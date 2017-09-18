Elisabeth Moss in Prabal Gurung at the Emmys: lovely or boring?

Some of you are never going to like Elisabeth Moss because she’s a Scientologist. That’s fine. That’s your right, and I understand completely. Scientology is an awful cult and the people who are still in the “church” need to be held to account. But I still have a remarkable ability to separate Elisabeth Moss’s work from her cult status. I’ve been a fan for a long time, from The West Wing to Mad Men to The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss, I believe, deserves a lot of credit for how she put THT together as a producer, and how she made sure that women were properly represented behind the camera too.

Moss had been nominated for Emmys multiple times for Mad Men and never won, which is a shame because she was great on that show and Peggy Olson is an iconic character just as much as Don Draper. But Emmy voters have long memories, and they finally gave Moss the Best Actress in a Drama Series Emmy last night. The Handmaid’s Tale also picked up the Emmy for Best Drama Series. For Moss’s big night, she remarkably pulled it together sartorially too – Moss is someone who usually gets some sh-t wrong on any given red carpet, even though she enjoys fashion and really cares about putting her look together. She finally got it right this time! She wore a very pretty Prabal Gururg dress in what was the on-trend silhouette of the evening – strapless mid-length gown with a full skirt. Her hair color is finally working, and she looked great. Like a princess.

I’m also including photos of Moss’s THT costars, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley. Alexis wore a stunning Armani Privé and Samira wore Christian Siriano.