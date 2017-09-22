Beyonce & Jay-Z had a romantic yachting ‘date night’ but she didn’t want his kisses

As far as celebrities trying to be fake-accessible online, Beyonce is not the best and not the worst. Bey’s online presence is hyper-managed and “curated,” just like everything else in her life – she only shows us what she wants us to see. That used to annoy me, but now I appreciate it more. Bey has been taking time off this year, obviously to have her babies and recuperate. In the past few weeks, she’s been stepping out more and more, going to Broadway shows and fundraisers and that sort of thing. She’s also been posting more to her Instagram and website.
These photos are from her website, beyonce.com, where she posted a bunch of “date night” photos of a recent yacht trip she took with her husband. She’s the one calling it a “date night” – that’s the name of the photo spread she carefully curated for us. I just thought you would enjoy. I was struck by the photo of Jay-Z kissing Bey while he’s obviously got a cigar going. I don’t mind the smell of cigars at all – I think most good-quality cigars have a pleasant smell, actually. But don’t you think Beyonce’s body language in that photo shows that she’s actually not a fan of kissing her husband when he smells and tastes of cigars? Just my opinion, she’s not into it.
What else is going on in Bey-Z world? There were reports that they would be headlining a major concert to raise money for hurricane relief, but when they were contacted about it, they released this statement: “Tidal will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow. We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned. . .” I think that means they will be headlining a benefit, but it will be through Tidal? Speaking of Tidal, apparently Jay-Z and Kanye West are going to have some kind of “summit” to hash out their many beefs with each other. One of those beefs was about Tidal and how much money Jay promised Ye.
Photos courtesy of beyonce.com.
I know lips can swell during pregnancy, but I guess it remains afterwards too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had lips prior to pregnancy?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty clear now that she has had some lip enhancements. She always had beautiful lips, but they’re verging on Khloe Kardashian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at older pics of her, from the Bday era. She’s always had lips like this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
plastic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she did? It kinda looks like she’s using makeup to make them look huge, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she had fillers or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had a flat upper lip during early Destiny’s Child days, it started getting progressively bigger throughout her career. The pregnancy swelling just pushed the fillers and made it obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Compared to a photo back in 2015 – they look bigger now.
http://www.frukmagazine.com/whatta-face/
But it could be anything….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks different lately. Is it her nose? Is her face just fuller and it’s throwing off the proportions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems over him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not a fan of kissing her husband when he smells of cigars?
Nah, she’s just not a fan of kissing her husband period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Posers gonna pose. When are these open mouthed pictures going to stop (looking at you Bey, JLo…)? It is not sexy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I seriously love that outta focus pic. Reminds me of my youth (pre-social media).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A summit? It’s not Israel-Palestine, just pick up the phone and have a conversation dumbasses. Jeez…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL & true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those were the writer’s words. Not Jay or Kanye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they’ve ever looked madly in love with each other, and in this picture , she looks like she wants nothing to do with him. Kissing someone who’s smoking cigarettes or cigars isn’t appealing to me and maybe Beyonce doesn’t like it either
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She changed her shirt during boat ride date night?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both wearing different outfits, so seems they arrived in one, chilled, then refreshed themselves for dinner. I don’t think that like other everyday folk they arrive dressed, they probably have a private suite booked as well.
I always remember to separate their lifestyle and thinking from the everyday lifestyle and thinking. And by “their”, I mean the really really rich folk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce looks so beautiful and almost younger than before she had the twins. First of all, “…but she doesn’t want his kisses” made me lol. I absolutely love the first picture of Jay Z kissing her, the way her left hand sits lazily by her side says “…all these Beckys want him so bad, but me, I’m like meh *shrugs*” lol.
I have a lot of respect for both Jay and Beyonce as individuals and as a couple. Hollywood is a nasty business, worse if you’re a woman, more so if you’re black, a paid full struggle if you’re black and a woman. I can’t imagine the walls she would have had to break through to be successful as a black woman. A lot of people speak negatively about her control over herself, but I am yet to see or hear of a powerfully successful woman who did not have to almost militant in her ways to protect herself from exploitation, abuse (physical and mental) fraud etc. Just cause she made it and is visible to us makes her easy as a target, yet we empathise with those who didn’t like Ke$ha.
I have no problems whatsoever with the Carters, may they live long happily and prosper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine how exhausting it must be to keep your life in such a way that you need an official photographer for “Date Night”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to post the same thing! I never take a photographer on date night lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here before everyone dumps their insecurities on B and accuses her of being the worst humAlan being alive today before Mr. Cheeto!
She looks fantasitic, and not just for a new mom, in general.
Oh and btw, Beyonce has never had thin lips.. she’s a black woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! @ everything you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips were never that big. Stop using the excuse because she’s a Black woman. Not every Black woman has big or full lips. Those lips make her less attractive.
Sign Black woman without big lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pictures here are not clear. On the clear ones, you can clearly see over lined lips. Her lips blew up during pregnancy and maybe she loved it better like that.
This is also funny because Beyoncé always had full lips and I remember when someone on this site claimed she had them deflated to look like a white woman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@v4real those lips do not make her “less attractive”-
Signed offended big lipped black woman who was teased all her life for being ugly & too black because of her big lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have big (natural) lips (Black woman here) and hers do not look natural. They were the first things that jumped out at me , simply because her lips weren’t like that before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Not all black women have full lips. That is just. No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that’s unusual!I know maybe 1 person in group of family and friends that have no lips at all….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. See what @V4Real says above me. I beg to differ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping that it’s photoshop but that the second picture…looks..like she got something done to her nose.
I love Bey.
( PS. This is the only comment you’ll ever see me discussing anyone’s body on this site)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bey had a nose job years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she did anything to her nose honestly. The Superbowl photos were just bad ones combined with heavy contouring. Stage makeup is funny as hell. Or maybe she found a way to reset her nose back to normal after the Superbowl… We’ll never know. But given that some people believe that she was never pregnant and that the surrogate as the one that gave birth and they quickly switched babies and the hospital fact covered it up because they were paid off I dunno. You’ll find anything if you look hard enough.
https://mobile.twitter.com/msyonceslay/status/909193918046187520/photo/1
And the collage I posted stopped at 2015 so here is one from 2017
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJ1eX5gafs/?taken-by=beyonce
She has been posting pictures with minimal makeup so you can see them on her Instagram and not judge the size of her lips from one she’s pouting in
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh, I hope it’s just photoshop..I’m not trying to shade
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need those sunglasses in my life!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhmm, of you head over to her Instagram you’d see that her lips are normal just over lined. The pictures posted here are not clear and there are pictures of her bareface where you can also see her nose is the same and has always been. Posting pictures of different angles while she’s performing and breathing heavily does not count as proof please. Also I’m sure the picture with jayz is just that- a picture. I hand over my phone to people to take pictures of me like I’m sure we all do so let’s not act like there’s anything vain about Beyoncé having pictures of her date night or even having less than 2000 pictures on her 6 years old Instagram.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I’m in the minority but nothing about this woman, or her relationship, impresses me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I 100% agree. I call her Beyawnce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you claim not to care about someone but have the time and energy to give her an (unoriginal) name??? Stop playing yourself. If you don’t care about someone, you totally ignore them. Not only do you care, but you’re a fan! And we know only the BIGGEST Beyonce fans actually call her BEyawnCE!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blah blah blah. I felt like posting after a stressful week. Pretty sure I have the right to do that. Called her that since she sang at the Oscars. Not a lot to say, sorry. Now if I was a big fan, I hope I’d have a quite original name! I will say that the sunglasses and shirt are cute. That’s all I have. I am sorry I have no mean or bitter words to feed you. Too much hate and anger around me to retaliate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her well enough, but really, really dislike JayZ. I think I’d like her a lot more if she wasn’t with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, it looks like she’s trying to pose/look cute/sultry while getting kissed. Not that she’s not into it/her husband, in general. She’s just more concerned with posing for the pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a candid photo from a wedding my husband and I were at recently. If looks could kill, the people around me would be dead. I have a moderate case of resting b–ch face, and if caught off guard, or zoned out, or bored, or whatever, I can look pretty annoyed. Still love my husband, though.
Overall, I don’t see much sense in commenting on body language in photos and things of that nature. It’s a snap of a second in time, and that’s it. It doesn’t speak to the health of a couple, it doesn’t give any real context or detail other than what someone looked like at the second the photo was captured.
Report this comment as spam or abuse