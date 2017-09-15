Donald Trump still believes there are ‘some pretty bad dudes’ who are anti-Nazis

Embed from Getty Images

As I discussed during the US Open, I was taking a little break from watching the news and focusing so much on politics. There’s no new tennis happening this week though so I found myself backsliding into paying attention to the now-hourly shenanigans from Donald Trump and his people. Personally, I don’t give a sh-t about Trump humiliating AG Jeff Sessions – of all the things Trump has done, calling Sessions an “idiot” to his face doesn’t bother me at all. I’m also enjoying the reporting by ProPublica on Facebook’s collusion with Russian bots and white supremacists – I mean, we’ve known about that sh-t for months, but it’s good that Facebook is still getting called out on it in explicit terms. Good luck to Mark Zuckerberg as he tries to run for elected office.

Really though, how is it that we’re not still talking about Donald Trump’s white supremacy. Charlottesville went down last month, and while many in the media have already stopped covering it, surprisingly Congress still remembers. Congress passed a bipartisan joint resolution condemning white supremacy and neo-Nazism, and they made Trump sign it yesterday. He didn’t hold a fancy signing ceremony for it, because that would have made his neo-Nazis buddies mad and he wants them to think that he’s cool. Trump is still on the record as believing that “many sides” are to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, and that neo-Nazism is somehow equal to overwhelmingly peaceful protests against white supremacy. This week, Trump also met with the Republican caucus’s sole black senator, Tim Scott. Senator Scott did a photo-op with Trump and they talked about race in America, and Scott said he tried to educate Trump on why the “many sides” and “both sides” rhetoric was stupid. This is what Trump said about the Sen. Scott meeting afterwards:

[Senator Tim Scott and I] had a great talk yesterday. I think especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what’s going on there. You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially that’s what I said. Now because of what’s happened since then with Antifa, when you look at really what’s happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying, and people have actually written, ‘Gee, Trump may have a point.’ I said there’s some very bad people on the other side also. But we had a great conversation. And he has legislation, which I actually like very much, the concept of which I support, to get people into certain areas and building and constructing and putting people to work. I told him yesterday that’s a concept I can support very easily.

[From NY Mag]

Donald Trump has a pea brain, clearly, but let’s be honest: he knows exactly what he’s f–king doing. This is his official position, that neo-Nazis and violent white supremacists screaming “the Jews will not replace us” are the exact same as people who are saying “stop killing us” and “equality.” You can make him sign joint resolutions, you can threaten to take away his TV remote, but this motherf–ker will always believe in his heart that all of those black people were being SO mean to his innocent neo-Nazi buddies.

Also: the #NaziBucketChallenge is trending on Twitter right now and it’s amazing. I’m Kaiser, I’m a blogger and Donald Trump is a white supremacist. This is being done in solidarity with Jemele Hill too, which is amazing.

I'm an MD, a psychiatrist, a gay Asian American raising our kids with my Jewish husband. Trump is a white supremacist. #NaziBucketChallenge https://t.co/ACRIUuU8Rb — David & Josh (@RockandLedge) September 14, 2017

I'm in music education and trump has shown over and over that he's a white supremacist. #NaziBucketChallenge — #DoSomethingGOP (@NaomiSeu) September 14, 2017

I'm a Jew, a Math Teacher, a published writer, former University Professor and I'm calling Trump a White Supremacist #NaziBucketChallenge — (((Huxenstein))) (@BethGoldHux) September 15, 2017

