Steph Curry says he won’t visit the White House, so Trump ‘disinvites’ him

Embed from Getty Images

I’m going to parcel out these Donald Trump versus athletes stories because I believe they’re two separate incidents, sharing a common thread. That common thread is “Donald Trump is a white supremacist, say it loud and proud.” On Friday, Golden State Warrior Steph Curry – arguably one of the most admired, liked and idolized athletes in America – told journalists that he wasn’t interesting in going to the White House. This conversation happened soon after the Warriors won the NBA Final this summer, mostly because many people within the Warriors organization openly campaigned and voted for Hillary Clinton. It’s worth noting that Donald Trump and the Trump White House never formally invited the Warriors to the WH, even though it’s quite common for winning teams of every sport to be invited to the WH. When Curry was asked about it on Friday, he made it clear that he was simply one voice on a team, and that his vote is to “not go” to the White House. He also laid out his reasons, saying:

“That we don’t stand for basically what our president … the things that he said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right terms that we won’t stand for it. And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It’s not just the act of not going. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion. You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things, from [Colin] Kaepernick to what happened to [Michael] Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that we need to kind of change. And we all are trying to do what we can, using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. … I don’t think us not going to White House is going to miraculously make everything better … [but] this is my opportunity to voice that.”

[From WaPo]

Curry didn’t call Trump a deranged fascist or an unrepentant white supremacist or anything. Curry only said that he believed that not going to the White House would be a symbolic measure which would basically say: all is not well in the Trump White House. As if we needed Curry’s point underlined, this was Trump’s reaction:

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

CURRY DIDN’T HESITATE. Curry said outright that he would not go, and if it was up to him, the whole team and Warriors Org. would boycott. But Emperor Thin-Skinned Butthurt Whingy Baby-rash just had to say SOMETHING. Trumpy is SO MAD that all of these black people keep talking sh-t about him. Don’t they know they’re black? Don’t they know that Trump doesn’t even WANT black folks in his Only Whites House?

So, the reactions were also pretty great. LeBron James – who lost to Curry in the Final this year – wrote this f–king gem of a tweet:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

God I love LeBron. U BUM is how we need to start directing all comments to Baby Fists. Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry tried to use Trump’s tweet for a little positivity:

🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017

Here’s a response from the Warriors Org.

Warriors respond to being "uninvited" to White House. pic.twitter.com/A14HlrcsCs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2017

Other priceless tweets:

Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome to the club bro 😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

Today was the day LeBron James truly became President. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

You can't be uninvited to something you weren't going to anyway pic.twitter.com/oZVmDn5ClH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images