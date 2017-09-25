Roseanne reboot boycotted by One Million Moms for gender fluid character

Back in May, ABC announced it was reviving late 80s-early 90s sitcom Roseanne, reuniting the cast for an eight-episode run. The series is set to reunite Roseanne Barr with her TV family, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke. Johnny Galecki hasn’t confirmed yet, as he’s still kind of busy with Big Bang Theory. Some new faces are joining the revival as well, and one casting call is drumming up some controversy.
First, the less controversial casting news. Deadline announced last week that Emma Kenney, who plays Debbie Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless, is playing the daughter of Darlene and David (Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki). This is the daughter who arrived prematurely during the show’s ninth, and final, season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Emma’s character “recently arrived in Lanford, Illinois, after spending some time in Chicago, but she’s determined to make a better life for herself than her parents or grandparents.”
In addition to Emma’s character, another of Dan and Roseanne’s grandchildren will join and may be gender fluid. According to Showbiz411, the casting call for the role describes a character who would be “gender creative” and is seeking actors who could be “sensitive and effeminate” and display “qualities of both young female and male traits.”
Of course, some are offended at this news. Right wing organization One Million Moms (1MM), a division of the American Family Association, has launched a boycott against the new show and have set up a petition to encourage its members and followers to do the same. In a statement, the group asserts that the character promotes a “transgender agenda” and is “child exploitation at its worst.” The statement went on to accuse ABC of “glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder.” Ugh.
This story made me cranky. Gender fluidity is not a mental disorder. Fortunately, the Huffington Post is on the same page as I am about introducing this kind of character on a network TV sitcom. They said:
Including a gender-fluid character on a mainstream show that will likely attract a large variety of viewers gives those who identify as gender-nonconforming a chance to see a character ― a role model or point of inspiration ― to which they can relate. It can also help that segment of the LGBTQ community a to be more visible and, as such, more accepted in a society where they experience verbal and physical abuse at disproportionate rates.
Exactly. It’s not like Roseanne hasn’t courted controversy on her show before, her show was the first sitcom to feature a lesbian kiss. There has already been a gender fluid character on television, Asia Kate Dillon’s character on the Showtime series Billions has that distinction. But there need to be more. I hope Roseanne (and ABC) doesn’t bow to the pressure of this group and helps improve the visibility of the LGBTQ community in the media. I have a feeling she will prevail.
Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
Aren’t the real numbers closer to 10,000 Moms?
However many they have, it’s too many. Sigh.
It’s more like fewer than 100,000 men. Seriously, the vast majority of posters on their social media pages are men who are angry at the world.
They only have 90k on facebook. They’re pathetic page still has the same picture up too. An angry white mom who looks like she’s had it with all the trash! I used to peep them out more often when they were boycotting something else ages ago. I forgot what it was, probably Harry Potter or something like that. I find it entertaining when they pop up, this is no exception. If anyone can handle this stupid group it’s Roseanne.
*Their.
You may not agree with it but this is America and they have a right to free speech just as the kneeling football players many of you support do. It goes both ways, ladies.
@southerncharm
They’re = they are
Their = possessive
“Their rights”
“They’re not right”
Lord have mercy
The new show doesn’t sound as though it’s aiming at the Sesame Street crowd, so not sure why they are worried. They aren’t forced to watch it. It’s appropriate to ask that certain types of shows be shown later in the evening (other countries do that), although parents seem to not notice that the kiddies are swarming around during the six o’clock news which is far worse than any sitcom for everybody’s mental and emotional health.
They can usefully provide reviews and such of the show according to their own ethical framework, but really they need to teach people how to locate the off button on the remote. There is plenty of obnoxious stuff I won’t watch on tv.
OMG!!! That typo! I’m so embarrassed and it won’t let me fix it cause I’m at a different computer. Oh well.
And I wasn’t saying they don’t have a right to exist, just that they’re pathetic and stupid. Although you’re right about the typo, I did mean their.
@southern charm
Anyone here talking about shutting them down? No? Didn’t think so. Disagreeing with someone isn’t robbing them of the right to free speech. The first amendment DOES NOT mean people are required to nod their heads and smile to protect your feelings.
Think they really have a million?
Zealots.
Why are they bringing back both Beckys?
Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke?
Lol, I didn’t even notice that but think it’s awesome. They should bring them both on!
“They say she’s the same but she’s not the same”.
I didn’t like Sarah Chalke as Becky. They should only bring back Lecy Goranson
+1
I’ve always disliked Sarah Chalke as Becky. She was/is great in other roles, but that one was never a good fit to me. Lecy Goranson 4 life!
Unless she meant Sara Gilbert…
I didn’t like her either as Becky. I read somewhere that she will be back as a different character though, not Becky.
Oh god, it’s more like 20,000 crazy moms on Facebook who need attention. That group is delusional, I’ll occasionally read comments just to piss myself off and they do not disappoint.
Don’t worry about them interfering with the show, they have no control over anything even though they claim to!
A while ago, I posted on FB blasting them about their boycott of either Target or JCP, I can’t remember and was stunned that a friend commented that she’s one of them. Jaw. Dropped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never heard of them-and I’m forcing myself not to look because I know I’ll be furious.
While Darlene wasn’t gender fluid, she was enough of a “tomboy” that a gender fluid character isn’t a far leap. Also, as someone said above 1M moms is more of an aspirational number lol. They’re much smaller, in the thousands.
Despite Roseanne’s sometimes problematic views I’m looking forward to this. The original was great, John Goodman is a treasure, and I’ve recently watched a few episodes on Amazon and it really holds up. It’s just real. And as the parent of a trans child I’m thrilled with the representation of gender fluidity! Screw those shrews at OneMM.
Isn’t Roseanne a Trump supporter? If so, then this is perfect.
I 💛 John Goodman so much! His voice makes me feel like everything is going to be okay.
I love that analogy – sweet!
Roseanne is a fascist Trump supporter who dresses up in Hitler cosplay for attention. Somewhat problematic? She’s the definition of what is wrong with this country and how Trump got elected. She panders to the working class while espousing hateful vitriol while counting her coins.
They tried boycotting Ellen and one of her sponsors. That didn’t go well.
“Transgender agenda” lol. I have feeling these moms are more concerned with a fictional character than the * real-life * violence that trans people face everyday. Predictably sad.
I bet they watch the Duggars.
But I mean – heaven forbid a child ACTOR play a gender-fluid character. Let’s only watch ‘moral’, god-fearing people like the real life molesters who pimp out their entire family on tv.
I feel sorry for the actual kids of these bigoted moms. Moms who actually give a sh!t build up, they don’t tear down. And yeah, they’re no match for Roseanne/ABC.
Love Roseanne!!!
Always have always will yayyyy
For the reboot, are the writers pretending that the last season never happened? I am just curious.
I’ve been wondering the same thing!
I try to pretend it never happened.
Likewise. The show really jumped the shark once they won the lottery, though. Also maybe with the fourth child. Roseanne was just running out of ideas. It happens to most of them with very few exceptions. Sometimes as early as the second season.
It never happened for me. I’d already quit watching by that point, and I had been a diehard Roseann fan (still am, but only up until maybe the year after David moved into the Connor basement. That was the beginning of the end as far as plot and good writing were concerned).
Maybe it’ll end up being a dream where Roseanne was imagining Dan was still alive,and it will end with her waking up the next morning and remembering he was really gone.
I only liked the first few seasons
Yes, they will bypass the last season. So, Dan did have the heart attack but survived.
Thanks for the info! I was a huge fan of the show when I was growing up so I am looking forward to the reboot.
It sounds as though they are ignoring when they won the lottery and became rich also, judging from the description of Darlene’s daughter. She’s described as wanting to do better than her parents and grandparents, which suggests nobody is rich. Why she would come back to Langford in pursuit of that goal is a mystery…. But that would mean they cut off the backstory in the time before the lottery win.
Oh no! The tens of women boycotting this will surely sink the series!!! (Sarcasm font)
I hope the reboot is better than season 9. But how is John Goodman going to be in it? His character died.
That’s part of why I was asking if the writers were ignoring the last season. The other part is that according to the series finale, David was married to Becky and Darlene was married to Mark. The character Roseanne rewrote it because she thought the couples belonged together the other way (as in David should be with Darlene and Becky with Mark).
These people are not mothers. Maybe they have birthed out an unfortunate child, but actions like this is what KILLS so many LGBTQA youth through suicide. These people are despicable.
Can you imagine having so much hatred that you can’t even stand to see a certain kind of person depicted on a freaking tv show? Can you imagine the dark soul who needs to treat trans people like this, in order to feel superior to someone, at any cost? It is so hard to understand sometimes, and so very sad.
Side note: Roseanne looks AMAZING as a blonde! Talk about getting better with age!
She does look really good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a prime example of plastic surgery done right. Not overdone and still manages to look fairly natural. I loved the original show despite the awful final season, so I’m looking forward to the reboot. Hopefully it will make up for that.
Yes, she looks terrific!
Have they never seen the show? Leon was an openly gay character with a partner, who was featured quite often. This show might have shown a blue-collar family but it was family that was open to everyone.
crazy ppl that will not effect the popularity of the reboot.
I decided to research Roseanne’s support for Trump. I thought it must be untrue due to her support of other issues previously. I was unfortunately surprised and disturbed by her support for the dark side.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/282864-roseanne-barr-we-would-be-so-lucky-if-trump-won
http://www.thedailybeast.com/how-roseanne-barr-abandoned-all-reason-and-embraced-the-alt-right
https://conservativetribune.com/roseanne-stuns-defending-trump/
https://conservativetribune.com/celeb-trump-hating-libs/
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/celebrities-react-to-donald-trump-win/23/
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/celebrities-react-to-donald-trump-win/23/
As Professor Farnsworth repeatedly said on Futurama –
https://youtu.be/RlbARlVyRAc
Roseanne is a very talented writer and an interesting comedian. But she has often gone off the deep end with conspiracy theories and related things and it’s badly affected her personal life as well, especially once she was rich enough to toss people under the bus with wild abandon. She gets her hate on easily and can’t seem to shake it in response to reality. I’m surprised she is still friends with so many of the old cast, actually. She has a habit of quickly abandoning people after declaring them bffs or loves of her life, and blaming them entirely. I’m sure this is partly related to her struggles with mental illness, but even when stabilized by treatment old habits can die hard.
My guess is that she believed the conspiracy theories and smears about Hillary at some point and those ideas were set in stone from then on. So Trump is ok because he’s not Hillary (she actually said that herself) . If she had dug deeper into Trump before she bought into the Hillary smears, she would have seen what a lifelong crook and racist he was and how he’s been cheating the little guys as a business model. Quite a contrast to her vision of herself as the proponent of the little guys. She really is too smart to fall for Trump, but other things block her. Her blinders are on and unlikely to come off no matter what Trump does. She is so rich that she is basically protected against the worst of Trumpian consequences.
Hopefully others will convince her that displaying Trump love or Hillary hate on the show is likely to be a bad idea. Hillary won the popular vote. Trump’s diehard supporters are actually a small minority and he’s losing support even among his voters, including Republicans who can’t support anybody but a Republican ordinarily.
Do you think this may be for Andy, Jackie’s son, or Becky’s baby that she was pregnant with during the finale?
Never watched the show but I must comment-Roseanne looks fantastic! Her hair is a great start and she obviously lost weight-didn’t she have breast reduction surgery, too?-what else did she do?
She had some surgery that limited how much she can eat, can’t remember exactly what kind. She had struggled with her weight for quite a long time and she could afford it, hope she hasn’t had some of the difficulties that can come with it. I don’t know if she had a type that was reversible. But she has looked good for quite a while.
The breast reduction surgery was the focus of an episode. She was having a lot of back pain so it was done to relieve that.
Ick, I can’t stand Roseanne. She has a horrible screech, a grating personality and political views, and isn’t it her that foisted George Clooney on us, leading to decades of incredibly dull films that are always touted for some reason as Oscar-worthy, presumably by other solemn, elderly white guys who like Serious Topics And Important Historical Events? I’m angry at the Million Moms, who I also can’t stand, because now they are making me have to take sides with Roseanne. Personally, I think her reboot of this show will be a big flop.
Roseanne is a batshit Trumpster, and sorry I wouldn’t watch this on a bet. I hope Galecki turns her down. I am sure he’s under pressure from people like Sara Gilbert whom I believe is a friend of his. But he doesn’t need the Roseanne circus. Run Johnny, run.
From what little I read, she sounds like more of a batshit anti-Hilleryite. She thought Trump would be the good option because he’s not Hillary. Didn’t think too far ahead of her conspiracy theories is my bet. Trump really seems 180 degrees away from her opinions on other things through the years. Although maybe she’s changed after being so rich for so long.
Just because it’s their grandchild doesn’t mean it’s an actual child – it could be a young adult.
People need to mind their own business. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.
Clearly, none of these “million” moms ever watched Roseanne.
Roseanne fan either way. Her sitcom changed The Sitcom.
I don’t care if/that she voted for Trump. I’m not about to boycott an artist because of their political views. It’d be no different than those 1 Million Moms boycotting based on their backward religious and/or social views.
What are your feelings on dressing up as Nazis? Hitler? “Jew Cookies”? Cool? Cool!
Yay Deb Gallagher!!!
hate how annoying she was the last 2 seasons, but love the Gallagher children getting work. They are my favourite TV family hands down!!
This is rich. Many Libs are boycotting the show due to Roseanne’s outspoken conservative views on Twitter. Nothing like being the victim of small minded idiocy on both sides. I, for one, will be watching with bells on. I predict huge ratings based on the fact that Roseanne was a fantastic show and I am sure the reboot will be too!
Roseanne is a Trump supporter. I won’t watch a single thing this woman does ever again. She has tweeted some really awful racist BS and she needs to be called out for it.
Roseanne is a proud Trump supporter who dresses up as Hitler and poses with burned cookies in the shape of children (which she labeled “Jew cookies”) that she just took out of the oven. How she is allowed to be on television, IN THIS CLIMATE, is astounding. The only thing more astounding is how many people are complicit in allowing it to happen. She is a hateful, dangerous woman and she deserves nothing but failure. Don’t believe me? Google Roseanne + Heeb Magazine. In the article accompanying the photo shoot she proudly boasts how she is the re-incarnated soul of Adolf Hitler.
Are you kidding me? What type of sicko makes jokes about burning Jewish children in ovens. She doesn’t even look like herself. Has she always been this vile?
And now I have a great reason to tune in. Thanks moms!
“Agenda”… sigh.
Roseanne is a walking contradiction. Love and miss her show, but as a person, she’s too disappointing. I’ll still tune in out of curiosity and to see Dan again. Is there anyone on this planet who doesn’t love Dan Connor?
