Jane Fonda wore Brandon Maxwell to the Emmys and her ponytail stole the show

Jane Fonda’s look last night shows can be sexy at any age while completely covered up. The red carpet commentators were loving her too-long ponytail and matching bangs, which were so obviously fake but somehow she pulled it off with her attitude. She was working the hell out of a full length fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown with bell sleeves, a boat neck and a ribbon belt. Jane often switches her look, she’s not stuck in a style rut like Sofia Vergara or Kate Winslet, but this is still amazing. Jane presented Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie, along with her Nine to Five costars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. Jane said that in their iconic 1980 movie they “refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigot” and then Lily brought it home by repeating that and saying that in 2017 they still refuse to do that, but never mentioning 45s name. Then Dolly Parton joked about her boobs, which is exactly what she did when they presented together at the SAGs. They must be writing their own bits.
Compare Jane Fonda’s gown to Ariel Winter’s, who is just 19 and in need of some style lessons. Ariel’s default look is to show a lot of skin and that’s not necessarily sexy. I feel bad saying that considering that she just disclosed that her mom used to force her to dress provocatively from a young age, but it’s true. Ariel is in Steven Khalil and at least this gown follows the “show boobs or legs, not both” rule. I say that but I’m pretty sure this tacky dress is semi-sheer. Looking at it close up is making me make a disgusted face like when you taste spoiled yogurt. It’s got double leg slits accented by black sequin stripes and an abstract sequin pattern with circular and square gems sewn on. Horrible.
class="alignnone size-large wp-image-550173" />
Speaking of style ruts and obvious extensions here’s Ariel’s costar Sofia Vergara, in a silk organza white bridal gown by Mark Zunino. Something nice – I like the way the fabric is layered on the gown, that’s beautiful. However it has the exact same cut we always see on her, a sweetheart neckline which ends in a mermaid hem. That works on her and she knows it, but she ends up looking the same on every red carpet and this time it’s particularly comical. Sofia brought her son, Manolo, with her as her date, which was cute. He’s 26!
I’m throwing in Julie Bowen as a bookend. Like Fonda, she doesn’t wear the same thing to every event although she can be hit or miss. She was in a sleeveless Alberta Ferretti black velvet gown with a huge scalloped pleated side ruffle. This is fun, I would wear this. It’s like a nod to the 90s style which is trending now with a fun addition. Remember when Modern Family used to sweep the Emmys? We heard earlier this year that it would be renewed for two more seasons, to make 10. That’s not unprecedented, but it’s an awfully long run. At least it’s better than Big Bang Theory.
Photos credit: WENN
I liked what Jane Fonda was rocking. It was different, she looked like she did not give a damn and she did not seem like a try hard dressing to capture her youth (to me). Hi Heidi Klum.
And the most fabulous thing about what Jane was wearing? That NECKLACE! Back views show large emeralds and diamonds cascading down between her shoulder blades.
Oh yes that jewellery porn. I would have worn it exactly like that…I’ll just have to make a quick call to Her Majesty….
That necklace was incredible!
Omg.
Thanks for pointing that out! Stunning.
Jane looked stunning, I loved that she wore bright pink.
Ariel makes me sad. If she thinks she looks hot she’s wrong…the whole thing is unflattering and cheap.
Jane is 79 and looked amazing and I agree about Ariel. It isn’t a good look.
Jane has had all the right work, by the right people…young actresses get her info!!
Jane slays.
Jane….she just wins the world. Almost 80, and just amazing looking. I get that she has probably had multiple face lifts, but the woman works for that body and has done so for 40 years. She is a great example of how we don’t have to fall apart when we get older.
And I love Grace and Frankie more than anything on TV in years!!
Love Jane’s look. Very fresh and fun which is awesome for a seasoned lady.
I liked what she and Lily said while presenting too. A reminder that struggle continues. It would have been nice for Dolly to get in on it but I presume getting political is not her thing. It’s a minefield for country stars who aren’t conservative. But I wish more country stars would speak out.
In the thumbnail I thought Jane Fonda was Melanie Griffith
Yes, I can see a little Melanie Griffith—but sadly, the whole look carries the whiff of Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum for me. I’d love to see her looking more relaxed—for me, her whole persona has become ramrod stiff, unnaturally primped and preened. Too much droopy mashed potato filler, too.
I thought it was Chrissy from Three’s Company
I thought she looked horrible. WAY too much plastic surgery, she looked like a rubber band ready to snap. And all that fake hair was awful. Yes, she still has an amazing body, and she should proudly showcase that, but she’s not 25…or 35, or 45, or even 65! That hair, with that pulled fair looked ridiculous.
Ariel…sigh…if she’s complaining her mother sexualized her clothing, you’d think she’d be more conservative now. Sophia’s look is tired (and IMO bangs aren’t her best look), although her son is *definitely* her best accessory 😉 Julie FTW. Looks great.
I have to agree with you on everything really. I didn’t think the bangs and ponytail did any favours for Jane. But I do like that she takes chances.
Fonda looks fabulous. She must be pushing 80 but she’s still got it.
She stunned. Jane turns 80 this year. People had to see this look in motion. In my opinion she didn’t look pulled too tight at all. She was HOT.
Here’s what I have to say about people ragging on an 80yo for her late in life tweaks…plz step the fck off. Unless you hit your favorites who are half her age with the same critiques (and you can because most of them do it even down into their 20s) it seems to me that attacking a hot octogenarian’s few injections before an award show seems sick and hypocritical. So Fonda fabulosa gets a beat down but Jennifer Aniston who’s had an entire face transplant since the last ep of Friends gets an ‘atta girl? ‘
It’s really odd who some women excuse and give free passes to while other women are set upon and deconstructed and critiqued up the yinyang.
It seems it all comes down to the most empowered confident take charge women who have always been fly, still getting slings and arrows. While mealy mouthed mediocrities get free passes.
Agreed. Don’t stop at JA. There isn’t one star who hasn’t had a minimum of 5 procedures. There are no rules to how a 79 year old woman wants to look. Ageism is a male construct and she is rejecting the flick out of it.
I agree. Seriously, Jane looks amazing. A friend of mine was lending her property to shoot a bit of “Grace and Frankie”. She got a candid pic with Jane. My friend is 30 years younger and nearly 10 years older than Jane in the face!
I worked with a lot of senior people. Jane may not have a lot of time left on this earth. Let her thrive, be beautiful and I wish people would stop hating on this senior citizen actress.
I liked Jane’s dress but not her hair.
None of the Modern Family women wore dresses I like. Ariel’s is tacky, Julie’s is just ok, and Sofia’s is boring.
Hate Jane Fonda’s hair! The straight ponytail and bangs drag her whole face down and make her look half corpse. Other than that she looks great.
Agree with your assessments. I’ll add, though, that I like Julie B’s hair and makeup. She used to be such a disaster in that area but she seems to have improved her styling game.
After a recent vacay where my pic was taken unmercilessly, I’m wanting some fake bangs like that to hide behind!!!! Like ‘em.
I did not like Jane Fonda’s bangs and she needs to lay off the plastic surgery because it looked like she couldn’t move her mouth. BUT overall, she looked amazing.
Ariel Winter desperately needs a stylist.
Julie Bowen looked amazing
And yes, Sofia looked boring
My mom was almost Jane’s age when she died of cancer in June. Which is why I’m thanking you for posting Jane. She is embracing life, as we all should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sorry for your loss, Christine
I’m sorry, too.
Sorry for your loss. Embrace life is a good message.
Jane looks Ah-mazing in her outfit. Ariel I’m totally for your body confidence and ability to wear what you want. But there is a time and a place for that dress and the Emmys was not it. Geez that dress was just not appropriate for the venue. Sofia looked good but yea it’s the same we always see. Her son is so handsome and I love their close relationship. Julie’s dress is fun and I’m glad she chose that dress in black to keep it from being tacky.
All in all a pretty good dress post.
Sorry, but Ariel looks like a Solid Gold dancer (circa 1981) in that get-up She definitely needs a new stylist IMO. OTOH, I love Julie’s gown though, wouldn’t velvet be kind of warm in September? Jane looks fantastic and that dress is gorgeous yet tasteful. The hair was a fun aside too. I hope I look as good at 81.
OMG you nailed it! I find it ironic with her woe as me “mom sexualized me” comments and then we see her trussed up like that. She needs to hire a stylist.
Jane Fonda’s face has gone AWOL
Unfortunately, the first thing I noticed was the overdone fillers. Once I got past that, I loved the overall fun, fresh look.
Too many fillers in her cheeks and her haircut is awful.Her dress ( the color ) and jewelry are fabulous
Yep, if you look closely you can see Ariel’s nipples and areola through that dress. I wonder how that dress was taped to her that she managed not to flash her biscuit because I’m pretty sure she’s not wearing any underwear either. She doesn’t get that there is a way to look both sexy and classy. Her outfits look so cheap and tasteless. This is not the type of dress to wear to the Emmys. It’s embarrassing in the same way Mariah Carey continues to embarrass herself with tight and revealing outfits.
I agree. I feel like she’s trying to show maturity and move beyond being just the middle kid on Modern Family, but it’s just not going well. A good stylist could help her transition to being more adult in a much better way.
I’ve lost patience with Ariel. Everything she wears screams for attention. I fear she is not going to do well when Modern Family ends
The reason why she dresses like that is because her mom tried her best to give her body image issues, forcing her to starve to the point her teacher was sneaking her food, and making her dress sexy when she was below 10. The way she dresses now is probably her way of accepting her body and trying to exert control over it. People need to back off this young woman. She isn’t killing people or being mean to others or abusing drugs or alcohol. She’s just wearing the clothes she wants to wear.
There’s a flesh colored panel in the waist and down the rest of the dress, but they couldn’t continue it up to the breast part. While I don’t like the dress, she does look good in it, it fits her well. She didn’t need the nip flash for attention, the dress itself was enough.
Remove Jane’s bangs and her hair would be great. I’m 39,and my parents probably wouldn’t let me wear in public what the 19 year old Ariel Winter is wearing. Have some classy style, kiddo! That’s awful
I love everything about Jane Fonda’s look except for the shoes. Those bangs are great. I love them. I never had or plan on getting bangs, ever.
Julie Bowen? O-M-G. I scrolled down and told myself that Heidi Klum suddenly looks so old.
I love Jane Fonda’s look, she rocks (and can’t wait for a new season of Grace and Frankie)!
As for Modern Family, I’m glad it’ll last until season 10.. it’s surely not a world-shattering tv show but it’s still funny and I’m kind of fond of it after so many years.
It is a cosy snuggle in a blanket kind of series for me. I live with aroomate but she is mostly not here and MF always makes me happy and feel like am not alone <3
I don’t like her hair. The fillers are out of control. I watched On Golden Pond a few weeks ago, and she had far more lines then when she was 45 years old compared to now, which makes her just look odd now. But her body was amazing in a bikini in that movie.
Jane has so much going for her that I wish she would just stop with the cosmetic tweaking. I suppose, though, it’s just a tough thing for an actress to let go of.
Jane looked older than her actual age (a lot of it due to hair and styling choices) in the 1980s. The last 20 or so years, she’s looking and styling herself years younger. Just an observation.
I think when she came out of retirement, she did the plastic surgery correctly. It was just a touch of it and she looks good. Now, I think she may have gone overboard.
On the other hand, I saw Courtney Cox a few weeks back on the Gong Show and she looked good. Better than when she was in Cougar Town. She must have laid off the fillers.
I liked Jane’s dress and her overall attitude, but I felt her extensions looked tacky, especially for a woman that’s almost 80. She looks so good with her normal wilder hair, the ponytail accentuated the work she’s been doing on her face lately.
Meh, Jane looks like an aged Paris Hilton, necklace was killer though.
The JF hair is not great. That ironed flatness looks fake in an unecessary way. The dress and the color don’t look good on her either it’s a relaxed style on someone whose body language is displined and almost stiff. I hate to say this but I hate what she’s done to her face. She’s painful to look at. Not at all my idea of aging gracefully which would be more on the side of Lily Tomlin.
Lily’s had as much work, if not more, than Jane Fonda.
Mind you I don’t think either one has overdone it like women half there ages- see Vergara and Kidman, or even Jessica Lange at 60-something, so I have no idea why some women are choosing to lay into Fonda who finally had work done way late in life like late 60s and 70….much like Streisand who also gave in to the knife and needle a few yrs back. It’s tastefully done. Their faces are still expressive – and I think she looks fun, happy and sexy.
Have you watched Frankie & Grace? It’s a great, fun series but it’s no fun looking at Fonda. Lots of women have work done such as Tomlin but Fonda went overboard. In motion it looks like someone ironed her face. It’s distracts me from her great acting and comedic timing. Particularly annoying bc she is so good.
I actually hated Jane’s fake ponytail. It doesnt look sexy, it just looks like shes trying too hard to be young and sexy.
No to Jane Fonda. I will never think Jessica BIel’s bangs are bad again. What is this pepto mess?
No to Ariel (is that a costume from Cabaret?)
No to Sofia who needs a style makeover.
Yes to Julie. Fabulous!
She’s too old to wear long hair and bangs. It makes you look more aged.
