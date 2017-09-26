For the love of God, stop saying that Kanye West is ‘fat’ or ‘thick’ these days

I once wrote a post called “Can Everyone Stop Calling Nine-Months Pregnant Jessica Simpson ‘Fat’? Please?” I meant what I said back then, just as I mean it today. We need to stop calling people “fat” for the love of God. Just in general, we need to stop doing that as a society. We especially need to stop doing it when someone is A) pregnant, B) knowingly battling some kind of mental health issue, C) NOT EVEN FAT.
So, last week, Kanye West was photographed out and about with his family. Kanye has actually been popping up in public and getting pap’d more frequently over the past month or so, but I guess last week was the first time most people were paying attention, and it was mostly about Saint West being a little cutie. Once people saw Kanye out and about at the ice-skating rink, they were like “wow, Kanye seems a bit bigger.” Except that many of those people were actually saying that Kanye is “fat” now. Look at him. He’s not fat. Look at him! He’s gained, what? Like, maybe 20-25 pounds, if that. I also reject this notion that we should say he has a “dadbod” now.
I’m not sure if people realize this, but Kanye is a very healthy eater/fitness guy. He’s had a full-time chef for his family for a long time – the guy even worked for him when Kanye, Kim and the babies lived with Kris Jenner – and he also employed (and possibly still employs) a trainer. I’d be willing to bet that Yeezy is still in pretty good shape physically. Add to all of that… isn’t it more than possible that he’s gained a little weight because he’s being properly medicated now? Almost a year ago, Kanye had what I consider to be a nervous breakdown, and he has apparently been under better mental health care in the past year. He hasn’t given any crazy interviews, he hasn’t tweeted out a bunch of nonsense, and he’s been working quietly and spending time with his family. Let’s celebrate that instead of calling him “fat” okay?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Incredibly well put! Thank you for this post.
Agreed 1000000%. Plus, I find him very attractive like this, and I haven’t before.
Beautiful article! I know it’s a strange adjective to say, but I just find it beautiful
Physically, he’s my type. Shallow I know.
I agree, beautiful article. Kanye always been handsome anyway.
Fat with a PH! Corny joke aside, that’s what I would always say when someone would call me fat.
Kanye seems like he is in a much better place mentally. Good for him.
Picking over other people’s bodies is bad enough, but doing it when they’re recovering from a breakdown is just awful.
I fully agree!
I was just going to say the same. 100% agree.
Yup. He looks like he’s in a better state of mind which is the most important thing for his kids and him
He looks good, but he needs to stop doing the thing my dad does with his sweats and socks.
We have a super rural area about 30 minutes from us – Kemptville. If we did that as kids mom would be all “Fix your socks, you look like a Kempter” which was her version of hillbilly I suppose. Hilariously, my husbands family had a camp out in Kempt and I’ve totally seen photos of him as a child with his pants like that.
Ahah that’s awesome, I love this story. Strangely, I have a friend who left Kemptville and i will be teasing her about this town style choice today for sure.
For my dead and maybe Ye, this is a, I want to sit by the campfire, but don’t want to put on real pants. I need to take the dog out and my ankles are cold no effs outfit.
More than anything this makes me think he’s getting better, because it’s for him you know? It’s not a presentation.
Lol I guess we all need to be a little Kempter sometimes.
I’m willing to slide the socks and sweatpants because his waistband is always where it should be. He doesn’t perpetuate the dropped trou fad, thankfully.
That’s not a great look, but it’s not as bad as Kim wearing stiletto heel, laced up, ugly boots with her sweatpants everyday
👏👍
How about we say he’s recovering.
He’s in recovery and at times that means weight gain from meds. Yes let’s stop criticizing because at times weight gain is why people go off their meds. He’s getting healthy mentally that’s enough to celebrate
Yes, exactly.
We saw a boy this weekend at a school football game, who we haven’t seen in a while. He’d clearly gained weight. I know his mom, she’s confided in me about his mental health issues. My first thought was that he must be taking meds and I hope that means he’s doing better. The fact that he was out at a football game was a good sign, I guess. I hate to think that his peers might be picking on him because of the weight gain.
Yes thank you! I’m on an anxiety med that has made me gain weight over the last year. I’m trying to wean off of it now and onto one that isn’t supposed to be as bad for gaining weight but it sucks when you do exersize and eat right and you don’t see any progress.
^^^This.
I’ve been on medication for almost 13 years for depression and anxiety. Serious stuff for about 9 years when I got into college and started taking my mental health extremely seriously.
I’m lucky my good friends understand and have been extremely supportive of me and my battle with mental issues as well as weight and are always in my corner. I can’t imagine fighting this battle as a public figure, but I’m glad he is. I think it’s opened up the eyes of some of Kanye’s fans that mental illness can hit anyone, it knows no boundaries. I just hope he can shrug off the criticisms and continue to get healthy and stay there.
Agree x 100. Stop calling people fat. Also, disliking someone’s public persona is not a liscence to make snarky comments about their bodies. I don’t care who it is and how much you dislike them or for whatever reason. Fat shaming is not ok.
Same goes for slut shaming.
A little bit of bitchy gossip is one thing, but this shit has real impact – not just on your subject/victim, but in other people reading and watching.
I didn’t even know calling Kanye fat had become a thing. I need to waste more time on the internet.
Same. I took a mini hiatus and I’m amazed at what’s trendy after coming back smh
Agreed with this post. I don’t like him at all, I very rarely ever click on anything within that realm, but the mean headlines have been pretty disgusting.
I’ll say it here like I said on a Facebook post the page owner removed: when people do this to women, we come out with pitchforks raised. Men should be no different. Bodies are not made of stone and we change with time, stress, life difficulties.
No body deserves to be the brunt of body jokes ever. It’s never ok.
I hope we can have the same empathy since we don’t know what they are dealing with.
Everyone in the world should read Wentworth Miller’s FB post about being called fat, when in fact he was deeply depressed and suicidal.
We just don’t know what’s going on in a person’s life.
This is the first thing that came to my mind. He was finally reaching an OK place and when he saw the pic in question, he saw himself smiling and being active with a friend instead of hiding alone in the dark. The internet decided to make it a Fat Guy meme. Would we prefer people to self-medicate with booze or drugs? Food can be a comfort when you’re in a bad place – or rather, allowing yourself some freedom in terms of eating and exercising can be.
Lots of people have weight change while recovering from tough things like his breakdown. He doesn’t look fat at all to me, but he’s short, so any weight gain would be more noticeable. I’ve always thought he was pretty cute
Agree it’s his medication!
my theory is, he had that breakdown a while ago and he probably is on some kind of anti-psychotic or antidepressant drug now, which makes you gain weight. trust me, I know, because I take those myself. still not fat though. just a normal guy who gained some weight. why are we not allowed to acknowledge that he is slightly bigger?
He has admitted to taking meds for his mental health. And yes some pugs in weight on them like you said. That’s different from calling him fat or mocking his body.
I love you for this post, Kaiser. Mental illness awareness!
I just thought he was dressing worse than normal. Sweatpants and sweatshirts do not generally create a sexy bod look. That aside, who cares if he gained weight? Does it affect anyone else’s life? No? Then piss off.
Deal. But can we also stop making fun of Leonardo Dicaprio’s body too? Making fun of his dad bod and dad boobs is still shaming and shameful behaviour. Just because we all like Kanye and but don’t like Leonardo shouldn’t mean we get to pick and choose who to fat shame.
Thanks, well said. I have a relative who will need to be on medication every day of his life and the weight gain is a problem. Let’s hope that psychoactive medications become more effective and have fewer troubling side effects.
Kanye looks fine. A lot of people gain even more weight and mental illness saps their ability to exercise regularly.
People acquaint ANY weight gain with being “fat” (see: Rihanna). So stupid.
I am so not a Kanye fan but i’m so on board with this.
In high school I was underweight but looked great. But I also had some mental issues. It wasn’t until college where I started getting proper treatment for my anxiety and depression. I gained over 50 lbs mostly due to medication. Weight is going to be a lifetime issue for me, but I wouldn’t trade my mental health for my old body. I give serious kudos to Kanye and his team for getting him the help he needed.
