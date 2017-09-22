Beyonce & Jay-Z had a romantic yachting ‘date night’ but she didn’t want his kisses

bey1

As far as celebrities trying to be fake-accessible online, Beyonce is not the best and not the worst. Bey’s online presence is hyper-managed and “curated,” just like everything else in her life – she only shows us what she wants us to see. That used to annoy me, but now I appreciate it more. Bey has been taking time off this year, obviously to have her babies and recuperate. In the past few weeks, she’s been stepping out more and more, going to Broadway shows and fundraisers and that sort of thing. She’s also been posting more to her Instagram and website.

These photos are from her website, beyonce.com, where she posted a bunch of “date night” photos of a recent yacht trip she took with her husband. She’s the one calling it a “date night” – that’s the name of the photo spread she carefully curated for us. I just thought you would enjoy. I was struck by the photo of Jay-Z kissing Bey while he’s obviously got a cigar going. I don’t mind the smell of cigars at all – I think most good-quality cigars have a pleasant smell, actually. But don’t you think Beyonce’s body language in that photo shows that she’s actually not a fan of kissing her husband when he smells and tastes of cigars? Just my opinion, she’s not into it.

What else is going on in Bey-Z world? There were reports that they would be headlining a major concert to raise money for hurricane relief, but when they were contacted about it, they released this statement: “Tidal will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow. We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned. . .” I think that means they will be headlining a benefit, but it will be through Tidal? Speaking of Tidal, apparently Jay-Z and Kanye West are going to have some kind of “summit” to hash out their many beefs with each other. One of those beefs was about Tidal and how much money Jay promised Ye.

bey3

bey2

Photos courtesy of beyonce.com.

 

44 Responses to “Beyonce & Jay-Z had a romantic yachting ‘date night’ but she didn’t want his kisses”

  1. PIa says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I know lips can swell during pregnancy, but I guess it remains afterwards too?

    Reply
  2. Mimi says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:46 am

    She seems over him.

    Reply
  3. Imqrious2 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Posers gonna pose. When are these open mouthed pictures going to stop (looking at you Bey, JLo…)? It is not sexy!

    Reply
  4. GingerCrunch says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I seriously love that outta focus pic. Reminds me of my youth (pre-social media).

    Reply
  5. Kate says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    A summit? It’s not Israel-Palestine, just pick up the phone and have a conversation dumbasses. Jeez…

    Reply
  6. Honey says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I don’t think they’ve ever looked madly in love with each other, and in this picture , she looks like she wants nothing to do with him. Kissing someone who’s smoking cigarettes or cigars isn’t appealing to me and maybe Beyonce doesn’t like it either

    Reply
  7. jenna says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:01 am

    She changed her shirt during boat ride date night?

    Reply
    • OOOHH! says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:09 am

      They’re both wearing different outfits, so seems they arrived in one, chilled, then refreshed themselves for dinner. I don’t think that like other everyday folk they arrive dressed, they probably have a private suite booked as well.

      I always remember to separate their lifestyle and thinking from the everyday lifestyle and thinking. And by “their”, I mean the really really rich folk.

      Reply
  8. OOOHH! says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Beyonce looks so beautiful and almost younger than before she had the twins. First of all, “…but she doesn’t want his kisses” made me lol. I absolutely love the first picture of Jay Z kissing her, the way her left hand sits lazily by her side says “…all these Beckys want him so bad, but me, I’m like meh *shrugs*” lol.

    I have a lot of respect for both Jay and Beyonce as individuals and as a couple. Hollywood is a nasty business, worse if you’re a woman, more so if you’re black, a paid full struggle if you’re black and a woman. I can’t imagine the walls she would have had to break through to be successful as a black woman. A lot of people speak negatively about her control over herself, but I am yet to see or hear of a powerfully successful woman who did not have to almost militant in her ways to protect herself from exploitation, abuse (physical and mental) fraud etc. Just cause she made it and is visible to us makes her easy as a target, yet we empathise with those who didn’t like Ke$ha.

    I have no problems whatsoever with the Carters, may they live long happily and prosper.

    Reply
  9. @BitingPanda says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I can’t imagine how exhausting it must be to keep your life in such a way that you need an official photographer for “Date Night”.

    Reply
  10. Izzie the other says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Here before everyone dumps their insecurities on B and accuses her of being the worst humAlan being alive today before Mr. Cheeto!
    She looks fantasitic, and not just for a new mom, in general.
    Oh and btw, Beyonce has never had thin lips.. she’s a black woman!

    Reply
  11. MommyMaura says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I’m hoping that it’s photoshop but that the second picture…looks..like she got something done to her nose.
    I love Bey.
    ( PS. This is the only comment you’ll ever see me discussing anyone’s body on this site)

    Reply
  12. JEM says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I need those sunglasses in my life!

    Reply
  13. Mma says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Uhmm, of you head over to her Instagram you’d see that her lips are normal just over lined. The pictures posted here are not clear and there are pictures of her bareface where you can also see her nose is the same and has always been. Posting pictures of different angles while she’s performing and breathing heavily does not count as proof please. Also I’m sure the picture with jayz is just that- a picture. I hand over my phone to people to take pictures of me like I’m sure we all do so let’s not act like there’s anything vain about Beyoncé having pictures of her date night or even having less than 2000 pictures on her 6 years old Instagram.

    Reply
  14. Boodiba says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I know I’m in the minority but nothing about this woman, or her relationship, impresses me.

    Reply
  15. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    IMO, it looks like she’s trying to pose/look cute/sultry while getting kissed. Not that she’s not into it/her husband, in general. She’s just more concerned with posing for the pic.

    Reply
  16. Erinn says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I saw a candid photo from a wedding my husband and I were at recently. If looks could kill, the people around me would be dead. I have a moderate case of resting b–ch face, and if caught off guard, or zoned out, or bored, or whatever, I can look pretty annoyed. Still love my husband, though.

    Overall, I don’t see much sense in commenting on body language in photos and things of that nature. It’s a snap of a second in time, and that’s it. It doesn’t speak to the health of a couple, it doesn’t give any real context or detail other than what someone looked like at the second the photo was captured.

    Reply

