Rooney Mara covers Vogue: ‘It doesn’t matter what other people think’

I’m not a huge Rooney Mara fan in any sense. Her fashion sense annoys me, and I find her to be a talented – although overrated – actress. Did you also know that I generally dislike her interviews too? So imagine my eyeroll when I saw that Rooney is Vogue’s October cover girl. Anna Wintour has been a Rooney fan for years, and this is like Rooney’s THIRD Vogue cover. The editorial is kind of nice, although at least one photo made me laugh because Rooney blending into the walls, Buster Bluth-style. Anyway, I went into this interview thinking “please let her tell us that she’s so aloof again,” but it’s fine. The Vogue interview is fine. She comes across as rather affected and hipster, but… I don’t know, it didn’t annoy me too much. She’s the kind of person who asks for her to-go drink (an Arnold Palmer) to be poured into a Mason jar that she brings herself. You can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:
Her new outlook on life: “I have more trust now in the universe and things happening when they’re supposed to. What I try to live by now is: It doesn’t matter what other people think. I try to live for myself. I have to get good at myself, which is a challenge. I’m the meanest critic there is.”
Typecasting issues: “The producers were like, ‘You’re just too Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. You’re not wide-eyed and innocent enough.’ It was right after I had shot Carol, but it hadn’t come out yet. I’m literally wide-eyed in that. I’m sure at some point it will be the reverse: ‘You’re not edgy enough.’ It only makes me bolder. It only makes me want to be like, F–k you! Watch me be wide-eyed and innocent!”
Her sister Kate was always the performer: “She has a better personality than I do. People like her more. Kate knew definitively that she wanted to be on Broadway and do music and acting by age ten. Maybe because I was a contrarian, I wanted to go to school and not be a child actor.” Her essential taste in films has never changed—“dark, cerebral, deeply romantic, goth, weird”—but at eighteen and nineteen she tried out for everything. “Auditioning is like going on a job interview. You have to wear a certain outfit and behave a certain way and play the game a little bit, and I’m just not good at that. I’m really not,” she says. She hates small talk. “I either want no conversation or ‘Let’s talk about your failing marriage,’ ” she says.
She would love to work from bed: “I like to spend a lot of time in bed. If I could take all my meetings and calls there, I would love that.”
How she came to play Mary Magdalene: “I’m like, ‘I can’t do a scene with Jesus. I just can’t!’ ” Yet she was heartened to learn that Joaquin Phoenix would be playing Christ; they are reported to be dating. (Although Mara is coy on details—“I cannot confirm or deny!”—she reports that all is going well. Or, in fact, better: “My love life is great,” she corrects.)
While I definitely think Rooney should take a seat if she thinks her actress life is difficult as a goth white woman, I also think… yeah, it is strange that this weird woman has managed to carve out a career for herself on her own terms. Hollywood is a problematic place with major issues in the ways they view women, but also: it’s sort of cool that someone so quirky and weird has been able to work consistently. Usually, someone as weird as Rooney would have been forced to homogenize herself in many ways. Also: I think the whole “I am my own harshest critic” thing is her way of addressing the Tiger Lily controversy, which… let’s face it, she never had to own or take a hit.
Photos courtesy of Annie Leibovitz for Vogue Magazine.
Everything about her is so agonizingly self-conscious, I just can’t.
Lol, I love her but I agree.
I still wish they’d go back to putting models on the cover…
THIS!
When you are an heir to a billion dollar sports dynasty, of course you can determine your HW career.
Exactly. If I was an heiress, I too could march to the beat of my own drum.
Yes, being an heiress would be very nice. I’d actually do pro-bono work as an attorney, and I could be laid back about it vs. exclusively hustling to work for clients and get paid. My dream, what is yours?
That’s how Katherine Hepburn did it. She could afford to be a nonconformist.
Multiple football families-the Rooneys (Pittsburgh) and the Maras (New York). Definition of privilege, this one, so being quirky is cute instead of a hiring detriment.
I like her and Phoenix together-there I said something nice.
“It doesn’t matter what other people think [when your mother's family founded the Pittsburgh Steelers and your father's family founded the New York Giants],” said Rooney Mara archly.
P.S. Fun fact from the book “Interference: How Organized Crime Influences Professional Football,” by Dan E. Moldea:
“In 1925, bookie Tim Mara bought the New York Giants. His heirs still have half the team. Notorious gambler Art Rooney took over the Pittsburgh Steelers. His family still controls the team; the Rooney empire is purportedly breaking up so that the racetracks and casinos won’t be mixed with the football team.” Quite a classy pedigree you have there, Ms. Rooney Mara!
Pleeeaassse, her ‘deep’,'dark’, interviews are as contrived as a wide eyed innocent’s one is.😫😪
I can’t believe she’s 32, I thought she was older than Kate.
I have the same haircut than her in the cover when I wake up and It is not a compliment
I really like her as actress .She is In an indie movie with Casey Affleck as ghost that I saw last week and it was really good
I like her, too. I’ve see her of late playing a romantic supporting actress (see “Her” and “Lion”) which really isn’t her thing.
The haircut is giving me Matt Bellamy vibes.
her hair on the cover looks like a beaver went and died on her head. And I think her sister is a better actress – not that it’s saying much.
Wait, you think she’s actually some weird quirky goth girl who has somehow managed to survive in Hollywood???? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. No. She was a typical boring white brunette girl and only changed her image when she was cast in Dragon Tattoo. This is all an act she puts on because she is so pretentious.
Not typical. Few brunettes come from families that own TWO NFL teams.
Ugh this dour thing. I’d rather watch paint dry than to watch any of her movies. Rooney Mara (as in the ROONEY MARA of the NFL dynasties) doesn’t have to take shit from Hollywood and can dictate her career because of who her families are. Simple as that.
The Vogue pictures are creepy. It’s very Victorian dour – so much like her personality.
I had no idea she and Tom Hiddleston were actually twins until I saw these pictures.
Yawn
Yawn for me too, I mean, Zoe Saldana, someone with great style who is not afraid to mix it up hasn’t been on Vogue yet (to my knowledge) yet ghost girl Mara gets her THIRD cover?
There are better examples to bring up than Zoe Saldana, who is dumb as rocks and has made lots of terrible statements and decisions.
“if she thinks her actress life is difficult as a goth white woman”
Dont forget her family background.
She wears the heck out of these dresses. Love the clever. Looks incredible. I kind of hate that she is dating Joaquin. Ever since that stunt with Casey Affleck I’ve been put off by him. He is a talented actor, but he bugs me.
PS: The harsh makeup we are seeing this season does nobody any favours. Angie’s photos in the NYT article are awful as well. She looks wan and aged. No mulberry lipstick please.
“someone as weird as Rooney would have been forced to homogenize herself in many ways”
Oh, no. Mara’s career took off after she did a 180 on her super preppy authentic self after being cast in GWTDT. Pre-2011: smiling heiress with beachy waves and Taylor Swift’s mid-2000s wardrobe. 2011-present: So goth! Much weird!
You got me curious (because otherwise I don’t have an opinion on this one), so I just Googled “Rooney Mara 2010″ and “Rooney Mara 2009″ ….
WOOOOOOOOBOY!!!!!!
Ahahahahahahahahaaa… You are BANG ON!
Those sun bleached beachy waves and the preppy-preperson.
Amazing.
Then Google Rooney Mara 2010….
Bam. Goth girl.
Yup. Tots authentic.
OMG. that’s a revelation. She looked like Mischa Barton
Her and Joaquin make a lot of sense. Both cerebral, navel-gazing types. Blah. Good for them, but it sounds exhausting.
what you don’t know is the boat flipped over right after this cover shot.
I just pictured Buster Bluth and Rooney Mara trapped in a room together. I think they’d confound each other, then fall madly in love.
She gives me Winona Ryder vibes, but without the movie star allure. I can see her playing May Welland in Age of Innocence.
Ohhhhhhh….yes!!! Perfect!
Winona is MUCH more beautiful.
I was thinking that too, but was afraid to say it.
Yes! I was trying to think who she reminds me of and could only come up with Holly Hunter but Winona is spot on. But Winona is also much more striking.
Why does the Vogue cover look like that? I’ve never seen such an…unattractive cover.
Then why does she seem to care so much about how people view her?
So, it doesn’t matter to Mara that my first thought when I saw this cover was, ‘Hey, is Shannen Doherty is doing Pride and Prejudice dinner theater nearby?’
So I’ll go against the grain here and say I think she’s very talented. Lovvvve the clothes and the photo shoot here. I hope JP settles down with her and makes moody vegan children. But knowing him they probably won’t.
She’s right that her sister has the better personality. Sisters can turn out quite differently, but I’ll admit I’m a bit surprised at how outgoing Kate Mara appears to be when she’s on a tv show (I think she said she went into acting to cure her shyness.).
