So, yeah: Donald Trump’s United Nations speech was pretty unhinged

One of the unintended side effects to the depths of my misery following the election was that I spent a lot of time preparing myself for the absolute worst to happen. That way, I thought, I will never be surprised by how bad it gets. While I’m still occasionally thrown for a loop by just how stupid, petty, corrupt, deplorable and f–ked up people can be and are, I’ve been mostly inured. It’s like an out-of-body experience – I just pretend that this is happening to another country, that politics is cyclical and we’re just going through an awful cycle right now.

Few things crack my thin veneer of coping, honestly. But even I felt the gut-punch of Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations on Tuesday. It was Trump’s first UN address, and it was… the worst. It was predictably bonkers. It was violent and stupid and childish. Trump has a new nickname for nuclear-armed Kim Jong Un: “Rocket Man.” The nickname had a soft launch over the weekend, when Trump debuted it on Twitter. Apparently, Trump took childlike glee into adding the nickname into his UN address, saying: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime… The United States is ready, willing, and able. But hopefully, this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about. That’s what the United Nations is for.” Trump also trashed the Iran nuclear deal, because of course. Here’s the video:

He exhausts me. You get what you paid for, Deplorables. Every single person who voted for this madman is still disgusting to me. I don’t even know how they can sleep at night.

Here’s John “The Adult In the Room” Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, reacting in real time to Trump’s UN speech. The facepalm seen ‘round the world, eh?

