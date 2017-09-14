Anthony Scaramucci wants a paternity test on the baby his wife gave birth to

'Us' Magazine event held in New York - Arrivals

I’ve said this before, and I still feel this way: I miss the Mooch. Anthony Scaramucci was good for business. The Mooch was an unhinged nutjob, but let’s be real: he was not a true believer. He was not Steve Bannon or Jeff Sessions. The Mooch was just a terrible hack, a narcissist and a showman. The Mooch left the White House in a blaze of glory after ten days on the job as White House Communications Director. In his brief tenure, he gave a hilariously obscene interview on the record, he bitched about Sarah Huckabee Sanders needing more makeup, he lied profusely about Donald Trump being the most amazing person ever and more. While all of that was happening, the Mooch’s personal life fell apart – his wife, Deidre Ball, gave birth to their child and the Mooch wasn’t there to see the birth. Ball left him and filed for divorce in the midst of his White House tenure. And now a new chapter for the Mooch Saga: Midnight Mooch and the Case of Random Sperminator. The Mooch wants a paternity test on the baby Deidre had while the Mooch was too busy.

Anthony Scaramucci’s divorce is turning nasty, because he believes the newborn son whose birth he missed during his historically-brief tenure in the White House is not his – and he is demanding a paternity test. A source tells Page Six The Mooch believes estranged wife Deidre Ball could have been impregnated by someone else while he was away building his now famously-failed political career for President Donald Trump.

Deidre, we are told, is horrified by the claim and insists the child is Scaramucci’s. And she has upped the stakes by hiring top Manhattan divorce attorneys Bernard Clair and Dan Rottenstreich from the powerful firm Cohen Clair Lans Griefer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP in order to make mincemeat of The Mooch in court. A source exclusively told us, “Things are heating up in the divorce. He doesn’t believe that child is his. He is actually contesting the paternity of the newborn, which is the same as dropping a hand grenade into any divorce action and possible amicable resolution, and Deidre strongly rejects his claim. You don’t make that sort of claim unless you are nuts. He will be easily proven wrong.”

The source added that the paternity test had not been done yet, as it would be ordered by the judge presiding over the case in an upcoming hearing. Page Six exclusively revealed in July that fed-up Deidre, 38, had filed for divorce when she was nine months pregnant on July 6 at the Nassau County Supreme Court near their Manhasset home. She gave birth to their second son, James, in late July, two weeks early, and he was admitted for a short time to the neo-natal unit at Lenox Hill Hospital. Then-White House communications director Scaramucci didn’t come home until six days after the child’s birth and sent a text to his wife in the hospital saying, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.”

Oh, Mooch. This is so trashy, so tacky, so… perfect for Anthony Scaramucci. I mean, I even sort of understand it: obviously, the Mooch doesn’t give a sh-t. He’s burned so many bridges in one month’s time, what’s one more? Of course he wants a paternity test, and when it comes back and he IS the father – Maury-style! – he’ll make a big deal about that too and this will go on forever because why not? Also: The Mooch is Hector Projector. He was the one having an affair behind his pregnant wife’s back. He’s dating some Fox News fembot now.

Anthony Scaramucci outside 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' studios

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Don't kill me I am French says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The father of the year !!

    Reply
  2. CynicalAnn says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Could be nuts or could be true, right? I mean, anyone who would have picked this guy to marry can’t be all there herself-who knows what was going on.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    10 bucks says he ends up on the American version of im a celebrity get me out of here/big brother/survivor island

    Reply
  4. Kealeen says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:08 am

    That Fox News fembot was also married to Gavin Newsom when he was mayor of San Francisco, which still shocks me. Talk about opposites attract.

    Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I wonder if he will go on Maury or Jerry Springer to get the results.

    Reply
  6. S says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Because … Of course he is.

    Oh, I’m sorry, was anyone unclear from “The Mooch’s” brief moment in the spotlight that he is the Captain of the Douche Canoe? (That self-administered nickname alone should have been enough for most to grasp it.) Someone needed this extra-icky, low class, no chill, nasty detail to really confirm it? Alrighty then.

    Reply
  7. TheOtherOne says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I miss the Mooch, too. And Spicey. But this is so trashy and I am so here for it. 🍿

    Reply
  8. nicegirl says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

    His child will grow up to just love him – especially after he reads/hears of all of this crap the Mooch is throwing – no one likes to hear their parent tried to deny them at birth. Disgusting.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Two feelings. #1 – the child will probably be happier later in life NOT to have had Scaramucci as a father and #2 – he is clearly just trying to get out of having to make child support payments. Stupid move, though, as now she has even more reason to have her attorneys take him to the cleaners. Sad!

    Reply
  10. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

    He’s a little eyetalian stallion Polly Pocket. Oh Moochie how I miss thee lol

    Reply
  11. Harla says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:20 am

    This guy looks so familiar…was he an extra on the Sopranos? He totally has that old, world Mafia look to him.

    Reply
  12. Juliaoc says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Ugghhhhhh. He’s so gross.

    Reply
  13. Alex says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Gross

    Reply
  14. Green Is Good says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Mooch the Douche.

    Reply
  15. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:35 am

    He’s just so out of control and vile on every level. A sociopath who loves destroying anything in his path just because he can. Not surprising he has immediately started up with another over botoxed fembot, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

    Reply
  16. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Hector the Projector. I love this post lol

    Reply
  17. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Sometimes I have those moments where I wonder if we are all living in the Truman Show. How can 2017 seriously not be some kind of fictionalized fever dream?? The truth really is stranger than fiction.

    Reply
  18. Ruyana says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:40 am

    What a dirtbag! May he disappear into total obscurity and may everyone forget his name.

    Reply
  19. KB says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I hope she takes him to the cleaners. She was the mistress at one point right? So she knew he was capable of being a complete sleaze.

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:49 am

    My gawd, this is so messy.

    Reply
  21. Electric Tuba says:
    September 14, 2017 at 11:03 am

    What sane woman is getting in line to bang this baby d**k? Ladies, do better. Lol

    Reply
  22. smcollins says:
    September 14, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Wow, just when you thought he couldn’t possibly be a bigger POS. There aren’t enough negative descriptors to peg him with, the list would be infinite.

    Reply
  23. aang says:
    September 14, 2017 at 11:18 am

    This makes me so angry. My dad did the same thing to my mom. Their marriage was falling apart during her third pregnancy. Mostly because he was a violent, alcoholic abuser, and they where both only 20 at that point, about to have 3 kids under 5. He looked at my newborn brother and said “He’s too white to be mine.” Test showed he was the father, my mom wasn’t a cheater so there wasn’t a doubt. My mom left not too long after and he has never really had any kind if relationship with my brother. Lucky for my brother.

    Reply
  24. Avery says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Cocaine is a helluva drug.

    Reply
  25. hogtowngooner says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    What a peach.

    Reply
  26. pinetree13 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    and sent a text to his wife in the hospital saying, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.”

    WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    “Congratulations” that’s what a co-worker says!

    That one sentence alone – divorce worthy.

    Reply

