Meghan Markle had ‘a Scotland Yard police bodyguard’ at the Invictus Games

Here are even more photos of Meghan Markle at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday. She did not sit with Prince Harry – according to the Daily Mail, she was seated 18 seats away from her lover/boyfriend/possible fiance. Some people took that as a sign that Meghan and Harry aren’t really happening or that the engagement talk is a bit premature. I beg to differ. While I was disappointed that they didn’t sit together, make no mistake: they were TOGETHER. Meghan even had some security provided by Harry:
Meghan Markle has made her first appearance with Prince Harry at an official event, albeit three rows and 18 seats apart. But while she still didn’t have a ring on her finger, there was one noticeable addition – the reassuring presence of a Scotland Yard police bodyguard.
There had been fevered speculation that the couple would allow themselves to be photographed after 14 months of dating, but in the event Miss Markle, 36, slipped into the opening ceremony on her own, while Harry, 33, sat in a VIP box with US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The actress was elegant but edgy in a flirty £95 Aritzia chiffon shoe-string strap dress over, slinging a £518 Mackage leather jacket over her shoulders. She completed the outfit with a pair of cream Jimmy Choo heels. She was accompanied by one of her closest friends, Markus Anderson, who is said to have introduced her to Harry.
While there was no obvious entourage around her, a royalty and diplomatic protection squad officer could, significantly, be seen in a stairwell a few feet away. As a ‘commoner’, Miss Markle is not actually entitled to a taxpayer-funded, armed SO14 police officer. But the man had very clearly been stationed there to keep an eye on her and was in clear public view for at least half an hour. After Harry had finished his speech – but before the show had ended – he ushered Miss Markle and her companion out and it is believed she left the venue with the prince in his blacked-out car a few minutes later. Although Harry is a frequent visitor to her rented house in an exclusive suburb of Toronto, where she films legal drama Suits, the prince is spending the week in a city hotel as he is conducting official duties.
So, yes, they were there together. Harry had his security looking after her, and they left together. That’s not even all – Harry apparently visited the set of Suits last week, before he began to do all of the events around Invictus:
Prince Harry secretly visited the set of Suits, his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s television show, on Wednesday when he quietly flew into Toronto a few days early. He apparently met the cast and crew of the US legal drama and proudly watched Meghan in action.
‘Everyone was so excited,’ a source told told Hello!. ‘He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady.’
Yep. This is on, peeps. I am willing to revise my schedule, though. I didn’t know that Meghan was likely going to be in Toronto for work until November. I thought she was going to be done with Suits a lot sooner than that, although we’re coming up at the end of September rather suddenly, aren’t we? This month has flown by. So while I thought October would be the month when we had an engagement announcement, I now think it might be November.
Also: David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, said that he thinks it would be “quite marvelous” if Harry and Meg got married.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Episodes 10-16 are always filmed until mid/end of November. December would be a good bet.
I don’t know why Meghan sitting somewhere else at a formal official engagement is such a big deal for some. Harry was there to work with international dignitaries by his side. Honestly confused by yesterday’s comment section here. It seems like a lot of people don’t know the least about royalty or Invictus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which would align with Harry’s Time magazine interview. That it would come towards the end of the year. I wonder if they’re engaged yet. Like they both know it’s coming but he hasn’t maybe asked yet? Maybe he will over the next few weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, to all of us wondering, here they are, today, arriving hand in hand to Invictus: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/index.html. They look happy and relaxed. GO HARKLE! 😊👍🏻🎉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is lovely, inside and out, it seems. He is likewise as lovely. Hopefully they will be stronger and happy together and combine their “celebrity” to bring much needed awareness and relief to the many millions of people on this earth who are in pain and need. I wish them the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mumzy: I co-sign all of this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Prince Harry gave a much greater self confident Opening Ceremony speech this year. They seem already engaged – RPO already informed. Both look sooo HAPPY together at the Tennis game. BP CH must have taken the people’s request for both appear together – to allow this
Throne Idle whiny Will and snowflake grabbed the spotlight with 3d HG announcement. Otherwise maybe Prince Harry sparkle engagement was going down as Official before Invictus. HM seem to be having a chat with whiny Willnot this past Sunday heading to Church. Maybe confirming it’s Harry’s time – baby #3 or ….
Announcement next week – get Meg Sparkle on Wales duty. Wedding (after the Christmas holidays) – looking forward to their babies! These two Wales will show lazy entitled and middletons – how it’s done!
Princess Sofia, Sweden already out performing duties – same as near delivery – even Prince Alexander was with his parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will make you a bet, no money, that there will be no announcement next week. I do so love reading your posts!! You write like you know Harry and Meghan personally, like you know their schedule, you have all the inside gossip on them. When they will be announcing, what their relationship is like, and so on!
You also talk like you know Kate, who you hate, and William and know that the British will adore Meghan, a divorced American actress, way more than they like their own homegrown Kate M.
It really is fun reading your fiction!! Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sarah
When it comes to the topic of Prince Harry & Meghan you consistently seem to forget that this is a gossip website and it’s all just in good fun. Your passive aggressive reply to RoyalSparkle’s comment just shows your total lack of chill. We all know by now that you’re not a particularly big fan of Meghan Markle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought upon reading this was “good, he’s watching out for her”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does seem very protective .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thought was, Who is paying for her security?? The British? That doesn’t seem right when she isn’t a member of the Royal Family. Harry should pay out of pocket, to be fair about this. Just like Steve Mnunchin should pay for his own plane rides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I think having (what I assume to be) a taxpayer funded security for Meghan is just further evidence that they are already engaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ENOUGH ALREADY ARRRGH!
Enough please what is so special about this lady and her relationship with Harry. The rest of the world is doing away with the monarchy system of ruling at least I know most monarchs no longer have power and influence like they used to. The world has or is moving away from it. I have never commented on any royal post as they’re fondly called but enough already! Quit acting like they’re the second coming my God!
I am so sorry I know I sound foolish and I am in the minority here but please I just had to put down what’s on my mind…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You might be the minority but I agree. She seems like an okay person but seriously. I not sure how much is just general tabloid crap, the palace public relations or her own publicists but it all seems so ridiculous. The whole thing just illustrates the absurdity of the monarchical system in the 21st century.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not alone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re not the only one! I’m in a teeny tiny minority that doesn’t even see any big romance here. Harry does seem to have made up his mind, but I cannot grasp why MM would want to spend her life at ribbon cutting ceremonies in England. Also I’m still wondering if the people in those circles will truly welcome a mixed race American divorcee. They aren’t going to say “no” to Harry, but she might find herself isolated after the big fling is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also I’m still wondering if the people in those circles will truly welcome a mixed race American divorcee. They aren’t going to say “no” to Harry, but she might find herself isolated after the big fling is over.
This seems to be how you think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DP!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does DP mean, besides a sexual act?
What is “the way you think” supposed to mean? You know nothing about me, or how I think, or even if I am divorced and mixed race myself.
I’m “thinking” of Wallace Simpson, the American divorcee, and how that played out years ago. I know there are different races that have married into the extended royal family, but this is the Queen’s grandchild. My impression of British royalty is that they are as stuffy as stuffy gets, and that they are not especially kind to commoners (Diana, Kate). It just seems logical that they want Harry to be happy, and would tolerate MM and be polite to her, but that if you asked them what Harry’s perfect bride would be , they would choose someone British and upper class and not a divorcee. So what I “think” has nothing to do with the way the Queen thinks, and my impression of what the British royalty would prefer does not make ME racist. These are – oh my gosh – two different things!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those local events you dismiss so readily? The ribbon cuttings, local fairs, etc. are the bread and butter that keep the royals in their position. It is the opportunity to show people at a local level that you (pretend to) care, and to bring back intel to the family Firm about what is happening out in communities.
For those who do it right, the royal gig can be a good combination of local events, charity work, and UN committee work. It gives you an enormous platform to do good, should you choose to do so. Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, etc. are intelligent people who have taken on the royal role, seem to enjoy it, and do good in it. Why think MM would have any less ability to do the same?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana wasnt exactly a commoner, her father was an earl. And Wallis Simpson was really a very very different situation: Edward was already king, Harry is 5th in line, Wallis was actually still married to her second husband when she became Edward’s mistress, and it was a time when divorced people weren’t even supposed to be admitted at court (when now most of the royal family has been divorced).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Wallis was a Nazi sympathiser (as was Edward). George V wrote, in 1927 (before any of this) that he prayed that Edward would never marry and “nothing would come between Bertie [George VI] and Lilibet [the present Queen] and the throne.” The royals are nothing if not pragmatic these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Andrea. If they are happy, good for them but they don’t put a chicken in my pot. They are a distraction on my break at work at best. An amusing diversion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. She is smart enough, good looking enough, probably a good personality. But I’m not ready for the second coming yet. Let’s keep things in perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow ladies thank God i am not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Andrea: Even though I am a royal watcher, I don’t think your opinion is ridiculous at all.
Your best bet is to just not click on the links to these posts, because they’re not going anywhere. No snark intended! I’m being completely sincere.
If I read every Kardashian-related post, I would die of a rage stroke. So I just scroll past them.
But I do agree with you that the monarchy’s years are numbered. Not foolish at all! It’s kind of insane that it still exists at all, TBH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what has made rational people here act irrationally, cruel, bullying and mean to anyone here who has any doubts about Meghan’s sincerity or that she is the best thing to EVER happen to the Royal Family!! Maybe because she is American, biracial, smart? I don’t know, but people talk like they know her, she is the best human in the Universe, and you are a tumblr jealous shrew troll if you don’t adore and worship her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah, I’ve literally never seen a single Meghan post here without half a dozen comments from you about how awful Meghan is, how she’s trashy and stupid and a desperate famewhore, and how the British people despise her (despite the fact that you are not British and that posters who are British have corrected you). You obviously hate Meghan and come across as extremely invested in spreading negative and untrue statements about her.
It’s disingenuous to claim people are giving you a hard time simply for not “worshipping” her when you’re going out of your way to track down any article about her to bash her.
And really “cruel bullying”? Just because people are telling you to wind your neck in and stop obsessing over some celeb you’ll never even meet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meggles, I agree with everything you’ve said here.
Unfortunately, I think you are trying to reason with a grown-ass, middle aged person who is apparently very set in her/his ways and appears to be consumed with an unreasonable and escalating amount of envy and bigotry. There is no voice of reason (or insult) that will stop this one from spewing the same shit over and over again. My advice is to just let her talk (comment) to herself and maybe she’ll get sick of her own negative BS and quit, or find something more interesting and less antagonistic to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering how some people are reacting to their relationship it’s probably a good idea that she has a bodyguard. You never know if someone will take their craziness outside the comment section.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. So let Harry pay for it. I would be pissed if we were paying security for the boyfriend of Tiffany Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m gonna be called a spoilsport in this true to life fairy tale. I feel a certain Pippaness about her. Oh, I do think she likes Harry but…. she wants it. The Princess/Duchess title, the fame, money, adoration. Purely speculation since I don’t know her, I’m sure I’m gonna be told to sit down because in this site she is treated as someone who walks on water.
ETA: I like her wine coloured leather jacket as well as the matching coloured dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you. I’ve been saying the same thing since Day 1. Thirsty. Loves the limelight and is only holding back to get the ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She might be legit google-eyed about Harry after being with such a troll of an ex-husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prob better for everyone involved that she enjoys the limelight. She’s going to get plenty of it after their engagement is announced. If she were someone who shied away from it all, her life would be a misery (see: Bessette, Carolyn).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I don’t understand why people think wanting the limelight would be a bad thing for a Duchess/Princess. The person who marries Harry will be pursued by photographers for the rest of her life. She will have all the major events of her life (engagement, marriage, children) endlessly photographed and speculated about. Someone who is NOT interested in this life probably wouldn’t want to be with Harry (cf Chelsy Davy).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s bad to like the limelight if you’re going to marry someone like Harry. But I also think it’s natural that some (not all) people find people like that less fascinating. Why we find some people fascinating and others not so much is unpredictable. Clearly, George Clooney wants people to find Amal fascinating, but he or anyone else can’t really force that kind of fascination from the public. How it happens with some figures and not others — yeah, I can’t explain it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
We all would like to be at that place. Using the Prince Couple royal status for the better good of the less fortunate, is what we are mostly applauding Prince Henry about/ hoping for – especially they seem Happy and in Love.
The Meg Sparkle – her professionalism – working to get where she is – as an only child not much outside nepotism and earn her own wealth – Lifestyle blog – that is was classy chic and informative – by way of her education are all great positives assets that is a welcoming change after lazy waity and the middeltons.
The Wales Line deserve and need someone like MM to join/ Love Prince Henry’s Line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perplexed, that is interesting. George Clooney has pushed and pushed and pushed Amal as a fascinating, intriguing woman, but I don’t think most people see her that way. I think it is because she does come away as thirsty for fame and fortune. I think Meghan is somewhat the same, ever since the bananas spooning Instagram. Why would a 35 year old woman post such a stupid picture? She wanted the romance to go public, get her picture taken, become a “most photographed woman.”
I agree that life would have been harder for someone like Carolyn Bessette, who wanted nothing to do with being photographed, etc., but the attitude Bessette had made her seem much less thirsty and much more genuine and in love with JFK Jr, rather than in love with the fame and fortune he would bring to her. And after the VF article, I really did start to think Meghan is in it for the fame and fortune. Good luck to her. I think the price she will pay for this will be tough to deal with.
@RoyalSparkle, we get that you HATE Kate and William, we get it!!! But really, you sound like you are being paid to say the same things over and over about Harry and Meghan. You sound like you are her best friend! So funny!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do enjoy them together, but I also get a “wanting it” vibe. Not necessarily thirsty, but “keen” to see this go all the way. She (via her friends) has been leaking to the press for a while now. However, as someone said above, given the nature of the job, Harry needed to marry someone that wants the job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both grown-ups and have no illusions about their lives, I think. Meghan in my eyes is a very good fit for Harry and if they both think so, all the best to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This logic puzzles me. So it is only ok if the person doesn’t want to be there? That really makes no sense. On a certain level everyone who marries a high level royal wants what goes along with it. Diana wanted it until it became clear that she wasn’t wanted by Prince Charles. Fergie wanted it but they didn’t want her after her antics. Sophie wanted it and in her case she married Edward after watching what happened to Diana and Fergie. Kate wanted it, although perhaps not as much as Carole wanted it for her. So the real question is why is it somehow different for Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t answer for everyone, but for me MM gives off a
“try hard” vibe. She loves it all but fronts it like she wants her privacy and to be low key, when it’s completely opposite. Chelsey/Cressida on the other hand truly doesn’t want the limelight and appears to be more genuine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’d prefer it if she didn’t “try”? She’s dating a world-famous Prince. Venture into one of the Ben Affleck posts on this site when he’s pictured with his new girlfriend. She styles herself very casually and is criticized for being “sloppy.” I guess women can’t win. If they present themselves nicely, they’re “trying” and if they don’t, they’re a slob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an odd statement to make about Cressida. She is also an actress, so to act like she doesn’t wan the limelight is not true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt, it puzzles me, too. How can it be seen as a negative that Meghan has media training, knows how to work a camera, etc.?
Most of her royal duties will be judged on how she presents herself (see: Kate) and I think it’s a fabulous asset to the BRF that she is already so polished and professional.
She’s not perfect (no one is), but this is one particular skill set — if it can be called that — is perfect for her to come into this particular situation equipped with, IMO.
She chose to be an actress years before meeting Harry, and ended up being on a successful tv show, so she’s somewhat used to dealing with press and photogs.
Can you imagine how different Kate would be if she had a bit of this in her background? It’s not her fault that she doesn’t, and I’m not knocking her for it, but I also don’t believe Meghan should have it held against her. _(ツ)_/¯
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
and to Lola!
To compare young Chelsy and ‘younger’ Cressida is totally irrelevant. Prince Henry and MM are mature adults! They both are prepared and know what a royal marriage entails.
Not the same as uni mate waity (and carol) middletons, who want the Prince entitlements/wealth/vacays but not the responsibilities and duties that goes with the royal status and marriage.
Megan was Sparkling on her own – at the UN speech, etc, before a prince/royal association.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It comes across as wanting the position, and not the man. Wanting the fame and fortune and the man is just an avenue for that. When someone is more reticent, it makes her seem more genuine, that she really loves the other person, and not a gold digger or fame chaser. That is why people are turned off by “try hard.”
@RoyalSparkle, you sure say some nasty things about other women. Cressida wasn’t a child and she gave up Harry to have a career. Meghan is giving up her career to get Harry. See the difference??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know anything about Chelsey but I work in the entertainment industry in London and Cressida is not well-liked because she essentially bought an acting career (she avoided the audition circuit entirely by playing leads in productions at fringe theatres that require you to self-produce and self-fund), and for using her connections to get a level of media coverage utterly unheard of for an actress with no significant credits performing in a room above a pub.
I have nothing against her but she clearly does want to be famous and be a socialite, without really working for it. If she wanted to be a real actress she’d be on the audition circuit.
Sarah if you can’t stop bashing Meghan for two minutes at least stop bashing any poster who doesn’t despise her as much as you do, you’ll give yourself a heart attack frothing on like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah calm down-u r making New Yorkers look bad!
Nothing new with billionaires dating/marrying models, actresses and much younger women. Do u think Jerri Hall and Murdoch are madly in love? Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat billionaire.
If Meghan wants this then let her go for it! She seems very strong and bright. She is a graduate of Northwestern one of the top US universities. She has brains and looks. I don’t know what your issue is. It is odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honest question: how does she seem like pippa? Or thirsty? She was already a celebrity before meeting him (granted a tv celeb but she still had fans). She shut down her side project of a blog when she got serious with Harry. She only really came out with one official interview since last spring. She had charity aspirations way before her relationship with the prince. There is nothing about this girl that screams thirsty to me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alleycat – for me, the thirst comes from the way she presents herself and talks. Even the fact that she only spoke once about Harry without even saying his names, speaks louder than words. She wanted a safe space to be courted and to pursue her relationship. A media circus would have spoiled her chances.
I’ve said in the past that she seems “sly” to me. She is an actress, granted. Has done charity but so have others. She may have had good intentions, but there is no pure altruism in this world. To me, she seeks OK overall. University degree, acting work, some side interests in lifestyle, some charity. With some strong emotional intelligence to withstand the pressure of the acting world and be able to raise the interest of Harry and make him keep it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Soulspa – I disagree re: pure or sincere altruism in the world. There is. See Invictus Games for example.
I see her as self-protective, careful and respectful of boundaries. Those are good qualities, in particular for a public life.
We can disagree of course. I just felt strongly about the altruism comment. Have been altruistic by nature lifelong and it’s comments like that which make it feel hard to exist sometimes.c
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When she said they have a “great love story” I thought that was a bit weird and not quite self-protective. I’ve never heard someone describe their own relationship like that (even if they’re thinking it). It sounds like how you’d describe a relationship in a movie. But by the same token Harry might be attracted by that in her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has done no charity since getting together with Harry, or at least since January.
So much for her huge heart and commitment to charitable works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one who doesn’t want it would go near either prince. Even Philip wanted it when he was courting Elizabeth. I think the Queen Mother was the only main royal who didn’t but she didn’t expect to become Queen and that was a time when the royals received far more deference.
It’s not a character flaw that Meghan wants it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wanting it is not a character flaw. Fronting it like you’re above it all, in my opinion is. If you want it, own it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is owning it. She just did a splashy Vanity Fair interview that as far as I can tell, wasn’t required by anything else happening in her career or life. If that’s not owning it then what is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lola: A lot of contradictions with this one. After claiming to want privacy, practically hiding out to show that she can be discreet, shutting down her blog, etc… all these things done to get the ring then she appears on Vanity Fair and talks about her boyfriend and their “great love story”. Ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…so? She shut down her blog shortly after the world found out that she was dating Harry. I’m not surprised. Who in the royal family is even on social media? It’s just one more way for people to find things to criticize and analyze. And yeah, if she’s going to be a Princess she’s going to have to be discreet, put on a face for the public and sacrifice things that may be important to her (her blog, her job, her privacy). All of which she has just demonstrated as doing perfectly over the last months. Getting rid of the website was Royal Training Part 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a school of thought that the QM not only wanted it, she turned George VI down three times as she really wanted to marry Edward VIII.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not a character flaw that MM wants it but this board often treats it as a character flaw that Kate M wanted it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Becks, without going into what each of us personally think about Meghan or Kate or whether “wanting it” is a character flaw or not, I don’t think that a fair comparison can be made between them.
Kate wanted it, but it was from a young age and it was *all* she ever wanted. “It” was her only goal (or Carole’s) in life.
Meghan very well might enjoy the perks that come with Harry’s status, but it is a fluke that she will end up in the BRF. She didn’t build her entire life around it, basically planning on it happening eventually like Kate did. She just happened to be in a situation in which she met Harry and the rest is history. JMHO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with this too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think “wanting it” is a character flaw, but there definitely is a perception on this board that she doesn’t need Harry for the limelight since she’s already this big Hollywood actress and if she just wants to be rich and famous she doesn’t need to marry him because she already is those things. (I had never heard of her prior to their relationship so no idea how rich or famous she may have been at that point.) So I think @Hazel s point was more that she DOES want to be duchess/princess and she does want to live in palaces and such for the rest of her life.
Which is fine, can’t blame her for that, lol, but I don’t think she’s this happily working actress who doesn’t want the royal lifestyle at all but loves Harry sooooo much that she will sacrifice everything to be with him. I don’t think she’s a social climber either. I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
But like I said, I don’t blame her for wanting to marry someone who is rich and handsome and seems very nice and caring and will give her access to a whole new world. I think she loves him but his royal status is probably a definite perk, not a drawback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Becks:
I think you’ve absolutely nailed this. It IS a nuanced situation and too many people paint it as either extreme.
Also, as many other people have said, surely it’s a good thing she’s comfortable (maybe even happy) in the limelight? What they seem to want is someone who’s deeply private and camera shy, so they can turn around and criticize her heavily for being work shy the way the do with Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to see an intelligent, honest discussion of all the things a 36 year old woman with a career will be giving up: moving to another country, quitting her job, putting up with a petulant unemployed man who very well may be a serial cheater, the lack of any privacy ever again, being disliked/hated/mocked because of the country you come from and perhaps your race, watching the media and people do to your children what has been done to Eugenie and Beatrice, having to curtsy to the likes of Kate and mostly, this is the worst part to me, to know that your children will always be the target of terrorists.
I wonder how many of us would actually make that bargain. Seems a lot of negatives so you can live in a palace and have money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, so there have been a lot of comments along these lines lately, about how people who live in London are “so brave” and everyone is “the target of terrorists.” I don’t know what the US media is reporting, but if you look at the actual statistics, it is of course extremely unlikely that anyone in the UK will be killed by terrorists, even with the increased spate of attacks this year. You are much, much more likely to be shot in the US than killed by a terrorist in the UK. And I promise you, the royals have phenomenal security. We spend over £100m a year on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her wanting the marriage (and the “rewards” that come with it), but I’ll admit I do think there is a certain attractiveness to people who don’t make it so obvious (i.e Princess Diana, Carolyn Bessette, Jacqueline Kennedy). I’ll also admit I DON’T KNOW WHY that is. It’s a conundrum/contradiction I myself don’t understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure what is attractive about suffering in silence. All three women you listed had very unhappy marriages and a difficult time with the media. Jacqueline possibly less so than either Carolyn or Princess Diana, but part of that was due to changes with the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they suffered in silence, but that’s another issue. I wasn’t diverting my discussion to that area. That’s not what I’m talking about, and that’s another category of discussion which I wasn’t alluding to. I’m talking simply about personal carriage (how they command themselves on a public stage).
I think they would have given off the impression of mystique even if they had been happy, because I think that has more to do with how you carry yourself rather than with what’s happening in your private life. Though, to be honest, it’s often hard for me to think of any famous people who are truly happy. Famous people aren’t any less immune to misfortune than regular people. Wouldn’t surprise me if this one becomes unhappy over time too, since that’s what happens with most people in the spotlight.
Some people are simply able to give off the impression that they have a certain mystique. Those three had it. It also so happens that they suffered, but I think they would have suffered even if they had appeared thirsty too. Most famous people suffer in some way. For whatever reason, famous people generally seem unhappier than regular people, whether they’re not thirsty, thirsty, or super-thirsty. The Jenner girls are super-thirsty but they also appear unhappy. So, again, I’m talking more about personal carriage. In the later years Diana shared all her problems with the world, but even with all the over-sharing she did seem to give off the impression of reserve and not necessarily wanting the attention (even if she secretly did). How she was able to master that technique is a bit fascinating to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just find it rather odd that you picked three examples that had women who also had the benefit of living and dying before social media. It is no longer just the established media publicly attacking and picking people apart. It is regular people doing it as well. Picking them apart after the fact doesn’t have the same bite.
No one now will be given the benefit of having that mystique now because there will always be people posting about how this person must be thirsty, only interested in fame, and how people have a bad feeling about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I just find it rather odd that you picked three examples that had women who also had the benefit of living and dying before social media. ”
Why is it odd? Princess Diana and Jacqueline Kennedy (the latter died in her 60s, not her 30s) were the biggest icons of our time. And for whatever reason people do associate a certain mystery with Carolyn Bessette. Also Diana was as hunted as any person living in the age of social media. No one has ever come close to the kind of fame she had. She underwent the kind of scrutiny in the 80s and 90s that surpasses what people living in the age of social media are going through. In one of the recent documentaries on her, they showed newspaper clippings about her womb being discussed. Back then, journalists were talking about her like this, not simply ordinary people on Twitter. I actually find it less weird that ordinary people would be doing this than journalists who are supposed to have standards. ( Even Jackie went through a phase where everyone thought she was terrible for marrying an ugly ogre in Aristotle Onassis.) Yet, despite all the fame someone like Diana had she did have a certain carriage about her that spoke to a certain reserve (even when she was blabbing all over the place).
Their deaths didn’t strike me when I mentioned them — just the fact that people gravitated towards them in big numbers (more so for Jackie and Diana. With Carolyn, I’m not sure how many people actually liked her, either in life or death. From the word go, everyone seemed to assume she was a drugged up coke fiend.).
I don’t see why saying something complimentary about any of these women should be problematic. People DID like them even when they hated them, and Diana and Jackie had fame the likes of which will probably never be replicated. If saying something positive about their mystique, and rather benign, about people who aren’t Meghan Markle, is considered problematic, that basically means nothing nice should be said about anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like I said, you can’t have what they had now. Not because there aren’t people who have similar qualities, but because how famous people are viewed, treated, and discussed is different. You can’t think of any current examples because they no longer exist. That doesn’t really have anything to do with Meghan Markle. It goes beyond just one person.
If any of them were living right now, they would not have been able to carry that sense of mystique. Society has changed too much.
Michelle Obama for example is someone who would fulfill all the criteria. But she is constantly dragged by the right-wing media and various nutcases. So she doesn’t get the benefit of having that “certain mystique”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Michelle Obama does have mystique. That’s a pretty good example. She keeps such a low profile that I suppose it didn’t strike me to mention her.
Just because she gets dragged by the right-wing media doesn’t mean she doesn’t have that mystique. What the right-wing media does isn’t on her.
Queen Elizabeth has it too, which is probably why she’s been such a successful monarch.
Maybe Nelson Mandela has it? Because of his gender and the fact that he isn’t a celebrity in the traditional sense, I suppose it didn’t strike me to consider him that way.
Jackie and Diana, from what I’ve read, were dragged in the media at various points.
It was just a different kind of media that dragged them. The British press was brutal to both Diana and Charles — their personal conversations were aired! Ew. I think they did undergo the kind of scrutiny celebrities undergo today, but some of it wasn’t by choice (i.e surveillance of both Diana and Charles) whereas celebrities today can control what they choose to show on their Instagram, etc.
I think there are people who have mystique, but what I can’t find in today’s media are people who had the level of fame people like Diana and Jackie had. The reason those two struck me is because they were both so freaking famous on a level that is unfathomable. Yet despite that level of fame, they maintained a certain gravitas in the midst of constant scrutiny and nit-picking.
Maybe mystique isn’t the right word to use. Maybe it’s gravitas. Some people have it, but it is a very rare quality. In general, though I don’t think actresses have gravitas, except for the really big ones like Meryl Streep, probably because she’s known for talent more than anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BD 1:20.
Flasher entitled katie is not camera shy – more like Royal Duties – WORK SHY!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jackie Kennedy came from a good family and didn’t need JFK’s fame and fortune. Princess Diana came from a “better” aristocratic and older family than the royal family. And I don’t know about Bessette, but she seemed like a pretty introverted woman who was pretty self-assured and complete within herself.
Kate was a commoner (and I don’t even believe in this nonsense, but the society Kate was raised in does) so William was a mother’s dream. Meghan is an older actress whose career may be ending, and Harry seems like a dream come true for her, too. Fame, fortune, security for the rest of her life.
So that is the difference. Some women don’t need it. Others do seem to need it, or desperately want it. We don’t tend to like women who see men as a meal or jewelry/palace ticket.
And BTW, Michelle O did NOT want Barack to run or office. She was pulled into it very, very reluctantly. And you can tell, cause she didn’t use the office for her own self-aggrandizement. Just for the good of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As with Grace Kelly, some people have a rose-tinted view of the Bouviers.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2016/04/jackie-kennedy-lee-radziwill-sisterhood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hazel I happen to like MM but agree with you about her outfit from that night – I loved it! Such a gorgeous color for fall, I thought she looked fabulous and apparently the dress sold out immediately.
I would love to get that jacket but it is waaaaaay out of my price range.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lorelai, how do you know that ” was *all*” Kate ever wanted in life? Or “It” was her only goal (or Carole’s) in life.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If KM had wanted anything else, she would have done it. Her family is alleged to have enough funding for her to do whatever she wanted. All the rumors through the years that she wanted to work in an art gallery, wanted to train as a photographer, wanted to start a children’s clothing line. She could have done all of those things without or without her family’s money – even while dating a prince. She choose to set aside all of those things to “make herself available” to her high profile boyfriend for a decade to the exclusion of all else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does that prove her main goal in life is .what OP said it was? d
Just because she gave up other things professionally (as we all do) doesn’t mean that was her only goal in life. It also doesn’t mean that she doesn’t do those things either.
Also, I’m not about to shame a woman for however long she chooses to wait to get married. That’s her choice.
There is literally no way to prove what Kate feels or thinks or what her “goals” are in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hazel
I agree with you too. Meghan has been wealth and high society adjacent for a while and appears to enjoy the lifestyle. If Harry was an ordinary work a day man with a middle or working class job no way do I think Meghan would be all over him like jam on toast.
Plus, Hollywood is tough on women’s careers once they hit their forties which only is four years away for Meghan. So it isn’t like she is Jennifer Lawrence giving up her career if she were to do so for love right now.
The Meghan worship seems to overlook the pragmatic stuff swirling around Meghan like a cloud of question marks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surprised that Harry would be with a “commoner” Silly peasants
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, William’s wife was a commoner. So were Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson, Sophie Rhys Jones and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Diana a commoner? She was the daughter of an earl. More blue blooded than Charles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Diana Spencer could trace her family roots further back than the Royal family? I seem to remember reading here that her blood was much bluer than the Queen’s. I thought being known as a Duke or a Count or Lady was implying royal status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah Ferguson is a descendant of The House of Stuart and The House of Tudor so she’s not completely common. Similarly, Kate has some royal blood in her too from a former King, she’s also distantly related to William. If i remember correctly Camilla has some royal blood as well although I can’t remember how. I think Sophie could be the only truly “common’ one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lady D
Diana was from a noble family but not a royal one through legitimate heirs. Diana descended from Charles II through his illegitimate children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone not of the Royal family, the sovereign and the sovereigns children – and their children are considered non- Royal and therefore commoners. Titles such as Lord, Lady etc denotes the aristocracy and even they, by virtue of not being Royal are commoners. Diana was an aristocrat with far deeper English roots than Charles, but she was still a commoner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trust me the genealogists will find some blue blood in Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PrincessK: my thoughts exactly!
If one goes back far enough, we’re ALL somehow connected to royalty 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Technically Harry is a commoner. Even Bea and Eugenie weren’t princesses until givfted the titles by the Queen at their births.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess K and Lorelai… YUP! Nearly everyone and their grandma can trace their roots to royalty. It doesn’t make any of us more special nor better than others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, Valerie Bertinelli, Boris Johnson, Courtney Cox. Watch Who Do You Think You Are often enough, you’ll see that many many many people have distant connections to royalty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has nothing to do with Royal roots, most people will have all sorts in their background, for example I have pure Anglo Saxon on one side and Norman roots on the other that go straight back to the tenth century, it’s not so much genealogy as protocol, and in the British Royal family it’s cut and dried, you are either Royal or a commoner. Personally I’m quite happy being a commoner thank you very much, I wouldn’t want thier life for all the tea in china (although I wouldn’t say no to the cash 😉)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt, thanks. I thought royalty and nobility were the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana had a “better” and older family than the royal family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Technically, everyone who is not a royal is a commoner. It’s an absurd distinction, as the Grosvenors, Cavendishes, etc are much older families than the royals (who are often considered German arrivistes).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t get why Meghan, and her relationship with Harry brings out such strong reactions from people. I really want to believe it isn’t the most obvious reason … ? For me As much as I like Harry all I see is a guy punching above his weight with a very beautiful woman , and well shrugs I wish um all the best .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The freak out makes me giggle to be honest just like the freak out over Fassy and his girlfriend. I love when people go batshit crazy that a guy isn’t dating nor planning to marry who they think he should. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, @ORIGINAL, I love this too. I have gone out with a couple of dudes who were “out of my league” according to people I knew and i had so much fun flaunting it in their face (hihi……..”here suckaaaa” lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is bizarre and also humorous. Old ladies flipping out over Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend. More flipping out over Henry Cavill and his gf, to the point that they’re submitting fake blinds to websites about her. People need more to do in their own lives (hobbies, husbands who actually pay attention to them, whatever).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And who could forget the Great Cumberbatchery 2014?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the strong reaction either.
I’m with you in jumping to the most obvious conclusion, but then I remembered how utterly insane people went about, for example, Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart, and Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife. They’re all white, and for whatever reason, “fans” go batshit crazy over these relationships.
They all need therapy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With Prince Henry being alone for so long – no serious marriage material at his age – I think he is committed and cherish his match. He they need each other!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d feel so self-conscious with a bodyguard around. Like I wasn’t doing enough things to make his/her job interesting.
#thoughtswhilereadingposts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d feel judged. Like am I sitting up straight? Should I be making conversation? Is he going to side-eye me for reading Celebitchy on my phone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always wondered what it must be like to have a full-time bodyguard. A private one is probably more relaxed, but a public one like a Secret Service agent or royal protection officer who have strict guidelines enforced by the government. Donny Jr just gave up his S.S. so he could do illegal stuff without them standing over him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! It’s always best to get along, make them feel included. It’s awful when get so used to them that they’re reduced to a background prop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her eye make up is really bad. makes it look like her mascara is running. Failed smokey eye? she usually looks so much more fresh and bright in the face!
i’m not a fan of this entire look at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks fine to me. My make-up runs too when its humid. Nothing u can do really. I love her outfit here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toronto is disgusting at the moment. She was probably sweating and the make up was running. All week TO’s been 30 degrees with 90% humidity. I walked 4 blocks from my hotel to my office and was sweating bullets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s awful. And it’s the end of September. I feel sorry for the athletes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mary:
Agree with you totally. She looks like she’s at the end of a long, hard day. (Maybe she was!)
And the colour of the outfit……no. Just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really can’t deal with this heat. My mother-in-law just got in to town from Dublin for a visit, she loves the heat, but hates the humidity. We haven’t been able to do much outside, except sit at Amsterdam Brewery, at least it’s on by the lake.
I feel bad for the Invictus athletes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With her hair straightener, she reminds me of a woman I knew in NYC, from Guyana. The lighting here really makes her look like Guyanese.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In that last picture with the bearded guy, her Hollywood nose is super obvious. That’s all I have. Sorry, superficial and snarky today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDK if she actually had a nose job or not but it looks good. Personally I think Harry is ugly af (like the rest of his balding, horse-faced family) so he should thank his lucky stars that someone who looks like Meghan is even giving him the time of day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s tall and fit. In that sense, I’m not really surprised she’d be attracted to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lucy….
Lmao! That’s harsh as f*ck. I tend to think that men don’t have to be traditionally handsome to still be attractive. Height, a superior intellect, power, wit etc can all make a man irresistible even if they’re not picture perfect. Harry has a lot of qualities that make up for his average face.
Except the beard though. That beard is a MAJOR fail for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She definitely had a nose job and I don’t think it’s doing her any favors. Thankfully Rihanna was smart enough to never get one. Her face is so iconic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jessica i think RI had one. It is just super well-done. I think she got it when she first cut her hair short. She suddenly looked “doll-perfect”.
Look at some of the pics on the net. I remember very well what she looked like when she first came out with the Pon-de-Replay song.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, if she has we’ll just have to wait and see which nose her future children get. Celeb always think they can fool people in to believing they haven’t have plastic surgery but the truth is always revealed when you look at their children!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like the same nose she had as a kid and in high school. The same nose her father has, which is why she called it “the Markle nose”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With you, also I am woefully snarky today. All I thought when I saw these pics was #common
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that was supposed to be the “official” roll out- it was underwhelming. Whoever was planning it did a bad Job. And MM was escorted away like a child with a curfew and not a GF, ready to mingle…What’s the point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was no mingling… her host (Harry) left at the same time, i.e.right after his speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, Scottie, let me put it this way “having a small talk” with the people that are important enough to be near him.
I don’t believe that these 10-15 “royal” seats got filled straight before his speech and the people left afterwards without ANY attempt at small talk backstage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Micki – I read that the escort out was to get her to Harry’s car quickly and avoid the end of event crush. I didn’t interpret that as a child like curfew. Apparently he also left within minutes of her. There was no post party or mingling afterwards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
maybe it was supposed to be underwhelming, so the actual engagement “rollout” would not be a surprise but still make an impact?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But KLO, everybody who is intrested in them knew already that she’ll make an appearance. When will then the “actual” rollout take place? What better opportunity than this semi-royal (by presence only) event?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Escorted away before she could be descended upon by the crowd with their iPhones or the paps. Perfectly logical to get her out of there quickly and quietly, just as they did with Harry. Probably why she was seated on the aisle right next to the stairs too; because the quick exit was planned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever you say guys, just one thing: you do realize that at some point she won’t be able to make a quick exit. She’ll be expected to stay to the “bitter end” of any given event. Isn’t a “rollout” an useful exercise? For how Long will she be kept shielded? And why? She’s a woman with experience with crowds (making speeches). A lot more than Kate for that matter. For me is perfectly logical to organize the whole thing differently and let her be an “asset”.
As it was- she was there barely in the same frame-shot with Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania was escorted out too by Secret Service. It was a security move, but yes…let’s pretend in Meghan’s case, it was due to Harry dismissing her from the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This weekend’s event was about the wounded soldiers. Harry was repping his queen and country, not to mention the focus should be on the vets. Sitting with or introducing her would completely take attention from the wounded warriors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D: Any Royal event is about important cause. In this light MM will take the attention away regardless when her “official” introduction will be. If it doesn’t happen till Christmas one may argue that she doesn’t want to overshadow Boxing Day.
May be it’s a stupid move to tie an announcement to a significant event. My original point was that the Games were hyped as a start of her rollout and it was (for me) sort of…. big nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Micki the only reason I can think of for this appearance being so low-key is that they want the engagement announcement to make a real splash?
Think about how iconic those photos of Kate in the blue dress are now. I remember waking up that morning and the news was everywhere.
Maybe they’re trying to lay low in order for it to be a bigger PR deal later? Who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Micki – the opening ceremony was about the Invictus Games, not a roll out. There was no reason to over-shadow the Games.
As for the quick exit, you’d have to know the Air Canada Centre to understand why she was moved early for security reasons. Had their car been caught in the after event crush, there would be no way to get them out of there safely. There’s literally one lane of traffic to get out onto the main street.
I always take the subway when I go to Raptors or Leafs games because the traffic is pure madness. I’m glad Harry’s people knew of this, and for them out early.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lorelai: Funny thing-your post made me think how the mases have beared 10 years of ON/OFF drama of Will and Kate.
I’m the first one to admit-I don’t care particularly about celebrities and rarely comment on CB-the interest fizzles out way too soon to get invested. I can’t remember the fuss that must have been there with Cambridges…However with this romance…that must be the most special non-official- may be- engagement. Ever.
Reading the blog I’m tempted to post this:
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/813ce199bd19144dd312494c690008e9ed78817e68cc498502123e7d99e83909.gif
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also I am not surprised that there was a protection officer “assigned” to her for this event. This is a big event and extra attention was focused on her. Extra protection makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but that was a RPO. She is not officialy part of the BRF. Private security would have been more appropriate. For as long as the world does not know that Harry and Meghan are engaged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From some reports, the protection officer wasn’t with her at the beginning. That only after a picture of her (taken by someone in the crowd) showed up on twitter did protection join her.
BTW Kate Middleton had taxpayer-funded security for years before the engagement. It came out in a discrimination trial for one of the officers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right Nota – my impression from the article is that the officer was there anyway, and got stationed there once her particular location in the audience was found out. Which makes sense.
If he had left her without protection and she got swarmed by people, there would have been criticism of THAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Tiffany Trump’s boyfriend, not husband, got taxpayer funded security, we would be really angry. Let Harry pay for it until he is married. No reason taxpayers should be stuck with that bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! Some nasty, bitter commentators out on this Monday morning. Happy Monday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously! I do not get all the negativity. I still love this couple and I am fangirling hard for this engagement. I already told my friends I’m hosting a wedding party for the big day! Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 milennial. Its a happy diversion from hurricanes and earthquakes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m making cookies with dried sour cherries, milk chocolate chips and pecans and then chocolate chip and toffee cookies. Maybe if more people made or ate warm cookies they wouldn’t be so bitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D:
Too hot in Toronto to bake and besides I hate baking. I’d be even more bitter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lady:
Can I come please? Pretty please?
😬😬😬💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, it’s not like they ever stood a chance with Harry anyway. I guess they’re pissed that Meghan ruined the fantasy. Weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, right?! If you don’t like this couple, why waste your time reading all about them and then taking even more time to write something nasty. I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If people didn’t take the time to read and comment on people they didn’t like, Celebitchy would be out of business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. How many people actually abide by this rule?
I know I don’t and judging by all the posts EVER on CB no one here follows that rule. If so the site wouldn’t be so successful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s mainly one infamous Tumblr tinhat with a bunch of different usernames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw an online article over the weekend that Harry went to a Suits episode filming. That seems like such a cute bf thing to do. Though I’m one of those people who get nervous if people I know are in the audience when I have to speak publicly but Meghan is a professional so maybe that doesn’t bother her. Apparently cast and crew got to meet him as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps for some the reason they question her is how fast she shut down her life for him. Maybe that comes off as thirsty or pressuring him. I can only speak for myself and I’ve said this on here before. I’d be taking a lot longer considering they live far apart and when they do see one another its on holiday or something social. It’s not day to day living even though she has stayed with him. It’s not in an official capacity or as his wife or with children in the picture. Once the bloom is off the rose will there still be a relationship? It’s a gamble especially with a guy like Harry. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Joanie
I can completely respect this comment…..o guess we’ll have to see how things play out with them.
Having said that, apparently, Harry has a tendency to go from 0 to 100 in super quick time and was the same way with his other girlfriends. In this case, the 100 is marriage, I guess. I don’t see a problem with her sanitizing her life so quickly for him ic he’s done the same for her as well. And it looks like he has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It appears that whenever she isn’t filming, she is with him in London. That has been stretches of up to two months at a time of day to day living together.
She didn’t resign a Reitman’s contract, and if she hadn’t, people would have claimed she was using her boyfriend to make money. The tumblr queens claim that anyway.
She shut down a blog where old posts were being mined by the press and trolls, taken out of context, and republished as if they were about Harry.
She shut down her social media likely due to attacks and bullying by trolls.
She continues in her acting work, the PR work associated with her job, and work with World Vision.
Looks to me like she hasn’t “shut down her life” for him, but has closed down the avenues people were using to attack the two of them as a couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh for Pete’s sake! Do you just make this up? You don’t have any more of an inside scoop than anyone else on here. You are stating things as fact. What’s with all the tumblr references? Obviously you are on there too! Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota, again with the tumblr stuff!! And maggie is right, you have no idea of any of this. You keep saying she still does charity and there is zero proof of it. This woman shut down every part of her life except for her job for the chance to grab the golden ring. I hope if she gets it, it doesn’t destroy her as it did Fergie and Diana. And Kate, too, from what we see of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maggie and Sarah are clearly the same person (identical comments, identical posting styles, posted within minutes of each other, explicitly backing each other up, and a poster with a history of using sockpuppets to attack Meghan).
Really, stop. You sound dangerously ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
x100
You are right on all points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So there was just a news clip of Harry and Meagan walking hand in hand towards a event of the Invictus Games today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were photographed watching wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square, which is where the “new’ Toronto City Hall is located.
I don’t work far from there and had I known I would have gone over for a bit and posted pics so as to confirm that they are “in love”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nic, I’ve got pics! I was going to give them to Kaiser if she wanted to post them. Meghan is much tinier in person than pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is a video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands while walking to an event.
https://twitter.com/BurlingtonIOW/status/912377374624436225
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is beyond fantastic! Some tumblr queens are going to have to hurl themselves off some high cliffs for some relief.
I am shipping this couple so hard it hurts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see it, the craziest Tumblr Queen of all, Jersey Deanne has thrown in the towel! She said that she accepts that they’re together and “wishes them well” sure…like when Trump wished Sen. McCain a speedy recovery.
Of course no apology for the year of slander calling Meghan unhinged, a stalker, crazy, etc.
I guess they’ll always have Cumberbatch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh. My. Goodness. That Jersey chick is a lunatic! She’s having a melt down right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Susannah:
Lmao! Dont listen to her, she’s probably only gone to re-group. They’ll all be back tomorrow with some fresh unhinged sh*t. Better buckle up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Susannah and island girl….
I never actually go on tumblr, but i know a lot of them post on DM……would you be kind enough to post me a link to the jersey shore tumblr page pls? I find the site a little difficult to navigate around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tried to put in direct links but it wasn’t accepted.
If you go to Google and put in the name: JerseyDeanne and Tumblr, it gives you a link to her page. Enjoy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chuurs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep the tumblr queens are “looking into it.” They can’t use the photoshop excuse this time because there is actual video of Harry and Meghan looking happy and very much together. Their next delusional explanation to justify the claim that Meghan is a stalker who is not in a relationship with Harry should be hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you go read crazy people?? That seems kind of unhinged on its own. It’s like I try to avoid Trump cult members on twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, this is going to be a fun night. They look cute together. The haters are going to lose their minds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM comments section is virtually empty…..lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bella Dupont, I CANNOT WAIT to hit up Royaldish. There’s a poster over there who swears up and down this is all some ploy by Meghan. In her mind, there is no relationship. Just Meghan photoshopping things and putting them on the internet. I am feeling PETTY af. I’m going to enjoy this meltdown tonight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me just pop some popcorn in the microwave before I head on over there….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so odd to see adults rejoice in watching crazy people freak out about stupid stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s totally on!
http://people.com/royals/picture-perfect-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-hold-hands-at-invictus-games/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming to post this and saw everyone who beat me to it
To the person in this thread (or the other one about where she was sitting) that this isn’t a rollout- this totally is a roll out. One event where they are there at the same time but not together, attending an event together, holding hands, etc.
I don’t usually like to play the Meghan vs. Kate game because I just don’t see the point, but I love that outfit – so simple, yet chic. Something someone with style can make look interesting.
I feel like yesterday and this morning I was very “meh” on MM and Harry and now I’m like THEY ARE HOLDING HANDS THIS IS ADORABLE I LOVE THEM.
lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Er, how is this a rollout? Honest question. They have been papped holdings hands before, at the Jamaica wedding and walking in London. They were papped kissing at a Polo match. They sat together at the Jamaica wedding. Were they rollouts too? Of course they are in a relationship, but what makes you think this is a prelude to an imminent engagement?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, they are so cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, those jeans with a big hole in the knee?? Come on, that is just tacky. Wear nice jeans.
And she is tiny. I didn’t realize how short she is. Watch Kate wear her highest heels anytime she will be near Meghan to make M look even shorter! She would absolutely be that shallow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. I’m underwhelmed by her outfit.
I think her torn jeans are are as annoying to look at as Kate’s jeggings.
I think she’s dressed better at her Hollywood events.
I have no animosity towards them as an actual couple though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The outfit is very appropriate for this event. If she’d worn a dress it would be a bit odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@perplexed I think I like it because it’s so simple and reminds me of something I would wear….but not look that good, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she had to wear a dress. I just don’t like her jeans just like I don’t like Kate’s jeggings. There are other kinds of pants both women could wear (and, no, I don’t think either should dress like Melania Trump. Ew).
Here, she looks like an ordinary person to me — not a royal, an actress, or a celebrity — that I would see on the subway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not a bad thing. Harry looks the same. Like a regular dude spending time with his love. I think its fine for a day like today and the event they attended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Perplexed
I actually quite like her casual look here…..methinks its rather chic. Plus, the flats allow us see him towering over her, which in itself is quite sexy.
Also, lets not forget Harry absolutely fetishizes “normal”…….in all the pictures I’ve seen them look happiest, she’s been dressed down, just like him. Plus, neither of his other exes were fashion goddesses either. Maybe this is exactly how he likes her.
PS: I’m still waiting for her to hit the fashion sweet spot for me. so far….meh. (although i like this particular look)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he looks ordinary too. Its kind of bothering me. The same thing that’s happening to William’s face is happening to his. Why? His face has changed in recent photos. Did he drink too much beer?
It’s fine if he likes normal, but I don’t know if I get fascinated by royals who look like the rest of us. The whole point of being royal is to seem different and magical and whatever else from the rest of us. Otherwise, they’re kind of useless without their magical whateverness…oh well, it’s not my call. Hopefully they both get married before he completely loses his face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a summer dress in this heatwave would have been fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The outfit looks great the ripped jeans ruin it though. It would have looked better with unripped jeans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those pictures made my day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think the last day of Suits taping is 11/17.
I’m rooting for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks more like she’s holding his hand. His fingers are straight like he’d rather not. Geez how does holding hands equate with an engagement?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we see your fingers desperately grasping at straws, maggie. give it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well answer this…how does holding hands equate with an engagement? And look at his hand. Am I wrong? Nope! And I’m not invested in someone else’s relationship. Only my own. As it should be if a person has a life of their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we don’t believe you, maggie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maggie – stop grasping, hun. I saw them and I have pics of my own. They were holding hands, you’re looking at a pic of a split second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have held hands before. This is nothing new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao….royaldish is melting down. Those ladies are providing so much entertainment with their butthurt selves. Hahaha…. poor evil Meghan for stealing their beloved Prince. I hope they marry and have tons of babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m cracking up at the posts of the Harry stans here. maggie’s post about his fingers being straight in Meghan’s hand shows he’s not into it. Hilarious. Anyway I enjoyed the obvious chemistry in the photo series — when he leans in to talk in her ear it reminds me of those heady days when you’re first in love and his lips near your ear makes your heart pound
Report this comment as spam or abuse