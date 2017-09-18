Millie Bobby Brown in white Calvin Klein at the Emmys: ballerina beautiful or too mature?

I will admit that when Ann Dowd won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale, I was happy that it didn’t go to Millie Bobby Brown. There was a lot of talk ahead of the Emmys that Brown, 12, would be the youngest actress to win an Emmmy if it happened for her. I’m not saying she’s not a solid actress and that she’s not hard working. She is, she’s just 12 years old and it doesn’t feel like her time yet. So when Dowd won, and was so visibly surprised and in tears, it moved me. I really hope we see more of Aunt Lydia’s backstory on the upcoming season of Handmaid’s Tale, I bet she’s a much more nuanced person and even though we don’t know all that yet, it comes through in her performance. Here’s Ann Dowd with her Emmy after the show. She’s wearing one of the blue ACLU ribbons that were so necessarily prominent last night and she has on a simple LBD. Go Ann!

wenn32313327

As for Millie’s dress, she has a fashion contract with Calvin Klein and she was in strapless custom white CK. Everyone was raving about her look last night and her chances to become the youngest Emmy winner every. The gown had a huge tulle skirt and a gray/silver ribbon belt with black accents. It fit her like a glove and was so ballerina chic, especially with her styling. This is a gorgeous choice for a young woman and manages to look both sophisticated and youthful at the same time. Millie’s time will come, maybe after a couple more seasons of Stranger Things, and I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of her.

wenn32310130

wenn32310128

Thandie Newton was in a peachy beige Jason Wu with a similar silhouette to Millie’s gown. My god this dress is beautiful and looks amazing on her. I love how smooth and formfitting the bodice is along with the simplicity of the tulle overlay on the skirt dotted with sequins. This is a dress with classic lines and an uncomplicated design expertly executed. Check out her earrings, one is longer and has an extra row of what I presume are diamonds. How clever is that? Thandie was also up for Best Supporting Actress and I hope she gets recognized for Westworld in a season or two. Her performance has just been mesmerizing.

wenn32310868

wenn32310867

Here’s Thandie’s costar, Angela Sarafyan, in that canary yellow color that was big a couple of years ago. (It’s still a great color and is still in for fall.) This dress is Elizabeth Kennedy and I love the design. The gathered puff sleeves could be a subtle nod to the Wild West (although her character’s outfit doesn’t have sleeves) and it ends with a straight skirt that flares out perfectly to create a slight train.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

SLAY. Look at these beautiful hosts. Westworld was so robbed last night.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

wenn32310107

Photos credit: WENN and Getty

 

75 Responses to “Millie Bobby Brown in white Calvin Klein at the Emmys: ballerina beautiful or too mature?”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:39 am

    I worry for this child. She’s 12 going on 35, I noticed that when she was on Colbert a few weeks (months?) ago. There is nothing about her that is 12 years old except her face.

    Thandie Newton looks stunning, that dress is beautiful.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      September 18, 2017 at 5:48 am

      i think she’s fine. 12 yo don’t behave all the same, i’ve known some who seem very grown up and others who still act like children.

      Reply
    • Parigo says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:01 am

      No I worry about her too. Her parents are stage parents that push her and her siblings work for her. She supports the entire family financially and that can’t be a healthy dynamic.

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        September 18, 2017 at 7:24 am

        Seth Rogan really broke into acting (freaks and geeks) to support his family during hard times. It’s not always an abusive type setting – though it depends largely on the kind of dynamic that already exists between the kids and adults.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 18, 2017 at 8:01 am

        I don’t think it’s ever healthy for kids and teens to be supporting or helping their parents out financially. That puts tremendous pressure on the child, and some of these stage parents (like Millie’s) will push their children to exhaustion and unhealthy situations to keep the cash coming.

      • Arpeggi says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:10 am

        @Goats, I understand what you are saying, the Culkins and Jacksons, for instance, showed how terrible stage parents can be. At the same time, you have to remember that the majority of kids and teens on the planet are supporting/helping out their family financially and it’s not necessarily always bad (it is when it means that kids get go to school anymore, but it’s often then only way for families to stay together and make ends meet).

        But yes, I sure hope that she’s doing all this because she wants to and can pull the plug whenever she doesn’t anymore

      • minx says:
        September 18, 2017 at 11:33 am

        Kids shouldn’t support the family. They can help out around the house, do chores, get jobs when they are teenagers so that they can help buy things for themselves.

    • Marr says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:15 am

      If she keeps going at this pace she’s sadly going to burn out soon. And it will all be on the parents.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      September 18, 2017 at 6:45 am

      I worry about her also. Not because she’s 12 and doesn’t always speak like it but becuse she is the family breadwinner. There are already stories and blinds about her parents being stage parents making demands for her and pushing her to do event after event. The other kids on the show seem to have more grounded families. She’s already gotten sick from exhaustion.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

        That is very worrisome. She’s good on the show and if she’s enjoying acting that’s great, but she shouldn’t have the pressure of supporting her family. One of her costars lives near me and his parents are friends of a friend, and they dynamic seems very different.

      • nic919 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 5:23 pm

        Lainey has already mentioned the stories and in addition to the acting, she goes to the conventions to get money as well. The parents are riding this kid and she will end up seriously messed up if there is no sensible adult to help her out soon.

        Remember Lindsay Lohan? She was cute and the next new thing with Parent Trap, but her user parents messed her up real good.

    • GiBee says:
      September 18, 2017 at 7:02 am

      Thandie is ethereally beautiful

      Reply
    • kibbles says:
      September 18, 2017 at 7:37 am

      It’s expected for children in Hollywood to be much more mature than a typical child of their age who is not in the entertainment business. What is problematic are the rumors about her stage parents. Most child stars who turn out okay have responsible parents who keep them grounded and make sure that their health, happiness, and safety came first and foremost, even if it means turning down roles/modeling gigs that are too mature or could take them away from school and family, going to regular school/college, or leaving the industry entirely for a significant period of time if not permanently. Abusive stage parents put their own financial gain above their children’s needs. What happens after the show ends? What if Millie cannot find a role this big ever again? That’s a problem that many child actors face after the jobs and endorsements dry up. This is what leads many to substance abuse, depression, and even suicide.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      September 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

      littlemissnaughty: I feel the same. Something just makes me feel uncomfortable with this little girl. She’s 12. She’s still a little girl, despite her profile, her work and her earnings.

      Reply
      • ichsi says:
        September 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

        Yes. And this bothers me about this article too, she’s not a young WOMAN, she’s a CHILD. She’s a good actress, but all that fashion darling nonsense that’s happening around her would be a lot for a woman in her twenties, never mind someone who isn’t even a teen yet. It’s bad enough that she’s the breadwinner in her family, leave this girl alone.

    • Lizzie says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:40 am

      i do too. her parents are maniacs and she’s already supporting her whole family. there are lots of child actors and stager parents but you don’t hear about them the way you hear about this girl’s family already. if negative rumors are already breaking out about her parents – imagine how rough it is behind the scenes.

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

      She’s 12yo? OK, I never heard about her before and I didn’t read the post, I only looked at the pics. 12??? I thought I was looking at the pics of an actress in her early 20s.

      Reply
    • lannisterforever says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Thandie looks gorgeous! Her skin tone looks stunning in that color. And I LOVE The Handmaid’s Tale and was happy for Ann, but IMO Thandie was robbed.

      I haven’t seen Stranger Things but I think the ballerina dress is nice – why not enjoy playing dress-up on the red carpet if you’re 12?

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

      Yeah, something doesn’t feel right, and her parents are already channeling Macaulay Culkin’s legendary father who destroyed his family. I hope she has someone looking out for her well-being.

      Reply
    • ClaraBelle says:
      September 18, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      I have seen her on a few talks shows along with her child co-stars, and she annoys me because she totally dominates the conversation. Even by herself as a guest star….she is annoying.

      But I know she is gifted as an actress and I’ll give her a little leeway knowing the family challenges she apparently has.

      Reply
  2. gobo says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:43 am

    Oh God no. The Lohan kiss. That is not a good sign. Dress is lovely but strapless is inappropriate for her age.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 18, 2017 at 7:04 am

      Hmmmm. I don’t love the airkiss but that seems like something I would have thought was very sophisticated and Hollywood at that age.

      Also it’s not exactly a dropping, cleavage-focussed sweetheart neckline – it’s a straight neckline and I think strapless is perfectly fine. What better time to wear one, really, than that age? You wouldn’t have to be hoiking it up all night!

      Reply
      • Annetommy says:
        September 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

        I was a little surprised when I saw the top but it was fine with the ballerina type skirt. I don’t think strapless is inappropriate when done this way, any more than it’s inappropriate for a 12 year old to wear a bikini. It’s kind of giving in to the dirty old men if a young girl can’t wear this.

      • JustJen says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:07 am

        I think it’s fine also. It’s a straight line across the top which keeps the innocent factor intact. I would have thought that was very sophisticated at that age too- the air kiss. She has very minimal makeup so it looks like she isn’t wearing any- perfect!!

    • detritus says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

      stapless is inappropriate for her age…
      why? I don’t understand how two tiny spaghetti staps of fabric make it go from inappropriate to appropriate.

      Reply
      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:55 am

        I tried to think why I also find it inappropriate, and the closest I can type is that strapless calls attention to cleavage. I posted below, so I don’t want to re type it all.

        the straps, would not be enough for me either. sleeveless, yes? but something covering this young woman’s cleavage (chest) area.

        I am not meaning to be prudish, it’s not that.It’s sexualization at age 12 that bothers me.

      • GiBee says:
        September 18, 2017 at 11:53 am

        How is it sexualizing, though? Genuinely asking.
        It’s not showing off cleavage because there isn’t any there.

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 18, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        The illusion? I don’t know that I have any concrete answers. I just think the style is too mature for a 12 year old, especially the fact she has no cleavage at .
        so why highlight her chest?

        I don’t like bikinis for young girls/women either, for the same reasons.

      • detritus says:
        September 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        For me, it takes more than showing skin to be sexual. Skin and bodies alone aren’t inherently sexy.

        For example, those Vogue Paris spreads with the 10 year old child model, Thylane Blandeau, even if they carried the neckline to a mock turtle they would still be much more sexual.

        http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2022305/Thylane-Lena-Rose-Blondeau-Shocking-images-10-YEAR-OLD-Vogue-model.html

        bad article but it has pics

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 18, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        I’m thinking I need to think harder out why this makes me uncomfortable, because I feel I am treading into victim blaming territory.
        thanks for thinking it out with me, and for the link, which I agree with you about. :(

      • kibbles says:
        September 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

        I don’t have a problem with her dress being strapless. This is a very princess like dress that is fine on a pre-teen or teenager with or without straps. I don’t feel that critiquing whether these under 21 actresses are dressed age appropriately is necessarily victim blaming, so ArchieGoodwin shouldn’t feel bad about why some of the way these young actresses dress make many of us feel uncomfortable. Trust that the way many of these actresses dress (such as Ariel Winter) is not normal outside of an industry that is known for exploiting girls before they reach the age of consent or full maturity both physically and mentally. We aren’t blaming these young girls and women who don’t know what normal is outside of their lives being raised in the Hollywood bubble. The blame lies squarely on their parents and guardians, and to some extent directors, who help in their exploitation.

  3. ell says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:49 am

    ann dowd deserved it so much, and i’m so happy.

    Reply
  4. Ayra. says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:50 am

    She’s so cute, I just want to hide her from Hollywood’s evil clutches.

    Reply
  5. Neelyo says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:37 am

    Ann Dowd has been doing great work for years. I’m always glad when a hard working veteran of her talent is finally recognized. I hope this leads to more opportunities for her.

    Reply
  6. Hikaru says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:44 am

    I would have put a shirt on her under that dress, other than that she’s ok.

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Yayy!! for Ann. She was so good on The Leftovers and Quarry (RIP you underrated show).

    Millie looks pretty.

    The only reason I sat through the first season of West world was for Thandie and Jeffery. Thandie and Angela look lovely here.

    Reply
  8. HadleyB says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:03 am

    I love the ballerina dress.. love it. Perfect for her at that age. I would of loved this dress when I was 12/13. Prancing about.

    I would love it now actually.

    Reply
  9. Georgia says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Thandie Newton looked amazing! Definitely my favourite dress

    Reply
  10. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Ballerina beautiful !

    I love Thandie’s dress, it’s my second favorite after Alexis’. And she looks so incredibly beautiful. From what I hear she is an extremely nice and intelligent woman too.

    Reply
  11. lower case lois says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Maybe I am over reacting,but every time I see Millie Bobby Brown being interviewed I get anxious and sad. Somebody protect her!!!!

    Reply
  12. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Love the canary yellow on Angela. There is something so strangely beautiful about her. I love her face. I didn’t know who she was until last night and now I want to know more about her.

    Reply
  13. Cee says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I LOVE Ann Dowd in Crazy Ex Girlfriend so I’m really happy she won!
    There’s something about Millie Bobby Brown that bothers me – IDK if it’s the “I’m so twee” or “I’m such a mature 12 year old” vibes she gives off, at times. I also believe her parents are the definition of Stage Parents.

    Reply
  14. detritus says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Sarafyan’s dress is one of my most favorites of the entire night.

    Reply
  15. Anastasia says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I love Millie (and feel the way others do here about protecting her from Hollywood AND her parents), and love the dress, but something seems off about her hairstyle. I can’t put my finger on it.

    Reply
  16. KatieBo says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I feel terrible saying this about a 12 year old, but Millie Bobby Brown just bugs me… I can’t really explain it, I just always kind of eye-roll at the mention of her. I know- I’m a jerk :(

    Reply
  17. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Beautiful child. I would prefer the dress to be sleeveless, not strapless. Just my opinion, and I am not sure I can articulate why. Probably something about the abuse of minors we hear about? how women are objectified anyway, and I really loathe it is starting at age 12 for this young woman?
    That strapless dresses do call attention to cleavage ?and on a 12 year old, it’s just not ok?

    added too all the stories about her parents and… no amount of money is worth that. I do hope she will be ok and follow the Dakota sisters path, and not the Lohans :(

    Reply
  18. LooseSeal says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I feel like Angela Sarafyan is what Emily Ratajkowski sees when she looks in the mirror.

    Reply
  19. poop says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:08 am

    You guys are literally insane. She looks absolutely fine. There’s nothing ‘revealing’ about her dress. She looks cute. let her be.

    Reply
  20. mkyarwood says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    The dress is fine, she looks great. I wouldn’t be comfortable with my kid growing up in a spotlight, personally, though. The extreme nature of filming a part like the one she had in Stranger Things doesn’t seem good for mental and emotional development. As kids, we like to please the adults around us, receive attention. She’s got talent, but why are we always in such a rush to see that talent ‘developed’ (exploited)?

    Reply
  21. Sage says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Thandie is just gorgeous.

    Reply
  22. aenflex says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Some kids are just more mature than others, through no external influence. She’s excellent, IMO, and I agree that her time will come.

    I hope her parents and caregivers allow her time and space to just be a child. She needs that more than an Emmy, any kid does.

    Reply
  23. Dcat says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    She reminds me of a very young Kate Bechinsale, I hope her parents aren’t awful

    Reply
  24. magnoliarose says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Only level headed parents who are protective and put love over money should ever allow their children to be actors. The result of parents like hers is usually disastrous.

    Reply

