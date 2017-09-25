Meghan Markle had ‘a Scotland Yard police bodyguard’ at the Invictus Games

Here are even more photos of Meghan Markle at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday. She did not sit with Prince Harry – according to the Daily Mail, she was seated 18 seats away from her lover/boyfriend/possible fiance. Some people took that as a sign that Meghan and Harry aren’t really happening or that the engagement talk is a bit premature. I beg to differ. While I was disappointed that they didn’t sit together, make no mistake: they were TOGETHER. Meghan even had some security provided by Harry:

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance with Prince Harry at an official event, albeit three rows and 18 seats apart. But while she still didn’t have a ring on her finger, there was one noticeable addition – the reassuring presence of a Scotland Yard police bodyguard. There had been fevered speculation that the couple would allow themselves to be photographed after 14 months of dating, but in the event Miss Markle, 36, slipped into the opening ceremony on her own, while Harry, 33, sat in a VIP box with US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The actress was elegant but edgy in a flirty £95 Aritzia chiffon shoe-string strap dress over, slinging a £518 Mackage leather jacket over her shoulders. She completed the outfit with a pair of cream Jimmy Choo heels. She was accompanied by one of her closest friends, Markus Anderson, who is said to have introduced her to Harry. While there was no obvious entourage around her, a royalty and diplomatic protection squad officer could, significantly, be seen in a stairwell a few feet away. As a ‘commoner’, Miss Markle is not actually entitled to a taxpayer-funded, armed SO14 police officer. But the man had very clearly been stationed there to keep an eye on her and was in clear public view for at least half an hour. After Harry had finished his speech – but before the show had ended – he ushered Miss Markle and her companion out and it is believed she left the venue with the prince in his blacked-out car a few minutes later. Although Harry is a frequent visitor to her rented house in an exclusive suburb of Toronto, where she films legal drama Suits, the prince is spending the week in a city hotel as he is conducting official duties.

[From The Daily Mail]

So, yes, they were there together. Harry had his security looking after her, and they left together. That’s not even all – Harry apparently visited the set of Suits last week, before he began to do all of the events around Invictus:

Prince Harry secretly visited the set of Suits, his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s television show, on Wednesday when he quietly flew into Toronto a few days early. He apparently met the cast and crew of the US legal drama and proudly watched Meghan in action. ‘Everyone was so excited,’ a source told told Hello!. ‘He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yep. This is on, peeps. I am willing to revise my schedule, though. I didn’t know that Meghan was likely going to be in Toronto for work until November. I thought she was going to be done with Suits a lot sooner than that, although we’re coming up at the end of September rather suddenly, aren’t we? This month has flown by. So while I thought October would be the month when we had an engagement announcement, I now think it might be November.

Also: David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, said that he thinks it would be “quite marvelous” if Harry and Meg got married.