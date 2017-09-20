So, yeah: Donald Trump’s United Nations speech was pretty unhinged

One of the unintended side effects to the depths of my misery following the election was that I spent a lot of time preparing myself for the absolute worst to happen. That way, I thought, I will never be surprised by how bad it gets. While I’m still occasionally thrown for a loop by just how stupid, petty, corrupt, deplorable and f–ked up people can be and are, I’ve been mostly inured. It’s like an out-of-body experience – I just pretend that this is happening to another country, that politics is cyclical and we’re just going through an awful cycle right now.
Few things crack my thin veneer of coping, honestly. But even I felt the gut-punch of Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations on Tuesday. It was Trump’s first UN address, and it was… the worst. It was predictably bonkers. It was violent and stupid and childish. Trump has a new nickname for nuclear-armed Kim Jong Un: “Rocket Man.” The nickname had a soft launch over the weekend, when Trump debuted it on Twitter. Apparently, Trump took childlike glee into adding the nickname into his UN address, saying: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime… The United States is ready, willing, and able. But hopefully, this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about. That’s what the United Nations is for.” Trump also trashed the Iran nuclear deal, because of course. Here’s the video:
He exhausts me. You get what you paid for, Deplorables. Every single person who voted for this madman is still disgusting to me. I don’t even know how they can sleep at night.
Here’s John “The Adult In the Room” Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, reacting in real time to Trump’s UN speech. The facepalm seen ‘round the world, eh?
John Kelly, left, reacts as he listens to President Trump's U.N. speech. (Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP) https://t.co/mPR68T7rJ4 pic.twitter.com/MGNQ2jVWVc
— Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) September 19, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This is a hard time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are all dead. US small penis has pissed off North Korea small penis bigly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t anymore with Emperor Cheeto. He’s an embarrassment to humans everywhere. The worst part is that he probably believed this was the greatest speech in th history of UN speeches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprisingly, the Deplorables most certainly believe that it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bullies usually respond to bullies, egging them on, posturing further and further to see how far they’ll go. Then when the boom gets lowered, they all scatter and run for cover, like the cockroaches they are. Only problem is, WE are left literally in the dust, with the chaos all around from their mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s both embarrassing and scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EU Parliement 2003: Silvio Berlusconi makes a scene to a German member of the parliement, and proposes him the role of a Nazi in one of his television production. And his vice Gianfranco Fini wanting to disappear.
And with him an entire nation.
I KNOW HOW IT FEELS LIKE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work for the United Nations, currently in the Middle East but I was in New York for a short period and was in the General Assembly hall during one of Obama’s speeches. The mood was electric and the entire audience was captivated. It was one of the highlights of my career.
Yesterday…I was appalled. As if it is any surprise that the man is disgusting, but stating that he could destroy an entire country (no matter what you think of that specific country)…I want to say “it’s a new low”, but it may just be the same, horrendous low as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@amy
I would have loved to have heard President Obama’s speeches in person!!! As for Trump, I have no more words. Cult 45 people need to be re-programmed. We started to go down in the 80s with trickle down, then Limbaugh and Newt in the 90s, and W and Iraq and the Recession. President Obama had us on a path of progress but because of brainwashing we now have an unhinged reality star carnival barker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Straight line from Reagan to Bush to Trump. Obama was a delightfully reassuring aberration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it all started with the propagandistic “Morning in America” ploy from B-movie actor Reagan and his handlers. Americans love celebrities making them feel like their lives are one big movie where they are the heroes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say this as an American myself, who first voted against Reagan in 1980. I think the world would be on a much better path had Jimmy Carter won again. I realize that many disagree with this. Anyhow, his Carter Center at Emory University has done a world of good. I loved that he used his Presidential Library as a living, positive and productive foundation that works for peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
adastraperaspera, I find your Reagan comment very perceptive. I recall how everything was about “stage craft” and creating “moments.” Faux patriotism was the order of the day, and it was very scary for progressives. Little did I know what the future held.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m actually embarrassed for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am embarrassed for us as a nation. And I am frightened. Truly frightened.
I am also livid that Princess Nagini has seen fit to push her unfit, unqualified, unethical self into UN meetings at which she supposedly represents the US, despite not holding any elected position or a position confirmed by the Senate. That snake represents only herself.
And I want to grab Paul Ryan by the shirt collars and shake him into the morality he clearly lacks. He can end this nightmare and chooses not to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this I do not understand: why is this embarrasing nightmare allowed to go on??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am also embarrassed for us as a nation. Regardless if you voted for this fool or not. He is the face of our country. This is how the world sees us right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nagaini also saying it’s not her job to moderate her daddy. Then wtf are you good for, Nagini?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, lightpurple, he is an utter embarrassment to our country. I was aghast, just aghast, listening to his horror show of a speech. And yet he’s got GOPers defending him, as always. Like Hillary, I keep waiting for Trump’s moment of reckoning to come…but insanely it doesn’t happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom
The problem is when his moment comes he will take us all down with him. I hate him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump has a Manafort problem and there you go, a wretched speech written by a wretched person delivered by a wretched human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great points, LP. The double whammy of such an embarrassing speech coupled with Ivanka taking meetings she’s unqualified for and will use for personal gain is rage enducing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LIGHTPURPLE – disgust and embarrassment x eleventy billion. Ivanka sells knockoff shoes made in China. She was not elected for anything. She is utterly useless, a peculiar add-on like an extra toe or third ear on top of your head. I CANNOT figure out why this is allowed! The other countries are insulted. Those leaders have daughters too, but every day is not Take Your Daughter to Work Day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Donald Trump has the capability to be embarrassed. Very unfortunate for all of us, sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So any takers on when John Kelly will tender his resignation ? I am thinking just before Thanksgiving. He will want to be able to enjoy his Thanksgiving meal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nooooooooooo! He is the only thing between us and WW3. For the love of God, hang in there!
The world is used to Trump’s blabbering by now, nobody is taking him seriously anymore, each and every world leader just waiting for Mueller to finish the job.
But we need to keep Kelly in place to make sure that nobody in the Pentagon is executing Trump’s orders in the worst case scenario. In the meantime – someone find him a distraction. A new TV show about his life, a mistress, a dog, a parade, a monument, a fully fledged trade-war, a new enemy – anything. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a dog lover. Please, nobody sacrifice a dog to that POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t put a defenseless animal near that psychopath. He would tell everyone it “ran away.” I wouldn’t give Tangerine a potted plant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about a trade war with Genovia?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Megan Says, The Queen of Genovia would (very elegantly) chew him up and spit him out, and let him know exactly where his place is, lol! You don’t mess with Julie Andrews. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alright guys, I’ll do it. I’ll take one for the team and be his mistress and save all of us from this nightmare. I’ll channel my inner Cersei just for him. To save all of you, and my kids, and the world. As long as I can take breaks to vomit and cry. And when it’s all over, I want a parade, some cold hard cash (a lot), and a year-long vacation in Puerto Rico where I can help with clean-up and rebuilding. Thanks. XOXO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Better a trade war with Freedonia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although, it does seem like he has been able to tamp down some of the crazy white house stuff that was going on for months. He seems to have some control of the people around Trump (without having control of Trump, of course).
I think he’s doing an effective job, although he is so limited in what he can really achieve, because Trump’s mission in life is to be uncontrollable and create drama, schisms and chaos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only imagine Gen. Kelly’s daily frustration during what I would imagine feels like cat-herding. This lunatic cannot be reined in or controlled in the slightest.
These are such terrifying times. Enjoy every moment, people, because there is no telling what kind of horror tomorrow may bring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a military man, my hope is Kelly sees corralling this buffoon as his sworn duty per enemies both foreign and domestic. I find it hard to believe he is the kind of stupid it takes to be a true believer ala that Miller schmuck.
That is my hope anyway. The U.N. facepalm heard ’round the world makes me think he my be nearing his his limit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel somewhat bad for the man. He’s literally Trump’s babysitter. I loved his face palm picture that showed up yesterday during Trump’s speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be surprised if he makes it to Halloween. Every Friday, I expect breaking news of Kelly’s resignation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was actually happy to see that he was hanging his head in shame and covering his face with embarrassment. At least he has a realistic understanding of how awful this is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When is john Kelly going to walk away screaming, “no mas”. I have to step away for a mental vacation from this mad man. I’m mad as hell and can’t take this anymore. This man wants to start a nuclear war, I totally believes this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is desperate to distract us from the Russian investigation. What he could do is terrifying. The hurricanes, the earthquakes, the earth is trying to tell us something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, a “win” at any cost even if it mean nuclear annihilation. I wonder if he even knows the effects of a nuclear bomb. I bet he has no clue. This spoiled, immature a**hole just wants to one up another spoiled, immature a**hole. God help us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t care. He has a bunker that he and ivanka will retreat to. Melania, Barron, tiffany, Uday, Qusay, and jared not invited. His wet dream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly won’t walk away because he is complicit. I am tired of his theatrics. I find it hard to believe he didn’t see that speech in advance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly is a complicit idiot just for letting Trump use his “Rocket man” crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read yesterday that it was possible he saw a draft that did not include all this insanity and it was changed afterwards without his knowledge. Just a theory, no proof this happened but it’s not totally crazy.
I don’t give him a pass though. There is video of him laughing when Trump is giving a speech going after journalists and the media. He knew what he was getting himself into when he took the job so no sympathy here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Louisa I think it is more possible that Kelly is on board with Trump’s threats against NK and Iran. Kelly drank a big glass of Kool Aid while he was at DHS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m torn, because all of his staff are complicit. Some more than others. Still we can’t just have a totally crazy man at the helm, and someone has to try and reign him in as best as they can. Unfortunately, crazy won, and we need some not so crazy to make sure there is something left when he finally leaves. Our best bet is he just doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, and he has very little interest in learning anything. We need to mitigate the damage.
I admit I love Gen. Kelly’s faces. He probably needs to talk to Melania, and get her plastic surgeon so he can get more of a poker face that doesn’t move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was on Fox and Friends, and apparently said (I wouldn’t watch that show if you paid me) Kelly saw they speech ahead of time and was only looking down or resting his head because he was tired. Then adding they were all tired working so hard for a president who was also tirelessly working for the American people.
I think he probably saw a rough draft of the speech without all the bonkers stuff in it. I also heard super creepy Stephen Miller wrote it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a renewed respect for all you good American people. What you have to go through because of the deplorables with minuscule letter, is unimaginable. Good vibes to all of you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t John Kelly get Trump’s speeches or was this off the cuff? I can’t feel sorry for Kelly considering he knew what he was in for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This speech was another one of Stephen Miller’s apocalyptic specials. Why is that man in the WH???? I feel for John Kelly. it must be hell dealing with the unhinged toddler every day but, he can quit at any time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe 45 says what he wants to say. I was reading an article yesterday saying john Kelly says 45 spoke to him with such disrespect recently. he has never been spoken to like that in 35 years while servicing his country. Session also complained about being disrespected by 45. He also called Sessions a “fool” in front of staff. I don’t like Sessions, but give the man respect in front on his staff. Take him in the back and call him a fool or worse, but be human. I’m sure 45 gave Steven Miller an outline what he wanted his speech to be about. The man is man and maybe drinking again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sessions is a whole lot smarter than Trump and far more articulate. Don’t be misled by his eerie resemblance to the Keebler Elf. I don’t know exactly why he decided to hitch himself to Trump’s wagon, maybe he thought Trump would be more controllable. No, he isn’t. Trump is getting more and more off the wall every week.
Again, who ever thought it would be a good idea to let Trump loose in front of the United Nations? The people around him must realize what he is likely to do by now. He just lumbers along causing more and more damage. He was talking like a tinpot dictator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sessions is a hard core racist and xenophobe. As AG he has the power to implement his white nationalist agenda. What’s a little humiliation compared to the power to stop immigration and prevent people of color from voting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A garden slug is smarter and more articulate than trump. That’s not much to brag about. As a Mobilian where sessions began his rise to infamy decades ago, I can assure you that he is not smart or articulate. He’s a wily racist who knows how to appeal to the lowest common denominator. And there are enough of those lowest in Alabama to keep him in power. But no one should think of him as smart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand the little racist gargoyle, but even I know there is a such thing as decorum and since 45 is a lunatic it seems wrong that he is the one who gets to hurl abuse at Bo Jeffrey. Now if Kamala did it I would be all in with pom poms and cheers.
There are two Jewish Steven’s that need to be escorted roughly from the White House. Miller who looks like they had a casting call for “an incredibly creepy, physically nauseating, dead-eyed Satan type” and “the only man even a Jewish mother couldn’t love type.” Oh and a “will never get laid in his life type”.
If I saw that fool skulking around a park when I was jogging in the evening, I would just run up to him and kick his ass as a preemptive strike just cause I’d know he was up to no good.
And the other is Louise Linton’s Submissive.
I am Jewish so that I can say this about the exiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
magnoliarose, another Jew against White House Steves here. Solidarity! And here’s to a sweeter new year, because it still feels important to hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jwoolman I totally agree that Sessions is smarter than he appears (and crafty), and to boot he had Steven Miller working for him in his office for some time. Why would Sessions throw in with Trump? I think he has ties to Russia via the Orthodox religion there, as he started taking church trips to Russia as early as 1991. I believe Sessions may be one of the Dominionists–fundamentalist Christians who seek power at any cost, and believe the Bible says they have authority to rule over all people and nature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It didn’t seem off the cuff, it seemed like he was reading it and even as he was speaking he probably wasn’t even comprehending what he was saying. It was crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His oh so cutesy Rocket Man was off the cuff. I hope Elton John sues him to infinity and back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, it was a Time Magazine cover in 2006.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt trump is aware of a Time cover from 2006.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dump is only aware of Time covers he prints himself, to hang in his properties, to make himself look oh, so bigly important 🤢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m embarrassed to be American. Can’t say it enough.
Whatever it pales in comparison to the newest death bill the GOP is trying to pass. Light up the switchboards because it’s worse than the last version (yes that is possible). Oh and they increased military spending because that’s exactly what we need!
McConnell apparently killed the bipartisan healthcare bill to try and pass this bill. It is passes it becomes law because the House already pledged to pass it through. So yea things are dire all around.
Although if NK nukes us I guess we don’t need healthcare
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone in the press please stop to ask how NK is acquiring this technology so quickly? If you look at the handful of countries with nuclear technology, the only two plausible suspects are Russia and Pakistan. And it seems to me Russia stands to gain the most by making trouble for the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan- Russia is def. helping. This is the only thing keeping me sane: That this is likely staged theatrics between Russia, NoKo, and Trump. Hopefully that means no nuclear war, just big talk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it seems so obvious that Putin is orchestrating this NK vs. Trump death match, to distract from his evil deeds–such as the threatening buildup of military “test practice” currently on the borders of Eastern Europe. So tired of the press not investigating and reporting, but instead just sitting around in chat shows!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you noticed 45 did not mentioned Russia yesterday? Did not mentioned about them meddling in our election or possibly helping NK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bnafn- a real president would be asking the UN for sanctions against Russia for interfering. Baby fists= fake president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
News organizations have been looking into it:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan – I can only speak for my country (Argentina) but a lot of countries have the technology to create these weapons. Argentina does. We don’t build them because we would be sanctioned by the select few who CAN have them (the US being one of them). NK, as an isolated country, can build them without fear of sanctions.
Also – NK is useful to China.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is that Kim is doing what the US did in WWII, pretending he has more bombs and missiles than he actually does. The people of Nagasaki suffered because the US wanted the USSR to think they had more atomic bombs than they did. So they quickly dropped the only remaining one on Nagasaki rather than waiting a decent interval for it to sink in.
So my guess is that Kim doesn’t have as many missiles as he wants people to think. He also may not have the payloads he wants people to think he has.
In any case, a rational person in response would give up the futile stick and start seeking tasty carrots to offer Kim instead. Figure out what Kim really wants and negotiate for something close enough, each side giving up something. We can hardly tell Kim that Trump is no danger to him, since Trump has been threatening and stomping his feet for quite a while and Trump has access to huge stockpiles of missiles a s nuclear weapons.
This whole situation points out that disarmament is crucial and is not a luxury to work on when people are in a good mood. And we can’t expect other countries to not pursue WMDs when the US and Russian have such large stockpiles. Our leaders are no safer with them than Kim, and Trump proves it. We can hope our military will block him, but there is no way to be sure that they will.
This is the problem with the whole stupid concept of deterrence – it can easily get out of hand. I’m actually more worried about Trump than Kim right now, because Trump won’t be personally hurt. Kim has to live there. Hence his interest in long-range missiles, rather than just aiming at the south.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cee – you’re quite right. The technology isn’t that hard to have these days. I’m sure there are engineers in North Korea.
People tend to forget that we aren’t at the same point as in WWII, when it took a long time to work out the bomb and the delivery system for the first time in a simpler technological age. There really are no secrets in science and what one group can do, so can another. The technological base is far more accessible now also, and components are miniaturized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like some of the other comments..I wouldn’t be surprised if they are in cahoots and this playing out: While Trump distracts everyone by nuking NK, Russia invades The Baltics and Eastern Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The earth is breaking up and exploding, the oceans are in a fury. This man has upset the balance of nature. His followers are encouraging him as he taunts another crazed man with his lunacy…. Rocket Man, are you kidding me. You wonder how this can be happening, but it is, and we can’t stop him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just HATE feeling so powerless.
My BF and I are taking a short weekend trip up to Portland, ME and I’m hoping it will force me to take a vacation from you-know-who. I’m so exhausted from months of anxiety and sleepless nights. The planet is mirroring the disaster that our country has become.
It’s all just so heartbreaking…I don’t know what else to say…oh yeah, I f*cking miss Obama and thank God for weed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Kitten, we’re all up in smoke! Do enjoy your vacay with your man. I think we all appreciate the time we share with people we love, as we can reclaim our control and sanity. This too shall pass, I know. We simply can’t go on with this loon pulling the strings. He’s nuts, and fortunately the powers that be are quite aware of this. He is the president, but there are far more powerful people than he that will shut this shit down. Too deep, too much, too early. Enjoy your getaway!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enjoy your trip, Kitten! Good idea.
Even tho I’m in Canada, as a dual citizen I watch this closely and feel it keenly.
Beyond the storms (loved ones in the path of Irma, Harvey, Maria), the Senate/Koch brothers’ potential to ruin the health of millions of Americans is horrifying in its own right – and also indirectly empowers forces for privatization in Canada. It’s just that the dysfunction runs so deep in Congress, and soon, the courts. Very rich, very twisted people control the government. And Mitch McConnell is a uniquely loathsome destructive force. I may start to believe in hell just to imagine him rotting there.
Going to take a mini-break as well to enjoy our beautiful scenery and lakes. Any time away from the news helps. But because I have the right to vote in the USA, I call my Senators every day. 202-224-3121 people. Do it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have fun kitten and don’t think about anything but a nice get away from the madness. Do a little baking *wink wink* and just pretend it is 2013.
I thought about getting away too, but it’s Rosh Hashanah, and this year all of my sibs and aunts and uncles and cousins who aren’t in NYC or Connecticut are coming since we may never see each other again due to 45. But for comic relief, my dear mother is threatening to cook, so I have been recruited by my grandmother to put a stop to the crime before it has a chance to take place.
Portland is perfect. There is a little breakfast place we went to years ago, but I can’t remember the name that had delicious food. I don’t know if it is still there I rolled out quite happy. If I think of it, I will let you know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nancy-I know it and we just need Mueller to hurry the eff up already.
@WATP-I know you’re in Canada but I always appreciate your involvement as a former citizen of the US. It’s comforting to know that people outside of here haven’t given up on us as a lost cause. I hope you have a wonderful little reprieve from all this madness. Canada is so beautiful ♥
@Magnoliarose- Shana tovah! (or should I say Ketivah v’chatima tovah?)
I know that Rosh Hashanah is such a special time of year for the Jewish community and nothing–not even 45–should distract you from enjoying your celebration with family. I know from seeing what my friend Amy goes through that the cooking for Rosh Hashanah is no joke! Don’t work too hard now, and I hope you enjoy every precious moment of the Jewish High Holy Days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As usual, he was also being a hypocrite. What he and the GOP are trying to do to transgender servicwomen and men, trying to repeal the ACA, boosting up the military, etc are some of the same things that are going on in the same countries that he tried to scold. And most of them in th that room knew it.
You can tell he did not read or care about what was in that speech. If someone told me that at that moment was the first time he read that speech I would believe them 100%. He only cares about the optics in any situation. He probably thought he sounded powerfu, erudite, and someone you should fear while giving that speech. He really sounded like the old man yelling on the street corner that ” a war is coming and I got all the ammo I need to take care of anyone stupid enough to come near my bunker.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. He was likely seeing the speech for the first time. For example, someone had to know about he Marshall Plan [no way Trump does] Then he adds the “rhetorical flourishes, by which I mean insane rant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the same thing above, he sounded like he was reading and not comprehending. just mindlessly reciting. I can’t believe this is happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all I am so sorry that this(trump) has happened to all americans and the rest of the world. There has to be a better option for republicans to rally around instead, like a sane person maybe.. I understand if not all americans want to vote for the democrats so I hope someone will step up for those americans. His speech is a slap in the face for all listening. The UN’s purpose is to preserve peace it is not a place where you should massage a nationalistic ego.Save that for twitter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” I understand if not all americans want to vote for the democrats so I hope someone will step up for those americans.”
No.
There is no good alternative on the Right–at least not in the current incarnation of the GOP.
None of these asshats deserve to lead this country after their tacit support of this f*ckclown–NONE of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have not been a fan of the republicans over the years and I don’t understand why there are people out there who still thinks that Trump is doing a good job. The only logical explanation that I can come up with is that they are so loyal to the party that they are willing to go down with the ship or that they dont have a tv or internet. I was hoping there was someone unknown not horrible republican who could adopt these people and save them from drowning but I guess no such luck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we might have had a chance for a normal Republican back in the day, when they were at the very least reasonable. I mean, even Nixon-era Republicans wanted to do right by our country in terms of his impeachment, but I just think the party has fallen so damn far at this point. I simply don’t think they are redeemable…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A majority of American voters who voted in 2016 did vote for the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton. It’s a 2-party system, hard to grasp for someone who grew up in a parliamentary system, but 3rd party efforts in the USA are failures and spoil elections. They did in 2000 (Ralph Nader), and they contributed in 2016 (Sanders, Stein).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to admit that I never really understood the election process in the U.S the biggest democracy in the world but the party that gets the most votes still doesn’t win… Not that the Swedish system is perfect but we at least have more to choose from and you don’t have to register to vote. If you are over 18 you get to vote, you can’t loose your right to vote
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday I looked at him and thought “How weak.” in relation to North Korea. He has it all wrong, doesn’t he? NK is a dangerous country because of their nuclear capabilities, yes. But overall, his posturing about the US obliterating it is so damn weak and embarrassing. Do it to China or to Russia, then we’ll talk. NK is a small, crippled country whose people deserve our sympathy. It’s hanging on by a thread because China is holding up the regime. But overall? How strong does it make you to attack NK? If nothing else it makes you the dumbest person in any room. But we know that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Trump even realize that if he preemptively nukes NK (and I think he will) China will defend NK? I have a gut feeling something big is going to happen-this or the death of QEII.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I seriously doubt trump is going to do a preemptive strike, even though he’s stupid as hell, I think even he knows it’s nuts. Trump is all talk, always has been. All talk, no action. And if he does, I sure hope someone that works for him would punch him out before it happens. KJU is probably not going to nuke any other country, I think even he is smart enough to know he would have one chance and the USA would destroy that entire place. He definitely knows that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
China and many, many others will defend. We will also face strict sanctions. The anti-globalists will get what they want, complete isolation, and it will not be good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention that the US is very much in debt with China AND the economic repercussions if China stops all trade with the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump isn’t going to nuke anyone. Instead, he’ll waste billions increasing US military presence in the region.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree with this. Those people are suffering, in real ways. The concentration camps, the lack of food, lack of electricity, all of it.
To say to wipe them out is horrifying. Kim needs to be replaced, they are holding on to such anger over the past, but the people are not given any choice.
If they even think to revolt, their entire families, generations, are sent to concentration camps and brutally tortured.
So sure, let’s just nuke them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people forget that this regime – in some form – has been in place for decades and most of the population is starving, uneducated, or brainwashed. Or worse. You remove it, the people will not magically turn capitalist and re-build their country. They can’t. At least not without having a few decades to do it.
And I highly doubt (though who the f*ck knows anymore) that KJU will attack anyone. The man is a fanatic and a dictator but he was also educated in the West. He, unlike his people, knows what the world actually looks like and that if he attacks, it’ll be over in a matter of hours. Again, you never know. But I think the reality is that for him it’s about power, not ideology. And for China it’s about keeping a boogeyman to distract from the fact that they’re buying half the planet.
Trump is such a dumbass to be fooled like this. Or maybe he’s distracting us as well. He’s just not as smart as the Chinese about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NK is essentially a large concentration camp. It is a place where 25 million people are beholden to one family. The leader of this family slaughters his own family members to retain power. The suffering is unimaginable. It is beyond reprehensible for Trump to use them as a mere window dressing for his powergrab–it is immoral, it is pure evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone needs to explain to him that as the POTUS, he can’t be insulting and calling other leaders of countries stupid names. This isn’t the playground, so it’s time for his childish attitude to stop being so immature. Once he’s impeached and back tweeting from his office at Trump Tower, he can do what he wants, but this behavior has to stop while he’s president
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Explaining that would not help. He doesn’t care. Trump is a madman and is including everyone on his suicide mission. If people die as a result of his behavior, he doesn’t care. Even if those people are American.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please call your senators about the Graham Cassidy bill. We need to be making a ton of noise. After Sept. 30th they need 60 votes vs. 50 to repeal the ACA so the GOP is pushing HARD to get this bill passed. They are close and it will be devastating to millions of Americans if they get this through. Use Resistbot if you are not into phone calls: text “resist” to 50409 to send a fax to your senators. Or you can use Facebook Messenger: go to the Resistbot FB page and chose “Message”.
And yes, the UN speech was horrifying. I just have to ignore him as best I can. Otherwise I will go insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have used the resistbot before, and it works great. Grabbing my phone now, thanks for the reminder!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m waiting for a response from resistbot.
I’ve been reading about the Grahm Cassidy repeal bill all morning and tearing my hair out. This is unconscionable…the effin ACA repeal bill is like a cockroach that just won’t die. F*cking zombie bill that keeps rising from it’s grave, more horrific than ever before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Calls have to be logged and are even more effective. 202 224 3121
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always call one of the local offices when calling senators and representatives. They are far less busy the Capitol office, which means an actual human, instead of a machine, will answer the phone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite part was Poor General Kelly’s facepalm. I sure hope the guy has replaced the nuclear football with a fake one.
The scary thing is that Trump actually thinks “totally destroying” North Korea with nukes will actually solve the problem. Does he even realise the world then has to take care of millions of homeless, burned, contaminated, hungry and cold survivors who see all of their hatred against the U.S. confirmed? Their revenge would make ISIS look like a mere nuisance.
I hope Putin is happy now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh.
At least all is not darkness – Pleasantly surprised to see some bipartisan pushback. I’m name checking the players too for the future…
http://abovethelaw.com/2017/09/house-passes-amendment-rolling-back-jeff-sessionss-civil-asset-forfeiture-expansion/?_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8QRoiB96JwtbZD5qvO-UKLJLaNCIbd6N_RZqN5NoDhWd-rVKQZKgRvXjtHcr-0TSEFBq1IeuAIXMi50IXeSMriOuaHaQ&_hsmi=56469175
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the link.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he’s criticizing Hillary for not liking his speech. Blaming her, Bill and Obama for “appeasing” NoKo. By appeasing I assume he means “avoiding nuclear war with.”
Someone 25th amendment his lunatic ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rapunzel
I read one of the generals told Bill Clinton war on the Korean Peninsula would cost a million lives and a trillion dollars. But that was when we had a President that listened to facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mermaid – Trump not only doesn’t listen to facts, but cares nothing about protecting other people’s lives. And has no problem with being fiscally irresponsible. My dad, a wise 70 year old man, predicted on Nov. 9th that a President Trump would bankrupt America like one of his companies. I think that outcome is more likely than nuclear war. At least right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I now have figured out Bigly’s true talent: he is a master at hitting new lows. I try to not react too strongly to his uninformed, unintelligent, unhinged statements, or I would spend every day in fear and depression, but his U.N. speech got through my shield. He is the village idiot who unexpectedly won the lottery and installed his corrupt family in the castle. I am pinning my hopes on Mueller, because it seems that he is the only one who could end 45′s reign of terror in less than four years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kim is “rocket man,” then Emperor Zero is a host of heavy metal monikers:
The Sinner
Dissident Agressor
Doomed by the Living Dead
Phantom Lord
Creeping Death
Bonus points if you can name the bands associated with the song titles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know metal so no bonus points for me but those titles pretty much fit the bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone post a list (or link) of policies that Trump has implemented so far that have directly impacted on ordinary Americans? Thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is this thing, called Google.
You just type what you want to search into the little space, and amazingly, out comes information.
Teach a man to fish, and all that.
A word of caution! I have it on good authority that if you type “google” into Google, you can break the Internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Internet survived me years ago, pre-google, when I decided to look for articles in German by typing the following into the Alta Vista search engine:
der die das
Never do that. Actually, especially never do that when feeling zombified from lack of sleep. Every German page in the world has those three words. (They all mean “the”, just different grammatical genders.)
I was afraid I had crashed the entire Eastern Seaboard. But no, I just crashed my computer. Decided to go to bed and hope for the best for both of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mexico City or Global Gag Rule Executive Order affects women all around the world. The travel ban affected many Americans who were detained at airports and their family members and their co-workers or patients or clients.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See Amy Siskund on Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second the Amy Siskind recommendation. She makes a weekly list of all the things that are changing around us. It’s amazing how many things you forget from the start of one week to the end and how many things get lost in the constant noise and chaos from this administration. I recommend having a strong drink with you when you start reading, though – it’s profoundly unsettling. She’s also on Facebook for those who do not use Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you mean in a positive way or in a negative way? Because the list of the former would be non-existent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA @Who ARE These People.
I can’t tell if this person is for real or being a right wing troll TBH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Be very cautious in what you find – there are many lists circulating on alt-right news outlets (which sometimes aren’t super obvious at first glance) that detail dozens of supposedly wonderful policies. And some of them are! The problem is those (and many of the ones listed) are policies he has nothing to do with, were created under Obama or before, or he’s simply taking credit for things he has nothing to do with (see almost all references to how great the stock market is).
If you have the time, really check through each of those policies and trace them to their root before forming any opinions. I think you’ll be very surprised (or maybe not) at what a farce they are, but people truly believe and tout as evidence of his “bigliness”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hearing this garbage live must have been painful. For me, hearing my brilliant, progressive husband recount it was agony. Best to all in these truly perilous times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is everyone else here are tired as I am from all this “winning? ” I’m so exhausted and dizzy from “my head spinning. ”
How the hell did he get supporters to believe there would be so much winning and it would happen so fast? What an embarrassing bunch of knuckleheads
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Beth, good to see you, hope things are returning back to normal for you and all those whose lives were touched by the hurricane.
You asked, “how the hell did he get supporters to believe there would be so much winning and it would happen so fast”. I’m saying how the hell did Jim jones get so many people to believe the nonsense he was saying. He get them to turned over their social security checks, leave their jobs and follow him to jones town to work in a commune for free where hundreds of them killed themselves or was killed by some of his followers to please him. A mind is a terrible thing to waste. Take care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a Fresh Air episode about Jim Jones a few months after Trump was elected and I remember being horrified by the parallels. They don’t call it Cult 45 for nothing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten: the truly scary part is at least only a small group followed Jones. There are about 62 million Americans buying into Dump45′s BS on a daily basis. That’s pretty terrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but who knows what the numbers would have been had Twitter been a thing forty years ago. The number of Trumpanzees is indeed terrifying though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That he would go so far as to deliver this destructive speech makes me sure now that his crimes are too terrible for him to risk exposure. Putin’s people clearly gave Miller the talking points for the text, and Trump delivered it like a hellfire sermon. Part of the deal. But this scam is not working out. Trump Is raging like a wild animal caught in a trap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought congresssional approval was needed for a pre-emptive strike? I have read that the president can only nuke on his own if the US is attacked first. But hey, it’s trump, who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many years ago, maybe in the 1980s or before, there was an attempt to require at least a small Congressional committee to be consulted before the President could launch those missiles. The Pentagon blocked the idea, saying there would not be enough time. So the President is not actually required to consult with anybody, in particular with Congress. This means nuclear war is inherently unConstitutional.
This is also why faster missiles are considered destabilizing. The faster things happen, the less likely humans can make proper decisions. We have come close to missile launch many times because of false alarms.
At that time, the US had never pledged no first-strike (the Soviets had). Several US Presidents have directly threatened non-nuclear states with nuclear weapons. In addition to the obvious Hiroshima and Nagasaki – Truman threatened the Soviets with nukes if they didn’t speedily retreat from Iran after WWII. That set a precedent for other threats by other Presidents.
As far as I know, the US still retains the right to use nukes on other countries that don’t have them and there is no “no first strike” policy in place. Certainly I see no evidence that Trump thinks using nukes as a first strike would be wrong.
Our government has certainly done the first strike many times with other types of weapons, ostensibly to force another country to do something our government wants it to do. They always twist it around to claim it’s defending somebody or other, but regardless it really is a first strike (and against unarmed people who were not the offenders). We would certainly recognize this if our families and homes were the ones being bombed in response to a criminal act by somebody who lived elsewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a non-American…
I’m exhausted… This is terrifying to watch. I’m exhausted wondering what the US is willing to sacrifice for….I don’t know what to call this–
viral diplomacy?
Trump seems not to care if the world literally burns, so long as he gets to look tough.
This is insane. This is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And still mother nature yesterday gave us a brief sample that she can be stronger than any dictator or tyrant. Stay strong our friends in the Caribbean and Mexico.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish good luck and safety to anyone in danger of mother nature. She can be evil, unexpected and vicious! Fema will be checking out my house this week to see what Irma ruined. I hope all these storms make deniers of climate change finally see the truth! This weather is an absolute unfair nightmare. Everyone stay strong!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi all I’ve been absent for a while but had to check in after yesterday. Serious question, I’m in GA and many here loved the speech. They thought it was forceful and pro-American..sigh..what worries me is how many people say they don’t care about the Russia investigation or the findings. What if Mueller and his team find clear evidence of collusion and other crimes. Will anything happen???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is THE question, I think…
I highly recommend reading through the comments on 45 (and associated) articles Kaiser posts. The readers here are a wealth of information and often discuss with far more knowledge than I have possible consequences. One of the prevailing hopes/thoughts is although Trump can pardon for federal offenses he can’t for state, so it might fall to the states to go after individuals. But as far as what would happen if there is evidence of collusion and Trump was directly without a doubt involved? That would be unprecedented. Would he resign? Would Congress impeach? Who else is involved, Pence? It would truly and honestly be an event we have never seen before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it it also appalling that he has find the time to tweet about the Emmys !!!!! and not about the earthquake in Mexico. What a disgrace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he ever end up tweeting about the Mosque bombing in minnesota? A game show /reality show host as president cares more about celebrity events than important, tragic happenings in the world that effect millions of people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literately can’t bear looking at or listening to trump, but I got the gist. He seemed to be his usual combination of embarrassing and menacing. He sank to the occasion. Macron gave a good speech, but it’s difficult for the sane leaders to influence the madman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t watch more than 5 seconds without screaming PUT YOUR FUCKING HAND DOWN!
But of course he can’t – because how else would he make the white power hand signal for all his supporters to see?
He’s so beyond awful there are no words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to make clear to an old (and older) friend yesterday that indeed, I don’t want to discuss anything with him. I agreed only to assess the situation for Americans and America’s world standing a year from the inauguration. To do anything else – to try to separate every chitchat from the real news – would be to betray my own values and all the people vulnerable to so many harms. I don’t think my (former) friend will ‘get it,’ I think he thinks it’s just politics as usual, but if I had any doubts about taking such a serious step in a longstanding relationship, they were waived after that speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your friend sounds like a fair number of Americans, sadly. I can’t help but think the people who never gave a sh*t about politics voted for Trump. It would at the very least explain their completely blasé reaction to all the harm he’s done in terms of reversing Obama’s EOs, withdrawing from Paris Accord, DACA repeal, Muslim Ban and now Graham Cassidy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend is one of those fake Libertarians who really just wants his own and thinks he’s being a principled contrarian. There are a lot of those. Also has lived only in Democratic-run states, worked for a generous corporation, and never really experienced life without someone making it easy for him to have money. Not a redneck. Just … willfully obtuse, and maybe getting rigid with age too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh the fake Libertarians are almost worse than the ignorant neocons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched only a few secs of this – the man clearly loves the sound of his own voice above anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone remember Randy Newman’s song “Political Science”? It must be over 30 years old but it is PERFECT for today.
https://youtu.be/0jTzgR-ClB4
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like Melania broke a sweat making what is considered her horrified face. It was brave of her to fight against the Botox just to give us the signal that she knows he is unhinged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were Kim Jong, I’d take Rocket Man as a compliment. Trump is so stupid it HURTS.
Also, in that last photo of him on this page, he ACTUALLY looks like an Oompa Loompa, no joke.
I’m not up to serious political analysis right now, work has fried my brain, but a big thumbs up to the horror and disgust others have expressed here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I see this classless, tactless, tasteless, obnoxious, arrogant bully, Trump, spouting dangerous contradictions about things he barely understands and lecturing others I see red all over again at his supporters, voters and enablers who foisted this man on the world. Didn’t they criticize the far more intelligent and nuanced Obama for what they called lecturing! Sometimes I think Trump and his supporters should be abandoned on a faraway polluted island with no doctors or health care.
Trump is as negative as they come, except when it comes to Russia. The glass is always more than half empty. He constantly complains and tells us how rotten things are but offers scant solutions. Trump is an embarrassment to himself and the world. Mueller hurry up!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our only hope is Mueller. The Republicans in Congress will do nothing because trump enables them to do a lot of harm. And with what they are doing to our electoral system to disenfranchise everyone, 2018 elections may not help. Mueller, come through for us!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ffs i have just won a trip to japan and i’m scared to go now!! Thanks for pissing N Korea off, Trump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These days when “liberals” tell me they still felt like things would have been bad with Hillary in office, I don’t even respond. I just stare at them steadily until they can feel my disdain weighing down on them like an oppressive veil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so embarrassed whenever he gives a speech and I hope the world knows that he does not speak for the majority of Americans….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so embarrassed and ashamed of Trump and his supporters, but proud that I didn’t think for a second about voting for him. While commenting daily on many sites, I remind people from all around the world about how most of Americans don’t stand for Trump and not all of us are mean,stupid monsters. Almost all are nice and smart enough to forgive us and send their best wishes. I’m so glad people don’t hold this against all of us
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two lunicits does not make one sane person Joanie. Enough said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not American or a big fan of Trump. I listened to most of his speech yesterday and I thought he said some things that needed to be said. Everyone knows he’s not a diplomatic speaker so no surprise. Calling out the UN? What he said is true. And North Korea is run by a lunatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly, his remarks in the UN speech were DANGEROUS and cavalier, made with ZERO regard to the complex and fragile relationships with our allies and our enemies.
Second, THE UNITED STATES IS RUN BY A LUNATIC. You’re not an American so maybe you simply don’t understand that, but yeah our country is being run by a straight-up unhinged, crazy person with the temperament of a child.
Lastly, the UN speech wasn’t Trump “making a point” about anything. The speech was written by a 32-year-old Santa Monica fascist and Alt-Right darling anti-globalist Steve Miller. This is NOT the type of person who has any business writing a speech that addresses the international community.
FFS, the speech was a disaster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes diplomacy doesnt work Kitten. He’s calling a spade a spade. Korea’s leader is unhinged. Trump was saying what many think but dont have the balls to come right out and admit it. I’m not right wing but look what’s happening in the political world. You have a right to your opinion and you voice it on here constantly. I have a right to mine. Your comment reeks of hypocrisy considering you think you have a right to say your country is run by a lunatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joanie, I know you are replying to kitten but what you are being fair. You are saying kitten cannot call 45 a lunatic but you are calling NK leader a lunatic, what give you the right to say that and not her. You also says she has a right to her opinion and then you says her comment reeks of hypocrisy, that’s her opinion not yours. All my friends and I believe 45 is crazy, and that’s our opinion.
Off topic: breaking news – Mueller is looking into 45 actions since taking office.
There is a photo of Stephen Miller taken in the White House flashing the racist sign #naziin the whitehouse. Photo was taken February 12.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have a right to your opinion. You don’t have a right to not be challenged for it.
Suggesting Korea’s leader is unhinged is overly simplistic. They’re using threats as a form of bargaining power with the international community. There is a well formed motive behind it, not random psychosis. Trump isn’t “calling out” anything the rest of the world isn’t already addressing or doesn’t understand. The difference is that other UN leaders recognize that these things don’t exist in a vacuum and that innocent people can be caught in the middle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the speech with the sound muted. His voice nauseates me. I looked at the international delegates. They sat there stony faced. They consider trump as big a joke/dangerous lunatic as most of us CBers do. He made no friends, convinced nobody of anything except the USA is becoming irrelevant on the world stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I told my hubs last night, this is it babe, you work with your hands and that translates into working anywhere skilled hand jobs are needed, we can go (yes he spit out his beer laughing, dog licked it up so worth it) We were making dinner and talked about where to go. I said Costa Rica, he said WTF are you nuts, nothing coastal or island. So considering Canada. I never thought in my life I would research leaving here. Grew up with parents who played Lee Greenwood and Bruce on the 4th of July. Feel kind of like a dick for it, but we have a little kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has the bunker to say what scared people with no bunkers want to hear. Fixed that;) Know that I am not the only person to Google nearest bomb shelter by zipcode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
melania calls on the UN to save children from cyberbullying. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Excuse me, got carried away there. And WTH is she wearing???
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4902494/Melania-Trump-UN-Step-protect-children.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse