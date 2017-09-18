Jane Fonda wore Brandon Maxwell to the Emmys and her ponytail stole the show



Jane Fonda’s look last night shows can be sexy at any age while completely covered up. The red carpet commentators were loving her too-long ponytail and matching bangs, which were so obviously fake but somehow she pulled it off with her attitude. She was working the hell out of a full length fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown with bell sleeves, a boat neck and a ribbon belt. Jane often switches her look, she’s not stuck in a style rut like Sofia Vergara or Kate Winslet, but this is still amazing. Jane presented ﻿Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie, along with her Nine to Five costars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. Jane said that in their iconic 1980 movie they “refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot” and then Lily brought it home by repeating that and saying that in 2017 they still refuse to do that, but never mentioning 45s name. Then Dolly Parton joked about her boobs, which is exactly what she did when they presented together at the SAGs. They must be writing their own bits.

Compare Jane Fonda’s gown to Ariel Winter’s, who is just 19 and in need of some style lessons. Ariel’s default look is to show a lot of skin and that’s not necessarily sexy. I feel bad saying that considering that she just disclosed that her mom used to force her to dress provocatively from a young age, but it’s true. Ariel is in Steven Khalil and at least this gown follows the “show boobs or legs, not both” rule. I say that but I’m pretty sure this tacky dress is semi-sheer. Looking at it close up is making me make a disgusted face like when you taste spoiled yogurt. It’s got double leg slits accented by black sequin stripes and an abstract sequin pattern with circular and square gems sewn on. Horrible.

Speaking of style ruts and obvious extensions here’s Ariel’s costar Sofia Vergara, in a silk organza white bridal gown by Mark Zunino. Something nice – I like the way the fabric is layered on the gown, that’s beautiful. However it has the exact same cut we always see on her, a sweetheart neckline which ends in a mermaid hem. That works on her and she knows it, but she ends up looking the same on every red carpet and this time it’s particularly comical. Sofia brought her son, Manolo, with her as her date, which was cute. He’s 26!

I’m throwing in Julie Bowen as a bookend. Like Fonda, she doesn’t wear the same thing to every event although she can be hit or miss. She was in a sleeveless Alberta Ferretti black velvet gown with a huge scalloped pleated side ruffle. This is fun, I would wear this. It’s like a nod to the 90s style which is trending now with a fun addition. Remember when Modern Family used to sweep the Emmys? We heard earlier this year that it would be renewed for two more seasons, to make 10. That’s not unprecedented, but it’s an awfully long run. At least it’s better than Big Bang Theory.