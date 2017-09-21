Melania Trump wore an absurd dress to talk about ‘bullying’ at the United Nations

Wednesday afternoon, I spent several pleasant hours at the gym, happily watching several televisions as I walked and biked. CNN was showing live coverage of Melania Trump’s big address in front of a United Nations luncheon but all I could really see was her absurd Delpozo dress, which retails for about $3000. For someone who purports to know a lot about fashion and photography, surely Melania knows how her clothing is going to look on camera, especially if she knows she’s going to be mostly photographed from the waist up? The sleeves are telling me “let them eat cake.” The sleeves are telling me “I’m a trophy wife and an idiot and I am just saying words right now.”
As it turns out, Melania really was just saying words. Our dear Melania decided that this was the best time to launch her anti-bullying campaign, the same one she previewed during the election, when her husband was bullying women, Hispanic people, black people, disabled people, other Republicans and more. Here’s the video:
She looks and sounds terrified, like she was deathly afraid that her husband was going to storm into the room and bully the sh-t out of her. She said, in part:
“It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn. We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis — social media, the bullying. When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow….The most important and joyous role I ever had is to be a mother to a young son… We must teach each other the values of empathy and communication … kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership, which can only be taught by example.”
Insert giant eyeroll. God, I miss Michelle Obama. Here are some tweets about Melania’s stupid speech:
Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017
Melania Trump condemned bullying at the U.N. today. She then looked at her husband, laughed, and said "I'm just kidding."
— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 20, 2017
Melania Trump's United Nations speech preached about setting an example for our children and preventing bullying…
Start with your husband pic.twitter.com/Lq3u2eGoic
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 20, 2017
So far, Melania Trump's war against online bullies has consisted only of this: pic.twitter.com/WSUME2L3cR
— Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) September 20, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Melanie looks like someone hollowed out a giant Peeps and stuck her in it.
The drumps, everyone of them, are so incompetent and blind to how to be leaders on the world stage.
Lol. I love Peeps, but there’s nothing sweet about this dress
+1
And then she flew away screeching on her wings of shame. She really needn’t spend so much money to look so cheap. She clearly isn’t spending much time on her anti bullying initiative. I’m certain she could put something together out of Ivanka’s rag line.
But, but, is it really a dress? She looks hilarious and ridiculous! I refuse to listen to her empty, asinine words. On top of everything else, she’s an imbecile.
My co worker and I have been having a good laugh over her outfit this morning.
Easy Halloween costume?
Tara, people would think you went for Lady Gaga.
I legit do not want to hear one thing she says on this “campaign” ever again in life. Not that I even watched this speech as I avoid all speeches done by this administration and go straight to the articles.
But yea start with your husband that threatened violence against HRC yet again on twitter.
Truly, what a joke to give her a platform. I can’t think of more a more hollow, meaningless gesture than this speech. Does she not know the irony of a sentence like this: “We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis — social media, the bullying.”
I think I’d be weeping if I wasn’t so numb.
Remember that the Trumps thing is to accuse others of doing what THEY are guilty of? He’s not racist it’s Barack Obama and other POC’s that is racist. He is not a crook it’s HRC that’s a crook . Despite him being sued over and over again for not paying people after they provide him a service or his shady “businesses”
They are using the psychological defense mechanism of ‘projection’.
Definition: Projection is the misattribution of a person’s undesired thoughts, feelings or impulses onto another person who does not have those thoughts, feelings or impulses.
Aaah. Is THAT why he got sued so many times? OK, long story coming up…
We have an old and very rich bastard property developer down here who does the same. He contracts people to do work for him, doesn’t pay them, and when they dig their heels in, ties them up legally, either to the point of bankruptcy, or buying up their company for next-to-nothing. Either way, they’re ruined. My brother, with a successful commercial roofing business, was contracted to do a job for this bloke, and true to form, didn’t get paid. After 3 months of chasing, my brother, deliberately in his work clothes, fronted up to his very posh and plush offices, and asked to see him. His private secretary said he wasn’t in, but my brother said he’d seen him go in not 10 minutes before. She got on the phone, and then told my brother he was busy. My brother said he’d wait. This to-ing and fro-ing went on for about 4 hours, and my brother refused to budge, saying he’d wait until her boss left and follow him home if need be. It was obvious he was hiding out. She went into big boss’s office to relay the message. After five minutes, big boss stuck his head out the door, looked at my brother, then at his PA and said, “Pay the c*** and get him out of here.” The reason he told us this was because this guy had asked my husband to work with his crew for an America’s Cup challenge. My husband was on his way to that office to sign contracts. My brother took a look at the contract and said it wasn’t beneficial to hubby, and warned him against doing business with this p-o-s.
No surprises that this guy has since come out singing trumpalumpa’s praises, then…
Is she trolling him? Is it a cry for help? Does she not understand how ridiculous she sounds talking about bullying when her husband is the biggest bully on the planet and a horrible role model for children? Infuriating!!!
Cognitive dissonance? Pure stupidity? Rich people syndrome? I have no idea but this family is ridiculous and infuriating
I’m struggling for words for that dress. Can’t find ‘em.
Three words come to mind: pink Pepto Bismol. And it clashed hideously with the flag behind her.
I actually love hot pink but not when combined with that style of dress and absolutely NOT with that flag behind her. FFS what was she thinking? Oh yeah that’s right–nothing, she was thinking about nothing except for herself.
She and Dump are made for one another–their loveless marriage is clearly based on shared qualities like astounding level of self-involvement, a penchant for the materialistic, and a complete lack of self-awareness.
She make me wanna throw up.
Obnoxious? Ugly? A train wreck?
My husband’s contemptuous description of such dresses is “flouncy dress.”
Bizarre and ugly.
Are you referring to the dress, the person, or the speech? Bizarre and ugly describe all three. Melania needs to sit down and shut up because no one is buying what she is selling.
@Megan,
Oh, I assure you there are plenty of people buying what she is selling.
What a class act! Beautiful, has such an important and very current platform. Nothing like Michelle Obama *sniff* and praise the lord that crooked Killary lost. #winning
/the biggest effing sarcasm ever
ETA I can’t throw stones because english isn’t my mother tongue either, but FFS!!!! that accent is so thick and she even speaks incorrectly. WTH America?!
Noodle – let’s not, with the accent remarks.
When I saw a glimpse of it on TV, I honestly thought it was a hot pink graduation robe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hehe..so did I!..guess she finally got that degree in Goldiggery
I’ll listen to Melanie when pigs fly. She’s just as corrupt as her husband.
The news is reporting Mueller is tightening the screws on Manafort to get him to flip on 45. The man is the most corrupt president in America’s history.
Auditioning to play the wife of Barney the dinosaur.
I actually like Delpozo but they’re not the label to go to for something like this. They’re known for bright colors and exaggerated shapes.
The UN is more of a business suit or somber dress kind of place. For example, I follow Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and she wears bright colors and big shapes all the time. But at the UN, she’s dials it way back.
It seems to me that Melania still struggles with dressing appropriately for the event. She needs a stylist to help her out with that.
Ugh
Yuck
Sad
Bad
Yikes
Tacky
I think this is another example of Melania trying to be tongue-in-cheek with her wardrobe. It reminds me of her choice to wear a “pussybow” blouse after that infamous tape was released and when she co-opted the all white outfit after Hillary did so,reportedly, as a nod to the Suffragettes. I honestly think she wore this ridiculous Pepto Bismal Tent during a speech on bullying to make some sort of point, but like the other times it gets lost in translation.
..what was the point she was trying to make?
LOL! I hope she sees herself in photos. Why would anyone want to look like a bubblegum pink Michelin Man? Also , why would anyone look to Melania Trump for words of wisdom? She sold her soul to marry the most bullying, misogynistic lying corrupt coward in America and, given her story, has zero gravitas. SMH
Usually she looks fine. Wonder what happened here?
Sabatoge by stylist! Lol
This poor lady has no platform.
Three grand to look like she’s been swallowed by a giant piece of bubblegum? Ugh, no thank you, I’d rather wear my $30 off the rack stuff.
As for the speech, I couldn’t bring myself to watch it. The hypocrisy is just too much.
I know what you mean. I’ve stopped watching videos of the mafia family and the T. admin speaking. Too painful. I would also scroll past their photos and just read the article. Really hurts my sanity and I’m not even American. So I believe it when reports say there is an increased level of mental stress after he was elected by the electoral college. I can only stand looking at Barron.
Any woman who would sell her soul to the devil by marrying Trumputin needs to take a seat. No one gives a rat’s ass about your opinion on anything, Gold digger trophy wife.
Aside from the obvious hypocrisy issues, what exactly is she going to do to stop bullying? Like, Michelle Obama’s campaign had tangible processes and outcomes, but what exactly is Melania going to do as part of the campaign to stop bullying? Just saying things doesn’t automatically make it happen. So HOW does she plan to carry out this campaign? Has she said anything about that?
I think the entire campaign consists of saying bullying is wrong and everybody should stop doing it. What, you want more?!?!
Really good point. I think we all know the answer to that.
Yet another reminder that these people are shame-proof and irony-proof.
Hypocrisy and irony are running amok here. How can Melania possibly stand there and talk about bullying when her husband is the master of bullies out there. She looks miserable giving her speech that no one cares about coming from her. She has no credibility, she didn’t want to be First Lady to begin with. Why doesn’t Ivanka take over the anti-bullying campaign? She has more credibility and control over Donald Trump anyway.
I think her solution would be for the news media to say nothing but great things about her husband. Because I’m pretty sure when she’s talking about “bullying,” she’s talking about any and all critique of her husband. I think they share the delusion that he’s being bullied. By mainstream media. Or really, by anyone who thinks.
I feel for her on some level, and can only hope that she actually picked this platform as a way to snub the husband. But I think that’s pure fantasy on my part.
As for the dress, it’s funny, because she wears so many tailored outfits that would have worked. This might be the worst thing she has worn so far as first lady, and of course it’s the one that gets center stage.
She’s feeding the trolls with that dress! Don’t succumb!
I MISS MICHELLE TOO.
She’s not even comparable; they’re not even on the same planet. Michelle respected her position and used it to make the world a better place. She oozed class and beauty and grace. She was more than we ever deserved.
Class and beauty and grace and STRENGTH.
She was just a great role model for women and men alike.
And she never wanted to be First Lady either but she made the best of the situation but deciding to use her platform to really make a difference while also raising two accomplished kids. All while being continually inundated with racist garbage. Michelle Obama was one of the best and most inspirational First Ladies ever IMO.
She looked like a fool, on every level.
Cripes. I’ve gotten nicer dresses from Old Navy for 25 bucks and worn them better. And I didn’t even have to be a lying, hypocritical witch to do it, either.
Oh, grabbyhands. You are speaking my language. I have an entire Old Navy wardrobe. I am an older[ almost 65] English professor and wear a dress every day.
I don’t care about what she’s wearing but her campaign is ridiculous. Does she really think people will take her seriously? Or maybe it’s just window dressing to make it look like she’s doing something.
She actually had propellers hidden in the ginormous sleeves of her pepto bismol horrendous dress and wheels affixed in her pepto bismol horrendous matching shoes so she could roll away and then take flight off of the stage for fear of apples being thrown at her for letting the lies of no bullying seep from her lying horrendous pepto bismol mouth. She should be exiled and forbidden to speak about any form of bullying while her husband texts her she’s hot, but not Ivanka hot.
You just gave me the amazing visual of Melania drifting through the air like some vaguely menacing Thanksgiving Day Parade float.
Thanks for the laugh. With all of the horrible things going on in Washington right now, I really needed it.
Perfect image Nancy! Somehow it reminds me of something in Howl’s Moving Castle.
Poor wretch. She’s in over her head so deep she might as well be at the bottom of the Laurentian Trench. The great abyssal.
And she knows it.
I don’t even care about the damn dress. Can we just let her live her life quietly as a lady of leisure? Let’s just write this one off and move on. So the USA don’t have a First Lady for a while, would that be so bad? There must be someone who can take over her events etc., because I don’t believe for a second she does ANY work behind the scenes.
Let her take care of “Bah-ron” and her nails. And maybe the hair. Because I swear, the Trump name comes with a hair curse. EVERYONE in this family (save for the kid) has awful hair.
Sure. But we get to choose where she lives. Somewhere that doesn’t cost us millions every week.
She still hasn’t moved?
Everywhere, people used to comment on what Michelle wore. There were meaner things said about her clothes than are being said about Milenias. Sorry,but being the FLOTUS is not a life of leisure where she can just take care of her child, nails and hair. Now that her husband is president, that leisurely life she once had, is now gone and always in public for people to see and talk about until he’s out of the WH. If she doesn’t like it, she can divorce him, but American taxpayers should not end up having to pay for her leisurely luxurious life at Trump Tower if it happens. Too bad for her
I wasn’t defending her. But at some point, you need to face facts. This woman is not cut out to be a First Lady. She just isn’t. And yeah, if she doesn’t work, her husband should be footing her bill. But she has no power so nobody’s fighting the good fight attacking her. Accepting the fact that the only First Lady right now is Ivanka is probably the only way to go at this point. Melania just isn’t capable. She POSED in heels and shades on her way to Texas. There is nothing here to work with, no basis for improvement. You can’t force her to divorce him either.
How bizarre that the world has to pay attention to the third trophy wife of a C-list reality star.
A perfect summation.
Yes.
+1
She was too busy fighting with that teletubby costume yesterday morning to stop Orange Voldy from cyber-bullying Rand Paul, Hillary Clinton, and anyone who needs healthcare.
The delivery of that ridiculous speech is hilarious. Somebody told her to read from more than one teleprompter so she’s changing direction after every sentence. This speech was for the spouses of other leaders. They must have been stunned into silence or stifling laughter.
Yeah I saw that photo and immediately had the teletubbies theme tune in my head, can’t get rid of it now but it’s better than trying to take in the drivel she and her husband are spouting forth.
Now I’m envisioning a scene from Mean Girls, when T. Fey’s character asks for a show of hands for questions of who has been bullied by Regina George. That’s what Telly Melly should have done yesterday.
“How many of you have bullied someone or been bullied?”
“How many of you or your spouses have been bullied by my spouse?” The end.
Could have saved a lot of time.
The dress, while unfortunate, pales when compared to the offensiveness of her railing against online bullying, as her husband tweets out insults on the daily.
If she had ANY self awareness, she would pick another “cause”. Online bullying is a problem. Wife of the bully in chief isn’t the best person to deliver that message. Is there anyone in this family not fully lodged up their own posterior?
No one in that family knows how to dress.
My first thought was Diana, Princess of Wales wedding dress style sleeves. The puffed sleeves in pink do no favours. But then if her speaking style hasn’t improved, the dress will keep them awake.
The dress is ugly, but if there were any real substance behind her speech noone would care. She’s making a speech prepared for her and trying to be relevant as the first lady. The whole thing is just a sham – the speech, the platform, the president…..
I can’t believe she’s our First Lady. My sisters and I call her Melanoma but that’s probably an insert to cancer.
I can’t believe we have a game show host as our president. Trump is so against immigrants, but his trophy wife, Melanoma was working illegally while here with a Visitors Visa
The costume departmart at SNL have probably already copied that outfit and just waiting to do a fitting for whoever will portray Melania.
I think Laura Benanti did a fantastic job impersonating Melania Trump.
“show me your civic lessons today and i’ll show you the civic leaders of tomorrow..”
Thuggery 101?
lol at Albert Brooks, he tweeted what we all are thinking!
Albert Brooks (GOTTA love him!):
“Melania Trump condemned bullying at the U.N. today. She then looked at her husband, laughed, and said “I’m just kidding.”"
…no different from the ‘just say no’ campaign which in the light of IranContra was just so so sad… nor the ‘lets move’ campaign by a clearly inappropriate person…
Ok, lol.
Andre 3000 is that you?
Oh just a deplorable. Go back to your basket. Shoo.
What? Maybe I misunderstood your comment @hey-ya.
well, it would’ve been inappropriate for M.O. to initiate the “Let’s Move” campaign if she were against healthy food and exercise but obviously she is very health conscious and fit. So I don’t really get your point.
Meaning…..?
I like the dress. For a UN speech? No because it’s distracting. Front row at a fashion show. Yes.
As for her platform, I honestly don’t know what to say. Does she have to have a platform? This admin has broken so many traditions already. She just doesn’t have the range. I feel so much second hand embarrassment when she has to do speaking engagements.
She has to earn her keep. Sorry but I don’t pay taxes for a “”"model”"” or her illegal freeloading parents to live in a house they don’t belong in for kicks. She needs to catch a damn clue or leave.
Melania is a useless waste of space and time with zero intelligence, no taste or style or discernible purpose. The media handle her with kid gloves but I know what she was and what she still is, and she isn’t fit to sleep in the same room as any of the women who came before her. Not one.
She’s the bully. I feel victimized by that ridiculous neon get up she is wearing.
Serious question: do the spouses of other leaders make speeches? Is it just the US?
I don’t even know if Sophie is there. Last I saw she was in Toronto.
IIRC Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark is there for the event. And Queen Maxima of the Netherlands too. Both have made speeches at major events including some organised by the UN General Assembly or some of their agencies.
The $50,000 flowery coat she wore the summer was bigly bad, but this neon bubble gum dress is a tremendous disaster. A mess. #sad
Wow, she truly dresses like someone who thinks a person will money should dress.
why do UN give platform to these wives of world leaders and royals, are they any more qualified just cause they slept with someone important?
Those sleeves are bullying my eyes.
I like Delpozo but it’s not really a ‘wear to a major political event’ designer. It’s more ‘wear to a big party’ designer. Also that bright pink, which I love as a colour, is just blinding. Context, FLOTUS, context.
This whole speech situation is two middle fingers, at least, to the public: first of all, the sheer hypocrisy of the subject discussed, not that it is not important because it is, but the contrast with her husband’s behaviour. The nerve! I am lost for words!!!!!!!! The second middle finger is represented by that dress. People talk about that awful dress, don’t they. A distraction tactic, maybe?
And I think that Melania is a victim of emotional abuse. It would be so difficult if not impossible to escape her marriage. She is a victim and in my opinion she deserves sympathy.
Does it look like she’s changed her face and/or makeup to look more like Ivanka?
JULIAOC something is different! It’s hard to tell from a couple of pictures but I would say Yes. It also could be that her eyes are open instead of catlike. She should have done something with her hair, but how is a peasant from Slovenia supposed to know that?
I think she chose this topic because her son gets bullied at school. That’s ALL she thought of. Someone should have told her to focus on beautifying America.
The dress ugh no. Melania usually, in my opinion, is pretty spot on with her clothes. That was an obvious miss though, agree with you all. Liked the color myself but that fit and design? Yikes. Peeps and Pepto comments made me laugh. Thanks. What bothers me more though is I went to the UN school (Ecole International) in NYC for my middle school and start of high school. I have kept up with many of my friends from there that have worked in the UN for couple decades since. They have worked tirelessly to prepare themselves to be able to some day give speeches and present themselves to the world at the UN on important and urgent topics. I have cousins and family members as well that have done the same. But the Trump family circus comes to town and they have to give up their places to speak for Ivanka couple days ago. Then she came back yesterday and they politely told her no. She had a fit, lol. Least Melania was scheduled. Sheez. The family is really annoying me.
Haha did she stomp her feet and pout too? Not surprised.
Somewhere Trump supporters are orgasmic about what a beautiful classy intelligent lady Melania is and what a breath of fresh air it is to have a real (I.e. white) First Lady again.
God, I miss Michelle Obama.
I so miss Michelle, and Obama too! Wish I could just take take a nap and wake up and they would all be back now and everything would be alright. Trust me. Obama will be talking more soon. Think he did it he other day and some trashed him for never shutting up. Really? He has spoken out only a couple times since he left office! Trump has some fixation with him, gone on forever, but oh yeah Obama AND MICHELLE are getting ready to speak up alright. May be a couple days, couple weeks for Michelle, but she will be back. We need to support her and encourage her, the media has been wretched about her and her daughters.
You are right about Trump supporters, Ilsalund. One of these knuckledraggers recently told me that he thinks Melania is the most intelligent FL we’ve ever had. It was a scene. I literally fell out of my chair and almost died because I was laughing so hard that I couldn’t breathe.
Not only the smartest, but the classiest also. Take that, Jackie. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Jeez, these trumpees. How do they manage to dress themselves without help?
Very carefully, Jerusha. To avoid permanent injury.
I didn’t know melania trolled pbs for fashion tips.
http://twitter.com/hisey_mike/status/910606141377441792
And, hey melania, maybe start the antibullying campaign with the Toddler-in-Chief.
http://twitter.com/remittancegirl/status/910519078401409025
LOL Twitter is so good for the trolling of this administration. I don’t have a Twitter account but I love to go on there and screen-shot clever tweets and re-post etc.
OT and I know the thread is dead but thanks to you, Tiffany, BNA fan and others for replying to Joanie yesterday. My comment was never “deleted” but yes I edited it from “No American is in a position to call another country’s leader a lunatic while simultaneously defending Trump” after I learned that Joanie isn’t even from the United States, which explains a lot about her comments re: 45.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😊Love your intelligent comments.
There’s an old saying “do as I say, not as I do”. The words out of Melania’s mouth mean nothing when she stands by “locker room talk” and much more … not to mention she’s married to one of the biggest verbal abusers in the cyber world.
As for clothes: Melania usually wears style rather well but whoever suggested this nightmarish pink frock for the UN must really hate her.
Trump is an idiot (maybe not 100% of the time but mostly) vulgar, rude, and verballly agressive. But if you read about online bullying even his rude fat shaming (ironically) twitter beef with Rosie is nothing compared to the tragedy of children bullying other children to suicide. I guess trump is a bad example for these online bullies but he doesn’t seem to have a lot of weak or meek targets. Hes dangerous to the world but on a personal level what online bullies do to one person is much more damaging (though much less dangerous to the world.) obviously Rosie is fine, she’s more popular than him still. If he was telling a fat poor woman or gay person with no social capital to kill herself in a private message that would be comparable to what online bullies do.
You’re right that the bullying aspect, itself, is very serious and shouldn’t be ignored. It’s a very important topic coming from a hypocritical spokesperson in Melania, however. The meanness that drives vulnerable people to suicide is horribly real and sometimes we don’t know who these vulnerable people are. On a lesser scale, I’m sure Rosie was mightily effected by Trump’s shaming and hostility. She is human after all as are all the celebrities who are criticized and body shamed constantly online. But people laughed when Trump so crudely shamed Rosie … so society at large is complicit in the cruelty as well. When Rosie asked “What do I tell my children?” I think she was asking … how do you explain the blind eye we turn to bullying in this world.
I don’t disagree with you Fiorucci, but Trump is setting an example, and bullying has intensified since his election. Which means even more innocent victims are being tormented, which will lead to more suicides. So I believe that Trump is responsible and complicit in online bullying all around. He is responsible for these deaths.
I think this says more about th lack of integrity in th UN than anything else – why do we need to listen to spouses of world leaders? I dont go to my husbands workplace and he doesnt come to mine- why is this any different t has no relevancy.
She could’ve started her “anti-bullying” campaign by apologizing to the Jewish reporter who said she deserved the anti-Semitic attacks against her after writing an article about Melania. She’s such trash.
No one in this family has any self-awareness.
She is reading straight from the text on the two teleprompters on her left and right. She almost never looks at her audience and it makes her seem like a robot.
put lipstick on a pig …. this is especially clear on the first day she went to UN wearing suits with her hand in the pocket – empty suit enough everyone??
what a joke our world is
I didn’t bother to listen to the speech because all of my toenails are curled up already.
My best guess: Melania does not even see a connection between Barron being bullied at school/online and what her husband is doing to others Every. Single. Day.
Please go back to keeping your mouth shut, just standing there and showing off your expensive clothes and your frozen face.
If her kid goes to school and acts at all like her husband, he’s probably not being bullied, he’s being shunned.
Which country is she going to wipe off the map if the bullying doesn’t stop?
If the dress were purple, she’d look like Violet Beauregard in Willie Wonka’s chocolate factory.
I hate that this is her issue. It’s a very serious issue and a very serious problem, but with her talking about it (albeit rarely), it seems to trivialize it. Just because she’s a Trump. The only thing Trumps take seriously are money and themselves.
I can’t even comment on the speech because I’m distracted by her face. What is going on with her eyes??
Dear God. I watched it with the sound off for about a minute 30 and couldn’t take it. How incredibly awkward, like watching an 8th grader give their first speech.
The laziest and most disinterested First Lady ever continues to phone it in, optics be damned. Literally and figuratively.
I could do without ever hearing from her. Hollow words from a shallow woman. I loathe this family. I hope Barron’s nanny and housekeeper are raising him right.
