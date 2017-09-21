Melissa Joan Hart lamented her canceled vacation because of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria has ripped through the Caribbean this week. Puerto Rico is reportedly without power completely, and it will likely take decades to recover. The hurricane – which is still a Category 3 – also hit Dominica and is today tearing through Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic. The devastation is so bad that first responders, media outlets and hurricane specialists can’t even get to the most devastated areas. Dozens of people have lost their lives and billions of dollars in damage has been done already. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by Maria, and by the monstrous hurricanes, storms and natural disasters that have been ripping through this part of the world in the past few months.

What can be said beyond all of that? It’s awful, I hope people donate money, time and whatever else to those in need. The focus should be on the people, the survivors, and the tragedies unfolding. But for Melissa Joan Hart, her first thought was for her poor vacation plans. MJH Instagrammed this message on Tuesday: “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.” She deleted it but here it is:

Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I'd help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4 — Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017

Tone deaf? Sure. Clueless? Absolutely. MJH likely deleted the Instagram because she was being widely dragged for it, with one Twitter user pointing out: “First, Punta Cana is the Dominican Republic, not Dominica. And it’s better to be ‘bummed’ about death, destruction there.” Another person wrote, “I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation.” Yeah… I have no defense for this. I guess I’ll give her this: at least she realized how bad it was and she deleted it?