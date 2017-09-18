Elisabeth Moss in Prabal Gurung at the Emmys: lovely or boring?

69th Emmy Awards

Some of you are never going to like Elisabeth Moss because she’s a Scientologist. That’s fine. That’s your right, and I understand completely. Scientology is an awful cult and the people who are still in the “church” need to be held to account. But I still have a remarkable ability to separate Elisabeth Moss’s work from her cult status. I’ve been a fan for a long time, from The West Wing to Mad Men to The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss, I believe, deserves a lot of credit for how she put THT together as a producer, and how she made sure that women were properly represented behind the camera too.

Moss had been nominated for Emmys multiple times for Mad Men and never won, which is a shame because she was great on that show and Peggy Olson is an iconic character just as much as Don Draper. But Emmy voters have long memories, and they finally gave Moss the Best Actress in a Drama Series Emmy last night. The Handmaid’s Tale also picked up the Emmy for Best Drama Series. For Moss’s big night, she remarkably pulled it together sartorially too – Moss is someone who usually gets some sh-t wrong on any given red carpet, even though she enjoys fashion and really cares about putting her look together. She finally got it right this time! She wore a very pretty Prabal Gururg dress in what was the on-trend silhouette of the evening – strapless mid-length gown with a full skirt. Her hair color is finally working, and she looked great. Like a princess.

I’m also including photos of Moss’s THT costars, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley. Alexis wore a stunning Armani Privé and Samira wore Christian Siriano.

The 69th Emmy Awards - Press Room

69th Emmy Awards

The 69th Emmy Awards - Press Room

The 69th Emmy Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

61 Responses to “Elisabeth Moss in Prabal Gurung at the Emmys: lovely or boring?”

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:45 am

    While the dress fits well, it washes her out. She also needs jewelry. No comment on the Scientology stuff.

    Alexis’ dress is the best of the three but a huge margin. I could not stand the Gilmore Girls with the passion of ten thousand suns but Alexis is a good actress who really turned in a wonderful performance.

  2. Nicole says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:48 am

    Someone put a really good analysis of why it’s especially hard for people to separate Elizabeth from THIS particular work. THT is about oppression and how these small actions can lead to devastating consequences for the women. Which is exactly what Scientology does. They punish people for minute “infractions” or banish them and cut them off from their families. It’s appalling.
    I think it’s part of why people can’t get around it anymore. I cannot and I’ve watched all of her previous work.

  3. wo says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:05 am

    I don’t know why she’s wearing beige head to toe. It’s very bland.

    This is going to be an unpopular internet opinion, but I couldn’t even get through the whole season of the handmaid’s tale. It was so heavy handed and the narration bugged me so much.

    • SK says:
      September 18, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Agree. I think Elizabeth Moss is very overrated as an actress – I haven’t seen Mad Men, in top of the lake her attempt at a NZ accent was terrible and in The Handmaids Tale she was good in parts but also over the top or wooden in others, inconsistent.
      THT should have been a mini series, by the second half of the season it had lost its impact and was just ridiculous. The book is so much better

    • Sarah says:
      September 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      I don’t know about the show, as I never watched it, but her gown is in such a boring color, you can barely see it. Why do women do that? I will never understand why you want to match your 10,000 dollar gown?

  4. Mannori says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:16 am

    there you go: the poster child Scientology was expecting so they can recruit more assh*les luring them with Moss’ “success story”…of course they will say that she won an Emmy thanks to Scientology and what they offer to her craft. She will say that herself, I’m sure.

  5. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I don’t see how anyone can condemn Scientologists like Tom Cruise on principle, and then turn around and separate Elisabeth Moss from her participation in that cult. Baffling. I don’t watch her programs and I won’t no matter how popular or well-reviewed.

    • Malificent says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Cruise chose to join the cult as an adult and continues to choose to be one of its leaders. Elisabeth was brought into Scientology as a young child, so she’s been raised in that belief system. That makes a big difference to me in terms of agency, although I still wish she would use the power of her celebrity now to get out.

      I would be very surprised if she hasn’t seen a lot if dirt. Especially since I think she comes from a non-celebrity family. She likely wouldn’t have had any special protection in her earlier life.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 18, 2017 at 8:35 am

        Being raised that way can only be an excuse for so long. She is a financially stable woman who has traveled and heard enough of the world and of objections to Scientology to know that something is wrong there, yet she continues to participate and defend her “church.”

      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        September 18, 2017 at 8:39 am

        I do cut her *some* slack because she “became” a scientologist when she was a child.
        I haven’t watched THT yet coz I don’t have Hulu. I liked a lot S1 of Top of the Lake and I lean towards watching S2 because it’s also about human trafficking/sexual exploitation. But since I heard she is a scientologist that’s all I see when it comes to her.

      • Esmom says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:08 am

        Goats, I agree completely. No excuses, she’s a grown woman.

      • Keaton says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:20 am

        I didn’t know Elisabeth was a Scientologist until very recently. Is her Mother a Scientologist too? If so then she may lose her Mom if she leaves the cult.
        I have tremendous sympathy for her tbh. Imagine having to make that choice.

        Also, I’m so happy for Ann Dowd! She was incredible as Aunt Lydia and obviously very touched by winning. <3

    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Thank you Goats.

    • Goldie says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:16 am

      I don’t give Elisabeth a complete pass for being a scientologist, but I also don’t agree that she’s as bad as Tom Cruise. Cruise is rumored to be 2nd in Command of his ‘church’. He uses slave labor, alienated his older children from their mother, and disconnected from his youngest child, because she is no longer a scientologist. He also famously attacked Brooke Sheilds for taking antidepressants, which Scientology believes are evil. Nobody criticized Cruise for being a Scientologist in the 80′s or 90′s. It was only when he CHOSE to be the face of it, that he began to receive criticism.
      Despite all of this, Cruise still remains an A-list movie star, so apparently a lot of people are able to separate him from his cult persona.

      Elisabeth is a Scientologist, but as far as we know, she hasn’t actively used her religion to harm people. That said, she is an adult that chooses to remain in a church that does harm people. So again, I don’t give her complete pass. Just don’t necessarily agree with the notion that she’s the same as Cruise.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:29 am

        So we should forgive and forget her active participation and defense of a cult that commits atrocities just because she isn’t leadership? I really expect better of people.

      • Goldie says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:51 am

        Did you read my comment? I specifically stated that I don’t give Moss a pass for being a scientologist. That said, I stand by my comment that I don’t find her to be as despicable as Cruise. We can agree to disagree.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 18, 2017 at 10:20 am

        I did read your comment. You think mere participation in a church that perpetuates human rights abuses, forced abortions, billion year contracts for slave wages, intimidation of those perceived to be enemies, and kidnappings is somehow less bad because Elisabeth isn’t second in command. You’re able to give her more of a pass.

        There should be NO passes for these acts or those who are complicit. Especially not for something as silly as a television show.

      • Megan says:
        September 18, 2017 at 11:38 am

        @Goldie it wasn’t until the 2000′s that people started breaking their silence about CO$. It wasn’t so much that Cruise got a pass, the world just didn’t know the full scope of how CO$ exploits and abuses its members.

  6. Spikey says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Oh, Samira looks fab! I love her so much, consider this a HONK for more Samira Wiley stories!

  7. Eiré says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:26 am

    It’s exactly as Nicole says upthread–it’s because of what THT is, stands for and represents. It’s because it, THT, is supposed to be a statement about the injustices of inequality and misogyny, and Moss is an active member of a cult that stands for everything she claims to stand against. Scientology forces women to have abortions. It not only allows abuse, but conceals it. It protects abusers, and punishes victims.

    Moss is out in the world. She has a degree, at the very least, of freedom. She knows. She must. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have walked out when Leah Remini was giving an acceptance speech in the same room as her.

    Being born in isn’t a good enough excuse for someone in Moss’ position. Not anymore. And not if THT if your crowning glory.

    • Erinn says:
      September 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

      I could give her a pass if it was someone born into it and was still very young – like a child or a teen. But she’s an adult woman. She is responsible for staying involved in a cult. She is responsible for enabling, or turning a blind eye to all the horrors that they commit.

      There shouldn’t be any separating here. You either give everyone a pass because the terrible things don’t bother you, or nobody a pass – I don’t care if she’s more likable than Tom Cruise.

      It always annoys me when there are people who rip on anyone for working with Woody Allen, or Tom Cruise or whoever – but when it comes to an actor/actress they like, it’s suddenly okay.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        September 18, 2017 at 9:16 am

        Erinn, my feelings exactly. To me, this is no different from swearing off Woody Allen films because he is a sexual predator but continuing to support that Duggar kid because he was “raised that way.” They are both despicable and one isn’t less so because one’s been a participant since birth.

        How do you some of you expect Scientology to die out if we continue to give passes to those born in the cult? At some point, we need them to acknowledge that it is wrong and stop having more Scientology babies for the “church” to enslave.

      • jugil1 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        @ Erinn. I agree totally. As I replied to ArchieGoodwin’s comment above, There is NO way Moss gets a pass from me.

    • magnoliarose says:
      September 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      I have begun to watch HMT because I have read the book but I am not so sure I will continue. It doesn’t feel right knowing what they do and how they destroy people’s lives.

  8. Lucy2 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Moss’ dress is fine, but kind of boring. Alexis’ is my fave of this group. Samira is so pretty!

    Moss is a great actress, I really wish she wasn’t in that dangerous cult. She grew up in it, and leaving would cut her off from most of her family, I assume, so it’s not as simple, but I still don’t understand those in it who don’t question what has happened. And continues to happen.

  9. MeowuiRose says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Random observation, Elizabeth Moss has 3 different skin tones going on. Her face, chest/arms and legs are 3 different colors. I think the dress color kinda washes her out and isn’t that flattering against her yellow toned chest. The dress itself is beautiful and I LUV HER shoes.

    Still side eying her Scientology ways tho

  10. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Boring !

    Alexis’ dress is MINDBLOWINGLY GORGEOUS. I want own it. Badly !!!

    Samira looks fantastic !

    Reply
  11. Prairiegirl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Lovely dress. Color does absolutely nothing for her. Miss.

  12. minx says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Washes her out, but I’ll always have a soft spot for Peggy Olson.

  13. monette says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Sorry, can’t and won’t separate her from her “faith”. Even if she was raised in the cult, she is now a grown woman and has started defending the cult on social media. She is no better than Cruise. No love for her here!

  14. smee says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Eliz Moss would look great in that dress IF it were a color. She’s pale, so she shouldn’t wear beige or champagne – it just drains you. (believe me, I know, I’ve got a snow white tan!)

    Alexis Bledel looks elegant. Samira Wiley looks gorgeous in white and the cut of that dress is incredible.

  15. Anastasia says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She’s all the same color, from head to toes! Yuck.

  16. Scout says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:11 am

    How can anyone separate her from her work when she literally shows up to awards functions for her show/acting and leaves the room when someone wins an award for telling the truth about her cult?

  17. Scout says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Also, for everyone cutting her some slack because she was born into the religion – do you cut Ivanka slack because she was just born into her situation? She, like Elizabeth, made a CHOICE to stay and advocate for practices and policies that are neck deep in human rights violations.

  18. MostlyMegan says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    so pregnant.

  19. WyoGirl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Nope. I thought the dress looked terrible on her. She doesn’t have the body for a strapless like that. Up close she was too fleshy and you didn’t know where her body ended and the dress began.

