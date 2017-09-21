Melissa Joan Hart lamented her canceled vacation because of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria has ripped through the Caribbean this week. Puerto Rico is reportedly without power completely, and it will likely take decades to recover. The hurricane – which is still a Category 3 – also hit Dominica and is today tearing through Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic. The devastation is so bad that first responders, media outlets and hurricane specialists can’t even get to the most devastated areas. Dozens of people have lost their lives and billions of dollars in damage has been done already. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by Maria, and by the monstrous hurricanes, storms and natural disasters that have been ripping through this part of the world in the past few months.
What can be said beyond all of that? It’s awful, I hope people donate money, time and whatever else to those in need. The focus should be on the people, the survivors, and the tragedies unfolding. But for Melissa Joan Hart, her first thought was for her poor vacation plans. MJH Instagrammed this message on Tuesday: “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.” She deleted it but here it is:
Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I'd help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4
— Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017
Tone deaf? Sure. Clueless? Absolutely. MJH likely deleted the Instagram because she was being widely dragged for it, with one Twitter user pointing out: “First, Punta Cana is the Dominican Republic, not Dominica. And it’s better to be ‘bummed’ about death, destruction there.” Another person wrote, “I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation.” Yeah… I have no defense for this. I guess I’ll give her this: at least she realized how bad it was and she deleted it?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow. That sounds ice cold. At least she deleted it, but still…
Ice cold and then some.
Whatever about *thinking* that, but to actually put it out there for public consumption – presumably looking for ‘aw, poor you, rotten luck’ sympathy – indicates a disturbing lack of care/empathy for those in the eye of the storm.
She kinda sucks overall. With this and her political leanings makes her character suspect.
Ugh. Is she a trumpster? What would Sabrina say MJH?
Sabrina? What about CLARISSA FFS. She would NOT be ok with that.
She was all in for Gary Johnson. I unfollowed her in November of last year.
(From: http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/hollywood-stars-are-voting-third-party-candidates-944954)
Melissa Joan Hart, actress
The actress is the presidential candidate’s chairperson in Connecticut, where she owns a home. In a statement to People magazine, Joan Hart said, “I want to break away from this two-party system and I think it’s important for people to know that there’s another candidate out there who really toes the line between Democrat and Republican. I mean he’s Libertarian. But socially he’s liberal, but fiscally conservative.”
Yea I was over her after the last few years. She is regularly tone deaf
How self absorbed can she be? The fact that she even posted a selfish & ignorant post like this shows her cluelessness.
I don’t even know what to say lol. Gotta LOVE the people who are annoyed that a freaking hurricane ruined their vacation, not that it left people homeless…but that it ruined THEIR VACATION.
I’m just taking deep breaths, but as someone whose island has been left destroyed by hurricane Irma, whose family home is barely standing, whose parents and siblings are limited on food, water, with no electricity.. this just really irritated me, then again, this is the reaction I’ve seen from many.
I have family in Ponce I can only occasionally reach via text. I feel your pain. Hang in there.
I’m glad this one isn’t famous anymore.
Though this sort of thinking isn’t restricted to celebrities. I was at a cookout and a woman there was fretting over Hurricane Irma and wondering whether it would ruin her Thanksgiving trip to Disney World. Her children had apparently been asking to go for YEARS, the poor things!
For those who want some comfort about the state of humanity, I can at least report that everyone else looked at her like she had grown a second head, then started talking about a completely different subject.
Everytime I see her name I remember I really dislike her but have forgotten why. Thats how irrelevant she is.
*I* really dislike her for shilling for Gary Johnson, but that’s just me.
Back to remind everyone that she’s kind of a horrible person, in case anyone forgot.
Sounds like a one percenter. How thoughtless as well as stupid. Even I know Punta Cana is in the Dominican Republic. I’m also not famous and manage my social media better than that. I don’t post selfies and inane comments about my life.
I’m in FL.
I have friends that managed to escape the Irma devastation in the BVI only to be hit with another cat 5 while in PR.
We’re hosting a friend that finally made it in from the USVI – FIVE flights later.
The destruction is unreal. Her post is so out of touch.
Yo, MJH – here’s a BIG middle finger from yours truly.
I’d also bet it was a comp’d or heavily discounted trip since she was a Nickelodean child star and/or exchange for some social media attention.
That was actually my first thought. Usually when celebs or Instagram “stars” tag a resort or hotel etc., their trip is discounted or comp’d in exchange for the mention and a few pics. So this was probably an attempt to still make some money?
Which is still crass…and could have been done better if she absolutely had to under her contract. Couldn’t she have expressed some concern for the staff, for instance?
Yeah I don’t like her, I’ve heard a few stories from locals about her bad diva attitude. This is an awfully selfish things to post, she can afford to go anywhere else in the world, she’ll get over it.
When I heard about this, I was immediately reminded of a crass “joke” Mellissa told years ago. Mellissa was on the cover of People mag and said she’d been hoping that Farrah Fawcett wouldn’t die that week and bump her off the cover. At the time Farrah was battling cancer.
So she has a history of making other people’s misfortunes about herself. I loved Sabrina growing up, but Mellissa seems like an unpleasant person.
Farrar Fawcett, how could I forget? That was the story that made me dislike MJH who I’d previously loved from my childhood Sarona watching days.
On the anniversary of September 11th one year she advertised a sale at a store saying use this promo code to honor the victims. She makes money off social media and likely tagged the resort to still get paid for the ad. Money over morals in her life I guess
I have seen several of these types of posts from people on Facebook and Instagram. Lamenting their cancelled/ruined vacations. I get that it is a loss for them- and having a vacation you were looking forward to be cancelled does suck. But it is incredibly tone deaf. People have lost everything. Reschedule, go somewhere else, make lemonade.
That being said- I do think you can still complain- just find the right time/venue to do it. It is disappointing and annoying- and you can be upset. Maybe just not publicly across social media?
Oh boo boo, Melissa….So nice to know she will resume her vacay plans sometime later this year *eye roll*
She’s very clueless and tactless. I remember when she was trying to make her comeback to TV with a big weight loss story in People and another actress died (whose name is escaping me). MJH publicly lamented being bumped off the cover of the magazine so People could honor the deceased actress instead.
Yes! I came here to bring that up. it’s when Farrah Fawsett Died, and took the cover she was scheduled for. Bless her. I don’t know how she’s gotten through life with all these tragedies ruining her big plans.
Absolutely indefensible.
I have minimal followers and most of my social media ppl are family and friends and I would know better than to post that! Girl you’re known and you stupidly put stuff like that out there, expect pitchforks. Always remember what you post on the internet even for 5 min is there forever.
I know her a little (she’s an acquaintance at best) and from what I’ve seen, she is as awful as all of the other comments suggest.
The *only* thing I can think of – and I am 100% not defending her, her post was outrageous – is that Nickelodeon owns that resort and is constantly pimping it when we take our kids to live “character” shows; they try to convince you to buy a time share, I think.
In any case, my only thought is that she was given this trip for free because of her relationship with Nickelodeon and was contractually obligated to mention it or something. Any normal person would not do it in the way she did, but we know she’s terrible to begin with. But that was my first thought, that she’d be getting paid to post a bunch of tagged vacation pics so she thought she had to mention it. And was too dumb to do it in a sympathetic way asking her fans to help. SMH
@Lorelai, – I need deets on her awfulness. I always thought that she was sweet but I guess I was wrong.
At least she deleted it?? Out of the heart first.. than brain, but at least I said wut I feel before…! SURE.. JAN
I had a FB “friend” do this exact same thing, with much lamenting of “what am I supposed to tell my kids??!”
Um, how about taking this opportunity to teach your children that things don’t always go the way you’ve planned and life is about dealing with those realities? (Her kids are 6-13, not infants who can’t understand these concepts.)
Smdh at these buffoons.
