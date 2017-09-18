Millie Bobby Brown in white Calvin Klein at the Emmys: ballerina beautiful or too mature?

I will admit that when Ann Dowd won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, for her work in The Handmaid’s Tale, I was happy that it didn’t go to Millie Bobby Brown. There was a lot of talk ahead of the Emmys that Brown, 12, would be the youngest actress to win an Emmmy if it happened for her. I’m not saying she’s not a solid actress and that she’s not hard working. She is, she’s just 12 years old and it doesn’t feel like her time yet. So when Dowd won, and was so visibly surprised and in tears, it moved me. I really hope we see more of Aunt Lydia’s backstory on the upcoming season of Handmaid’s Tale, I bet she’s a much more nuanced person and even though we don’t know all that yet, it comes through in her performance. Here’s Ann Dowd with her Emmy after the show. She’s wearing one of the blue ACLU ribbons that were so necessarily prominent last night and she has on a simple LBD. Go Ann!
As for Millie’s dress, she has a fashion contract with Calvin Klein and she was in strapless custom white CK. Everyone was raving about her look last night and her chances to become the youngest Emmy winner every. The gown had a huge tulle skirt and a gray/silver ribbon belt with black accents. It fit her like a glove and was so ballerina chic, especially with her styling. This is a gorgeous choice for a young woman and manages to look both sophisticated and youthful at the same time. Millie’s time will come, maybe after a couple more seasons of Stranger Things, and I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of her.
Thandie Newton was in a peachy beige Jason Wu with a similar silhouette to Millie’s gown. My god this dress is beautiful and looks amazing on her. I love how smooth and formfitting the bodice is along with the simplicity of the tulle overlay on the skirt dotted with sequins. This is a dress with classic lines and an uncomplicated design expertly executed. Check out her earrings, one is longer and has an extra row of what I presume are diamonds. How clever is that? Thandie was also up for Best Supporting Actress and I hope she gets recognized for Westworld in a season or two. Her performance has just been mesmerizing.
Here’s Thandie’s costar, Angela Sarafyan, in that canary yellow color that was big a couple of years ago. (It’s still a great color and is still in for fall.) This dress is Elizabeth Kennedy and I love the design. The gathered puff sleeves could be a subtle nod to the Wild West (although her character’s outfit doesn’t have sleeves) and it ends with a straight skirt that flares out perfectly to create a slight train.
SLAY. Look at these beautiful hosts. Westworld was so robbed last night.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
I worry for this child. She’s 12 going on 35, I noticed that when she was on Colbert a few weeks (months?) ago. There is nothing about her that is 12 years old except her face.
Thandie Newton looks stunning, that dress is beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think she’s fine. 12 yo don’t behave all the same, i’ve known some who seem very grown up and others who still act like children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No I worry about her too. Her parents are stage parents that push her and her siblings work for her. She supports the entire family financially and that can’t be a healthy dynamic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seth Rogan really broke into acting (freaks and geeks) to support his family during hard times. It’s not always an abusive type setting – though it depends largely on the kind of dynamic that already exists between the kids and adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s ever healthy for kids and teens to be supporting or helping their parents out financially. That puts tremendous pressure on the child, and some of these stage parents (like Millie’s) will push their children to exhaustion and unhealthy situations to keep the cash coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Goats, I understand what you are saying, the Culkins and Jacksons, for instance, showed how terrible stage parents can be. At the same time, you have to remember that the majority of kids and teens on the planet are supporting/helping out their family financially and it’s not necessarily always bad (it is when it means that kids get go to school anymore, but it’s often then only way for families to stay together and make ends meet).
But yes, I sure hope that she’s doing all this because she wants to and can pull the plug whenever she doesn’t anymore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids shouldn’t support the family. They can help out around the house, do chores, get jobs when they are teenagers so that they can help buy things for themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she keeps going at this pace she’s sadly going to burn out soon. And it will all be on the parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I worry about her also. Not because she’s 12 and doesn’t always speak like it but becuse she is the family breadwinner. There are already stories and blinds about her parents being stage parents making demands for her and pushing her to do event after event. The other kids on the show seem to have more grounded families. She’s already gotten sick from exhaustion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is very worrisome. She’s good on the show and if she’s enjoying acting that’s great, but she shouldn’t have the pressure of supporting her family. One of her costars lives near me and his parents are friends of a friend, and they dynamic seems very different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lainey has already mentioned the stories and in addition to the acting, she goes to the conventions to get money as well. The parents are riding this kid and she will end up seriously messed up if there is no sensible adult to help her out soon.
Remember Lindsay Lohan? She was cute and the next new thing with Parent Trap, but her user parents messed her up real good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thandie is ethereally beautiful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thandie is glorious. We’ve been having some really horrific things happen to our family, and I keep half-joking that Quentin Tarantino needs to make a movie about it all. My best fiend wants Thande to play her… She’s stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ethereal was the word I was looking for when I saw her photos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s expected for children in Hollywood to be much more mature than a typical child of their age who is not in the entertainment business. What is problematic are the rumors about her stage parents. Most child stars who turn out okay have responsible parents who keep them grounded and make sure that their health, happiness, and safety came first and foremost, even if it means turning down roles/modeling gigs that are too mature or could take them away from school and family, going to regular school/college, or leaving the industry entirely for a significant period of time if not permanently. Abusive stage parents put their own financial gain above their children’s needs. What happens after the show ends? What if Millie cannot find a role this big ever again? That’s a problem that many child actors face after the jobs and endorsements dry up. This is what leads many to substance abuse, depression, and even suicide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
littlemissnaughty: I feel the same. Something just makes me feel uncomfortable with this little girl. She’s 12. She’s still a little girl, despite her profile, her work and her earnings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. And this bothers me about this article too, she’s not a young WOMAN, she’s a CHILD. She’s a good actress, but all that fashion darling nonsense that’s happening around her would be a lot for a woman in her twenties, never mind someone who isn’t even a teen yet. It’s bad enough that she’s the breadwinner in her family, leave this girl alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i do too. her parents are maniacs and she’s already supporting her whole family. there are lots of child actors and stager parents but you don’t hear about them the way you hear about this girl’s family already. if negative rumors are already breaking out about her parents – imagine how rough it is behind the scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 12yo? OK, I never heard about her before and I didn’t read the post, I only looked at the pics. 12??? I thought I was looking at the pics of an actress in her early 20s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Phew I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought she was in her 20s. They’ve styled her to look much older and the effect is…odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thandie looks gorgeous! Her skin tone looks stunning in that color. And I LOVE The Handmaid’s Tale and was happy for Ann, but IMO Thandie was robbed.
I haven’t seen Stranger Things but I think the ballerina dress is nice – why not enjoy playing dress-up on the red carpet if you’re 12?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, something doesn’t feel right, and her parents are already channeling Macaulay Culkin’s legendary father who destroyed his family. I hope she has someone looking out for her well-being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have seen her on a few talks shows along with her child co-stars, and she annoys me because she totally dominates the conversation. Even by herself as a guest star….she is annoying.
But I know she is gifted as an actress and I’ll give her a little leeway knowing the family challenges she apparently has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh God no. The Lohan kiss. That is not a good sign. Dress is lovely but strapless is inappropriate for her age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmmm. I don’t love the airkiss but that seems like something I would have thought was very sophisticated and Hollywood at that age.
Also it’s not exactly a dropping, cleavage-focussed sweetheart neckline – it’s a straight neckline and I think strapless is perfectly fine. What better time to wear one, really, than that age? You wouldn’t have to be hoiking it up all night!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a little surprised when I saw the top but it was fine with the ballerina type skirt. I don’t think strapless is inappropriate when done this way, any more than it’s inappropriate for a 12 year old to wear a bikini. It’s kind of giving in to the dirty old men if a young girl can’t wear this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s fine also. It’s a straight line across the top which keeps the innocent factor intact. I would have thought that was very sophisticated at that age too- the air kiss. She has very minimal makeup so it looks like she isn’t wearing any- perfect!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
stapless is inappropriate for her age…
why? I don’t understand how two tiny spaghetti staps of fabric make it go from inappropriate to appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tried to think why I also find it inappropriate, and the closest I can type is that strapless calls attention to cleavage. I posted below, so I don’t want to re type it all.
the straps, would not be enough for me either. sleeveless, yes? but something covering this young woman’s cleavage (chest) area.
I am not meaning to be prudish, it’s not that.It’s sexualization at age 12 that bothers me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is it sexualizing, though? Genuinely asking.
It’s not showing off cleavage because there isn’t any there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The illusion? I don’t know that I have any concrete answers. I just think the style is too mature for a 12 year old, especially the fact she has no cleavage at .
so why highlight her chest?
I don’t like bikinis for young girls/women either, for the same reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me, it takes more than showing skin to be sexual. Skin and bodies alone aren’t inherently sexy.
For example, those Vogue Paris spreads with the 10 year old child model, Thylane Blandeau, even if they carried the neckline to a mock turtle they would still be much more sexual.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2022305/Thylane-Lena-Rose-Blondeau-Shocking-images-10-YEAR-OLD-Vogue-model.html
bad article but it has pics
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking I need to think harder out why this makes me uncomfortable, because I feel I am treading into victim blaming territory.
thanks for thinking it out with me, and for the link, which I agree with you about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a problem with her dress being strapless. This is a very princess like dress that is fine on a pre-teen or teenager with or without straps. I don’t feel that critiquing whether these under 21 actresses are dressed age appropriately is necessarily victim blaming, so ArchieGoodwin shouldn’t feel bad about why some of the way these young actresses dress make many of us feel uncomfortable. Trust that the way many of these actresses dress (such as Ariel Winter) is not normal outside of an industry that is known for exploiting girls before they reach the age of consent or full maturity both physically and mentally. We aren’t blaming these young girls and women who don’t know what normal is outside of their lives being raised in the Hollywood bubble. The blame lies squarely on their parents and guardians, and to some extent directors, who help in their exploitation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ann dowd deserved it so much, and i’m so happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so cute, I just want to hide her from Hollywood’s evil clutches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you hide her from her parents as well? I’ve heard terrible stories about both of them, but especially the dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to find her super cute. Until I listened to interviews with her. Kid is soooooo grating. She’s always ‘on’. Still love 11, but Millie is so over the top, and so over exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Erinn, give the girl a break. She is so young. We were all “on” at that age. She’s just being a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would imagine she feels that she always has to be “on” because she gets a lot of pressure to work and be a star from her parents. I’ve heard enough stories about how overbearing they are, and that’s a lot of strain on a young girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@poorlittlerichgirl
I’m not going to pretend she’s all things wonderful when I find her grating. Is she talented? Sure. Is she the worst? Definitely not – but there’s something about how she presents herself that is beyond a normal ‘annoying’ stage that kids go through. There’s being ‘on’ and then there’s being so overly dramatic and over the top. It’s at top notch when she’s talking about Maddie Ziegler though. I guess watching clips of her on talk shows kind of just left a bad taste in my mouth. It doesn’t negate her talent – it’s just at this stage I think she’s getting over-hyped in some ways, and it’s definitely going to her head.
I mean – she has a fear of bungalows, guys. That’s not a ‘normal’ always on tween thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erinn, I just giggled while reading your comment. You are so cute with your assessment of a 12 year old girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m getting young Natalie Portman vibes from the top picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ann Dowd has been doing great work for years. I’m always glad when a hard working veteran of her talent is finally recognized. I hope this leads to more opportunities for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have put a shirt on her under that dress, other than that she’s ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yayy!! for Ann. She was so good on The Leftovers and Quarry (RIP you underrated show).
Millie looks pretty.
The only reason I sat through the first season of West world was for Thandie and Jeffery. Thandie and Angela look lovely here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the ballerina dress.. love it. Perfect for her at that age. I would of loved this dress when I was 12/13. Prancing about.
I would love it now actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thandie Newton looked amazing! Definitely my favourite dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ballerina beautiful !
I love Thandie’s dress, it’s my second favorite after Alexis’. And she looks so incredibly beautiful. From what I hear she is an extremely nice and intelligent woman too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks stunning and the dress is perfect. I listened to a long interview with her and she was interesting and intelligent. She’s really good on Westworld.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I am over reacting,but every time I see Millie Bobby Brown being interviewed I get anxious and sad. Somebody protect her!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the canary yellow on Angela. There is something so strangely beautiful about her. I love her face. I didn’t know who she was until last night and now I want to know more about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watch Westworld! She’s great (and heartbreaking) in it and so is Thandie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for recommending Westworld! My husband loves it and keeps trying to get me to watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt like this about her.
Oh she’s pretty. Watched one episode of Westworld and I thought, oh she really IS pretty. Second episode SHES THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON EVER
I think she has the type of beauty that makes you expand your definition of what is lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She has that undefinable quality that only gets better with age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE Ann Dowd in Crazy Ex Girlfriend so I’m really happy she won!
There’s something about Millie Bobby Brown that bothers me – IDK if it’s the “I’m so twee” or “I’m such a mature 12 year old” vibes she gives off, at times. I also believe her parents are the definition of Stage Parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ann Dowd is definitely not in Crazy ex girlfriend???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG you’re right!!!! LOL I got her mixed up with Donna Lynne Champlin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarafyan’s dress is one of my most favorites of the entire night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Millie (and feel the way others do here about protecting her from Hollywood AND her parents), and love the dress, but something seems off about her hairstyle. I can’t put my finger on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel terrible saying this about a 12 year old, but Millie Bobby Brown just bugs me… I can’t really explain it, I just always kind of eye-roll at the mention of her. I know- I’m a jerk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe look at it like she is a product of her environment, and still trying to find who she really is. So could be she’s trying on a bunch of different personas, to see what works for her.
like most 12 year olds.
added to that, the pressure her family puts on her, being the only female lead in Strange Things (I consider Ryder support), and carrying the weight of that role, which she performed incredibly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is, as my kids would say, “extra”. But probably with good reason, see above comment. Hopefully she will become more genuine as she matures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I was just coming on to say much the same thing. Overexposed already! I would have liked the yellow dress on Thandie. That beige isn’t doing anything for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful child. I would prefer the dress to be sleeveless, not strapless. Just my opinion, and I am not sure I can articulate why. Probably something about the abuse of minors we hear about? how women are objectified anyway, and I really loathe it is starting at age 12 for this young woman?
That strapless dresses do call attention to cleavage ?and on a 12 year old, it’s just not ok?
added too all the stories about her parents and… no amount of money is worth that. I do hope she will be ok and follow the Dakota sisters path, and not the Lohans
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except the dress is not calling attention to anything, except maybe her shoulders. Talk about making a fuss over nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well that’s not very nice.
maybe you need a cookie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Angela Sarafyan is what Emily Ratajkowski sees when she looks in the mirror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys are literally insane. She looks absolutely fine. There’s nothing ‘revealing’ about her dress. She looks cute. let her be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is fine, she looks great. I wouldn’t be comfortable with my kid growing up in a spotlight, personally, though. The extreme nature of filming a part like the one she had in Stranger Things doesn’t seem good for mental and emotional development. As kids, we like to please the adults around us, receive attention. She’s got talent, but why are we always in such a rush to see that talent ‘developed’ (exploited)?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thandie is just gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some kids are just more mature than others, through no external influence. She’s excellent, IMO, and I agree that her time will come.
I hope her parents and caregivers allow her time and space to just be a child. She needs that more than an Emmy, any kid does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She reminds me of a very young Kate Bechinsale, I hope her parents aren’t awful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only level headed parents who are protective and put love over money should ever allow their children to be actors. The result of parents like hers is usually disastrous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse