!!!
Seemed like a friendly ghost tho (not that I necessarily believe in them) because one time my sister was home alone with a sketchy boy when suddenly they heard someone coming down the stairs from the office. They didn’t see anything but they called the police in case there was an intruder. Everything was searched and there was no one, and all the doors and windows were locked. Needless to say, that sketchy boy got out of there FAST!
That is WILD! A typing, sketch-repelling ghost! I love ghost stories, believe in them but don’t have any experiences of my own. I do feel bad vibes in places and recently cleansed my house with sage just for my own peace of mind because of a lingering spooky feeling. Couldn’t hurt right? Even if it is BS. So I relate to JA here.
My grandfather used to visit me after he passed. For at least a couple of years, if I went to bed late at night, I’d “see” someone standing in front of my bedroom door. Not particularly tall, but broad shouldered, with a cue ball head. I never told anyone about it until my sister and I were out to dinner one night. I described him, and her response was “Kristen, that’s Grandpa,”
Never saw him again, so I know she was right, and he knew he had made his point…
I like that she at least admits it makes her sound a little crazy.
I’ve been in a few houses that just feel…wrong. Bad energy or something. If bringing someone in makes a person feel better, why not. I bought an old house last year and everyone asks me if it’s haunted, but it’s not at all, luckily!
“If I wasn’t acting, I would do that full-time…”
1. No idea she was still acting.
2. Always amazed by people who have all the money in the world but still act like they can’t, somehow, go off and do want they want (see also: Kylie Jenner).
3. An increasingly odd choice to cover any major fashion magazine. Her heyday in the entertainment industry was well over a decade ago.
That cover photo looks like that religious painting where someone wanted to clean it so they wiped off and then re-painted half the face (they only left her eyes alone in her cover)
found it: http://a.abcnews.com/images/News/ht_spanish_painting_jesus_badly_restored_thg_120822_wmain.jpg
I lost some brain cells just reading this article.
me, too. can’t believe she is still a thing.
I’ve softened on her A LOT over the years (I think not seeing her everywhere helps a bit) but this article seems Peak Jen. At least she’s over the endless victim thing.
Yes, no more victim Jen stories to float, her regular hippie California gal personality is much easier to take.
yeah, she sounds really vapid and uninteresting.
Thank you. So basic and boring. The medium thing is just over the top rich person wackiness.
Ha ha. I wish her the best, but yeah. Afraid I don’t care for Amy Sedaris and her posing in an awful faux Native American gear for her book.
This doesn’t surprise me. I remember during the Friend’s days, Lisa Kudrow did an interview where she said she got all of Phoebe’s quirkier stuff from the real-life Jennifer Aniston. I think she’s more hippy dippy than she comes off
Hilarious! I didn’t know that and I LOVE it!
Smoking marijuana will do that to a person.
Agree! I think she hides that part of herself and rightfully so, it’s easier to be vague and be safe. She would alienate a lot of her fans who truly believe they know her lol. I think she’s a breath of fresh air in a world full of, “I’m a special snowflake”.
Why couldn’t the editors have used the second photo for the cover of this magazine? She looks so much more alive and energetic in the second one. The bottom part of her face seems off on the actual cover.
I don’t blame her for wanting to smudge the death and sadness out of some of those houses. I won’t say I am a ghost chaser or whatever, but I do believe that spirits, demons, etc exist and can stay in a home long after someone leaves the building. If nothing else, the house smells like incense and warmth.
Justin is lucky Amy chose to be his friend. She and her brother are hilarious.
Justin Theroux and Amy Sedaris are close friends? That’s really surprising to me!
It gives Justin some bonus points in my book. Amy is delightful.
I love Amy Sedaris and her brother even more. I am watching season 3 of The Leftovers so Justin Theroux is definitely getting lots of bonus points here. Will remain silent about this interview because I want to remain in a good place.
From what I can tell from their mutual Instagram accounts, Sedaris and Theroux have been like best friends for years and years.
I love her and her brother so much!
LOL at slowsnow.
She was one of his “best men,” which is so great. She held the rings.
I’m a Reiki practitioner and teacher and I smudge EVERY home I go to when giving treatments, and I smudge every new place I live in. When I moved across country to live with Mr. Jaded I smudged and cleansed his place top to bottom because his ex-wife is FUBAR and I had to remove the dark energy from everything.
@Aiobhan Targaryen – I’m curious as to why you’d say Justin is lucky that Amy chose to be his friend? Chose? As if he had no part to play in it? As if it was all one-way, with Amy making the decision to be friends with him – as a favour – rather than them naturally becoming the longtime friends they clearly are because they really like/love/respect/enjoy each other?
It suggests that you think he’s somehow not worthy of her friendship.
Much credit to JA for not starting a lifestyle blog.
Also, she looks good.
But she says she’ll eventually work in “wellness”, the most dangerous, vapid area of post-truth there is courtesy of average-talented-actresses-who-somehow-got-it-big… Let’s hope it stays in her brain.
I appreciate that she has the self-awareness to say she sounds absolutely insane… but this is coming from the girl who loves a ghost story.
I actually believe her wellness over Goops, because my friend and I have talked about possibly doing a similar thing. We live in a world that we don’t fully understand yet. Wifi and all these devices we carry can really affect us in ways we can’t see yet. Our food is poison unless you can afford organic. Plastic is altering our hormones, I could go on. I admire anyone who educates themselves on what’s going on, who actively try to make a difference even if just in their life/family. Hipsters in Brooklyn not included!
I know, it sounds like basically her dream is to become Gwyneth Paltrow…
Vitamins = really expensive pee
Lol
Hey! goop would say that you’re denying women the autonomy to select their own journey in the world! Why do you hate women!
Also, the good ones give you really expensive neon yellow pee.
Yes lol!
My exact thought when I read that. But I think any Hollywood person has to pretend that he or she looks the way they do because of a healthy lifestyle. What’s amazing is that so many people believe it.
What an idiot!!!!! Another wind blown photo. Whats up with that. She looks bad better drink more smart water.
The cover photo looks like the singer Liz Phair anyone else getting that vibe?
The other day, out of nowhere, my boyfriend asked me: Why do we still have to hear about Jennifer Aniston?
We’ll, it’s more than decorating. She buys homes and takes them back down to the studs. Sure, she has builders and architects, but I’m sure she is very in involved. It’s stressf for many people, trying to see the potential and start back from bare bones when buying a home.
Exactly. She’s actually been very successful buying, renovating and selling properties for huge profit. Reducing that to ‘decorating’ doesn’t sit right with me, especially when she explicitly talks here about loving the actual process of a full renovation.
That to me is renovating, not decorating. She’s fully redoing places.
“They say building houses can make or break a couple.” This is so true. Some of our clients are in perfect agreement, some one person takes the lead and the other lets them do it, and some fight and bicker about every last thing and can’t agree on anything. I’ve seen some REALLY interesting marital dynamics in this job!
I think renovating is a lot less stressful when you aren’t living in the space as it is redone. Jennifer doesn’t have to deal with dust everywhere, worrying about a contractor coming in while you are showering, not being able to eat at home while your kitchen is ripped out, etc etc etc. And it is also a lot less stressful when you don’t have to worry about things going wrong and killing your already bare bones budget.
It sounds like fun to do a renovation project where you give the ideas and then pop in every now and then to see how it is progressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely true, living in a space being renovated is very tough on everyone. And the unlimited budget thing would be heaven!
I love that gold dress, she looks great.
Wonder if she got the remodeling bug from Courtney Cox? She did really well flipping houses before hitting it big, and I think still does some flipping.
Nothing against Aniston, but I would much rather have had her interview Amy Sedaris! “Strangers with Candy” is still one of my favorite satires.
I liked this interview and her pics look good. She seems happy and is enjoying her life. I like that “new age” stuff too.
I agree with her about the decline of the cinema. I remember seeing films in packed cinemas and they felt like events. These days you can go to the cinema.and there’s hardly anyone there. It’s a bit sad and Trump is a white supremacist #NaziBucketChallenge.
Movies also aren’t what they used to be. They no longer make movies that cost 25 million or 50. Studios only put their money into garbage superhero rebutes and recycle the same actors. I’m pretty sure we’ve all switched to telivision series, it’s so much better, like a longer movie with better characters. Watching movies from the 70s-90s makes me mourn what used to be! Like a love that’ll never die, hope it comes back around.
I’m gonna get hate for this but I think the best thing Jennifer & Angelina could do is a project together. People would freak out.
Everyone paints these women as the villains of the triangle but to me it’s obvious they both got screwed over by the same man.
What better way to put Brad in his place & flip the narrative? Take control back of their images? Promote feminism?
Their career choices & talents are very different, I understand, but I think they could make a killer film/tv show/Netflix, etc.
Jengelina?
Or may they are three people each with faults of their own?? We couldn’t possibly know if there is one person more to blame that another when all three have PR machines at work. And I think relationships are way more complex than laying blame on any one person or event.
THIS IS GENIUS! More celebs should put aside their differences to troll us all. Filing this for future reference under “in case of acrimonious public divorce.”
Maybe in their sixties/seventies, like Liz and Debbie did. Of course by that point Liz was probably like “Eddie, Eddie…which husband was that?”
Is it just a coincidence that whenever Angelina is promoting a film, Jennifer is on the cover of this magazine? Is she even promoting anything besides her need to be seen?
She sounds kind of humorous here. The part where she said she sounds like an absolute insane human being kind of made me laugh. Not even slightly insane, but absolute!
Did Gwyneth tell her about the activated charcoal?
I don’t consider myself hippy-dippy at all, but I could relate to the idea of falling down a rabbit-hole after hearing about a new vitamin (though I ignore what Gwyneth says).
“No. Hate it. Next” is exactly how I am with mr. tracking about decorating decisions. Guess I should work on retooling my attitude!
She looks incredible. Go gettum tiger!
Where are the filler and botox and plastic surgery comments? I’m surprised because with nearly every other female celebrity, and even non-celebrity women like Matt Damon’s wife, the first few comments are usually something about laying off the botox and them having done something to their face because they look so different from what they looked like 15 years ago. The woman on the cover photo above looks nothing like she did a decade ago and yet not a peep.
“We just dive through it like an eating disorder?”
I like her, but cmon.
It’s silly, but she’s obviously joking about the word “binge.”
Yeah, that was.. not great. But I think she’s talked about her own issues with food in the past. I get it, binge-watching is probably not great for us but she could have said this in a better way.
I understood that she was connecting binge watching to binge eating. I’ve done both. There are similarities.
Her face on the cover looks jacked
My high school boyfriend’ house had a ghost. It was their older brother’s friend who had died and would hand out in their garage at night. You could hear him throwing pop cans. If it got too loud you would just go in there and tell him to stop. I thought they were all insane until one night I heard it… I would always sleep by myself downstairs (because high school modesty) and the noise kept me awake. I finally went upstairs and feeling like an idiot opened the garage door and said “knock it off!”. The noise stopped. I couldn’t sleep afterwards because I was so freaked out.
