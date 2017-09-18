Jane Fonda wore Brandon Maxwell to the Emmys and her ponytail stole the show
  • September 18, 2017

  • By Celebitchy
  • Photos

Jane Fonda’s look last night shows can be sexy at any age while completely covered up. The red carpet commentators were loving her too-long ponytail and matching bangs, which were so obviously fake but somehow she pulled it off with her attitude. She was working the hell out of a full length fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown with bell sleeves, a boat neck and a ribbon belt. Jane often switches her look, she’s not stuck in a style rut like Sofia Vergara or Kate Winslet, but this is still amazing. Jane presented ﻿Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie, along with her Nine to Five costars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. Jane said that in their iconic 1980 movie they “refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot” and then Lily brought it home by repeating that and saying that in 2017 they still refuse to do that, but never mentioning 45s name. Then Dolly Parton joked about her boobs, which is exactly what she did when they presented together at the SAGs. They must be writing their own bits.

wenn32310957

Compare Jane Fonda’s gown to Ariel Winter’s, who is just 19 and in need of some style lessons. Ariel’s default look is to show a lot of skin and that’s not necessarily sexy. I feel bad saying that considering that she just disclosed that her mom used to force her to dress provocatively from a young age, but it’s true. Ariel is in Steven Khalil and at least this gown follows the “show boobs or legs, not both” rule. I say that but I’m pretty sure this tacky dress is semi-sheer. Looking at it close up is making me make a disgusted face like when you taste spoiled yogurt. It’s got double leg slits accented by black sequin stripes and an abstract sequin pattern with circular and square gems sewn on. Horrible.

wenn32310539

wenn32310538

Speaking of style ruts and obvious extensions here’s Ariel’s costar Sofia Vergara, in a silk organza white bridal gown by Mark Zunino. Something nice – I like the way the fabric is layered on the gown, that’s beautiful. However it has the exact same cut we always see on her, a sweetheart neckline which ends in a mermaid hem. That works on her and she knows it, but she ends up looking the same on every red carpet and this time it’s particularly comical. Sofia brought her son, Manolo, with her as her date, which was cute. He’s 26!

wenn32310193

wenn32310155

I’m throwing in Julie Bowen as a bookend. Like Fonda, she doesn’t wear the same thing to every event although she can be hit or miss. She was in a sleeveless Alberta Ferretti black velvet gown with a huge scalloped pleated side ruffle. This is fun, I would wear this. It’s like a nod to the 90s style which is trending now with a fun addition. Remember when Modern Family used to sweep the Emmys? We heard earlier this year that it would be renewed for two more seasons, to make 10. That’s not unprecedented, but it’s an awfully long run. At least it’s better than Big Bang Theory.

wenn32311956

wenn32311955

Photos credit: WENN

 

56 Responses to “Jane Fonda wore Brandon Maxwell to the Emmys and her ponytail stole the show”

  1. Alexandria says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:05 am

    I liked what Jane Fonda was rocking. It was different, she looked like she did not give a damn and she did not seem like a try hard dressing to capture her youth (to me). Hi Heidi Klum.

    
  2. Radley says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Love Jane’s look. Very fresh and fun which is awesome for a seasoned lady.

    I liked what she and Lily said while presenting too. A reminder that struggle continues. It would have been nice for Dolly to get in on it but I presume getting political is not her thing. It’s a minefield for country stars who aren’t conservative. But I wish more country stars would speak out.

    
  3. Kristen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:16 am

    In the thumbnail I thought Jane Fonda was Melanie Griffith

    
    • JC says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Yes, I can see a little Melanie Griffith—but sadly, the whole look carries the whiff of Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum for me. I’d love to see her looking more relaxed—for me, her whole persona has become ramrod stiff, unnaturally primped and preened. Too much droopy mashed potato filler, too.

      
    • Imqrious2 says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I thought she looked horrible. WAY too much plastic surgery, she looked like a rubber band ready to snap. And all that fake hair was awful. Yes, she still has an amazing body, and she should proudly showcase that, but she’s not 25…or 35, or 45, or even 65! That hair, with that pulled fair looked ridiculous.

      Ariel…sigh…if she’s complaining her mother sexualized her clothing, you’d think she’d be more conservative now. Sophia’s look is tired (and IMO bangs aren’t her best look), although her son is *definitely* her best accessory 😉 Julie FTW. Looks great.

      
  4. Carmen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Fonda looks fabulous. She must be pushing 80 but she’s still got it.

    Reply
    • Casey says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:13 am

      She stunned. Jane turns 80 this year. People had to see this look in motion. In my opinion she didn’t look pulled too tight at all. She was HOT.

      Here’s what I have to say about people ragging on an 80yo for her late in life tweaks…plz step the fck off. Unless you hit your favorites who are half her age with the same critiques (and you can because most of them do it even down into their 20s) it seems to me that attacking a hot octogenarian’s few injections before an award show seems sick and hypocritical. So Fonda fabulosa gets a beat down but Jennifer Aniston who’s had an entire face transplant since the last ep of Friends gets an ‘atta girl? ‘

      It’s really odd who some women excuse and give free passes to while other women are set upon and deconstructed and critiqued up the yinyang.

      It seems it all comes down to the most empowered confident take charge women who have always been fly, still getting slings and arrows. While mealy mouthed mediocrities get free passes.

      
      • magnoliarose says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:33 am

        Agreed. Don’t stop at JA. There isn’t one star who hasn’t had a minimum of 5 procedures. There are no rules to how a 79 year old woman wants to look. Ageism is a male construct and she is rejecting the flick out of it.

      • Pandakeeper says:
        September 18, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        I agree. Seriously, Jane looks amazing. A friend of mine was lending her property to shoot a bit of “Grace and Frankie”. She got a candid pic with Jane. My friend is 30 years younger and nearly 10 years older than Jane in the face!

        I worked with a lot of senior people. Jane may not have a lot of time left on this earth. Let her thrive, be beautiful and I wish people would stop hating on this senior citizen actress.

  5. Lucy2 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I liked Jane’s dress but not her hair.
    None of the Modern Family women wore dresses I like. Ariel’s is tacky, Julie’s is just ok, and Sofia’s is boring.

    
  6. Christine says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:28 am

    My mom was almost Jane’s age when she died of cancer in June. Which is why I’m thanking you for posting Jane. She is embracing life, as we all should.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Jane looks Ah-mazing in her outfit. Ariel I’m totally for your body confidence and ability to wear what you want. But there is a time and a place for that dress and the Emmys was not it. Geez that dress was just not appropriate for the venue. Sofia looked good but yea it’s the same we always see. Her son is so handsome and I love their close relationship. Julie’s dress is fun and I’m glad she chose that dress in black to keep it from being tacky.
    All in all a pretty good dress post.

    
  8. Chrissy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Sorry, but Ariel looks like a Solid Gold dancer (circa 1981) in that get-up She definitely needs a new stylist IMO. OTOH, I love Julie’s gown though, wouldn’t velvet be kind of warm in September? Jane looks fantastic and that dress is gorgeous yet tasteful. The hair was a fun aside too. I hope I look as good at 81.

    
  9. Serene Wolf says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Jane Fonda’s face has gone AWOL

    
  10. kibbles says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Yep, if you look closely you can see Ariel’s nipples and areola through that dress. I wonder how that dress was taped to her that she managed not to flash her biscuit because I’m pretty sure she’s not wearing any underwear either. She doesn’t get that there is a way to look both sexy and classy. Her outfits look so cheap and tasteless. This is not the type of dress to wear to the Emmys. It’s embarrassing in the same way Mariah Carey continues to embarrass herself with tight and revealing outfits.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:14 am

      I agree. I feel like she’s trying to show maturity and move beyond being just the middle kid on Modern Family, but it’s just not going well. A good stylist could help her transition to being more adult in a much better way.

      
    • FHMom says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I’ve lost patience with Ariel. Everything she wears screams for attention. I fear she is not going to do well when Modern Family ends

      
    • Des says:
      September 18, 2017 at 11:52 am

      The reason why she dresses like that is because her mom tried her best to give her body image issues, forcing her to starve to the point her teacher was sneaking her food, and making her dress sexy when she was below 10. The way she dresses now is probably her way of accepting her body and trying to exert control over it. People need to back off this young woman. She isn’t killing people or being mean to others or abusing drugs or alcohol. She’s just wearing the clothes she wants to wear.

      
    • KiddVicious says:
      September 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      There’s a flesh colored panel in the waist and down the rest of the dress, but they couldn’t continue it up to the breast part. While I don’t like the dress, she does look good in it, it fits her well. She didn’t need the nip flash for attention, the dress itself was enough.

      
  11. Beth says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Remove Jane’s bangs and her hair would be great. I’m 39,and my parents probably wouldn’t let me wear in public what the 19 year old Ariel Winter is wearing. Have some classy style, kiddo! That’s awful

    
  12. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I love everything about Jane Fonda’s look except for the shoes. Those bangs are great. I love them. I never had or plan on getting bangs, ever.

    Julie Bowen? O-M-G. I scrolled down and told myself that Heidi Klum suddenly looks so old.

    Reply
  13. serena says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I love Jane Fonda’s look, she rocks (and can’t wait for a new season of Grace and Frankie)!
    As for Modern Family, I’m glad it’ll last until season 10.. it’s surely not a world-shattering tv show but it’s still funny and I’m kind of fond of it after so many years.

    
  14. Jayna says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I don’t like her hair. The fillers are out of control. I watched On Golden Pond a few weeks ago, and she had far more lines then when she was 45 years old compared to now, which makes her just look odd now. But her body was amazing in a bikini in that movie.

    
  15. Ana says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I liked Jane’s dress and her overall attitude, but I felt her extensions looked tacky, especially for a woman that’s almost 80. She looks so good with her normal wilder hair, the ponytail accentuated the work she’s been doing on her face lately.

    
  16. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Meh, Jane looks like an aged Paris Hilton, necklace was killer though.

    
  17. Slowsnow says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    The JF hair is not great. That ironed flatness looks fake in an unecessary way. The dress and the color don’t look good on her either it’s a relaxed style on someone whose body language is displined and almost stiff. I hate to say this but I hate what she’s done to her face. She’s painful to look at. Not at all my idea of aging gracefully which would be more on the side of Lily Tomlin.

    
    • Casey says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Lily’s had as much work, if not more, than Jane Fonda.

      Mind you I don’t think either one has overdone it like women half there ages- see Vergara and Kidman, or even Jessica Lange at 60-something, so I have no idea why some women are choosing to lay into Fonda who finally had work done way late in life like late 60s and 70….much like Streisand who also gave in to the knife and needle a few yrs back. It’s tastefully done. Their faces are still expressive – and I think she looks fun, happy and sexy.

      Reply
      
        September 18, 2017 at 10:47 am

        Have you watched Frankie & Grace? It’s a great, fun series but it’s no fun looking at Fonda. Lots of women have work done such as Tomlin but Fonda went overboard. In motion it looks like someone ironed her face. It’s distracts me from her great acting and comedic timing. Particularly annoying bc she is so good.

  18. Marianne says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I actually hated Jane’s fake ponytail. It doesnt look sexy, it just looks like shes trying too hard to be young and sexy.

    
  19. Tallia says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    No to Jane Fonda. I will never think Jessica BIel’s bangs are bad again. What is this pepto mess?
    No to Ariel (is that a costume from Cabaret?)
    No to Sofia who needs a style makeover.

    Yes to Julie. Fabulous!

    
  20. April says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    She’s too old to wear long hair and bangs. It makes you look more aged.

    

