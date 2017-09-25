Meghan Markle had ‘a Scotland Yard police bodyguard’ at the Invictus Games

Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Here are even more photos of Meghan Markle at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday. She did not sit with Prince Harry – according to the Daily Mail, she was seated 18 seats away from her lover/boyfriend/possible fiance. Some people took that as a sign that Meghan and Harry aren’t really happening or that the engagement talk is a bit premature. I beg to differ. While I was disappointed that they didn’t sit together, make no mistake: they were TOGETHER. Meghan even had some security provided by Harry:

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance with Prince Harry at an official event, albeit three rows and 18 seats apart. But while she still didn’t have a ring on her finger, there was one noticeable addition – the reassuring presence of a Scotland Yard police bodyguard.

There had been fevered speculation that the couple would allow themselves to be photographed after 14 months of dating, but in the event Miss Markle, 36, slipped into the opening ceremony on her own, while Harry, 33, sat in a VIP box with US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The actress was elegant but edgy in a flirty £95 Aritzia chiffon shoe-string strap dress over, slinging a £518 Mackage leather jacket over her shoulders. She completed the outfit with a pair of cream Jimmy Choo heels. She was accompanied by one of her closest friends, Markus Anderson, who is said to have introduced her to Harry.

While there was no obvious entourage around her, a royalty and diplomatic protection squad officer could, significantly, be seen in a stairwell a few feet away. As a ‘commoner’, Miss Markle is not actually entitled to a taxpayer-funded, armed SO14 police officer. But the man had very clearly been stationed there to keep an eye on her and was in clear public view for at least half an hour. After Harry had finished his speech – but before the show had ended – he ushered Miss Markle and her companion out and it is believed she left the venue with the prince in his blacked-out car a few minutes later. Although Harry is a frequent visitor to her rented house in an exclusive suburb of Toronto, where she films legal drama Suits, the prince is spending the week in a city hotel as he is conducting official duties.

So, yes, they were there together. Harry had his security looking after her, and they left together. That’s not even all – Harry apparently visited the set of Suits last week, before he began to do all of the events around Invictus:

Prince Harry secretly visited the set of Suits, his girlfriend Meghan Markle’s television show, on Wednesday when he quietly flew into Toronto a few days early. He apparently met the cast and crew of the US legal drama and proudly watched Meghan in action.

‘Everyone was so excited,’ a source told told Hello!. ‘He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady.’

Yep. This is on, peeps. I am willing to revise my schedule, though. I didn’t know that Meghan was likely going to be in Toronto for work until November. I thought she was going to be done with Suits a lot sooner than that, although we’re coming up at the end of September rather suddenly, aren’t we? This month has flown by. So while I thought October would be the month when we had an engagement announcement, I now think it might be November.

Also: David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, said that he thinks it would be “quite marvelous” if Harry and Meg got married.

2017 Invictus Games in Toronto - Opening Ceremony

2017 Invictus Games in Toronto - Opening Ceremony

2017 Invictus Games in Toronto - Opening Ceremony

210 Responses to “Meghan Markle had ‘a Scotland Yard police bodyguard’ at the Invictus Games”

  1. Abs says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Episodes 10-16 are always filmed until mid/end of November. December would be a good bet.

    I don’t know why Meghan sitting somewhere else at a formal official engagement is such a big deal for some. Harry was there to work with international dignitaries by his side. Honestly confused by yesterday’s comment section here. It seems like a lot of people don’t know the least about royalty or Invictus.

    Reply
  2. Mumzy says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:52 am

    She is lovely, inside and out, it seems. He is likewise as lovely. Hopefully they will be stronger and happy together and combine their “celebrity” to bring much needed awareness and relief to the many millions of people on this earth who are in pain and need. I wish them the best.

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      September 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      @Mumzy: I co-sign all of this!

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      September 25, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      +1000

      Prince Harry gave a much greater self confident Opening Ceremony speech this year. They seem already engaged – RPO already informed. Both look sooo HAPPY together at the Tennis game. BP CH must have taken the people’s request for both appear together – to allow this

      Throne Idle whiny Will and snowflake grabbed the spotlight with 3d HG announcement. Otherwise maybe Prince Harry sparkle engagement was going down as Official before Invictus. HM seem to be having a chat with whiny Willnot this past Sunday heading to Church. Maybe confirming it’s Harry’s time – baby #3 or ….

      Announcement next week – get Meg Sparkle on Wales duty. Wedding (after the Christmas holidays) – looking forward to their babies! These two Wales will show lazy entitled and middletons – how it’s done!

      Princess Sofia, Sweden already out performing duties – same as near delivery – even Prince Alexander was with his parents.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        I will make you a bet, no money, that there will be no announcement next week. I do so love reading your posts!! You write like you know Harry and Meghan personally, like you know their schedule, you have all the inside gossip on them. When they will be announcing, what their relationship is like, and so on!
        You also talk like you know Kate, who you hate, and William and know that the British will adore Meghan, a divorced American actress, way more than they like their own homegrown Kate M.
        It really is fun reading your fiction!! Thanks!

      • Melly says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:09 pm

        @Sarah
        When it comes to the topic of Prince Harry & Meghan you consistently seem to forget that this is a gossip website and it’s all just in good fun. Your passive aggressive reply to RoyalSparkle’s comment just shows your total lack of chill. We all know by now that you’re not a particularly big fan of Meghan Markle.

  3. Erin says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

    My first thought upon reading this was “good, he’s watching out for her”.

    Reply
  4. Andrea1 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:59 am

    ENOUGH ALREADY ARRRGH!
    Enough please what is so special about this lady and her relationship with Harry. The rest of the world is doing away with the monarchy system of ruling at least I know most monarchs no longer have power and influence like they used to. The world has or is moving away from it. I have never commented on any royal post as they’re fondly called but enough already! Quit acting like they’re the second coming my God!
    I am so sorry I know I sound foolish and I am in the minority here but please I just had to put down what’s on my mind…

    Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:31 am

      Agree with you completely.

      Reply
    • BLewis says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

      You might be the minority but I agree. She seems like an okay person but seriously. I not sure how much is just general tabloid crap, the palace public relations or her own publicists but it all seems so ridiculous. The whole thing just illustrates the absurdity of the monarchical system in the 21st century.

      Reply
    • ag-uk says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:41 am

      You are not alone

      Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:44 am

      You’re not the only one! I’m in a teeny tiny minority that doesn’t even see any big romance here. Harry does seem to have made up his mind, but I cannot grasp why MM would want to spend her life at ribbon cutting ceremonies in England. Also I’m still wondering if the people in those circles will truly welcome a mixed race American divorcee. They aren’t going to say “no” to Harry, but she might find herself isolated after the big fling is over.

      Reply
      • island_girl says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Also I’m still wondering if the people in those circles will truly welcome a mixed race American divorcee. They aren’t going to say “no” to Harry, but she might find herself isolated after the big fling is over.

        This seems to be how you think.

      • Lorelai says:
        September 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        DP!

      • Belle Epoch says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        What does DP mean, besides a sexual act?

        What is “the way you think” supposed to mean? You know nothing about me, or how I think, or even if I am divorced and mixed race myself.

        I’m “thinking” of Wallace Simpson, the American divorcee, and how that played out years ago. I know there are different races that have married into the extended royal family, but this is the Queen’s grandchild. My impression of British royalty is that they are as stuffy as stuffy gets, and that they are not especially kind to commoners (Diana, Kate). It just seems logical that they want Harry to be happy, and would tolerate MM and be polite to her, but that if you asked them what Harry’s perfect bride would be , they would choose someone British and upper class and not a divorcee. So what I “think” has nothing to do with the way the Queen thinks, and my impression of what the British royalty would prefer does not make ME racist. These are – oh my gosh – two different things!

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:11 pm

        Those local events you dismiss so readily? The ribbon cuttings, local fairs, etc. are the bread and butter that keep the royals in their position. It is the opportunity to show people at a local level that you (pretend to) care, and to bring back intel to the family Firm about what is happening out in communities.

        For those who do it right, the royal gig can be a good combination of local events, charity work, and UN committee work. It gives you an enormous platform to do good, should you choose to do so. Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, etc. are intelligent people who have taken on the royal role, seem to enjoy it, and do good in it. Why think MM would have any less ability to do the same?

      • Dally says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:04 pm

        Diana wasnt exactly a commoner, her father was an earl. And Wallis Simpson was really a very very different situation: Edward was already king, Harry is 5th in line, Wallis was actually still married to her second husband when she became Edward’s mistress, and it was a time when divorced people weren’t even supposed to be admitted at court (when now most of the royal family has been divorced).

      • Tina says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        And Wallis was a Nazi sympathiser (as was Edward). George V wrote, in 1927 (before any of this) that he prayed that Edward would never marry and “nothing would come between Bertie [George VI] and Lilibet [the present Queen] and the throne.” The royals are nothing if not pragmatic these days.

    • Helen Smith says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

      +1 Andrea. If they are happy, good for them but they don’t put a chicken in my pot. They are a distraction on my break at work at best. An amusing diversion.

      Reply
    • Maria says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Agree. She is smart enough, good looking enough, probably a good personality. But I’m not ready for the second coming yet. Let’s keep things in perspective.

      Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      September 25, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      @Andrea: Even though I am a royal watcher, I don’t think your opinion is ridiculous at all.

      Your best bet is to just not click on the links to these posts, because they’re not going anywhere. No snark intended! I’m being completely sincere.

      If I read every Kardashian-related post, I would die of a rage stroke. So I just scroll past them.

      But I do agree with you that the monarchy’s years are numbered. Not foolish at all! It’s kind of insane that it still exists at all, TBH.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      September 25, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      I don’t know what has made rational people here act irrationally, cruel, bullying and mean to anyone here who has any doubts about Meghan’s sincerity or that she is the best thing to EVER happen to the Royal Family!! Maybe because she is American, biracial, smart? I don’t know, but people talk like they know her, she is the best human in the Universe, and you are a tumblr jealous shrew troll if you don’t adore and worship her.

      Reply
      • Meggles says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        Sarah, I’ve literally never seen a single Meghan post here without half a dozen comments from you about how awful Meghan is, how she’s trashy and stupid and a desperate famewhore, and how the British people despise her (despite the fact that you are not British and that posters who are British have corrected you). You obviously hate Meghan and come across as extremely invested in spreading negative and untrue statements about her.

        It’s disingenuous to claim people are giving you a hard time simply for not “worshipping” her when you’re going out of your way to track down any article about her to bash her.

        And really “cruel bullying”? Just because people are telling you to wind your neck in and stop obsessing over some celeb you’ll never even meet?

      • Olenna says:
        September 25, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        Meggles, I agree with everything you’ve said here.
        Unfortunately, I think you are trying to reason with a grown-ass, middle aged person who is apparently very set in her/his ways and appears to be consumed with an unreasonable and escalating amount of envy and bigotry. There is no voice of reason (or insult) that will stop this one from spewing the same shit over and over again. My advice is to just let her talk (comment) to herself and maybe she’ll get sick of her own negative BS and quit, or find something more interesting and less antagonistic to say.

  5. D says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Considering how some people are reacting to their relationship it’s probably a good idea that she has a bodyguard. You never know if someone will take their craziness outside the comment section.

    Reply
  6. Hazel says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I’m gonna be called a spoilsport in this true to life fairy tale. I feel a certain Pippaness about her. Oh, I do think she likes Harry but…. she wants it. The Princess/Duchess title, the fame, money, adoration. Purely speculation since I don’t know her, I’m sure I’m gonna be told to sit down because in this site she is treated as someone who walks on water.

    ETA: I like her wine coloured leather jacket as well as the matching coloured dress.

    Reply
    • Idky says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:14 am

      I completely agree with you. I’ve been saying the same thing since Day 1. Thirsty. Loves the limelight and is only holding back to get the ring.

      Reply
    • Lola says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Prob better for everyone involved that she enjoys the limelight. She’s going to get plenty of it after their engagement is announced. If she were someone who shied away from it all, her life would be a misery (see: Bessette, Carolyn).

      Reply
      • Lise says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

        This. I don’t understand why people think wanting the limelight would be a bad thing for a Duchess/Princess. The person who marries Harry will be pursued by photographers for the rest of her life. She will have all the major events of her life (engagement, marriage, children) endlessly photographed and speculated about. Someone who is NOT interested in this life probably wouldn’t want to be with Harry (cf Chelsy Davy).

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        I don’t think it’s bad to like the limelight if you’re going to marry someone like Harry. But I also think it’s natural that some (not all) people find people like that less fascinating. Why we find some people fascinating and others not so much is unpredictable. Clearly, George Clooney wants people to find Amal fascinating, but he or anyone else can’t really force that kind of fascination from the public. How it happens with some figures and not others — yeah, I can’t explain it.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:14 pm

        +100

        We all would like to be at that place. Using the Prince Couple royal status for the better good of the less fortunate, is what we are mostly applauding Prince Henry about/ hoping for – especially they seem Happy and in Love.

        The Meg Sparkle – her professionalism – working to get where she is – as an only child not much outside nepotism and earn her own wealth – Lifestyle blog – that is was classy chic and informative – by way of her education are all great positives assets that is a welcoming change after lazy waity and the middeltons.

        The Wales Line deserve and need someone like MM to join/ Love Prince Henry’s Line.

      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:27 pm

        Perplexed, that is interesting. George Clooney has pushed and pushed and pushed Amal as a fascinating, intriguing woman, but I don’t think most people see her that way. I think it is because she does come away as thirsty for fame and fortune. I think Meghan is somewhat the same, ever since the bananas spooning Instagram. Why would a 35 year old woman post such a stupid picture? She wanted the romance to go public, get her picture taken, become a “most photographed woman.”
        I agree that life would have been harder for someone like Carolyn Bessette, who wanted nothing to do with being photographed, etc., but the attitude Bessette had made her seem much less thirsty and much more genuine and in love with JFK Jr, rather than in love with the fame and fortune he would bring to her. And after the VF article, I really did start to think Meghan is in it for the fame and fortune. Good luck to her. I think the price she will pay for this will be tough to deal with.
        @RoyalSparkle, we get that you HATE Kate and William, we get it!!! But really, you sound like you are being paid to say the same things over and over about Harry and Meghan. You sound like you are her best friend! So funny!!

    • HH says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

      I do enjoy them together, but I also get a “wanting it” vibe. Not necessarily thirsty, but “keen” to see this go all the way. ;) She (via her friends) has been leaking to the press for a while now. However, as someone said above, given the nature of the job, Harry needed to marry someone that wants the job.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

      This logic puzzles me. So it is only ok if the person doesn’t want to be there? That really makes no sense. On a certain level everyone who marries a high level royal wants what goes along with it. Diana wanted it until it became clear that she wasn’t wanted by Prince Charles. Fergie wanted it but they didn’t want her after her antics. Sophie wanted it and in her case she married Edward after watching what happened to Diana and Fergie. Kate wanted it, although perhaps not as much as Carole wanted it for her. So the real question is why is it somehow different for Meghan?

      Reply
      • Idky says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:31 am

        I can’t answer for everyone, but for me MM gives off a
        “try hard” vibe. She loves it all but fronts it like she wants her privacy and to be low key, when it’s completely opposite. Chelsey/Cressida on the other hand truly doesn’t want the limelight and appears to be more genuine.

      • Lola says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

        You’d prefer it if she didn’t “try”? She’s dating a world-famous Prince. Venture into one of the Ben Affleck posts on this site when he’s pictured with his new girlfriend. She styles herself very casually and is criticized for being “sloppy.” I guess women can’t win. If they present themselves nicely, they’re “trying” and if they don’t, they’re a slob.

      • Merritt says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:44 am

        What an odd statement to make about Cressida. She is also an actress, so to act like she doesn’t wan the limelight is not true.

      • Lorelai says:
        September 25, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        @Merritt, it puzzles me, too. How can it be seen as a negative that Meghan has media training, knows how to work a camera, etc.?

        Most of her royal duties will be judged on how she presents herself (see: Kate) and I think it’s a fabulous asset to the BRF that she is already so polished and professional.

        She’s not perfect (no one is), but this is one particular skill set — if it can be called that — is perfect for her to come into this particular situation equipped with, IMO.

        She chose to be an actress years before meeting Harry, and ended up being on a successful tv show, so she’s somewhat used to dealing with press and photogs.

        Can you imagine how different Kate would be if she had a bit of this in her background? It’s not her fault that she doesn’t, and I’m not knocking her for it, but I also don’t believe Meghan should have it held against her. _(ツ)_/¯

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:26 pm

        +100
        and to Lola!

        To compare young Chelsy and ‘younger’ Cressida is totally irrelevant. Prince Henry and MM are mature adults! They both are prepared and know what a royal marriage entails.

        Not the same as uni mate waity (and carol) middletons, who want the Prince entitlements/wealth/vacays but not the responsibilities and duties that goes with the royal status and marriage.

        Megan was Sparkling on her own – at the UN speech, etc, before a prince/royal association.

      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:31 pm

        It comes across as wanting the position, and not the man. Wanting the fame and fortune and the man is just an avenue for that. When someone is more reticent, it makes her seem more genuine, that she really loves the other person, and not a gold digger or fame chaser. That is why people are turned off by “try hard.”
        @RoyalSparkle, you sure say some nasty things about other women. Cressida wasn’t a child and she gave up Harry to have a career. Meghan is giving up her career to get Harry. See the difference??

      • Meggles says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        I don’t know anything about Chelsey but I work in the entertainment industry in London and Cressida is not well-liked because she essentially bought an acting career (she avoided the audition circuit entirely by playing leads in productions at fringe theatres that require you to self-produce and self-fund), and for using her connections to get a level of media coverage utterly unheard of for an actress with no significant credits performing in a room above a pub.

        I have nothing against her but she clearly does want to be famous and be a socialite, without really working for it. If she wanted to be a real actress she’d be on the audition circuit.

        Sarah if you can’t stop bashing Meghan for two minutes at least stop bashing any poster who doesn’t despise her as much as you do, you’ll give yourself a heart attack frothing on like this.

      • Karen says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        Sarah calm down-u r making New Yorkers look bad!

        Nothing new with billionaires dating/marrying models, actresses and much younger women. Do u think Jerri Hall and Murdoch are madly in love? Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat billionaire.

        If Meghan wants this then let her go for it! She seems very strong and bright. She is a graduate of Northwestern one of the top US universities. She has brains and looks. I don’t know what your issue is. It is odd.

    • Alleycat says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Honest question: how does she seem like pippa? Or thirsty? She was already a celebrity before meeting him (granted a tv celeb but she still had fans). She shut down her side project of a blog when she got serious with Harry. She only really came out with one official interview since last spring. She had charity aspirations way before her relationship with the prince. There is nothing about this girl that screams thirsty to me?

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:01 am

        @Alleycat – for me, the thirst comes from the way she presents herself and talks. Even the fact that she only spoke once about Harry without even saying his names, speaks louder than words. She wanted a safe space to be courted and to pursue her relationship. A media circus would have spoiled her chances.
        I’ve said in the past that she seems “sly” to me. She is an actress, granted. Has done charity but so have others. She may have had good intentions, but there is no pure altruism in this world. To me, she seeks OK overall. University degree, acting work, some side interests in lifestyle, some charity. With some strong emotional intelligence to withstand the pressure of the acting world and be able to raise the interest of Harry and make him keep it.

      • Carrie1 says:
        September 25, 2017 at 11:39 am

        @Soulspa – I disagree re: pure or sincere altruism in the world. There is. See Invictus Games for example.

        I see her as self-protective, careful and respectful of boundaries. Those are good qualities, in particular for a public life.

        We can disagree of course. I just felt strongly about the altruism comment. Have been altruistic by nature lifelong and it’s comments like that which make it feel hard to exist sometimes.c

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        When she said they have a “great love story” I thought that was a bit weird and not quite self-protective. I’ve never heard someone describe their own relationship like that (even if they’re thinking it). It sounds like how you’d describe a relationship in a movie. But by the same token Harry might be attracted by that in her.

      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        She has done no charity since getting together with Harry, or at least since January.
        So much for her huge heart and commitment to charitable works.

    • Natalie S says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

      No one who doesn’t want it would go near either prince. Even Philip wanted it when he was courting Elizabeth. I think the Queen Mother was the only main royal who didn’t but she didn’t expect to become Queen and that was a time when the royals received far more deference.

      It’s not a character flaw that Meghan wants it.

      Reply
      • Idky says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

        Wanting it is not a character flaw. Fronting it like you’re above it all, in my opinion is. If you want it, own it.

      • Lola says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

        She is owning it. She just did a splashy Vanity Fair interview that as far as I can tell, wasn’t required by anything else happening in her career or life. If that’s not owning it then what is?

      • Idky says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Lola: A lot of contradictions with this one. After claiming to want privacy, practically hiding out to show that she can be discreet, shutting down her blog, etc… all these things done to get the ring then she appears on Vanity Fair and talks about her boyfriend and their “great love story”. Ok.

      • Lucy says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:13 am

        …so? She shut down her blog shortly after the world found out that she was dating Harry. I’m not surprised. Who in the royal family is even on social media? It’s just one more way for people to find things to criticize and analyze. And yeah, if she’s going to be a Princess she’s going to have to be discreet, put on a face for the public and sacrifice things that may be important to her (her blog, her job, her privacy). All of which she has just demonstrated as doing perfectly over the last months. Getting rid of the website was Royal Training Part 1.

      • bluhare says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:19 am

        There’s a school of thought that the QM not only wanted it, she turned George VI down three times as she really wanted to marry Edward VIII.

      • Becks says:
        September 25, 2017 at 11:34 am

        It’s not a character flaw that MM wants it but this board often treats it as a character flaw that Kate M wanted it too.

      • Lorelai says:
        September 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        @Becks, without going into what each of us personally think about Meghan or Kate or whether “wanting it” is a character flaw or not, I don’t think that a fair comparison can be made between them.

        Kate wanted it, but it was from a young age and it was *all* she ever wanted. “It” was her only goal (or Carole’s) in life.

        Meghan very well might enjoy the perks that come with Harry’s status, but it is a fluke that she will end up in the BRF. She didn’t build her entire life around it, basically planning on it happening eventually like Kate did. She just happened to be in a situation in which she met Harry and the rest is history. JMHO

    • Snappyfish says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Agree with this too!

      Reply
    • Becks says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:57 am

      I don’t think “wanting it” is a character flaw, but there definitely is a perception on this board that she doesn’t need Harry for the limelight since she’s already this big Hollywood actress and if she just wants to be rich and famous she doesn’t need to marry him because she already is those things. (I had never heard of her prior to their relationship so no idea how rich or famous she may have been at that point.) So I think @Hazel s point was more that she DOES want to be duchess/princess and she does want to live in palaces and such for the rest of her life.

      Which is fine, can’t blame her for that, lol, but I don’t think she’s this happily working actress who doesn’t want the royal lifestyle at all but loves Harry sooooo much that she will sacrifice everything to be with him. I don’t think she’s a social climber either. I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

      But like I said, I don’t blame her for wanting to marry someone who is rich and handsome and seems very nice and caring and will give her access to a whole new world. I think she loves him but his royal status is probably a definite perk, not a drawback.

      Reply
      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        @ Becks:

        I think you’ve absolutely nailed this. It IS a nuanced situation and too many people paint it as either extreme.

        Also, as many other people have said, surely it’s a good thing she’s comfortable (maybe even happy) in the limelight? What they seem to want is someone who’s deeply private and camera shy, so they can turn around and criticize her heavily for being work shy the way the do with Kate.

      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:41 pm

        I would love to see an intelligent, honest discussion of all the things a 36 year old woman with a career will be giving up: moving to another country, quitting her job, putting up with a petulant unemployed man who very well may be a serial cheater, the lack of any privacy ever again, being disliked/hated/mocked because of the country you come from and perhaps your race, watching the media and people do to your children what has been done to Eugenie and Beatrice, having to curtsy to the likes of Kate and mostly, this is the worst part to me, to know that your children will always be the target of terrorists.
        I wonder how many of us would actually make that bargain. Seems a lot of negatives so you can live in a palace and have money.

      • Tina says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        Ok, so there have been a lot of comments along these lines lately, about how people who live in London are “so brave” and everyone is “the target of terrorists.” I don’t know what the US media is reporting, but if you look at the actual statistics, it is of course extremely unlikely that anyone in the UK will be killed by terrorists, even with the increased spate of attacks this year. You are much, much more likely to be shot in the US than killed by a terrorist in the UK. And I promise you, the royals have phenomenal security. We spend over £100m a year on it.

    • perplexed says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

      I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her wanting the marriage (and the “rewards” that come with it), but I’ll admit I do think there is a certain attractiveness to people who don’t make it so obvious (i.e Princess Diana, Carolyn Bessette, Jacqueline Kennedy). I’ll also admit I DON’T KNOW WHY that is. It’s a conundrum/contradiction I myself don’t understand.

      Reply
      • Merritt says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

        I’m not sure what is attractive about suffering in silence. All three women you listed had very unhappy marriages and a difficult time with the media. Jacqueline possibly less so than either Carolyn or Princess Diana, but part of that was due to changes with the media.

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 11:21 am

        Yes, they suffered in silence, but that’s another issue. I wasn’t diverting my discussion to that area. That’s not what I’m talking about, and that’s another category of discussion which I wasn’t alluding to. I’m talking simply about personal carriage (how they command themselves on a public stage).

        I think they would have given off the impression of mystique even if they had been happy, because I think that has more to do with how you carry yourself rather than with what’s happening in your private life. Though, to be honest, it’s often hard for me to think of any famous people who are truly happy. Famous people aren’t any less immune to misfortune than regular people. Wouldn’t surprise me if this one becomes unhappy over time too, since that’s what happens with most people in the spotlight.

        Some people are simply able to give off the impression that they have a certain mystique. Those three had it. It also so happens that they suffered, but I think they would have suffered even if they had appeared thirsty too. Most famous people suffer in some way. For whatever reason, famous people generally seem unhappier than regular people, whether they’re not thirsty, thirsty, or super-thirsty. The Jenner girls are super-thirsty but they also appear unhappy. So, again, I’m talking more about personal carriage. In the later years Diana shared all her problems with the world, but even with all the over-sharing she did seem to give off the impression of reserve and not necessarily wanting the attention (even if she secretly did). How she was able to master that technique is a bit fascinating to me.

      • Merritt says:
        September 25, 2017 at 12:55 pm

        I just find it rather odd that you picked three examples that had women who also had the benefit of living and dying before social media. It is no longer just the established media publicly attacking and picking people apart. It is regular people doing it as well. Picking them apart after the fact doesn’t have the same bite.

        No one now will be given the benefit of having that mystique now because there will always be people posting about how this person must be thirsty, only interested in fame, and how people have a bad feeling about them.

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        “I just find it rather odd that you picked three examples that had women who also had the benefit of living and dying before social media. ”

        Why is it odd? Princess Diana and Jacqueline Kennedy (the latter died in her 60s, not her 30s) were the biggest icons of our time. And for whatever reason people do associate a certain mystery with Carolyn Bessette. Also Diana was as hunted as any person living in the age of social media. No one has ever come close to the kind of fame she had. She underwent the kind of scrutiny in the 80s and 90s that surpasses what people living in the age of social media are going through. In one of the recent documentaries on her, they showed newspaper clippings about her womb being discussed. Back then, journalists were talking about her like this, not simply ordinary people on Twitter. I actually find it less weird that ordinary people would be doing this than journalists who are supposed to have standards. ( Even Jackie went through a phase where everyone thought she was terrible for marrying an ugly ogre in Aristotle Onassis.) Yet, despite all the fame someone like Diana had she did have a certain carriage about her that spoke to a certain reserve (even when she was blabbing all over the place).

        Their deaths didn’t strike me when I mentioned them — just the fact that people gravitated towards them in big numbers (more so for Jackie and Diana. With Carolyn, I’m not sure how many people actually liked her, either in life or death. From the word go, everyone seemed to assume she was a drugged up coke fiend.).

        I don’t see why saying something complimentary about any of these women should be problematic. People DID like them even when they hated them, and Diana and Jackie had fame the likes of which will probably never be replicated. If saying something positive about their mystique, and rather benign, about people who aren’t Meghan Markle, is considered problematic, that basically means nothing nice should be said about anyone.

      • Merritt says:
        September 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        Like I said, you can’t have what they had now. Not because there aren’t people who have similar qualities, but because how famous people are viewed, treated, and discussed is different. You can’t think of any current examples because they no longer exist. That doesn’t really have anything to do with Meghan Markle. It goes beyond just one person.

        If any of them were living right now, they would not have been able to carry that sense of mystique. Society has changed too much.

        Michelle Obama for example is someone who would fulfill all the criteria. But she is constantly dragged by the right-wing media and various nutcases. So she doesn’t get the benefit of having that “certain mystique”.

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        I think Michelle Obama does have mystique. That’s a pretty good example. She keeps such a low profile that I suppose it didn’t strike me to mention her.

        Just because she gets dragged by the right-wing media doesn’t mean she doesn’t have that mystique. What the right-wing media does isn’t on her.

        Queen Elizabeth has it too, which is probably why she’s been such a successful monarch.

        Maybe Nelson Mandela has it? Because of his gender and the fact that he isn’t a celebrity in the traditional sense, I suppose it didn’t strike me to consider him that way.

        Jackie and Diana, from what I’ve read, were dragged in the media at various points.
        It was just a different kind of media that dragged them. The British press was brutal to both Diana and Charles — their personal conversations were aired! Ew. I think they did undergo the kind of scrutiny celebrities undergo today, but some of it wasn’t by choice (i.e surveillance of both Diana and Charles) whereas celebrities today can control what they choose to show on their Instagram, etc.

        I think there are people who have mystique, but what I can’t find in today’s media are people who had the level of fame people like Diana and Jackie had. The reason those two struck me is because they were both so freaking famous on a level that is unfathomable. Yet despite that level of fame, they maintained a certain gravitas in the midst of constant scrutiny and nit-picking.

        Maybe mystique isn’t the right word to use. Maybe it’s gravitas. Some people have it, but it is a very rare quality. In general, though I don’t think actresses have gravitas, except for the really big ones like Meryl Streep, probably because she’s known for talent more than anything else.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:34 pm

        BD 1:20.

        Flasher entitled katie is not camera shy – more like Royal Duties – WORK SHY!!

      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        Jackie Kennedy came from a good family and didn’t need JFK’s fame and fortune. Princess Diana came from a “better” aristocratic and older family than the royal family. And I don’t know about Bessette, but she seemed like a pretty introverted woman who was pretty self-assured and complete within herself.
        Kate was a commoner (and I don’t even believe in this nonsense, but the society Kate was raised in does) so William was a mother’s dream. Meghan is an older actress whose career may be ending, and Harry seems like a dream come true for her, too. Fame, fortune, security for the rest of her life.
        So that is the difference. Some women don’t need it. Others do seem to need it, or desperately want it. We don’t tend to like women who see men as a meal or jewelry/palace ticket.
        And BTW, Michelle O did NOT want Barack to run or office. She was pulled into it very, very reluctantly. And you can tell, cause she didn’t use the office for her own self-aggrandizement. Just for the good of others.

      • Olenna says:
        September 25, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        As with Grace Kelly, some people have a rose-tinted view of the Bouviers.
        https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2016/04/jackie-kennedy-lee-radziwill-sisterhood

    • Lorelai says:
      September 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      @Hazel I happen to like MM but agree with you about her outfit from that night – I loved it! Such a gorgeous color for fall, I thought she looked fabulous and apparently the dress sold out immediately.

      I would love to get that jacket but it is waaaaaay out of my price range.

      Reply
      • MommyMaura says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        Lorelai, how do you know that ” was *all*” Kate ever wanted in life? Or “It” was her only goal (or Carole’s) in life.”

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:17 pm

        If KM had wanted anything else, she would have done it. Her family is alleged to have enough funding for her to do whatever she wanted. All the rumors through the years that she wanted to work in an art gallery, wanted to train as a photographer, wanted to start a children’s clothing line. She could have done all of those things without or without her family’s money – even while dating a prince. She choose to set aside all of those things to “make herself available” to her high profile boyfriend for a decade to the exclusion of all else.

      • MommyMaura says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:44 pm

        How does that prove her main goal in life is .what OP said it was? d
        Just because she gave up other things professionally (as we all do) doesn’t mean that was her only goal in life. It also doesn’t mean that she doesn’t do those things either.
        Also, I’m not about to shame a woman for however long she chooses to wait to get married. That’s her choice.
        There is literally no way to prove what Kate feels or thinks or what her “goals” are in life.

    • Helen Smith says:
      September 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Hazel

      I agree with you too. Meghan has been wealth and high society adjacent for a while and appears to enjoy the lifestyle. If Harry was an ordinary work a day man with a middle or working class job no way do I think Meghan would be all over him like jam on toast.

      Plus, Hollywood is tough on women’s careers once they hit their forties which only is four years away for Meghan. So it isn’t like she is Jennifer Lawrence giving up her career if she were to do so for love right now.

      The Meghan worship seems to overlook the pragmatic stuff swirling around Meghan like a cloud of question marks.

      Reply
  7. Mike says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Surprised that Harry would be with a “commoner” Silly peasants

    Reply
  8. Jaii says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I honestly don’t get why Meghan, and her relationship with Harry brings out such strong reactions from people. I really want to believe it isn’t the most obvious reason … ? For me As much as I like Harry all I see is a guy punching above his weight with a very beautiful woman , and well shrugs I wish um all the best .

    Reply
  9. Alix says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I’d feel so self-conscious with a bodyguard around. Like I wasn’t doing enough things to make his/her job interesting.

    #thoughtswhilereadingposts

    Reply
  10. mary says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:28 am

    her eye make up is really bad. makes it look like her mascara is running. Failed smokey eye? she usually looks so much more fresh and bright in the face!
    i’m not a fan of this entire look at all.

    Reply
  11. Citresse says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:31 am

    With her hair straightener, she reminds me of a woman I knew in NYC, from Guyana. The lighting here really makes her look like Guyanese.

    Reply
  12. Shambles says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

    In that last picture with the bearded guy, her Hollywood nose is super obvious. That’s all I have. Sorry, superficial and snarky today.

    Reply
  13. Micki says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:55 am

    If that was supposed to be the “official” roll out- it was underwhelming. Whoever was planning it did a bad Job. And MM was escorted away like a child with a curfew and not a GF, ready to mingle…What’s the point?

    Reply
    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      September 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

      There was no mingling… her host (Harry) left at the same time, i.e.right after his speech.

      Reply
      • Micki says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

        OK, Scottie, let me put it this way “having a small talk” with the people that are important enough to be near him.
        I don’t believe that these 10-15 “royal” seats got filled straight before his speech and the people left afterwards without ANY attempt at small talk backstage.

      • YankLynn says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

        Micki – I read that the escort out was to get her to Harry’s car quickly and avoid the end of event crush. I didn’t interpret that as a child like curfew. Apparently he also left within minutes of her. There was no post party or mingling afterwards.

    • KLO says:
      September 25, 2017 at 10:08 am

      maybe it was supposed to be underwhelming, so the actual engagement “rollout” would not be a surprise but still make an impact?

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

      Escorted away before she could be descended upon by the crowd with their iPhones or the paps. Perfectly logical to get her out of there quickly and quietly, just as they did with Harry. Probably why she was seated on the aisle right next to the stairs too; because the quick exit was planned.

      Reply
      • Micki says:
        September 25, 2017 at 10:44 am

        Whatever you say guys, just one thing: you do realize that at some point she won’t be able to make a quick exit. She’ll be expected to stay to the “bitter end” of any given event. Isn’t a “rollout” an useful exercise? For how Long will she be kept shielded? And why? She’s a woman with experience with crowds (making speeches). A lot more than Kate for that matter. For me is perfectly logical to organize the whole thing differently and let her be an “asset”.
        As it was- she was there barely in the same frame-shot with Harry.

      • The Original Mia says:
        September 25, 2017 at 11:11 am

        Melania was escorted out too by Secret Service. It was a security move, but yes…let’s pretend in Meghan’s case, it was due to Harry dismissing her from the event.

      • Lady D says:
        September 25, 2017 at 11:16 am

        This weekend’s event was about the wounded soldiers. Harry was repping his queen and country, not to mention the focus should be on the vets. Sitting with or introducing her would completely take attention from the wounded warriors.

      • Micki says:
        September 25, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        Lady D: Any Royal event is about important cause. In this light MM will take the attention away regardless when her “official” introduction will be. If it doesn’t happen till Christmas one may argue that she doesn’t want to overshadow Boxing Day.
        May be it’s a stupid move to tie an announcement to a significant event. My original point was that the Games were hyped as a start of her rollout and it was (for me) sort of…. big nothing.

      • Lorelai says:
        September 25, 2017 at 12:51 pm

        @Micki the only reason I can think of for this appearance being so low-key is that they want the engagement announcement to make a real splash?

        Think about how iconic those photos of Kate in the blue dress are now. I remember waking up that morning and the news was everywhere.

        Maybe they’re trying to lay low in order for it to be a bigger PR deal later? Who knows.

    • Peeking in says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      Micki – the opening ceremony was about the Invictus Games, not a roll out. There was no reason to over-shadow the Games.
      As for the quick exit, you’d have to know the Air Canada Centre to understand why she was moved early for security reasons. Had their car been caught in the after event crush, there would be no way to get them out of there safely. There’s literally one lane of traffic to get out onto the main street.
      I always take the subway when I go to Raptors or Leafs games because the traffic is pure madness. I’m glad Harry’s people knew of this, and for them out early.

      Reply
  14. Becks says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Also I am not surprised that there was a protection officer “assigned” to her for this event. This is a big event and extra attention was focused on her. Extra protection makes sense.

    Reply
  15. island_girl says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Wow! Some nasty, bitter commentators out on this Monday morning. Happy Monday!

    Reply
  16. YankLynn says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I saw an online article over the weekend that Harry went to a Suits episode filming. That seems like such a cute bf thing to do. Though I’m one of those people who get nervous if people I know are in the audience when I have to speak publicly but Meghan is a professional so maybe that doesn’t bother her. Apparently cast and crew got to meet him as well.

    Reply
  17. Joanie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Perhaps for some the reason they question her is how fast she shut down her life for him. Maybe that comes off as thirsty or pressuring him. I can only speak for myself and I’ve said this on here before. I’d be taking a lot longer considering they live far apart and when they do see one another its on holiday or something social. It’s not day to day living even though she has stayed with him. It’s not in an official capacity or as his wife or with children in the picture. Once the bloom is off the rose will there still be a relationship? It’s a gamble especially with a guy like Harry. JMO

    Reply
    • Bellagio DuPont says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      @ Joanie

      I can completely respect this comment…..o guess we’ll have to see how things play out with them.

      Having said that, apparently, Harry has a tendency to go from 0 to 100 in super quick time and was the same way with his other girlfriends. In this case, the 100 is marriage, I guess. I don’t see a problem with her sanitizing her life so quickly for him ic he’s done the same for her as well. And it looks like he has.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 25, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      It appears that whenever she isn’t filming, she is with him in London. That has been stretches of up to two months at a time of day to day living together.

      She didn’t resign a Reitman’s contract, and if she hadn’t, people would have claimed she was using her boyfriend to make money. The tumblr queens claim that anyway.

      She shut down a blog where old posts were being mined by the press and trolls, taken out of context, and republished as if they were about Harry.

      She shut down her social media likely due to attacks and bullying by trolls.

      She continues in her acting work, the PR work associated with her job, and work with World Vision.

      Looks to me like she hasn’t “shut down her life” for him, but has closed down the avenues people were using to attack the two of them as a couple.

      Reply
      • maggie says:
        September 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

        Oh for Pete’s sake! Do you just make this up? You don’t have any more of an inside scoop than anyone else on here. You are stating things as fact. What’s with all the tumblr references? Obviously you are on there too! Lol!

      • Sarah says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        @nota, again with the tumblr stuff!! And maggie is right, you have no idea of any of this. You keep saying she still does charity and there is zero proof of it. This woman shut down every part of her life except for her job for the chance to grab the golden ring. I hope if she gets it, it doesn’t destroy her as it did Fergie and Diana. And Kate, too, from what we see of her.

      • Meggles says:
        September 25, 2017 at 6:40 pm

        Maggie and Sarah are clearly the same person (identical comments, identical posting styles, posted within minutes of each other, explicitly backing each other up, and a poster with a history of using sockpuppets to attack Meghan).

        Really, stop. You sound dangerously ill.

    • Sarah says:
      September 25, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      x100
      You are right on all points.

      Reply
  18. RBC says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    So there was just a news clip of Harry and Meagan walking hand in hand towards a event of the Invictus Games today.

    Reply
  19. bonobochick says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Here is a video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands while walking to an event.

    https://twitter.com/BurlingtonIOW/status/912377374624436225

    Reply
  20. LW727 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    It’s totally on!

    http://people.com/royals/picture-perfect-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-hold-hands-at-invictus-games/

    Reply
    • Becks says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      I was just coming to post this and saw everyone who beat me to it :-)

      To the person in this thread (or the other one about where she was sitting) that this isn’t a rollout- this totally is a roll out. One event where they are there at the same time but not together, attending an event together, holding hands, etc.

      I don’t usually like to play the Meghan vs. Kate game because I just don’t see the point, but I love that outfit – so simple, yet chic. Something someone with style can make look interesting.

      I feel like yesterday and this morning I was very “meh” on MM and Harry and now I’m like THEY ARE HOLDING HANDS THIS IS ADORABLE I LOVE THEM.

      lol.

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      Huh. I’m underwhelmed by her outfit.

      I think her torn jeans are are as annoying to look at as Kate’s jeggings.

      I think she’s dressed better at her Hollywood events.

      I have no animosity towards them as an actual couple though.

      Reply
      • Peeking in says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:04 pm

        The outfit is very appropriate for this event. If she’d worn a dress it would be a bit odd.

      • Becks says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        @perplexed I think I like it because it’s so simple and reminds me of something I would wear….but not look that good, lol.

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        I don’t think she had to wear a dress. I just don’t like her jeans just like I don’t like Kate’s jeggings. There are other kinds of pants both women could wear (and, no, I don’t think either should dress like Melania Trump. Ew).

        Here, she looks like an ordinary person to me — not a royal, an actress, or a celebrity — that I would see on the subway.

      • island_girl says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        That’s not a bad thing. Harry looks the same. Like a regular dude spending time with his love. I think its fine for a day like today and the event they attended.

      • Bella Dupont says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        @Perplexed

        I actually quite like her casual look here…..methinks its rather chic. Plus, the flats allow us see him towering over her, which in itself is quite sexy.

        Also, lets not forget Harry absolutely fetishizes “normal”…….in all the pictures I’ve seen them look happiest, she’s been dressed down, just like him. Plus, neither of his other exes were fashion goddesses either. Maybe this is exactly how he likes her.

        PS: I’m still waiting for her to hit the fashion sweet spot for me. so far….meh. (although i like this particular look)

      • perplexed says:
        September 25, 2017 at 3:44 pm

        Yeah, he looks ordinary too. Its kind of bothering me. The same thing that’s happening to William’s face is happening to his. Why? His face has changed in recent photos. Did he drink too much beer?

        It’s fine if he likes normal, but I don’t know if I get fascinated by royals who look like the rest of us. The whole point of being royal is to seem different and magical and whatever else from the rest of us. Otherwise, they’re kind of useless without their magical whateverness…oh well, it’s not my call. Hopefully they both get married before he completely loses his face.

      • Maria says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:39 pm

        I think a summer dress in this heatwave would have been fine.

      • whatever says:
        September 25, 2017 at 7:04 pm

        The outfit looks great the ripped jeans ruin it though. It would have looked better with unripped jeans.

    • jen says:
      September 25, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      Those pictures made my day!

      Reply
  21. Dede says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Think the last day of Suits taping is 11/17.
    I’m rooting for her!

    Reply
  22. maggie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Looks more like she’s holding his hand. His fingers are straight like he’d rather not. Geez how does holding hands equate with an engagement?

    Reply
  23. Red says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Lmao….royaldish is melting down. Those ladies are providing so much entertainment with their butthurt selves. Hahaha…. poor evil Meghan for stealing their beloved Prince. I hope they marry and have tons of babies.

    Reply
    • YankLynn says:
      September 25, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      I’m cracking up at the posts of the Harry stans here. maggie’s post about his fingers being straight in Meghan’s hand shows he’s not into it. Hilarious. Anyway I enjoyed the obvious chemistry in the photo series — when he leans in to talk in her ear it reminds me of those heady days when you’re first in love and his lips near your ear makes your heart pound :)

      Reply

