Steph Curry says he won’t visit the White House, so Trump ‘disinvites’ him

I’m going to parcel out these Donald Trump versus athletes stories because I believe they’re two separate incidents, sharing a common thread. That common thread is “Donald Trump is a white supremacist, say it loud and proud.” On Friday, Golden State Warrior Steph Curry – arguably one of the most admired, liked and idolized athletes in America – told journalists that he wasn’t interesting in going to the White House. This conversation happened soon after the Warriors won the NBA Final this summer, mostly because many people within the Warriors organization openly campaigned and voted for Hillary Clinton. It’s worth noting that Donald Trump and the Trump White House never formally invited the Warriors to the WH, even though it’s quite common for winning teams of every sport to be invited to the WH. When Curry was asked about it on Friday, he made it clear that he was simply one voice on a team, and that his vote is to “not go” to the White House. He also laid out his reasons, saying:
“That we don’t stand for basically what our president … the things that he said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right terms that we won’t stand for it. And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It’s not just the act of not going. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion. You can talk about all the different personalities that have said things and done things, from [Colin] Kaepernick to what happened to [Michael] Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that we need to kind of change. And we all are trying to do what we can, using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that. … I don’t think us not going to White House is going to miraculously make everything better … [but] this is my opportunity to voice that.”
Curry didn’t call Trump a deranged fascist or an unrepentant white supremacist or anything. Curry only said that he believed that not going to the White House would be a symbolic measure which would basically say: all is not well in the Trump White House. As if we needed Curry’s point underlined, this was Trump’s reaction:
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
CURRY DIDN’T HESITATE. Curry said outright that he would not go, and if it was up to him, the whole team and Warriors Org. would boycott. But Emperor Thin-Skinned Butthurt Whingy Baby-rash just had to say SOMETHING. Trumpy is SO MAD that all of these black people keep talking sh-t about him. Don’t they know they’re black? Don’t they know that Trump doesn’t even WANT black folks in his Only Whites House?
So, the reactions were also pretty great. LeBron James – who lost to Curry in the Final this year – wrote this f–king gem of a tweet:
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
God I love LeBron. U BUM is how we need to start directing all comments to Baby Fists. Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry tried to use Trump’s tweet for a little positivity:
🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ
— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017
Here’s a response from the Warriors Org.
Warriors respond to being "uninvited" to White House. pic.twitter.com/A14HlrcsCs
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2017
Other priceless tweets:
Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome to the club bro 😂
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017
Today was the day LeBron James truly became President.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2017
A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017
You can't be uninvited to something you weren't going to anyway pic.twitter.com/oZVmDn5ClH
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE. Work faster, Mueller!!
Unfortunately, Trump cannot be personally indicted because he was not the one doing the actual collusion. His campaign managers and sons were the one committing the crime. So he will probably remain POTUS until the end of his term. Oh God I feel nauseated jut thinking about it.
There’s also obstruction of justice, money laundering, etc. Lots of possibilities.
BUT! If Mueller uncovers Trump performing a crime such as hindering an investigation or lying under oath, articles of impeachment could be brought against him. So yes, hurry up, Mueller!
(…and then we would witness the dotard pardoning himself from impeachment, truly killing the rule of law and fully destroying the spirit the constitution was founded on…)
He committed obstruction of justice when he fired Comey. Intent has already been established. And Nixon was going to be impeached on this but resigned before it happened. There is precedent for him to leave. It’s the cowardly and treasonous GOP who are keeping him in office.
I don’t expect Trump to be indicted for collusion. I expect him to be indicted, along with Manafort, for laundering money for Putin and Russian oligarchs.
If he manages to escape money laundering charges, he may end up broke and such a social pariah that he has to live in a Deep South rundown cabin among his staunchest supporters.
This was purposeful distraction to deflect everyone’s attention away from what’s really happening: health care, North Korea, Russian probe, tax cuts for the wealthy. And as usual the media fell for it.
That Bum proves everyday he is a worthless, hateful POS. Unfit to be President.
While the media can get distracted by a carrot dangling in their faces, all of those stories have been heavily reported this weekend. Also, while the “disinvite” may seem trivial, in combination with what he said about Kaepernick and Jemele Hill, it’s very much a problem. Not only is he trying to get private (Black) citizens fired for their use of free speech, but he’s trying to turn scores of people against them. That’s incredibly scary–and important, IMO. This is not just thin-skinned Trump, it’s racial dog whistling and flagrant disregard for basic rights.
This.
Trump is not speaking in dog whistles. He is explicitly trying to stoke racial tensions in America. There is nothing subtle or disguised about his actions.
^This, but he’s also unfit to be a human being as well.
Things are on a knife edge in Syria as well. Could well come to open blows between US and Russia within days. Worrying times.
That said, I think this is just a narcissistic reflex on his part. He’s picking up his ball and taking it home.
I think the North Korea stuff is a purposeful distraction, too.
Meanwhile, nothing about helping Puerto Rico.
Or the Virgin Islands which were also decimated. It’s like people forget they are citizens too
Of course not. Trump doesn’t have any property in PR or the Virgin Islands to be concerned with.
Martin Niemoller clearly was a prophet. He saw trump in his vision when he wrote his poem First They Came For…….athletes, particularly black athletes are now his target. This is a sick individual and I am proud of LeBron for publically declaring trump for what he is. Meanwhile as he spits out his hate and bullshit on twitter, the few diehards that want to destroy life for those without means to defend themselves, are hard at work to push through their health care bill. There isn’t even a day of rest on Sunday. Donald Trump must go.
Emperor Cheeto wants so badly for celebrities to like him. Because I there is nothing else goIng on in the world, you know, natural disasters, NK, healthcare reform. Yes, NFL and NBA owners get your black athletes in check. This just smacks of privilege! Again only white straight males are allowed to name call and denigrate others and be praised for being completely unapologetic.
“U bum” is priceless! Thank you LeBron. He, Steph Curry and the other athletes who refuse to play nice with racist Bigly are the true leaders.
U Bum is mad #online.
I laughed out loud reading LeBron’s tweet. It said everything.
Kaiser, It’s interesting you mention that drump demands these African American athletes stay in their lanes, because drump’s deranged hatred toward everyone (except Grifter Barbie) is an actual kind of bumper car madness. He never does what he is elected to do. HE never stays in his lane.
Of course his comments were made at a rally in Alabama, one of the big deplorable outlets. He isn’t a president, he’s a hate monger.
” bumper car madness” – PERFECT description of how this loser pretends to be president.
Trump is a dotard and he is creating a culture war. Something must be happening behind the scenes with The Trump Russian investigation because every time he fells intense pressure from Mueller, he tries to start a cultural war. This is why it’s important not to call The Dotard presidential when he reads from teleprompters, works with the Democrats, or sets up photo-ops with hurricane victims. By validating these actions, the press validated the WS ideals of The Dotard and Stephen Miller. The press shouldn’t be surprised that their WS ideals are not being presented in The Dotard’s tweets about Steph Curry, Colin, and the NFL.
The Dotard and Stephen Miller are still tweeting:
“Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand”-The Dotard
This is coming from the man who sold our country to Russia. What about the disrespect that The Dotard showed to this country when he “secretly” invited Russians into the WH and we had to find out about it from the Russian press?
“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”-The Dotard
By his logic, he should have been fired the first day of his presidency because his inauguration had a very low turnout. The Dotard is intentionally trying to ruin anyone who opposes him. Is this Russia or the US? This will all end if the GOP would just do the right thing.
“…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”-The Dotard
Just like many stayed away from the Dotard’s inauguration. He is creating a US vs Them mentality. Just because they bend the knee, it doesn’t mean that they don’t love their country. Who is the Dotard to question someone’s love for their country when he sold this country to Russia?
“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…….our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”-The Dotard
It’s crazy that he is talking about “patriotism” when he sold this country to Russia. How are they disrespecting the flag?
Putin is accomplishing his ultimate goal through his boy toy drump. Fan the flames of hatred and create discord and distrust, compromise our elections. Putin must be so proud of himself while gazing lovingly at his naked torso in the mirror every morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a Jerry-Springer-style reaction when this news alert popped up on my phone: “LeBron James Calls President Trump a ‘Bum.’” Like, “OHHHHHHHHHH SH!T, DOTARD, You just got sh*t upon by King James. Do you need some ice for that sick burn?”
Seriously, LeBron has given me life.
I want to frame that quote and give LeBron a hug. He’s such a gem.
@detritus: Yes! I read that tweet and immediately wanted to give LeBron a hug. Long live the King!
Drumpf is so incredibly thin-skinned he’s pretty much translucent at this point. Soon we’ll be able to see all his organs and visceral fat because there’ll be nothing covering them AT ALL. Well, except for the baggy suits and uber-long ties. The full view, alas, will be Melania’s problem.
Can you even imagine Obama spending his days getting into playground-level arguments with everyone who talked smack about him? When there was actual WORK to be done? The mind boggles.
Huge Cavs fan here. LeBron is just priceless, isn’t he? I don’t care what he does after this season, whether he stays or goes, he’s my forever hero.
As for the Warriors, my respect for Curry just went through the roof. I always thought he was a talented pretty boy compared to LeBron. I mean, look at that photo of the two of them on court together. Doesn’t he look like a kid playing next to a man? Anyway, major respect for Curry and the Warriors.
I want to know what they’re going to do in February in Washington. Equality, diversity, inclusion … sounds like fun! I’ll be there rooting for them (with my Cavs shirt on:)
Curry’s childish antics (like laying down on the floor with a towel covering his face as if he didn’t care during the finals) made me really dislike him, but this redeems him slightly in my eyes.
Go Cavs! Part of me desperately hopes Cleveland is Bron’s forever team. #kidfromakron
Hollah it from the rooftops! I’m not a big fan of Curry either. When he spit out his paci at the 2016 final, I wrote him off. But, like you, I respect his desire to NOT be in the presence of trump. I love how LeBron stood up for him, one of his biggest rivals. He was championing the rights of all of us who are disgusted by trump. I too, would love to see him retire with the Cavs, but that’s not how it goes anymore. He will be 33 in December and has a lot going on in Cali. But Akron kid, fear not, he will never abandon your city. Those kids will still be getting scholarshops in his name. He is a hero. Hard to believe Curry was born in Akron as well. It’s not about him though, it’s about all of us uniting against the tyranny of donnie.
i no longer stand for the natl anthem. no one cares about me as an individual but i cant be the only one who has stopped.
“U Bum”–so perfect. Thanks LeBron.
Geez. I don’t watch sports to learn an athletes political leanings, and I don’t vote for a POTUS to listen to him blather about sports and athletes.
It’s a Sunday in September and I just want to watch a game for 3 hours and root for my team without a bunch of political vitriol accompanying the experience.
Where do you work?
I want to contact the company to tell them to fire you, because you posted your opinion about politics and it has nothing to do with your job. So you deserve to be fired for speaking about anything other than your job, in public. Stick to what you know, and only that- how you make your money. You are not allowed to have an opinion on anything related to politics, because that’s just not your job. Stay in your lane, you son of a bitch. How dare you think you have any right to voice any opinions?
see how that works?
Retired at age 55, because I worked hard and saved and stayed focus.
And I wouldn’t have used my employers time and platform to advocate for personal issues unrelated to the business. Not why I’m there, not what they pay me to do. On my own time, not on their dime or platform? Different topic. Make it personal time. Not company business time,
Here’s some thought….Do your job, do it well, protect your owners business by acting like an owner even when you are an employee, and then you position yourself to retire early and do and speak freely without any encumberment whatsoever…..because you aren’t on someone else’s dime and clock.
See how THAT works?
Bending the knee is hardly ruining the game for you. A bended knee is a respectful sign of protest, which seems hard for you to bear. You don’t indicate if you’re a trump supporter, retiring at 55, I am taking a wild guess you are. Matters not, you have the ATTITUDE of someone who will follow instructions from your fearless leader without batting an eyelash, JUST DON’T MESS WITH MY FOOTBALL GAME GAWD DAMNIT. LOL!!!!!!
Yes, I see exactly how you work, Another Day.
You will note my original post expressed disgust for Trumps role in this too. I am not a Trump supporter, and I didn’t vote for him. Your ageism and stereotypes are showing — may want to tuck that in.
But there’s a time and place for everything, and on the job you follow your employers wishes (unless it’s illegal). Don’t like it — get another employer.
And I don’t like any POTUS blathering about athletes or sports operations in any official capacity. Not their job either.
Oh! I get it now. See, I’m Canadian, and our Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects us all the time, 24/7
I wasn’t aware that the US Constitution was just a part time deal, only applicable during non-work hours.
Thanks for the tip!
I heart you.
For *some* people the constitution and Amendments are a buffet, they like to pick and choose which ones they like (2nd) and which ones they’ll suspend for people not like them (1st and 4th and probably even the 2nd)
@archie…..
Google us law and workplace free speech differences in USA between public and private workplaces.
http://corporate.findlaw.com/law-library/freedom-of-speech-in-the-workplace-the-first-amendment-revisited.html
Read the link ladies and be informed about the facts and the law…….not just opinionated.
This isn’t a matter of me picking and choosing squat.
It’s a matter of knowing workplace law.
“bunch of political vitriol ”
“Retired at age 55, because I worked hard and saved and stayed focus.”
Kneeling for a minute before the start of the game isn’t vitriol.
So basically this is all about you and how you feel about yourself and how you don’t want your leisure time disturbed?
If that’s what you got out of it…….usually you find what you look for though.
You simply cannot get paid, hitch yourself to someone else’s wallet, and NOT follow their (legal) rules while at the workplace, Well you can — but you’ll put your employment at risk. Because you might be jeopardizing your employers brand. Never a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand about following the employer’s rules, etc. But the sporting world is also not a normal workplace, and the NFL doesn’t really have specific rules about standing or not standing during the anthem. And frankly, considering the NFL’s other image problems concerning player and league behavior, kneeling for anthems should be waaay down on their list of ‘does this make me look bad’?
And this practice is more bothersome to me than kneeling:
In the past few years, the Pentagon spent $6.8 million to pay for patriotic displays during the games of professional sports teams.
That’s according to a joint oversight report released by Arizona Republican Sens. John Flake and John McCain on Wednesday.
The senators found that since 2012, the Pentagon has signed 72 contracts with teams in the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer that amounted to “paid patriotism.”
For example, taxpayers paid $49,000 to the Milwaukee Brewers to allow the Wisconsin Army National Guard to sponsor the Sunday singing of “God Bless America.” In another contract, the New York Jets were paid $20,000 to “recognize one to two New Jersey Army National Guard soldiers as hometown heroes.”
USA Today reports that NFL teams received the biggest slice of the pie — $6 million, according to the report…
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2015/11/05/454834662/pentagon-paid-sports-teams-millions-for-paid-patriotism-events
http://www.snopes.com/nfl-sideline-anthem/
Bugs me too, it’s a waste of money. Colossal waste. But it’s not the issue really, now is it?
But since you are googling go ahead and google the differences of freedom of speech in the PUBLIC (governmental) workplace and in the PRIVATE workplace. The NFL teams are private employers. So yep — it’s up to the owners what their respective rules are for their teams.
There is no constitutional right protected by law to freedom of speech in the private work sector, And no case law protecting it either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you, It just should be done outside the workplace unless your employer supports you doing so, It’s a matter of receiving permission to do so at work — but understand — it isn’t a constitutionally protected right and if your employer says “not on our clock” then so it is. Each NHL team is a private employer and it’s between the respective owners and players. Not us, or the US Constitution for that matter.
The only one bringing the vitriol is Donald Trump. But– as always– we must create an “other side” and make all types of false equivalences, like comparing a white supremacist president to peaceful protestors, because for some reason we just can’t admit that he’s an insane monster. There are no “many sides” about it.
There is nothing vitriolic about football players engaging in peaceful protest. If it bothers you so much to watch them kneel, which makes absolutely no sense to me, go get a snack during the national anthem and don’t watch. That easy.
It bothers many ticket holders and it brings bad press And it becomes about individuals and not about the team and not about the game. It’s distracting to the issue at hand — the game and the team.
You bring that heat — you bring that distraction to the team and locker room — nah, owners and coaches are not going to be supportive at all.
There’s a reason CK is not playing football this year. Now he can sit out the season and be a public figure all he wants
Sorry shambles……..but what happens at the game is a business issue to the NFL owners. And I guarantee they aren’t happy at all to be dealing with this, None would touch CK because of this and the fact he isn’t all that good anyway.
Yet again Americans miss the point entirely, we should be asking ourselves why there’s a need to play the anthem before every game. LOL.
It’s that fake patriotism bullshit and I’m not here for that. I can think of things that actually disrespect the flag that white people seem to love:
American flag bikinis / bathing suits
American flag beer holders
American flag board shorts
Dual images of the American flag / Confederate flag; gag me.
Somebody needs to remind people that they need to be less concerned with pomp and circumstance and more concerned with living out the values that the flag is supposed to represent.
Patty, your point is completely well taken. I appreciate it.
Who decides to play the national anthem before professional sporting events? Is it a league decision or a team decision? I assume team, because I’ve seen various approaches …….
At this juncture, woe be to any team front office that decides to buck tradition…….talk about business backlash.
@Another Day
Why aren’t you asking “why does his protest bother so many ticket holders?
Who are the ticket holders who are bothered by Colin’s protest? Not all ticket holders are pissed at what he is doing.
Why is his protesting worse than what he is protesting about?
Why are the so-called upset people not upset that he has to protest about this at all?
I don’t think you understand what Colin and others are trying to do because you don’t believe it directly impacts you, which is sad but not surprising. Most of the teams are made up of black men who have to face the issues that Colin brings up every time he kneels. This is not just about Colin but about every black man in that league. The non-white and white players will be impacted as well since they know and work with those black men daily. The team would be broken if one of their own gets abused or killed by the cops. Anyone who believes in the word team would truly understand and support what Colin is doing if they truly believed in the idea of what a team is supposed to be about.
If I pay my money to be entertained — I want to be entertained, That’s what sports is, If I want to engage in social change advocacy, then I do that. I know the difference, and I know what I have s right to expect for my entertainment dollar. Your mileage may vary and with as many sports fans as there are…….opinions will indeed vary.
My point here is not confusing the rights of employees and business owners. Good business owners do make choices to advocate for their employees. We’ve seen that today with owners, coaches and athletes locking arms in unity. We’ve also seen teams say “not participating in the politics of this”. (Steelers stayed in locker room specifically to NOT engage in politicizing the game.). But I promise most owners and coaches won’t sustain any behavior that causes them a loss of revenue, tickets holders or fan goodwill. Because it is a business first and foremost.
But for all the feel goods of the day, no employee has the RIGHT constitution wise in a private employment perspective to Do as they please in violation of the teams direct request of them ……despite some misinformed but passionate posts upthread.
Whether you like it or not those are human beings on the field who are more than just ornaments for you to look at and enjoy. If you want something like that, get a foosball table or buy video games. Both you can control the players and not have to worry about the humanity of the players on the field. Your “entertainment” dollars are better spent there than on a team full of real-life men with real-life issues to deal with. You don’t have to worry about silly protests or injuries or men getting arrested for beating up their spouses. You don’t have to worry about anything but your eyes and fingers being sore. The sports you enjoy are played by human beings and the things that Colin are protesting are real issues that impact real lives. I don’t believe you know or care about the difference since you are making the argument you are making without an ounce of awareness of how you are coming off.
Funny that you see that the Steelers aren’t engaging. I see it as those players are engaging-just in their own way. It may not be in your face like kneeling on the field but they are doing something that they have not done before. The status quo used to be to go out on the field and stand with your hand over your heart. For them to all unite and stay in is making a huge statement. They aren’t performing the status quo any longer, so they really are participating in the politics.
If it is not written in their contract not to do something, then they are not legally bound to honor any verbal gymnastics their bosses chose to throw out. The bosses have every right to try to put it in future contracts, but they cannot enforce anything now. The bosses have not openly stated not to protest, they have said that it is personal for them but they respect other’s choices, which is a little further left from where Goodell and the league began when this all first started.
@Another Day: I appreciate your perspective here, and am envious as hell that you’re retired so young!!!
@ Another Day
Your original post does nothing of which you describe. It did not show disgust for Dump’s words, you wrote that he “blathered on about sports”. You reduced his racist nonsense to just a simple ramble with no meaning behind his words. You also didn’t mention him by name. Your argument leans more towards both sides are wrong and here is why.
Your comfort is not more important than someone else’s life. Colin is protesting the injustices against Blacks and Latinos. These injustices impact both the players on the field and many people who watch football. This is not just a “personal” issue as you so ignorantly and dismissively describe it. This is a wide-ranging issue that impacts millions of people-including future football players. Seventy percent of NFL players are black men with black family members who can be shot and killed. Anyone of them could be a victim of violence at any time. If you don’t like him protesting turn the channel and then turn back when the anthem is over.
Why aren’t you complaining about them saying the national anthem at all since it doesn’t have much to do with grown men smashing into each other for however long a football match lasts?
There are two different arguments: what the NFL is doing and what Dump is doing. The U.S Constitution applies to players both on and off the field. Dump, acting as the president of the US is advocating for any player to be fired if they do not stand for the national anthem, which violates the players constitutional right-especially if something like what Dump is advocating for is made into law. And if you look at the new bills that Rethugs are putting up, he may just get his wish.
“You simply cannot get paid, hitch yourself to someone else’s wallet, and NOT follow their (legal) rules while at the workplace, Well you can — but you’ll put your employment at risk. Because you might be jeopardizing your employers brand. Never a good idea.”
If it is not written in Colin’s or any football players contract to stand or not stand for the national anthem, then he nor anyone else is in violation of anything. Please show me a link to a contract that shows that something like this is in place. The players have a union and more than likely have something written in their bargaining agreement where it explicitly states that they are prohibited from protesting on the field or off. There is nothing in the current contracts that says that he cannot do what he is currently doing.
@Anotherday
Trump is not the boss of any of these athletes. As you rightly pointed out, a private organization has the right to set the rules regarding conduct and there is no rule against what these athletes are doing. Furthermore, in a Democracy, the president of the the country has no business telling an employer who to fire. That’s a dictatorship and in many cases communism. So you are arguing against yourself.
Not all of us can keep our head down and get on with work. We are a target in this society for no other reason but our skin color. From the time we step out of our house and get in our cars until we go home. We don’t get to just work, watch sports and be left alone. THAT’s the right these athletes are fighting for.
I love LeBron! And I like Steph Curry a lot more now. This is what we need. More people openly uninviting Trump. It’s hilarious that Baby Bigly Doturd could not handle it. Mueller please hurry up.
