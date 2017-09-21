Melania Trump wore an absurd dress to talk about ‘bullying’ at the United Nations

Embed from Getty Images

Wednesday afternoon, I spent several pleasant hours at the gym, happily watching several televisions as I walked and biked. CNN was showing live coverage of Melania Trump’s big address in front of a United Nations luncheon but all I could really see was her absurd Delpozo dress, which retails for about $3000. For someone who purports to know a lot about fashion and photography, surely Melania knows how her clothing is going to look on camera, especially if she knows she’s going to be mostly photographed from the waist up? The sleeves are telling me “let them eat cake.” The sleeves are telling me “I’m a trophy wife and an idiot and I am just saying words right now.”

As it turns out, Melania really was just saying words. Our dear Melania decided that this was the best time to launch her anti-bullying campaign, the same one she previewed during the election, when her husband was bullying women, Hispanic people, black people, disabled people, other Republicans and more. Here’s the video:

She looks and sounds terrified, like she was deathly afraid that her husband was going to storm into the room and bully the sh-t out of her. She said, in part:

“It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn. We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis — social media, the bullying. When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow….The most important and joyous role I ever had is to be a mother to a young son… We must teach each other the values of empathy and communication … kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership, which can only be taught by example.”

[From People]

Insert giant eyeroll. God, I miss Michelle Obama. Here are some tweets about Melania’s stupid speech:

Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump condemned bullying at the U.N. today. She then looked at her husband, laughed, and said "I'm just kidding." — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump's United Nations speech preached about setting an example for our children and preventing bullying… Start with your husband pic.twitter.com/Lq3u2eGoic — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 20, 2017

So far, Melania Trump's war against online bullies has consisted only of this: pic.twitter.com/WSUME2L3cR — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) September 20, 2017

